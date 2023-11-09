USATSI

One of the most important games in determining the early order of the 2024 NFL Draft is to be played tonight between the Bears and Panthers. Chicago holds the first-round selections of both teams but a win for one will benefit teams like the Giants and Patriots, who are sitting behind them in the order and are potentially in the market for one of the eligible quarterbacks. 

The draft order below was determined using Tankathon, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. 

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Kyler Murray returns to the field this week. His relationship with the coaching staff over the second half of the season will go a long way toward determining whether or not the franchise takes a quarterback at No. 1 overall.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The 2023 season is make or break for Justin Fields but he has missed a portion of that due to injury. It is hard to envision Chicago passing on the chance to take a franchise quarterback at No. 2 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Drake Maye does not have to wait long to learn that his new franchise has drafted a weapon to support him. DJ Moore and Harrison form a fantastic duo.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
New York adds a pass rusher to pair with Kayvon Thibodeaux. Dallas Turner is a young, developing prospect who should provide some much needed juice to a team that has the second fewest sacks this season.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
New England would probably take one of the top quarterback prospects if given the opportunity but instead the Patriots take a blue-chip prospect in Brock Bowers.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Rams offensive tackle situation has been really bad this year. Olu Fashanu is not going to fix all that's wrong with the team but he is a good building block for the future.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
It feels as though David Bahktiari's time with the organization is coming to an end. Jordan Love will probably be given another year so Joe Alt is brought in to support him.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
Baker Mayfield is not likely the future of the Buccaneers so they make a move to take a player with a big month ahead. Two of Michigan's next three games are against No. 10 Penn State and No. 1 Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Sean Payton's time in New Orleans featured a lot of heavy-handed, powerful edge rushers and Jared Verse is more in the mold of what he typically prefers out of that spot.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Tennessee has made the decision to move forward with Will Levis so they give him some protection. The Titans have the makings of a solid offensive line with Peter Skoronski and JC Latham in consecutive years.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Atlanta brings in Kool-Aid McKinstry to play opposite A.J. Terrell in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
Washington has parted with Chase Young and Montez Sweat, which leaves the position rather barren. Laiatu Latu has a case to be the best pass rusher out of this draft but the medical check has to come back clear.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Michael Pittman Jr. is slated to hit free agency after the season. If they do not re-sign him, then wide receiver becomes a pressing need. Malik Nabers is a playmaker with great body control down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Las Vegas adds a second Nate to its secondary as Wiggins joins Hobbs. The Raiders drafted four secondary players in the first round from 2016-2020 and none of them are still with the team.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Michael Wilson may reliably fulfill a role for Arizona by season's end but Keon Coleman gives them the size that they sorely miss at the position. He is a player capable of winning jump balls down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
New York may need to replace both offensive tackles this offseason so Amarius Mims, who has played right tackle for the Bulldogs when healthy, steps into one of those spots.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The spine of Los Angeles' defense has been a problem for years. It may be time to sweep the deck and start over. Jer'Zhan Newton is a high-motor player who should positively impact the culture of that locker room.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
Cooper DeJean has return ability in addition to his responsibilities as a cornerback. Tre'Davious White has been hurt and the team has struggled to identify consistent play in the other starting role.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
Similar to Sean Payton's philosophy, New Orleans has always valued the powerful edge rushers like Cam Jordan, as well as depth. JT Tuimoloau is a young player whose best football is still ahead.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
6th
Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are scheduled to hit free agency after the season. Will Minnesota spend a lot of money considering they are probably staring down a rebuild at quarterback? The guess is probably not.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup have not produced in the way expected. Dallas provides Dak Prescott with a more effective prospect capable of playing inside and out.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OL
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Taliese Fuaga has been a tone-setter for a feisty Oregon State team. Pittsburgh takes an offensive tackle in the first round for the second consecutive year.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
Houston's offensive line has been viciously bitten by the injury bug this season. With Laremy Tunsil at left tackle, the Texans bring in Kingsley Suamataia to lock down the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Tee Higgins is slated to hit free agency at year's end. It is unlikely the team re-signs him to a market deal considering the franchise's investment in Joe Burrow and upcoming investment in Ja'Marr Chase.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Seattle continues to add youth to a secondary that has been reinvigorated over the past two years. Tyler Nubin is another instinctual player who trusts his eyes and acts accordingly.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
San Francisco upgrades the interior of its offensive line with the addition of Graham Barton.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
69th
POSITION RNK
9th
Miami adds depth to its pass rush unit with Jack Sawyer, who brings a more unique skill set to pair with Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Brian Thomas Jr. is a big-bodied receiver who excels in jump-ball situations. He is a good complement to Calvin Ridley, who one would think is likely to re-sign with Jacksonville this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
Jonah Jackson and Big V are scheduled to hit free agency after the season. The selection of Jordan Morgan allows them to absorb some of that potential loss.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Baltimore is a franchise that is able to squeeze out every drop of juice regardless of how big the lemon. It is time for the Ravens to reinvest in the cornerback position in the form of Kalen King.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Denzel Burke CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
6th
Kansas City has gotten the most out of its late-round cornerback selections but it is time for the Chiefs to sink more capital into the venture.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Troy Fautanu OL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
129th
POSITION RNK
8th
Philadelphia believes that the offensive and defensive lines set the tone and determine the outcome of games so the Eagles invest in those groups year after year. While there may not be an immediate need along the offensive line, they will not be caught unprepared. Depth is important and Troy Fautanu has the flexibility to play multiple positions.