Everyone loves to hate mock drafts. I could do the best one possible, in my mind, and still get PEPPERED with comments telling me how freaking terrible it is. Oftentimes I will get picks dead-on correct in my final mock and between it being published and the actual draft happening as I predicted, I'll be told how stupid I am for said correct pick. 

So, in the spirit of letting everyone call me stupid, I'm going full-blown troll and providing you the worst possible mock draft you will ever see.

Yes, that's right: I'm making TERRIBLE PICKS. And lest you think this is an outrageous exercise, let's remember the Raiders once took JaMarcus Russell with the first overall pick in a draft that featured Calvin Johnson and Joe Thomas, two can't-miss prospects who are now Hall of Famers. Jake Locker and Blaine Gabbert were drafted right in front of J.J. Watt (and Locker was taken in front of Tyron Smith too). 

The Eagles drafted Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson ... and still went to a Super Bowl in spite of themselves. Even Bill Belichick took N'Keal Harry instead of Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown or D.K. Metcalf. 

Stop pretending your favorite NFL team makes the right decisions on draft night. NFL teams do stupid things all the time. Come join me on a voyage of bad decisions! 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Panthers fans have locked into either Young or Stroud ... so let's throw them for a loop by giving them the talented but raw Kentucky project in Will Levis. Trading all that to move up to one and draft Levis would ruffle some feathers down here in the Carolinas.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Bryce Young fell in the Texans lap ... and they still took C.J. Stroud! Texans fans will be furious over this.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
"The Cardinals can't take a quarterback!" Cardinals fans continue to scream, completely ignoring the fact the Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray when they already had a quarterback. Just trade Kyler!
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
This pick is specifically designed to make Jim Irsay angry. Drafting a pass rusher when a QB is sitting right there might get Chris Ballard fired on the spot (I actually think it's possible they do this anyway for real, which is even more entertaining).
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Bijan Robinson RB
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
DO IT PETE CARROLL. DO IT. RASHAAD PENNY IS GONE. KENNETH WALKER GOT HURT AND YOUR RUN GAME STRUGGLED. GENO IS LOCKED. DOOOOOOO ITTTTTTTT.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Peter Skoronski OT
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Lions have invested heavily in the offensive line in recent years so this would be a pretty big shock!
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
4th
Maybe Raiders fans would like this? Richardson sitting behind Jimmy G for a year and then taking over would be fun. I mostly wanted to make people mad by having him slide and honoring the late Al Davis with the most athletic pick possible.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Surely someone is going to be mad about their team taking Carter in the top 10, why not the Falcons, who have more pressing needs on the defensive side of the ball. Plus it will make Bears fans mad!
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Jordan Addison WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
How could Bears fans possibly be upset at Ryan Poles for getting Justin Fields help?! This feels like a good start to that...
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Dalton Kincaid TE
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Eagles have used high draft capital on a TE when they had a stud on the roster before, so this isn't TOO far fetched. It's hard to find something that would make Eagles fans mad short of Howie Roseman drafting another wide receiver here.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
GREAT VALUE! But Titans fans would be pretty miffed at going defense instead of OL or WR I'd think.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
The old "pair the QB with his college receiver even though you brought in like four pass catchers this offseason" move never fails!
  Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
OH YEAH JETS FANS ... you gave up a first round pick for Aaron Rodgers. Feeling good? Packers fans you cool with a three-name pass rusher from Iowa? Cool, cool, cool.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Quentin Johnston WR
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Bill Belichick needs a burner. And nothing would excite Patriots fans more than Belichick drafting a wideout in the first round.
  Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Christian Gonzalez CB
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
JUST KIDDING IT WAS A SWAP OF FIRST-ROUND PICKS. Now everyone is mad for a whole host of different reasons! Troll your boat, baby. Gonzalez is a stud but Jets fans would probably prefer help for Aaron Rodgers.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Under no circumstances will Daniel Snyder allow his young quarterback to be helped, no sir, not as he's in the middle of selling the team.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Joey Porter Jr. CB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Maybe this is a miss, but I like the idea of Pittsburgh drafting SOLELY based on JPJ's dad playing for them.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Lions do actually need help at tight end but not drafting any defensive help in the first round with two picks might cause a a bit of an uproar.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Darnell Wright OT
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
4th
It was hard to find someone that wouldn't help the Bucs, but drafting a tackle prospect who is likely going to play the right side would be fairly amusing maybe?
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'9" / 171 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
5th
You could argue the Seahawks DO need wide receiver help, at least for the long haul. Still, this first round would perplex many. Reaching for Josh Downs (who should be a first-round pick IMO) would be very Seattle of them.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'9" / 199 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Given the issues with Austin Ekeler, the Chargers need to figure out the RB situation, but this would likely anger some fans.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Ravens have big needs elsewhere but decide to shore up the offensive line some more...
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Maybe Vikings fans would like another receiver? Feels like weapons on offense isn't their biggest concern right now after last year's defensive performance though.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Broderick Jones OT
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
This feels like a luxury pick (although getting Trevor Lawrence championship level protection might be a good idea).
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
MOAR PASS RUSH.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Darnell Washington TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
3rd
It gets much harder to troll teams when you move further down the board but an in-line tight end for the Cowboys fits Mike McCarthy nicely!
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
5th
I've given the Bills a corner before and it managed to make their fans mad so let's go back to the well here.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 176 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
7th
A wide receiver for the Bengals? IN THIS ECONOMY?
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Brian Branch S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
I'm not sure if this is actually trolling Saints fans but please be aware that I put no effort into this pick if you're not mad about it.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Again, Philly is kind of tough to troll because the roster is in such good shape with the veterans coming back.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Really should have gone running back here to make Chiefs fans mad but hopefully this will do.