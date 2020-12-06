|
|
|LV
|NYJ
Carr's TD pass with 5 seconds left lifts Raiders past Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Derek Carr threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with 5 seconds left, lifting the Las Vegas Raiders to a wild 31-28 victory over the still-winless New York Jets on Sunday.
The Jets took a 28-24 lead with 5:34 remaining on Ty Johnson's 1-yard touchdown and the defense came up with a big fourth-down stop that appeared to end New York's agonizing wait for its first win of the season.
But New York went three-and-out with a chance to seal it - and Carr and the Raiders had 35 seconds left to try for what appeared an unlikely comeback. Four plays later, Carr found Ruggs streaking downfield - beating rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson - and delivered the ball perfectly for the winning score.
The Raiders (7-5) celebrated wildly, and the deflated Jets (0-12) could only imagine what could - and maybe should - have been.
After a squib kick by Las Vegas, the Jets had one final chance but Sam Darnold's Hail Mary throw was batted down in front of the end zone.
Carr finished with three touchdown passes, including two to Darren Waller, and ran for another score. Waller had 13 catches for 200 yards, becoming the 12th tight end since the 1970 merger with 150 or more yards receiving and two or more TD catches in a game.
Clelin Ferrell had two strip-sacks in his return from the COVID-19 list as Las Vegas bounced back from a blowout loss to Atlanta last week to stay in the middle of the AFC playoff hunt.
Barely.
On the drive before the winning possession, it appeared the Raiders had the go-ahead touchdown on fourth down when Hunter Renfrow caught a pass in the end zone - but the teams had offsetting penalties. Given one more chance, Carr's pass to Nelson Agholor fell just short in the end zone and the defense raced off the field, arms raised in celebration.
But it was only momentary jubilation.
The lowly Jets lost their 12th straight and tied the team mark for longest overall skid, which spanned the 1995 and '96 seasons under Rich Kotite. New York remains on pace to join the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns as the only NFL teams to go 0-16.
Darnold ran it in from 4 yards to cap a run-heavy - eight of nine plays - 96-yard touchdown drive that began the Jets' fourth-quarter comeback. A pass-interference penalty gave the Jets another chance at a 2-point conversion, and Darnold threw to Denzel Mims to get the Jets within 24-21 with 10:22 left.
The Jets got the ball right back three plays later when Javelin Guidry forced the ball out of Ruggs' hands after a 12-yard catch and Marcus Maye recovered.
New York took advantage with an 18-yard catch by Griffin sandwiched by a few runs - and a personal foul on Ferrell - to put the ball at the 1. Johnson pushed his way up the middle for the go-ahead score, tossing the ball into the air after giving the Jets a 28-24 lead with 5:34 left.
STARTING STRONG
Darnold led the Jets on an impressive opening possession, capping the 12-play, 74-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown toss to Jamison Crowder. It was the struggling quarterback's first TD pass since Week 3 - which also spanned two two-game stints on the sideline with shoulder injuries - a span of 19 quarters.
It also marked the sixth straight game the Jets have scored on their opening drive. That's the longest active streak in the NFL, with Kansas City having a chance to tie that in its game against Denver on Sunday night.
Darnold put the Jets back on top early in the second quarter with another TD toss to Crowder, this time from 6 yards out. It was the first time Darnold had at least two touchdown passes in a game since Dec. 12, 2019, against Baltimore.
INJURIES
Raiders: CB Damon Arnette was lost to a concussion in the first quarter when his helmet connected with that of Jets RB Frank Gore. ... S Jeff Heath left in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.
Jets: Gore also left with a concussion on the collision with Arnette. ... RG Greg Van Roten left with a foot injury in the first half and didn't return. ... S Ashtyn Davis left with an injured foot.
UP NEXT
Raiders: host Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.
Jets: travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Carr
4 QB
381 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 5 RuYds, RuTD
|
37
FPTS
|
S. Darnold
14 QB
186 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 26 RuYds, RuTD
|
23
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:01
|28:59
|1st Downs
|24
|24
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|17
|11
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|440
|376
|Total Plays
|74
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|72
|206
|Rush Attempts
|25
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|6.1
|Net Yards Passing
|368
|170
|Comp. - Att.
|28-47
|14-23
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-21
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.0
|4-45.5
|Return Yards
|55
|78
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-32
|2-58
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-20
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|368
|PASS YDS
|170
|
|
|72
|RUSH YDS
|206
|
|
|440
|TOTAL YDS
|376
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
37
FPTS
|D. Carr
|28/47
|381
|3
|1
|37
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Booker 23 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Booker
|16
|50
|0
|14
|5
|
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Richard
|4
|11
|0
|5
|1
|
T. Riddick 35 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Riddick
|3
|6
|0
|3
|0
|
D. Carr 4 QB
37
FPTS
|D. Carr
|2
|5
|1
|3
|37
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Waller 83 TE
32
FPTS
|D. Waller
|17
|13
|200
|2
|38
|32
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
12
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|4
|3
|84
|1
|46
|12
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
4
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|6
|4
|47
|0
|18
|4
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
3
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|11
|4
|38
|0
|14
|3
|
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Richard
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Riddick 35 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Riddick
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
A. Ingold 45 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
D. Booker 23 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Booker
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|
J. Witten 82 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Witten
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Jones 12 WR
0
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Heath 38 SS
|J. Heath
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 25 FS
|E. Harris
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Kwiatkoski 44 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 96 DE
|C. Ferrell
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|2
|
N. Lawson 26 CB
|N. Lawson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 22 CB
|K. Nixon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 50 LB
|N. Morrow
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 99 DE
|A. Key
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 91 DE
|K. Vickers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Leavitt 32 SAF
|D. Leavitt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hurst 73 DT
|M. Hurst
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 42 ILB
|C. Littleton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mullen 27 CB
|T. Mullen
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Arnette 20 CB
|D. Arnette
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ross 93 DT
|D. Ross
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
7
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|1/1
|48
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|3
|43.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
12
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
4
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|2
|11.5
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
23
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|14/23
|186
|2
|1
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
17
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|22
|104
|1
|16
|17
|
J. Adams 36 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Adams
|8
|74
|0
|25
|7
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
23
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|3
|26
|1
|17
|23
|
F. Gore 21 RB
0
FPTS
|F. Gore
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Crowder 82 WR
16
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|7
|5
|47
|2
|16
|16
|
D. Mims 11 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Mims
|3
|2
|40
|0
|23
|6
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|2
|33
|0
|25
|3
|
R. Griffin 84 TE
3
FPTS
|R. Griffin
|2
|2
|31
|0
|18
|3
|
B. Perriman 19 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|4
|1
|22
|0
|22
|2
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
17
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|2
|13
|0
|10
|17
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Hewitt 46 LB
|N. Hewitt
|9-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hall 37 CB
|B. Hall
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis 32 SS
|A. Davis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Guidry 40 CB
|J. Guidry
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|2
|
H. Langi 44 LB
|H. Langi
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Jackson 38 CB
|L. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DT
|Q. Williams
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 50 LB
|F. Luvu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hager 54 LB
|B. Hager
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 48 OLB
|J. Jenkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
|F. Fatukasi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 20 FS
|M. Maye
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Perriman 19 WR
|B. Perriman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Andrews 68 OG
|J. Andrews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 23 CB
|A. Maulet
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Basham 93 OLB
|T. Basham
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 96 DE
|H. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Castillo 6 K
2
FPTS
|S. Castillo
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|4
|45.5
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Brown 87 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Brown
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 64 yards from LV 35 to NYJ 1. C.Ballentine to NYJ 26 for 25 yards (J.Heath; K.Wilber).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(14:54 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right [M.Crosby].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 26(14:47 - 1st) F.Gore left end to NYJ 28 for 2 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; D.Arnette). LV-D.Arnette was injured during the play. NYJ-F.Gore was injured during the play.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 8 - NYJ 28(14:19 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Perriman to 50 for 22 yards (J.Heath) [E.Harris].
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 50(13:38 - 1st) T.Johnson left tackle pushed ob at LV 41 for 9 yards (N.Lawson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYJ 41(13:05 - 1st) T.Johnson up the middle to LV 40 for 1 yard (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(12:23 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short middle to J.Crowder to LV 29 for 11 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 29(11:47 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to J.Crowder (C.Ferrell).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 29(11:42 - 1st) T.Johnson left tackle to LV 20 for 9 yards (N.Lawson).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYJ 20(11:02 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short middle to D.Mims pushed ob at LV 3 for 17 yards (J.Heath).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - NYJ 3(10:29 - 1st) T.Johnson up the middle to LV 3 for no gain (E.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NYJ 3(9:53 - 1st) J.Adams left guard to LV 3 for no gain (J.Hankins; C.Ferrell).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - NYJ 3(9:08 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Crowder for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:03 - 1st) S.Castillo extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(9:03 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to N.Agholor.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 25(8:58 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to A.Ingold to LV 27 for 2 yards (B.Hall).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - LV 27(8:12 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to LV 45 for 18 yards (M.Maye).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(7:35 - 1st) D.Booker up the middle to LV 47 for 2 yards (N.Hewitt T.Basham).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 47(7:00 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to NYJ 41 for 12 yards (A.Davis).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 41(6:09 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to NYJ 32 for 9 yards (H.Langi).
|Int
|
2 & 1 - LV 32(5:27 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left intended for H.Ruggs INTERCEPTED by A.Maulet at NYJ 25. A.Maulet to NYJ 45 for 20 yards (K.Miller). Ball thrown to the 30 yardline and tipped by receiver #11 Rugs.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(5:15 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 45(5:06 - 1st) T.Johnson right guard to NYJ 45 for no gain (A.Key).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NYJ 45(4:26 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to D.Mims [A.Key].
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NYJ 45(4:21 - 1st) B.Mann punts 46 yards to LV 9 Center-T.Hennessy. H.Renfrow to LV 21 for 12 yards (B.Hager). NYJ-B.Jackson was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 21(4:11 - 1st) D.Booker right end pushed ob at LV 25 for 4 yards (Q.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 25(3:38 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 28 for 3 yards (B.Hall).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - LV 45(3:02 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to N.Agholor [N.Hewitt]. PENALTY on NYJ-B.Hall Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LV 28 - No Play.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 33(2:57 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to H.Ruggs to NYJ 39 for 28 yards (N.Hewitt; M.Maye).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 39(2:12 - 1st) D.Booker up the middle to NYJ 38 for 1 yard (N.Hewitt).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 38(1:33 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep left to D.Waller pushed ob at NYJ 10 for 28 yards (L.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 10(0:57 - 1st) J.Richard left tackle to NYJ 9 for 1 yard (J.Jenkins).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 9(0:16 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 67 yards from LV 35 to NYJ -2. C.Ballentine to NYJ 31 for 33 yards (C.Littleton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 31(0:06 - 1st) T.Johnson left end to NYJ 33 for 2 yards (D.Ross; N.Morrow).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 33(15:00 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to J.Crowder to NYJ 49 for 16 yards (T.Mullen).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(14:23 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to R.Griffin to LV 38 for 13 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(13:41 - 2nd) J.Adams left tackle to LV 13 for 25 yards (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 13(12:56 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to J.Crowder.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 13(12:52 - 2nd) T.Johnson left tackle to LV 6 for 7 yards (E.Harris M.Hurst). LV-L.Joyner was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - NYJ 6(12:07 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Crowder for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(12:02 - 2nd) S.Castillo extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:02 - 2nd) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(12:02 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 31 for 6 yards (A.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LV 31(11:36 - 2nd) J.Richard up the middle to LV 36 for 5 yards (N.Hewitt J.Guidry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 36(10:59 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Waller.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 36(10:55 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to LV 40 for 4 yards (J.Guidry) [Q.Williams].
|+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - LV 40(10:11 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to NYJ 43 for 17 yards (L.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 43(9:27 - 2nd) T.Riddick left end to NYJ 40 for 3 yards (L.Jackson N.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LV 40(8:39 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Waller.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LV 40(8:33 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to B.Edwards.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LV 40(8:29 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 31 yards to NYJ 9 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 9(8:23 - 2nd) J.Adams up the middle to NYJ 10 for 1 yard (C.Ferrell).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 10(7:46 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass deep left to D.Mims to NYJ 33 for 23 yards (J.Heath).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(7:04 - 2nd) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 26 for -7 yards (C.Ferrell). FUMBLES (C.Ferrell) [C.Ferrell] RECOVERED by LV-J.Hankins at NYJ 31.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 31(6:58 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to NYJ 30 for 1 yard (J.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LV 30(6:20 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Waller.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LV 30(6:17 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to H.Renfrow [Q.Williams].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - LV 30(6:11 - 2nd) D.Carlson 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(6:07 - 2nd) T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 31 for 6 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 31(5:27 - 2nd) T.Johnson left guard to NYJ 45 for 14 yards (J.Heath).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(4:43 - 2nd) J.Adams right guard to 50 for 5 yards (M.Hurst).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 50(4:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on LV-L.Joyner Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(3:45 - 2nd) J.Adams right end ran ob at LV 38 for 7 yards (J.Heath).
|Int
|
2 & 3 - NYJ 38(3:12 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right intended for B.Perriman INTERCEPTED by T.Mullen at LV 34. T.Mullen to LV 34 for no gain (B.Perriman).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 34(3:06 - 2nd) D.Booker left guard to LV 31 for -3 yards (F.Luvu).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - LV 31(2:24 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to N.Agholor ran ob at LV 44 for 13 yards (L.Jackson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 44(2:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to N.Agholor ran ob at NYJ 42 for 14 yards [J.Franklin-Myers].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 42(1:55 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to N.Agholor to NYJ 38 for 4 yards (B.Hall).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 38(1:21 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:12 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(1:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYJ-J.Crowder False Start 5 yards enforced at NYJ 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - NYJ 20(1:12 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to B.Perriman [C.Ferrell].
|+25 YD
|
2 & 15 - NYJ 20(1:08 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Berrios to NYJ 45 for 25 yards (N.Morrow).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(0:46 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Berrios pushed ob at LV 47 for 8 yards (L.Joyner).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - NYJ 47(0:40 - 2nd) T.Johnson up the middle to LV 35 for 12 yards (E.Harris).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(0:34 - 2nd) S.Darnold sacked at LV 42 for -7 yards (C.Ferrell). FUMBLES (C.Ferrell) [C.Ferrell] RECOVERED by LV-M.Crosby at LV 40. M.Crosby to LV 40 for no gain (J.Andrews).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 40(0:28 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep right to H.Renfrow pushed ob at NYJ 42 for 18 yards (A.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 42(0:22 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to N.Agholor.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LV 42(0:14 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at 50 for -8 yards (N.Hewitt).
|Sack
|
3 & 18 - LV 50(0:09 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at LV 45 for -5 yards (Q.Williams). NYJ-J.Jenkins was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Booker right guard to LV 39 for 14 yards (A.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 39(14:33 - 3rd) D.Booker up the middle to LV 42 for 3 yards (N.Hewitt H.Langi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LV 42(13:51 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to Z.Jones.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - LV 42(13:47 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to 50 for 8 yards (H.Langi).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 50(13:08 - 3rd) T.Riddick right guard to NYJ 47 for 3 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 47(12:36 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller pushed ob at NYJ 28 for 19 yards (A.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 28(12:00 - 3rd) D.Booker up the middle to NYJ 22 for 6 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LV 22(11:24 - 3rd) D.Booker right guard to NYJ 19 for 3 yards (Q.Williams; T.Basham).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LV 19(10:43 - 3rd) D.Booker up the middle to NYJ 15 for 4 yards (H.Langi; A.Davis). NYJ-A.Davis was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 15(9:57 - 3rd) D.Booker right end to NYJ 14 for 1 yard (N.Hewitt).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 14(9:15 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to NYJ 5 for 9 yards (B.Hall).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - LV 5(8:35 - 3rd) J.Richard up the middle to NYJ 2 for 3 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LV 2(7:58 - 3rd) D.Carr scrambles right end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:52 - 3rd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(7:52 - 3rd) T.Johnson left end to NYJ 25 for no gain (K.Vickers).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(7:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYJ-J.Crowder False Start 5 yards enforced at NYJ 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - NYJ 20(6:55 - 3rd) S.Darnold scrambles right end pushed ob at NYJ 25 for 5 yards (M.Crosby).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NYJ 25(6:10 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep middle to B.Perriman (E.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NYJ 25(6:05 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 42 yards to LV 33 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by H.Renfrow. PENALTY on NYJ-A.Maulet Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at LV 33.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 48(5:57 - 3rd) D.Booker right guard to 50 for 2 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LV 49(5:22 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Booker.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - LV 49(5:19 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to T.Riddick to NYJ 47 for 3 yards (N.Hewitt T.Basham).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LV 47(4:30 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 47 yards to end zone Center-T.Sieg Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(4:19 - 3rd) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 11 for -9 yards (N.Morrow).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 19 - NYJ 11(3:33 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short right to T.Johnson to NYJ 14 for 3 yards (J.Heath).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - NYJ 14(2:52 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short middle to T.Johnson to NYJ 24 for 10 yards (A.Key).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NYJ 24(2:08 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 47 yards to LV 29 Center-T.Hennessy. H.Renfrow to LV 40 for 11 yards (B.Hager).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 40(1:54 - 3rd) D.Booker right guard to LV 43 for 3 yards (H.Langi).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 43(1:18 - 3rd) D.Booker right guard to LV 45 for 2 yards (H.Anderson; H.Langi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LV 45(0:40 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to D.Waller (F.Fatukasi).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LV 45(0:36 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 51 yards to NYJ 4 Center-T.Sieg downed by LV-D.Leavitt.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 16(15:00 - 4th) J.Adams left tackle to NYJ 34 for 18 yards (N.Lawson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(14:21 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Crowder to NYJ 45 for 11 yards (L.Joyner).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(13:40 - 4th) J.Adams left end to LV 49 for 6 yards (K.Nixon).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 49(12:58 - 4th) S.Darnold scrambles ran ob at LV 32 for 17 yards (J.Heath).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(12:20 - 4th) T.Johnson left end ran ob at LV 16 for 16 yards (E.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 16(11:41 - 4th) T.Johnson left end ran ob at LV 11 for 5 yards (K.Nixon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 11(11:06 - 4th) T.Johnson right tackle to LV 4 for 7 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - NYJ 4(10:27 - 4th) S.Darnold right end for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. LV-J.Heath was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|(10:22 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Darnold pass to R.Griffin is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on LV-N.Morrow Defensive Pass Interference 1 yard enforced at LV 2 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|(10:22 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Darnold pass to D.Mims is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. Shotgun formation on pass
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 4th) B.Mann kicks 67 yards from NYJ 35 to LV -2. H.Ruggs to LV 30 for 32 yards (A.Maulet).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 30(10:16 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Booker to LV 31 for 1 yard (J.Guidry; J.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 31(9:35 - 4th) D.Carr scrambles right end ran ob at LV 34 for 3 yards (B.Hall).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - LV 34(8:56 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Ruggs to LV 46 for 12 yards (J.Guidry). FUMBLES (J.Guidry) RECOVERED by NYJ-M.Maye at LV 44.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 44(8:45 - 4th) T.Johnson left end pushed ob at LV 39 for 5 yards (C.Littleton). PENALTY on LV-C.Ferrell Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at LV 39.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 24(8:19 - 4th) T.Johnson left guard to LV 22 for 2 yards (N.Morrow; C.Ferrell).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 22(7:39 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short right to R.Griffin to LV 4 for 18 yards (D.Leavitt).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - NYJ 4(6:57 - 4th) T.Johnson up the middle to LV 2 for 2 yards (J.Hankins M.Hurst).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NYJ 2(6:18 - 4th) T.Johnson left guard to LV 1 for 1 yard (J.Hankins; D.Leavitt).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYJ 1(5:38 - 4th) T.Johnson up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:34 - 4th) S.Castillo extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 4th) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(5:34 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Richard to LV 31 for 6 yards (N.Hewitt; H.Langi).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - LV 31(4:56 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to N.Agholor pushed ob at LV 38 for 7 yards (B.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(4:49 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to N.Agholor (M.Maye).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 38(4:41 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to H.Renfrow (M.Maye).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 38(4:38 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller ran ob at NYJ 33 for 29 yards (M.Maye) [M.Farley].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 33(4:31 - 4th) T.Riddick up the middle to NYJ 33 for no gain (Q.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 33(3:53 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to NYJ 28 for 5 yards (H.Langi).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - LV 23(3:13 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to H.Renfrow. PENALTY on NYJ-J.Guidry Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at NYJ 28 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 23(3:10 - 4th) J.Richard left guard to NYJ 21 for 2 yards (J.Guidry). FUMBLES (J.Guidry) recovered by LV-R.Hudson at NYJ 21.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LV 21(2:21 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to N.Agholor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LV 21(2:16 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to N.Agholor.
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - LV 5(2:11 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to D.Waller. PENALTY on NYJ-M.Maye Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at NYJ 21 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 16(2:07 - 4th) D.Booker right guard to NYJ 12 for 4 yards (F.Luvu).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 12(2:00 - 4th) D.Booker left guard to NYJ 9 for 3 yards (J.Guidry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LV 9(1:55 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to J.Witten.
|
4 & 3 - LV(1:49 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty [J.Jenkins]. Penalty on LV-G.Jackson Offensive Holding offsetting enforced at NYJ 9 - No Play. Penalty on NYJ-L.Jackson Defensive Holding offsetting.
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - LV 9(1:42 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to N.Agholor.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 9(1:37 - 4th) T.Johnson right end to NYJ 12 for 3 yards (C.Littleton; T.Mullen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 12(1:31 - 4th) T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 13 for 1 yard (C.Ferrell).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - NYJ 13(1:28 - 4th) T.Johnson left end to NYJ 14 for 1 yard (K.Nixon N.Kwiatkoski).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NYJ 14(0:42 - 4th) B.Mann punts 47 yards to LV 39 Center-T.Hennessy downed by NYJ-A.Maulet.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 39(0:35 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to NYJ 46 for 15 yards (B.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 46(0:20 - 4th) D.Carr spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 46(0:19 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to N.Agholor.
|+46 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 46(0:13 - 4th) D.Carr pass deep left to H.Ruggs for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:05 - 4th) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
