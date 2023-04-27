From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st It's not a secret anymore as to who the Panthers will be taking. Young is an outstanding passer and has a great feel for the game. But he is small. There is great risk in that.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th This will shock a lot of people, but it makes sense. They need to get a franchise passer and Levis has the look teams love. There was talk the Patriots loved Levis and considered trading up to get him, so it makes sense that former Pats personnel man Nick Caserio, who is running the Texans' draft room, would make this pick.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd They want to get out of this spot, but for this they can't. They stay put and take Johnson, who Kyler Murray is said to want. I just think they have a left tackle in D.J. Humphries, who is a good player, so where does he play? I would go defense.

Round 1 - Pick 4 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd They have to take a quarterback and Stroud is more NFL ready than Anthony Richardson. General manager Chris Ballard might need that to keep his job. The Colts are said to want Levis, but he's gone in this mock.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Carter is the best player in this draft, but he comes with baggage. Seattle has never shied away from players with baggage. Pete Carroll has done a great job with guys who have an edge and/or might need a little prodding. Carter will be a steal if he lasts this long.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd They need to grab a corner here with Witherspoon seeming to be more of a fit for what Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn want than any other corner. He is tough and feisty, just like Glenn was when he played.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders will consider offensive line here, but I think they need to get an elite corner. Gonzalez is an outstanding cover player who will upgrade the back end and be an immediate starter.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st They have been woefully bad at sacking the quarterback, so they have to figure out a way to improve that part of their defense. With a new coordinator in Ryan Nielsen, getting him a top pass-rush prospect will help. Anderson isn't Von Miller-like, but he will be a good player.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st They need to get better up front on the offensive line. Skoronski was a college tackle, but I think he can be an All-Pro guard. At any rate, protecting Justin Fields is a priority.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd This team has talent, so it can be patient if Wilson's foot isn't all the way back. He has the tools to be a dominant edge player for a long time. But some teams are concerned about his foot injury. I think the Eagles can take the risk.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd They could make a move up to try to get C.J. Stroud, but they are stuck in this spot for now. So I have them taking offensive lineman Broderick Jones. He can play left tackle or even guard. He's a young, athletic player who can help a unit that was dreadful last season.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd After taking the quarterback with the second pick, it would make sense to take a receiver with next one. Get him some playmakers to make it easy on him. Smith-Njigba is a great route runner.

From From New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 13 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Their pass rush needs some help with Rashan Gary coming off an ACL injury. Smith has the type of skills to become a player who can impact the quarterback off the edge. They took two Georgia defenders last year in the first round, so why not one more?

Round 1 - Pick 14 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd They have to improve their pass rush and Van Ness is a guy that they supposedly really like. He is an effort player who might play his best football on the next level, not unlike a guy named J.J. Watt did.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 15 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st When you look at their roster, getting a big-play tight end would seem to close out what they need on offense. Rodgers loves tight ends and Mayer would fill that void. With Mekhi Becton and Max Mitchell expected back fully from injury, they have guys who can play tackle, so they pass on one here.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 166 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th They have to get a young corner for their secondary. Forbes a tall, thin corner who weighs 170 pounds, but he held up in the SEC. His cover skills will be a nice addition to the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th There is talk they want to trade up to get Wright, so staying put and landing him would be huge. Wright is a mauler at right tackle who could step in and start right away and give Kenny Pickett some help up front.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd The Lions will not have Jameson Williams for six games, and they let D.J. Chark leave via free agency. They need help for their passing game. Flowers is an outstanding receiver who is viewed by some as the best receiver in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Will McDonald IV EDGE Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 10th They would likely want an offensive lineman, but with the way the board played out, it makes sense to help their pass rush. Shaq Barrett is coming off injury, so taking McDonald would help give them a young player in case he's not the same.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th They took Jalen Carter earlier in this draft, so now they can come back and take an outside rusher to go with him. When Seattle was going good, it was always about the defensive front leading the way. The Seahawks need to get back to that, so they pass on quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The best way to improve the bad run defense and help your quarterback is to run the ball. Possession matters. That's why I could see the Chargers taking Robinson here in this spot, especially since Austin Ekeler is in his final year.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd This might seem strange, but considering the Lamar Jackson saga and the way it's playing out, it really isn't. They could keep the tag on Jackson and he can play in 2023 while Richardson learns. Or they could simply trade him after this pick. This protects the franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 5th The Vikings are said to be wanting to get a quarterback to build around for the future. Hooker is coming off an ACL, but he impressed in a big way before his injury last year. He could sit for a year behind Kirk Cousins and then take over in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th The word is they want one more offensive lineman to help protect Trevor Lawrence. Left tackle Cam Robinson is coming off meniscus injury and he has a $17 million cap hit in 2024. This could be a pick to protect them this season and make Harrison the starter in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd There is talk they are eyeing a move up for a corner, so this makes sense. Banks is a speedy cover player who would fit perfectly in their defense. They could also opt for a receiver here. They could consider Joey Porter Jr. here as well.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd He is a smallish defensive tackle who would be a perfect fit in the Dan Quinn defense. He can attack up the field as a rusher and really help their third-down defense. Think Grady Jarrett in Atlanta.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jack Campbell LB Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 2nd They could pair Campbell with Matt Milano to give them a nice 1-2 punch at linebacker. Campbell has good size and he can run and would take over for Tremaine Edmunds, who they lost in free agency to the Bears.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th I know Bengals fans won't like the name, but if he falls this far it would make sense to take him. Porter is a long corner who would fill a need for their defense, especially with Chidobe Awuzie coming off a torn ACL.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Mazi Smith DL Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 323 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 5th This would fill a major need for the Saints. They lost some good defensive tackles in free agency and replaced them with guys on one-year deals. Smith would step in and give them a big, power player in the middle of their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles saw Chauncey Gardner-Johnson leave via free agency. Branch is the same type of player. He can do a lot of things, but I think he ultimately becomes a safety.