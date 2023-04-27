It's finally here. The 2023 NFL Draft begins today, and all 32 teams are gearing up to infuse their rosters with young talent. The draft order is set, but only for the time being; between now and the end of April's celebrated event, all kinds of clubs will have jumped around the board, trading up and down to take advantage of this year's prospect pool.

With that in mind, we reviewed all 31 of this year's first-round picks, sorting which teams should be especially interested in moving up, which ones might be better off trading down, and which ones have good reason to stay where they're at:

1. Panthers: Stay put

This one's easy: you don't move up from No. 9 -- dealing your top offensive player to do so -- if you're not gonna use the No. 1 pick. Carolina has coveted a homegrown star quarterback for years, and now they're set to get their pick of the litter. C.J. Stroud's natural pocket passing would be a welcome addition, but Bryce Young could also rejuvenate the program as the total package.

2. Texans: Stay put

There's some smoke around the notion Houston may not take a QB at No. 2 after all, but with the No. 12 pick in their back pocket, there's not a major reason for them to move down. They need as many building blocks for DeMeco Ryans' club as they can get, and they'd be guaranteed a blue-chip prospect here, whether it is one of those QBs or a premium pass rusher like Will Anderson Jr., who could headline Ryans' front four.

3. Cardinals: Trade down

Standing pat would be fine; new coach Jonathan Gannon could surely secure a starter for his defense here, like Anderson, Tyree Wilson or Jalen Carter. But Arizona needs lots of help on both sides of the ball, and at multiple levels of the "D." More importantly, multiple teams could be willing to pay a premium for a shot at an elite QB prospect ahead of the Colts.

4. Colts: Trade for Lamar Jackson

Seriously, why not? Yes, there's long-term upside with the idea of drafting, say, Anthony Richardson and having a more cost-controlled dual threat. But Jackson -- flaws and all -- has proven NFL-caliber electricity. And he's available! Surely the Ravens, if they're convinced the former MVP is done with Baltimore, would be willing to strike a deal for this high of a pick.

For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

5. Seahawks: Stay put



Like Houston, they could entertain a move down to stockpile talent for a needy "D," but with another first-rounder in tow, they might as well just sit tight and capitalize on whichever QB or defensive superstar slides their way. Say, for example, Anthony Richardson is still on the board; he'd make for a spicy developmental option behind Geno Smith. But a D-line standout like Tyree Wilson or Jalen Carter would also make Pete Carroll happy.

6. Lions: Trade down

Staying put works just as well. But odds are, even with another first in their back pocket, they'll be able to slide down a few spots and still come away with a top prospect at a position of need (CB, DT, DE). They're also in a prime spot for QB-needy teams interested in moving up ahead of the Raiders, who are strong candidates to consider Anthony Richardson and/or Will Levis.

7. Raiders: Trade down

This isn't what we think Las Vegas will do, but unless Anthony Richardson is on the board or Will Levis has unanimous internal support as a surefire franchise QB, they'd be better suited accumulating assets. Their offseason was full of serviceable but lateral moves -- like swapping Derek Carr for Jimmy Garoppolo, and essentially Darren Waller for Jakobi Meyers -- so they're still in dire need of some long-term foundational pieces. Coming away with a tackle and, say, QB Hendon Hooker later in the process could be an ideal scenario.

8. Falcons: Stay put

This could be a prime spot for them to address one of their defensive needs (CB, EDGE), and with an extra fourth-rounder this year, they're not necessarily hurting for additional picks. Tyree Wilson, Devon Witherspoon and/or Christian Gonzalez figure to be options for them by remaining in place.

9. Bears: Stay put

After moving down from No. 1, they've already got plenty of extra ammo after Round 1, owning bonus picks in the second, fourth and fifth rounds. Plus, they could still use a premium investment in the trenches, making tackles Peter Skoronski and Darnell Wright legit possibilities. Should Jalen Carter be available, he'd also make for a splashy addition to their defensive interior.

10. Eagles: Stay put

Howie Roseman likes to move around more than just about any other general manager, but he's also got the No. 30 pick to shop. Barring a reasonably priced splash for a top-five leap (think Will Anderson Jr. or Tyree Wilson), they're best-suited holding firm and picking from the best-rated among OT, DE and CB.

11. Titans: Trade up

If Will Levis slips and they believe in his athleticism, or Hendon Hooker convinces them he's got franchise upside, then staying put or even moving down makes sense. But QB should be a priority regardless with Ryan Tannehill aging and expensive. And the most enticing scenario involves a move up for whichever of the top three prospects slips within reach.

12. Texans: Stay put

This is of course a little dependent on what they do with the No. 2 pick. But again, Houston could use as many premium prospects as it can get, and nabbing two within the first 12 picks feels like the right play. They would likely have their choice of the top WR on the board and/or a vaunted D-linemen, assuming QB has been taken care of.

13. Jets: Trade up

This pick may or may not belong to them come draft day, depending on what it takes to officially pry Aaron Rodgers from the Packers. But moving up to secure A-Rod more offensive line help would be wise. If they want Rodgers to guide an instant title run, they'd better do everything they can to keep him upright. Peter Skoronski, Darnell Wright and Paris Johnson are all logical OT targets in this range.

14. Patriots: Trade down

This may well be a nice spot for the first WR to come off the board, but that's kind of the point: New England could conceivably move down -- a Bill Belichick tradition -- and still end up with a starting-caliber talent out wide. A corner or tackle, like Paris Johnson or Broderick Jones, could also still be available if they drop in the teens, collecting an additional pick in the process.

15. Packers: Trade down

Assuming they don't get the No. 13 pick from the Jets in exchange for Rodgers, Green Bay has to find a way to replenish the talent around projected 2023 QB Jordan Love. Why not hop down a few spots, perhaps allowing a QB-needy team to leap the Commanders for someone like Will Levis if that's on the table? One of the Packers' biggest needs lies at tight end, but there should be no rush to fill that in such a deep class.

16. Commanders: Trade down

Unless a surprise QB is here for the taking, Washington should look to sell. Why? They're in relative purgatory without a defined answer under center, and their other top needs (CB, OL) could be filled with a pick in the 20s; think Maryland cover man Deonte Banks. Plus, adding a pick or two could come in handy in the event someone like Hendon Hooker falls and is worth a trade back into the end of the first.

17. Steelers: Stay put

They could be in a sweet spot here, needing added depth and competition at corner and tackle, provided all of Paris Johnson, Darnell Wright and Broderick Jones aren't off the board. A dark horse to consider here: Pittsburgh's own Calijah Kancey, who could help bolster the Steelers' long-term prospects on the defensive front.

18. Lions: Stay put

We have them looking to move down from No. 6 above. In that case, it'd behoove the Lions to hang tight here and address whichever need they can't fill earlier. An edge rusher could be a solid target in this range, where guys like Myles Murphy, Will McDonald and Keion White are likely to be on the board and capable of plugging in alongside Aidan Hutchinson.

19. Buccaneers: Trade down

A blockbuster move up for a QB wouldn't be outrageous, but more than likely, Tampa Bay will have to resume its search for that position next offseason. In the meantime, they'd be wise to collect assets in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement, and begin restocking an aging lineup with fresh legs. An OT, CB or pass rusher could all be viable plays after a move down.

20. Seahawks: Trade down

We've got Seattle staying put in the top five to secure an elite prospect, but this is where Pete Carroll and Co. should be willing to back up a spot or 10 in the name of adding Day Two options. Imagine, for example, if they could add another second-rounder, giving them three different picks on Friday.

21. Chargers: Trade up

Besides paying Justin Herbert, Los Angeles' name of the game should be further surrounding the QB with weapons. And while it's very possible an elite WR could still be available here, getting at least to the mid-teens could secure them one of the top three, such as USC's Jordan Addison. Alternatively, a move down could still net them one of the top TEs.

22. Ravens: Stay put

It's hard to forecast anything Ravens-related until we know what's happening with Lamar Jackson. In this scenario, we're envisioning the QB being dealt for something greater than the value of the No. 22 pick. In which case Baltimore would use said compensation to secure a new franchise QB (Will Levis? Anthony Richardson?) or hope that someone like Hendon Hooker could be up for grabs in this range.

23. Vikings: Trade up

With Kirk Cousins entering a contract year, it'd be smart of Minnesota to pounce on a potential successor while it can, with Hendon Hooker often floated as a possibility. An alternative would be a move up for a Justin Jefferson running mate; pairing the All-Pro with a refined route-runner like Jaxon Smith-Njigba or a big-bodied playmaker in Quentin Johnston would theoretically enable Jefferson to find even more success downfield.

24. Jaguars: Stay put

Calvin Ridley's return from suspension should do a ton for their already-ascending offense. This is a prime spot for Doug Pederson and Co. to be patient and pick from whatever falls in their lap, be it a top-ranked TE to pair with -- and ultimately succeed -- Evan Engram, or a potential starter at OT or CB.

25. Giants: Stay put

New York added several boom-or-bust starters through free agency and trades with Parris Campbell and Darren Waller, but they could probably sit tight and end up with another No. 1-type pass catcher here. Zay Flowers and Jalin Hyatt are two names that come to mind, provided prospects like Johnston and Smith-Njigba are already gone.

26. Cowboys: Trade up

Dallas has made some smart short-term bets this offseason, acquiring Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore as plug-and-play upgrades at premium positions. Why not continue the trend by moving up to capitalize on Dak Prescott's perceived window and secure an instant playmaker like Bijan Robinson, who could pair with Tony Pollard as an explosive upgrade on Ezekiel Elliott?

27. Bills: Trade up

They're in a similar boat as the Cowboys, ready to win now and potentially eager to add some luxury pop to their offense. If it's not for Bijan Robinson, who'd instantly boost the backfield alongside James Cook, perhaps a trade could net the top interior lineman of the class, or an electric wideout to pair with Gabe Davis opposite Stefon Diggs.

28. Bengals: Stay put

It's the same philosophy with a lot of these contenders picking near the end of the round: be aggressive for your young QB. The difference here is that Cincinnati's biggest skill-position need, TE, doesn't have to be forced. It's very possible that one of the consensus top prospects at the spot, such as Michael Mayer or Darnell Washington, could slide right to them.

29. Saints: Stay put

There may be temptation to move up and seize more of an instant solution after adding Derek Carr and seemingly postponing a rebuild. But unless it's Hendon Hooker on the other end of a trade, New Orleans is better-served waiting it out and taking the best defensive lineman or receiver left on the board. Preserve those picks.

30. Eagles: Trade down

If Howie Roseman stands pat at No. 10, he'll be itching to move this pick, and rightfully so. Another team will almost certainly be interested in landing a player with a fifth-year option, and Philly can afford to add another pick or two in the later rounds.

31. Chiefs: Trade up

Brett Veach could just as easily move down, preferring more darts as he lets the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes contingent fuel the entire operation. But Kansas City has relatively prominent needs at WR and pass rusher, and there could be several names floating into the 20s that justify a move up. Imagine, for example, if they're able to slide up a few spots and give Mahomes a potential future No. 1 wideout in Quentin Johnston.