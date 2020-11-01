Drive Chart
LAC
DEN

LAC
3 Pass
3 Rush
73 YDS
0:40 POS
+36 YD
2ND & 9 DEN 38
0:31
J.Herbert pass deep left to M.Williams ran ob at DEN 2 for 36 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the goal line ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 DEN 39
0:35
J.Herbert pass short left to T.Pope pushed ob at DEN 38 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
+11 YD
2ND & 7 LAC 50
0:42
J.Herbert pass short middle to T.Pope to DEN 39 for 11 yards (M.Ojemudia).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 LAC 47
1:00
T.Pope left tackle to 50 for 3 yards (J.Jewell).
+22 YD
1ST & 10 LAC 25
1:08
J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 47 for 22 yards (K.Jackson).
Penalty
1ST & 10 DEN 12
1:11
J.Herbert sacked at LARC 12 for -8 yards (D.Walker). PENALTY on DEN-J.Jewell Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at LARC 20 - No Play.
DEN
1 Pass
0 Rush
6 YDS
0:37 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 DEN 31
1:21
S.Martin punts 69 yards to end zone Center-J.Bobenmoyer Touchback.
No Gain
3RD & 4 DEN 31
1:25
D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy (C.Hayward Jr.).
No Gain
2ND & 4 DEN 31
1:29
D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Lindsay.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 DEN 25
1:48
D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 31 for 6 yards (J.Addae).
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 1:48
M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 1:48
J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
80
yds
4:05
pos
6
3
1st Quarter
Field Goal 10:02
B.McManus 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
4
plays
5
yds
1:27
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 16:47 12:42
1st Downs 13 2
Rushing 2 0
Passing 10 2
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 5-9 1-7
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 248 62
Total Plays 40 23
Avg Gain 6.2 2.7
Net Yards Rushing 64 4
Rush Attempts 13 7
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 0.6
Net Yards Passing 184 58
Comp. - Att. 19-26 9-15
Yards Per Pass 6.8 3.6
Penalties - Yards 1-10 3-20
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-40.5 5-53.4
Return Yards 29 54
Punts - Returns 2-29 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-46
Red Zone Eff. 1-1 -100% 0-1 -0%
Goal to Go Eff. 1-1 -100% 0-0 -0%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Chargers 2-4 07--7
Broncos 2-4 30--3
Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colo.
 184 PASS YDS 58
64 RUSH YDS 4
248 TOTAL YDS 62
Chargers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Herbert 10 QB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 187 1 1 138.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 1542 12 3 108.1
J. Herbert 19/26 187 1 1 11
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Jackson 22 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 96 0
J. Jackson 4 27 0 22 5
J. Kelley 27 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 232 1
J. Kelley 4 27 0 22 2
M. Williams 81 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Williams 1 1 0 1 5
J. Herbert 10 QB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 121 2
J. Herbert 1 1 0 1 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
M. Williams 81 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 59 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 213 2
M. Williams 4 3 59 0 36 5
K. Allen 13 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 57 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 44 481 2
K. Allen 9 7 57 1 22 11
J. Jackson 22 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 38 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 12 78 0
J. Jackson 3 2 38 0 34 5
H. Henry 86 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 25 291 1
H. Henry 2 2 15 0 8 1
J. Guyton 15 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 8 258 3
J. Guyton 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Kelley 27 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 117 0
J. Kelley 1 1 -7 0 -7 2
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Jones 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Jones 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Addae 36 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Addae 2-0 0.0 0 0
R. Jenkins 23 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-13 0 1.0
R. Jenkins 2-1 0.0 0 0
M. Davis 43 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
21-5 1 0.0
M. Davis 2-0 0.0 0 0
K. Murray 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
23-20 0 0.0
K. Murray 2-0 0.0 0 0
K. White 44 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
34-18 0 0.5
K. White 2-0 0.0 0 0
N. Vigil 59 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
N. Vigil 1-0 0.0 0 0
I. Rochell 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.5
I. Rochell 1-0 1.0 0 0
D. Perryman 52 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-11 0 0.0
D. Perryman 1-0 1.0 0 0
D. Parham 89 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Parham 1-0 1.0 0 0
U. Nwosu 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-8 0 3.5
U. Nwosu 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Bosa 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-3 0 4.5
J. Bosa 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Campbell 37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Campbell 0-1 0.0 0 0
L. Joseph 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-11 0 0.0
L. Joseph 0-1 0.0 0 0
M. Ingram 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
M. Ingram 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Badgley 4 K
1
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
M. Badgley 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Long 1 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 5
T. Long 2 40.5 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hill 84 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 7.3 29 0
K. Hill 2 14.5 30 0
Broncos
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
D. Lock 3 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 58 0 0 92.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.9% 679 1 4 63.3
D. Lock 9/15 58 0 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
M. Gordon 25 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 349 4
M. Gordon 4 4 0 5 0
D. Lock 3 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 12 1
D. Lock 1 1 0 1 2
P. Lindsay 30 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 204 0
P. Lindsay 2 -1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
N. Fant 87 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 34 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 22 257 2
N. Fant 5 5 34 0 12 3
J. Jeudy 10 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 19 286 1
J. Jeudy 5 2 15 0 11 1
K. Hamler 13 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 8 102 0
K. Hamler 1 1 5 0 5 0
M. Gordon 25 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 57 1
M. Gordon 2 1 4 0 4 0
P. Lindsay 30 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 11 0
P. Lindsay 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Jewell 47 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
24-13 0 2.0
J. Jewell 4-2 0.0 0 0
J. Simmons 31 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
34-5 1 0.0
J. Simmons 3-0 0.0 1 0
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
21-2 0 0.0
M. Ojemudia 2-1 0.0 0 0
D. Walker 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Walker 2-0 0.0 0 0
S. Harris 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-5 0 2.5
S. Harris 2-1 0.0 0 0
M. Reed 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-8 0 4.0
M. Reed 2-0 1.0 0 0
D. Williams 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-8 1 0.0
D. Williams 2-0 0.0 0 0
B. Callahan 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
23-6 1 0.0
B. Callahan 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Johnson 45 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
29-17 0 1.0
A. Johnson 1-4 0.0 0 0
K. Jackson 22 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
21-9 0 0.0
K. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. McManus 8 K
3
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
13/14 9/10
B. McManus 1/1 35 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Martin 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 53.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 0 6
S. Martin 5 53.4 1 69
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Callahan 29 CB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 0 0
B. Callahan 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 LAC 30 1:33 3 -2 INT
10:02 LAC 25 3:08 6 5 Punt
4:37 LAC 9 4:41 11 65 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 LAC 40 2:40 6 17 Punt
5:53 LAC 20 4:05 9 80 TD
1:11 LAC 20 0:40 5 78
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DEN 25 1:58 3 5 Punt
11:29 LAC 16 1:27 4 0 FG
6:54 DEN 40 2:17 3 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 DEN 26 3:38 6 18 Punt
8:38 DEN 20 2:45 5 19 Punt
1:48 DEN 25 0:37 3 6 Punt

LAC Chargers

Result Play
+36 YD
2 & 9 - LAC 38
(0:31 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep left to M.Williams ran ob at DEN 2 for 36 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the goal line ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 39
(0:35 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to T.Pope pushed ob at DEN 38 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 50
(0:42 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to T.Pope to DEN 39 for 11 yards (M.Ojemudia).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 47
(1:00 - 2nd) T.Pope left tackle to 50 for 3 yards (J.Jewell).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25
(1:08 - 2nd) J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 47 for 22 yards (K.Jackson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 12
(1:11 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 12 for -8 yards (D.Walker). PENALTY on DEN-J.Jewell Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at LARC 20 - No Play.

DEN Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - DEN 31
(1:21 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 69 yards to end zone Center-J.Bobenmoyer Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 4 - DEN 31
(1:25 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy (C.Hayward Jr.).
No Gain
2 & 4 - DEN 31
(1:29 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Lindsay.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(1:48 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 31 for 6 yards (J.Addae).
Kickoff
(1:48 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.

LAC Chargers  - Touchdown (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:48 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
+9 YD
3 & 9 - LAC 9
(1:53 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
2 & 15 - LAC 15
(2:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to T.Pope to DEN 9 for 6 yards (A.Johnson; K.Jackson).
-7 YD
1 & 8 - LAC 8
(2:04 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Kelley to DEN 15 for -7 yards (S.Harris).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 30
(2:52 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to K.Allen to DEN 8 for 22 yards (M.Ojemudia; A.Johnson) [B.Chubb].
+34 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 36
(3:24 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Jackson pushed ob at DEN 30 for 34 yards (B.Callahan).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 34
(3:59 - 2nd) J.Jackson right guard to LARC 36 for 2 yards (J.Simmons).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - LAC 27
(4:32 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 34 for 7 yards (A.Bouye).
No Gain
2 & 3 - LAC 27
(5:15 - 2nd) T.Pope up the middle to LARC 27 for no gain (D.Williams).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 20
(5:53 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to T.Pope to LARC 27 for 7 yards (J.Jewell).

DEN Broncos  - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - DEN 39
(6:02 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 61 yards to end zone Center-J.Bobenmoyer Touchback.
+9 YD
3 & 12 - DEN 30
(6:51 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 39 for 9 yards (J.Addae).
-2 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 32
(7:32 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 30 for -2 yards (J.Jones M.Ingram).
2 & 10 - DEN 0
(7:56 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to D.Hamilton to DEN 44 for 12 yards (K.Murray Jr.). Penalty on DEN-G.Bolles Offensive Holding offsetting enforced at DEN 32 - No Play. Penalty on LARC-M.Davis Illegal Use of Hands offsetting.
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 32
(8:01 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 20
(8:35 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to N.Fant to DEN 32 for 12 yards (R.Jenkins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 20
(8:38 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to M.Gordon (R.Jenkins).

LAC Chargers  - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - LAC 43
(8:45 - 2nd) T.Long punts 43 yards to end zone Center-C.Mazza Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 5 - LAC 43
(8:49 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to K.Allen [D.Jones].
No Gain
2 & 5 - LAC 43
(8:53 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to T.Pope.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 48
(9:31 - 2nd) T.Pope left guard to DEN 43 for 5 yards (D.Williams).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 48
(10:05 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Jackson to DEN 48 for 4 yards (J.Jewell).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - LAC 41
(10:46 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry to LARC 48 for 7 yards (J.Jewell).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 40
(11:18 - 2nd) J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 41 for 1 yard (A.Johnson; D.Jones).

DEN Broncos  - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - DEN 44
(11:32 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 46 yards to LARC 10 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. K.Hill Jr. pushed ob at LARC 40 for 30 yards (T.Marshall).
+4 YD
3 & 11 - DEN 40
(12:24 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to M.Gordon to DEN 44 for 4 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 41
(13:00 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 40 for -1 yards (J.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 41
(13:07 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left.
+11 YD
3 & 6 - DEN 30
(13:43 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to J.Jeudy to DEN 41 for 11 yards (M.Davis).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 26
(14:21 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle to N.Fant to DEN 30 for 4 yards (N.Vigil).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 26
(14:56 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left tackle to DEN 26 for no gain (K.White).

LAC Chargers  - Downs (11 plays, 65 yards, 4:41 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
4 & 1 - DEN 25
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Kelley right guard to DEN 26 for -1 yards (D.Jones S.Harris).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 26
(0:10 - 1st) J.Herbert scrambles right guard to DEN 25 for 1 yard (S.Harris J.Jewell).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 30
(0:49 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to DEN 26 for 4 yards (M.Reed).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 34
(1:17 - 1st) J.Kelley up the middle to DEN 30 for 4 yards (J.Jewell; A.Johnson). DEN-D.Williams was injured during the play.
+19 YD
3 & 10 - LAC 47
(1:51 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep middle to M.Williams to DEN 34 for 19 yards (A.Bouye).
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAC 47
(1:55 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 47
(2:02 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to K.Allen.
+22 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 25
(2:42 - 1st) J.Kelley left guard to LARC 47 for 22 yards (J.Simmons).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 19
(3:16 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen ran ob at LARC 25 for 6 yards (A.Bouye).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 11
(4:01 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry to LARC 19 for 8 yards (D.Walker).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 9
(4:37 - 1st) J.Kelley right tackle to LARC 11 for 2 yards (D.Walker).

DEN Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - DEN 39
(4:46 - 1st) S.Martin punts 51 yards to LARC 10 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. K.Hill Jr. to LARC 9 for -1 yards (D.Harris).
+3 YD
3 & 16 - DEN 36
(5:14 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at DEN 39 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins).
+5 YD
2 & 21 - DEN 31
(5:52 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 36 for 5 yards (U.Nwosu).
+1 YD
1 & 22 - DEN 30
(6:31 - 1st) D.Lock scrambles up the middle to DEN 31 for 1 yard (K.White).
Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 38
(6:54 - 1st) D.Lock sacked ob at DEN 38 for -2 yards (D.Perryman). PENALTY on DEN-G.Bolles Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at DEN 40 - No Play.

LAC Chargers  - Punt (6 plays, 5 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - LAC 30
(7:04 - 1st) T.Long punts 38 yards to DEN 32 Center-C.Mazza. B.Callahan to DEN 40 for 8 yards (B.Facyson).
No Gain
3 & 16 - LAC 30
(7:09 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Jackson.
No Gain
2 & 16 - LAC 30
(7:13 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 40
(7:36 - 1st) J.Kelley right guard to LARC 45 for 5 yards (B.Chubb; D.Walker). PENALTY on LARC-S.Tevi Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LARC 40 - No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 36
(8:12 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 40 for 4 yards (A.Bouye).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - LAC 30
(8:52 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 36 for 6 yards (A.Bouye).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 28
(9:32 - 1st) J.Jackson right tackle to LARC 30 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25
(10:02 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen pushed ob at LARC 28 for 3 yards (J.Simmons).
Kickoff
(10:02 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.

DEN Broncos  - Field Goal (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - DEN 16
(10:07 - 1st) B.McManus 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
+5 YD
3 & 15 - DEN 21
(10:45 - 1st) D.Lock pass short middle to K.Hamler to LARC 16 for 5 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
No Gain
2 & 15 - DEN 21
(10:51 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy [J.Bosa].
Sack
1 & 15 - DEN 21
(11:05 - 1st) D.Lock sacked ob at LARC 21 for 0 yards (I.Rochell).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 16
(11:29 - 1st) P.Lindsay up the middle to LARC 14 for 2 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on DEN Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at LARC 16 - No Play.

LAC Chargers  - Interception (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 12 - LAC 28
(11:43 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep middle intended for J.Guyton INTERCEPTED by J.Simmons at DEN 38. J.Simmons pushed ob at LARC 16 for 46 yards (J.Herbert).
+1 YD
2 & 13 - LAC 27
(12:25 - 1st) M.Williams left end pushed ob at LARC 28 for 1 yard (M.Ojemudia).
Sack
1 & 10 - LAC 30
(13:02 - 1st) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 27 for -3 yards (M.Reed).

DEN Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - DEN 30
(13:11 - 1st) S.Martin punts 40 yards to LARC 30 Center-J.Bobenmoyer out of bounds.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - DEN 26
(13:54 - 1st) D.Lock pass short middle to J.Jeudy to DEN 30 for 4 yards (R.Jenkins; T.Campbell).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 27
(14:30 - 1st) M.Gordon left end pushed ob at DEN 26 for -1 yards (J.Bosa).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(15:00 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 27 for 2 yards (M.Davis).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
NFL Scores