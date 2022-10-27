|
NYG
SEA
Giants-Seahawks Preview
SEATTLE (AP) Forgive Brian Daboll if he's essentially walking around with ear plugs and blinders on, doing his best during the week to try to avoid the avalanche of attention being placed on the New York Giants.
Even if that focus is a good thing in this case.
''I can only speak of the games. The games have been great,'' the Giants head coach said. ''I get in my car and drive home and drive here. I don't really do anything else.''
The Giants (6-1) are among the hottest teams in the NFL, riding a four-game winning streak into Sunday's matchup against the equally surprising Seattle Seahawks. The Giants streak is tied for the second-longest active streak in the league, while Seattle (4-3) has won its last two to move into first place in the NFC West.
Both Seattle and New York were expected to be among the dregs of the NFC this season - the Giants because of a new coaching staff taking over a franchise that won just four games in 2021; the Seahawks because they traded a franchise quarterback with no obvious replacement at the position.
But something happened on the way to those preconceived notions.
New York has found an uncanny way to win a bunch of close games thanks to smart decisions by quarterback Daniel Jones and a dynamic season to date from running back Saquon Barkley. And Seattle discovered it already had its quarterback replacement in Geno Smith, who is among the best in the league through seven games.
The game is the only matchup this week featuring both teams having winning records. If that statement had been made before the season, some good money could have been made betting on the unlikelihood of that being the case.
''It's been an interesting year. I think there a lot of surprises around the league as far as the play and the way the ball bounces and wins and losses,'' Seattle tight end Will Dissly said. ''We kind of know who we are, and we are excited.''
RUNAWAY TRAIN
The Giants and Seahawks are among the two best teams in the NFL at running the ball. For New York, it has been a lot of Barkley leading the way.
He leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage and is second in yards rushing through seven weeks. But they've had the added element of Jones running the ball, including a career-high 107 yards last week against Jacksonville, and Seattle has struggled at times stopping running quarterbacks this season. The Giants rank second in the league in rushing.
On the other side, there's been no falloff with rookie Kenneth Walker III stepping in after Rashaad Penny was lost for the season due to injury. Walker rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Chargers and is averaging more than 6 yards per carry the past two weeks.
REUNION TOUR
For the second straight week, Smith will be facing one of his former teams. Smith was with the Giants for one season in 2017 and most notably was thrust into a starting role in place of Eli Manning that ended his streak of consecutive starts. Smith threw for 212 yards and a touchdown in a 24-17 loss to the Raiders in what was his only start between the end of the 2014 season and early in the 2021 season.
''Being able to be in the same room with Eli Manning and learning from him, and learning with him, and competing with him was awesome just to be a part of,'' Smith said.
LINE SHUFFLE
The Giants are expected to have significant changes on their offensive line with right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredeson both suffering knee injuries last week against Jacksonville. Neither is expected to play against the Seahawks, especially with New York's bye coming next week.
The Giants could end up getting a boost if Nick Gates is ready to play. Gates was added to the active roster this week after missing most of last season following a major injury fracturing both bones in his lower left leg. Gates underwent seven surgeries to repair the injury.
Gates started all 16 games in 2020 for New York and has worked primarily at guard and center.
CLOSE WINS
The Giants are the first team since 2000 and the third ever to have six wins in their first seven games and have all of their games decided by eight points or less.
Minnesota in 2000 and New Orleans in 1988 are the other two. Minnesota won its division, while New Orleans ended up missing the playoffs despite finishing 10-6
FREQUENT FLYER
It's hard for any team to come close to matching the amount of travel the Seahawks face in a season.
But the Giants are, at least for the first half of this season. The Giants already visited London for their victory over Green Bay and now on back-to-back weeks will go from last week's game in Jacksonville to this week in Seattle.
The Giants are expected to travel about 20,000 miles this season. But even that seems minor compared to the Seahawks, who will hit nearly 30,000 by the end of the year, including next month's trip to Munich.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|10:07
|12:59
|1st Downs
|2
|9
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|1
|7
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|44
|99
|Total Plays
|17
|30
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|27
|26
|Rush Attempts
|7
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|17
|73
|Comp. - Att.
|5-9
|11-19
|Yards Per Pass
|1.7
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.7
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|22
|42
|Punts - Returns
|2-22
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-26
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|17
|PASS YDS
|73
|
|
|27
|RUSH YDS
|26
|
|
|44
|TOTAL YDS
|99
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Jones
|5/9
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
3
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|6
|21
|0
|9
|3
|
D. Jones 8 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Jones
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|3
|
W. Robinson 17 WR
1
FPTS
|W. Robinson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
M. Johnson 87 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Johnson
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
T. Hudson 88 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Hudson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Cager 81 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Cager
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
3
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Lawrence 97 NT
|D. Lawrence
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 41 LB
|M. McFadden
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 SS
|J. Love
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fox 49 LB
|T. Fox
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 ILB
|T. Crowder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
|A. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. McKinney 29 FS
|X. McKinney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 93 DE
|N. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 45 MLB
|J. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Moreau 37 CB
|F. Moreau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|3
|50.7
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 80 WR
0
FPTS
|R. James
|2
|11.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
9
FPTS
|G. Smith
|11/19
|80
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|8
|17
|0
|4
|2
|
G. Smith 7 QB
9
FPTS
|G. Smith
|2
|9
|0
|6
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|6
|3
|24
|1
|15
|11
|
M. Goodwin 15 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Goodwin
|3
|2
|23
|0
|16
|4
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|3
|2
|17
|0
|13
|3
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
3
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|3
|
N. Fant 87 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Fant
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Neal 26 DB
|R. Neal
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 ILB
|J. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 6 FS
|Q. Diggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 ILB
|C. Barton
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 NT
|B. Mone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 10 OLB
|U. Nwosu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 NT
|A. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
1
FPTS
|J. Myers
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|3
|43.3
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|2
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NYG 49(6:54 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to T.Hudson.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NYG 49(7:38 - 2nd) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 49 for no gain (J.Brooks).
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - NYG 43(8:20 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles left end to NYG 49 for 6 yards (J.Brooks).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 48(8:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYG-T.Phillips - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 48 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NYG 43(9:24 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton to NYG 48 for 5 yards (M.Jackson).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 38(10:05 - 2nd) Direct snap to S.Barkley. S.Barkley right end to NYG 43 for 5 yards (M.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 38(10:45 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 38 for no gain (U.Nwosu; A.Woods).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - NYG 34(11:22 - 2nd) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 38 for 4 yards (R.Neal).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(12:07 - 2nd) S.Barkley left end to NYG 34 for 9 yards (Q.Diggs).
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:07 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - SEA 3(12:12 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Metcalf for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SEA 3(12:41 - 2nd) K.Walker right tackle to NYG 3 for no gain (T.Fox - L.Williams). NYG-L.Williams was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - SEA 6(12:42 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to W.Dissly to NYG 3 for 3 yards (M.McFadden).
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - SEA 12(13:23 - 2nd) G.Smith scrambles right end pushed ob at NYG 6 for 6 yards (L.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SEA 12(13:29 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 14(13:50 - 2nd) K.Walker right tackle to NYG 12 for 2 yards (L.Williams).
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - SEA 18(14:17 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to T.Lockett to NYG 14 for 4 yards (D.Holmes).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SEA 18(14:23 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete deep right to M.Goodwin.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 25(15:00 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to M.Goodwin to NYG 18 for 7 yards (D.Lawrence - J.Smith).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 27(0:28 - 1st) K.Walker right tackle to NYG 25 for 2 yards (T.Fox). NYG-N.Williams was injured during the play.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SEA 42(0:38 - 1st) K.Walker right guard to NYG 42 for no gain (J.Ward - L.Williams). PENALTY on NYG-J.Ward - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at NYG 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 42(0:45 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf.
|+15 YD
3 & 14 - SEA 43(1:18 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to NYG 42 for 15 yards (F.Moreau; J.Love) [L.Williams].
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SEA 50(1:49 - 1st) G.Smith sacked at SEA 43 for -7 yards (M.McFadden).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 47(2:33 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to N.Fant to 50 for 3 yards (J.Love).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 31(3:02 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to M.Goodwin to SEA 47 for 16 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NYG 23(3:13 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 54 yards to SEA 23 - Center-C.Kreiter. D.Dallas to SEA 31 for 8 yards (J.Layne).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NYG 23(3:18 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to M.Johnson (M.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NYG 23(3:23 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to L.Cager [L.Collier].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20(4:00 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 23 for 3 yards (B.Mone - C.Barton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - SEA 41(4:09 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 41 yards to end zone - Center-C.Tinker - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SEA 41(4:13 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to T.Lockett (J.Ward) [L.Williams].
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 43(4:53 - 1st) K.Walker right tackle to NYG 41 for 2 yards (T.Crowder).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 46(5:36 - 1st) G.Smith scrambles left guard to NYG 43 for 3 yards (T.Crowder).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 41(6:05 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to T.Lockett ran ob at NYG 46 for 13 yards (J.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - NYG 18(6:19 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 49 yards to SEA 33 - Center-C.Kreiter. D.Dallas to SEA 41 for 8 yards (J.Love).
|-3 YD
3 & 9 - NYG 21(6:59 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley to NYG 18 for -3 yards (R.Neal).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NYG 26(7:19 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG-T.Phillips - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NYG 26(8:04 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 26 for 0 yards (C.Barton).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20(8:37 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to W.Robinson to NYG 26 for 6 yards (C.Bryant).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - SEA 28(8:53 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 49 yards to NYG 23 - Center-C.Tinker. R.James to SEA 35 for 42 yards (D.Young; T.Homer). PENALTY on NYG-J.Pinnock - Illegal Blindside Block - 15 yards - enforced at NYG 35.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SEA 28(8:57 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to D.Eskridge (A.Jackson) [L.Williams].
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 27(9:44 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to K.Walker pushed ob at SEA 28 for 1 yard (M.McFadden).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 26(10:02 - 1st) K.Walker right guard to SEA 27 for 1 yard (N.Williams). SEA-A.Blythe was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 17(10:41 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to W.Dissly pushed ob at SEA 26 for 9 yards (X.McKinney).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 14(11:17 - 1st) K.Walker right end to SEA 17 for 3 yards (J.Love).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYG 37(11:25 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 49 yards to SEA 14 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by D.Dallas.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - NYG 34(12:10 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to M.Johnson to NYG 37 for 3 yards (R.Neal).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NYG 34(12:17 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to T.Hudson.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 28(12:41 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton pushed ob at NYG 34 for 6 yards (M.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - SEA 42(12:52 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 40 yards to NYG 18 - Center-C.Tinker. R.James to NYG 28 for 10 yards (C.Barton).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SEA 42(12:58 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf [D.Lawrence].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SEA 42(13:02 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf (F.Moreau).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 42(13:08 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to K.Walker [N.Williams].
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 38(13:47 - 1st) Direct snap to K.Walker. K.Walker up the middle to SEA 42 for 4 yards (L.Williams).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 32(14:22 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SEA 38 for 6 yards (A.Jackson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 29(14:53 - 1st) K.Walker up the middle to SEA 32 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence - J.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 62 yards from NYG 35 to SEA 3. D.Eskridge to SEA 29 for 26 yards (E.Smith).
