NBA scores, highlights: Raptors blow out Warriors without Kawhi Leonard; Celtics win seventh in a row

Wednesday night in the NBA generally means a lot of basketball. This week we had got a whopping 11 games, with over two-thirds of the league in action.

To start the night, two Central division foes met in Indianapolis, and the Pacers made surprisingly easy work of the Bucks. Then, the Celtics won their seventh in a row, as Kyrie Irving outdueled John Wall in overtime.

Later on, the red-hot Thunder lost to the Pelicans on national TV, while the suddenly reeling Trail Blazers dropped another game in Memphis against the Grizzlies.

Finally, to close the night, we saw a surprising potential Finals preview as the Raptors blew out the Warriors at Oracle Arena.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's NBA action:

Irving outduels Wall in OT, Celtics win seventh straight

The Celtics were once again shorthanded when they took on the Wizards, but luckily they had Kyrie Irving back. That was a good thing, because he poured in 38 points, including two clutch 3-pointers late in overtime. They needed all of those points, because John Wall was nearly as good on the other side, finishing with 34 points and 13 assists. The win was number seven in a row for the Celtics.

Dinwiddie drops 39 as Nets beat Sixers despite Embiid's big night

The Nets surprised the Sixers, taking them down 127-124, and they did so thanks to a career night from Spencer Dinwiddie, who dropped 39 points off the bench on a highly efficient 11-of-18 shooting performance. He wasn't the only one who had a great night though, as Joel Embiid went for 33 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for the Sixers. On this night though, it wasn't enough.

Walker has big night, Lamb hits game-winner for Pistons

Kemba Walker had yet another big night on Wednesday, as he continues his impressive campaign. This time out, he poured in 31 points and added eight rebounds and nine assists. But it was Jeremy Lamb who played hero, hitting a last-second jumper for the win.

Simmons soars for alley-oop

Usually, Ben Simmons is the one throwing alley-oops, but this time he was the one throwing down the slam. And judging by this effort, perhaps he should be doing that more often.

Knox puts Delly on a poster

Matthew Dellavedova received a warm welcome home from the Cavaliers crowd. Knicks rookie Kevin Knox was not quite as kind.

Giannis throws down another crazy dunk

Giannis Antetokounmpo has added another crazy dunk to his ever-growing highlight reel. In the second quarter against the Pacers, he drove inside, avoided the defense and rocked the rim.

Tatum crosses and slams

Jayson Tatum made easy work of the Wizards early in the second quarter. First, he used some nifty dribbling skills to leave Tomas Satoransky stranded, then soared in for a nice two-hand slam.

Schroder accidentally hits a 3

Dennis Schroder made the weirdest 3-pointer of his career against the Pelicans. He was trying to throw a lob up to Hamidou Diallo, but accidentally threw the ball into the basket instead.

Brown says no

Bruce Brown had a bit of an embarrassing moment the other day when he tossed up an absolute brick from 3. This time, though, he's got a good highlight to his name. Check out this emphatic block.

Monk elevates for emphatic dunk

Malik Monk hasn't been having the most efficient season on the offensive end, but you don't have to worry about that when you're throwing down dunks like this.

Irving returns, Horford and Hayward still out for Celtics

The Celtics were super shorthanded against the Pelicans the other night, missing all of Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Gordon Hayward. Yet they took down the Pelicans to extend their winning streak to six games. Now, they'll try to keep things going against the unpredictable Wizards. Horford and Hayward will still be out, but Irving will return to the lineup.

Butler out for Sixers

Jimmy Butler made headlines earlier this week after his revelation that he only shot the ball one time during his infamous scrimmage with the Timberwolves. But that may be all we hear from him for a bit, as he's dealing with an injured groin. Listed as day-to-day, he will not play for the Sixers against the Nets on Wednesday.