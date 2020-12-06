|
Packers withstand late rally to outlast Eagles 30-16
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) On a day when Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams reached personal milestones, the Packers needed a long run from Aaron Jones to put the Eagles away.
Jones rushed for 130 yards and delivered a game-clinching 77-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left as the Packers delivered seven sacks and withstood a fourth-quarter comeback attempt to defeat Philadelphia 30-16 on Sunday.
''We ran a similar play the play before, and I felt like I was close to breaking it, somebody just got a hand on me.,'' Jones said of his career-long burst. ''A-Rod called a similar play in the huddle, and I knew if I see a little crease, I'd be able to break it.''
Rodgers and Adams provided much of the highlights early in the game as Green Bay built a 23-3 lead before the Eagles scored two touchdowns in a span of just over a minute. Philadelphia's comeback started after rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts took over for an ineffective Carson Wentz.
''We needed a spark,'' Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. ''We needed something to go our way, so I put Jalen in the game.''
Rodgers connected with Adams on two of his three touchdown passes to increase his career total to 400, becoming the seventh player to join that fraternity.
The only other players with at least 400 touchdown passes are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Dan Marino and Philip Rivers.
Rodgers got to No. 400 in his 193rd career game, faster than any other player. He has 36 touchdown passes this year and is the first player to throw at least 35 in five separate seasons. Rodgers also did it in 2011 (45), 2012 (39), 2014 (38) and 2016 (40).
''Those are fun milestones for sure,'' Rodgers said. ''I'm not sure how long I'm going to be able to hold on to the second one. There's some really good young quarterbacks who I'm guessing are amassing some numbers in that vicinity.''
After catching Rodgers' 400th touchdown pass, Adams made sure the two-time MVP got the ball back. Rodgers doesn't have the footballs from his 100th, 200th or 300th touchdown passes. James Jones, who caught No. 100, tweeted Sunday that he threw the ball in the Georgia Dome stands.
Adams, who caught 10 passes for 121 yards, has scored in seven straight games to tie Hall of Famer Don Hutson's franchise record. Hutson had a pair of seven-game TD reception streaks in 1941-42 and 1943-44.
''To be breaking or tying records that have been around for 60-70 years, it's special, man,'' Adams said. ''I'm just trying to play ball. I'm just trying to do whatever it takes to win these games.''
Rodgers put the Packers ahead for good with a 1-yard pass to Adams on fourth down in the second quarter. He threw a 25-yarder to Robert Tonyan later in the second. His 400th touchdown pass was a 9-yarder to Adams that capped a 99-yard drive in the third period.
Philadelphia's rally started with Hurts' 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward on fourth-and-18. Jalen Reagor's 73-yard punt return cut the lead to 23-16 with 6:30 left, though Jake Elliott missed the extra point.
The Eagles forced a second straight three-and-out, but couldn't move the ball and punted. That's when Jones put away the game.
Jones ran through a big hole in the middle of the line, broke an attempted ankle tackle and headed downfield as a second defender made an unsuccessful diving attempt to stop him. He raced down the left sideline, eluded a defender inside Philadelphia's 30-yard line and worked his way through traffic to reach the end zone.
''If it's up to me, I'm taking every one to the house,'' Jones said. ''That's my goal on every run. I know if I'm able to get a crease or break an arm tackle or something like that, it can turn into a big run.''
Hurts was 5 of 12 for 109 yards with an interception to go along with his touchdown pass. Wentz was 6 of 15 for 79 yards. An offensive line using its 11th different starting combination in 12 games struggled to protect both of them.
''Obviously, that's frustrating as a competitor,'' Wentz said of his removal. ''I want to be the guy out there. At the end of the day, we lost. As a team, we lost, and that's what I'm most frustrated about.''
INJURY REPORT
Eagles: Linebacker Davion Taylor (knee) and guard Jason Peters (foot) didn't finish the game. Cornerback Darius Slay injured his knee in the second half.
Packers: Tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion), running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin (ankle) and defensive tackle Billy Winn (triceps) left the game. Defensive back Raven Greene injured his shoulder and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was evaluated for a concussion.
UP NEXT
The Eagles host the New Orleans Saints.
The Packers visit the Detroit Lions.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
G. Ward
84 WR
57 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|
11
FPTS
|
A. Rodgers
12 QB
295 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -3 RuYds
|
29
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:21
|30:44
|1st Downs
|17
|20
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|8
|14
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|278
|437
|Total Plays
|59
|1
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|437.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|149
|Rush Attempts
|25
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|161
|288
|Comp. - Att.
|11-27
|25-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.2
|4-48.5
|Return Yards
|189
|104
|Punts - Returns
|1-73
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-116
|4-100
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|161
|PASS YDS
|288
|
|
|117
|RUSH YDS
|149
|
|
|278
|TOTAL YDS
|437
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|10
|31
|0
|8
|3
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
10
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|5
|29
|0
|13
|10
|
J. Howard RB
1
FPTS
|J. Howard
|4
|19
|0
|11
|1
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
4
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|3
|18
|0
|12
|4
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|11
|0
|11
|4
|
B. Scott 35 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Scott
|2
|9
|0
|6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|7
|5
|66
|0
|41
|6
|
G. Ward 84 WR
11
FPTS
|G. Ward
|5
|3
|57
|1
|32
|11
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|1
|34
|0
|34
|4
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
3
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|4
|2
|31
|0
|20
|3
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|
J. Hightower 82 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Hightower
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Scott 35 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Scott
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Fulgham 13 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Fulgham
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jeffery 17 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Jeffery
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 21 SS
|J. Mills
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 23 FS
|R. McLeod
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SAF
|M. Epps
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wallace 42 SAF
|K. Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Williams 61 DT
|R. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 LB
|T. Edwards
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 24 CB
|D. Slay
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Curry 75 DE
|V. Curry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 97 DT
|M. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Robey-Coleman 31 CB
|N. Robey-Coleman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DT
|F. Cox
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jacquet 38 DB
|M. Jacquet
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kelce 62 C
|J. Kelce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Arnold 37 SAF
|G. Arnold
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 93 NT
|J. Hargrave
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 50 MLB
|D. Riley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnett 96 DE
|D. Barnett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 52 LB
|D. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
4
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/1
|52
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 1 P
|C. Johnston
|5
|42.2
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Scott 35 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Scott
|4
|29.0
|46
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|73.0
|73
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
29
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|25/34
|295
|3
|0
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
20
FPTS
|A. Jones
|15
|130
|1
|77
|20
|
J. Williams 30 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Williams
|5
|26
|0
|18
|3
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
29
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|4
|-3
|0
|0
|29
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
24
FPTS
|D. Adams
|12
|10
|121
|2
|42
|24
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|4
|3
|50
|0
|31
|5
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
9
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|5
|4
|39
|1
|25
|9
|
M. Lewis 89 TE
3
FPTS
|M. Lewis
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|3
|
A. Jones 33 RB
20
FPTS
|A. Jones
|3
|3
|18
|0
|9
|20
|
M. Taylor 86 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Taylor
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
J. Williams 30 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Williams
|2
|2
|10
|0
|5
|3
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
0
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Kirksey 58 ILB
|C. Kirksey
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. King 20 CB
|K. King
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
K. Keke 96 DE
|K. Keke
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 LB
|R. Gary
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Summers 44 LB
|T. Summers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Martin 54 LB
|K. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|0
|
T. Lancaster 95 NT
|T. Lancaster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Greene 24 SAF
|R. Greene
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
O. Burks 42 ILB
|O. Burks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hollman 29 CB
|K. Hollman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ramsey 56 LB
|R. Ramsey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
6
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|1/1
|40
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 6 P
|J. Scott
|4
|48.5
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ervin 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ervin
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 31 for 6 yards (D.Lowry C.Kirksey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 31(14:13 - 1st) M.Sanders left end ran ob at PHI 34 for 3 yards (A.Amos).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PHI 34(13:32 - 1st) C.Wentz up the middle to PHI 37 for 3 yards (D.Lowry; K.Keke).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 37(12:48 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Goedert to PHI 39 for 2 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PHI 39(12:05 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to D.Goedert [D.Lowry].
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - PHI 47(11:59 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to G.Ward (C.Sullivan). PENALTY on GB-C.Sullivan Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at PHI 39 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 44(11:54 - 1st) B.Scott left tackle to GB 48 for 8 yards (K.Martin). PENALTY on PHI-Z.Ertz Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at 50.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 14 - PHI 40(11:33 - 1st) M.Sanders left end pushed ob at PHI 48 for 8 yards (K.King).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PHI 48(11:04 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - PHI 48(10:58 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Goedert to GB 45 for 7 yards (K.King) [D.Savage].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 45(10:17 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 45(10:13 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to Z.Ertz to GB 34 for 11 yards (D.Savage).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 34(9:27 - 1st) M.Sanders left tackle to GB 36 for -2 yards (K.Martin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - PHI 36(8:48 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to GB 34 for 2 yards (K.Clark).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PHI 34(8:04 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to B.Scott.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - PHI 34(7:58 - 1st) J.Elliott 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:53 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 62 yards from PHI 35 to GB 3. T.Ervin to GB 25 for 22 yards (D.Taylor; T.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(7:47 - 1st) A.Rodgers FUMBLES (Aborted) at GB 18 recovered by GB-A.Jones at GB 15. A.Jones to GB 19 for 4 yards (B.Graham J.Hargrave).
|Sack
|
2 & 16 - GB 19(7:08 - 1st) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 12 for -7 yards (J.Hargrave).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 23 - GB 12(6:26 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones pushed ob at GB 21 for 9 yards (D.Slay).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - GB 21(5:48 - 1st) J.Scott punts 41 yards to PHI 38 Center-H.Bradley out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 38(5:41 - 1st) J.Reagor left end ran ob at PHI 49 for 11 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(4:58 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to G.Ward to GB 43 for 8 yards (T.Lancaster).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - PHI 43(4:16 - 1st) J.Howard right guard to GB 32 for 11 yards (P.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 32(3:34 - 1st) J.Howard right tackle to GB 30 for 2 yards (K.Clark R.Gary).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - PHI 30(2:49 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at GB 33 for -3 yards (R.Gary).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - PHI 33(2:02 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at GB 41 for -8 yards (K.Keke).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - PHI 41(1:18 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 29 yards to GB 12 Center-R.Lovato out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 37(15:00 - 2nd) A.Jones right end to GB 42 for 5 yards (R.McLeod).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 42(14:22 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard pushed ob at PHI 48 for 10 yards (A.Maddox).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 48(13:46 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to PHI 36 for 12 yards (A.Singleton).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 36(13:08 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard ran ob at PHI 27 for 9 yards [B.Graham].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - GB 27(12:28 - 2nd) A.Jones left tackle to PHI 24 for 3 yards (F.Cox; A.Singleton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 24(11:43 - 2nd) A.Jones left guard to PHI 18 for 6 yards (J.Mills D.Barnett).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 18(10:59 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to PHI 17 for 1 yard (D.Barnett; F.Cox). GB-J.Sternberger was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - GB 17(10:37 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to PHI 9 for 8 yards (M.Epps).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - GB 9(9:56 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to PHI 3 for 6 yards (A.Singleton). PHI-D.Barnett was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - GB 3(9:20 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to PHI 1 for 2 yards (J.Mills).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - GB 1(8:36 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams (D.Slay).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - GB 1(8:33 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:29 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 64 yards from GB 35 to PHI 1. B.Scott to PHI 20 for 19 yards (T.Summers). PENALTY on PHI-D.Taylor Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at PHI 20.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 10(8:24 - 2nd) J.Howard left guard to PHI 13 for 3 yards (Z.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - PHI 13(7:44 - 2nd) B.Scott left tackle to PHI 16 for 3 yards (K.King).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - PHI 16(7:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on GB-K.Clark Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at PHI 16 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 21(6:40 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to B.Scott.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 21(6:36 - 2nd) J.Howard up the middle to PHI 24 for 3 yards (P.Smith; D.Lowry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PHI 24(5:40 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 19 for -5 yards (sack split by R.Greene and R.Gary).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - PHI 19(4:55 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 53 yards to GB 28 Center-R.Lovato. T.Ervin to GB 40 for 12 yards (T.Edwards). PHI-D.Taylor was injured during the play. PENALTY on GB-W.Redmond Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 28.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 18(4:43 - 2nd) J.Williams left tackle to GB 19 for 1 yard (M.Jackson).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 19(4:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Lewis to PHI 45 for 36 yards (A.Singleton; J.Mills).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - GB 45(3:12 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at PHI 45 for 0 yards (T.Edwards).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 45(2:27 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to M.Taylor to PHI 31 for 14 yards (J.Mills).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 31(2:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Williams to PHI 26 for 5 yards (A.Singleton A.Maddox).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 26(1:51 - 2nd) J.Williams right end to PHI 25 for 1 yard (V.Curry F.Cox).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 25(1:05 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to R.Tonyan for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:57 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:57 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 64 yards from GB 35 to PHI 1. B.Scott to PHI 25 for 24 yards (R.Ramsey; K.Hollman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(0:52 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to J.Hightower.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 25(0:49 - 2nd) C.Wentz scrambles left end ran ob at PHI 37 for 12 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 37(0:40 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to D.Goedert to PHI 47 for 10 yards (R.Greene). GB-R.Gary was injured during the play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PHI 47(0:29 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 41 for -6 yards (K.Keke).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - PHI 41(0:22 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to M.Sanders.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 16 - PHI 41(0:18 - 2nd) C.Wentz scrambles right end to PHI 44 for 3 yards (K.Keke).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to GB 0. T.Ervin to GB 33 for 33 yards (K.Wallace).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 33(14:52 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 33(14:42 - 3rd) A.Jones right guard to GB 36 for 3 yards (F.Cox).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - GB 36(14:02 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to R.Tonyan.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - GB 36(13:58 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 54 yards to PHI 10 Center-H.Bradley fair catch by G.Ward.
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 10(13:49 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep middle to D.Goedert to GB 49 for 41 yards (K.King).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(13:02 - 3rd) M.Sanders right end to PHI 47 for -4 yards (P.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - PHI 47(12:19 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - PHI 47(12:15 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to J.Hightower.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - PHI 47(12:09 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 52 yards to GB 1 Center-R.Lovato downed by PHI-M.Jacquet.
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 1(12:00 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to D.Adams to GB 43 for 42 yards (A.Maddox) [V.Curry].
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 43(11:14 - 3rd) A.Jones left guard to GB 49 for 6 yards (K.Wallace).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 49(10:35 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to 50 for 1 yard (R.Williams).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 3 - GB 50(9:52 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to A.Lazard pushed ob at PHI 19 for 31 yards (A.Maddox).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 19(9:13 - 3rd) A.Jones left end to PHI 12 for 7 yards (D.Riley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - GB 12(8:30 - 3rd) A.Jones left end to PHI 9 for 3 yards (R.McLeod).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - GB 9(7:45 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(7:39 - 3rd) M.Crosby extra point is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(7:39 - 3rd) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 30 for 5 yards (P.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - PHI 30(7:19 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles left end to PHI 31 for 1 yard (A.Amos).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 4 - PHI 31(6:46 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass deep left to J.Reagor to GB 35 for 34 yards (K.King) [R.Greene].
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PHI 35(6:13 - 3rd) J.Hurts sacked ob at GB 37 for -2 yards (Z.Smith).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 12 - PHI 37(5:35 - 3rd) B.Scott left tackle to GB 9 for 28 yards (C.Kirksey). PENALTY on PHI-I.Seumalo Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 37 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 22 - PHI 47(5:04 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles right end pushed ob at GB 44 for 3 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 19 - PHI 44(4:21 - 3rd) M.Sanders right guard to GB 41 for 3 yards (J.Alexander).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - PHI 41(3:42 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 35 yards to GB 6 Center-R.Lovato fair catch by C.Sullivan.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 6(3:35 - 3rd) J.Williams left guard to GB 24 for 18 yards (J.Mills).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 24(2:55 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Lazard.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 24(2:50 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams ran ob at GB 37 for 13 yards (D.Slay).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 37(2:08 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 37(1:59 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Williams to GB 42 for 5 yards (M.Epps).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - GB 42(1:15 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to PHI 47 for 11 yards (A.Singleton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(0:32 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to E.St. Brown to PHI 40 for 7 yards (N.Robey; M.Jacquet).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - GB 40(15:00 - 4th) A.Jones left end pushed ob at PHI 37 for 3 yards (M.Jacquet).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 37(14:21 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to PHI 34 for 3 yards (J.Sweat; A.Singleton).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 34(13:36 - 4th) A.Jones left tackle to PHI 26 for 8 yards (R.Williams).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 26(12:54 - 4th) M.Valdes-Scantling right tackle to PHI 30 for -4 yards (V.Curry).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - GB 30(12:11 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams ran ob at PHI 22 for 8 yards [V.Curry].
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GB 22(11:28 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to D.Adams (A.Maddox).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - GB 22(11:23 - 4th) M.Crosby 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:19 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to PHI 0. B.Scott to PHI 27 for 27 yards (O.Burks).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 27(11:13 - 4th) J.Hurts scrambles right end to PHI 37 for 10 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 37(10:42 - 4th) J.Hurts scrambles left end ran ob at 50 for 13 yards (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 50(10:09 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to D.Goedert.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 50(10:05 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at GB 44 for 6 yards (A.Amos).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 4 - PHI 44(9:39 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to Z.Ertz to GB 24 for 20 yards (D.Savage).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 24(9:11 - 4th) J.Hurts scrambles right end ran ob at GB 22 for 2 yards (R.Gary).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PHI 22(8:32 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to T.Fulgham (J.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PHI 22(8:26 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to G.Ward.
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - PHI 9(8:20 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Jeffery ran ob at GB 9 for 13 yards. PENALTY on PHI-A.Jeffery Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at GB 22 - No Play.
|+32 YD
|
4 & 18 - PHI 32(7:59 - 4th) J.Hurts pass deep right to G.Ward for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:52 - 4th) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to GB 0. M.Taylor to GB 23 for 23 yards (G.Arnold K.Wallace).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 23(7:47 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan ran ob at GB 26 for 3 yards (A.Singleton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - GB 26(7:02 - 4th) PENALTY on GB Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at GB 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - GB 21(7:02 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to M.Valdes-Scantling [V.Curry].
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - GB 21(6:55 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to E.St. Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - GB 21(6:48 - 4th) J.Scott punts 52 yards to PHI 27 Center-H.Bradley. J.Reagor MUFFS catch and recovers at PHI 27. J.Reagor for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN. GB-R.Greene was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(6:30 - 4th) J.Elliott extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to GB 0. M.Taylor to GB 22 for 22 yards (J.Sweat; D.Riley).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 22(6:22 - 4th) A.Jones left end pushed ob at GB 23 for 1 yard (A.Singleton).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 23(5:45 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to GB 22 for -1 yards (R.McLeod).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GB 22(5:04 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GB 22(4:57 - 4th) J.Scott punts 47 yards to PHI 31 Center-H.Bradley fair catch by J.Reagor.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 31(4:49 - 4th) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 36 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey; D.Lowry).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - PHI 36(4:21 - 4th) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 41 for 5 yards (K.Clark; D.Lowry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 41(3:55 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to A.Jeffery.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PHI 41(3:50 - 4th) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 38 for -3 yards (sack split by Z.Smith and P.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - PHI 38(3:08 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz (J.Alexander).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - PHI 38(3:03 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 42 yards to GB 20 Center-R.Lovato out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 20(2:57 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to GB 23 for 3 yards (N.Robey).
|+77 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 23(2:51 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle for 77 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:36 - 4th) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 66 yards from GB 35 to PHI -1. B.Scott to PHI 45 for 46 yards (T.Summers). PENALTY on GB-W.Redmond Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at PHI 45.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 50(2:29 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short left to G.Ward ran ob at GB 33 for 17 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PHI 33(2:23 - 4th) J.Hurts sacked at GB 33 for 0 yards (D.Lowry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PHI 33(2:01 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to T.Fulgham.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - PHI 33(1:56 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right intended for G.Ward INTERCEPTED by D.Savage at GB 30. D.Savage to GB 34 for 4 yards (J.Kelce).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 34(1:47 - 4th) J.Williams right guard to GB 35 for 1 yard (A.Singleton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 35(1:43 - 4th) J.Williams right guard to GB 40 for 5 yards (N.Robey R.McLeod).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 40(1:38 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan pushed ob at GB 45 for 5 yards (A.Singleton).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 45(1:32 - 4th) A.Rodgers kneels to GB 44 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - GB 44(0:55 - 4th) A.Rodgers kneels to GB 43 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - GB 43(0:25 - 4th) A.Rodgers kneels to GB 42 for -1 yards.
