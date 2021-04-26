It's draft week, people. It's been 34 weeks since the start of the college football season -- which also happens to be how many mock drafts we've done in that time -- and this is our final multi-round mock ahead of the actual 2021 NFL Draft. (Our final, one-round mock draft comes out Thursday morning.) In this version we have the Patriots moving up for a QB, the Cowboys moving down to the middle of Round 1 -- and then trading up back into the bottom of Round 1. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay and Washington grab quarterbacks in Round 2.
Alright, let's get to all 105 picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
There are very few certainties in this life. This is one of them.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
It's somewhat interesting that we've all just penciled Wilson in at No. 2 but this appears to be the direction the Jets are going.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
We have no idea what happens here, but Kyle Shanahan was at his best when he was calling plays for Matt Ryan. That doesn't mean he isn't having visions of doing even more with a talent like Trey Lance or Justin Fields, we just don't know because the 49ers have been tight-lipped about their intentions.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
The Falcons appear to be ready to continue rolling with Matt Ryan, so trading down may be option No. 1. If they stay put, Pitts is quite the consolation prize.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
We've heard that the Bengals ultimately may end up going with Ja'Marr Chase here, but we'd take Sewell because it doesn't matter how wide open your WRs are if your QB is on his back.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
The Dolphins are in prime position for one of the three: Chase, Pitts or Sewell, which explains why they traded down from No. 3 to No. 12 but then back up to No. 6 -- to get Tua some help, either with a skill-position player or along the O-line. Win-win.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Should the Lions consider a QB here? Yeah, probably, especially with both Fields and Lance on the board. But if they want to make it work with Jared Goff, they're going to need to restock the cupboard at wide receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Yes, the Panthers traded for Sam Darnold, but like the Lions, if they have Justin Fields and Trey Lance staring them in the face, they'll have a decision to make. Cornerback or offensive line is a distinct possibility here too.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora wrote last week that Teddy Bridgewater could be in Denver by draft weekend, which would indicate they're not in the market for a rookie QB here. It also means they can target offensive line or their defense with the No. 9 pick.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 10
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
The Pats filled just about every need they had in free agency ... except QB, at least long-term. Yes, Cam Newton re-upped for another year, but we're guessing Bill Belichick wasn't super-charged by all the losing in 2020 and he'll do everything in his power to change that. TRADE DETAILS: Patriots trade up from No. 15 to No. 10; Cowboys get picks No. 15, No. 46.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Dave Gettleman reiterated that he doesn't like trading down so, for now, the Giants stay at 11. The GM also has an affinity for big guys so WR may not be the play here -- but it should be if Smith is still available.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Eagles traded out of No. 6, presumably because they're out of the QB market. If so, they have to fix the secondary, and they do it with one of the best players in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
This is pretty straightforward: The Chargers need to fix their O-line and Darrisaw has a chance to be a really good player.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kwity Paye EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
This has been a popular pairing and Paye did nothing to change our minds after a strong pro-day performance.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Cowboys trade down and still get arguably the best cornerback in this class. And they get an extra pick out of it for their troubles. TRADE DETAILS: Patriots trade up from No. 15 to No. 10; Cowboys get picks No. 15, No. 46.
Round 1 - Pick 16
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Cards would love to grab Horn here but they just missed out. They could target another CB or bolster the O-line and they settle for the latter.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Any prospect that plays on the defensive side of the ball is a good start. JOK is a Swiss Army knife, but the Raiders have to make sure they use him correctly. If they do, he could be special.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Najee Harris RB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs
We keep hearing that the Dolphins love Harris. The question now becomes, do they love him enough to take him at No. 18? For our purposes here, the answer is yes, yes they do.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
Our colleague Pete Prisco thinks Davis could be the best LB in this class. We think Parsons is the favorite, but because of some maturity concerns we have Parsons still on the board here and Davis is the first LB off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Farley was our CB1 until he underwent his second back procedure early this spring. He's a special talent, and if he stays healthy he'll be a steal here at No. 20.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Anthony Castonzo announced his retirement and Jenkins, who plays with an edge, is athletic, has great feet, and moves well in space. He can also man the left or right tackle positions.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jaelan Phillips EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
This will all come down to Phillips' medicals. If he gets the all-clear, he could be the first EDGE off the board. Either way, the Titans have to improve their pass rush.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Basham is one of our favorite players, and he hasn't gotten quite the first-round pub of some of the other players in this class. That said, don't be surprised if he's among the first 32 picks.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
The Steelers could go OL, RB or CB here. But given the way the board fell they opt for pass rusher. Oweh is raw but has the physical tools the Steelers covet, and in a few years we could be talking about him the way we were talking about Bud Dupree once he grew into his role.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Onwuzurike opted out in 2020 but he picked up where he left off at the Senior Bowl, where he was dominant on the first day of practice. He and Christian Barmore headline an admittedly weak defensive line class.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Parsons, a top-5 talent, falls to 26 because of maturity concerns. If all that is behind him, he will be a Day 1 impact player.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Azeez Ojulari EDGE
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Ravens could go with a safety, wideout or offensive lineman here, but their biggest need remains at pass rusher, especially after losing Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Newsome was dominant for most of the 2020 season and the Saints have to add depth to their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Will the Packers take a Round 1 WR? They should, of course, but they could also target defensive line or linebacker here. If it's Toney, we love the idea of him lining up alongside Davante Adams with Aaron Rodgers as his QB.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Collins could be off the board as early as No. 11, but if he's here the Bills will certainly consider taking him, even with needs at cornerback.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 31
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs
The Ravens could package their two first-round picks to move up for one of the Big 3 wide receivers. Either way, they need to find a reliable deep threat and Marshall is just scratching the surface on his abilities.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 32
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
The Bucs, who have everyone but Antonio Brown back from the Super Bowl-winning team (and AB could re-sign soon), trade down and the Cowboys move up to get another need on the defensive side of the ball: safety. TRADE DETAILS: Cowboys trade up from No. 44 to No. 32; Bucs get picks No. 44, No. 75.
Round 2
33. Jaguars: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
34. Jets: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
35. Falcons: Javonte Williams, RB, UNC
36. Dolphins: Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
37. Eagles: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
38. Bengals: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
39. Panthers: Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas
40. Broncos: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
41. Lions: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama
42. Giants: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
43. 49ers: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
44. Buccaneers (mock trade): Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
45. Jaguars: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
46. Cowboys (mock trade): Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston
47. Chargers: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
48. Raiders: Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
49. Cardinals: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
50. Dolphins: Walker Little, OT, Stanford
51. WFT: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
52. Bears: Aaron Banks, OL, Notre Dame
53. Titans: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
54. Colts: Richie Grant, S, UCF
55. Steelers: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
56. Seahawks: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
57. Rams: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
58. Chiefs: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
59. Browns: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
60. Saints: Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana
61. Bills: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
62. Packers: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
63. Chiefs: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
64. Buccaneers: Creed Humphrey, OL, Oklahoma
Round 3
65. Jaguars: Dyami Brown, WR, UNC
66. Jets: Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
67. Texans: Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech
68. Falcons: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
69. Bengals: Quinn Meinerz, OL, Wisconsin-Whitewater
70. Eagles: Jalen Mayfield, OL, Michigan
71. Broncos: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
72. Lions: Chazz Surratt, LB, UNC
73. Panthers: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
74. WFT: Michael Carter, RB, UNC
75. Buccaneers (mock trade): Marlon Tuipulotu, DL, USC
76. Giants: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
77. Chargers: Robert Rochell, CB, Arkansas State
78. Vikings: Kendrick Green, OL, Illinois
79. Raiders: Jay Tufele, DL, USC
80. Raiders: Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
81. Dolphins: Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama
82. WFT: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
83. Bears: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
84. Eagles: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
85. Titans: Alim McNeill, DL, NC State
86. Jets: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
87. Steelers: Josh Myers, C, Ohio State
88. Rams: Jackson Carman, OL, Clemson
89. Browns: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
90. Vikings: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
91. Browns: Tommy Togiai, DL, Ohio State
92. Packers: Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State
93. Bills: Dayo Odenyigbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt
94. Ravens: Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida
95. Buccaneers: Demetric Felton, WR/RB, UCLA
96. Patriots: Patrick Jones, EDGE, Pittsburgh
97. Chargers: Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami (comp pick)
98. Saints: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida (comp pick)
99. Cowboys: Hunter Long, TE, Boston College (comp pick)
100. Titans: Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma (comp pick)
101. Lions: Brady Christensen, OT, BYU (comp pick)
102. 49ers: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State (comp pick)
103. Rams: Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue (comp pick)
104. Ravens: Milton Williams, DL, Louisiana Tech (comp pick)