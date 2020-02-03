2020 NFL Draft order: All 32 picks in the first round after Chiefs beat 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

The NFL's centennial season has officially come to a close after the Kansas City Chiefs were able to rally late and defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, 31-20. For Kansas City, this is just the second Super Bowl title in franchise history and the first since 1969.

Not only did this game determine where the latest Lombardi Trophy will be heading, but it also put a bow on the order for the 2020 NFL Draft, which will occur in Las Vegas later this spring. Now, we know that the 49ers will be picking No. 31 overall in the first round and the Chiefs are slotted in that final selection at No. 32.

Picking this late in the draft is unfamiliar to the 49ers as of late, especially after bringing in defensive end Nick Bosa at No. 2 overall a year ago. The last time they picked in the 30s came in 2014 when they selected safety Jimmie Ward at No. 30.

As for the champion Chiefs, they're somewhat newbies to drafting this late, too. After all, it was only a few years ago at the 2017 NFL Draft when they moved up to select future Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes at No. 10 overall. The last late-round pick of Kansas City's came back in 2014 when they selected pass rusher Dee Ford No. 23 overall, which is ironic after they just beat him to win this latest title.

For the Chiefs, they'll be looking to continue to build on a championship roster, while the 49ers will pick up the pieces following this loss and get back to the drawing board to put themselves in position for another Lombardi down the line. Having a good draft will be a strong step in the right direction.

With that said, you can check out the entire 2020 NFL Draft order blow:

2020 NFL Draft order