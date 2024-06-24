The baseball world suffered a great loss last week, when Willie Mays passed away at age 93. He was one of the greatest baseball players the world has ever seen (arguably the best). Mays spent parts of 21 seasons with the Giants organization, 15 of which were in San Francisco. The Giants were on the road last week and Monday night marks their first game at home since Mays died.

To honor him, the team is going to have all uniformed personnel wearing Mays' No. 24 in the game.

The Giants are hosting the Cubs and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. local time in Oracle Park.

Mays' No. 24 has obviously been retired for a long time. It was Aug. 20, 1983 when the Giants retired the number, so no member of the Giants has worn it since. In the decade between Mays' last game as a Giant (May 9, 1972) and the retirement ceremony, the number was not handed out either. The Mets, with whom Mays ended his career, also retired his number in 2022.