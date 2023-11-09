One of the most important games in determining the early order of the 2024 NFL Draft is to be played tonight between the Bears and Panthers. Chicago holds the first-round selections of both teams but a win for one will benefit teams like the Giants and Patriots, who are sitting behind them in the order and are potentially in the market for one of the eligible quarterbacks.
The draft order below was determined using Tankathon, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Kyler Murray returns to the field this week. His relationship with the coaching staff over the second half of the season will go a long way toward determining whether or not the franchise takes a quarterback at No. 1 overall.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The 2023 season is make or break for Justin Fields but he has missed a portion of that due to injury. It is hard to envision Chicago passing on the chance to take a franchise quarterback at No. 2 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Drake Maye does not have to wait long to learn that his new franchise has drafted a weapon to support him. DJ Moore and Harrison form a fantastic duo.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
New York adds a pass rusher to pair with Kayvon Thibodeaux. Dallas Turner is a young, developing prospect who should provide some much needed juice to a team that has the second fewest sacks this season.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
New England would probably take one of the top quarterback prospects if given the opportunity but instead the Patriots take a blue-chip prospect in Brock Bowers.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Rams offensive tackle situation has been really bad this year. Olu Fashanu is not going to fix all that's wrong with the team but he is a good building block for the future.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Baker Mayfield is not likely the future of the Buccaneers so they make a move to take a player with a big month ahead. Two of Michigan's next three games are against No. 10 Penn State and No. 1 Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Sean Payton's time in New Orleans featured a lot of heavy-handed, powerful edge rushers and Jared Verse is more in the mold of what he typically prefers out of that spot.
Round 1 - Pick 10
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Tennessee has made the decision to move forward with Will Levis so they give him some protection. The Titans have the makings of a solid offensive line with Peter Skoronski and JC Latham in consecutive years.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Atlanta brings in Kool-Aid McKinstry to play opposite A.J. Terrell in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Washington has parted with Chase Young and Montez Sweat, which leaves the position rather barren. Laiatu Latu has a case to be the best pass rusher out of this draft but the medical check has to come back clear.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Michael Pittman Jr. is slated to hit free agency after the season. If they do not re-sign him, then wide receiver becomes a pressing need. Malik Nabers is a playmaker with great body control down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Las Vegas adds a second Nate to its secondary as Wiggins joins Hobbs. The Raiders drafted four secondary players in the first round from 2016-2020 and none of them are still with the team.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 15
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Michael Wilson may reliably fulfill a role for Arizona by season's end but Keon Coleman gives them the size that they sorely miss at the position. He is a player capable of winning jump balls down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
New York may need to replace both offensive tackles this offseason so Amarius Mims, who has played right tackle for the Bulldogs when healthy, steps into one of those spots.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The spine of Los Angeles' defense has been a problem for years. It may be time to sweep the deck and start over. Jer'Zhan Newton is a high-motor player who should positively impact the culture of that locker room.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Cooper DeJean has return ability in addition to his responsibilities as a cornerback. Tre'Davious White has been hurt and the team has struggled to identify consistent play in the other starting role.
Round 1 - Pick 19
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Similar to Sean Payton's philosophy, New Orleans has always valued the powerful edge rushers like Cam Jordan, as well as depth. JT Tuimoloau is a young player whose best football is still ahead.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are scheduled to hit free agency after the season. Will Minnesota spend a lot of money considering they are probably staring down a rebuild at quarterback? The guess is probably not.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup have not produced in the way expected. Dallas provides Dak Prescott with a more effective prospect capable of playing inside and out.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Taliese Fuaga has been a tone-setter for a feisty Oregon State team. Pittsburgh takes an offensive tackle in the first round for the second consecutive year.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Houston's offensive line has been viciously bitten by the injury bug this season. With Laremy Tunsil at left tackle, the Texans bring in Kingsley Suamataia to lock down the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Tee Higgins is slated to hit free agency at year's end. It is unlikely the team re-signs him to a market deal considering the franchise's investment in Joe Burrow and upcoming investment in Ja'Marr Chase.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Seattle continues to add youth to a secondary that has been reinvigorated over the past two years. Tyler Nubin is another instinctual player who trusts his eyes and acts accordingly.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
San Francisco upgrades the interior of its offensive line with the addition of Graham Barton.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Miami adds depth to its pass rush unit with Jack Sawyer, who brings a more unique skill set to pair with Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Brian Thomas Jr. is a big-bodied receiver who excels in jump-ball situations. He is a good complement to Calvin Ridley, who one would think is likely to re-sign with Jacksonville this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Jonah Jackson and Big V are scheduled to hit free agency after the season. The selection of Jordan Morgan allows them to absorb some of that potential loss.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Baltimore is a franchise that is able to squeeze out every drop of juice regardless of how big the lemon. It is time for the Ravens to reinvest in the cornerback position in the form of Kalen King.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Denzel Burke CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Kansas City has gotten the most out of its late-round cornerback selections but it is time for the Chiefs to sink more capital into the venture.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Troy Fautanu OL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Philadelphia believes that the offensive and defensive lines set the tone and determine the outcome of games so the Eagles invest in those groups year after year. While there may not be an immediate need along the offensive line, they will not be caught unprepared. Depth is important and Troy Fautanu has the flexibility to play multiple positions.