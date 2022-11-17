|
|
|DET
|NYG
Lions-Giants Preview
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The Detroit Lions and New York Giants have been hanging out in the same neighborhood of the NFL for the past seven years, at least in terms of the standings.
Neither team has made the playoffs since 2016. The Giants were 4-13 last season, while the Lions were 3-13-1.
When the teams meet on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, fans are going to notice a difference. The Giants are 7-2 under first-year coach Brian Daboll and closing in on the playoffs. The Lions are a deceptive 3-6 under second-year coach Dan Campbell.
Both teams are making progress. The Giants have done more, but the Lions are not that far off. They have won two in a row, and four of their losses have been by four points or less.
''They are at a point right now where they haven't been able to win the close games and we've been able to,'' Giants safety Julian Love said. ''We know that this team is a good team and we can't take them for granted on what their record is because they are a tougher team than what their record shows.''
The Giants simply find ways to win. Five of their seven victories have been by six points or fewer and the other two were by eight-point margins.
Campbell is confident the Lions are on the right track.
''I know how close we are, so winning helps everything and that gives everybody a pep in their step,'' he said. ''You're able to recover just a little bit sooner, getting ready for the next opponent. But I'm not - nothing that we've done has surprised me to this point over these last two weeks. We've made more plays than the opponent to win the game and we didn't do things that ultimately cost us the game.''
ALONG CAME JONES
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is having a career year. The fourth-year quarterback is 156 of 237 for 1,596 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions, the last one in Game 3. He has also run for three TDs and 387 yards, the second-highest rushing total on the team behind NFL leader Saquon Barkley's 931.
RECEIVER ROTATION
The Lions attempted to address a weakness at receiver in the offseason, signing D.J. Chark to a $10 million, one-year contract and trading up to draft Alabama's Jameson Williams at No. 12 overall. Chark returned to practice Wednesday, starting a comeback from an ankle injury that has kept him out of the lineup for nearly two months. Jameson isn't expected to make his debut until next month, returning from a knee injury in college football's championship game. Chark and third-year pro Quintez Cephus are on injured reserve. Josh Reynolds has missed two straight games with a back ailment and standout Amon-Ra St. Brown missed two games earlier this season with injuries.
Still, Detroit has made plays in the passing game with players such as Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy taking advantage of opportunities they would not have had if the team's top receivers were healthy.
BULK PACKAGE
The Giants had 47 rushing plays and gained 191 yards in last week's win over the Houston Texans, who have the NFL's worst run defense.
Don't be surprised if they roll out the same package against the Lions. Detroit has the second-worst run defense, allowing 160.9 yards.
New York employed a hurry-up offense most of the game, and it used a jumbo package in third-and-short situations, bringing in three extra linemen: Nick Gates, Matt Peart and Jack Anderson.
Barkley had a career-high 35 carries for 152 yards and a TD.
MOTOR CITY DAN
Detroit is coming off its first road win in two seasons under Campbell, and its first two-game winning streak. Campbell insisted he never lost confidence in himself or the team during a five-game losing streak this season that dropped him to 4-19-1 with the Lions.
Daboll isn't surprised. He interviewed Campbell for a job in Miami in 2011 at the request of then-coach Tony Sparano, and the first impression was great.
''He's slamming chairs on the ground and hitting walls and going through all these drills,'' Daboll recalled. ''You guys know him: He's a fantastic person, great family. It was an entertaining interview.''
Campbell got the job, showed up for work at 5:30 a.m. and went to the gym.
KENNY GOLLADAY
When the Giants signed former Lions WR Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract in the spring of 2019, they were expecting big things.
This would be the 29-year-old's first game against his former teammates. It will be interesting to see if he plays. He has two catches for 22 yards and no touchdowns this season, and 39 overall and no TDs as a Giant.
Golladay was benched in the second half last week. He was listed on the injury report with a hamstring problem.
---
AP Sports Writer Larry Lage contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|13:39
|16:21
|1st Downs
|12
|11
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|5
|7
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|166
|179
|Total Plays
|29
|37
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|58
|47
|Rush Attempts
|14
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|108
|132
|Comp. - Att.
|11-15
|11-19
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|7-58
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-60.0
|3-37.7
|Return Yards
|46
|51
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-26
|3-41
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|108
|PASS YDS
|132
|
|
|58
|RUSH YDS
|47
|
|
|166
|TOTAL YDS
|179
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
4
FPTS
|J. Goff
|11/15
|108
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 30 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Williams
|8
|40
|2
|15
|16
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|3
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
J. Goff 16 QB
4
FPTS
|J. Goff
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|
D. Swift 32 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Swift
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
9
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|5
|4
|52
|0
|32
|9
|
B. Wright 89 TE
4
FPTS
|B. Wright
|2
|2
|20
|0
|16
|4
|
D. Swift 32 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Swift
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|3
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|3
|2
|12
|0
|15
|3
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Cabinda 45 FB
0
FPTS
|J. Cabinda
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Elliott 5 SS
|D. Elliott
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 79 DE
|J. Cominsky
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 OLB
|D. Barnes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 OLB
|M. Rodriguez
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jacobs 39 CB
|J. Jacobs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 31 FS
|K. Joseph
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. McNeill 54 DT
|A. McNeill
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hughes 23 CB
|M. Hughes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 DB
|W. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Buggs 96 DT
|I. Buggs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 17 K
5
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|1/1
|24
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|2
|60.0
|0
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
11
FPTS
|D. Jones
|11/19
|149
|0
|1
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
11
FPTS
|D. Jones
|4
|20
|1
|9
|11
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|10
|18
|0
|4
|2
|
M. Breida 31 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Breida
|1
|5
|0
|5
|2
|
W. Robinson 17 WR
12
FPTS
|W. Robinson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Robinson 17 WR
12
FPTS
|W. Robinson
|7
|5
|74
|0
|19
|12
|
L. Cager 83 TE
4
FPTS
|L. Cager
|2
|2
|20
|0
|13
|4
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
M. Breida 31 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Breida
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
K. Golladay 19 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Golladay
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
|A. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 41 ILB
|M. McFadden
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 SS
|J. Love
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Belton 24 FS
|D. Belton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 27 CB
|J. Pinnock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 NT
|D. Lawrence
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 OLB
|K. Thibodeaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Flott 28 CB
|C. Flott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
N. McCloud 44 CB
|N. McCloud
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 55 OLB
|J. Ward
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 45 ILB
|J. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|3
|37.7
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|3
|13.7
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
0
FPTS
|A. Jackson
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
R. James 80 WR
0
FPTS
|R. James
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 15 - NYG 46(0:01 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 37 for -9 yards (J.Cominsky).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NYG 46(0:06 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to S.Barkley.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NYG 49(0:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYG - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at DET 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 49(0:11 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(0:29 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to W.Robinson to DET 49 for 15 yards (K.Joseph).
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - NYG 17(0:36 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep left to W.Robinson pushed ob at NYG 36 for 19 yards (M.Hughes).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 17(0:40 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to S.Barkley [A.McNeill].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 17(0:44 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to W.Robinson [A.McNeill].
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 2nd) M.Badgley kicks 47 yards from 50 to NYG 3. G.Brightwell to NYG 17 for 14 yards (J.Jackson; C.Moore). DET-J.Jacobs was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox. PENALTY on NYG-C.Brown - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DET 1(0:59 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - DET 5(1:07 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to B.Wright to NYG 1 for 4 yards (J.Love).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - DET 9(1:13 - 2nd) J.Jackson left guard to NYG 5 for 4 yards (D.Lawrence; M.McFadden).
|+14 YD
1 & 20 - DET 23(1:19 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at NYG 9 for 14 yards (D.Belton).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 13(1:27 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to NYG 5 for 8 yards (J.Pinnock; R.Williams). NYG-J.Pinnock was injured during the play. PENALTY on DET-P.Sewell - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 13 - No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DET 28(1:53 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right end to NYG 13 for 15 yards (D.Holmes).
|+32 YD
2 & 2 - DET 40(2:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep left to A.St. Brown pushed ob at NYG 28 for 32 yards (J.Pinnock).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 32(2:19 - 2nd) J.Jackson left end to DET 40 for 8 yards (D.Lawrence; J.Love).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NYG 43(2:28 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 25 yards to DET 32 - Center-C.Kreiter - downed by NYG-C.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYG 43(2:32 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to W.Robinson (J.Jacobs).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 42(3:09 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at NYG 43 for 1 yard (D.Elliott).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 38(3:41 - 2nd) W.Robinson left end pushed ob at NYG 42 for 4 yards (D.Elliott).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 25(4:03 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to L.Cager to NYG 38 for 13 yards (D.Barnes) [A.McNeill].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 25(4:08 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Slayton. Penalty on NYG - Illegal Formation - declined.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 6(4:33 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to W.Robinson pushed ob at NYG 25 for 19 yards (D.Elliott).
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to NYG 0. G.Brightwell MUFFS catch - and recovers at NYG 3. G.Brightwell to NYG 19 for 16 yards (D.Barnes - J.Jackson). DET-D.Barnes was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYG-N.McCloud - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 6 yards - enforced at NYG 12. Officially - a return for 9 yards.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:38 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - DET 4(4:44 - 2nd) Ja.Williams left tackle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DET 5(5:20 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to NYG 4 for 1 yard (D.Belton).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - DET 7(5:26 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to J.Cabinda (M.McFadden) [O.Ximines]. PENALTY on NYG-M.McFadden - Defensive Pass Interference - 2 yards - enforced at NYG 7 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 18(6:09 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Jackson to NYG 7 for 11 yards (M.McFadden - C.Flott).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NYG 31(6:19 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle intended for D.Slayton INTERCEPTED by A.Hutchinson at NYG 38. A.Hutchinson pushed ob at NYG 18 for 20 yards (A.Thomas).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 27(6:51 - 2nd) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 31 for 4 yards (A.McNeill; M.Rodriguez).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - DET 17(7:04 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 63 yards to NYG 20 - Center-S.Daly. R.James to NYG 27 for 7 yards (C.Moore).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - DET 17(7:46 - 2nd) D.Swift right end to DET 17 for no gain (D.Holmes).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - DET 10(8:26 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift to DET 19 for 9 yards (C.Flott). FUMBLES (C.Flott) - touched at DET 18 - and recovers at DET 17. Officially - a pass for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 8(9:00 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 10 for 2 yards (J.Ward; J.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NYG 45(9:08 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 37 yards to DET 8 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by K.Raymond.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NYG 45(9:17 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right [A.Anzalone].
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NYG 40(9:45 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to I.Hodgins to DET 31 for 9 yards (M.Hughes). PENALTY on NYG-M.Glowinski - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at DET 40 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 43(10:22 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to W.Robinson pushed ob at DET 40 for 3 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 47(11:04 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to DET 43 for 4 yards (D.Barnes).
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - NYG 46(11:41 - 2nd) D.Jones left end to DET 47 for 7 yards (J.Jacobs).
|+15 YD
2 & 18 - NYG 31(12:14 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to K.Golladay to NYG 46 for 15 yards (J.Jacobs).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NYG 41(12:44 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to I.Hodgins to DET 43 for 16 yards (D.Elliott). PENALTY on NYG-L.Cager - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 41 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 39(13:19 - 2nd) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 41 for 2 yards (D.Barnes).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 30(13:44 - 2nd) D.Jones left end ran ob at NYG 39 for 9 yards (J.Okudah).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 28(14:13 - 2nd) S.Barkley left end to NYG 30 for 2 yards (A.Hutchinson - D.Barnes).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 34 - DET 18(14:25 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 57 yards to NYG 25 - Center-S.Daly. A.Jackson to NYG 28 for 3 yards (C.Moore). NYG-A.Jackson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - DET 33(14:28 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown. PENALTY on DET-Jo.Jackson - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at DET 33.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - DET 43(15:00 - 2nd) J.Goff scrambles up the middle to NYG 39 for 18 yards (D.Holmes). PENALTY on DET-P.Sewell - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 43 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DET 42(0:35 - 1st) Ja.Williams right end to DET 43 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 42(0:40 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to K.Raymond.
|+15 YD
3 & 12 - DET 27(1:19 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to K.Raymond to DET 42 for 15 yards (J.Pinnock). DET-E.Brown was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - DET 26(1:53 - 1st) Ja.Williams left tackle to DET 27 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 29(2:33 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to K.Raymond to DET 26 for -3 yards (N.McCloud).
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 62 yards from NYG 35 to DET 3. J.Jackson to DET 29 for 26 yards (E.Smith; J.Love).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(2:41 - 1st) G.Gano extra point is Blocked (J.Cominsky) - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 3(2:46 - 1st) D.Jones right end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 7(3:13 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to DET 3 for 4 yards (K.Joseph - A.Hutchinson).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(3:38 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to W.Robinson pushed ob at DET 7 for 18 yards (W.Harris).
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - NYG 41(4:21 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to M.Breida pushed ob at DET 25 for 16 yards (D.Elliott).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 43(4:51 - 1st) S.Barkley left end to DET 41 for 2 yards (J.Okudah). Penalty on NYG-N.Gates - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 44(5:19 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to DET 43 for 1 yard (W.Harris; I.Buggs).
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - NYG 49(5:54 - 1st) M.Breida left end to DET 44 for 5 yards (D.Elliott).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - NYG 48(6:33 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to DET 49 for 3 yards (J.Cominsky).
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - NYG 41(6:56 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to L.Cager to NYG 48 for 7 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 42(7:22 - 1st) S.Barkley left tackle to NYG 41 for -1 yards (A.McNeill).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(7:52 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton to NYG 42 for 17 yards (J.Okudah - W.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - DET 6(7:55 - 1st) M.Badgley 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - DET 12(8:33 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift to NYG 6 for 6 yards (J.Love - L.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DET 12(8:38 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to J.Cabinda (J.Ward).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 14(9:15 - 1st) D.Swift left guard to NYG 12 for 2 yards (L.Williams).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(9:58 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to B.Wright to NYG 14 for 16 yards (M.McFadden).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DET 32(10:36 - 1st) J.Goff up the middle to NYG 30 for 2 yards (K.Thibodeaux).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DET 37(10:59 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown pushed ob at NYG 32 for 5 yards (D.Holmes).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 41(11:33 - 1st) Ja.Williams right tackle to NYG 37 for 4 yards (M.McFadden; D.Lawrence).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - DET 44(11:37 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown. PENALTY on NYG-O.Ximines - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at DET 44 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DET 42(12:08 - 1st) J.Jackson right end to DET 44 for 2 yards (A.Jackson - J.Ward).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 42(12:15 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(12:58 - 1st) Ja.Williams right guard to DET 42 for 12 yards (A.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - NYG 19(13:06 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 51 yards to DET 30 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by K.Raymond.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NYG 27(13:42 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 19 for -8 yards (A.McNeill).
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - NYG 20(14:14 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley to NYG 27 for 7 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 23(14:54 - 1st) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 20 for -3 yards (J.Cominsky).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 60 yards from DET 35 to NYG 5. G.Brightwell to NYG 23 for 18 yards (A.Pittman).
-
CAR
BAL
0
3
3rd 12:14 FOX
-
CHI
ATL
17
17
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
CLE
BUF
10
13
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
DET
NYG
17
6
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
LAR
NO
14
10
3rd 12:32 FOX
-
NYJ
NE
3
3
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
PHI
IND
3
13
3rd 13:14 CBS
-
WAS
HOU
20
0
3rd 15:00 FOX
-
LV
DEN
0
041.5 O/U
-2.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
CIN
PIT
0
039.5 O/U
+3.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
DAL
MIN
0
048.5 O/U
+2
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
KC
LAC
0
052.5 O/U
+5.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
SF
ARI
0
043 O/U
+8
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
TEN
GB
27
17
Final AMZN