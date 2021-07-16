With the start of the Tokyo Olympics just a couple of weeks away, the United States men's basketball team was forced to make a couple of late changes. Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love were both on the original 12-man roster, but neither player will travel to Tokyo with the team. Beal will be forced to missed the Olympics after entering into health and safety protocols, while Kevin Love has withdrawn from competition due to a lingering calf injury.

Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee and San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson were selected as the two replacements for Beal and Love, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. McGee and Johnson will join a star-studded roster for Team USA that also includes Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and Devin Booker.

The team is coached by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who is the successor to Mike Krzyzewski. Popovich previously won a bronze medal as an assistant coach under Larry Brown at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. Joining Popovich on the coaching are Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University coach Jay Wright.

When we last saw Team USA on the international stage, it finished seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Entering that tournament, the Americans had won 58 consecutive games in international competition dating back to the 2006 World Cup, but the 2019 roster was perhaps the weakest Team USA ever fielded with NBA players. Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were the only players on the team who had made an All-Star Game prior to that tournament. Youngsters like Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way, but they came up short against more experienced teams like France and Serbia.

"Our roster features players who are experienced in the international game, and this team has outstanding athleticism, versatility and balance," Team USA managing director Jerry Colangelo said of the current team. "We also believe we have excellent leadership which is a necessity in order to develop the needed chemistry. We still have a lot of challenges in front of us, but I believe these players will become a team that all Americans will be proud of."

Like Colangelo said, lacking star power won't be an issue for Team USA in Tokyo with the names on board. It should arrive in Tokyo as heavy favorites to win gold. Below is the complete list of 12 players who have committed to play for the U.S. this summer, as well as those who declined and will sit out the 2020 Olympics.

Team USA's 12-man roster

Bam Adebayo: This marks the Heat star's first-ever participation in an international tournament. In 2019, Adebayo was cut from the Team USA squad that went to the World Cup. Devin Booker: The Phoenix Suns guard has never participated in the Olympics before.

Kevin Durant: The Brooklyn Nets star was part of Team USA's gold medal rosters in 2012 and 2016. Jerami Grant: The Detroit Pistons forward has never competed at the senior level with Team USA, but he was part of the under 18 FIBA Americas championship squad that took home gold in Brazil in 2012. Draymond Green: The Golden State Warriors forward won gold for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Jrue Holiday: The Milwaukee Bucks guard has never competed in the Olympics, but was previously a member of the 2012 USA Select Team that trained with and against Team USA ahead of the 2012 London Games. Zach LaVine: This marks the Chicago Bulls' star's first-ever participation in an international tournament. Following a breakout 2020-21 season in which he was named to his first All-Star Game, LaVine's inclusion on the roster is certainly deserving. Damian Lillard: The Portland Trail Blazers guard has never participated in the Olympics but has been a finalist on numerous occasions. Keldon Johnson: The Spurs guard has never participated in the Olympics before. He was selected to replace Beal (health and safety protocols) on Team USA's roster. JaVale McGee: The Denver Nuggets center has never participated in the Olympics before. He replaces Kevin Love, who withdrew due to a lingering calf injury. Khris Middleton: The Milwaukee Bucks forward has never competed on the Olympic stage, but was a member of Team USA during the seventh-place finish of the FIBA World Cup in 2019. Jayson Tatum: The Boston Celtics forward has never participated in the Olympics, but was a member of the 2019 USA World Cup Team.

Players confirmed to have declined

The following players either confirmed themselves that they are not playing, or reports indicated that they declined:

