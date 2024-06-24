For much of the past year, Alex Sarr has been considered the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft — but not anymore. At this moment, it's instead Zaccharie Risacher, a 6-foot-9 wing from France who is -240 in the betting markets to be the first player selected Wednesday.
How did this happen?
It's partly the byproduct of there never being a clear-cut No. 1 option in this draft like Victor Wembanyama was last year or, say, Anthony Davis was in 2012. But it also likely has something to do with Sarr so far being unwilling to travel to Atlanta and work out for the Hawks. Reportedly, the 19 year-old center is comfortable falling to No. 2 and being selected by Washington, where the Wizards have a younger roster that could theoretically allow Sarr to have a bigger role immediately. Whether that's a wise or unwise approach is debatable. Either way, it appears to be the decision Sarr and his representatives have made, leading most to believe Atlanta will look elsewhere with the first selection.
The Hawks could also trade the first pick.
That option remains.
And I wouldn't completely rule out the idea of them using the pick on Donovan Clingan or Reed Sheppard. Basically anything and everything is still on the table. But just two days before the first night of the 2024 NBA Draft, most signs are indicating that Risacher is probably headed to Atlanta, where the next decision might revolve around what to do with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Risacher likely wouldn't be the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in most years, but this year oddsmakers do believe it's headed that direction because of the lack of starpower available. He's a talented teenager who pieced together enough nice performances late this season in France to solidify his status in this draft after shooting nearly 40% from the 3-point line in the playoffs. Needless to say, trading this pick also remains a possibility for Atlanta.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Most NBA evaluators still seem to believe that Sarr is the best prospect available in this draft, which makes him a sensible option for a Washington franchise that simply needs upside talent. He's the son and brother of professional basketball players — and a top-shelf athlete who projects as a difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball. Think Jaren Jackson Jr., especially if the 3-point shot eventually becomes reliable.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1- Pick 3
Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs
The Rockets are in an interesting position given that they could select Clingan to be the centerpiece of their defense moving forward or make this pick available to franchises that have a real desire to move up and select the two-time national champion. That's why I have Clingan coming off the board here — because even if Houston doesn't want him on a roster that already includes Alperen Sengun, it might be in Houston's best interests to trade this pick to a franchise (Memphis?) that sees Clingan as both a top-three prospect in this draft and player capable of filling a positional need.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs
Sheppard is my favorite prospect in this draft thanks to a diverse skill-set highlighted by a unique ability to make shots from all over the court. His lack of size is a concern — but the great stuff is so great that if I were running a San Antonio franchise building around Victor Wembanyama, I'd be thrilled if the reigning CBS Sports National Freshman of the Year who shot above 52% from the 3-point line in his one season at Kentucky fell to me at No. 4.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Is Buzelis a reliable 3-point shooter like he seemed to be during his senior year of high school (43.1%) or a below-average 3-point shooter like he was this season for the G League Ignite? How front offices answer that question will determine his future — but he's clearly dripping with upside that should be intriguing for the 14-win Pistons if Buzelis is still available at this point in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs
Castle projects as a combo guard at the next level with nice positional size and all of the intangibles you could want. The main concern is an unreliable jumper that led to the one-and-done standout shooting below 27% from 3-point range while helping UConn win a second straight national championship. But everything else is in place for him to be a difference-maker alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in Charlotte.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs
Knecht was fabulous in his fifth year of college basketball while earning SEC Player of the Year honors at Tennessee. The big-scoring wing should be one of the most impactful rookies on offense next season and would be a nice fit in Portland, where the Blazers continue to rebuild after sending Damian Lillard to Milwaukee.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 8
Holland skipped college to play for the G League Ignite but shot the ball terribly this season and was the face of a team that finished 2-32. Both of those things are concerning. But most evaluators remain open to the idea that this 18 year-old is still a prospect worthy of serious looks in the lottery and a reasonable option for a Spurs franchise whose future will be super-bright if they hit on one or both of these top-eight picks.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Devin Carter PG
Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
The Grizzlies are hopeful that a healthy Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. will allow them to compete at the top of the Western Conference again next season, which makes trading this pick or using it on a plug-and-play option both sensible moves. Carter has real fans in the organization (that also employs his father as an assistant coach), and it's possible the 22-year-old reigning Big East Player of the Year could play a role in the rotation as a rookie given his defensive ability and improved shooting.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs
Williams is the brother of Oklahoma City standout Jalen Williams — but taller and a lot more heralded at the same age. He needs to add weight and continue to develop as a 3-point threat, but there are reasons to believe he'll do both things in time. There is speculation that the one-and-done prospect has a promise somewhere in the top-10. If so, Williams' floor really might be Utah.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Topic's range in this draft is up in the air after he was diagnosed with a torn ACL earlier this month that will likely require him to do what would amount to a redshirt season. That's not ideal in a vacuum but possibly not the worst thing in the world for a Chicago franchise that just moved Alex Caruso to Oklahoma City and could be in a position to deemphasize winning in the spirit of competing for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, where Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is expected to be the biggest prize available.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 12
Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs
Dillingham was one of two projected lottery picks coming off of Kentucky's bench this season for reasons that remain confusing. There are concerns about his size and defensive shortcomings, both of which are real. But the one-and-done standout is so gifted as a playmaker and shot-creator that he could be a legitimate scoring option early in his career for a Oklahoma City franchise that already has a strong young core and can afford to take a swing on a high-upside guard at this point in the lottery.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs
I'm personally higher on Walter than the majority — but indications are that he's now mostly considered a borderline lottery pick as opposed to the likely top-10 pick he projected as before his first and only season at Baylor. With Malik Monk headed for unrestricted free agency and possibly to another franchise, adding a guard with size who can shoot would be a sensible move for Sacramento.
Round 1 - Pick 14
The 21-win Blazers have two lottery picks and would be wise to take a big swing on an intriguing young talent with at least one of them. It's unclear if Salaun will be available this deep in the draft — but he's an 18 year-old wing with size and an emerging shooter who could become a real building block in Portland alongside Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs
Filipowski improved as a sophomore and made a higher percentage of 3-point shots than he did as a freshman while helping Duke advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. That's among the things the former five-star recruit needed to do to solidify his status as a top-15 pick, and he would be interesting in Miami playing with Bam Adebayo given that they're two completely different players whose skill-sets could compliment each other.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs
For a Sixers franchise in win-now mode, adding a 23 year-old like da Silva who can guard his position and reliably make 3-pointers should be preferable to selecting a teenager who needs time to develop. The forward will be a plug-and-play addition for basically anybody on Day 1. He shot above 39% from 3-point range in each of his past two seasons at Colorado.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jared McCain PG
Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Lakers can never have too much shooting on the court with LeBron James and Anthony Davis — and McCain can really shoot it. The former five-star point guard made more than 41% of the 5.8 3-pointers he attempted per game in his one season at Duke and could be an important piece in Los Angeles even after the NBA's all-time leading scorer has called it a career.
Round 1 - Pick 18
USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs
Collier was once a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in this draft but won't be after shooting below 34% from 3-point range and averaging 3.3 turnovers per game in his one season at USC. Regardless, the top-ranked recruit from the Class of 2023 still possesses all of the things that once made him the top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023. So, at this point in the draft, Collier is a real value pick for an Orlando franchise that clearly needs backcourt help.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs
Toronto ranked 27th out of 30 NBA teams in 3-point field-goal percentage this season, which is something Furphy could improve in time. The one-and-done guard is young and a work in progress after only becoming a starter midseason at Kansas. But he's undeniably talented and a logical option for a Toronto franchise rebuilding.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'7" / 209 lbs
George is among the least productive one-and-done players in this draft (beside Bronny James) but should still go in the first round as a wing with size who made more than 40% of the 4.2 3-pointers he attempted this season. If Cleveland is all-in on the present, perhaps there are better options. But George projects as the type of player who could develop into somebody who helps the Cavaliers someday get again where LeBron James used to regularly take them.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 21
Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs
Ware is reportedly in the top 10 of some franchises' big boards and an interesting option for a New Orleans franchise still trying to figure out how to build around Zion Williamson. He's different than Jonas Valanciunas, the unrestricted free agent who's been starting in the middle for the Pelicans. But a big who can shoot (like Ware) and stretch the floor could prove to be a better fit next to Williamson in time.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tyler Kolek PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Kolek has some obvious issues as an NBA prospect -- most notably a lack of athleticism relative to what's desired from lead guards. Regardless, the All-American from Marquette is adequately sized for his position, terrific in pick-and-rolls, an A-plus passer, a reliable 3-point shooter and an intriguing option for a Phoenix franchise that clearly needs point guard help.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 23
Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs
Missi is an incredible physical specimen who is excellent at the rim on offense and in possession of enough athleticism, size and strength to excel defensively. The big man from Cameroon would be fortunate to land in Milwaukee, where starting center Brook Lopez is still under contract but also 36 years-old.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 24
Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs
As incredible as Edey was at Purdue over the past two years, he remains a divisive NBA prospect with what appears to be a pretty big range. He could go in the lottery or slip into the 20s. Either way, Edey would be a nice option for the Knicks if he's still available at this point in the draft considering they could be on the verge of losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Illinois • Sr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
The cloud hanging over Shannon's draft status was removed earlier this month when the All-American was found not guilty of rape by a jury in Kansas after a trial in which no damaging evidence was presented. With that now in his past, it's easy to understand why a New York franchise trying to compete with Boston in the Eastern Conference would be interested in adding a dynamic guard with real scoring potential.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Sweden • 6'9" / 212 lbs
Klintman is a two-way wing from Sweden who should be able to alternate between both forward spots. He initially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft after one year at Wake Forest but ultimately withdrew to pursue a professional opportunity in Australia. With another year of development under his belt, and not many great options in the 20s, Klintman will have a better chance to get a guaranteed contract in this draft than he had last year.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs
Carrington won't turn 19 until nearly a month after the draft, making him one of the youngest players available. He was merely a borderline top-100 prospect coming out of high school but quickly showed enough promise as a shooter and passer with good positional size to emerge as a reasonable first-round option for a Minnesota franchise that'll eventually have to replace 36-year-old Mike Conley.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs
Holmes is the rare top-55 high school prospect who enrolled at an Atlantic 10 school — swatting away bigger opportunities to start at Dayton. He's a reasonable option at this point in the draft in part because of the way he went from a non-shooter upon entering college to a real stretch-the-floor threat as a third-year player while earning A-10 Player of the Year honors.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Ryan Dunn SF
Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs
Dunn is an elite defender with good positional size who seems like a good option for Utah this late in the first round. How elite, you ask? So elite that he recorded the highest Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating in the ACC this season, according to EvanMiya.com. Even if the other parts of his game don't develop fully, Dunn's defensive IQ and enthusiasm should keep him in the NBA for a while.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Creighton • Sr • 6'7" / 201 lbs
As the best team in the NBA, Boston isn't looking to grab a starter with its first-round pick. Simply adding somebody who could theoretically help is good enough — and Scheierman checks that box. He shot above 40% from 3-point range over his final four years of college. Who couldn't use a shooter with size coming off the bench?