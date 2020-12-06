|
Rivers, defense help Colts to 26-20 win over Houston Texans
HOUSTON (AP) With their offense sputtering in the second half Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts turned to their defense to seal a win over the Houston Texans.
Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and the defense dominated after that, lifting the Colts to the 26-20 victory.
The Texans had a chance to take the lead with about 90 seconds left. They were at the Colts 2 when Deshaun Watson fumbled a low snap and Anthony Walker pounced on it to secure the victory.
''It was crazy,'' Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said. ''Obviously, that's why it's a 60-minute minute game and you're never surprised by things that happen in this league ... we got a good break there. We made the break. They dropped the ball and we went and got it.''
Watson took responsibility for the miscue even though the snap wasn't great.
''I should have just caught the ball,'' he said. ''I know it was a little low and hot, but for me I take pride in catching every snap regardless of where it is and how fast it is.''
The Colts (8-4) led 24-20 at the break after Rivers threw TD passes of 21 and 39 yards. Their offense didn't score after that, but the defense held Houston (4-8) scoreless in the second half and Justin Houston added a safety with a sack of Watson in the end zone.
The safety was Indy's third this season and the fourth of Houston's career, tying him for the most in NFL history. Houston had three sacks, three QB hits and forced a fumble.
With Sunday's shutout in the second half, the Colts are allowing an average of 7.33 points in the second half of games this season.
Watson threw for 341 yards and ran for a score in the first half. But he did not have a touchdown pass for the first time this season and threw an interception after not being picked off in the last six games.
He seemed stunned after the fumble and sat alone on Houston's bench with a towel covering his head for several minutes after the game ended. Watson was still emotional more than an hour after the game, choking up more than once while talking to reporters.
''I was disappointed for the whole city ... that's why I was sitting on the bench,'' Watson said.
The Colts had a chance to add to their lead with about seven minutes left, but Jonathan Taylor was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the Houston 5.
''We weren't as good executing in the second, though we did get the running game going,'' Rivers said. ''We found a way to win but we sure don't feel like we played perfect.''
Indianapolis added to its lead three plays later when Houston sacked Watson in the end zone to make it 26-20.
The Colts had two penalties on the ensuing drive and punted to give the Texans that last chance.
T.Y. Hilton had a season-high 110 yards receiving and a touchdown. Taylor ran for 91 yards after missing a game because of COVID-19 contact tracing. Rivers threw for 285 yards.
Keke Coutee had 141 yards receiving and Chad Hansen 101. Both players set career highs in Houston's first game since star receiver Will Fuller received a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancers.
The Texans were driving late in the third quarter when Kenny Moore ripped the ball out Brandin Cooks' hands as he was falling to the ground. The play was reviewed and upheld as an interception, the first pick off Watson since Oct. 11.
Indy couldn't take advantage of the mistake and had to punt.
The Colts led 7-0 after a 21-yard TD catch by Hilton on their first drive. Houston tied it when Watson scrambled 11 yards for a score later in the first quarter. That score was set up when Watson wriggled out of the grasp of a defender and completed a 64-yard pass to Coutee.
A 52-yard field goal by Ka?imi Fairbairn gave Houston a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter. Nyheim Hines put the Colts up 14-10 on a 5-yard run with less than a minute left in the first.
Fairbairn missed a 53-yard field goal attempt before Indianapolis made it 21-10 on a 39-yard catch-and-run by Taylor. Then Houston got within 21-17 on a 6-yard run by David Johnson, and both teams added field goals to leave Indianapolis up 24-20 at halftime.
ELITE COMPANY
Rivers has 3,263 yards passing this season to join Brett Favre and Drew Brees as the only players in NFL history to have 3,000 yards passing in 15 straight seasons.
INJURIES
Colts: RT Le'Raven Clark was carted off the field in the first quarter with an ankle injury.
Texans: TE Pharaoh Brown sustained a concussion in the first quarter.
UP NEXT
Colts: visit the Raiders next Sunday.
Texans: visit the Bears next Sunday.
P. Rivers
17 QB
285 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -2 RuYds
23
FPTS
D. Watson
4 QB
341 PaYds, INT, 38 RuYds, RuTD
18
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:52
|26:29
|1st Downs
|25
|20
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|15
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|371
|398
|Total Plays
|67
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|109
|90
|Rush Attempts
|29
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|262
|308
|Comp. - Att.
|27-35
|26-38
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.0
|3-48.3
|Return Yards
|118
|112
|Punts - Returns
|2-22
|3-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-96
|4-87
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|1
|0
|262
|PASS YDS
|308
|
|109
|RUSH YDS
|90
|
|371
|TOTAL YDS
|398
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
23
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|27/35
|285
|2
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
19
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|13
|91
|0
|24
|19
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|5
|12
|0
|5
|1
|
N. Hines 21 RB
9
FPTS
|N. Hines
|6
|10
|1
|5
|9
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
23
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|23
|
D. Harris 12 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hilton 13 WR
17
FPTS
|T. Hilton
|11
|8
|110
|1
|21
|17
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|5
|5
|46
|0
|13
|4
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
19
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|3
|3
|44
|1
|39
|19
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|5
|3
|23
|0
|17
|2
|
N. Hines 21 RB
9
FPTS
|N. Hines
|3
|3
|22
|0
|9
|9
|
J. Doyle 84 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Doyle
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
T. Burton 80 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Burton
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
Z. Pascal 14 WR
1
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|2
|2
|6
|0
|11
|1
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Walker 54 MLB
|A. Walker
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Leonard 53 OLB
|D. Leonard
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 DE
|J. Houston
|4-0
|3.0
|0
|1
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wilson 31 DB
|T. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Rhodes 27 CB
|X. Rhodes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Turay 57 DE
|K. Turay
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Carrie 38 CB
|T. Carrie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Autry 96 DE
|D. Autry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 97 DE
|A. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Glasgow 59 LB
|J. Glasgow
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Odum 30 SAF
|G. Odum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
|A. Dulin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Stallworth 76 DT
|T. Stallworth
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 3 K
6
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|1/1
|42
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Allen P
|R. Allen
|5
|47.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|3
|25.7
|32
|0
|
N. Hines 21 RB
9
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
9
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|11.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
18
FPTS
|D. Watson
|26/38
|341
|0
|1
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 31 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|10
|44
|1
|19
|10
|
D. Watson 4 QB
18
FPTS
|D. Watson
|7
|38
|1
|11
|18
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|8
|0
|4
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
14
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|9
|8
|141
|0
|64
|14
|
C. Hansen 17 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Hansen
|7
|5
|101
|0
|28
|10
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
6
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|8
|5
|65
|0
|23
|6
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|6
|6
|24
|0
|9
|2
|
J. Akins 88 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Akins
|3
|2
|10
|0
|9
|1
|
D. Johnson 31 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|
D. Fells 87 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Fells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Warring 81 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Warring
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 32 CB
|L. Johnson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Gaines 29 CB
|P. Gaines
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
V. Hargreaves III 26 CB
|V. Hargreaves III
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 50 OLB
|T. Adams
|4-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Moore 33 SAF
|A. Moore
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 35 CB
|K. Crossen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Anger 9 P
|B. Anger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 FS
|E. Murray
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Howell 38 RB
|B. Howell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 LB
|J. Martin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
|B. Cooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Kalambayi 58 LB
|P. Kalambayi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dunn 92 NT
|B. Dunn
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Liuget 94 DT
|C. Liuget
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
8
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|2/3
|52
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 9 P
|B. Anger
|3
|48.3
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
14
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|4
|21.8
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
14
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|3
|8.3
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to HOU 0. K.Coutee to HOU 22 for 22 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(14:56 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to Du.Johnson to HOU 23 for 1 yard (T.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 23(14:22 - 1st) Da.Johnson right tackle to HOU 24 for 1 yard (G.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - HOU 24(13:38 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - HOU 24(13:31 - 1st) B.Anger punts 52 yards to IND 24 Center-J.Weeks. N.Hines to IND 33 for 9 yards (Ju.Reid). Punt Hangtime: 4.81s
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 33(13:20 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Hilton to HOU 49 for 18 yards (T.Adams).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(12:47 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to HOU 37 for 12 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(12:10 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Doyle to HOU 25 for 12 yards (Ju.Reid T.Adams) [B.Dunn].
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(11:31 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 27 for -2 yards (C.Omenihu).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - IND 27(10:53 - 1st) PENALTY on IND-M.Pittman False Start 5 yards enforced at HOU 27 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 17 - IND 32(10:33 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman to HOU 21 for 11 yards (L.Johnson). IND-L.Clark was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 21(9:59 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 1st) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(9:52 - 1st) D.Watson sacked at HOU 18 for -7 yards (D.Buckner).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - HOU 18(9:12 - 1st) D.Watson scrambles right end ran ob at HOU 25 for 7 yards (D.Leonard).
|+64 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOU 25(8:42 - 1st) D.Watson pass deep right to K.Coutee to IND 11 for 64 yards (T.Wilson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 11(7:56 - 1st) D.Watson right end for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 1st) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:51 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Wilkins to IND 20 for -5 yards (J.Watt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - IND 20(7:06 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to T.Burton.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 15 - IND 20(7:00 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton pushed ob at IND 21 for 1 yard (V.Hargreaves).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - IND 21(6:32 - 1st) R.Allen punts 47 yards to HOU 32 Center-L.Rhodes. K.Coutee to HOU 40 for 8 yards (A.Walker). Punt Hangtime: 4.16s
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 40(6:21 - 1st) D.Watson pass short middle to B.Cooks to IND 49 for 11 yards (T.Wilson; J.Blackmon).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 14(6:00 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete deep left to B.Cooks. PENALTY on IND-T.Stallworth Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at IND 49 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 5 - HOU 44(5:54 - 1st) Da.Johnson right guard to IND 37 for 7 yards (A.Muhammad).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(5:28 - 1st) Da.Johnson left tackle to IND 34 for 3 yards (D.Buckner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HOU 34(4:50 - 1st) Direct snap to Du.Johnson. D.Watson pass deep middle intended for B.Cooks INTERCEPTED by T.Wilson (X.Rhodes) [T.Lewis] at IND -2. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) Direct snap to Du.Johnson. D.Watson pass incomplete deep middle to B.Cooks (X.Rhodes) [T.Lewis].
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - HOU 34(4:41 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete deep middle to B.Cooks (A.Walker).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - HOU 34(4:37 - 1st) K.Fairbairn 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 69 yards from HOU 35 to IND -4. I.Rodgers to IND 28 for 32 yards (K.Crossen; P.Kalambayi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(4:28 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to A.Dulin (C.Omenihu).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 28(4:25 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to IND 29 for 1 yard (E.Murray).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 9 - IND 29(3:40 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to T.Hilton (P.Gaines). Indianapolis challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Rivers pass deep right to T.Hilton pushed ob at 50 for 21 yards (P.Gaines; A.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 50(3:23 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines to HOU 45 for 5 yards (P.Gaines).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 45(2:47 - 1st) N.Hines right guard to HOU 47 for -2 yards (E.Murray). PENALTY on HOU-E.Murray Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at HOU 45 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 30(2:36 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to Z.Pascal to HOU 19 for 11 yards (E.Murray; T.Adams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 19(2:05 - 1st) N.Hines up the middle to HOU 18 for 1 yard (C.Watkins; J.Watt).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 18(1:23 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton to HOU 5 for 13 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - IND 5(0:46 - 1st) N.Hines right guard for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 1st) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 56 yards from IND 35 to HOU 9. K.Coutee to HOU 26 for 17 yards (J.Glasgow; A.Dulin).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 26(0:37 - 1st) D.Watson pass short middle to C.Hansen to HOU 40 for 14 yards (A.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 40(15:00 - 2nd) Du.Johnson left tackle to HOU 44 for 4 yards (A.Walker; T.Stallworth).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 44(14:31 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep left to K.Coutee to IND 37 for 19 yards (J.Blackmon).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(14:04 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at IND 41 for -4 yards (J.Houston).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - HOU 41(13:16 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to K.Coutee to IND 34 for 7 yards (K.Moore) [D.Buckner].
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - HOU 34(12:39 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to C.Hansen (T.Carrie).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - HOU 34(12:36 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 53 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(12:32 - 2nd) J.Wilkins left guard to IND 45 for 2 yards (B.Dunn; C.Liuget).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 45(12:01 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton to HOU 45 for 10 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(11:21 - 2nd) J.Wilkins left tackle to HOU 45 for no gain (Z.Cunningham).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 45(10:36 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines to HOU 36 for 9 yards (V.Hargreaves; Z.Cunningham).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 36(10:02 - 2nd) D.Harris right end to HOU 39 for -3 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+39 YD
|
4 & 4 - IND 39(9:24 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Taylor for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 2nd) R.Blankenship kicks 60 yards from IND 35 to HOU 5. K.Coutee to HOU 25 for 20 yards (J.Glasgow).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(9:10 - 2nd) Da.Johnson left guard to HOU 26 for 1 yard (A.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 26(8:35 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to J.Akins to HOU 27 for 1 yard (K.Moore).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 8 - HOU 27(7:49 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep middle to C.Hansen to IND 45 for 28 yards (K.Moore).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 45(7:04 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to B.Cooks to IND 32 for 13 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(6:25 - 2nd) Da.Johnson left tackle to IND 13 for 19 yards (A.Walker; X.Rhodes). IND-X.Rhodes was injured during the play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 13(5:48 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to Du.Johnson to IND 15 for -2 yards (D.Autry A.Walker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - HOU 15(5:20 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to Da.Johnson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - HOU 15(5:12 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles left end to IND 11 for 4 yards (A.Walker; K.Turay). PENALTY on IND-A.Walker Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at IND 11.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - HOU 6(4:44 - 2nd) Da.Johnson right guard for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:39 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 67 yards from HOU 35 to IND -2. I.Rodgers to IND 21 for 23 yards (L.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 21(4:34 - 2nd) J.Taylor left guard to IND 32 for 11 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(3:49 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to T.Burton to IND 43 for 11 yards (L.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(3:12 - 2nd) N.Hines right tackle to IND 45 for 2 yards (C.Omenihu; C.Watkins).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 45(2:29 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman to HOU 42 for 13 yards (P.Gaines).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(2:00 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Pittman to HOU 40 for 2 yards (P.Gaines).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 40(1:30 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep left to T.Hilton ran ob at HOU 24 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 24(1:25 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to T.Hilton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 24(1:23 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to T.Hilton (C.Omenihu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IND 24(1:20 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Taylor to HOU 24 for no gain (V.Hargreaves). Penalty on IND-C.Green Illegal Formation declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - IND 24(1:15 - 2nd) R.Blankenship 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 2nd) R.Blankenship kicks 67 yards from IND 35 to HOU -2. K.Coutee to HOU 26 for 28 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 26(1:07 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks ran ob at HOU 33 for 7 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 33(1:02 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to Du.Johnson to HOU 34 for 1 yard (K.Moore).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 34(0:39 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to C.Hansen to HOU 49 for 15 yards (X.Rhodes). Penalty on IND-X.Rhodes Defensive Holding declined.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(0:32 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to Du.Johnson pushed ob at IND 44 for 7 yards (K.Moore).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 44(0:26 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep left to C.Hansen to IND 16 for 28 yards (T.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 16(0:17 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep middle to K.Coutee (K.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 16(0:12 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to K.Warring (K.Moore).
|Field Goal
|
3 & 10 - HOU 16(0:08 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 34 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 68 yards from HOU 35 to IND -3. I.Rodgers to IND 19 for 22 yards (B.Howell).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 19(14:55 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton to IND 29 for 10 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(14:22 - 3rd) N.Hines right guard to IND 32 for 3 yards (T.Adams; B.Dunn).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 32(13:41 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Pittman to IND 40 for 8 yards (E.Murray; T.Adams).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(13:01 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Alie-Cox pushed ob at HOU 43 for 17 yards (Ju.Reid).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(12:27 - 3rd) N.Hines left guard to HOU 44 for -1 yards (J.Watt).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - IND 44(11:44 - 3rd) P.Rivers sacked at IND 49 for -7 yards (J.Watt).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 18 - IND 49(11:03 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines to HOU 43 for 8 yards (A.Moore).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IND 43(10:17 - 3rd) R.Allen punts 38 yards to HOU 5 Center-L.Rhodes downed by IND-A.Dulin. Punt Hangtime: 3.93s
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 5(10:08 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short middle to B.Cooks to HOU 16 for 11 yards (X.Rhodes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 16(9:40 - 3rd) Da.Johnson right tackle to HOU 16 for no gain (G.Stewart).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 16(9:11 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to K.Coutee to HOU 19 for 3 yards (G.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - HOU 19(8:32 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to J.Akins.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - HOU 19(8:27 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 54 yards to IND 27 Center-J.Weeks. N.Hines pushed ob at HOU 38 for 35 yards (B.Anger). PENALTY on IND-Z.Franklin Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at IND 40. Punt Hangtime: 4.28s
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 30(8:13 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Taylor to IND 35 for 5 yards (P.Gaines).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 35(7:28 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to IND 40 for 5 yards (L.Johnson; Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(6:46 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to M.Alie-Cox [J.Greenard].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 40(6:42 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to T.Hilton.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - IND 40(6:37 - 3rd) P.Rivers sacked at IND 30 for -10 yards (A.Moore).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - IND 30(6:03 - 3rd) R.Allen punts 48 yards to HOU 22 Center-L.Rhodes. K.Coutee to HOU 28 for 6 yards (Z.Franklin). Punt Hangtime: 4.00s
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 28(5:53 - 3rd) Da.Johnson left tackle to HOU 31 for 3 yards (K.Moore; D.Leonard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 31(5:16 - 3rd) D.Watson scrambles right end ran ob at HOU 33 for 2 yards (D.Buckner).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - HOU 33(4:36 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short middle to Du.Johnson to HOU 42 for 9 yards (K.Turay).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 42(3:53 - 3rd) Da.Johnson right guard to HOU 45 for 3 yards (D.Leonard).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 45(3:09 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short middle to K.Coutee to IND 46 for 9 yards (D.Leonard).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 46(2:29 - 3rd) D.Watson scrambles left end to IND 43 for 3 yards (J.Houston).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 43(1:46 - 3rd) Da.Johnson right tackle to IND 42 for 1 yard (A.Walker).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - HOU 42(1:02 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short middle intended for B.Cooks INTERCEPTED by K.Moore at IND 34. K.Moore to IND 34 for no gain (B.Cooks). The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 34(0:54 - 3rd) J.Wilkins left end pushed ob at IND 39 for 5 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 39(0:23 - 3rd) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 42 for 3 yards (Ju.Reid; T.Adams).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - IND 42(15:00 - 4th) P.Rivers sacked at IND 36 for -6 yards (J.Martin).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - IND 36(14:26 - 4th) R.Allen punts 51 yards to HOU 13 Center-L.Rhodes. K.Coutee to HOU 24 for 11 yards (G.Odum). Punt Hangtime: 4.10s
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 24(14:15 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to D.Fells (D.Leonard).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 24(14:12 - 4th) D.Watson pass deep left to C.Hansen to HOU 40 for 16 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 40(13:34 - 4th) D.Watson scrambles left end ran ob at HOU 44 for 4 yards (D.Leonard). PENALTY on HOU-L.Tunsil Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 40 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 20 - HOU 30(13:07 - 4th) D.Watson scrambles up the middle to HOU 41 for 11 yards (K.Moore; D.Leonard).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 41(12:26 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to K.Coutee pushed ob at HOU 46 for 5 yards (D.Leonard).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - HOU 46(12:02 - 4th) D.Watson sacked at HOU 37 for -9 yards (J.Houston). FUMBLES (J.Houston) [J.Houston] recovered by HOU-S.Kelemete at HOU 29.
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - HOU 29(11:17 - 4th) B.Anger punts 39 yards to IND 32 Center-J.Weeks out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(11:07 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to IND 38 for 6 yards (T.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 38(10:41 - 4th) J.Taylor right end to IND 41 for 3 yards (J.Watt).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 41(10:03 - 4th) J.Brissett up the middle to IND 43 for 2 yards (T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(9:25 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to M.Alie-Cox (P.Gaines).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 42(9:20 - 4th) J.Taylor right end to HOU 38 for 19 yards (L.Johnson).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(8:36 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 14 for 24 yards (L.Johnson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 14(8:09 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to HOU 17 for -3 yards (J.Watt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - IND 17(7:30 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to T.Burton.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - IND 17(7:25 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman to HOU 5 for 12 yards (L.Johnson; T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - IND 5(6:50 - 4th) N.Hines up the middle to HOU 5 for no gain (Z.Cunningham; T.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 5(6:45 - 4th) D.Watson sacked at HOU 4 for -1 yards (D.Buckner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - HOU 4(6:12 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to Da.Johnson.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - HOU 4(6:08 - 4th) D.Watson sacked in End Zone for -4 yards SAFETY (J.Houston).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 4th) B.Anger kicks 64 yards from HOU 20 to IND 16. N.Hines pushed ob at HOU 12 for 72 yards (L.Johnson). PENALTY on IND-A.Walker Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at IND 35.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(5:51 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 33 for 8 yards (P.Gaines).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 33(5:12 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to IND 36 for 3 yards (K.Crossen). PENALTY on HOU-E.Murray Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at IND 36.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(4:41 - 4th) J.Taylor right end to IND 47 for 6 yards (Ju.Reid Z.Cunningham).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 47(3:59 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 49 for 4 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(3:13 - 4th) J.Taylor right tackle to HOU 49 for no gain (T.Adams).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 49(3:08 - 4th) J.Wilkins right end to 50 for -1 yards (C.Omenihu W.Mercilus). PENALTY on IND-R.Kelly Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 49 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - IND 41(3:02 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 43 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|Penalty
|
3 & 18 - IND 43(2:57 - 4th) PENALTY on IND-M.Pittman False Start 5 yards enforced at IND 43 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 23 - IND 38(2:57 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Wilkins to IND 49 for 11 yards (A.Moore; T.Adams).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - IND 49(2:50 - 4th) R.Allen punts 51 yards to end zone Center-L.Rhodes Touchback. Punt Hangtime: 3.97s
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(2:43 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to C.Hansen.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 20(2:39 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to J.Akins to HOU 29 for 9 yards (A.Walker).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 29(2:16 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks ran ob at IND 48 for 23 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 48(2:11 - 4th) D.Watson pass deep right to K.Coutee to IND 30 for 18 yards (K.Moore) [G.Stewart].
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 30(2:00 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to Du.Johnson to IND 22 for 8 yards (A.Walker).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 22(1:44 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to K.Coutee to IND 6 for 16 yards (T.Carrie).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - HOU 6(1:32 - 4th) Du.Johnson up the middle to IND 2 for 4 yards (A.Walker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - HOU 2(1:28 - 4th) D.Watson Aborted. N.Martin FUMBLES at IND 7 touched at IND 7 RECOVERED by IND-A.Walker at IND 9.
