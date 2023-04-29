Getty Images

We're through three rounds in the 2023 NFL Draft. The marathon that is Day 3 is still in front of us with more than 100 picks remaining. Remember, future All-Pros will be picked on Day 3. And, yes, there are still quality receivers on the board. 

Here's a fourth-round mock draft. Enjoy.

Round 4
Round 4 - Pick 1 (103)
Tyler Scott WR
Cincinnati • Jr • 5'10" / 177 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
6th
How about another vertical weapon for Justin Fields? Scott flies.
Round 4 - Pick 2 (104)
Karl Brooks DL
Bowling Green • Sr • 6'4" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
7th
Brooks' bad pre-draft workout sunk his stock. On film, he is a ferocious pass rusher who can win in a variety of ways from a variety of positions.
Round 4 - Pick 3 (105)
Zack Kuntz TE
Old Dominion • Jr • 6'7" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
160th
POSITION RNK
9th
Building around C.J. Stroud is obviously a priority. Kuntz was the most athletic tight end in this class at the combine and catches everything.
Round 4 - Pick 4 (106)
Nick Saldiveri IOL
Old Dominion • Jr • 6'6" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
80th
POSITION RNK
5th
Saldiveri is a nasty, athletic offensive tackle with quality length. The Colts should prioritize the blocking unit in front of Anthony Richardson. They do that here.
Round 4 - Pick 5 (107)
Parker Washington WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
97th
POSITION RNK
12th
Washington is the stocky underneath possession type Mac Jones will love.
Round 4 - Pick 6 (108)
Adetomiwa Adebawore DL
Northwestern • Sr • 6'2" / 282 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
4th
Adebawore fits the athletic freak profile the Seahawks typically like, and he'd fill a need at defensive tackle.
Round 4 - Pick 7 (109)
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Raiders could pick defensive backs from here on out and it'd be smart. Ringo is an explosive corner with plus ball skills.
Round 4 - Pick 8 (110)
Jalen Redmond EDGE
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 291 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
11th
When given freedom to rush up the field, Redmond is a real pass-rushing weapon.
Round 4 - Pick 9 (111)
Jakorian Bennett CB
Maryland • Sr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
8th
Bennett is a feisty, inside-out corner who tested through the roof in Indianapolis and routinely finds the football in coverage.
Round 4 - Pick 10 (112)
Moro Ojomo DL
Texas • Sr • 6'3" / 292 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
81st
POSITION RNK
11th
More upfield pass rushers for Robert Saleh.
Round 4 - Pick 11 (113)
Darius Rush CB
South Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
84th
POSITION RNK
13th
Rush is a crazy long, athletic ball hawk who can man up on the perimeter.
Round 4 - Pick 12 (114)
Chandler Zavala IOL
NC State • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
88th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Panthers get a big-bodied, athletic mauler to protect Bryce Young.
Round 4 - Pick 13 (115)
Clayton Tune QB
Houston • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
189th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Saints pick a high-upside passer with serious athleticism and a strong arm in Tune, a big-time producer in college.
Round 4 - Pick 14 (120)
Antonio Johnson S
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
70th
POSITION RNK
4th
Johnson has tackling woes to work out, but he's a long safety who can match up with tight ends down the seam.
Round 4 - Pick 15 (117)
Anthony Bradford IOL
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
105th
POSITION RNK
7th
Bradford is a wide, powerful plus athlete at the guard who feels like a Patriots mid-round pick.
Round 4 - Pick 16 (118)
Kayshon Boutte WR
LSU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
122nd
POSITION RNK
16th
Adding more youthful talent to the receiver group wouldn't be a bad idea with Sam Howell at the helm. Boutte rocks after the catch.
Round 4 - Pick 17 (119)
Colby Wooden DL
Auburn • Jr • 6'4" / 273 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
96th
POSITION RNK
13th
Wooden is an inside-out rusher who'll probably be best against guards at the next level. Serious upfield juice and power for a thick-framed defensive lineman.
Round 4 - Pick 18 (120)
Blake Whiteheart TE
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'4" / 247 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
226th
POSITION RNK
13th
Athletic, smooth route-running tight end who has run after the catch abilities.
Round 4 - Pick 19 (121)
Cory Trice CB
Purdue • Sr • 6'3" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
85th
POSITION RNK
14th
Trice is long, hyper athletic with natural ball awareness, and he tackles like a champ.
Round 4 - Pick 20 (122)
Jaquelin Roy DL
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
100th
POSITION RNK
14th
Roy is a mean, run-stuffing SEC defensive linemen who'd bring a nastiness to the Cardinals front.
Round 4 - Pick 21 (123)
Andre Carter DL
Western Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Seahawks will roll the dice here on Carter at his size with his bend and pass-rush moves. He needs to get much stronger.
Round 4 - Pick 22 (124)
Isaiah McGuire DL
Missouri • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
115th
POSITION RNK
16th
McGuire was quietly one of the most disruptive inside-out pass rushers in the SEC last season. He'd be a welcomed addition in Baltimore.
Round 4 - Pick 23 (125)
Jaelyn Duncan OT
Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 306 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
101st
POSITION RNK
10th
On paper, the Chargers are all set at offensive tackle. Duncan would provide awesome insurance in case of injury, and has starting-caliber pass pro skills.
Round 4 - Pick 24 (126)
JL Skinner S
Boise State • Sr • 6'4" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Skinner is too dynamic of an athlete with a sizable frame for Cleveland to pass on him here.
Round 4 - Pick 25 (127)
Clark Phillips III CB
Utah • Soph • 5'9" / 184 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
82nd
POSITION RNK
11th
Phillips didn't test well but was a ball magnet at Utah and mirrors well inside.
Round 4 - Pick 26 (128)
Jalen Moreno-Cropper WR
Fresno State • Sr • 5'11" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
155th
POSITION RNK
21st
Small but electric athlete who's a blast after the catch. Fast, too.
Round 4 - Pick 27 (129)
Israel Abanikanda RB
Pittsburgh • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Abanikanda is a young, ultra-fast back who can turn a little space into a long gain.
  From Baltimore Ravens
Round 4 - Pick 28 (134)
Blake Freeland OT
BYU • Jr • 6'8" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
8th
Freeland isn't ready to play now. He has to get much bigger and stronger. The athleticism makes him very appealing, especially in Round 4.
Round 4 - Pick 29 (131)
Dawand Jones OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 374 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
89th
POSITION RNK
9th
How about Orlando Brown on one side of the line and even bigger Dawand Jones on the other?!
Round 4 - Pick 30 (132)
Trey Palmer WR
Nebraska • Jr • 6'0" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
136th
POSITION RNK
19th
Burner on the outside to give more weaponry for Kenny Pickett.
Round 4 - Pick 31 (133)
Viliami Fehoko EDGE
San Jose State • Jr • 6'4" / 276 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
130th
POSITION RNK
18th
Fehoko is a big, thick outside rusher with a filled pass-rush move arsenal.
Round 4 - Pick 32 (134)
Scott Matlock DL
Boise State • Sr • 6'4" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
222nd
POSITION RNK
21st
Matlock tested well and is a huge hustle player. Ascending pass rusher to play next to Chris Jones.
Round 4 - Pick 33 (135)
Terell Smith CB
Minnesota • Sr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
104th
POSITION RNK
17th
Bill Belichick gets another man-coverage specialist in Smith.