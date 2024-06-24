Round 1 - Pick 1 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4 APG 0.9 3P% 38.7% Risacher likely wouldn't be the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in most years, but this year oddsmakers do believe it's headed that direction because of the lack of starpower available. He's a talented teenager who pieced together enough nice performances late this season in France to solidify his status in this draft after shooting nearly 40% from the 3-point line in the playoffs. Needless to say, trading this pick also remains a possibility for Atlanta.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.6 RPG 4.5 APG 1 BPG 1.5 Most NBA evaluators still seem to believe that Sarr is the best prospect available in this draft, which makes him a sensible option for a Washington franchise that simply needs upside talent. He's the son and brother of professional basketball players — and a top-shelf athlete who projects as a difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball. Think Jaren Jackson Jr., especially if the 3-point shot eventually becomes reliable.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1- Pick 3 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13 RPG 7.4 APG 1.5 3P% 25% The Rockets are in an interesting position given that they could select Clingan to be the centerpiece of their defense moving forward or make this pick available to franchises that have a real desire to move up and select the two-time national champion. That's why I have Clingan coming off the board here — because even if Houston doesn't want him on a roster that already includes Alperen Sengun, it might be in Houston's best interests to trade this pick to a franchise (Memphis?) that sees Clingan as both a top-three prospect in this draft and player capable of filling a positional need.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 4.5 3P% 52.1% Sheppard is my favorite prospect in this draft thanks to a diverse skill-set highlighted by a unique ability to make shots from all over the court. His lack of size is a concern — but the great stuff is so great that if I were running a San Antonio franchise building around Victor Wembanyama, I'd be thrilled if the reigning CBS Sports National Freshman of the Year who shot above 52% from the 3-point line in his one season at Kentucky fell to me at No. 4.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Matas Buzelis SF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.4 RPG 6.9 APG 2 3P% 27.3% Is Buzelis a reliable 3-point shooter like he seemed to be during his senior year of high school (43.1%) or a below-average 3-point shooter like he was this season for the G League Ignite? How front offices answer that question will determine his future — but he's clearly dripping with upside that should be intriguing for the 14-win Pistons if Buzelis is still available at this point in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 3P% 26.7% Castle projects as a combo guard at the next level with nice positional size and all of the intangibles you could want. The main concern is an unreliable jumper that led to the one-and-done standout shooting below 27% from 3-point range while helping UConn win a second straight national championship. But everything else is in place for him to be a difference-maker alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in Charlotte.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 39.7% Knecht was fabulous in his fifth year of college basketball while earning SEC Player of the Year honors at Tennessee. The big-scoring wing should be one of the most impactful rookies on offense next season and would be a nice fit in Portland, where the Blazers continue to rebuild after sending Damian Lillard to Milwaukee.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 8 Ron Holland SF G League Ignite • 6'7" / 197 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 20.6 RPG 6.6 APG 3 3P% 24.0% Holland skipped college to play for the G League Ignite but shot the ball terribly this season and was the face of a team that finished 2-32. Both of those things are concerning. But most evaluators remain open to the idea that this 18 year-old is still a prospect worthy of serious looks in the lottery and a reasonable option for a Spurs franchise whose future will be super-bright if they hit on one or both of these top-eight picks.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Devin Carter PG Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 19.7 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 3P% 37.7% The Grizzlies are hopeful that a healthy Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. will allow them to compete at the top of the Western Conference again next season, which makes trading this pick or using it on a plug-and-play option both sensible moves. Carter has real fans in the organization (that also employs his father as an assistant coach), and it's possible the 22-year-old reigning Big East Player of the Year could play a role in the rotation as a rookie given his defensive ability and improved shooting.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.9 RPG 3 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% Williams is the brother of Oklahoma City standout Jalen Williams — but taller and a lot more heralded at the same age. He needs to add weight and continue to develop as a 3-point threat, but there are reasons to believe he'll do both things in time. There is speculation that the one-and-done prospect has a promise somewhere in the top-10. If so, Williams' floor really might be Utah.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 3.2 APG 5.5 3P% 30.6% Topic's range in this draft is up in the air after he was diagnosed with a torn ACL earlier this month that will likely require him to do what would amount to a redshirt season. That's not ideal in a vacuum but possibly not the worst thing in the world for a Chicago franchise that just moved Alex Caruso to Oklahoma City and could be in a position to deemphasize winning in the spirit of competing for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, where Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is expected to be the biggest prize available.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 12 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 3P% 44.4% Dillingham was one of two projected lottery picks coming off of Kentucky's bench this season for reasons that remain confusing. There are concerns about his size and defensive shortcomings, both of which are real. But the one-and-done standout is so gifted as a playmaker and shot-creator that he could be a legitimate scoring option early in his career for a Oklahoma City franchise that already has a strong young core and can afford to take a swing on a high-upside guard at this point in the lottery.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 APG 1.4 3P% 34.1% I'm personally higher on Walter than the majority — but indications are that he's now mostly considered a borderline lottery pick as opposed to the likely top-10 pick he projected as before his first and only season at Baylor. With Malik Monk headed for unrestricted free agency and possibly to another franchise, adding a guard with size who can shoot would be a sensible move for Sacramento.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 14 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.7 RPG 3.9 APG 0.9 3P% 31.6% The 21-win Blazers have two lottery picks and would be wise to take a big swing on an intriguing young talent with at least one of them. It's unclear if Salaun will be available this deep in the draft — but he's an 18 year-old wing with size and an emerging shooter who could become a real building block in Portland alongside Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 3P% 34.8% Filipowski improved as a sophomore and made a higher percentage of 3-point shots than he did as a freshman while helping Duke advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. That's among the things the former five-star recruit needed to do to solidify his status as a top-15 pick, and he would be interesting in Miami playing with Bam Adebayo given that they're two completely different players whose skill-sets could compliment each other.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tristan da Silva SF Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16 RPG 5.1 APG 2.4 3P% 39.5% For a Sixers franchise in win-now mode, adding a 23 year-old like da Silva who can guard his position and reliably make 3-pointers should be preferable to selecting a teenager who needs time to develop. The forward will be a plug-and-play addition for basically anybody on Day 1. He shot above 39% from 3-point range in each of his past two seasons at Colorado.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.3 RPG 5 APG 1.9 3P% 41.4% The Lakers can never have too much shooting on the court with LeBron James and Anthony Davis — and McCain can really shoot it. The former five-star point guard made more than 41% of the 5.8 3-pointers he attempted per game in his one season at Duke and could be an important piece in Los Angeles even after the NBA's all-time leading scorer has called it a career.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.3 RPG 2.9 APG 4.3 3P% 33.8% Collier was once a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in this draft but won't be after shooting below 34% from 3-point range and averaging 3.3 turnovers per game in his one season at USC. Regardless, the top-ranked recruit from the Class of 2023 still possesses all of the things that once made him the top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023. So, at this point in the draft, Collier is a real value pick for an Orlando franchise that clearly needs backcourt help.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 19 Johnny Furphy SG Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 9 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 35.2% Toronto ranked 27th out of 30 NBA teams in 3-point field-goal percentage this season, which is something Furphy could improve in time. The one-and-done guard is young and a work in progress after only becoming a starter midseason at Kansas. But he's undeniably talented and a logical option for a Toronto franchise rebuilding.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kyshawn George SG Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'7" / 209 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 7.6 RPG 3 APG 2.2 3P% 40.8% George is among the least productive one-and-done players in this draft (beside Bronny James) but should still go in the first round as a wing with size who made more than 40% of the 4.2 3-pointers he attempted this season. If Cleveland is all-in on the present, perhaps there are better options. But George projects as the type of player who could develop into somebody who helps the Cavaliers someday get again where LeBron James used to regularly take them.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 21 Kel'el Ware C Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 15.9 RPG 9.9 APG 1.5 BPG 1.9 Ware is reportedly in the top 10 of some franchises' big boards and an interesting option for a New Orleans franchise still trying to figure out how to build around Zion Williamson. He's different than Jonas Valanciunas, the unrestricted free agent who's been starting in the middle for the Pelicans. But a big who can shoot (like Ware) and stretch the floor could prove to be a better fit next to Williamson in time.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Kolek PG Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 15.3 RPG 4.9 APG 7.7 3P% 38.8% Kolek has some obvious issues as an NBA prospect -- most notably a lack of athleticism relative to what's desired from lead guards. Regardless, the All-American from Marquette is adequately sized for his position, terrific in pick-and-rolls, an A-plus passer, a reliable 3-point shooter and an intriguing option for a Phoenix franchise that clearly needs point guard help.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 23 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.7 RPG 5.6 APG 0.4 BPG 1.5 Missi is an incredible physical specimen who is excellent at the rim on offense and in possession of enough athleticism, size and strength to excel defensively. The big man from Cameroon would be fortunate to land in Milwaukee, where starting center Brook Lopez is still under contract but also 36 years-old.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 24 Zach Edey C Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 25.2 RPG 12.2 APG 2 BPG 2.2 As incredible as Edey was at Purdue over the past two years, he remains a divisive NBA prospect with what appears to be a pretty big range. He could go in the lottery or slip into the 20s. Either way, Edey would be a nice option for the Knicks if he's still available at this point in the draft considering they could be on the verge of losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Terrence Shannon Jr. SG Illinois • Sr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 23 RPG 4 APG 2.3 3P% 36.2% The cloud hanging over Shannon's draft status was removed earlier this month when the All-American was found not guilty of rape by a jury in Kansas after a trial in which no damaging evidence was presented. With that now in his past, it's easy to understand why a New York franchise trying to compete with Boston in the Eastern Conference would be interested in adding a dynamic guard with real scoring potential.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 26 Bobi Klintman SF Sweden • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 10.2 RPG 4.7 APG 0.9 3P% 33.7% Klintman is a two-way wing from Sweden who should be able to alternate between both forward spots. He initially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft after one year at Wake Forest but ultimately withdrew to pursue a professional opportunity in Australia. With another year of development under his belt, and not many great options in the 20s, Klintman will have a better chance to get a guaranteed contract in this draft than he had last year.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Carlton Carrington PG Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1 3P% 32.2% Carrington won't turn 19 until nearly a month after the draft, making him one of the youngest players available. He was merely a borderline top-100 prospect coming out of high school but quickly showed enough promise as a shooter and passer with good positional size to emerge as a reasonable first-round option for a Minnesota franchise that'll eventually have to replace 36-year-old Mike Conley.

Round 1 - Pick 28 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.4 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 3P% 38.6% Holmes is the rare top-55 high school prospect who enrolled at an Atlantic 10 school — swatting away bigger opportunities to start at Dayton. He's a reasonable option at this point in the draft in part because of the way he went from a non-shooter upon entering college to a real stretch-the-floor threat as a third-year player while earning A-10 Player of the Year honors.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 Ryan Dunn SF Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 8.1 RPG 6.9 APG 0.8 3P% 20% Dunn is an elite defender with good positional size who seems like a good option for Utah this late in the first round. How elite, you ask? So elite that he recorded the highest Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating in the ACC this season, according to EvanMiya.com. Even if the other parts of his game don't develop fully, Dunn's defensive IQ and enthusiasm should keep him in the NBA for a while.