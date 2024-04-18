From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 There is no drama expected at No. 1 overall. The only question is whether or not Chicago will use their full allotment of time to reveal the inevitable.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 Drake Maye is more highly rated for me personally but there is a palpable buzz linking Washington and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Is it a smokescreen or where the wind is genuinely blowing right now? The next week will provide more clarity.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 New England is faced with a choice between LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and another Michigan quarterback. There have been rumors about the franchise's interest in Daniels dating to Bill Belichick's time.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 Who will be the first wide receiver off the board? There is a case for any one of the three most commonly mentioned in my opinion. Arizona has traditionally favored bigger-bodied wide receivers like Larry Fitzgerald and A.J. Green.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 5 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 Minnesota makes a move up the board to add their quarterback of the future. J.J. McCarthy is an accurate passer who will play on time just as Kevin O'Connell desires.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 New York gets a No. 1 wide receiver to pair with Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt. Malik Nabers could be the first wide receiver off the board, the second or the third. It really depends on which teams are there to pick those players and what they want out of the position.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Joe Alt to Tennessee has felt as much of a lock as Caleb Williams to Chicago. The Titans will have added offensive linemen in the first round in consecutive years, which will go a long way toward protecting Will Levis and his interests.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st If Atlanta stays put at No. 8 overall, then Dallas Turner feels like a slam-dunk choice. One situation to monitor: if the Cardinals or Chargers trade back, do not be surprised if either moves back up ahead of Chicago in the event one of those top receivers is still available.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 Rome Odunze is the third wide receiver off the board and another example of Chicago supporting its young quarterback. Few rookies have walked into a better situation than the one in Chicago where Williams will be throwing to D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet and now Odunze.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 New York will be faced with a decision to go all in to potentially win a championship now or plan for the future. Selecting an offensive tackle would be a nod to the future while the selection of Brock Bowers is a win-now move.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Jim Harbaugh is familiar with JC Latham going back to his high school recruitment. The Chargers need a right tackle and Latham will be able to solidify that role blocking for Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 The Broncos would likely try to trade back if they found themselves in this position. Perhaps a team would be looking to come up for an offensive tackle. As it stands, they stand pat and draft Quinyon Mitchell to play opposite Patrick Surtain II. Good luck throwing against the Broncos.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Las Vegas' offense is a tower of cards. The unit depends a lot on Davante Adams and the offensive line, outside of Kolton Miller, is not much to write home about. The Raiders look to start changing the narrative tabbing Taliese Fuaga as their new starting right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The offensive tackle position has quickly become New Orleans' biggest need. Trevor Penning has not yet lived up to expectations and the structural stability of Ryan Ramczyk's knee has been called into question. Olu Fashanu is a plug-and-play starter.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Cooper DeJean over Terrion Arnold may surprise some but Indianapolis values athleticism and DeJean showed more of it at his pro day. Cornerback is a big need for the franchise as evidenced by their involvement in trade discussions for L'Jarius Sneed. They discuss it here in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Troy Fautanu to Seattle is one of my favorite potential fits of the first round. He would reunite with his offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from Washington while serving as an immediate upgrade at offensive guard and also serving as insurance at offensive tackle in the event that both starting offensive tackles get injured again.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Jacksonville can find a few cornerbacks to throw into the equation later in the draft but Brian Thomas Jr. gives the Jaguars that X potential that they will now be missing with the departure of Calvin Ridley.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st I like the idea of throwing Byron Murphy II into the fold with B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins. It gives the Super Bowl contender depth and a future at the position. Los Angeles would love to have Murphy one pick later.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Defense makes a lot of sense for Los Angeles in Round 1. After missing out on Byron Murphy, they take Laiatu Latu, who is the draft's most pure pass rusher, to play opposite Byron Young.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd There has been a lot of buzz linking the Steelers to Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. The franchise has made attempts to address the position in recent free agent classes but those have not worked out. The Steelers add an immediate starter with their first pick.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th Graham Barton has positional flexibility. The franchise signed Aaron Brewer in free agency so Barton can slot in at guard to replace Robert Hunt, who signed a lucrative free agent contract with Carolina.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Philadelphia always values the offensive and defensive lines in the first round. The Eagles are often a franchise positioned to take value when it is presented to them and that is exactly what Jared Verse represents at this stage of the first round.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Los Angeles picked up an additional first-round pick by trading back with Minnesota. After taking JC Latham earlier in the round, the Chargers address another massive need with the selection of Terrion Arnold.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Luck falls in favor of Dallas, which needed a left tackle to replace the absent Tyron Smith. Tyler Smith remains at guard with the selection of Mims, who played right tackle but has the athleticism to make the transition to the left side.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Rasul Douglas was shipped to Buffalo at the trade deadline. Carrington Valentine was up and down. Jaire Alexander elected himself a captain one game. Green Bay may be facing more changes at the position and the addition of Nate Wiggins brings some stability.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Shaq Barrett departed in free agency for Miami. Tampa Bay needs more juice off the edge and that is exactly what Chop Robinson brings at the end of the first round. There is still some development that must take place for him to reach his potential but there may not be a better athlete at the position.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 6th The Cardinals add a high-motor interior rusher as they reset the course of the franchise. Jonathan Gannon has an opportunity to give the entire unit a makeover with six selections in the top 100.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 Wide receiver became a massive need for the Bills when they traded away Stefon Diggs. Fans should not expect Adonai Mitchell to be a 1-to-1 replacement but he has potential to be an impact X receiver down the line.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd A year after taking Alabama defensive back Brian Branch in the second round, Detroit now takes his former teammate in the first round. Kool-Aid McKinstry was at one time viewed as a top-10 selection and that potential is still inside of him.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th After trading Morgan Moses to the Jets, Baltimore had a void at right tackle. The selection of Tyler Guyton is a reinvestment in the position. Ronnie Stanley has been unable to stay healthy on the left side so the Ravens really do need to achieve some stability in those roles.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th San Francisco has one former first-round selection on its offensive line (Trent Williams) and he could retire at any time. The 49ers reinvest in the position with the selection of Jordan Morgan, who will be given a look at guard or right tackle.