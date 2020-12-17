|
Eagles-Cardinals Preview
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) It's easy to look at Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and see a grumpy, moody person.
That's especially true when the Cardinals are losing football games. Smiles were hard to come by during Arizona's recent three-game losing streak, but a 26-7 victory over the New York Giants last weekend got the team back on track.
Now there's more important December football to be played. The Cardinals (7-6) host the Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1) in a game with playoff implications for both teams. Murray's scowl hasn't completely disappeared, but the 23-year-old QB said intensity is just part of his game.
''You may see my face sometimes and it may not look like I'm having fun, but I want to win,'' Murray said. ''So once we win we can have fun, we can smile and stuff like that. I love playing football.''
Sunday's game will be an intriguing matchup between two young quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts is supposed to make his second career start for the Eagles after taking over for struggling starter Carson Wentz. The rookie helped lead the Eagles to a 24-21 win over the New Orleans Saints last weekend, which kept the team's playoff hopes alive in a murky NFC East.
Now Hurts has to contend with an Arizona defense that played very well in last week's win over the Giants. The Cardinals had eight sacks, including five from linebacker Haason Reddick.
''For a young quarterback, it can be confusing,'' Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. ''Bodies are flashing in front of your eyes, and it makes you sort of drop your eyes and look at the rush a little bit more. We'll work on it this week as much as we can, and hopefully we can stay out of harm's way.''
RISING REDDICK
Reddick had one of the most productive games for an NFL defensive player all season and set a franchise record when he had five sacks against the Giants.
Reddick has 10 sacks this season and his production has been vital, especially since 2019 All-Pro Chandler Jones was lost for the season because of a biceps injury in October. The 13th overall pick in the 2017 draft struggled during his first three seasons in the league as different coaching staffs asked him to do play a variety of roles.
Second-year defensive coordinator Vance Joseph moved Reddick to his natural spot as an outside linebacker and his production has exploded.
Reddick's improvement is one big reason the Cardinals have improved so much on defense. They were one of the worst units in the NFL last season but this year rank in the middle of the pack in most categories.
STOPPING MURRAY
Quarterbacks have run for 364 yards against the Eagles this season. Lamar Jackson had 108 in Baltimore's win in Philadelphia in October. Daniel Jones had 156 in two games for the Giants. Now Murray presents another difficult challenge: He has 712 yards rushing and 10 TDs on the ground in 13 games.
''We've faced a lot of guys that had similar skill sets, but all of them were unique,'' Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. ''All of them had a different way that they ran the ball. All of them had a different skill set passing. Whether they were throwing quick passes, whether they were scrambling to buy time to make big plays down the field.
''Every player stands on his own in the NFL, and what we're going to try to do against Kyler Murray will be specific for his skill set and their offense. It won't be based on what we did against Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson or any of the other guys that we've faced that are dual-threat quarterbacks.''
HEY ARNOLD
Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold has become a bigger part of the offense in recent weeks, catching four touchdowns over the past four games.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder, who played in college at NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Platteville, has found a home in the desert. Teammates and coaches used to rave about him during practice. Now it's carried over to the games.
Murray said he's quickly building trust with the tight end.
''The fact that I've seen him do it adds confidence,'' Murray said. ''I just try to give him a chance, put it to only where he can get it. He's super athletic, fast, jumps high, got great hands.''
O-LINE SHUFFLE
The Eagles will start their 12th different offensive line combination in 13 games because rookie right tackle Jack Driscoll sustained a knee injury against the Saints. Matt Pryor will take his spot.
Three-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce is the only player on offense to start every game. Three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson played just seven games before a season-ending ankle injury. Three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks and left tackle Andre Dillard have missed the entire season. Left guard Isaac Seumalo missed seven games. Veteran Jason Peters is also out for the season with a toe injury after starting eight games.
After allowing 53 sacks in the first 12 games, the offensive line didn't give up any against the Saints.
''You have to have guys ready to go. You're going to have injuries,'' Kelce said. ''It's been really valuable for the team to see those guys compete. The young guys have stepped up and played pretty darn well. The O-line is trending in the right direction.''
---
AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this story.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|9:22
|9:01
|1st Downs
|6
|9
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|116
|171
|Total Plays
|19
|21
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|13
|28
|Rush Attempts
|8
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|103
|143
|Comp. - Att.
|7-10
|9-12
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|11.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-40
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-20.0
|1-61.0
|Return Yards
|38
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-38
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|103
|PASS YDS
|143
|
|
|13
|RUSH YDS
|28
|
|
|116
|TOTAL YDS
|171
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|7/10
|107
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|1
|12
|0
|12
|11
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|6
|11
|0
|8
|3
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Q. Watkins 80 WR
9
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|1
|1
|32
|1
|32
|9
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|3
|
A. Jeffery 17 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Jeffery
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|2
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|2
|2
|21
|0
|16
|2
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|3
|2
|4
|0
|10
|0
|
G. Ward 84 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Ward
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Robey-Coleman 31 CB
|N. Robey-Coleman
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 21 SS
|J. Mills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnett 96 DE
|D. Barnett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 97 DT
|M. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SAF
|M. Epps
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 93 NT
|J. Hargrave
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Seymour 23 CB
|K. Seymour
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jacquet 38 DB
|M. Jacquet
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
F. Cox 91 DT
|F. Cox
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
1
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 1 P
|C. Johnston
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Scott 35 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Scott
|2
|19.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
18
FPTS
|K. Murray
|9/12
|143
|1
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
18
FPTS
|K. Murray
|3
|14
|1
|8
|18
|
K. Drake 41 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Drake
|4
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|1
|6
|0
|6
|6
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|4
|2
|46
|0
|45
|2
|
M. Williams 87 TE
4
FPTS
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|4
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|2
|2
|18
|0
|16
|1
|
L. Fitzgerald 11 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Fitzgerald
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|1
|6
|1
|6
|6
|
K. Drake 41 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Drake
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Peterson 21 CB
|P. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 43 OLB
|H. Reddick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 33 CB
|B. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 48 LB
|I. Simmons
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Banjo 31 FS
|C. Banjo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gardeck 45 LB
|D. Gardeck
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 92 DT
|R. Lawrence
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Nugent 2 K
5
FPTS
|M. Nugent
|1/1
|40
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|1
|61.0
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - ARI 22(11:41 - 2nd) M.Nugent 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARI 24(12:20 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Kirk pushed ob at PHI 22 for 2 yards (N.Robey).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARI 23(13:05 - 2nd) Direct snap to K.Drake. K.Drake right end to PHI 24 for -1 yards (A.Singleton; F.Cox).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 30(13:23 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to PHI 23 for 7 yards (N.Robey).
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(14:01 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep middle to D.Hopkins to PHI 30 for 45 yards (K.Seymour; M.Jacquet). PHI-K.Seymour was injured during the play.
|Kickoff
|(14:01 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:01 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|+32 YD
|
3 & 20 - PHI 32(14:09 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to Q.Watkins for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - PHI 32(14:16 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to J.Reagor (P.Peterson).
|-10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 22(15:00 - 2nd) J.Reagor up the middle to ARZ 32 for -10 yards (M.Golden).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 38(0:24 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at ARZ 22 for 16 yards (P.Peterson).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - PHI 38(0:55 - 1st) J.Hurts pass deep right to A.Jeffery ran ob at ARZ 38 for 24 yards. ARZ-C.Banjo was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 36(1:41 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 38 for 2 yards (Z.Allen).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 26(2:11 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to J.Reagor ran ob at PHI 36 for 10 yards.
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 1st) M.Nugent kicks 61 yards from ARZ 35 to PHI 4. B.Scott to PHI 26 for 22 yards (D.Gardeck).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:18 - 1st) M.Nugent extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 6(2:23 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - ARI 6(2:26 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Hopkins (M.Jackson M.Jacquet).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - PHI 42(2:34 - 1st) C.Johnston punt is BLOCKED by E.Turner Center-R.Lovato ball out of bounds at PHI 6.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - PHI 46(3:08 - 1st) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 42 for -4 yards (D.Gardeck).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 9 - PHI 48(3:54 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to J.Reagor to PHI 46 for -6 yards (H.Reddick).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(4:29 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to ARZ 48 for 1 yard (R.Lawrence; L.Fotu).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 5 - PHI 25(5:11 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders to ARZ 49 for 26 yards (C.Banjo).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 20(5:41 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert pushed ob at PHI 25 for 5 yards (I.Simmons; J.Hicks).
|Kickoff
|(5:46 - 1st) M.Nugent kicks 61 yards from ARZ 35 to PHI 4. B.Scott to PHI 20 for 16 yards (D.Gardeck).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:46 - 1st) M.Nugent extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARI 8(5:51 - 1st) K.Murray right tackle for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 50(6:24 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to M.Williams to PHI 8 for 42 yards (M.Epps).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 34(6:43 - 1st) D.Hopkins left end ran ob at ARZ 35 for 1 yard (D.Barnett). PENALTY on PHI-D.Barnett Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at ARZ 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PHI 26(6:51 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 40 yards to ARZ 34 Center-R.Lovato fair catch by C.Kirk.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PHI 29(7:24 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 26 for -3 yards (J.Hicks Z.Allen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - PHI 28(8:06 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 29 for 1 yard (B.Murphy).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 20(8:40 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 28 for 8 yards (I.Simmons).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARI 39(8:47 - 1st) A.Lee punts 61 yards to end zone Center-A.Brewer Touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARI 39(8:52 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to C.Edmonds.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ARI 39(8:59 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins (M.Jacquet).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 40(9:28 - 1st) K.Drake right tackle to ARZ 39 for -1 yards (M.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 1st) C.Johnston kicks 60 yards from PHI 20 to ARZ 20. C.Kirk to ARZ 40 for 20 yards (S.Bradley).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PHI 10(9:40 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right. PENALTY on PHI-J.Hurts Intentional Grounding 10 yards enforced in End Zone SAFETY.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PHI 10(9:47 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to G.Ward.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 8(10:22 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 10 for 2 yards (M.Golden; D.Campbell).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - ARI 9(10:32 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to PHI 5 for 4 yards (M.Jacquet). FUMBLES (M.Jacquet) RECOVERED by PHI-A.Singleton at PHI 8.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 14(11:20 - 1st) K.Murray up the middle to PHI 9 for 5 yards (J.Hargrave).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 20(11:52 - 1st) C.Edmonds up the middle to PHI 14 for 6 yards (A.Singleton; F.Cox).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - ARI 45(12:17 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to D.Arnold to PHI 35 for 10 yards (N.Robey). PENALTY on PHI-K.Seymour Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at PHI 35.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - ARI 27(12:37 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds pushed ob at PHI 27 for 8 yards (J.Mills). PENALTY on ARZ-D.Arnold Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at PHI 35 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 36(13:06 - 1st) K.Murray left end ran ob at PHI 35 for 1 yard (N.Robey).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 42(13:37 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to K.Drake to PHI 36 for 6 yards (K.Seymour).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARI 42(14:09 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to PHI 42 for 16 yards (N.Robey; A.Singleton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 40(14:35 - 1st) K.Drake left tackle to ARZ 42 for 2 yards (F.Cox).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 40 for 15 yards (N.Robey).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
