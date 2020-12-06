|
Stafford throws 3 TDs, Lions rally to beat Bears 34-30
CHICAGO (AP) The Detroit Lions won their first game under interim coach Darrell Bevell, rallying to beat the slumping Chicago Bears 34-30 on Sunday.
Adrian Peterson scored from the 5 after Romeo Okwara strip-sacked Mitchell Trubisky with about two minutes left, capping a big comeback. Matthew Stafford threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions (5-7), who came away with a wild win following a major shakeup after a Thanksgiving loss to Houston. They fired general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia while elevating Bevell, their offensive coordinator.
Detroit trailed 30-20 early in the fourth period after Trubisky threw an 11-yard touchdown to Cole Kmet on a bootleg. Chicago's Bilal Nichols then intercepted a short pass intended for Jesse James.
But the Lions turned things around down the stretch, sending the Bears (5-7) to their sixth straight loss.
Detroit cut it to 30-27 with 2:18 left on Stafford's 25-yard pass to Marvin Jones Jr. Then Bears had a third down at their 17 when Okwara stripped Trubisky. John Penisini recovered and the Lions took over at the Chicago 7.
Peterson ran it in two plays later for his second touchdown of the game, and the Lions came out on top after losing four of five. Peterson ran for 57 yards, and the Lions snapped a five-game losing streak to Chicago.
Stafford completed 27 of 42 passes. The 12-year veteran has 3,278 yards, the ninth time he has surpassed the 3,000 mark.
Jones had eight catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. Quintez Cephus caught a 49-yard touchdown pass.
The Bears are on their worst skid since they dropped eight in a row in 2002. And the latest loss figures to fuel more speculation about coach Matt Nagy's future. He lit into his team following a blowout at Green Bay last week, then watched a 10-point lead disappear in the final moments.
BEARS STATS
Trubisky was 26 of 34 for 267 yards and a touchdown. The 2017 second overall draft pick played turnover-free ball until the strip-sack after giving it away three times against the Packers in his first start since Week 3.
David Montgomery ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 13-yard TD in the first quarter and a 4-yarder in the final minute of the half to make it 23-13.
Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 59 yards and a touchdown. He also returned the game's opening kickoff 45 yards, leading to a field goal. Allen Robinson caught six passes for 75 yards.
INJURY REPORT
Lions: RT Tyrell Crosby (ankle), CB Mike Ford (back) and S C.J. Moore (ankle) were hurt. Moore was injured blocking on a third-quarter punt return. ... WR Kenny Golladay (hip) missed his fifth straight game.
Bears: TE J.P. Holtz hurt his shoulder.
UP NEXT
Lions: host Green Bay on Dec. 13.
Bears: host Houston on Dec. 13.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFLhttps://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
M. Stafford
9 QB
402 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT
|
32
FPTS
|
D. Montgomery
32 RB
72 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 39 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
22
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:42
|32:18
|1st Downs
|24
|26
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|18
|15
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|460
|389
|Total Plays
|66
|67
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|60
|140
|Rush Attempts
|22
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|400
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|27-42
|26-34
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.0
|4-42.5
|Return Yards
|91
|79
|Punts - Returns
|2-20
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-71
|4-67
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|400
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|60
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|460
|TOTAL YDS
|389
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
32
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|27/42
|402
|3
|1
|32
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
17
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|16
|57
|2
|15
|17
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
32
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|2
|0
|0
|1
|32
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 11 WR
17
FPTS
|M. Jones
|12
|8
|116
|1
|25
|17
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|9
|7
|84
|0
|24
|8
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
12
FPTS
|Q. Cephus
|4
|2
|63
|1
|49
|12
|
D. Amendola 80 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Amendola
|5
|3
|62
|0
|23
|6
|
M. Sanu WR
3
FPTS
|M. Sanu
|2
|2
|36
|0
|21
|3
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|2
|24
|0
|19
|2
|
J. James 83 TE
6
FPTS
|J. James
|3
|1
|9
|1
|9
|6
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|3
|2
|8
|0
|5
|0
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
17
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Kearse 32 SAF
|J. Kearse
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Coleman 27 CB
|J. Coleman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Roberts 29 CB
|D. Roberts
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Okwara 95 DE
|R. Okwara
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Collins 58 OLB
|J. Collins
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 51 OLB
|J. Tavai
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 40 MLB
|J. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 97 DE
|N. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ragland 59 ILB
|R. Ragland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ford 38 CB
|M. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 26 SS
|D. Harmon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Penisini 91 DT
|J. Penisini
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 92 DT
|K. Strong
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 FS
|W. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Nelson 67 OT
|M. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Price 47 DB
|B. Price
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Griffen DE
|E. Griffen
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 52 OLB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reeves-Maybin 44 LB
|J. Reeves-Maybin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Killebrew 35 SAF
|M. Killebrew
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
4
FPTS
|M. Prater
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|3
|44.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|3
|16.0
|23
|0
|
J. Williams RB
0
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
J. Cabinda 45 FB
0
FPTS
|J. Cabinda
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|10.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
14
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|26/34
|267
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
22
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|17
|72
|2
|13
|22
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|10
|59
|1
|13
|11
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
14
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|3
|6
|0
|3
|14
|
A. Miller 17 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Miller
|1
|3
|0
|3
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Robinson 12 WR
7
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|7
|6
|75
|0
|21
|7
|
A. Miller 17 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Miller
|5
|5
|56
|0
|19
|5
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|6
|4
|43
|0
|21
|4
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
22
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|4
|4
|39
|0
|16
|22
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
9
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|7
|5
|37
|1
|13
|9
|
J. Wims 83 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Wims
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|11
|
J. Graham 80 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Graham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 23 CB
|K. Fuller
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Skrine 24 CB
|B. Skrine
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
|D. Houston-Carson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mingo 50 OLB
|B. Mingo
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holtz 81 TE
|J. Holtz
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 SS
|T. Gipson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 39 FS
|E. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 98 NT
|B. Nichols
|2-2
|1.0
|1
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Iyiegbuniwe 45 LB
|J. Iyiegbuniwe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 90 DT
|J. Jenkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 97 DE
|M. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nall 35 RB
|R. Nall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 92 DE
|B. Urban
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
6
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|45
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|4
|42.5
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holtz 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Holtz
|2
|8.5
|12
|0
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|45.0
|45
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter WR
0
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 64 yards from DET 35 to CHI 1. C.Patterson pushed ob at CHI 46 for 45 yards (M.Ford).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 46(14:51 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to 50 for 4 yards (J.Tavai; J.Collins).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 50(14:29 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Robinson to DET 34 for 16 yards (D.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 34(14:09 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to C.Kmet.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 34(14:06 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to DET 26 for 8 yards (J.Tavai).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHI 26(13:27 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to DET 27 for -1 yards (R.Okwara J.Collins).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CHI 27(12:42 - 1st) C.Santos 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:37 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 61 yards from CHI 35 to DET 4. J.Agnew pushed ob at DET 20 for 16 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 20(12:33 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Sanu to DET 41 for 21 yards (K.Fuller).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 41(12:02 - 1st) A.Peterson left tackle to DET 43 for 2 yards (R.Smith; B.Nichols).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 43(11:25 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to J.Agnew to CHI 38 for 19 yards (R.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 38(11:02 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to J.Agnew pushed ob at CHI 33 for 5 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DET 33(10:39 - 1st) K.Johnson right guard to CHI 33 for no gain (D.Trevathan; B.Nichols).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - DET 33(9:59 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson pushed ob at CHI 29 for 4 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - DET 29(9:35 - 1st) J.Agnew to CHI 29 for no gain (B.Skrine).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 29(9:29 - 1st) A.Miller left end ran ob at CHI 32 for 3 yards (J.Kearse).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 32(9:02 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass deep middle to A.Robinson to CHI 49 for 17 yards (D.Harmon; W.Harris).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 49(8:27 - 1st) C.Patterson left tackle to DET 39 for 12 yards (R.Ragland).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(7:50 - 1st) PENALTY on DET-R.Okwara Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at DET 39 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 5 - CHI 34(7:27 - 1st) C.Patterson right end pushed ob at DET 21 for 13 yards (W.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 21(7:00 - 1st) Direct snap to D.Montgomery. D.Montgomery right tackle to DET 13 for 8 yards (E.Griffen; J.Collins).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 13(6:21 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(6:13 - 1st) C.Santos extra point is Blocked (R.Okwara) Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 47 yards from CHI 35 to DET 18. J.Williams to DET 28 for 10 yards (J.Holtz).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 28(6:08 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to Q.Cephus.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - DET 28(6:05 - 1st) M.Stafford sacked at DET 28 for 0 yards (B.Mingo).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - DET 28(5:21 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to DET 43 for 15 yards (K.Fuller).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 43(4:45 - 1st) A.Peterson left guard to DET 47 for 4 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 47(4:12 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to Q.Cephus to CHI 39 for 14 yards (R.Smith).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 39(3:35 - 1st) A.Peterson left guard to CHI 24 for 15 yards (B.Skrine).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 24(2:58 - 1st) A.Peterson left guard to CHI 20 for 4 yards (R.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 20(2:20 - 1st) A.Peterson right guard to CHI 18 for 2 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - DET 18(1:42 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Hockenson to CHI 4 for 14 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - DET 4(1:03 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to D.Amendola (J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - DET 4(1:00 - 1st) A.Peterson right tackle to CHI 3 for 1 yard (D.Trevathan).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - DET 3(0:19 - 1st) A.Peterson left tackle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 1st) (Kick formation) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox. Penalty on CHI-S.McManis Defensive Offside offsetting enforced at CHI 15 - No Play. Penalty on DET-O.Aboushi Offensive Holding offsetting.
|Missed PAT
|(0:15 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is No Good Hit Right Upright Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(0:15 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right [R.Okwara].
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 25(0:08 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 29 for 4 yards (J.Davis).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHI 29(15:00 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep middle to A.Robinson to 50 for 21 yards (D.Harmon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 50(14:22 - 2nd) C.Patterson left end to DET 49 for 1 yard (J.Collins).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHI 49(13:41 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at DET 39 for 10 yards (T.Walker).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(13:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on DET-F.Herron Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at DET 39 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - CHI 34(12:49 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard to DET 32 for 2 yards (J.Penisini; J.Collins).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 32(12:05 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to J.Wims pushed ob at DET 19 for 13 yards (M.Ford).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 19(11:36 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right end to DET 15 for 4 yards (R.Okwara).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 15(10:56 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to DET 5 for 10 yards (J.Collins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - CHI 5(10:14 - 2nd) C.Patterson right end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:10 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 57 yards from CHI 35 to DET 8. J.Agnew to DET 31 for 23 yards (R.Nall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 31(10:03 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to M.Jones.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 31(9:57 - 2nd) A.Peterson right guard to DET 36 for 5 yards (B.Urban).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - DET 30(9:18 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 30 for -6 yards (K.Mack). PENALTY on CHI-B.Skrine Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at DET 36 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 41(9:03 - 2nd) K.Johnson left tackle to DET 43 for 2 yards (B.Nichols).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DET 43(8:30 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to M.Jones.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - DET 43(8:23 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to Q.Cephus [R.Smith].
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - DET 43(8:16 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 45 yards to CHI 12 Center-D.Muhlbach downed by DET-C.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 12(8:06 - 2nd) C.Patterson right guard to CHI 19 for 7 yards (D.Roberts).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 19(7:27 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 29 for 10 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 29(6:43 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Robinson to CHI 36 for 7 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 36(6:07 - 2nd) C.Patterson right tackle to CHI 39 for 3 yards (R.Okwara).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(5:24 - 2nd) C.Patterson left end to CHI 39 for no gain (J.Penisini).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHI 39(4:41 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to A.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CHI 39(4:36 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to C.Kmet (J.Kearse).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CHI 39(4:31 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 44 yards to DET 17 Center-P.Scales. J.Agnew to DET 28 for 11 yards (J.Iyiegbuniwe).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 28(4:20 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to K.Johnson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 28(4:16 - 2nd) A.Peterson left guard to DET 33 for 5 yards (D.Trevathan; B.Skrine). Penalty on DET-J.Jackson Offensive Holding offsetting enforced at DET 28 - No Play. Penalty on CHI-K.Mack Defensive Offside offsetting.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 28(3:53 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to K.Johnson pushed ob at DET 31 for 3 yards (R.Smith).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - DET 31(3:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on DET-M.Sanu False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 31 - No Play.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 12 - DET 26(2:59 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep middle to M.Jones to CHI 49 for 25 yards (J.Johnson).
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 49(2:33 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep right to Q.Cephus for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:22 - 2nd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 2nd) M.Prater kicks 45 yards from DET 35 to CHI 20. J.Holtz to CHI 32 for 12 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 32(2:18 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Robinson to CHI 42 for 10 yards (J.Davis).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 42(2:00 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Miller to DET 43 for 15 yards (J.Coleman).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 43(1:38 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard to DET 37 for 6 yards (K.Strong).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHI 37(1:13 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Miller to DET 18 for 19 yards (J.Coleman).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHI 0(0:55 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to A.Robinson. PENALTY on DET-D.Roberts Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at DET 18 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 13(0:48 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Miller to DET 4 for 9 yards (J.Kearse).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHI 4(0:40 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 47 yards from CHI 35 to DET 18. J.Cabinda to DET 31 for 13 yards (B.Mingo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 31(0:30 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to D.Amendola (M.Edwards).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 31(0:24 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to K.Johnson to DET 36 for 5 yards (J.Johnson; Ta.Gipson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - DET 36(0:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on DET-J.Jackson False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 36 - No Play.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - DET 31(0:18 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep middle to M.Jones to CHI 47 for 22 yards (B.Skrine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 47(0:11 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to M.Jones (D.Bush).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DET 47(0:02 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle (E.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 55 yards from CHI 35 to DET 10. J.Agnew pushed ob at DET 19 for 9 yards (D.Houston-Carson; J.Iyiegbuniwe).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 19(14:56 - 3rd) A.Peterson left guard to DET 22 for 3 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - DET 22(14:17 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Sanu to DET 37 for 15 yards (B.Skrine).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 37(13:43 - 3rd) A.Peterson left tackle to DET 40 for 3 yards (J.Jenkins; B.Urban).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - DET 40(13:06 - 3rd) A.Peterson left tackle to DET 42 for 2 yards (A.Hicks; B.Urban).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - DET 42(12:22 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 40 for -2 yards (B.Nichols).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DET 40(11:41 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 45 yards to CHI 15 Center-D.Muhlbach. D.Carter to CHI 20 for 5 yards (Ch.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(11:31 - 3rd) M.Trubisky left end to CHI 21 for 1 yard (J.Tavai).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHI 21(11:06 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to C.Kmet to CHI 34 for 13 yards (D.Harmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 34(10:43 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CHI 34(10:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI-G.Ifedi False Start 5 yards enforced at CHI 34 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - CHI 29(10:37 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Montgomery to CHI 28 for -1 yards (J.Coleman).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - CHI 28(9:57 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney to CHI 34 for 6 yards (J.Coleman).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CHI 34(9:14 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 41 yards to DET 25 Center-P.Scales. J.Agnew to DET 34 for 9 yards (J.Holtz). DET-C.Moore was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 34(9:02 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to DET 46 for 12 yards (K.Fuller).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 46(8:21 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to CHI 47 for 7 yards (K.Fuller).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - DET 47(7:48 - 3rd) A.Peterson right guard to CHI 44 for 3 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 44(7:10 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to J.James.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DET 44(7:07 - 3rd) A.Peterson left guard to CHI 44 for no gain (B.Skrine; R.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - DET 44(6:22 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Hockenson to CHI 35 for 9 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - DET 35(5:52 - 3rd) M.Stafford left guard to CHI 34 for 1 yard (A.Hicks).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 34(5:14 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass deep left to T.Hockenson to CHI 10 for 24 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 10(4:32 - 3rd) K.Johnson left end pushed ob at CHI 9 for 1 yard (R.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - DET 9(4:01 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to J.James for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:55 - 3rd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 3rd) M.Prater kicks 42 yards from DET 35 to CHI 23. J.Holtz to CHI 28 for 5 yards (M.Killebrew). CHI-J.Holtz was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 28(3:49 - 3rd) C.Patterson left tackle to CHI 41 for 13 yards (T.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 41(3:13 - 3rd) C.Patterson left tackle to CHI 43 for 2 yards (J.Penisini).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHI 43(2:27 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 45 for 2 yards (N.Williams; J.Collins).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - CHI 45(1:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on DET-E.Griffen Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CHI 45 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHI 50(1:18 - 3rd) M.Trubisky left end to DET 48 for 2 yards (J.Tavai).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 48(0:40 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left tackle to DET 49 for -1 yards (J.Collins).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - CHI 49(15:00 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Miller to DET 45 for 4 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 7 - CHI 45(14:16 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Mooney to DET 24 for 21 yards (D.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 24(13:28 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep middle to J.Graham.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 24(13:23 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at DET 18 for 6 yards (T.Walker; J.Coleman).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHI 18(12:47 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Patterson to DET 14 for 4 yards (T.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 14(12:04 - 4th) C.Patterson right tackle to DET 11 for 3 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 11(11:29 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Kmet for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:23 - 4th) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(11:23 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to A.Peterson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 25(11:17 - 4th) A.Peterson right guard to DET 28 for 3 yards (M.Edwards).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 7 - DET 28(10:33 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep middle to D.Amendola to CHI 49 for 23 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 49(10:09 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to CHI 43 for 6 yards (K.Fuller). CHI-B.Skrine was injured during the play.
|Int
|
2 & 4 - DET 43(9:29 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right intended for J.James INTERCEPTED by B.Nichols at CHI 47. B.Nichols to DET 46 for 7 yards (M.Nelson).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 46(9:22 - 4th) D.Montgomery left tackle to DET 37 for 9 yards (J.Collins; J.Kearse).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHI 37(8:39 - 4th) D.Montgomery left tackle to DET 33 for 4 yards (J.Collins; J.Kearse). PENALTY on CHI-C.Leno Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DET 37 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - CHI 47(8:16 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Kmet to DET 40 for 7 yards (J.Kearse).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CHI 40(7:32 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to C.Patterson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CHI 40(7:29 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 32 yards to DET 8 Center-P.Scales fair catch by J.Agnew.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 8(7:22 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones to DET 13 for 5 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DET 13(7:02 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson (Ta.Gipson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DET 13(6:55 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to M.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - DET 13(6:50 - 4th) J.Fox punts 42 yards to CHI 45 Center-D.Muhlbach downed by DET-B.Price.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 45(6:38 - 4th) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 42 for -3 yards (R.Ragland).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - CHI 42(5:58 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Miller pushed ob at DET 49 for 9 yards (D.Roberts).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - CHI 49(5:30 - 4th) M.Trubisky sacked at CHI 43 for -8 yards (E.Griffen).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CHI 43(4:43 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 53 yards to DET 4 Center-P.Scales downed by CHI-C.Patterson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 4(4:33 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 4(4:29 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 18 for 14 yards (E.Jackson). DET-K.Johnson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 18(4:02 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep middle to D.Amendola to DET 40 for 22 yards (B.Skrine).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 40(3:35 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep left to D.Amendola to CHI 43 for 17 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 43(3:09 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones to CHI 38 for 5 yards (J.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 38(2:45 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to CHI 25 for 13 yards (E.Jackson).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(2:24 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep left to M.Jones for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:18 - 4th) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 4th) M.Prater kicks 59 yards from DET 35 to CHI 6. D.Mooney to CHI 11 for 5 yards (B.Price).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 11(2:13 - 4th) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 14 for 3 yards (N.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 14(2:00 - 4th) M.Trubisky scrambles right guard to CHI 17 for 3 yards (N.Williams).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - CHI 17(1:54 - 4th) M.Trubisky sacked at CHI 9 for -8 yards (R.Okwara). FUMBLES (R.Okwara) RECOVERED by DET-J.Penisini at CHI 7.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - DET 7(1:48 - 4th) A.Peterson right guard to CHI 5 for 2 yards (R.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 5(1:42 - 4th) A.Peterson left guard for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:37 - 4th) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 4th) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(1:37 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 41 for 16 yards (J.Kearse). PENALTY on DET-J.Kearse Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards enforced at CHI 41.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 44(1:28 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Kmet to DET 43 for 1 yard (J.Kearse).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHI 43(1:06 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Montgomery to DET 29 for 14 yards (J.Collins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 29(0:45 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to C.Kmet to DET 24 for 5 yards (J.Kearse).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CHI 24(0:26 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHI 24(0:22 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Robinson pushed ob at DET 20 for 4 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CHI 20(0:16 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to DET 20 for no gain (K.Strong). Official Measurement The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
