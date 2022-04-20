Round 1 - Pick 1 Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Aidan Hutchinson is our No. 1 player in this class, but the Jags have taken edge rushers in the first round in two of the last three drafts and even though left tackle Cam Robinson signed his franchise tender and they inked Brandon Sherff, there's still room for improvement along the O-line where protecting Trevor Lawrence has to remain a priority.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Hutchinson starred at Michigan and now he moves a few miles down the road to join the Lions. He's the best player in this class and talk that he has already reached his ceiling is just that. He's 21 and he's only going to get better.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Travon Walker DL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Walker is something of a tweener, which is odd to say about someone who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 275 pounds. But he can line up as a 3, 4 or 5-tech and that versatility, coupled with his non-stop motor and consistent playmaking ability, makes him an attractive option for any team looking to bolster their defensive line. The Texans under new coach Lovie Smith need pass rushers and Walker offers the highest upside of anyone in this class. Walker's stock has skyrocketed during the pre-draft process and he's just scratching the surface on how good could he can be. He has flashed on tape, but he also played on a Georgia defense that could end up with 4-5 first-round picks, and his combine performance -- a 4.51 40, a vertical of 35.5 inches and a mind-boggling 3-cone of 6.89 seconds -- only reminded people of why he has a chance to be special.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Thibodeaux has game-changing talents and, frankly, he's been all over the board in our mock drafts, mostly because teams have differing opinions on him. They're no denying he's just about unstoppable when he's locked in and the Jets desperately need to upgrade their pass rushers.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Yes, the Giants signed guards Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano in free agency, but there is still a need to upgrade the unit. Tackle Andrew Thomas has improved each season but if Daniel Jones is going to have any chance at success, taking Evan Neal here might be the quickest path. He'll be a Day 1 starter and an offensive line that was a liability a season ago could suddenly become a strength.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd QB is the easy choice here, after the Panthers missed out on Deshaun Watson, but any passer selected here would be over-drafted. There are reports that owner David Tepper is high on Kenny Pickett but he's our QB4, and the reality is that Patrick Mahomes could be Carolina's QB and he'd struggle because the offensive line is in shambles. Which brings us to who we think best helps this team. Cross plays in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, which means he's not asked to do a lot of run blocking. And he'll tell you that's one of the things he wants to improve, even though he was very good in that area last season. Either way, Cross' athleticism shines through and that, coupled with his strength, makes him a top-10 draft-day target.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Gardner is a long, physical corner who can run with any WR he goes up against. He didn't give up a single TD during his career and in '21 he was as close to shutdown as you're going to see in this class. The Giants have James Bradberry and Adoree Jackson as their top corners but there's not much experience behind them.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons replaced Matt Ryan with Marcus Mariota, so it stands to reason they could be in the market for a QB here since Mariota last started a game in 2019. But the WR position is in dire need of some upgrades and Wilson, who is our WR1, is top-10 all day long. His game reminds us of Odell Beckham Jr., and Atlanta may need to target several wideouts in this draft to restock a depleted unit.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st We've been upfront about Willis: we have a second-round grade on him based on his body of work in college, but that doesn't mean teams looking for a quarterback won't take one a round or so before they should. Willis had a great week at the Senior Bowl and he then interviewed well in Indy. He's built like Russell Wilson but obviously in much rawer form. It appears Drew Lock is the starter (for now) in Seattle, which means Willis can learn by watching. He has the physical tools to be the best passer in this class, all he needs is experience.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 10 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd At 6-foot-5, London was a high-point-catch machine before his '21 season ended prematurely with an ankle injury. He reminds us some of his former teammate at USC, Michael Pittman, and London has all the tools to be WR1.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Stingley didn't work out at the combine but lit it up at his pro day. He only played three games in '21, but it's hard to forget just how dominant he was in '19 as a freshman, where he spent practices going up against Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall and Racey McMath. If he was eligible two years ago he would've been a top-5 pick. He remains a ball hawk, not to mention an asset in the return game, and he'll only last this long because hasn't played a lot of football in the last 12 months.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Hamilton ran in the 4.5s at the combine and was timed in the 4.7s at his pro day. This shouldn't see him slip on draft boards because he plays much faster, but that doesn't mean he won't. if he finds his way out of the top 10, the Vikings could pounce here, especially if two cornerbacks are already off the board.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 13 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Williams tore his ACL in the national title game, but he's still one of the best players in this draft class and should be ready to contribute next October. And if not for the injury he's likely the first wideout off the board. Every receiver on the Texans' roster except Nico Collins has just one year left on their deal, and here they get Davis Mills a downfield weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd After transferring from Georgia, Johnson had a fantastic season at Florida State. And he told us at the combine that he felt like he had something to prove going from the SEC to the ACC. He did that and then some, then he dominated the Senior Bowl, and followed that up with an electric workout in Indy. The Ravens drafted Odafe Oweh a year ago and he'll get a running mate with Johnson here.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 15 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Wyatt is another player who changed some minds with his Senior Bowl week and he continued to convince folks of his first-round talents by putting on a show at the combine. Incredibly quick off the snap and powerful once he gets going, he can be unstoppable when he's on his game.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 16 Trevor Penning OL Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 8th Penning plays with an edge and the sole intent is to prove any remaining doubters wrong. He had a strong season and a dominant-at-times Senior Bowl week, and he could end up going in the top half of the first round when all is said and done. He'll fill a big need in New Orleans but it' fair to question if the price of moving up a few spots is worth it for the fourth offensive tackle to go off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Green can play outside or inside and at Texas A&M he lined up against some of the best defensive linemen and edge rushers in the country. The Chargers could go either tackle or guard here -- they have needs at both positions -- but with four tackles already off the board, Green makes sense here.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 18 Trent McDuffie CB Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Even though McDuffie balled out on the outside for the Huskies this season, we get Tyrann Matthieu vibes when we watch him. He has the athleticism to line up anywhere -- and he told us at the combine that he can do just that at the next level. McDuffie is one of the best cornerbacks in this class and adds some much-needed depth in Philly.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 19 Matt Corral QB Ole Miss • Jr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 3rd Corral is our QB1 but we know he's not for everybody. That said, he fits the profile of the QB position is evolving into -- he's athletic, has a strong arm, and is tough. And if Sean Payton liked the idea of Taysom Hill in that role, Dennis Allen will love Corral's potential.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Davis dropped some weight, showed up at the combine and at 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, ran the 40 in 4.78 seconds, had a 32-inch vertical, and a broad jump of 10 feet, 3 inches -- and oh, by the way, he was a one-man wrecking crew in the SEC. It's easy to say Davis is a two-down player but his obvious strength and surprising speed make a legit three-down threat who just needs to refine his pass-rush arsenal beyond the bull rush. The biggest question is if he can keep his weight down, which directly correlates to his stamina, and his ability to stay on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Andrew Booth had a strong '21 season for Clemson and he's only going to get better with experience. The Patriots lost J.C. Jackson to the Chargers and they'll need to upgrade their secondary this offseason, something they didn't do during the first week of free agency.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 22 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Burks is a contested and high-point catch machine. Don't be fooled by his 4.55 40 at the combine -- he regularly outran defensive backs to the end zone in the SEC and that won't change in the NFL. The scariest part of his game is that he's not even close to his ceiling yet, and what better way to get there than in Green Bay. He reminds us of some combination of Anquan Boldin, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Deebo Samuel.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Boye Mafe DL Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Mafe had 7 sacks, 9 hits and 26 hurries in '21, and his mix of speed, bend and power was often overwhelming for opposing offensive tackles. That extended to the Senior Bowl where he dominated 1v1 and team drills, and then Mafe busted out a 4.53 40 at the combine. He may ultimately end up in Round 2, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he's among the first 32 picks. Plus, the Cards let Jordan Hicks and Chandler Jones walk in free agency so there's a gaping need for pass rushers.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th Tyler Biadasz was good at times last season, but there's certainly room for upgrading the interior OL. That brings us to Zion Johnson, who is another player who went to the Senior Bowl and proved he was worthy of first-round consideration. He played left tackle at Boston College and worked at guard and center in Mobile. He's a Day 1 starter at several positions.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Devin Lloyd LB Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd We typically have the Bills targeting the secondary in recent mocks but it may be hard to pass on a player of Lloyd's talents here. Every linebacker not named Matt Milano has just one year left on their contracts -- including Tremaine Edmunds -- and while Buffalo could choose to re-up some of them, Lloyd has a chance to be special.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Smith OL Tulsa • Soph • 6'4" / 324 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 10th Some NFL teams like Smith's upside enough to consider him in Round 1. We have a second-round grade on him but, either way, he had an impressive season at Tulsa where he was dominant run blocker who'll need to refine his pass sets, but he certainly has the athleticism to do it.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia • Jr • 5'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Simply put, Nakobe Dean is a special player. And while he played on the best defense in the country, don't get it twisted -- he didn't ride on the coattails of a dominant Georgia defensive line, Dean was a huge reason for their success. There are questions about his size and how that translates to the NFL, but his tape tells a different story.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Olave is probably the best route runner in this class but he alone won't be able to account for all of Adams' offense. Which is why the Packers are using both first-rounders on wideouts in this mock draft.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The defense got better over the course of the season but the Chiefs need to do a better job getting after the quarterback. Karlaftis looks the part and flashed at times last season for Purdue, and if he can play with more consistency he could end up as a steal at this point in the draft process.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kyler Gordon DB Washington • Soph • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 1st Trent McDuffie, who played with Gordon at Washington, described Gordon as freakishly athletic, and that shows up consistently on tape. He can play inside or out, is physical at the catch point and is physical in run support too.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd If Tyler Linderbaum is still on the board here the Bengals will be ecstatic. He is one of the best offensive linemen, even at center, and he could certainly go much higher than this.