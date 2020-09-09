Drive Chart
|
|
|DEN
|KC
Key Players
|
T. Patrick
81 WR
44 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 4 RECs
|
16
FPTS
|
P. Mahomes
15 QB
318 PaYds, PaTD, 26 RuYds
|
20
FPTS
Field Goal 3:58
B.McManus 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
12
plays
42
yds
5:50
pos
3
0
Field Goal 0:20
H.Butker 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
7
plays
58
yds
3:38
pos
3
3
9
3
Point After TD 6:26
B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Field Goal 2:42
H.Butker 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
7
plays
54
yds
3:44
pos
10
6
Field Goal 0:00
H.Butker 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
5
plays
48
yds
00:28
pos
10
9
Field Goal 10:32
H.Butker 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
10
plays
62
yds
4:28
pos
10
12
16
12
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:50
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Lock pass to T.Patrick is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
16
12
Touchdown 1:06
P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Kelce for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on DEN-D.Walker Defensive Offside declined.
7
plays
75
yds
2:44
pos
16
18
Point After TD 1:06
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
16
19
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:31
|29:05
|1st Downs
|19
|25
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|10
|18
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|330
|447
|Total Plays
|61
|63
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|179
|134
|Rush Attempts
|33
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|6.1
|Net Yards Passing
|151
|313
|Comp. - Att.
|15-28
|25-40
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-31
|5-44
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.3
|3-37.3
|Return Yards
|75
|5
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-77
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|0-4 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|0-3 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|151
|PASS YDS
|313
|
|
|179
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|330
|TOTAL YDS
|447
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
14
FPTS
|D. Lock
|15/28
|151
|2
|2
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
14
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|15
|131
|0
|65
|14
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
2
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|14
|26
|0
|4
|2
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|2
|13
|0
|7
|2
|
D. Lock 3 QB
14
FPTS
|D. Lock
|2
|9
|0
|8
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Fant 87 TE
5
FPTS
|N. Fant
|7
|4
|57
|0
|37
|5
|
T. Patrick 81 WR
16
FPTS
|T. Patrick
|4
|4
|44
|2
|21
|16
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|5
|2
|16
|0
|8
|2
|
T. Cleveland 16 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Cleveland
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
14
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|14
|
N. Vannett 88 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Vannett
|2
|2
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
T. Fumagalli 84 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Fumagalli
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
2
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
|M. Ojemudia
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bouye 21 CB
|A. Bouye
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 90 DE
|D. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 59 LB
|M. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 96 DE
|S. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Attaochu 97 OLB
|J. Attaochu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 45 ILB
|A. Johnson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 57 DE
|D. Walker
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Dawson 20 CB
|D. Dawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
4
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/2
|53
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|3
|38.3
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cleveland 16 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Cleveland
|3
|25.7
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
20
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|25/40
|318
|1
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Bell 26 RB
5
FPTS
|L. Bell
|11
|40
|0
|16
|5
|
D. Williams 31 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Williams
|6
|38
|0
|12
|3
|
T. Hill 10 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|30
|0
|30
|8
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
20
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|4
|26
|0
|20
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
19
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|13
|8
|136
|1
|28
|19
|
T. Hill 10 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Hill
|10
|6
|58
|0
|30
|8
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|2
|2
|39
|0
|20
|3
|
S. Watkins 14 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Watkins
|6
|4
|35
|0
|17
|3
|
L. Bell 26 RB
5
FPTS
|L. Bell
|3
|2
|15
|0
|14
|5
|
N. Keizer 48 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Keizer
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
D. Williams 31 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Williams
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 SS
|T. Mathieu
|4-3
|0.0
|2
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hitchens 53 ILB
|A. Hitchens
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Sorensen 49 FS
|D. Sorensen
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 54 OLB
|D. Wilson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Breeland 21 CB
|B. Breeland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Okafor 57 DE
|A. Okafor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 92 DE
|T. Kpassagnon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DT
|T. Wharton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
16
FPTS
|H. Butker
|5/5
|48
|1/1
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|3
|37.3
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Lindsay right end to DEN 25 for no gain (F.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 25(14:23 - 1st) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 28 for 3 yards (D.Nnadi).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 7 - DEN 28(13:44 - 1st) D.Lock pass deep left to N.Fant pushed ob at KC 35 for 37 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 35(13:13 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to KC 34 for 1 yard (W.Gay).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - DEN 34(12:36 - 1st) D.Lock pass deep left intended for T.Fumagalli INTERCEPTED by T.Mathieu at KC 10. T.Mathieu to KC 10 for no gain (T.Fumagalli).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 10(12:27 - 1st) L.Bell right guard to KC 11 for 1 yard (J.Jewell; D.Williams).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - KC 11(11:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to D.Robinson pushed ob at KC 30 for 19 yards (J.Simmons).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 30(11:20 - 1st) L.Bell up the middle to KC 34 for 4 yards (J.Jewell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - KC 34(10:45 - 1st) L.Bell left end to KC 36 for 2 yards (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - KC 36(10:04 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - KC 36(9:57 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 39 yards to DEN 25 Center-J.Winchester. K.Hamler to DEN 23 for -2 yards (A.Hamilton).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 23(9:48 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett to DEN 30 for 7 yards (A.Hitchens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - DEN 30(9:16 - 1st) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 30 for no gain (A.Okafor).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - DEN 30(8:36 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 35 for 5 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 35(8:00 - 1st) M.Gordon right end to DEN 37 for 2 yards (C.Jones; A.Okafor).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 37(7:18 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to K.Hamler to DEN 45 for 8 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 45(6:33 - 1st) M.Gordon right end to KC 47 for 8 yards (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - DEN 47(5:51 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to KC 47 for no gain (T.Kpassagnon). DEN-G.Glasgow was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - DEN 47(5:27 - 1st) P.Lindsay left end pushed ob at KC 43 for 4 yards (B.Breeland).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 43(4:55 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to N.Fant [D.Sorensen].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 43(4:50 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to N.Fant (F.Clark).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - DEN 43(4:47 - 1st) D.Lock scrambles left guard to KC 35 for 8 yards (B.Niemann).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - DEN 35(4:04 - 1st) B.McManus 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(3:58 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to L.Bell to KC 39 for 14 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 39(3:11 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to DEN 43 for 18 yards (K.Jackson; A.Johnson).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 43(2:30 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to D.Robinson to DEN 23 for 20 yards (A.Bouye; A.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 23(1:52 - 1st) L.Bell right guard to DEN 18 for 5 yards (D.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 18(1:14 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to L.Bell to DEN 17 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - KC 17(0:29 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce (S.Harris).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - KC 17(0:24 - 1st) H.Butker 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 32(15:00 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to M.Gordon.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 32(14:54 - 2nd) M.Gordon left end to DEN 40 for 8 yards (M.Danna).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - KC 40(14:17 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett to DEN 40 for no gain (D.Sorensen).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - KC 40(13:36 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 39 yards to KC 21 Center-J.Bobenmoyer fair catch by T.Hill.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 21(13:29 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 40 for 19 yards (D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 40(12:48 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Hill (D.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 40(12:45 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at KC 46 for 6 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - KC 46(12:12 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to S.Watkins to 50 for 4 yards (J.Simmons).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 50(11:32 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at DEN 40 for 10 yards (M.Ojemudia) [J.Attaochu].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 40(11:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Hardman (A.Bouye).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KC 40(10:55 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Hill.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KC 40(10:51 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep middle to T.Hill.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - KC 40(10:45 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 30 yards to DEN 10 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by K.Hamler.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 10(10:37 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right end to DEN 14 for 4 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - DEN 14(9:55 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right guard to DEN 17 for 3 yards (D.Wilson).
|+65 YD
|
3 & 3 - DEN 17(9:12 - 2nd) M.Gordon up the middle pushed ob at KC 18 for 65 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 18(8:33 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left end to KC 17 for 1 yard (L.Sneed).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 17(7:54 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at KC 7 for 10 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - DEN 7(7:14 - 2nd) M.Gordon left guard to KC 1 for 6 yards (T.Mathieu; D.Sorensen). KC-A.Hitchens was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - DEN 1(6:34 - 2nd) M.Gordon right end to KC 1 for no gain (B.Niemann). PENALTY on DEN Illegal Shift 4 yards enforced at KC 1 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - DEN 5(6:31 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to T.Patrick for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:26 - 2nd) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(6:26 - 2nd) L.Bell right end to KC 31 for 6 yards (D.Jones). PENALTY on DEN-D.Jones Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards enforced at KC 31.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 46(6:08 - 2nd) T.Hill left end pushed ob at DEN 24 for 30 yards (S.Harris).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 24(5:33 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles left end pushed ob at DEN 4 for 20 yards (K.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - KC 4(4:58 - 2nd) Direct snap to L.Bell. L.Bell left guard to DEN 1 for 3 yards (D.Walker; B.Chubb).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - KC 1(4:09 - 2nd) L.Bell right guard to DEN 1 for no gain (J.Simmons; A.Johnson).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 1 - KC 1(3:28 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill pushed ob at DEN 6 for -5 yards (J.Simmons).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - KC 6(2:45 - 2nd) H.Butker 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 61 yards from KC 35 to DEN 4. T.Cleveland to DEN 35 for 31 yards (H.Butker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 35(2:34 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right end to DEN 38 for 3 yards (F.Clark).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - DEN 38(2:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on KC-F.Clark Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at DEN 38 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - DEN 43(2:00 - 2nd) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 46 for 3 yards (A.Hitchens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 46(1:29 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to P.Lindsay [C.Jones].
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 46(1:25 - 2nd) M.Gordon up the middle to KC 41 for 13 yards (C.Ward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 41(0:56 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to N.Fant.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 41(0:51 - 2nd) M.Gordon right end to KC 39 for 2 yards (T.Wharton; B.Niemann).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - DEN 35(0:45 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to T.Patrick. PENALTY on DEN Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at KC 39 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 13 - DEN 44(0:41 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to KC 39 for 5 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - DEN 39(0:33 - 2nd) B.McManus 57 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 47(0:28 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman ran ob at DEN 38 for 15 yards (A.Bouye).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 38(0:23 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce pushed ob at DEN 10 for 28 yards (J.Simmons). Penalty on DEN-A.Holder Defensive Holding declined.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 10(0:15 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill pushed ob at DEN 5 for 5 yards (K.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KC 5(0:07 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to S.Watkins (S.Harris).
|Field Goal
|
3 & 5 - KC 5(0:03 - 2nd) H.Butker 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 3rd) L.Bell right end to KC 41 for 16 yards (K.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(14:22 - 3rd) L.Bell right guard to KC 44 for 3 yards (M.Reed).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - KC 44(13:42 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to DEN 36 for 20 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 36(12:59 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill ran ob at DEN 24 for 12 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 24(12:28 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Kelce.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 24(12:24 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Keizer to DEN 9 for 15 yards (K.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - KC 9(11:45 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to L.Bell.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - KC 9(11:40 - 3rd) P.Mahomes scrambles up the middle to DEN 8 for 1 yard (S.Harris). DEN-E.Bassey was injured during the play. He is Out.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - KC 8(11:18 - 3rd) P.Mahomes sacked at DEN 13 for -5 yards (J.Attaochu).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - KC 13(10:36 - 3rd) H.Butker 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 61 yards from KC 35 to DEN 4. T.Cleveland to DEN 28 for 24 yards (A.Watts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 28(10:25 - 3rd) P.Lindsay left end to DEN 28 for no gain (A.Hitchens).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 28(9:41 - 3rd) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 31 for 3 yards (D.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - DEN 31(8:58 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to K.Hamler to DEN 39 for 8 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 39(8:13 - 3rd) M.Gordon left end pushed ob at DEN 44 for 5 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - DEN 44(7:39 - 3rd) D.Lock pass deep left to T.Patrick to KC 35 for 21 yards (C.Ward).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 35(6:56 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to T.Cleveland to KC 24 for 11 yards (C.Ward; L.Sneed).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 24(6:18 - 3rd) P.Lindsay right guard to KC 22 for 2 yards (D.Nnadi; M.Danna).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 22(5:33 - 3rd) K.Hamler right end to KC 15 for 7 yards (B.Breeland).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - DEN 15(4:46 - 3rd) D.Lock up the middle to KC 14 for 1 yard (C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 14(4:03 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - DEN 7(3:58 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy [C.Jones]. PENALTY on KC-B.Breeland Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards enforced at KC 14 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 10(3:54 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to T.Patrick for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:50 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Lock pass to T.Patrick is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(3:50 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Hill ran ob at DEN 45 for 30 yards (A.Bouye).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 45(3:13 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to DEN 31 for 14 yards (J.Simmons; J.Jewell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 31(2:33 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to S.Watkins pushed ob at DEN 26 for 5 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KC 26(1:58 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to Darr.Williams.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - KC 26(1:53 - 3rd) P.Mahomes scrambles right end ran ob at DEN 20 for 6 yards (M.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 20(1:18 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Hardman.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 20(1:13 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Kelce for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on DEN-D.Walker Defensive Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(1:06 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(1:06 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short middle to T.Patrick to DEN 33 for 8 yards (D.Wilson; A.Hitchens).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - DEN 33(0:28 - 3rd) M.Gordon left end to DEN 36 for 3 yards (D.Nnadi).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 36(15:00 - 4th) P.Lindsay right end to DEN 35 for -1 yards (T.Mathieu M.Danna).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - KC 35(14:18 - 4th) M.Gordon left end to DEN 39 for 4 yards (J.Thornhill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KC 39(13:34 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to K.Hamler [D.Sorensen].
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - KC 39(13:27 - 4th) S.Martin punts 40 yards to KC 21 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. M.Hardman pushed ob at KC 26 for 5 yards (A.Holder). KC-A.Hamilton was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 26(13:18 - 4th) L.Bell right end to KC 29 for 3 yards (D.Dawson; J.Jewell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KC 29(12:37 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Kelce (A.Bouye) [B.Chubb].
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - KC 29(12:28 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 37 for 8 yards (A.Bouye) [S.Harris].
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 37(11:44 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to Darr.Williams to KC 42 for 5 yards (J.Jewell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 42(10:59 - 4th) Darr.Williams left end ran ob at DEN 48 for 10 yards (K.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 48(10:24 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep left to S.Watkins to DEN 30 for 18 yards (A.Johnson). Denver challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to S.Watkins.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KC 48(10:20 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce (K.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - KC 0(10:16 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Hill for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on KC-N.Allegretti Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - KC 42(10:04 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep middle to T.Kelce.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - KC 42(9:56 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 43 yards to DEN 15 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by K.Hamler. PENALTY on DEN-D.Dawson Unnecessary Roughness 7 yards enforced at DEN 15.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 8(9:49 - 4th) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 13 for 5 yards (A.Hitchens; D.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - DEN 13(9:12 - 4th) M.Gordon right end to DEN 14 for 1 yard (A.Hitchens; D.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - DEN 14(8:35 - 4th) M.Gordon right end to DEN 22 for 8 yards (L.Sneed; T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 22(8:00 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - DEN 40(7:55 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to T.Patrick. PENALTY on KC-C.Ward Defensive Pass Interference 20 yards enforced at DEN 22 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 42(7:49 - 4th) K.Hamler right end to DEN 48 for 6 yards (L.Sneed).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - DEN 48(7:00 - 4th) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 49 for 1 yard (C.Jones; W.Gay).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - DEN 49(6:18 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to K.Hamler.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - DEN 49(6:13 - 4th) S.Martin punts 36 yards to KC 15 Center-J.Bobenmoyer fair catch by M.Hardman.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 15(6:07 - 4th) Darr.Williams right end to KC 21 for 6 yards (J.Simmons; D.Williams).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - KC 21(5:30 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to S.Watkins to KC 38 for 17 yards (K.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 38(4:47 - 4th) Darr.Williams left end to KC 43 for 5 yards (J.Jewell; D.Walker).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 43(4:07 - 4th) Darr.Williams right guard to DEN 45 for 12 yards (J.Simmons).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 45(3:23 - 4th) Darr.Williams right guard to DEN 41 for 4 yards (B.Chubb).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - KC 41(2:39 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to S.Watkins to DEN 32 for 9 yards (K.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 32(2:32 - 4th) Darr.Williams left end to DEN 31 for 1 yard (K.Jackson; M.Ojemudia).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - KC 31(2:28 - 4th) L.Bell up the middle to DEN 34 for -3 yards (D.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - KC 34(2:00 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to DEN 25 for 9 yards (K.Jackson).
|
4 & 3 - KC(1:12 - 4th) PENALTY on KC Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DEN 25 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - KC 30(1:09 - 4th) H.Butker 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(1:04 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy (C.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 25(0:59 - 4th) D.Lock pass short left to J.Jeudy to DEN 30 for 5 yards (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DEN 30(0:37 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to K.Hamler [F.Clark].
|Int
|
4 & 5 - DEN 30(0:33 - 4th) D.Lock pass deep right intended for J.Jeudy INTERCEPTED by T.Mathieu at DEN 49. T.Mathieu to DEN 49 for no gain (J.Jeudy).
