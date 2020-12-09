|
Jackson, Ravens run past Cowboys 34-17 to end 3-game slide
BALTIMORE (AP) Back in action after a 15-day layoff, Lamar Jackson directed a relentless rushing attack that the Baltimore Ravens hope will be the first big step in a run to the playoffs.
Jackson ran for 94 yards and a touchdown, and the Ravens returned from a COVID-19 outbreak to amass 294 yards rushing in a 34-17 rout of the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night.
Playing for the first time since Nov. 22 following a positive test for the potentially deadly virus, Jackson carried 13 times and threw for two scores. He was one of 23 Ravens to spend time on the reserve/COVID-19 list while four different strains of the virus swept through the organization.
''I still can't really taste or smell, but I'm good,'' Jackson said. ''I feel good to be back with my guys. It was like two weeks I ain't seen them.''
Although the Ravens still have a half-dozen players on the COVID-19 list, the team felt complete for the first time in weeks.
''It's like when you go on a family vacation and one of your family members get sick and you can't bring them,'' rookie linebacker Patrick Queen said. ''You're down in the dumps.''
The game was played on Tuesday night because Baltimore's previous game - against Pittsburgh last Wednesday - was pushed back three times while the Ravens had at least one player test positive for 10 consecutive days.
Gus Edwards ran for 101 yards on just seven carries and rookie J.K. Dobbins - who also missed time on the COVID-19 list - added 71 yards rushing and a TD to help Baltimore (7-5) break a three-game skid and stay alive in its quest to reach the postseason for a third straight year.
''It's a win we really, really had to have. It was a must-win,'' coach John Harbaugh said. ''Running game was excellent. That was the key on offense.''
Dallas came in with the worst rush defense in the league, and it showed. The Ravens averaged 7.9 yards per carry and prevailed despite getting only 107 yards passing from Jackson.
''I think today was obviously a different challenge than we've seen,'' Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said. ''This is a unique offense. A very physical offensive line and the dynamic of the combination of the running backs and Lamar.''
The last-place Cowboys (3-9) have lost six of seven. Andy Dalton went 31 for 48 for 285 yards and two touchdowns, and Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 77 yards.
''I thought Andy managed the game very well,'' McCarthy said. ''We needed to throw some bigger punches there and we needed to get on the board with touchdowns and we didn't get that done.''
Greg Zuerlein missed three field goal tries and Dallas yielded 20 straight points after taking an early 10-7 lead.
The game was supposed to feature Ravens receiver Dez Bryant going against his former team, but Bryant left during warmups and was scratched with what Baltimore termed ''an illness.''
Bryant wrote on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 and later posted: ''Yea I'm going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season... I can't deal with this.''
He subsequently posted a series of tweets, including, ''Yea I'm coming back... I'm being smart.''
Bryant scored 73 touchdowns with the Cowboys from 2010-17. He was signed by the Ravens in October and saw his first action in two years, catching four passes in three games.
On his first series following his unwanted week off, Jackson threw a pass that was tipped and intercepted. That led to a Dallas field goal, but Jackson answered with a 37-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-2 play.
Tony Pollard took the subsequent kickoff 66 yards to set up a 13-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to Michael Gallup. It would be the last time Dallas led.
An interception by Queen set up a 38-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Miles Boykin for a 14-10 lead.
Jackson's second TD pass of the game, a 20-yarder in the third quarter to Marquise Brown, made it 24-10.
If Jackson was rusty or stale after missing a game, it was tough to tell by his performance.
''The one thing you do know about Lamar: You're going to get everything he's got,'' Harbaugh said. ''That's all you can ask for.''
RAVENS STREAKS
Baltimore's Justin Tucker missed a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter, ending his NFL-record run of 70 straight successful FGs from inside 40 yards. ... The Ravens have rushed for 100 yards in 35 straight games, third-longest streak in NFL history. ... Baltimore has won nine straight over NFC foes, the longest active streak for one team against the other conference.
INJURIES
Cowboys: LT Cameron Erving (knee) was inactive.
Ravens: Fullback Patrick Ricard left in the third quarter with a possible concussion but returned.
UP NEXT
Cowboys: Another road game against an AFC North foe, at Cincinnati on Sunday.
Ravens: More prime-time action for Baltimore, against the host Cleveland Browns on Monday night. It's a rematch of the season opener won by the Ravens, 38-6.
|
A. Dalton
14 QB
285 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 2 RuYds
|
21
FPTS
|
L. Jackson
8 QB
107 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 94 RuYds, RuTD
|
29
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:18
|27:34
|1st Downs
|29
|19
|Rushing
|8
|16
|Passing
|20
|2
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|388
|401
|Total Plays
|77
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|294
|Rush Attempts
|28
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|7.9
|Net Yards Passing
|277
|107
|Comp. - Att.
|31-48
|12-17
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-58
|4-23
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|129
|28
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-126
|1-28
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|277
|PASS YDS
|107
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|294
|
|
|388
|TOTAL YDS
|401
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
21
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|31/48
|285
|2
|1
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
8
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|18
|77
|0
|14
|8
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|8
|22
|0
|12
|2
|
A. Cooper 19 WR
11
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|1
|10
|0
|10
|11
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
21
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|21
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
14
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|11
|7
|86
|1
|28
|14
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|9
|6
|46
|0
|14
|4
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
4
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|4
|4
|44
|0
|19
|4
|
A. Cooper 19 WR
11
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|9
|5
|43
|1
|13
|11
|
N. Brown 85 WR
4
FPTS
|N. Brown
|4
|3
|40
|0
|19
|4
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
8
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|6
|4
|18
|0
|12
|8
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|2
|
B. Bell 80 TE
0
FPTS
|B. Bell
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Smith 54 MLB
|J. Smith
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thompson 23 SS
|D. Thompson
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Lewis 26 CB
|J. Lewis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Awuzie 24 CB
|C. Awuzie
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 FS
|X. Woods
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hamilton 79 DT
|J. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Looney 73 C
|J. Looney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 48 LB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robinson 38 CB
|R. Robinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 DT
|A. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 2 K
5
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/4
|31
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Niswander 1 P
|H. Niswander
|1
|47.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|4
|31.5
|66
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
29
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|12/17
|107
|2
|1
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
10
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|7
|101
|0
|36
|10
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
29
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|13
|94
|1
|37
|29
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|11
|71
|1
|30
|13
|
M. Ingram 21 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|6
|28
|0
|7
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Brown 15 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Brown
|8
|5
|39
|1
|20
|9
|
M. Boykin 80 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|3
|1
|38
|1
|38
|9
|
L. Willson 82 TE
1
FPTS
|L. Willson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
1
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|2
|2
|11
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Hill 43 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
M. Ingram 21 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Averett 23 CB
|A. Averett
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. McPhee 90 OLB
|P. McPhee
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 33 CB
|D. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fort 58 OLB
|L. Fort
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 48 ILB
|P. Queen
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hill 43 RB
|J. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wolfe 95 DE
|D. Wolfe
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 45 LB
|J. Ferguson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Levine 41 DB
|A. Levine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bowser 54 LB
|T. Bowser
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Welch 57 LB
|K. Welch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 OLB
|M. Harrison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 53 DE
|J. Ward
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Williams 98 DT
|B. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
10
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|2/3
|35
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Koch 4 P
|S. Koch
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 61 yards from BAL 35 to DAL 4. T.Pollard to DAL 19 for 15 yards (C.Board).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 19(14:54 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 20 for 1 yard (C.Campbell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - DAL 20(14:22 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 27 for 7 yards (D.Elliott).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - DAL 27(13:44 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Lamb pushed ob at DAL 31 for 4 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 31(13:17 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 40 for 9 yards (D.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - DAL 40(12:43 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 42 for 2 yards (D.Wolfe; J.Ellis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DAL 47(12:09 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Pollard pushed ob at BAL 47 for 11 yards (P.Queen). PENALTY on DAL-C.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DAL 42 - No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 20 - DAL 32(11:40 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to E.Elliott to DAL 28 for -4 yards (L.Fort).
|No Gain
|
2 & 24 - DAL 28(11:01 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Lamb to DAL 28 for no gain (M.Peters).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 24 - DAL 28(10:26 - 1st) E.Elliott right end ran ob at DAL 37 for 9 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - DAL 37(10:04 - 1st) H.Niswander punts 47 yards to BAL 16 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by J.Proche.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 16(9:57 - 1st) M.Ingram right guard to BAL 19 for 3 yards (L.Vander Esch; N.Gallimore).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 19(9:22 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles right end to BAL 29 for 10 yards (J.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 29(8:42 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Ingram to BAL 30 for 1 yard (L.Vander Esch).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 30(7:55 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Brown to BAL 33 for 3 yards (J.Smith).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - BAL 33(7:11 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle intended for M.Brown INTERCEPTED by D.Thompson at BAL 37. D.Thompson to BAL 34 for 3 yards (J.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 34(7:03 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to BAL 32 for 2 yards (P.McPhee).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 32(6:17 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to BAL 19 for 13 yards (C.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 19(5:42 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short middle to B.Bell to BAL 17 for 2 yards (M.Harrison).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 17(5:06 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to BAL 13 for 4 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DAL 13(4:29 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - DAL 13(4:24 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(4:21 - 1st) G.Edwards left guard to BAL 32 for 7 yards (J.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 32(3:47 - 1st) L.Jackson right end to BAL 37 for 5 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(3:01 - 1st) M.Skura reported in as eligible. J.Dobbins right end to DAL 45 for 18 yards (D.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 45(2:25 - 1st) L.Jackson FUMBLES (Aborted) at 50 recovered by BAL-J.Dobbins at BAL 47.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 18 - BAL 47(1:42 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Brown pushed ob at DAL 49 for 4 yards (J.Lewis).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 14 - BAL 49(1:15 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to L.Willson to DAL 37 for 12 yards (X.Woods J.Smith).
|+37 YD
|
4 & 2 - BAL 37(0:31 - 1st) L.Jackson up the middle for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 59 yards from BAL 35 to DAL 6. T.Pollard to BAL 28 for 66 yards (K.Welch).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 28(0:13 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Lamb ran ob at BAL 14 for 14 yards (D.Elliott).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 14(15:00 - 2nd) T.Pollard left guard to BAL 13 for 1 yard (M.Humphrey).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - DAL 13(14:25 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Gallup for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on BAL-M.Humphrey Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(14:19 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:19 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(14:19 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles right tackle to BAL 26 for 1 yard (J.Hamilton).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 26(13:42 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Brown to BAL 34 for 8 yards (J.Lewis).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 34(13:08 - 2nd) G.Edwards left guard to DAL 30 for 36 yards (D.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 30(12:26 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left tackle to DAL 26 for 4 yards (D.Armstrong; J.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 26(11:48 - 2nd) M.Ingram right guard to DAL 19 for 7 yards (J.Hamilton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 19(11:14 - 2nd) M.Skura reported in as eligible. G.Edwards left guard to DAL 17 for 2 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAL 17(10:40 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right end to DAL 17 for no gain (J.Lewis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAL 17(9:53 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Hill pushed ob at DAL 13 for 4 yards (C.Awuzie).
|
4 & 4 - BAL(9:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-B.Bozeman False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 13 - No Play.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - BAL 18(8:57 - 2nd) J.Tucker 36 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 26(8:53 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Cooper to DAL 37 for 11 yards (D.Harris).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - DAL 37(8:20 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle intended for A.Cooper INTERCEPTED by P.Queen (B.Williams) at DAL 38. P.Queen to DAL 38 for no gain (J.Looney).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(8:08 - 2nd) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 27 for 2 yards (D.Wolfe).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 27(7:31 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 40 for 13 yards (D.Elliott).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 40(6:57 - 2nd) A.Cooper left end ran ob at 50 for 10 yards (D.Elliott). End around play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 50(6:23 - 2nd) E.Elliott left guard to BAL 47 for 3 yards (C.Clark; P.Queen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DAL 47(5:45 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - DAL 47(5:37 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to N.Brown ran ob at BAL 35 for 12 yards (M.Peters).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 35(5:06 - 2nd) T.Pollard left guard to BAL 36 for -1 yards (D.Wolfe).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - DAL 36(4:25 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to M.Gallup to BAL 23 for 13 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 23(3:43 - 2nd) T.Pollard left guard to BAL 23 for no gain (P.McPhee).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DAL 23(3:10 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to M.Gallup.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - DAL 23(3:06 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to T.Pollard pushed ob at BAL 17 for 6 yards (M.Peters).
|
4 & 4 - DAL(2:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at BAL 17 - No Play.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - DAL 22(2:06 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 40 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 30(2:02 - 2nd) L.Jackson left end ran ob at BAL 32 for 2 yards (J.Lewis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - BAL 50(1:57 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to L.Willson. PENALTY on DAL-X.Woods Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards enforced at BAL 32 - No Play.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 50(1:53 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left end ran ob at DAL 20 for 30 yards (D.Thompson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(1:46 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right end to DAL 21 for -1 yards (J.Lewis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAL 21(1:02 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Brown ran ob at DAL 17 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BAL 17(0:54 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Brown. Penalty on BAL Illegal Formation declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BAL 17(0:50 - 2nd) J.Tucker 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 68 yards from BAL 35 to DAL -3. T.Pollard to DAL 26 for 29 yards (D.Harris). PENALTY on DAL-J.March Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DAL 20.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 10(0:42 - 2nd) E.Elliott right end ran ob at DAL 20 for 10 yards (M.Peters).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 20(0:36 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Lamb ran ob at DAL 26 for 6 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - DAL 26(0:30 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to D.Schultz to DAL 41 for 15 yards (A.Averett).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 41(0:23 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Cooper to 50 for 9 yards (A.Averett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - DAL 50(0:17 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - DAL 50(0:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-A.Cooper False Start 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DAL 45(0:13 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to C.Lamb [C.Board].
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - DAL 45(0:07 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep middle.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 61 yards from DAL 35 to BAL 4. D.Duvernay to BAL 32 for 28 yards (J.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 32(14:54 - 3rd) G.Edwards left guard to BAL 36 for 4 yards (L.Vander Esch; A.Woods).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 36(14:19 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay to BAL 38 for 2 yards (C.Awuzie).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAL 38(13:34 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Boykin.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BAL 38(13:29 - 3rd) S.Koch punts 34 yards to DAL 28 Center-M.Cox fair catch by C.Lamb. PENALTY on BAL-C.Board Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DAL 28.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 38(13:22 - 3rd) E.Elliott right tackle to BAL 48 for 14 yards (C.Clark; A.Averett).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 48(12:41 - 3rd) E.Elliott right tackle to BAL 45 for 3 yards (P.Queen; D.Wolfe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - DAL 45(12:06 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to D.Schultz to BAL 41 for 4 yards (P.Queen).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - DAL 41(11:23 - 3rd) T.Pollard left tackle to BAL 39 for 2 yards (T.Bowser; D.Wolfe).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - DAL 39(10:43 - 3rd) A.Dalton up the middle to BAL 37 for 2 yards (P.McPhee).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 37(10:01 - 3rd) T.Pollard right end to BAL 35 for 2 yards (J.Ellis; L.Fort).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DAL 35(9:26 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - DAL 35(9:16 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to M.Gallup.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - DAL 35(9:11 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein 53 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 43(9:07 - 3rd) M.Skura reported in as eligible. M.Ingram right guard to BAL 45 for 2 yards (N.Gallimore). BAL-P.Ricard was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAL 45(8:41 - 3rd) L.Jackson right guard to BAL 47 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAL 47(8:00 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles right end ran ob at DAL 46 for 7 yards (X.Woods).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 46(7:23 - 3rd) J.Dobbins up the middle to DAL 39 for 7 yards (J.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 39(6:47 - 3rd) J.Dobbins right end to DAL 34 for 5 yards (J.Smith; N.Gallimore).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 34(6:07 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left guard to DAL 29 for 5 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAL 29(5:31 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Brown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - BAL 29(5:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAL-J.Hill False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 29 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAL 34(5:28 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles right tackle to DAL 20 for 14 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(4:47 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass deep left to M.Brown for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:40 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:40 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to DAL 0. T.Pollard to DAL 22 for 22 yards (J.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 22(4:36 - 3rd) E.Elliott right end to DAL 25 for 3 yards (J.Ferguson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - DAL 25(3:59 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to E.Elliott ran ob at DAL 31 for 6 yards (M.Peters).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 31(3:33 - 3rd) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 33 for 2 yards (T.Bowser; P.McPhee).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 33(2:59 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Gallup pushed ob at DAL 46 for 13 yards (C.Clark; M.Harrison).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 46(2:27 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Cooper to BAL 41 for 13 yards (A.Averett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 41(1:48 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 41(1:43 - 3rd) E.Elliott left end to BAL 38 for 3 yards (B.Williams; D.Wolfe).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - DAL 38(1:05 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short middle to N.Brown to BAL 29 for 9 yards (P.McPhee).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 29(0:25 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to E.Elliott (L.Fort).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 29(0:20 - 3rd) T.Pollard right end to BAL 26 for 3 yards (C.Campbell L.Fort).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - DAL 26(15:00 - 4th) A.Dalton sacked at BAL 34 for -8 yards (J.Ward).
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - DAL 34(14:18 - 4th) G.Zuerlein 52 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 42(14:14 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to P.Ricard ran ob at DAL 49 for 9 yards (X.Woods).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 49(13:47 - 4th) G.Edwards right end to DAL 28 for 21 yards (J.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 28(13:11 - 4th) L.Jackson left end to DAL 19 for 9 yards (X.Woods; Ra.Robinson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 19(12:36 - 4th) J.Dobbins left end to DAL 21 for -2 yards (D.Armstrong Ra.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 21(11:58 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles left end ran ob at DAL 17 for 4 yards (J.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 17(11:21 - 4th) M.Ingram right end to DAL 11 for 6 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAL 11(10:40 - 4th) M.Ingram right end to DAL 6 for 5 yards (C.Awuzie; J.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - BAL 6(9:54 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to P.Ricard to DAL 4 for 2 yards (D.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAL 4(9:09 - 4th) J.Dobbins right guard to DAL 4 for no gain (N.Gallimore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAL 4(8:25 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Boykin.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - BAL 4(8:18 - 4th) J.Tucker 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(8:15 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Gallup ran ob at DAL 36 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 36(7:52 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to E.Elliott [J.Ward].
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 36(7:48 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to D.Schultz pushed ob at DAL 42 for 6 yards (T.Bowser) [J.Ward].
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - DAL 42(7:34 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to E.Elliott to DAL 46 for 4 yards (M.Humphrey) [J.Ward].
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 46(7:05 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to N.Brown to BAL 35 for 19 yards (A.Averett). BAL-M.Humphrey was injured during the play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 35(6:39 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to D.Schultz pushed ob at BAL 16 for 19 yards (D.Elliott).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 16(6:07 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to E.Elliott to BAL 4 for 12 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - DAL 4(5:38 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper (A.Averett).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - DAL 0(5:31 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to C.Wilson (C.Clark). PENALTY on BAL-C.Clark Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards enforced at BAL 4 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - DAL 1(5:27 - 4th) E.Elliott left guard to BAL 1 for no gain (L.Fort D.Wolfe).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DAL 1(5:05 - 4th) E.Elliott right guard to BAL 2 for -1 yards (L.Fort D.Wolfe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - DAL 2(4:35 - 4th) E.Elliott right guard to BAL 2 for no gain (B.Williams; C.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - DAL 2(4:04 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Cooper for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks onside 9 yards from DAL 35 to DAL 44. J.Proche (didn't try to advance) to DAL 44 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 44(3:58 - 4th) G.Edwards right guard to DAL 37 for 7 yards (D.Armstrong).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAL 37(3:53 - 4th) M.Skura reported in as eligible. L.Jackson left tackle to DAL 37 for no gain (D.Armstrong).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 37(3:45 - 4th) M.Ingram right end to DAL 32 for 5 yards (L.Vander Esch D.Thompson).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 32(3:40 - 4th) M.Skura reported in as eligible. G.Edwards right end to DAL 8 for 24 yards (D.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - BAL 8(2:58 - 4th) L.Jackson left end to DAL 5 for 3 yards (Ra.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 5(2:12 - 4th) J.Dobbins right tackle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:08 - 4th) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch. PENALTY on DAL-C.Goodwin Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 60 yards from BAL 40 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(2:08 - 4th) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 28 for 3 yards (D.Wolfe; T.Bowser).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - DAL 28(2:00 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Cooper to DAL 36 for 8 yards (C.Board).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 36(1:37 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Gallup pushed ob at DAL 48 for 12 yards (A.Averett).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DAL 48(1:32 - 4th) PENALTY on DAL-D.Schultz False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - DAL 43(1:32 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to A.Cooper.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - DAL 43(1:30 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 15 - DAL 43(1:24 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Gallup to DAL 39 for -4 yards (J.Ferguson).
|+28 YD
|
4 & 19 - DAL 39(0:38 - 4th) A.Dalton pass deep middle to M.Gallup to BAL 33 for 28 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 33(0:19 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep middle to C.Lamb.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DAL 33(0:13 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to N.Brown.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - DAL 33(0:08 - 4th) T.Pollard right guard to BAL 21 for 12 yards (A.Levine).
