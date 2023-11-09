Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Kyler Murray returns to the field this week. His relationship with the coaching staff over the second half of the season will go a long way toward determining whether or not the franchise takes a quarterback at No. 1 overall.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The 2023 season is make or break for Justin Fields but he has missed a portion of that due to injury. It is hard to envision Chicago passing on the chance to take a franchise quarterback at No. 2 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Drake Maye does not have to wait long to learn that his new franchise has drafted a weapon to support him. DJ Moore and Harrison form a fantastic duo.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd New York adds a pass rusher to pair with Kayvon Thibodeaux. Dallas Turner is a young, developing prospect who should provide some much needed juice to a team that has the second fewest sacks this season.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st New England would probably take one of the top quarterback prospects if given the opportunity but instead the Patriots take a blue-chip prospect in Brock Bowers.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Rams offensive tackle situation has been really bad this year. Olu Fashanu is not going to fix all that's wrong with the team but he is a good building block for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd It feels as though David Bahktiari's time with the organization is coming to an end. Jordan Love will probably be given another year so Joe Alt is brought in to support him.

Round 1 - Pick 8 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Baker Mayfield is not likely the future of the Buccaneers so they make a move to take a player with a big month ahead. Two of Michigan's next three games are against No. 10 Penn State and No. 1 Ohio State.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Sean Payton's time in New Orleans featured a lot of heavy-handed, powerful edge rushers and Jared Verse is more in the mold of what he typically prefers out of that spot.

Round 1 - Pick 10 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee has made the decision to move forward with Will Levis so they give him some protection. The Titans have the makings of a solid offensive line with Peter Skoronski and JC Latham in consecutive years.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta brings in Kool-Aid McKinstry to play opposite A.J. Terrell in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Washington has parted with Chase Young and Montez Sweat, which leaves the position rather barren. Laiatu Latu has a case to be the best pass rusher out of this draft but the medical check has to come back clear.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Michael Pittman Jr. is slated to hit free agency after the season. If they do not re-sign him, then wide receiver becomes a pressing need. Malik Nabers is a playmaker with great body control down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Las Vegas adds a second Nate to its secondary as Wiggins joins Hobbs. The Raiders drafted four secondary players in the first round from 2016-2020 and none of them are still with the team.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 15 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Michael Wilson may reliably fulfill a role for Arizona by season's end but Keon Coleman gives them the size that they sorely miss at the position. He is a player capable of winning jump balls down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK New York may need to replace both offensive tackles this offseason so Amarius Mims, who has played right tackle for the Bulldogs when healthy, steps into one of those spots.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd The spine of Los Angeles' defense has been a problem for years. It may be time to sweep the deck and start over. Jer'Zhan Newton is a high-motor player who should positively impact the culture of that locker room.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th Cooper DeJean has return ability in addition to his responsibilities as a cornerback. Tre'Davious White has been hurt and the team has struggled to identify consistent play in the other starting role.

Round 1 - Pick 19 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Similar to Sean Payton's philosophy, New Orleans has always valued the powerful edge rushers like Cam Jordan, as well as depth. JT Tuimoloau is a young player whose best football is still ahead.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are scheduled to hit free agency after the season. Will Minnesota spend a lot of money considering they are probably staring down a rebuild at quarterback? The guess is probably not.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup have not produced in the way expected. Dallas provides Dak Prescott with a more effective prospect capable of playing inside and out.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Taliese Fuaga OL Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Taliese Fuaga has been a tone-setter for a feisty Oregon State team. Pittsburgh takes an offensive tackle in the first round for the second consecutive year.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Houston's offensive line has been viciously bitten by the injury bug this season. With Laremy Tunsil at left tackle, the Texans bring in Kingsley Suamataia to lock down the right side.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Tee Higgins is slated to hit free agency at year's end. It is unlikely the team re-signs him to a market deal considering the franchise's investment in Joe Burrow and upcoming investment in Ja'Marr Chase.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 2nd Seattle continues to add youth to a secondary that has been reinvigorated over the past two years. Tyler Nubin is another instinctual player who trusts his eyes and acts accordingly.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th San Francisco upgrades the interior of its offensive line with the addition of Graham Barton.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 9th Miami adds depth to its pass rush unit with Jack Sawyer, who brings a more unique skill set to pair with Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Brian Thomas Jr. is a big-bodied receiver who excels in jump-ball situations. He is a good complement to Calvin Ridley, who one would think is likely to re-sign with Jacksonville this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Jonah Jackson and Big V are scheduled to hit free agency after the season. The selection of Jordan Morgan allows them to absorb some of that potential loss.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kalen King CB Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Baltimore is a franchise that is able to squeeze out every drop of juice regardless of how big the lemon. It is time for the Ravens to reinvest in the cornerback position in the form of Kalen King.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Denzel Burke CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Kansas City has gotten the most out of its late-round cornerback selections but it is time for the Chiefs to sink more capital into the venture.