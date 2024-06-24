The Florida Panthers will look to secure their first-ever Stanley Cup on their home ice when they battle the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday. After winning the first three games of the series, Florida has dropped three in a row to set up the winner-take-all matchup. The Oilers (49-27-6), who are looking to be the first Canadian team to win a Stanley Cup since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens, are looking to win their sixth Stanley Cup championship since joining the NHL in 1979-1980. The Panthers (52-24-6), who lost their first two Stanley Cup Final series, have gone 15-8 in the postseason this year.

Game 7 gets underway at 8 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. Florida is favored at -111 (risk $111 to win $100) in the latest Oilers vs. Panthers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Panthers vs. Oilers picks, you need to check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

SportsLine's model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. It entered the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on a 7-4 run on top-rated puck-line picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oilers vs. Panthers and just locked in its NHL picks and Stanley Cup Final predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Panthers vs. Oilers:

Oilers vs. Panthers money line: Edmonton -109, Florida -111

Oilers vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals

Oilers vs. Panthers puck line: Florida -1.5 (+231)

EDM: The Oilers have hit the game total Under in 28 of their last 43 away games (+13.20 units)

FLA: The Panthers have hit the game total Under in 55 of their last 90 games (+21.55 units)

Oilers vs. Panthers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Panthers

Center Carter Verhaeghe has been a solid option on offense for Florida. He has a goal and an assist in the series, including a goal in Game 1. He scored three goals and added two assists in two regular-season meetings with the Oilers this season. In 23 postseason games this year, he has registered 10 goals and added nine assists. He was among Florida's leaders with 34 goals and 38 assists during the regular season.

Center Anton Lundell also helps power the Panthers, and has four assists in the series, including two in a 4-1 win in Game 2. The 22-year-old from Finland, who was a first-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, also had assists in both Games 3 and 4. He has scored three goals and added 13 assists this postseason, including a goal and two assists in the Rangers series. During the regular season, he scored 13 goals and added 22 assists in 78 games. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the Oilers

Center Connor McDavid fuels the Edmonton offense. In 24 postseason games, he has compiled 42 points, including eight goals and 34 assists. He had a monster Game 5, scoring two goals and adding two assists. He had one goal and three assists in an 8-1 win in Game 4. He had a big hand in Edmonton's Western Conference Finals win over the Dallas Stars. In the decisive Game 6 win, he scored one goal and added one assist in a 2-1 victory.

Center Leon Draisaitl is also a big part of the Oilers' offense. The 28-year-old has 10 goals and 21 assists in the playoffs, including two goals and two assists in the Western Conference Finals against Dallas. In the second round against Vancouver, he finished that series with three goals and nine assists. Draisaitl finished the regular season with 106 points, including 41 goals and 65 assists in 81 games. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Panthers vs. Oilers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 5.6 combined goals. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oilers vs. Panthers in Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Panthers vs. Oilers money line to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times.