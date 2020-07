Watch Now: Memphis Grizzlies Preview: Potential To Hold Onto 8-Seed ( 2:03 )

When the 2019-20 NBA season resumes on July 31 in Orlando, each of the 22 teams invited will play eight "seeding" games that will constitute the conclusion of the regular season. After those eight games, the 1-7 seeds in each conference will be locked into place, while the No. 9 seed in each conference will have a shot at a play-in series if it is within four games of the No. 8 seed.

So these initial eight games will determine a lot in Orlando. No, home-court advantage won't be at stake as it usually would, but as always, first-round matchups and sides of the bracket matter immensely, and in particular the race for the West's final spot is set up for a photo finish. As it stands, the Grizzlies hold a three-game lead in the loss column over the Pelicans, Kings, Spurs and Suns, and a four-game lead over the Blazers.

That means each of those five teams is within the four-game frame that would afford a play-in series vs. Memphis, but only one of them can get that shot. The Pelicans, who have the easiest remaining schedule of all 22 teams in Orlando based on opponent winning percentage, might just catch the Grizzlies, who have the sixth-toughest remaining schedule, before that.

With that in mind, here are the closing eight-game schedules for each team, beginning with the Western Conference in order of the current standings.

July 30: Clippers



August 1: Raptors



August 3: Jazz



August 5: Thunder



August 6: Rockets



August 8: Pacers



August 10: Nuggets



August 13: Kings



Los Angles Clippers

July 30: Lakers



August 1: Pelicans



August 4: Suns



August 6: Mavericks



August 8: Blazers



August 9: Nets



August 12: Nuggets



August 14: Thunder



Denver Nuggets

August 1: Heat



August 3: Thunder



August 5: Spurs



August 6: Blazers



August 8: Jazz



August 10: Lakers



August: 12: Clippers



August 14: Raptors



Utah Jazz

July 30: Pelicans



August 1: Thunder



August 3: Lakers



August 5: Grizzlies



August 7: Spurs



August 8: Nuggets



August 10: Mavericks



August 13: Spurs



Oklahoma City Thunder

August 1: Jazz



August 3: Nuggets



August 5: Lakers



August 7: Grizzlies



August 9: Wizards



August 10: Suns



August 12: Heat



August 14: Clippers



Houston Rockets

July 31: Mavericks



August 2: Bucks



August 4: Trail Blazers



August 6: Lakers



August 9: Kings



August 11: Spurs



August 12: Pacers



August 14: 76ers



Dallas Mavericks

July 31: Rockets



Aug. 2: Suns



Aug. 4: Kings



Aug. 6: Clippers



Aug. 8: Bucks



Aug. 10: Jazz



Aug. 11: Blazers



Aug. 13: Suns



Memphis Grizzlies

July 31: Blazers



August 2: Spurs



August 3: Pelicans



August 5: Jazz



August 7: Thunder



August 9: Raptors



August 11: Celtics



August 13: Bucks



Portland Trail Blazers

July 31: Grizzles



August 2: Celtics



August 4: Rockets



August 6: Nuggets



Augus 8: Clippers



August 9: 76ers



August 11: Mavericks



August 13: Nets



New Orleans Pelicans

July 30: Jazz



August 2: Clippers



August 3: Grizzlies



August 6: Kings



August 7: Wizards



August 9: Spurs



August 11: Kings



August 13: Magic



Sacramento Kings

July 31: Spurs



August 2: Magic



August 4: Mavericks



August 6: Pelicans



August 7: Nets



August 9: Rockets



August 11: Pelicans



August 13: Lakers



San Antonio Spurs

July 31: Kings



August 2: Grizzlies



August 3: Sixers



August 5: Nuggets



August 7: Jazz



August 9: Pelicans



August 11: Rockets



August 13: Jazz



Phoenix Suns

July 31: Wizards



August 2: Mavericks



August 4: Clippers



August 6: Pacers



August 8: Heat



August 10: Thunder



August 11: 76ers



August 13: Mavericks



EASTERN CONFERENCE

Milwaukee Bucks

July 31: Celtics



August 2: Rockets



August 4: Nets



August 6: Heat



August 8: Mavericks



August 10: Raptors



August 11: Wizards



August 13: Grizzlies



Toronto Raptors

August 1: Lakers



August 3: Heat



August 5: Magic



August 7: Celtics



August 9: Grizzlies



August 10: Bucks



August 12: 76ers



August 14: Nuggets



Boston Celtics

July 31: Bucks



August 2: Blazers



August 4: Heat



August 5: Nets



August 7: Raptors



August 9: Magic



August 11: Grizzlies



August 13: Wizards



Miami Heat

August 1: Nuggets



August 3: Raptors



August 4: Celtics



August 6: Bucks



August 8: Suns



August 10: Pacers



August 12: Thunder

August 14: Pacers

Indiana Pacers

August 1: 76ers



August 3: Wizards



August 4: Magic



August 6: Suns



August 8: Lakers



August 10: Heat



August 12: Rockets



August 14: Heat



Philadelphia 76ers

August 1: Pacers



August 3: Spurs



August 5: Wizards



August 7: Magic



August 9: Trail Blazers



August 11: Suns



August 12: Raptors



August 14: Rockets



Brooklyn Nets

July 31: Magic



August 2: Wizards



August 4: Bucks



August 5: Celtics



August 7: Kings



August 9: Clippers



August 11: Magic



August 13: Trail Blazers



Orlando Magic

July 31: Nets



August 2: Kings



August 4: Pacers



August 5: Raptors



August 7: 76ers



August 9: Celtics



August 11: Nets



August 13: Pelicans



Washington Wizards