We're through three rounds in the 2023 NFL Draft. The marathon that is Day 3 is still in front of us with more than 100 picks remaining. Remember, future All-Pros will be picked on Day 3. And, yes, there are still quality receivers on the board.
Here's a fourth-round mock draft. Enjoy.
Round 4 - Pick 1 (103)
Tyler Scott WR
Cincinnati • Jr • 5'10" / 177 lbs
How about another vertical weapon for Justin Fields? Scott flies.
Round 4 - Pick 2 (104)
Karl Brooks DL
Bowling Green • Sr • 6'4" / 300 lbs
Brooks' bad pre-draft workout sunk his stock. On film, he is a ferocious pass rusher who can win in a variety of ways from a variety of positions.
Round 4 - Pick 3 (105)
Zack Kuntz TE
Old Dominion • Jr • 6'7" / 255 lbs
Building around C.J. Stroud is obviously a priority. Kuntz was the most athletic tight end in this class at the combine and catches everything.
Round 4 - Pick 4 (106)
Nick Saldiveri IOL
Old Dominion • Jr • 6'6" / 318 lbs
Saldiveri is a nasty, athletic offensive tackle with quality length. The Colts should prioritize the blocking unit in front of Anthony Richardson. They do that here.
Round 4 - Pick 5 (107)
Penn State • Soph • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Washington is the stocky underneath possession type Mac Jones will love.
Round 4 - Pick 6 (108)
Northwestern • Sr • 6'2" / 282 lbs
Adebawore fits the athletic freak profile the Seahawks typically like, and he'd fill a need at defensive tackle.
Round 4 - Pick 7 (109)
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Raiders could pick defensive backs from here on out and it'd be smart. Ringo is an explosive corner with plus ball skills.
Round 4 - Pick 8 (110)
Jalen Redmond EDGE
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 291 lbs
When given freedom to rush up the field, Redmond is a real pass-rushing weapon.
Round 4 - Pick 9 (111)
Maryland • Sr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Bennett is a feisty, inside-out corner who tested through the roof in Indianapolis and routinely finds the football in coverage.
Round 4 - Pick 10 (112)
Moro Ojomo DL
Texas • Sr • 6'3" / 292 lbs
More upfield pass rushers for Robert Saleh.
Round 4 - Pick 11 (113)
Darius Rush CB
South Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Rush is a crazy long, athletic ball hawk who can man up on the perimeter.
Round 4 - Pick 12 (114)
Chandler Zavala IOL
NC State • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
The Panthers get a big-bodied, athletic mauler to protect Bryce Young.
Round 4 - Pick 13 (115)
Clayton Tune QB
Houston • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
The Saints pick a high-upside passer with serious athleticism and a strong arm in Tune, a big-time producer in college.
Round 4 - Pick 14 (120)
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Johnson has tackling woes to work out, but he's a long safety who can match up with tight ends down the seam.
Round 4 - Pick 15 (117)
Anthony Bradford IOL
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Bradford is a wide, powerful plus athlete at the guard who feels like a Patriots mid-round pick.
Round 4 - Pick 16 (118)
LSU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Adding more youthful talent to the receiver group wouldn't be a bad idea with Sam Howell at the helm. Boutte rocks after the catch.
Round 4 - Pick 17 (119)
Colby Wooden DL
Auburn • Jr • 6'4" / 273 lbs
Wooden is an inside-out rusher who'll probably be best against guards at the next level. Serious upfield juice and power for a thick-framed defensive lineman.
Round 4 - Pick 18 (120)
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'4" / 247 lbs
Athletic, smooth route-running tight end who has run after the catch abilities.
Round 4 - Pick 19 (121)
Cory Trice CB
Purdue • Sr • 6'3" / 206 lbs
Trice is long, hyper athletic with natural ball awareness, and he tackles like a champ.
Round 4 - Pick 20 (122)
Jaquelin Roy DL
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Roy is a mean, run-stuffing SEC defensive linemen who'd bring a nastiness to the Cardinals front.
Round 4 - Pick 21 (123)
Andre Carter DL
Western Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 263 lbs
The Seahawks will roll the dice here on Carter at his size with his bend and pass-rush moves. He needs to get much stronger.
Round 4 - Pick 22 (124)
Missouri • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs
McGuire was quietly one of the most disruptive inside-out pass rushers in the SEC last season. He'd be a welcomed addition in Baltimore.
Round 4 - Pick 23 (125)
Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 306 lbs
On paper, the Chargers are all set at offensive tackle. Duncan would provide awesome insurance in case of injury, and has starting-caliber pass pro skills.
Round 4 - Pick 24 (126)
Boise State • Sr • 6'4" / 209 lbs
Skinner is too dynamic of an athlete with a sizable frame for Cleveland to pass on him here.
Round 4 - Pick 25 (127)
Utah • Soph • 5'9" / 184 lbs
Phillips didn't test well but was a ball magnet at Utah and mirrors well inside.
Round 4 - Pick 26 (128)
Fresno State • Sr • 5'11" / 172 lbs
Small but electric athlete who's a blast after the catch. Fast, too.
Round 4 - Pick 27 (129)
Pittsburgh • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Abanikanda is a young, ultra-fast back who can turn a little space into a long gain.
From Baltimore Ravens
Round 4 - Pick 28 (134)
BYU • Jr • 6'8" / 302 lbs
Freeland isn't ready to play now. He has to get much bigger and stronger. The athleticism makes him very appealing, especially in Round 4.
Round 4 - Pick 29 (131)
Dawand Jones OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 374 lbs
How about Orlando Brown on one side of the line and even bigger Dawand Jones on the other?!
Round 4 - Pick 30 (132)
Trey Palmer WR
Nebraska • Jr • 6'0" / 192 lbs
Burner on the outside to give more weaponry for Kenny Pickett.
Round 4 - Pick 31 (133)
Viliami Fehoko EDGE
San Jose State • Jr • 6'4" / 276 lbs
Fehoko is a big, thick outside rusher with a filled pass-rush move arsenal.
Round 4 - Pick 32 (134)
Boise State • Sr • 6'4" / 300 lbs
Matlock tested well and is a huge hustle player. Ascending pass rusher to play next to Chris Jones.
Round 4 - Pick 33 (135)
Terell Smith CB
Minnesota • Sr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Bill Belichick gets another man-coverage specialist in Smith.