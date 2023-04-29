Round 4 - Pick 1 (103) Tyler Scott WR Cincinnati • Jr • 5'10" / 177 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 6th How about another vertical weapon for Justin Fields? Scott flies.

Round 4 - Pick 2 (104) Karl Brooks DL Bowling Green • Sr • 6'4" / 300 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 7th Brooks' bad pre-draft workout sunk his stock. On film, he is a ferocious pass rusher who can win in a variety of ways from a variety of positions.

Round 4 - Pick 3 (105) Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion • Jr • 6'7" / 255 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 160th POSITION RNK 9th Building around C.J. Stroud is obviously a priority. Kuntz was the most athletic tight end in this class at the combine and catches everything.

Round 4 - Pick 4 (106) Nick Saldiveri IOL Old Dominion • Jr • 6'6" / 318 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 5th Saldiveri is a nasty, athletic offensive tackle with quality length. The Colts should prioritize the blocking unit in front of Anthony Richardson. They do that here.

Round 4 - Pick 5 (107) Parker Washington WR Penn State • Soph • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 12th Washington is the stocky underneath possession type Mac Jones will love.

Round 4 - Pick 6 (108) Adetomiwa Adebawore DL Northwestern • Sr • 6'2" / 282 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th Adebawore fits the athletic freak profile the Seahawks typically like, and he'd fill a need at defensive tackle.

Round 4 - Pick 7 (109) Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 7th The Raiders could pick defensive backs from here on out and it'd be smart. Ringo is an explosive corner with plus ball skills.

Round 4 - Pick 8 (110) Jalen Redmond EDGE Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 291 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 11th When given freedom to rush up the field, Redmond is a real pass-rushing weapon.

Round 4 - Pick 9 (111) Jakorian Bennett CB Maryland • Sr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 8th Bennett is a feisty, inside-out corner who tested through the roof in Indianapolis and routinely finds the football in coverage.

Round 4 - Pick 10 (112) Moro Ojomo DL Texas • Sr • 6'3" / 292 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 11th More upfield pass rushers for Robert Saleh.

Round 4 - Pick 11 (113) Darius Rush CB South Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 84th POSITION RNK 13th Rush is a crazy long, athletic ball hawk who can man up on the perimeter.

Round 4 - Pick 12 (114) Chandler Zavala IOL NC State • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 88th POSITION RNK 6th The Panthers get a big-bodied, athletic mauler to protect Bryce Young.

Round 4 - Pick 13 (115) Clayton Tune QB Houston • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 189th POSITION RNK 7th The Saints pick a high-upside passer with serious athleticism and a strong arm in Tune, a big-time producer in college.

Round 4 - Pick 14 (120) Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 4th Johnson has tackling woes to work out, but he's a long safety who can match up with tight ends down the seam.

Round 4 - Pick 15 (117) Anthony Bradford IOL LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 105th POSITION RNK 7th Bradford is a wide, powerful plus athlete at the guard who feels like a Patriots mid-round pick.

Round 4 - Pick 16 (118) Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 122nd POSITION RNK 16th Adding more youthful talent to the receiver group wouldn't be a bad idea with Sam Howell at the helm. Boutte rocks after the catch.

Round 4 - Pick 17 (119) Colby Wooden DL Auburn • Jr • 6'4" / 273 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 96th POSITION RNK 13th Wooden is an inside-out rusher who'll probably be best against guards at the next level. Serious upfield juice and power for a thick-framed defensive lineman.

Round 4 - Pick 18 (120) Blake Whiteheart TE Wake Forest • Jr • 6'4" / 247 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 226th POSITION RNK 13th Athletic, smooth route-running tight end who has run after the catch abilities.

Round 4 - Pick 19 (121) Cory Trice CB Purdue • Sr • 6'3" / 206 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 85th POSITION RNK 14th Trice is long, hyper athletic with natural ball awareness, and he tackles like a champ.

Round 4 - Pick 20 (122) Jaquelin Roy DL LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 100th POSITION RNK 14th Roy is a mean, run-stuffing SEC defensive linemen who'd bring a nastiness to the Cardinals front.

Round 4 - Pick 21 (123) Andre Carter DL Western Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 263 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Seahawks will roll the dice here on Carter at his size with his bend and pass-rush moves. He needs to get much stronger.

Round 4 - Pick 22 (124) Isaiah McGuire DL Missouri • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 115th POSITION RNK 16th McGuire was quietly one of the most disruptive inside-out pass rushers in the SEC last season. He'd be a welcomed addition in Baltimore.

Round 4 - Pick 23 (125) Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 306 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 101st POSITION RNK 10th On paper, the Chargers are all set at offensive tackle. Duncan would provide awesome insurance in case of injury, and has starting-caliber pass pro skills.

Round 4 - Pick 24 (126) JL Skinner S Boise State • Sr • 6'4" / 209 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 2nd Skinner is too dynamic of an athlete with a sizable frame for Cleveland to pass on him here.

Round 4 - Pick 25 (127) Clark Phillips III CB Utah • Soph • 5'9" / 184 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 82nd POSITION RNK 11th Phillips didn't test well but was a ball magnet at Utah and mirrors well inside.

Round 4 - Pick 26 (128) Jalen Moreno-Cropper WR Fresno State • Sr • 5'11" / 172 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 155th POSITION RNK 21st Small but electric athlete who's a blast after the catch. Fast, too.

Round 4 - Pick 27 (129) Israel Abanikanda RB Pittsburgh • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Abanikanda is a young, ultra-fast back who can turn a little space into a long gain.

From From Baltimore Ravens Round 4 - Pick 28 (134) Blake Freeland OT BYU • Jr • 6'8" / 302 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 8th Freeland isn't ready to play now. He has to get much bigger and stronger. The athleticism makes him very appealing, especially in Round 4.

Round 4 - Pick 29 (131) Dawand Jones OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 374 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 89th POSITION RNK 9th How about Orlando Brown on one side of the line and even bigger Dawand Jones on the other?!

Round 4 - Pick 30 (132) Trey Palmer WR Nebraska • Jr • 6'0" / 192 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 136th POSITION RNK 19th Burner on the outside to give more weaponry for Kenny Pickett.

Round 4 - Pick 31 (133) Viliami Fehoko EDGE San Jose State • Jr • 6'4" / 276 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 130th POSITION RNK 18th Fehoko is a big, thick outside rusher with a filled pass-rush move arsenal.

Round 4 - Pick 32 (134) Scott Matlock DL Boise State • Sr • 6'4" / 300 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 222nd POSITION RNK 21st Matlock tested well and is a huge hustle player. Ascending pass rusher to play next to Chris Jones.