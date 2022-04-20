The end is nigh sounds a tad too apocalyptical, but we're almost there. As someone who does a mock draft every week -- beginning in the fall with college football -- we typically mark time not by watches or calendars, but my mock-draft versions. And when it comes time to unveil the seven-rounder, it can only mean one thing: the actual 2022 NFL Draft isn't far off.
Because last week's three-round mock went over so well (for real -- most fans not cheering for the Bengals and Jets were pretty receptive which, frankly, was a nice change of pace), it only made sense to follow it up with seven rounds, all 262 picks.
We've got three quarterbacks going in the first round, and three more in Rounds 2-4 combined, where the Steelers, Falcons and Panthers roll the dice on a passer. (History says taking QBs after the first round is a waste of time but we're guessing it won't stop desperate teams from trying to beat the odds for the next Derek Carr or Russell Wilson.)
And while this class is light on franchise QBs, if your favorite team needs help at other positions, you could be in luck; 39 wide receivers, 31 cornerbacks and 28 pass rushers lead the way, accounting for 37 percent of all players selected. Keep reading to see how all 262 picks unfold, and if you scroll to the bottom you'll find team-by-team breakdown of each draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Ikem Ekwonu OL
NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Aidan Hutchinson is our No. 1 player in this class, but the Jags have taken edge rushers in the first round in two of the last three drafts and even though left tackle Cam Robinson signed his franchise tender and they inked Brandon Sherff, there's still room for improvement along the O-line where protecting Trevor Lawrence has to remain a priority.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Aidan Hutchinson EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
Hutchinson starred at Michigan and now he moves a few miles down the road to join the Lions. He's the best player in this class and talk that he has already reached his ceiling is just that. He's 21 and he's only going to get better.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Walker is something of a tweener, which is odd to say about someone who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 275 pounds. But he can line up as a 3, 4 or 5-tech and that versatility, coupled with his non-stop motor and consistent playmaking ability, makes him an attractive option for any team looking to bolster their defensive line. The Texans under new coach Lovie Smith need pass rushers and Walker offers the highest upside of anyone in this class. Walker's stock has skyrocketed during the pre-draft process and he's just scratching the surface on how good could he can be. He has flashed on tape, but he also played on a Georgia defense that could end up with 4-5 first-round picks, and his combine performance -- a 4.51 40, a vertical of 35.5 inches and a mind-boggling 3-cone of 6.89 seconds -- only reminded people of why he has a chance to be special.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE
Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs
Thibodeaux has game-changing talents and, frankly, he's been all over the board in our mock drafts, mostly because teams have differing opinions on him. They're no denying he's just about unstoppable when he's locked in and the Jets desperately need to upgrade their pass rushers.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Evan Neal OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs
Yes, the Giants signed guards Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano in free agency, but there is still a need to upgrade the unit. Tackle Andrew Thomas has improved each season but if Daniel Jones is going to have any chance at success, taking Evan Neal here might be the quickest path. He'll be a Day 1 starter and an offensive line that was a liability a season ago could suddenly become a strength.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs
QB is the easy choice here, after the Panthers missed out on Deshaun Watson, but any passer selected here would be over-drafted. There are reports that owner David Tepper is high on Kenny Pickett but he's our QB4, and the reality is that Patrick Mahomes could be Carolina's QB and he'd struggle because the offensive line is in shambles. Which brings us to who we think best helps this team. Cross plays in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, which means he's not asked to do a lot of run blocking. And he'll tell you that's one of the things he wants to improve, even though he was very good in that area last season. Either way, Cross' athleticism shines through and that, coupled with his strength, makes him a top-10 draft-day target.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 7
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
Gardner is a long, physical corner who can run with any WR he goes up against. He didn't give up a single TD during his career and in '21 he was as close to shutdown as you're going to see in this class. The Giants have James Bradberry and Adoree Jackson as their top corners but there's not much experience behind them.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs
The Falcons replaced Matt Ryan with Marcus Mariota, so it stands to reason they could be in the market for a QB here since Mariota last started a game in 2019. But the WR position is in dire need of some upgrades and Wilson, who is our WR1, is top-10 all day long. His game reminds us of Odell Beckham Jr., and Atlanta may need to target several wideouts in this draft to restock a depleted unit.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
Malik Willis QB
Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs
We've been upfront about Willis: we have a second-round grade on him based on his body of work in college, but that doesn't mean teams looking for a quarterback won't take one a round or so before they should. Willis had a great week at the Senior Bowl and he then interviewed well in Indy. He's built like Russell Wilson but obviously in much rawer form. It appears Drew Lock is the starter (for now) in Seattle, which means Willis can learn by watching. He has the physical tools to be the best passer in this class, all he needs is experience.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 10
Drake London WR
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
At 6-foot-5, London was a high-point-catch machine before his '21 season ended prematurely with an ankle injury. He reminds us some of his former teammate at USC, Michael Pittman, and London has all the tools to be WR1.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Stingley didn't work out at the combine but lit it up at his pro day. He only played three games in '21, but it's hard to forget just how dominant he was in '19 as a freshman, where he spent practices going up against Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall and Racey McMath. If he was eligible two years ago he would've been a top-5 pick. He remains a ball hawk, not to mention an asset in the return game, and he'll only last this long because hasn't played a lot of football in the last 12 months.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
Hamilton ran in the 4.5s at the combine and was timed in the 4.7s at his pro day. This shouldn't see him slip on draft boards because he plays much faster, but that doesn't mean he won't. if he finds his way out of the top 10, the Vikings could pounce here, especially if two cornerbacks are already off the board.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs
Williams tore his ACL in the national title game, but he's still one of the best players in this draft class and should be ready to contribute next October. And if not for the injury he's likely the first wideout off the board. Every receiver on the Texans' roster except Nico Collins has just one year left on their deal, and here they get Davis Mills a downfield weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jermaine Johnson II EDGE
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs
After transferring from Georgia, Johnson had a fantastic season at Florida State. And he told us at the combine that he felt like he had something to prove going from the SEC to the ACC. He did that and then some, then he dominated the Senior Bowl, and followed that up with an electric workout in Indy. The Ravens drafted Odafe Oweh a year ago and he'll get a running mate with Johnson here.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 15
Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Wyatt is another player who changed some minds with his Senior Bowl week and he continued to convince folks of his first-round talents by putting on a show at the combine. Incredibly quick off the snap and powerful once he gets going, he can be unstoppable when he's on his game.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 16
Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs
Penning plays with an edge and the sole intent is to prove any remaining doubters wrong. He had a strong season and a dominant-at-times Senior Bowl week, and he could end up going in the top half of the first round when all is said and done. He'll fill a big need in New Orleans but it' fair to question if the price of moving up a few spots is worth it for the fourth offensive tackle to go off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Kenyon Green OL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Green can play outside or inside and at Texas A&M he lined up against some of the best defensive linemen and edge rushers in the country. The Chargers could go either tackle or guard here -- they have needs at both positions -- but with four tackles already off the board, Green makes sense here.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 18
Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs
Even though McDuffie balled out on the outside for the Huskies this season, we get Tyrann Matthieu vibes when we watch him. He has the athleticism to line up anywhere -- and he told us at the combine that he can do just that at the next level. McDuffie is one of the best cornerbacks in this class and adds some much-needed depth in Philly.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 19
Matt Corral QB
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Corral is our QB1 but we know he's not for everybody. That said, he fits the profile of the QB position is evolving into -- he's athletic, has a strong arm, and is tough. And if Sean Payton liked the idea of Taysom Hill in that role, Dennis Allen will love Corral's potential.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jordan Davis DL
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs
Davis dropped some weight, showed up at the combine and at 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, ran the 40 in 4.78 seconds, had a 32-inch vertical, and a broad jump of 10 feet, 3 inches -- and oh, by the way, he was a one-man wrecking crew in the SEC. It's easy to say Davis is a two-down player but his obvious strength and surprising speed make a legit three-down threat who just needs to refine his pass-rush arsenal beyond the bull rush. The biggest question is if he can keep his weight down, which directly correlates to his stamina, and his ability to stay on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Andrew Booth had a strong '21 season for Clemson and he's only going to get better with experience. The Patriots lost J.C. Jackson to the Chargers and they'll need to upgrade their secondary this offseason, something they didn't do during the first week of free agency.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 22
Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Burks is a contested and high-point catch machine. Don't be fooled by his 4.55 40 at the combine -- he regularly outran defensive backs to the end zone in the SEC and that won't change in the NFL. The scariest part of his game is that he's not even close to his ceiling yet, and what better way to get there than in Green Bay. He reminds us of some combination of Anquan Boldin, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Deebo Samuel.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Boye Mafe DL
Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Mafe had 7 sacks, 9 hits and 26 hurries in '21, and his mix of speed, bend and power was often overwhelming for opposing offensive tackles. That extended to the Senior Bowl where he dominated 1v1 and team drills, and then Mafe busted out a 4.53 40 at the combine. He may ultimately end up in Round 2, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he's among the first 32 picks. Plus, the Cards let Jordan Hicks and Chandler Jones walk in free agency so there's a gaping need for pass rushers.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Zion Johnson OL
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Tyler Biadasz was good at times last season, but there's certainly room for upgrading the interior OL. That brings us to Zion Johnson, who is another player who went to the Senior Bowl and proved he was worthy of first-round consideration. He played left tackle at Boston College and worked at guard and center in Mobile. He's a Day 1 starter at several positions.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Devin Lloyd LB
Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs
We typically have the Bills targeting the secondary in recent mocks but it may be hard to pass on a player of Lloyd's talents here. Every linebacker not named Matt Milano has just one year left on their contracts -- including Tremaine Edmunds -- and while Buffalo could choose to re-up some of them, Lloyd has a chance to be special.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Tyler Smith OL
Tulsa • Soph • 6'4" / 324 lbs
Some NFL teams like Smith's upside enough to consider him in Round 1. We have a second-round grade on him but, either way, he had an impressive season at Tulsa where he was dominant run blocker who'll need to refine his pass sets, but he certainly has the athleticism to do it.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Nakobe Dean LB
Georgia • Jr • 5'11" / 229 lbs
Simply put, Nakobe Dean is a special player. And while he played on the best defense in the country, don't get it twisted -- he didn't ride on the coattails of a dominant Georgia defensive line, Dean was a huge reason for their success. There are questions about his size and how that translates to the NFL, but his tape tells a different story.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Chris Olave WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Olave is probably the best route runner in this class but he alone won't be able to account for all of Adams' offense. Which is why the Packers are using both first-rounders on wideouts in this mock draft.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 29
George Karlaftis EDGE
Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs
The defense got better over the course of the season but the Chiefs need to do a better job getting after the quarterback. Karlaftis looks the part and flashed at times last season for Purdue, and if he can play with more consistency he could end up as a steal at this point in the draft process.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kyler Gordon DB
Washington • Soph • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Trent McDuffie, who played with Gordon at Washington, described Gordon as freakishly athletic, and that shows up consistently on tape. He can play inside or out, is physical at the catch point and is physical in run support too.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs
If Tyler Linderbaum is still on the board here the Bengals will be ecstatic. He is one of the best offensive linemen, even at center, and he could certainly go much higher than this.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 32
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Pickett made the right decision to return to Pitt for the '21 season, and in the process, he worked himself into the first-round conversation. The question is where does he get selected because, depending on who you talk to, it could be anywhere from top-10 to bottom of Round 1.
Round 2
33. Jacksonville: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
34. Detroit: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
35. NY Jets: Bernard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
36. NY Giants: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
37. Houston: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
38. NY Jets (via CAR): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
39. Chicago: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
40. Seattle (via DEN): Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
41. Seattle: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA
42. Indianapolis (via WSH): Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
43. Atlanta: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
44. Cleveland: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
45. Baltimore: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
46. Minnesota: Cole Strange, OG, UT-Chattanooga
47. Washington (via IND): George Pickens, WR, Georgia
48. Chicago (via LAC): Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan
49. New Orleans: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
50. Kansas City (via MIA): Logan Hall, DT, Houston
51. Philadelphia: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
52. Pittsburgh: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
53. Green Bay (via LV): Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
54. New England: Darrian Kinnard, OG, Kentucky
55. Arizona: Ken Walker III, RB, Michigan State
56. Dallas: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
57. Buffalo: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
58. Atlanta (via TEN): Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
59. Green Bay: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
60. Tampa Bay: Travis Jones, DT, UConn
61. San Francisco: Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
62. Kansas City: John Metchie, WR, Alabama
63. Cincinnati: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
64. Denver (via LAR): Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
Round 3
65. Jacksonville: Dylan Parham, OC/OG, Memphis
66. Detroit: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
67. NY Giants: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina
68. Houston: Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
69. NY Jets: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
70. Jacksonville (via CAR): Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
71. Chicago: Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State
72. Seattle: Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati
73. Indianapolis (via WSH): DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
74. Atlanta: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
75. Denver: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
76. Baltimore: Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
77. Minnesota: Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri
78. Cleveland: Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
79. LA Chargers: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
80. Houston (via NO): Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State
81. NY Giants (via MIA): Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
82. Atlanta (via IND): Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama
83. Philadelphia: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
84. Pittsburgh: Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
85. New England: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
86. Las Vegas: Sean Rhyan, OG, UCLA
87. Arizona: Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
88. Dallas: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
89. Buffalo: Nick Cross, S, Maryland
90. Tennessee: David Bell, WR, Purdue
91. Tampa Bay: Cade Otton, TE, Washington
92. Green Bay: Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC
93. San Francisco: Cam Jurgens, OC, Nebraska
94. Kansas City: Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana Lafayette
95. Cincinnati: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
96. Denver (via LAR): Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
97. Detroit*: Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
98. New Orleans*: Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee
99. Cleveland*: Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss
100. Baltimore*: Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M
101. Philadelphia* (via NO): Luke Fortner, OC, Kentucky
102. Miami* (via SF): Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky
103. Kansas City*: Danny Gray, WR, SMU
104. LA Rams*: Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
105. San Francisco*: Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State
Round 4
106. Jacksonville: Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State
107. Houston (via DET): Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
108. Houston: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
109. Seattle (via NYJ): Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
110. Baltimore (via NYG): Eyioma Uwazurike, DT, Iowa State
111. NY Jets (via CAR): Dohnovan West, OC, Arizona State
112. NY Giants (via CHI): Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU
113. Washington : Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati
114. Atlanta: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
115. Denver: Chasen Hines, OG, LSU
116. Denver (via SEA): Kalia Davis, UCF, DT
117. NY Jets (via MIN): Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State
118. Cleveland: Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
119. Baltimore: Justin Shaffer, OG, Georgia
120. New Orleans: James Cook, RB, Georgia
121. Kansas City (via MIA): Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
122. Indianapolis: Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston St.
123. LA Chargers: Jayden Peevy, DT, Texas A&M
124. Philadelphia: Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech
125. Miami (via PIT): Ed Ingram, OG, LSU
126. Las Vegas: Dane Belton, S, Iowa
127. New England: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
128. Baltimore (via ARI): Michael Clemons, EDGE, Texas A&M
129. Dallas: James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech
130. Buffalo: Zach Tom, OG, Wake Forest
131. Tennessee: Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor
132. Green Bay: Neil Farrell, DT, LSU
133. Tampa Bay: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State
134. San Francisco: Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State
135. Kansas City: Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon
136. Cincinnati: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
137. Carolina (via LAR): Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
138. Pittsburgh*: Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson
139. Baltimore*: Cordale Flott, CB, LSU
140. Green Bay*: Spencer Burford, OG, UTSA
141. Baltimore*: Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
142. LA Rams*: Cobie Durant, CB, South Carolina St.
143. Tennessee*: Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia
Round 5
144. Carolina (via JAX): Deangelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky
145. Seattle (via DEN): Percy Butler, S, Lousiana
146. NY Jets: Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB
147. NY Giants: Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers
148. Chicago (via HOU): Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State
149. Carolina: Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati
150. Chicago: Cade Mays, OG, Tennessee
151. Atlanta: Zamir White, RB, Georgia
152. Denver: Smoke Monday, S, Auburn
153. Seattle: Thayer Munford, OG, Ohio State
154. Philadelphia (via WAS): Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State
155. Dallas (via CLE): Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois
156. Minnesota (via BAL): John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas
157. Jacksonville (via MIN): Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami
158. New England (via MIA): Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan
159. Indianapolis: Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss
160. LA Chargers: Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State
161. New Orleans: Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma
162. Philadelphia: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
163. NY Jets (via PIT): Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State
164. Las Vegas (via NE): Logan Bruss, OT, Wisconsin
165. Las Vegas: Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech
166. Philadelphia (via ARI): Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh
167. Dallas: Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee
168. Buffalo: DJ Davidson, DT, Arizona State
169. Tennessee: Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
170. New England (via TB): Jesse Luketa, EDGE, Penn State
171. Green Bay: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland
172. San Francisco: Zonovan Knight, RB, NC State
173. NY Giants (via KC): Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan
174. Cincinnati: Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU
175. LA Rams: Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah
176. Dallas*: Kyle Phillips, WR, UCLA
177. Detroit*: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
178. Dallas*: JT Woods, S, Baylor
179. Indianapolis*: Eric Williams, DT, Missouri State
Round 6
180. Jacksonville: Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan
181. Detroit: Chris Paul, OG, Tulsa
182. NY Giants: D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State
183. Houston: Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State
184. Minnesota (via NYJ): Braylon Sanders, WR, Ole Miss
185. Buffalo (via CAR): Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State
186. Chicago: Esezi Otomewo, EDGE, Minnesota
187. San Francisco (via DEN): Chris Steele, CB, USC
188. Jacksonville (via SEA): Zachary Carter, DT, Florida
189. Washington: Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky
190. Atlanta: Yusef Corker, S, Kentucky
191. Minnesota (via BAL): Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina
192. Minnesota: Chase Allen, TE, Iowa State
193. Dallas (via CLE): Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee
194. New Orleans (via IND): Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
195. LA Chargers: Kellen Deisch, OT, Arizona State
196. Baltimore (via MIA): Jaylen Warren, RB, Oklahoma State
197. Jacksonville (via PHI): JoJo Domann, LB/S, Nebraska
198. Jacksonville (via PIT): Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa
199. Carolina (via LV): Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana
200. New England: Nick Zakelj, OT, Fordham
201. Arizona: Marquis Hayes, OG, Oklahoma
202. Cleveland (via DAL): Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State
203. Buffalo: Obinna Eze, OT, TCU
204. Tennessee: Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan
205. Houston (via GB): Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech
206. Denver (via TB): Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama
207. Houston (via SF): Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA
208. Pittsburgh (via KC): Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo
209. Cincinnati: Isaiah Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
210. New England (via LAR): Slade Bolden, WR, Alabama
211. LA Rams : Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (Ohio)
212. LA Rams*: William Dunkle, OG, San Diego State
213. Atlanta*: Zach Thomas, OT, San Diego State
214. LA Chargers*: Pierre Strong, RB, South Dakota State
215. Arizona*: Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame
216. Indianapolis*: Tyrese Robinson, OG, Oklahoma
217. Detroit*: Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas
218. LA Rams*: Kyron Johnson, EDGE, Kansas
219. Tennessee*: Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M
220. San Francisco*: Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota
221. San Francisco*: Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor
Round 7
222. Jacksonville: Bubba Bolden, S, Miami
223. Cleveland (via DET): Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State
224. Miami (via HOU): Kolby Harvell-Peel, S, Oklahoma State
225. Pittsburgh (via NYJ): Luke Tenuta, OT, Virginia Tech
226. Cincinnati (via NYG): Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska
227. Las Vegas (via CAR): Abram Smith, RB, Baylor
228. Green Bay (via CHI): Cade York, K, LSU
229. Seattle: Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
230. Washington: Quentin Lake, S, UCLA
231. Buffalo (via ATL): Jordan Stout, P, Penn State
232. Denver: Montrell Washington, WR, Samford
233. Kansas City (via MIN): Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
234. Detroit (via CLE): Tay Martin, WR, Oklahoma State
235. Jacksonville (via BAL): Cordell Volson, OG, North Dakota State
236. LA Chargers: Reggie Roberson, WR, SMU
237. Philadelphia (via NO): Snoop Conner, RB, Ole Miss
238. LA Rams (via MIA): Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri
239. Indianapolis: Leon O'Neal, S, Texas A&M
240. Washington (via PHI): Max Borghi, RB, Washington State
241. Pittsburgh: Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina
242. Carolina (via NE): Joshua Ezeudu, OG, North Carolina
243. Kansas City (via LV): D'vonte Price, RB, FIU
244. Arizona: Tariq Carpenter, S, Georgia Tech
245. Houston (via DAL): Luke Wattenberg, OC, Washington State
246. Cleveland (via BUF): Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn
247. Miami (via TEN): Damone Clark, LB, LSU
248. Tampa Bay: Christopher Allen, EDGE, Alabama
249. Green Bay: Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss
250. Minnesota (via SF): Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State
251. Kansas City: James Houston, EDGE, Jackson State
252. Cincinnati: Lecitus Smith, OG, Virginia Tech
253. LA Rams: Ben Griffiths, P, USC
254. LA Chargers: Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah
255. LA Chargers*: Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M
256. Arizona*: Derrick Deese, TE, San Jose State
257. Arizona*: Noah Elliss, DT, Idaho
258. Green Bay*: Cole Kelley, QB, Southeast Lousiana
259. Kansas City*: Gerrit Prince, TE, UAB
260. LA Chargers*: Jaquarii Roberson, WR, Wake Forest
261. Tampa Bay*: Tre Turner, WR, Virginia Tech
262. San Francisco*: Jason Poe, OG, Mercer
Team-by-team breakdown of draft picks
(No. of picks in parentheses)
Arizona Cardinals (8)
1.23. Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
2.55. Ken Walker III, RB, Michigan State
3.87. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
6.201. Marquis Hayes, OG, Oklahoma
6.215. Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame
7.244. Tariq Carpenter, S, Georgia Tech
7.256. Derrick Deese, TE, San Jose State
7.257. Noah Elliss, DT, Idaho
Atlanta Falcons (9)
1.08. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
2.43. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
2.58. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
3.74. Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
3.82. Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama
4.114. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
5.151. Zamir White, RB, Georgia
6.190. Yusef Corker, S, Kentucky
6.213. Zach Thomas, OT, San Diego State
Baltimore Ravens (10)
1.14. Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
2.45. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
3.76. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
3.100. Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M
4.110. Eyioma Uwazurike, DT, Iowa State
4.119. Justin Shaffer, OG, Georgia
4.128. Michael Clemons, EDGE, Texas A&M
4.139. Cordale Flott, CB, LSU
4.141. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
6.196. Jaylen Warren, RB, Oklahoma State
Buffalo Bills (8)
1.25. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
2.57. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
3.89. Nick Cross, S, Maryland
4.130. Zach Tom, OG, Wake Forest
5.168. DJ Davidson, DT, Arizona State
6.185. Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State
6.203. Obinna Eze, OT, TCU
7.231. Jordan Stout, P, Penn State
Carolina Panthers (6)
1.06. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
4.137. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
5.144. Deangelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky
5.149. Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati
6.199. Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana
7.242. Joshua Ezeudu, OG, North Carolina
Chicago Bears (6)
2.39. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
2.48. Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan
3.71. Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State
5.148. Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State
5.150. Cade Mays, OG, Tennessee
6.186. Esezi Otomewo, EDGE, Minnesota
Cincinnati Bengals (8)
1.31. Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Iowa
2.63. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
3.95. Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
4.136. Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
5.174. Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU
6.209. Isaiah Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
7.226. Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska
7.252. Lecitus Smith, OG, Virginia Tech
Cleveland Browns (7)
2.44. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
3.78. Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
3.99. Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss
4.118. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
6.202. Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State
7.223. Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State
7.246. Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn
Dallas Cowboys (9)
1.24. Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College
2.56. Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
3.88. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
4.129. James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech
5.155. Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois
5.167. Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee
5.176. Kyle Phillips, WR, UCLA
5.178. JT Woods, S, Baylor
6.193. Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee
Denver Broncos (8)
2.64. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
3.75. Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
3.96. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
4.115. Chasen Hines, OG, LSU
4.116. Kalia Davis, UCF, DT
5.145. Percy Butler, S, Louisiana
6.206. Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama
7.232. Montrell Washington, WR, Samford
Detroit Lions (9)
1.02. Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
1.32. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
2.34. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
3.66. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
3.97. Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
5.177. Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
6.181. Chris Paul, OG, Tulsa
6.217. Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas
7.234. Tay Martin, WR, Oklahoma State
Green Bay Packers (11)
1.22. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
1.28. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
2.53. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
2.59. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
3.92. Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC
4.132. Neil Farrell, DT, LSU
4.140. Spencer Burford, OG, UTSA
5.171. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland
7.228. Cade York, K, LSU
7.249. Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss
7.258. Cole Kelley, QB, Southeast Louisiana
Houston Texans (11)
1.03. Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
1.13. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
2.37. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
3.68. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
3.80. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State
4.107. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
4.108. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
6.183. Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State
6.205. Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech
6.207. Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA
7.245. Luke Wattenberg, OC, Washington State
Indianapolis Colts (7)
2.42. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
3.73. DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
4.122. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston St.
5.159. Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss
5.179. Eric Williams, DT, Missouri State
6.216. Tyrese Robinson, OG, Oklahoma
7.239. Leon O'Neal, S, Texas A&M
Jacksonville Jaguars (12)
1.01. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
2.33. David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
3.65. Dylan Parham, OC/OG, Memphis
3.70. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
4.106. Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State
5.157. Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami
6.180. Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan
6.188. Zachary Carter, DT, Florida
6.197. JoJo Domann, LB/S, Nebraska
6.198. Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa
7.222. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami
7.235. Cordell Volson, OG, North Dakota State
Kansas City Chiefs (12)
1.29. George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
1.30. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
2.50. Logan Hall, DT, Houston
2.62. John Metchie, WR, Alabama
3.94. Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana Lafayette
3.103. Danny Gray, WR, SMU
4.121. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
4.135. Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon
7.233. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
7.243. D'vonte Price, RB, FIU
7.251. James Houston, EDGE, Jackson State
7.259. Gerrit Prince, TE, UAB
Los Angeles Chargers (10)
1.17. Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M
3.79. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
4.123. Jayden Peevy, DT, Texas A&M
5.160. Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State
6.195. Kellen Deisch, OT, Arizona State
6.214. Pierre Strong, RB, South Dakota State
7.236. Reggie Roberson, WR, SMU
7.254. Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah
7.255. Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M
7.260. Jaquarii Roberson, WR, Wake Forest
Los Angeles Rams (8)
3.104. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
4.142. Cobie Durant, CB, South Carolina St.
5.175. Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah
6.211. Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (Ohio)
6.212. William Dunkle, OG, San Diego State
6.218. Kyron Johnson, EDGE, Kansas
7.238. Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri
7.253. Ben Griffiths, P, USC
Las Vegas Raiders (5)
3.86. Sean Rhyan, OG, UCLA
4.126. Dane Belton, S, Iowa
5.164. Logan Bruss, OT, Wisconsin
5.165. Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech
7.227. Abram Smith, RB, Baylor
Miami Dolphins (4)
3.102. Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky
4.125. Ed Ingram, OG, LSU
7.224. Kolby Harvell-Peel, S, Oklahoma State
7.247. Damone Clark, LB, LSU
Minnesota Vikings (8)
1.12. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2.46. Cole Strange, OG, UT-Chattanooga
3.77. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri
5.156. John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas
6.184. Braylon Sanders, WR, Ole Miss
6.191. Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina
6.192. Chase Allen, TE, Iowa State
7.250. Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State
New England Patriots (8)
1.21. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
2.54. Darrian Kinnard, OG, Kentucky
3.85. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
4.127. Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
5.158. Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan
5.170. Jesse Luketa , EDGE, Penn State
6.200. Nick Zakelj, OT, Fordham
6.210. Slade Bolden, WR, Alabama
New Orleans Saints (7)
1.16. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
1.19. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
2.49. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
3.98. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee
4.120. James Cook, RB, Georgia
5.161. Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma
6.194. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
New York Giants (9)
1.05. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
1.07. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
2.36. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
3.67. Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina
3.81. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
4.112. Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU
5.147. Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers
5.173. Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan
6.182. D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State
New York Jets (9)
1.04. Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
1.10. Drake London, WR, USC
2.35. Bernard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
2.38. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
3.69. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
4.111. Dohnovan West, OC, Arizona State
4.117. Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State
5.146. Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB
5.163. Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State
Philadelphia Eagles (10)
1.15. Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
1.18. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
2.51. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
3.83. Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
3.101. Luke Fortner, OC, Kentucky
4.124. Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech
5.154. Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State
5.162. Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
5.166. Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh
7.237. Snoop Conner, RB, Ole Miss
Pittsburgh Steelers (7)
1.20. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
2.52. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
3.84. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
4.138. Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson
6.208. Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo
7.225. Luke Tenuta, OT, Virginia Tech
7.241. Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina
San Francisco 49ers (9)
2.61. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
3.93. Cam Jurgens, OC, Nebraska
3.105. Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State
4.134. Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State
5.172. Zonovan Knight, RB, NC State
6.187. Chris Steele, CB, USC
6.220. Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota
6.221. Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor
7.262. Jason Poe, OG, Mercer
Seattle Seahawks (8)
1.09. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
2.40. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
2.41. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA
3.72. Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati
4.109. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
5.152. Smoke Monday, S, Auburn
5.153. Thayer Munford, OG, Ohio State
7.229. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6)
1.27. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
2.60. Travis Jones, DT, UConn
3.91. Cade Otton, TE, Washington
4.133. Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State
7.248. Christopher Allen, EDGE, Alabama
7.261. Tre Turner, WR, Virginia Tech
Tennessee Titans (7)
1.26. Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
3.90. David Bell, WR, Purdue
4.131. Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor
4.143. Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia
5.169. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
6.204. Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan
6.219. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M
Washington Commanders (6)
1.11. Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
2.47. George Pickens, WR, Georgia
4.113. Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati
6.189. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky
7.230. Quentin Lake, S, UCLA
7.240. Max Borghi, RB, Washington State
2022 NFL Draft hats now available
The 2022 NFL Draft is here! Get official NFL Draft 59FIFTY fitted and adjustable hats now and rep your team's fandom. Watch your team's future unfold, and look stylish doing it, by shopping here.
We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.