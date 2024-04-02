The NBA playoffs are almost here. Less than two weeks remain in the regular season, and the postseason is set to begin April 16 with the Play-In Tournament. The playoffs get started April 20. The playoff picture is coming into focus (13 teams have already clinched postseason sports), but there is plenty to be decided in the regular season's closing weeks. Seeding, home-court advantage and the chance to avoid the Play-In Tournament are all on the line between now and April 14.

So what's the latest in the NBA's playoff picture? The Golden State Warriors went a long way toward securing at least the No. 10 seed and final Play-In Tournament spot with their win over the Mavericks and Houston's loss Minnesota on Tuesday. Golden State, which has won five straight, leads the Rockets by three games with seven to play. The Warriors also own the tiebreaker, which makes the lead an effective four games with one head-to-head matchup remaining on Thursday.

Also on Tuesday, the Nuggets moved back atop the Western Conference standings with their win over San Antonio and OKC's loss to Philadelphia, and the Knicks fell to No. 5 in the East with their loss to Miami.

As a reminder, the NBA's Play-In Tournament will determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in both conferences. Four teams in each conference (the 7-10 seeds) will enter the Play-In Tournament, while the top six seeds will automatically qualify for playoff spots. The seventh- and eighth-placed teams will face each other for the No. 7 seed. The ninth- and 10th-placed teams will face each other in another game, and then the loser of the No. 7/No. 8 game will face the winner of the No. 9/No. 10 game for the No. 8 seed.

For the remainder of the season, this will be your one-stop shop playoff picture. We've got you covered on everything from the current standings to tiebreaker scenarios and magic numbers for both play-in spots and top-six seeds.

Here's where we stand entering play on Monday, April 1.

Playoff bracket if the season ended today...

West

(1) Nuggets vs. (8) Kings/Suns/Lakers/Warriors

(2) Timberwolves vs. (7) Kings/Suns

(3) Thunder vs. (6) Pelicans

(4) Clippers vs. (5) Mavericks

East

(1) Celtics vs. (8) Heat/76ers/Bulls/Hawks

(2) Bucks vs. (7) Heat/76ers

(3) Cavaliers vs. (6) Pacers

(4) Magic vs. (5) Knicks

WESTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Clinched: Top-four seed

Top-four seed Magic Number: Top-four seed (2)

Top-four seed (2) Tiebreaker vs. Thunder: Thunder clinched

Thunder clinched Tiebreaker vs. Wolves: Wolves clinched

Clinched: Playoff spot

Playoff spot Magic Number: Top-four seed (1)

Top-four seed (1) Tiebreaker vs. Nuggets: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. Thunder: Wolves currently own via division record

Clinched: Playoff spot

Playoff spot Magic Number: Top-four seed (1)

Top-four seed (1) Tiebreaker vs. Nuggets: Thunder clinched

Thunder clinched Tiebreaker vs. Wolves: Wolves currently own via division record

Clinched: Play-in spot

Play-in spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (5)

Playoff spot (5) Tiebreaker vs. Pelicans: Pelicans clinched

Pelicans clinched Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Clippers lead 2-0 with two to play

Magic Number: Play-In spot (1), playoff spot (7)

Play-In spot (1), playoff spot (7) Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans : Dallas currently owns via division win percentage

: Dallas currently owns via division win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Kings: Mavs lead via conference record

Mavs lead via conference record Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Mavs clinched

Mavs clinched Tiebreaker vs. Warriors: Mavs lead 2-0 with two to play

Mavs lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Mavs clinched

6. New Orleans Pelicans (45-30)

Magic Number: Play-In spot (1), playoff spot (7)

Play-In spot (1), playoff spot (7) Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Pelicans have clinched

Pelicans have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Kings: Pelicans have clinched

Pelicans have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Suns have clinched

Suns have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Dallas currently owns via division win percentage

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

Magic Number: Play-In spot (2)

Play-In spot (2) Tiebreaker vs. Mavericks: Mavs lead via conference record

Mavs lead via conference record Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Tied 2-2 with one to play

Tied 2-2 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Warriors: Kings lead via division record

Kings lead via division record Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Kings have clinched

Magic Numbers: Play-In spot (2)

Play-In spot (2) Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Suns have clinched

Suns have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Kings: Tied 2-2 with one to play

Tied 2-2 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavs clinched

Mavs clinched Tiebreaker vs. Warriors: Suns clinched

Suns clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched

9. Los Angeles Lakers (43-33)

Magic Number: Play-In spot (3)

Play-In spot (3) Tiebreaker vs. Warriors: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Lakers clinched

Lakers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Mavs: Mavs clinched

Mavs clinched Tiebreaker vs. Kings: Kings clinched

Kings clinched Tiebreaker vs. Rockets: Rockets lead via conference record

Magic Number: Play-In spot (4)

Play-In spot (4) Tiebreaker vs. Kings: Kings lead via division record

Kings lead via division record Tiebreaker vs. Mavs: Mavs lead 2-0 with two to play

Mavs lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Suns clinched

Suns clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Rockets: Warriors clinched

IN THE HUNT

Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Rockets lead via conference record

Rockets lead via conference record Tiebreaker vs. Warriors: Warriors clinched

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS

1. Boston Celtics (59-16)

Clinched: No. 1 seed

No. 1 seed Magic Number: Best overall record (4)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (47-28)

Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (2)

Playoff spot (2) Tiebreaker vs. Knicks: Bucks clinched

Bucks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Cavs: Bucks lead via division leader

Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (3)

Playoff spot (3) Tiebreaker vs. Bucks: Bucks lead via division leader

Bucks lead via division leader Tiebreaker vs. Knicks: Knicks clinched

Knicks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Magic: Magic currently own via division leader

4. Orlando Magic (44-31)



Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (5)

Playoff spot (5) Tiebreaker vs. Cavs: Magic currently own via division leader

Magic currently own via division leader Tiebreaker vs. Knicks: Magic clinched

Magic clinched Tiebreaker vs. Pacers: Magic clinched

Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (5)

Playoff spot (5) Tiebreaker vs. Bucks: Bucks clinched

Bucks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Cavs: Knicks clinched

Knicks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Magic: Magic clinched

6. Indiana Pacers (43-33)

Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (6)

Playoff spot (6) Tiebreaker vs. Magic: Magic clinched

Magic clinched Tiebreaker vs. Heat: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. 76ers: Pacers clinched

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Tiebreaker vs. Pacers: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. 76ers: Miami leads 2-1 with one to play

Clinched: Play-in spot

Play-in spot Tiebreaker vs. Pacers: Pacers clinched

Pacers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Heat: Miami leads 2-1 with one to play

Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Tiebreaker vs. Hawks: Bulls clinched