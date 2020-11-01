Drive Chart
|
|
|LAC
|DEN
LAC
3 Pass
3 Rush
73 YDS
0:40 POS
+36 YD
2ND & 9 DEN 38
0:31
J.Herbert pass deep left to M.Williams ran ob at DEN 2 for 36 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the goal line ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 DEN 39
0:35
J.Herbert pass short left to T.Pope pushed ob at DEN 38 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
+11 YD
2ND & 7 LAC 50
0:42
J.Herbert pass short middle to T.Pope to DEN 39 for 11 yards (M.Ojemudia).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 LAC 47
1:00
T.Pope left tackle to 50 for 3 yards (J.Jewell).
+22 YD
1ST & 10 LAC 25
1:08
J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 47 for 22 yards (K.Jackson).
Penalty
1ST & 10 DEN 12
1:11
J.Herbert sacked at LARC 12 for -8 yards (D.Walker). PENALTY on DEN-J.Jewell Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at LARC 20 - No Play.
DEN
1 Pass
0 Rush
6 YDS
0:37 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 DEN 31
1:21
S.Martin punts 69 yards to end zone Center-J.Bobenmoyer Touchback.
No Gain
3RD & 4 DEN 31
1:25
D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy (C.Hayward Jr.).
No Gain
2ND & 4 DEN 31
1:29
D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Lindsay.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 DEN 25
1:48
D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 31 for 6 yards (J.Addae).
Touchdown 1:48
J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
80
yds
4:05
pos
6
3
Field Goal 10:02
B.McManus 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
4
plays
5
yds
1:27
pos
0
3
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:47
|12:42
|1st Downs
|13
|2
|Rushing
|2
|0
|Passing
|10
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|1-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|248
|62
|Total Plays
|40
|23
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|2.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|4
|Rush Attempts
|13
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|0.6
|Net Yards Passing
|184
|58
|Comp. - Att.
|19-26
|9-15
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.5
|5-53.4
|Return Yards
|29
|54
|Punts - Returns
|2-29
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-46
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|184
|PASS YDS
|58
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|4
|
|
|248
|TOTAL YDS
|62
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|19/26
|187
|1
|1
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|4
|27
|0
|22
|5
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|4
|27
|0
|22
|2
|
M. Williams 81 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Williams 81 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Williams
|4
|3
|59
|0
|36
|5
|
K. Allen 13 WR
11
FPTS
|K. Allen
|9
|7
|57
|1
|22
|11
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|3
|2
|38
|0
|34
|5
|
H. Henry 86 TE
1
FPTS
|H. Henry
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|1
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Addae 36 SS
|J. Addae
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 23 SS
|R. Jenkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 56 LB
|K. Murray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 44 OLB
|K. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Parham 89 TE
|D. Parham
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 42 LB
|U. Nwosu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bosa 97 DE
|J. Bosa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 37 CB
|T. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 95 DT
|L. Joseph
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 54 DE
|M. Ingram
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
1
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|2
|40.5
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hill 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hill
|2
|14.5
|30
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Lock
|9/15
|58
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|4
|4
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Lock 3 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Lock
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Fant 87 TE
3
FPTS
|N. Fant
|5
|5
|34
|0
|12
|3
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|5
|2
|15
|0
|11
|1
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
|M. Ojemudia
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 57 DE
|D. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 96 DE
|S. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 59 LB
|M. Reed
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 90 DE
|D. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 29 CB
|B. Callahan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 45 ILB
|A. Johnson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
3
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/1
|35
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|5
|53.4
|1
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Callahan 29 CB
0
FPTS
|B. Callahan
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
LAC
Chargers
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 38(0:31 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep left to M.Williams ran ob at DEN 2 for 36 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the goal line ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 39(0:35 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to T.Pope pushed ob at DEN 38 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 50(0:42 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to T.Pope to DEN 39 for 11 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(1:00 - 2nd) T.Pope left tackle to 50 for 3 yards (J.Jewell).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(1:08 - 2nd) J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 47 for 22 yards (K.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAC 12(1:11 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 12 for -8 yards (D.Walker). PENALTY on DEN-J.Jewell Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at LARC 20 - No Play.
DEN
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DEN 31(1:21 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 69 yards to end zone Center-J.Bobenmoyer Touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DEN 31(1:25 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy (C.Hayward Jr.).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - DEN 31(1:29 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Lindsay.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(1:48 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 31 for 6 yards (J.Addae).
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
LAC
Chargers
- Touchdown (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:48 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAC 9(1:53 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - LAC 15(2:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to T.Pope to DEN 9 for 6 yards (A.Johnson; K.Jackson).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 8 - LAC 8(2:04 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Kelley to DEN 15 for -7 yards (S.Harris).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 30(2:52 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to K.Allen to DEN 8 for 22 yards (M.Ojemudia; A.Johnson) [B.Chubb].
|+34 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 36(3:24 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Jackson pushed ob at DEN 30 for 34 yards (B.Callahan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 34(3:59 - 2nd) J.Jackson right guard to LARC 36 for 2 yards (J.Simmons).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAC 27(4:32 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 34 for 7 yards (A.Bouye).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LAC 27(5:15 - 2nd) T.Pope up the middle to LARC 27 for no gain (D.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 20(5:53 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to T.Pope to LARC 27 for 7 yards (J.Jewell).
DEN
Broncos
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - DEN 39(6:02 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 61 yards to end zone Center-J.Bobenmoyer Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - DEN 30(6:51 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 39 for 9 yards (J.Addae).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 32(7:32 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 30 for -2 yards (J.Jones M.Ingram).
|
2 & 10 - DEN 0(7:56 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to D.Hamilton to DEN 44 for 12 yards (K.Murray Jr.). Penalty on DEN-G.Bolles Offensive Holding offsetting enforced at DEN 32 - No Play. Penalty on LARC-M.Davis Illegal Use of Hands offsetting.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 32(8:01 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 20(8:35 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to N.Fant to DEN 32 for 12 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 20(8:38 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to M.Gordon (R.Jenkins).
LAC
Chargers
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LAC 43(8:45 - 2nd) T.Long punts 43 yards to end zone Center-C.Mazza Touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LAC 43(8:49 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to K.Allen [D.Jones].
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LAC 43(8:53 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to T.Pope.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 48(9:31 - 2nd) T.Pope left guard to DEN 43 for 5 yards (D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAC 48(10:05 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Jackson to DEN 48 for 4 yards (J.Jewell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 41(10:46 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry to LARC 48 for 7 yards (J.Jewell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 40(11:18 - 2nd) J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 41 for 1 yard (A.Johnson; D.Jones).
DEN
Broncos
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DEN 44(11:32 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 46 yards to LARC 10 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. K.Hill Jr. pushed ob at LARC 40 for 30 yards (T.Marshall).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - DEN 40(12:24 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to M.Gordon to DEN 44 for 4 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 41(13:00 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 40 for -1 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 41(13:07 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - DEN 30(13:43 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to J.Jeudy to DEN 41 for 11 yards (M.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 26(14:21 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle to N.Fant to DEN 30 for 4 yards (N.Vigil).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 26(14:56 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left tackle to DEN 26 for no gain (K.White).
LAC
Chargers
- Downs (11 plays, 65 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - DEN 25(15:00 - 2nd) J.Kelley right guard to DEN 26 for -1 yards (D.Jones S.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAC 26(0:10 - 1st) J.Herbert scrambles right guard to DEN 25 for 1 yard (S.Harris J.Jewell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 30(0:49 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to DEN 26 for 4 yards (M.Reed).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 34(1:17 - 1st) J.Kelley up the middle to DEN 30 for 4 yards (J.Jewell; A.Johnson). DEN-D.Williams was injured during the play.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAC 47(1:51 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep middle to M.Williams to DEN 34 for 19 yards (A.Bouye).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 47(1:55 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(2:02 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to K.Allen.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAC 25(2:42 - 1st) J.Kelley left guard to LARC 47 for 22 yards (J.Simmons).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 19(3:16 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen ran ob at LARC 25 for 6 yards (A.Bouye).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 11(4:01 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry to LARC 19 for 8 yards (D.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 9(4:37 - 1st) J.Kelley right tackle to LARC 11 for 2 yards (D.Walker).
DEN
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - DEN 39(4:46 - 1st) S.Martin punts 51 yards to LARC 10 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. K.Hill Jr. to LARC 9 for -1 yards (D.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 16 - DEN 36(5:14 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at DEN 39 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 21 - DEN 31(5:52 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 36 for 5 yards (U.Nwosu).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 22 - DEN 30(6:31 - 1st) D.Lock scrambles up the middle to DEN 31 for 1 yard (K.White).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DEN 38(6:54 - 1st) D.Lock sacked ob at DEN 38 for -2 yards (D.Perryman). PENALTY on DEN-G.Bolles Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at DEN 40 - No Play.
LAC
Chargers
- Punt (6 plays, 5 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LAC 30(7:04 - 1st) T.Long punts 38 yards to DEN 32 Center-C.Mazza. B.Callahan to DEN 40 for 8 yards (B.Facyson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - LAC 30(7:09 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - LAC 30(7:13 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 40(7:36 - 1st) J.Kelley right guard to LARC 45 for 5 yards (B.Chubb; D.Walker). PENALTY on LARC-S.Tevi Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LARC 40 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 36(8:12 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 40 for 4 yards (A.Bouye).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 30(8:52 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 36 for 6 yards (A.Bouye).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 28(9:32 - 1st) J.Jackson right tackle to LARC 30 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(10:02 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen pushed ob at LARC 28 for 3 yards (J.Simmons).
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
DEN
Broncos
- Field Goal (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - DEN 16(10:07 - 1st) B.McManus 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - DEN 21(10:45 - 1st) D.Lock pass short middle to K.Hamler to LARC 16 for 5 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - DEN 21(10:51 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy [J.Bosa].
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - DEN 21(11:05 - 1st) D.Lock sacked ob at LARC 21 for 0 yards (I.Rochell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 16(11:29 - 1st) P.Lindsay up the middle to LARC 14 for 2 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on DEN Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at LARC 16 - No Play.
LAC
Chargers
- Interception (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 12 - LAC 28(11:43 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep middle intended for J.Guyton INTERCEPTED by J.Simmons at DEN 38. J.Simmons pushed ob at LARC 16 for 46 yards (J.Herbert).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - LAC 27(12:25 - 1st) M.Williams left end pushed ob at LARC 28 for 1 yard (M.Ojemudia).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAC 30(13:02 - 1st) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 27 for -3 yards (M.Reed).
DEN
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - DEN 30(13:11 - 1st) S.Martin punts 40 yards to LARC 30 Center-J.Bobenmoyer out of bounds.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - DEN 26(13:54 - 1st) D.Lock pass short middle to J.Jeudy to DEN 30 for 4 yards (R.Jenkins; T.Campbell).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 27(14:30 - 1st) M.Gordon left end pushed ob at DEN 26 for -1 yards (J.Bosa).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 27 for 2 yards (M.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
