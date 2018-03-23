NBA Thursday scores, news, highlights, updates: Kemba makes history in 61-point Hornets win
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Thursday's NBA games
Welcome to a six-game slate this NBA Thursday. We'll be here all day and night updating you on the latest news, notes, highlights and more as they happen.
Below are tonight's scores and all the updates on Thursday's action.
NBA scores for Thursday, March 22
(All times Eastern)
- Charlotte Hornets 140, Memphis Grizzlies 79 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 118, Orlando Magic 98 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 100, Detroit Pistons 96 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 128, Los Angeles Lakers 125 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 119, Dallas Mavericks 112 (Box Score)
- Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Kemba makes Hornets history in huge win
It would be an understatement to say that Kemba Walker was on fire Thursday night. He made his 10th 3-pointer of the game in the third quarter to set a Hornets record.
Walker finished with 46 points on the night, as the Hornets beat the Grizzlies by 61 points -- the sixth biggest scoring margin in NBA history. It's also the first time in 20 years that an NBA team has won by 60 or more points.
Curry will play in low-tops despite ankle injuries
Stephen Curry is expected to make his return to the court on Friday, and he'll be doing it in low-top sneakers -- a little curious, since he's had several ankle injuries this season.
Randle goes coast-to-coast
There's nothing better than getting a block on one end and finishing with a dunk on the other. Julius Randle did some fancy stuff along the way, as well.
Gordon with the reverse in traffic
It's probably not the best idea to throw a lob into this much traffic, but you can get away with it when Aaron Gordon is on the other end.
Simmons can do it all
Ben Simmons is electric on both ends of the court, as he proved with this steal and dunk in the first quarter of the Sixers' game against the Magic.
Leonard confronted in meeting
The Spurs players reportedly confronted Kawhi Leonard in a players-only meeting about his injury status. Leonard has been sitting out with a nagging quad injury that's held him out of all but nine games. However, he's been medically cleared for quite some time now.
Leonard has been close to a return on multiple occasions -- only to pull back because he wasn't confident enough to play -- and the players on the team want to know what his reason for staying out is. Full story.
Warriors getting one All-Star back Friday
Golden State has had some serious injury issues over the past few weeks, but it got some good news on Thursday. It appears that Stephen Curry will make his return from an ankle injury on Friday, though the team's three other All-Stars -- Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, remain out with various ailments. Full story
Celtics' Brown speaks out on scary fall
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown suffered one of the scariest injuries of the NBA season a couple weeks ago, and he was fortunate to walk away under his own power. Brown spoke to reporters for the first time since the injury on Thursday, and said that he blacked out for 30 seconds after the fall. Full story
Giannis doubtful for Friday with ankle sprain
Giannis Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle in the Bucks' 127-120 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday, and on Thursday the team announced that the Greek Freak is being listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Bulls.
A dog entered the locker room following the Bucks' loss that Antetokounmpo left with. The dog later made an appearance on his Instagram story. This good dog could be a positive sign for Antetokounmpo. Full story.
And-ones:
- Hornets center Dwight Howard has reportedly received a one-game suspension from the NBA for drawing his 16th technical foul of the season.
- The Magic's Jonathan Isaac (foot) and Jonathon Simmons (wrist) were both out on Thursday.
-
Kings game delayed due to protests
Protesters surrounded the Golden 1 Center, preventing many fans from getting in
-
Curry switching to low-top sneakers
Curry hasn't worn low-tops since he got his signature line with the apparel company
-
Brown speaks about scary fall
Brown said he hopes to return from his injury on Sunday
-
Curry set to return; other All-Stars out
The banged-up defending champs expect to get one of their All-Stars back against the Hawks
-
Dwight Howard suspended for 16th tech
The big man incurred the tech on the same night he put up a historic 30-30 line
-
Updating East Playoff Picture
Everything you need to know about the Eastern Conference playoff situation entering Thursd...