|
|
|NO
|ATL
Hill throws 2 TD passes, Saints hold off Falcons 21-16
ATLANTA (AP) Taysom Hill finally threw a touchdown pass.
Two of them, in fact.
The New Orleans defense finally gave up a touchdown.
But not two, which ensured the Saints are headed back to the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.
Hill won another start filling in for injured Drew Brees and New Orleans got the big defensive stop it needed in the closing minutes to preserve a 21-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
The Saints (10-2) clinched a playoff berth with their ninth straight victory and Chicago's 34-30 loss to Detroit.
''Our work's not done yet,'' defensive end Trey Hendrickson said.
Hill connected with Tre'Quan Smith on a 15-yard touchdown in the opening quarter - the quarterback's first scoring pass since his senior year at Brigham Young in 2016.
He added another before halftime, zipping an 11-yard pass to tight end Jared Cook in tight coverage.
''I don't care as much as people might think,'' said Hill, who improved to 3-0 filling in for Brees. ''I know there was a lot of conversation about getting that first TD completion. But as long as we're winning football games, I'm happy.''
Hill was 27 of 37 for 232 yards passing. He tacked on 83 yards rushing on 14 carries, including a 43-yard scamper that was the longest run of his career, setting up his first TD pass.
''I thought his performance was strong,'' coach Sean Payton said. ''He made a lot of throws.''
If there was one flaw in Hill's game, it was hanging on to the football. He had a couple of fumbles, the first coming deep in Atlanta territory to spark the Falcons' comeback.
Atlanta drove 85 yards capped by Matt Ryan's 10-yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage with 7:43 remaining. New Orleans hadn't allowed a touchdown since the opening drive of a game against San Francisco on Nov. 15, a span of 14 quarters without one.
The Falcons (4-8) got the ball back and again pushed deep into New Orleans territory. On second-and-2 at the Saints 13, Todd Gurley was stuffed for no gain. He got the ball again on third down for a sweep around the left end, but Demario Davis caught him for a 7-yard loss.
Ryan threw into the end zone on fourth down, but the pass fell incomplete to finish off the home team's best chance at pulling off an upset. Atlanta got a desperation heave on the final play of the game, but it was batted it down.
The Saints never doubted their ability to prevent a second TD.
''We like us,'' defensive end Cam Jordan said. ''If we're defending a touchdown, we love us.''
New Orleans extended the lead to 21-9 on Alvin Kamara's 11-yard TD run in the third quarter and had a chance to wrap it up after Ryan fumbled on a play that was initially ruled an incompletion but changed to a fumble after Payton challenged the call.
Hill gave it right back. Under heavy pressure, he tried to throw the ball away but wound up fumbling, giving the Falcons renewed hope.
''It's one of those things where I'm trying to make a play,'' Hill said. ''In hindsight, I wish I had just taken the sack and gotten a field goal. Those would've been big points for us.''
Ryan was 19 of 39 for 273 yards. He was sacked three times - a far cry from the combined 17 times he went down in the last two games against the Saints.
Still, Ryan faced heavy pressure much of the game, getting hit eight times. The running game wasn't much help, managing just 70 yards and 3.3 yards per carry. Gurley, coming back from a knee injury, was held to 16 yards on eight carries.
''They're a good defense, that's for sure,'' Ryan said. ''We needed to be in more third-and-shorts to give us better opportunities.''
Younghoe Koo kicked three field goals for the Falcons, extending his streak to 24 in a row since his lone miss of the season in Week 3.
New Orleans swept the season series with the Falcons, winning 24-9 two weeks ago at the Superdome in Hill's first career start.
WINNING WITOUT BREES
The Saints are now 8-0 over the last two seasons when Brees isn't able to play.
Last season, they won all five games that Teddy Bridgewater started.
''That's the position everyone focuses on, but our team's playing well,'' Payton said. ''We're fortunate to have depth at a number of positions, and that includes quarterback.''
SPEEDY MIKE
Saints star Michael Thomas became the fastest player in NFL history to record 500 career receptions, doing it in his 69th career game.
He surpassed the mark shared by Anquan Boldin and Julio Jones, who reached 500 catches in 80 games.
INJURY REPORT
Saints: CB Patrick Robinson left in the first half with a leg injury and did not return, leaving New Orleans shorthanded at that position. Robinson was starting in place of Janoris Jenkins, who missed the game with a knee injury.
When Robinson went down, P.J. Williams moved over from safety to fill the spot. ''P.J. always does the job when he comes in,'' safety Marcus Williams said. ''He's like a Swiss army knife.''
Falcons: S Riccardo Allen was done for the day after sustaining a concussion in the second half.
DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner went out late in the game with a neck injury.
UP NEXT
Saints: Travel to Philadelphia next Sunday to face the Eagles.
Falcons: Head to Los Angeles on Sunday to face the Chargers.
---
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|36:54
|23:06
|1st Downs
|23
|21
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|424
|332
|Total Plays
|75
|63
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|207
|70
|Rush Attempts
|36
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|217
|262
|Comp. - Att.
|27-37
|19-39
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-79
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.8
|5-43.6
|Return Yards
|17
|12
|Punts - Returns
|3-17
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-5 -60%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|217
|PASS YDS
|262
|
|
|207
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|424
|TOTAL YDS
|332
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 7 QB
27
FPTS
|T. Hill
|27/37
|232
|2
|0
|27
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
14
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|15
|88
|1
|37
|14
|
T. Hill 7 QB
27
FPTS
|T. Hill
|14
|83
|0
|43
|27
|
L. Murray 28 RB
1
FPTS
|L. Murray
|5
|17
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Lewis 14 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Lewis
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
T. Smith 10 WR
10
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|3
|0
|3
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|11
|9
|105
|0
|18
|10
|
T. Smith 10 WR
10
FPTS
|T. Smith
|6
|3
|42
|1
|21
|10
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
3
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|6
|5
|39
|0
|18
|3
|
J. Cook 87 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Cook
|5
|3
|28
|1
|11
|8
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|3
|3
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
14
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|3
|2
|9
|0
|8
|14
|
L. Murray 28 RB
1
FPTS
|L. Murray
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|
T. Lewis 14 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 43 FS
|M. Williams
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 58 OLB
|K. Alexander
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 DT
|S. Rankins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Swearinger 36 FS
|D. Swearinger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gray 48 DB
|J. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Robinson 21 CB
|P. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Washington 24 RB
|D. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Baun 53 LB
|Z. Baun
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 90 DT
|M. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
3
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|5
|39.8
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lewis 14 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Lewis
|3
|5.7
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
14
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|19/39
|273
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Ridley 18 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Ridley
|10
|5
|108
|0
|31
|10
|
J. Jones 11 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Jones
|10
|6
|94
|0
|35
|9
|
R. Gage 83 WR
11
FPTS
|R. Gage
|8
|4
|51
|1
|24
|11
|
H. Hurst 81 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Graham 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Graham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Smith 25 RB
3
FPTS
|I. Smith
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Jones 45 LB
|D. Jones
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Oluokun 54 LB
|F. Oluokun
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Walker 43 LB
|M. Walker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davison 96 DT
|T. Davison
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Allen 37 FS
|R. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 CB
|I. Oliver
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Means 55 DE
|S. Means
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
D. Dennard 34 DB
|D. Dennard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DT
|J. Tuioti-Mariner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neasman 41 SAF
|S. Neasman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bailey 93 DE
|A. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 50 DE
|J. Cominsky
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Sheffield 20 DB
|K. Sheffield
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Stocker 88 TE
|L. Stocker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Smith 40 FB
|K. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 92 DE
|C. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
10
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|3/3
|53
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 4 P
|S. Hofrichter
|5
|43.6
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|2
|6.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to T.Gurley to ATL 29 for 4 yards (K.Alexander).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 29(14:27 - 1st) B.Hill right guard to ATL 31 for 2 yards (M.Brown; D.Onyemata).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ATL 31(13:51 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Jones (M.Lattimore) [T.Hendrickson].
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ATL 31(13:45 - 1st) S.Hofrichter punts 55 yards to NO 14 Center-J.Harris. T.Lewis to NO 28 for 14 yards (K.Sheffield; K.Smith). PENALTY on NO-K.Crawley Offensive Holding 7 yards enforced at NO 14.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 7(13:34 - 1st) A.Kamara right end to NO 6 for -1 yards (A.Terrell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - NO 6(13:02 - 1st) T.Hill pass short right to A.Trautman to NO 11 for 5 yards (M.Walker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NO 11(12:23 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to T.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NO 11(12:19 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 49 yards to ATL 40 Center-Z.Wood. B.Powell to ATL 47 for 7 yards (D.Washington).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 47(12:08 - 1st) B.Hill right tackle to ATL 49 for 2 yards (S.Rankins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ATL 49(11:31 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Jones to NO 49 for 2 yards (P.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ATL 49(10:52 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to C.Ridley.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ATL 49(10:42 - 1st) S.Hofrichter punts 36 yards to NO 13 Center-J.Harris fair catch by T.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 13(10:34 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to T.Smith.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 13(10:30 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to NO 16 for 3 yards (G.Jarrett).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - NO 33(9:54 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete deep right [G.Jarrett]. PENALTY on ATL-G.Jarrett Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at NO 16 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NO 31(9:47 - 1st) T.Hill sacked at NO 21 for -10 yards (S.Means).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 20 - NO 21(9:06 - 1st) T.Hill pass short right to M.Thomas to NO 35 for 14 yards (A.Terrell; I.Oliver).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - NO 35(8:32 - 1st) T.Hill pass short left to J.Cook to NO 42 for 7 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 42(7:47 - 1st) T.Hill scrambles right end ran ob at ATL 15 for 43 yards (A.Terrell).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 15(7:08 - 1st) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass short left to T.Smith for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(7:01 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Jones to ATL 37 for 12 yards (M.Williams; D.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 37(6:34 - 1st) I.Smith right tackle to ATL 43 for 6 yards (D.Onyemata; A.Anzalone).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - ATL 43(5:53 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Jones ran ob at NO 37 for 20 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 37(5:22 - 1st) I.Smith left guard to NO 33 for 4 yards (D.Davis; Z.Baun).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 33(4:47 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to I.Smith to NO 35 for -2 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ATL 35(4:04 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to R.Gage.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - ATL 35(4:00 - 1st) Y.Koo 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 1st) S.Hofrichter kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(3:55 - 1st) T.Hill pass short left to E.Sanders to NO 32 for 7 yards (D.Dennard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 32(3:19 - 1st) L.Murray left guard to NO 35 for 3 yards (D.Fowler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(2:46 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete deep left to M.Thomas (A.Terrell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 35(2:41 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to NO 42 for 7 yards (D.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - NO 42(2:02 - 1st) T.Hill pass short middle to M.Thomas to NO 48 for 6 yards (A.Terrell M.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 48(1:30 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to T.Smith.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 48(1:25 - 1st) T.Hill pass short right to L.Murray pushed ob at NO 45 for -3 yards (K.Neal).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 13 - NO 45(0:42 - 1st) T.Hill pass short right to T.Smith pushed ob at ATL 34 for 21 yards (K.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 34(0:16 - 1st) T.Hill FUMBLES (Aborted) at ATL 42 recovered by NO-A.Kamara at ATL 45. A.Kamara to ATL 36 for 9 yards (K.Neal).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ATL 36(15:00 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short right to A.Trautman to ATL 36 for no gain (K.Neal; G.Jarrett).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - ATL 36(14:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on NO-A.Kamara False Start 5 yards enforced at ATL 36 - No Play.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 17 - ATL 41(13:58 - 2nd) T.Hill pass deep right to M.Thomas pushed ob at ATL 23 for 18 yards (A.Terrell).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 23(13:33 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to ATL 16 for 7 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ATL 16(12:56 - 2nd) A.Kamara left end to ATL 15 for 1 yard (I.Oliver). PENALTY on NO-A.Peat Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ATL 16 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - ATL 26(12:34 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short right to A.Kamara pushed ob at ATL 25 for 1 yard (D.Jones; K.Neal).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - ATL 25(12:06 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short right to A.Kamara pushed ob at ATL 17 for 8 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - ATL 17(12:00 - 2nd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. PENALTY on NO Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at ATL 17 - No Play.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - ATL 22(12:00 - 2nd) W.Lutz 40 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 30(11:56 - 2nd) I.Smith left tackle to ATL 32 for 2 yards (S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ATL 32(11:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to C.Ridley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ATL 32(11:17 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to R.Gage (C.Gardner-Johnson) [S.Rankins].
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ATL 32(11:12 - 2nd) S.Hofrichter punts 45 yards to NO 23 Center-J.Harris. T.Lewis to NO 32 for 9 yards (M.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 32(11:00 - 2nd) T.Lewis left end pushed ob at NO 48 for 16 yards (J.Cominsky).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 48(10:28 - 2nd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to ATL 46 for 6 yards (A.Bailey).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 46(9:50 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short right to M.Thomas to ATL 39 for 7 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 39(9:12 - 2nd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass incomplete deep left to T.Lewis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NO 39(9:06 - 2nd) A.Kamara right tackle to ATL 39 for no gain (D.Jones; F.Oluokun).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - NO 39(8:24 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short right to L.Murray to ATL 36 for 3 yards (D.Dennard).
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - NO 36(7:43 - 2nd) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to J.Cook.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 36(7:40 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep right to J.Jones pushed ob at NO 29 for 35 yards (P.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 29(7:03 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to NO 26 for 3 yards (M.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ATL 26(6:26 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to R.Gage [S.Tuttle].
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - ATL 26(6:22 - 2nd) I.Smith left tackle pushed ob at NO 11 for 15 yards (M.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 11(5:45 - 2nd) T.Gurley left tackle to NO 12 for -1 yards (A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ATL 12(5:06 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to C.Ridley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ATL 12(5:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - ATL 12(4:54 - 2nd) Y.Koo 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 2nd) S.Hofrichter kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(4:51 - 2nd) A.Kamara right tackle pushed ob at ATL 38 for 37 yards (R.Allen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 38(4:11 - 2nd) L.Murray right tackle to ATL 33 for 5 yards (T.Davison).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NO 28(3:37 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short right to L.Murray to ATL 28 for 5 yards (A.Terrell). PENALTY on NO-N.Easton Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ATL 33 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - NO 43(3:04 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to E.Sanders to ATL 36 for 7 yards (A.Terrell).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - NO 36(2:22 - 2nd) T.Hill pass deep right to E.Sanders to ATL 18 for 18 yards (R.Allen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 18(2:00 - 2nd) T.Hill right end pushed ob at ATL 12 for 6 yards (D.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 12(1:54 - 2nd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle to ATL 11 for 1 yard (C.Harris; F.Oluokun).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - NO 11(1:50 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to J.Cook for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(1:45 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to I.Smith.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 25(1:41 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to B.Powell to ATL 34 for 9 yards (D.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - ATL 34(1:10 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Jones to ATL 41 for 7 yards (P.Williams). Penalty on NO-M.Lattimore Defensive Holding declined.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 41(1:04 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep right to C.Ridley to NO 28 for 31 yards (M.Lattimore). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(0:34 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to C.Ridley. PENALTY on NO-M.Lattimore Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards enforced at NO 28 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(0:30 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at NO 34 for -9 yards (D.Onyemata).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 19 - ATL 34(0:26 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to C.Ridley to NO 24 for 10 yards (D.Swearinger) [C.Jordan].
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - ATL 10(0:20 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to R.Gage. PENALTY on NO-C.Gardner-Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards enforced at NO 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 10(0:16 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to R.Gage.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ATL 10(0:11 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst (P.Williams).
|Field Goal
|
3 & 10 - ATL 10(0:05 - 2nd) Y.Koo 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 27 for 2 yards (S.Means; T.Davison).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 27(14:24 - 3rd) T.Hill pass deep left to M.Thomas to NO 45 for 18 yards (A.Terrell).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(13:39 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short middle to M.Thomas to ATL 45 for 10 yards (A.Terrell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(13:00 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short middle to E.Sanders to ATL 40 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NO 40(12:23 - 3rd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. A.Kamara left end pushed ob at ATL 40 for no gain (I.Oliver).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - NO 40(11:49 - 3rd) T.Hill scrambles left tackle to ATL 36 for 4 yards (D.Jones). ATL-S.Means was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NO 36(11:16 - 3rd) T.Hill left guard to ATL 34 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 34(10:41 - 3rd) T.Smith left end ran ob at ATL 31 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NO 31(10:14 - 3rd) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to E.Sanders.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - NO 31(10:11 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short right to J.Cook ran ob at ATL 21 for 10 yards (I.Oliver).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 21(9:43 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to ATL 11 for 10 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 11(9:06 - 3rd) A.Kamara left tackle for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:01 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(9:01 - 3rd) B.Hill right guard to ATL 32 for 7 yards (D.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - ATL 32(8:31 - 3rd) B.Hill right tackle to ATL 37 for 5 yards (Z.Baun; D.Davis).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 37(7:53 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass deep middle to C.Ridley to NO 45 for 18 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(7:09 - 3rd) I.Smith right guard to NO 44 for 1 yard (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ATL 44(6:30 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to C.Ridley (M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ATL 44(6:22 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ATL 44(6:13 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter punts 34 yards to NO 10 Center-J.Harris fair catch by T.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 10(6:05 - 3rd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill scrambles right end ran ob at NO 16 for 6 yards (D.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 16(5:32 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 18 for 2 yards (T.Davison).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - NO 18(4:53 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to NO 24 for 6 yards (D.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 24(4:16 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 29 for 5 yards (K.Neal; F.Oluokun).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 29(3:42 - 3rd) T.Hill pass deep middle to M.Thomas to NO 46 for 17 yards (R.Allen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 46(2:56 - 3rd) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 46 for no gain (J.Cominsky; F.Oluokun).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 46(2:20 - 3rd) T.Hill scrambles right end pushed ob at ATL 47 for 7 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NO 47(1:46 - 3rd) T.Hill right guard to ATL 47 for no gain (T.Davison).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NO 47(1:07 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 34 yards to ATL 13 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 13(0:58 - 3rd) M.Gono reported in as eligible. B.Hill left tackle to ATL 15 for 2 yards (A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ATL 15(0:23 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to H.Hurst (K.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ATL 15(0:17 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ATL 15(0:12 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter punts 48 yards to NO 37 Center-J.Harris. T.Lewis to NO 45 for 8 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner; L.Stocker).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(0:01 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 48 for 3 yards (T.Davison; J.Cominsky).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NO 48(15:00 - 4th) T.Hill pass incomplete short left to J.Cook.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NO 48(14:56 - 4th) T.Hill pass incomplete short middle to M.Thomas.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NO 48(14:49 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 37 yards to ATL 15 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 15(14:44 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to C.Ridley.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - ATL 15(14:39 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst (C.Granderson) [C.Granderson]. New Orleans challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 8 for -7 yards (C.Granderson). FUMBLES (C.Granderson) [C.Granderson] RECOVERED by NO-P.Williams at ATL 18.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 18(14:34 - 4th) L.Murray left tackle to ATL 18 for no gain (D.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 18(13:52 - 4th) T.Hill pass short middle to M.Thomas to ATL 9 for 9 yards (S.Neasman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NO 9(13:20 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill right guard to ATL 9 for no gain (M.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NO 9(12:34 - 4th) T.Hill right guard to ATL 7 for 2 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - NO 7(11:51 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass short right to E.Sanders pushed ob at ATL 5 for 2 yards (I.Oliver).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - NO 5(11:21 - 4th) T.Hill sacked at ATL 14 for -9 yards (S.Means). FUMBLES (S.Means) [S.Means] touched at ATL 10 RECOVERED by ATL-D.Jones at ATL 15.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 15(11:09 - 4th) I.Smith left tackle to ATL 16 for 1 yard (S.Tuttle).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - ATL 16(10:45 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to H.Hurst. PENALTY on NO-P.Williams Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at ATL 16 - No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 21(10:41 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep middle to R.Gage to ATL 45 for 24 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(10:18 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to NO 41 for 14 yards (M.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 41(9:50 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to H.Hurst to NO 32 for 9 yards (M.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ATL 32(9:25 - 4th) I.Smith right end to NO 32 for no gain (K.Alexander).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ATL 32(8:44 - 4th) T.Gurley left tackle to NO 30 for 2 yards (K.Alexander). PENALTY on NO-C.Gardner-Johnson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NO 30.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ATL 0(8:20 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to C.Ridley. PENALTY on NO-M.Lattimore Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at NO 15 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 10(8:14 - 4th) T.Gurley left guard to NO 10 for no gain (D.Onyemata).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 10(7:49 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:43 - 4th) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:43 - 4th) S.Hofrichter kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(7:43 - 4th) T.Hill pass short right to A.Trautman pushed ob at NO 29 for 4 yards (M.Walker).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 29(7:06 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill left tackle to NO 38 for 9 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 38(6:21 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass incomplete deep left to A.Kamara (I.Oliver) [G.Jarrett].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 38(6:15 - 4th) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 40 for 2 yards (G.Jarrett; I.Oliver).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - NO 40(5:37 - 4th) T.Hill pass short right to T.Smith ran ob at NO 46 for 6 yards (K.Neal).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NO 46(5:18 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 39 yards to ATL 15 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 15(5:09 - 4th) I.Smith right guard to ATL 22 for 7 yards (M.Williams). ATL-I.Smith was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ATL 22(4:47 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Graham (K.Alexander).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 3 - ATL 22(4:40 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep left to C.Ridley to ATL 49 for 27 yards (M.Lattimore) [D.Davis].
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 49(4:00 - 4th) T.Gurley right guard to NO 38 for 13 yards (M.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 38(3:31 - 4th) T.Gurley left guard to NO 37 for 1 yard (C.Jordan).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - ATL 37(3:00 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at NO 39 for -2 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - ATL 39(2:30 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep middle to J.Jones to NO 21 for 18 yards (M.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 21(2:01 - 4th) T.Gurley right guard to NO 13 for 8 yards (D.Davis; M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ATL 13(1:55 - 4th) T.Gurley right guard to NO 13 for no gain (D.Davis).
|-7 YD
|
3 & 2 - ATL 13(1:49 - 4th) T.Gurley left tackle to NO 20 for -7 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
4 & 9 - ATL 20(1:42 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(1:35 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to NO 23 for 3 yards (T.Davison).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NO 23(1:30 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill left tackle to NO 25 for 2 yards (A.Terrell). FUMBLES (A.Terrell) ball out of bounds at NO 22.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - NO 22(1:24 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill right guard to NO 26 for 4 yards (F.Oluokun; T.Davison).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NO 26(0:38 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 40 yards to ATL 34 Center-Z.Wood. B.Powell to ATL 39 for 5 yards (J.Gray).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 39(0:27 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to J.Jones.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 39(0:20 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep left to C.Ridley ran ob at NO 39 for 22 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 39(0:09 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep middle (D.Swearinger).
-
LAR
ARI
31
21
4th 5:14 FOX
-
NYG
SEA
17
12
4th 2:00 FOX
-
PHI
GB
16
23
4th 6:30 CBS
-
NE
LAC
38
0
4th 11:15 CBS
-
IND
HOU
26
20
Final CBS
-
DET
CHI
34
30
Final FOX
-
CLE
TEN
41
35
Final CBS
-
CIN
MIA
7
19
Final CBS
-
NO
ATL
21
16
Final FOX
-
JAC
MIN
24
27
Final/OT CBS
-
LV
NYJ
31
28
Final CBS
-
DEN
KC
0
051 O/U
-13
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
WAS
PIT
0
043.5 O/U
-6.5
Mon 5:00pm FOX
-
BUF
SF
0
047 O/U
-1
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
DAL
BAL
0
045 O/U
-9
Tue 8:05pm NFLN