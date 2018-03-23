NBA Thursday scores, news, highlights, updates: Kemba makes history in 61-point Hornets win

Welcome to a six-game slate this NBA Thursday. We'll be here all day and night updating you on the latest news, notes, highlights and more as they happen.

Kemba makes Hornets history in huge win

It would be an understatement to say that Kemba Walker was on fire Thursday night. He made his 10th 3-pointer of the game in the third quarter to set a Hornets record.

TRIPLE NUMBER 10! 🔥🔥



Kemba sets new @hornets franchise record for 3's in a game!#BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/J0ylo9aw2h — NBA (@NBA) March 23, 2018

Walker finished with 46 points on the night, as the Hornets beat the Grizzlies by 61 points -- the sixth biggest scoring margin in NBA history. It's also the first time in 20 years that an NBA team has won by 60 or more points.

The Grizzlies' 140-79 loss at Charlotte makes them the first NBA team to lose by 60-plus points since the Blazers lost by 65 at Indiana in February 1998, per @bball_ref: https://t.co/xu1Vq6sJjJ — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) March 23, 2018

Curry will play in low-tops despite ankle injuries

Stephen Curry is expected to make his return to the court on Friday, and he'll be doing it in low-top sneakers -- a little curious, since he's had several ankle injuries this season.

Steph Curry to play in low-top Under Armour sneakers despite recent ankle injurieshttps://t.co/T3yss6vHuh pic.twitter.com/v3vaQM4tnJ — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) March 23, 2018

Randle goes coast-to-coast

There's nothing better than getting a block on one end and finishing with a dunk on the other. Julius Randle did some fancy stuff along the way, as well.

Gordon with the reverse in traffic

It's probably not the best idea to throw a lob into this much traffic, but you can get away with it when Aaron Gordon is on the other end.

Aaron Gordon flies in for the reverse oop!#PureMagic pic.twitter.com/dFf9c95uGg — NBA (@NBA) March 23, 2018

Simmons can do it all

Ben Simmons is electric on both ends of the court, as he proved with this steal and dunk in the first quarter of the Sixers' game against the Magic.

Leonard confronted in meeting

The Spurs players reportedly confronted Kawhi Leonard in a players-only meeting about his injury status. Leonard has been sitting out with a nagging quad injury that's held him out of all but nine games. However, he's been medically cleared for quite some time now.

Leonard has been close to a return on multiple occasions -- only to pull back because he wasn't confident enough to play -- and the players on the team want to know what his reason for staying out is. Full story.

Warriors getting one All-Star back Friday

Golden State has had some serious injury issues over the past few weeks, but it got some good news on Thursday. It appears that Stephen Curry will make his return from an ankle injury on Friday, though the team's three other All-Stars -- Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, remain out with various ailments. Full story

Steph Curry probable for tomorrow. The other three All-Stars won't play. Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant healing. Draymond Green still sore, likely to practice Saturday, play Sunday. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 22, 2018

Celtics' Brown speaks out on scary fall

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown suffered one of the scariest injuries of the NBA season a couple weeks ago, and he was fortunate to walk away under his own power. Brown spoke to reporters for the first time since the injury on Thursday, and said that he blacked out for 30 seconds after the fall. Full story

For the first time since suffering a concussion, @FCHWPO spoke about his fall and how he is progressing. pic.twitter.com/PexzxlWtgi — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 22, 2018

Giannis doubtful for Friday with ankle sprain

Giannis Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle in the Bucks' 127-120 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday, and on Thursday the team announced that the Greek Freak is being listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for tomorrow’s game in Chicago with a right ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/UjbOWfInZf — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 22, 2018

A dog entered the locker room following the Bucks' loss that Antetokounmpo left with. The dog later made an appearance on his Instagram story. This good dog could be a positive sign for Antetokounmpo. Full story.

For those interested in more info about the dog in the Bucks locker room postgame, here’s @Giannis_An34’s Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/ET87goqYD5 — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) March 22, 2018

