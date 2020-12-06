|
Rams move into tie for NFC West lead, beat Cardinals 38-28
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Jared Goff first shook off his coach's criticism and then led his team to the top of the NFC West.
The Rams' fifth-year quarterback bounced back from last week's tough outing with one of his best games of the season, completing 37 of 47 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown in a 38-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
''I responded exactly how I expected to,'' Goff said. ''I have been through a lot of bad things in my football career before and I have consistently responded and this was no different. I just had to keep my head down and keep working.''
Los Angeles (8-4) has won three of four and is tied for the division lead with the Seahawks, who lost to the New York Giants 17-12.
The Rams had a 24-14 lead early in the fourth and looked like they were going to pull away until Nsimba Webster fumbled on a punt return. The Cardinals recovered at the LA 15-yard line and quickly turned the mistake into a touchdown on Kenyan Drake's 4-yard run that pulled Arizona within 24-21.
Los Angeles responded on its next drive, and the offense quickly moved downfield. Darrell Henderson sliced through Arizona's defense untouched for a 38-yard TD run that pushed it to 31-21. Goff was steady in the fourth, just as he was throughout the game, making big throws and avoiding mistakes.
Rams coach Sean McVay was critical of Goff after he threw two interceptions in a 23-20 loss to the 49ers last weekend, but he never lost confidence in his quarterback. For his part, Goff took his coach's comments in stride, saying he was ''a big boy'' and that McVay was correct.
Instead of getting mad, Goff got better. McVay had nothing but praise on Sunday.
''He took great care of the football, distributed, got a lot of guys involved,'' McVay said. ''We were efficient on third down. It was tough sledding running the football but we did get enough.''
The Cardinals (6-6) have lost three straight and four of their past five. Second-year Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had an inconsistent game, completing 21 of 39 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns. He also lost a fumble midway through the fourth and threw a pick-6 to LA's Troy Hill, who ran it back 35 yards for a 38-21 lead.
The Rams also had a big advantage in time of possession, keeping the ball about 39 minutes to Arizona's 21.
''They got it going and kept our defense on the field a lot of plays and I think as the game went on, it wore on those guys,'' Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said. ''We have to be better, more efficient offensively and not keep those guys on the field so much.''
Arizona opened the game with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Murray to tight end Dan Arnold, who didn't have a defensive player within 15 yards of him while making the catch. The Rams were distracted by triple-teamed DeAndre Hopkins, which led to Arnold being wide open, and he was able to jog into the end zone.
Los Angeles' defense, which has been among the NFL's best this season, tightened in a hurry. The Cardinals didn't get another first down until late in the second quarter, and Murray finished the first half 3-of-12 passing for 73 yards.
''You're going to go through slumps, you're going to have times when you're not as sharp as you like to be,'' Kingsbury said. ''I still believe we have a high-level offense that can score a lot of points, make a lot of first downs. We just weren't very sharp today.''
The Rams rallied for a 14-7 halftime lead. They tied it early in the second quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run by rookie Cam Akers and pulled away when Goff hit Tyler Higbee for a 1-yard touchdown with 51 seconds left before halftime.
AKERS ASCENDS
Akers is starting to become a bigger part of the Rams' offense in his rookie season. The 21-year-old led the team in rushing for a second straight week, gaining 72 yards against Arizona. He was LA's second-round draft pick out of Florida State.
''It was never a question of could I do it,'' Akers said. ''I never questioned my ability and what I am capable of. It was just a matter of when was it going to happen. When was I going to get in that groove?''
DESERT DOMINANCE
McVay is 7-0 against the Cardinals, and the Rams' offense is averaging nearly 35 points per game in those wins.
The Rams clinched their fourth straight non-losing season, which is the first time that's happened for the franchise since 1983-86.
INJURIES
Rams: Henderson (knee) left the game in the first quarter but returned to score his big touchdown.
Cardinals: CB Johnathan Joseph (stinger) left the game in the first half.
UP NEXT
The Rams host the New England Patriots on Thursday night.
The Cardinals travel to face the New York Giants next Sunday.
J. Goff
16 QB
351 PaYds, PaTD, RuYd, RuTD
|
26
FPTS
|
K. Murray
1 QB
173 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 15 RuYds
|
21
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|38:28
|21:07
|1st Downs
|30
|18
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|19
|11
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|463
|232
|Total Plays
|79
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|119
|92
|Rush Attempts
|31
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|344
|140
|Comp. - Att.
|37-47
|21-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-75
|5-21
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|5-47.6
|Return Yards
|98
|54
|Punts - Returns
|3-18
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-45
|1-54
|Int. - Returns
|1-35
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-6 -50%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|344
|PASS YDS
|140
|
|
|119
|RUSH YDS
|92
|
|
|463
|TOTAL YDS
|232
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
26
FPTS
|J. Goff
|37/47
|351
|1
|0
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 23 RB
15
FPTS
|C. Akers
|21
|72
|1
|12
|15
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|3
|49
|1
|38
|12
|
J. Goff 16 QB
26
FPTS
|J. Goff
|4
|1
|1
|2
|26
|
M. Brown 34 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Brown
|3
|-3
|0
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Woods 17 WR
8
FPTS
|R. Woods
|11
|10
|85
|0
|18
|8
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|9
|8
|73
|0
|15
|7
|
G. Everett 81 TE
4
FPTS
|G. Everett
|7
|6
|44
|0
|22
|4
|
M. Brown 34 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Brown
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|3
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
2
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|5
|4
|27
|0
|9
|2
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|3
|2
|25
|0
|19
|12
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|6
|4
|24
|1
|16
|8
|
C. Akers 23 RB
15
FPTS
|C. Akers
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|15
|
J. Reynolds 11 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Reeder 51 LB
|T. Reeder
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 22 CB
|T. Hill
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Fuller 32 SS
|J. Fuller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
S. Ebukam 50 OLB
|S. Ebukam
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 20 CB
|J. Ramsey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
|S. Joseph-Day
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DT
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Young 41 OLB
|K. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 SAF
|N. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DE
|M. Brockers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay K
8
FPTS
|M. Gay
|1/2
|39
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|2
|22.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|3
|6.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
21
FPTS
|K. Murray
|21/39
|173
|3
|1
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Drake 41 RB
10
FPTS
|K. Drake
|10
|49
|1
|27
|10
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|6
|28
|0
|13
|3
|
K. Murray 1 QB
21
FPTS
|K. Murray
|5
|15
|0
|7
|21
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
18
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|3
|2
|61
|2
|59
|18
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|13
|8
|52
|1
|10
|11
|
K. Johnson 19 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|4
|4
|27
|0
|12
|2
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|6
|2
|15
|0
|8
|3
|
K. Drake 41 RB
10
FPTS
|K. Drake
|3
|2
|9
|0
|8
|10
|
A. Isabella 17 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Isabella
|5
|2
|7
|0
|5
|0
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Baker 32 SS
|B. Baker
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Banjo 31 FS
|C. Banjo
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kirkpatrick 20 CB
|D. Kirkpatrick
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 21 CB
|P. Peterson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 48 LB
|I. Simmons
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Peko Sr. NT
|D. Peko Sr.
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Washington 28 SAF
|C. Washington
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Blackson 96 DE
|A. Blackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden LB
|M. Golden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 33 CB
|B. Murphy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 43 OLB
|H. Reddick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Sherfield 16 WR
|T. Sherfield
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Joseph CB
|J. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gardeck 45 LB
|D. Gardeck
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thompson 22 FS
|D. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Coley 93 DT
|T. Coley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Turner 47 LB
|Z. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Gonzalez 5 K
4
FPTS
|Z. Gonzalez
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|5
|47.6
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|1
|54.0
|54
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 26 for 1 yard (S.Joseph; M.Brockers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARI 26(14:29 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Hopkins.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - ARI 20(14:26 - 1st) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 20 for -6 yards (L.Floyd). PENALTY on LAR-L.Floyd Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at ARZ 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(14:11 - 1st) K.Drake left tackle to ARZ 41 for no gain (J.Hollins).
|+59 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 41(13:35 - 1st) K.Murray pass deep left to D.Arnold for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:25 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 66 yards from ARZ 35 to LAR -1. N.Webster to LAR 25 for 26 yards (D.Thompson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(13:20 - 1st) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 34 for 9 yards (C.Banjo).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 34(12:36 - 1st) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 36 for 2 yards (A.Blackson; D.Peko).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 36(11:51 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods ran ob at LAR 47 for 11 yards (B.Baker).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 47(11:10 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to ARZ 42 for 11 yards (B.Baker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 42(10:27 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to ARZ 38 for 4 yards (J.Hicks B.Baker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAR 38(9:44 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to T.Higbee.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LAR 38(9:38 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to G.Everett.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - LAR 38(9:35 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to R.Woods [A.Blackson].
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 38(9:29 - 1st) C.Edmonds left end to ARZ 43 for 5 yards (K.Young; S.Joseph).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - ARI 43(8:56 - 1st) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 34 for -9 yards (A.Donald).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - ARI 34(8:13 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to C.Edmonds.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - ARI 34(8:06 - 1st) A.Lee punts 51 yards to LAR 15 Center-A.Brewer. N.Webster to LAR 20 for 5 yards (C.Washington T.Sherfield). PENALTY on LAR-N.Patrick Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at LAR 20.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 10(7:54 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 12 for 2 yards (C.Banjo).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 12(7:15 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 18 for 6 yards (I.Simmons).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 18(6:32 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 22 for 4 yards (B.Murphy).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAR 22(6:08 - 1st) PENALTY on ARZ Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at LAR 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - LAR 27(5:49 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to D.Henderson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - LAR 35(5:45 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds. PENALTY on ARZ-D.Kirkpatrick Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LAR 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 32(5:39 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LAR 32(5:37 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR-J.Reynolds False Start 5 yards enforced at LAR 32 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - LAR 27(5:37 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to D.Henderson to LAR 33 for 6 yards (D.Campbell).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - LAR 33(4:48 - 1st) J.Goff sacked at LAR 26 for -7 yards (D.Gardeck).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LAR 26(4:13 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to ARZ 30 Center-J.McQuaide downed by LAR-N.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 30(4:04 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles right tackle to ARZ 34 for 4 yards (A.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 34(3:33 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 36 for 2 yards (T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARI 36(2:58 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to A.Isabella (T.Hill).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARI 36(2:54 - 1st) A.Lee punts 49 yards to LAR 15 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by N.Webster.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 15(2:47 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 17 for 2 yards (D.Peko).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 17(2:01 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to V.Jefferson ran ob at LAR 22 for 5 yards (B.Baker).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAR 22(1:23 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee to LAR 26 for 4 yards (C.Banjo).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 26(0:43 - 1st) M.Brown left tackle to LAR 24 for -2 yards (L.Fotu).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - LAR 24(0:07 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to T.Higbee to LAR 40 for 16 yards (J.Hicks; D.Campbell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 40(15:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to V.Jefferson to LAR 45 for 5 yards (J.Joseph).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 45(14:23 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods pushed ob at ARZ 46 for 9 yards (P.Peterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 46(13:49 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to V.Jefferson [D.Kennard].
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 46(13:44 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to V.Jefferson to ARZ 38 for 8 yards (I.Simmons) [M.Golden].
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 38(13:01 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee to ARZ 35 for 3 yards (C.Banjo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 35(12:21 - 2nd) M.Brown up the middle to ARZ 34 for 1 yard (I.Simmons D.Peko).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAR 34(11:43 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to ARZ 29 for 5 yards (C.Banjo). ARZ-J.Joseph was injured during the play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAR 29(11:08 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp pushed ob at ARZ 17 for 12 yards (B.Murphy) [A.Blackson]. PENALTY on ARZ-A.Blackson Roughing the Passer 8 yards enforced at ARZ 17.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - LAR 9(10:40 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:35 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(10:35 - 2nd) K.Murray left end pushed ob at ARZ 25 for no gain (A.Donald).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARI 25(9:54 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to K.Drake.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARI 25(9:50 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARI 25(9:43 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 31 yards to LAR 44 Center-A.Brewer out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 44(9:36 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp pushed ob at ARZ 41 for 15 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 41(8:52 - 2nd) C.Akers right end ran ob at ARZ 33 for 8 yards (P.Peterson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAR 33(8:14 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to ARZ 30 for 3 yards (D.Peko).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 30(7:39 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep middle to J.Reynolds to ARZ 9 for 21 yards (C.Banjo).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - LAR 9(6:55 - 2nd) C.Akers left end to ARZ 5 for 4 yards (T.Coley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 5(6:09 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to ARZ 2 for 3 yards (A.Blackson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 2(5:45 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to ARZ 1 for 1 yard (P.Peterson; B.Baker).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAR 1(5:28 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to ARZ 2 for -1 yards (A.Blackson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 2(5:23 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 2 for no gain (T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARI 2(4:41 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to C.Kirk.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ARI 2(4:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARZ-J.Pugh False Start 1 yard enforced at ARZ 2 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARI 1(4:36 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Arnold (S.Joseph).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARI 1(4:32 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 53 yards to LAR 46 Center-A.Brewer. N.Webster to ARZ 45 for 9 yards (T.Sherfield E.Turner).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 45(4:18 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep right to R.Woods to ARZ 27 for 18 yards (C.Banjo).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 27(3:52 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to ARZ 23 for 4 yards (C.Banjo).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAR 23(3:08 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to ARZ 27 for -4 yards (H.Reddick).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAR 27(2:26 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to ARZ 17 for 10 yards (B.Baker).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 17(2:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to ARZ 11 for 6 yards (D.Campbell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 11(1:33 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to ARZ 6 for 5 yards (H.Reddick).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - LAR 6(1:06 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to ARZ 3 for 3 yards (D.Campbell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAR 3(1:00 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to ARZ 1 for 2 yards (M.Golden).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 1(0:56 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:51 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(0:51 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 31 for 6 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 31(0:44 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to K.Johnson to ARZ 37 for 6 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 37(0:31 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Edmonds to ARZ 45 for 8 yards (T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ARI 45(0:19 - 2nd) K.Murray spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - ARI 30(0:18 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins. PENALTY on LAR-J.Ramsey Defensive Pass Interference 25 yards enforced at ARZ 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 30(0:13 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at LAR 21 for 9 yards (J.Ramsey). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|No Good
|
2 & 10 - ARI 30(0:08 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez 48 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to D.Henderson pushed ob at LAR 44 for 19 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 44(14:36 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to T.Higbee.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 44(14:33 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 47 for 3 yards (B.Baker).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAR 47(13:45 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to M.Brown pushed ob at ARZ 23 for 30 yards (P.Peterson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 23(13:01 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to ARZ 18 for 5 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 18(12:22 - 3rd) M.Brown left tackle to ARZ 20 for -2 yards (L.Fotu).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - LAR 12(11:41 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to R.Woods to ARZ 12 for 8 yards (J.Hicks). PENALTY on LAR-R.Woods Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at ARZ 20 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 17 - LAR 30(11:15 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to ARZ 21 for 9 yards (M.Golden).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - LAR 21(10:31 - 3rd) M.Gay 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(10:26 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to K.Drake to ARZ 33 for 8 yards (T.Reeder).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARI 33(9:58 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 39 for 6 yards (T.Hill).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 39(9:35 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at ARZ 49 for 10 yards (L.Floyd).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 49(9:05 - 3rd) K.Drake up the middle to LAR 48 for 3 yards (S.Ebukam). LAR-M.Brockers was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 48(8:37 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to K.Johnson to LAR 42 for 6 yards (T.Reeder).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARI 42(8:17 - 3rd) K.Murray right end to LAR 38 for 4 yards (J.Johnson III).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 38(7:45 - 3rd) C.Edmonds up the middle to LAR 40 for -2 yards (K.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ARI 40(7:08 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to A.Isabella (T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ARI 40(7:03 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|+12 YD
|
4 & 12 - ARI 40(6:58 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to K.Johnson to LAR 28 for 12 yards (T.Hill).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 28(6:31 - 3rd) K.Murray up the middle to LAR 21 for 7 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARI 21(5:53 - 3rd) C.Edmonds up the middle to LAR 8 for 13 yards (J.Fuller).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARI 8(5:22 - 3rd) C.Edmonds up the middle to LAR 5 for 3 yards (T.Reeder; L.Floyd).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 5(4:37 - 3rd) K.Drake right end pushed ob at LAR 4 for 1 yard (J.Johnson III).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARI 4(4:08 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:03 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(4:03 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 25(3:57 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to LAR 34 for 9 yards (D.Peko).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 34(3:14 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to C.Akers to ARZ 44 for 22 yards (C.Banjo).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 44(2:32 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to G.Everett to ARZ 38 for 6 yards (J.Hicks).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 38(1:56 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to ARZ 25 for 13 yards (P.Peterson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(1:21 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to V.Jefferson to ARZ 16 for 9 yards (D.Campbell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 16(0:47 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to ARZ 11 for 5 yards (B.Baker).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 11(0:05 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to ARZ 3 for 8 yards (B.Baker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - LAR 0(15:00 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to C.Kupp. PENALTY on ARZ-P.Peterson Defensive Holding 2 yards enforced at ARZ 3 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LAR 1(14:56 - 4th) J.Goff up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 4th) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(14:52 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 30 for 5 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 30(14:33 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 35 for 5 yards (J.Fuller J.Johnson III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 35(14:13 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to C.Kirk.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARI 35(14:08 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to C.Edmonds (A.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARI 35(14:05 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to C.Edmonds [J.Hollins].
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARI 35(14:00 - 4th) A.Lee punts 54 yards to LAR 11 Center-A.Brewer. N.Webster to LAR 18 for 7 yards (C.Washington). FUMBLES (C.Washington) RECOVERED by ARZ-T.Sherfield at LAR 15. Penalty on LAR-J.Mundt Illegal Block Above the Waist declined.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 15(13:46 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to LAR 4 for 11 yards (T.Reeder).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARI 4(13:28 - 4th) K.Drake left end for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:21 - 4th) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:21 - 4th) Z.Gonzalez kicks 60 yards from ARZ 35 to LAR 5. N.Webster to LAR 24 for 19 yards (C.Washington).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 24(13:16 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 20 for -4 yards (B.Baker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - LAR 20(12:32 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to LAR 23 for 3 yards (I.Simmons; D.Peko).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 11 - LAR 23(12:10 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 45 for 22 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 45(11:23 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 45(11:17 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods pushed ob at ARZ 45 for 10 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 45(10:44 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to ARZ 38 for 7 yards (I.Simmons).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAR 38(10:15 - 4th) D.Henderson up the middle for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 4th) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(10:07 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to ARZ 27 for 2 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARI 27(9:39 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to A.Isabella to ARZ 28 for 1 yard (J.Johnson III).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARI 28(9:07 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds to ARZ 36 for 8 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 36(8:46 - 4th) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 39 for 3 yards (T.Reeder; A.Donald).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARI 39(8:23 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to C.Edmonds [O.Okoronkwo].
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARI 39(8:19 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 47 for 8 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 47(7:59 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to K.Johnson to 50 for 3 yards (J.Fuller).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - ARI 50(7:25 - 4th) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 34 for -16 yards (J.Hollins). FUMBLES (J.Hollins) [J.Hollins] RECOVERED by LAR-G.Gaines at ARZ 26.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 26(7:17 - 4th) C.Akers right end to ARZ 24 for 2 yards (D.Campbell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 24(6:32 - 4th) C.Akers left end pushed ob at ARZ 15 for 9 yards (D.Kirkpatrick). PENALTY on LAR-J.Noteboom Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ARZ 21.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - LAR 31(6:04 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to C.Kupp (H.Reddick) [M.Golden].
|+12 YD
|
3 & 15 - LAR 31(5:59 - 4th) C.Akers left tackle to ARZ 19 for 12 yards (B.Baker).
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - LAR 19(5:15 - 4th) M.Gay 37 yard field goal is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 27(5:09 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to K.Drake to ARZ 28 for 1 yard (S.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARI 28(4:45 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|Int
|
3 & 9 - ARI 28(4:42 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right intended for A.Isabella INTERCEPTED by T.Hill at ARZ 35. T.Hill for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:33 - 4th) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 66 yards from LAR 35 to ARZ -1. C.Edmonds pushed ob at LAR 47 for 54 yards (S.Ebukam).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 47(4:23 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to LAR 40 for 7 yards (J.Hollins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARI 40(4:04 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to A.Isabella to LAR 35 for 5 yards (T.Hill).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 35(3:43 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to LAR 28 for 7 yards (T.Hill).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARI 28(3:22 - 4th) K.Drake left tackle to LAR 1 for 27 yards (N.Scott). Los Angeles Rams challenged the runner was down by contact ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #3.)
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - ARI 1(2:50 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to LAR 1 for no gain (S.Joseph; T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARI 1(2:19 - 4th) K.Murray FUMBLES (Aborted) at LAR 4 recovered by ARZ-K.Drake at LAR 3. K.Drake to LAR 2 for 1 yard (T.Reeder; S.Ebukam).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARI 2(2:14 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Hopkins.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARI 2(2:11 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Arnold for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:04 - 4th) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 4th) A.Brewer kicks onside 15 yards from ARZ 35 to 50. M.Brown (didn't try to advance) to 50 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 50(2:03 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle to ARZ 45 for 5 yards (J.Hicks C.Banjo).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 45(1:59 - 4th) C.Akers right end to ARZ 46 for -1 yards (J.Hicks).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAR 46(1:53 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle to ARZ 41 for 5 yards (B.Baker).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAR 41(1:09 - 4th) J.Goff up the middle to ARZ 39 for 2 yards (D.Campbell).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 39(0:27 - 4th) J.Goff kneels to ARZ 40 for -1 yards.
