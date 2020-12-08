|
Allen throws for 4 TDs, Bills beat 49ers 34-24 in Arizona
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) The passes zipped through the air one by one, almost always finding their intended target right on the hands and in stride.
By the time Josh Allen was done, the quarterback had finished one of the best games of his young NFL career, and the Buffalo Bills once again looked like one of the league's elite teams.
Allen threw for 375 yards and tied a career high with four touchdown passes as the Bills stayed in sole possession of first place in the AFC East with a thoroughly impressive 34-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
''That's our quarterback. He's a baller,'' Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. ''I don't know what answer you want me to say. It's no surprise to us what he does every week. I'm happy he's on our team.''
Buffalo (9-3) moved a step closer to winning its division for the first time since 1995 thanks to a nearly flawless performance from Allen. The 24-year-old completed 32 of 40 passes with no interceptions.
He threw touchdown passes to Cole Beasley, Dawson Knox, Isaiah McKenzie and Gabriel Davis as the Bills built a 17-7 halftime lead and controlled the majority of the second half.
''We were clicking,'' Allen said. ''It just seemed like our guys were getting open and the ball was coming out of my hand really well.''
The Bills are one game ahead of the Miami Dolphins with four games left for both teams.
San Francisco (5-7) lost in its first game at its adopted home in Arizona. The 49ers will be based in Glendale for at least the next three weeks after Santa Clara County issued strict new coronavirus protocols that forced the team to find a temporary new home.
It was Allen's fourth game of the season with at least 300 yards passing and three touchdowns, which set a franchise record. Jim Kelly did it three times in 1991 and Drew Bledsoe three times in 2002.
''As long as it correlates to team success, it means we're doing the right thing, making the right decisions and we're winning football games,'' Allen said. ''That's all that matters to me.''
The Bills had a much more pleasant trip to the desert than three weeks ago, when they lost a 32-30 heartbreaker to the Arizona Cardinals. That was the game when DeAndre Hopkins made a stunning catch over three Buffalo defenders with 2 seconds left for the game-winning score.
San Francisco has had several recent injuries at its slot cornerback position and struggled to cover Beasley, who had a career-high 130 yards receiving on nine catches.
''We knew exactly what they were running. We just came up short,'' 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw said. ''It was kind of a weird feeling.''
State Farm Stadium - which is home to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals - was dressed up to make the 49ers feel slightly more at home. There were San Francisco banners hanging on the walls along the sidelines and the videoboard showed Niners highlights and flashed messages like ''Faithful to the Bay.''
The teams traded goal-line stands in the first quarter.
The Bills opened the game with a 74-yard drive that was stopped at the Niners 1 after Allen's fourth-down pass fell incomplete. San Francisco responded with a 97-yard drive that ended at the Buffalo 2 when Jeff Wilson Jr. was stuffed for no gain on fourth down.
It was just the second game since 2000 that featured two turnovers on downs to start a game.
But San Francisco got the ball back one play later on a fumble by Allen and the 49ers took advantage. Nick Mullens hit Brandon Aiyuk in the middle of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown.
It was all Buffalo for the rest of the first half and much of the game. Allen hit Beasley for a 5-yard touchdown and later found tight end Knox for a 4-yard score as the Bills pushed ahead 17-7 by halftime.
Mullens finished 26-of-39 passing for 316 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The 49ers weren't bad on offense, but couldn't keep pace with Allen and the Bills.
''We needed to play our best and I think we were very close to doing it,'' 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. ''We just had a few things that didn't keep us out on the field. When you do that versus an offense and quarterback like that and you don't get it back for a while, the game gets away from you.''
PRIME-TIME SUCCESS
The Bills got a rare prime-time win. They're now 8-22 in prime-time games since 2000, and 2-8 on Monday night, with their one victory coming against the Jets in November 2014, when the game was moved back a day and played in Detroit after a major snowstorm snarled much of Buffalo.
It was their first win in an official ''Monday Night Football'' game since beating Miami 23-18 in 1999.
ALLEN'S HOMECOMING, SORT OF
Allen had a big game against the 49ers, which is the team he rooted for while growing up in Firebaugh, California. The town is about a 3-hour drive from San Francisco, and Allen went to games as a kid with his family. This was the first time he had played against San Francisco.
INJURIES
Bills: Beasley left in the first quarter and was evaluated for a head injury but quickly returned. ... RB Devin Singletary (knee) left in the first quarter but returned. ... Safety Jaquan Johnson was hurt on a punt return in the fourth quarter and limped off the field with help.
49ers: DT D.J. Jones (ankle) left in the first half and didn't return.
UP NEXT
The Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
The 49ers stay in Arizona and they'll host Washington on Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
J. Allen
17 QB
375 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 11 RuYds
|
38
FPTS
|
N. Mullens
4 QB
316 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs
|
26
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:16
|25:02
|1st Downs
|31
|24
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|22
|18
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|449
|402
|Total Plays
|68
|60
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|81
|86
|Rush Attempts
|27
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|368
|316
|Comp. - Att.
|32-40
|26-39
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-50
|7-43
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|1-68.0
|2-45.0
|Return Yards
|80
|29
|Punts - Returns
|1-22
|1-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-25
|1-13
|Int. - Returns
|2-33
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-5 -40%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-4 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|368
|PASS YDS
|316
|
|
|81
|RUSH YDS
|86
|
|
|449
|TOTAL YDS
|402
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
38
FPTS
|J. Allen
|32/40
|375
|4
|0
|38
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|18
|61
|0
|15
|8
|
J. Allen 17 QB
38
FPTS
|J. Allen
|6
|11
|0
|6
|38
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|3
|9
|0
|7
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
19
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|11
|9
|130
|1
|35
|19
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
9
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|11
|10
|92
|0
|18
|9
|
G. Davis 13 WR
12
FPTS
|G. Davis
|4
|3
|68
|1
|28
|12
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
9
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|2
|2
|31
|1
|23
|9
|
D. Knox 88 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Knox
|4
|4
|27
|1
|12
|8
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|4
|3
|22
|0
|9
|8
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
L. Smith 85 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Wallace 39 CB
|L. Wallace
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|6-6
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 92 DE
|D. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 90 DT
|Q. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ferguson 69 LS
|R. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Butler 94 DT
|V. Butler
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 99 DT
|H. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
10
FPTS
|T. Bass
|2/2
|37
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|1
|68.0
|0
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
N. Mullens 4 QB
26
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|26/39
|316
|3
|2
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|7
|47
|0
|18
|5
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|9
|42
|0
|16
|4
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
6
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|2
|5
|0
|5
|6
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|1
|3
|0
|3
|7
|
T. Coleman 26 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Coleman
|2
|-11
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
15
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|9
|5
|95
|1
|49
|15
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|9
|6
|73
|0
|23
|7
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|6
|4
|35
|0
|13
|3
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
3
FPTS
|C. Woerner
|2
|2
|33
|0
|18
|3
|
J. Reed 81 TE
9
FPTS
|J. Reed
|4
|3
|32
|1
|17
|9
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|2
|2
|29
|0
|17
|2
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|5
|2
|12
|0
|7
|5
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
6
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|6
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Verrett 22 CB
|J. Verrett
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 27 CB
|D. Johnson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 20 FS
|J. Ward
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moore 33 DB
|T. Moore
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Sherman 25 CB
|R. Sherman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jordan 96 DE
|D. Jordan
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
A. Armstead 91 DE
|A. Armstead
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
|J. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
|J. Kinlaw
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McGlinchey 69 OT
|M. McGlinchey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Willis 78 DE
|J. Willis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Walker 59 LB
|J. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harris 36 SAF
|M. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
6
FPTS
|R. Gould
|1/1
|45
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|2
|45.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 13 WR
0
FPTS
|R. James
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
15
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUF 50(15:00 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to D.Knox. PENALTY on SF-J.Kinlaw Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 25 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - BUF 30(14:55 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 34 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - BUF 34(14:13 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to BUF 37 for 3 yards (J.Kinlaw; F.Warner).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(13:52 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep left to C.Beasley to SF 32 for 31 yards (J.Verrett).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 32(13:08 - 1st) D.Singletary left tackle to SF 27 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw; J.Ward). BUF-D.Singletary was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 27(12:36 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs pushed ob at SF 22 for 5 yards (J.Verrett).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 22(11:59 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to Z.Moss pushed ob at SF 17 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 17(11:20 - 1st) Z.Moss up the middle to SF 10 for 7 yards (D.Johnson; F.Warner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 10(10:36 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 10(10:27 - 1st) Z.Moss up the middle to SF 7 for 3 yards (D.Johnson). FUMBLES (D.Johnson) RECOVERED by SF-D.Johnson at SF 7. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. Z.Moss up the middle to SF 7 for 3 yards (A.Armstead).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - BUF 7(10:06 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to SF 1 for 6 yards (T.Moore; A.Armstead).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BUF 1(9:23 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to L.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 2(9:17 - 1st) K.Juszczyk up the middle to SF 7 for 5 yards (J.Poyer; A.Klein).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SF 7(8:36 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to SF 5 for -2 yards (Ta.Johnson E.Oliver).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - SF 30(7:57 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep right to B.Aiyuk (L.Wallace). PENALTY on BUF-L.Wallace Defensive Pass Interference 25 yards enforced at SF 5 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 30(7:51 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to SF 46 for 16 yards (M.Hyde; Ta.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 46(7:11 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to BUF 46 for 8 yards (L.Wallace).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 46(6:31 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to BUF 42 for 4 yards (M.Hyde; A.Klein).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 42(5:47 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.Reed to BUF 25 for 17 yards (Ta.Johnson) [L.Wallace].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(5:03 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to BUF 21 for 4 yards (T.White M.Hyde).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SF 21(4:17 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to D.Samuel [A.Klein].
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - SF 21(4:13 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to BUF 10 for 11 yards (M.Hyde).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 10(3:29 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to BUF 2 for 8 yards (M.Hyde; T.White).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 2(2:45 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to BUF 1 for 1 yard (M.Hyde J.Poyer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SF 1(2:08 - 1st) K.Juszczyk up the middle to BUF 1 for no gain (Q.Jefferson). San Francisco challenged the short of the goal line ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SF 1(1:38 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to BUF 1 for no gain (T.Edmunds V.Butler).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - SF 3(1:24 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to BUF 3 for no gain (T.Edmunds; H.Phillips).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - SF 3(1:04 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to BUF 2 for 1 yard (J.Poyer M.Hyde).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SF 2(0:48 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short middle to B.Aiyuk for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:44 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 67 yards from SF 35 to BUF -2. A.Roberts to BUF 23 for 25 yards (M.Harris; J.Walker).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 23(0:39 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at BUF 35 for 12 yards (R.Sherman).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 35(0:22 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep right to C.Beasley to SF 30 for 35 yards (T.Moore).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 30(15:00 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to SF 32 for -2 yards (K.Givens).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 12 - BUF 32(14:21 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep middle to G.Davis to SF 10 for 22 yards (J.Verrett J.Ward).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUF 3(13:37 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to L.Smith to SF 3 for 7 yards (D.Johnson). PENALTY on SF-A.Armstead Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SF 10 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - BUF 5(13:06 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:02 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 59 yards from BUF 35 to SF 6. R.James to SF 19 for 13 yards (D.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 19(12:57 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 32 for 13 yards (M.Hyde).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 32(12:15 - 2nd) D.Samuel left end to SF 35 for 3 yards (A.Klein; Ta.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 35(11:29 - 2nd) R.Mostert left end to SF 37 for 2 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SF 37(10:48 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to K.Bourne.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SF 37(10:43 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 54 yards to BUF 9 Center-T.Pepper. A.Roberts to BUF 31 for 22 yards (D.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 31(10:30 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 39 for 8 yards (J.Ward).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 39(9:45 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 43 for 4 yards (A.Armstead; J.Kinlaw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 43(8:59 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BUF 50(8:54 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right intended for S.Diggs INTERCEPTED by F.Warner at 50. F.Warner to 50 for no gain (D.Singletary). PENALTY on SF-R.Sherman Illegal Contact 4 yards enforced at BUF 43 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 47(8:46 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary pushed ob at SF 44 for 9 yards (J.Verrett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BUF 44(8:11 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to SF 44 for no gain (D.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUF 44(7:35 - 2nd) J.Allen up the middle to SF 42 for 2 yards (F.Warner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 42(6:54 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Knox to SF 34 for 8 yards (J.Verrett).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 34(6:14 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to SF 26 for 8 yards (J.Verrett).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 26(5:31 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley to SF 14 for 12 yards (D.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 14(4:54 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to SF 9 for 5 yards (D.Jordan; F.Warner).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 9(4:17 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to SF 5 for 4 yards (R.Sherman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BUF 5(3:48 - 2nd) J.Allen up the middle to SF 5 for no gain (K.Hyder).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUF 5(3:16 - 2nd) D.Singletary left end pushed ob at SF 4 for 1 yard (T.Moore; J.Ward).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - BUF 4(2:47 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:41 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(2:41 - 2nd) J.Wilson right tackle pushed ob at SF 37 for 12 yards (L.Wallace).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 37(2:04 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Bourne to 50 for 13 yards (T.White).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 50(1:58 - 2nd) R.Mostert up the middle to BUF 47 for 3 yards (T.White).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 47(1:23 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short right to R.Mostert ran ob at BUF 46 for 1 yard (M.Hyde).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SF 46(1:18 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to B.Aiyuk [M.Milano].
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SF 46(1:12 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 36 yards to BUF 10 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by A.Roberts.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 10(1:05 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 18 for 8 yards (K.Givens).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 18(0:40 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to BUF 25 for 7 yards (D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(0:32 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs [D.Johnson].
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 25(0:26 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep left to S.Diggs pushed ob at BUF 43 for 18 yards (J.Ward).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 43(0:19 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right to C.Beasley ran ob at SF 37 for 20 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(0:11 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to G.Davis ran ob at SF 19 for 18 yards (R.Sherman).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - BUF 19(0:04 - 2nd) T.Bass 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel (A.Klein).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 25(14:56 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass deep right to R.Dwelley to SF 42 for 17 yards (J.Poyer).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 42(14:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on SF-R.Dwelley False Start 5 yards enforced at SF 42 - No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 15 - SF 37(13:54 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle pushed ob at BUF 45 for 18 yards (J.Poyer).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 45(13:19 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk pushed ob at BUF 25 for 20 yards (L.Wallace).
|-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(12:44 - 3rd) T.Coleman right end to BUF 34 for -9 yards (D.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 19 - SF 34(12:03 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short left to J.Wilson to BUF 27 for 7 yards (A.Epenesa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SF 27(11:22 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to J.Reed.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - SF 27(11:18 - 3rd) R.Gould 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(11:14 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary pushed ob at BUF 34 for 9 yards (F.Warner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BUF 34(10:49 - 3rd) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 34 for no gain (J.Kinlaw).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUF 34(10:12 - 3rd) D.Singletary left end to BUF 36 for 2 yards (D.Greenlaw). BUF-J.Feliciano was injured during the play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 36(9:42 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox to BUF 48 for 12 yards (J.Verrett).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(9:00 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to SF 48 for 4 yards (D.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUF 48(8:22 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to SF 42 for 6 yards (J.Willis). Penalty on SF-J.Willis Defensive Offside declined.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 42(7:59 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to SF 31 for 11 yards (D.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 31(7:18 - 3rd) D.Singletary left tackle to SF 25 for 6 yards (T.Moore). PENALTY on BUF-C.Beasley Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SF 29.
|No Gain
|
1 & 18 - BUF 39(6:42 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to C.Beasley.
|Penalty
|
2 & 18 - BUF 39(6:38 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right [K.Street]. PENALTY on SF-K.Street Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at SF 39 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 24(6:30 - 3rd) D.Singletary right tackle to SF 23 for 1 yard (A.Armstead).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUF 23(5:53 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep left to I.McKenzie for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:48 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(5:48 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk [D.Johnson].
|Int
|
2 & 10 - SF 25(5:44 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short middle intended for B.Aiyuk INTERCEPTED by M.Hyde at SF 38. M.Hyde to SF 5 for 33 yards (M.McGlinchey).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - BUF 5(5:28 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis (J.Verrett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 5(5:25 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Knox to SF 2 for 3 yards (J.Ward).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - BUF 1(4:46 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to SF 1 for 1 yard (T.Moore). PENALTY on BUF-D.Singletary Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SF 2 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - BUF 12(4:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF False Start 5 yards enforced at SF 12 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - BUF 17(3:57 - 3rd) D.Singletary up the middle to SF 9 for 8 yards (D.Johnson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - BUF 9(3:12 - 3rd) T.Bass 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:09 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(3:09 - 3rd) R.Mostert right tackle to SF 29 for 4 yards (L.Wallace; V.Butler).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - SF 29(2:30 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short middle to D.Samuel to SF 33 for 4 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - SF 33(1:54 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short right to D.Samuel to SF 45 for 12 yards (J.Poyer L.Wallace).
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 45(1:07 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass deep left to B.Aiyuk pushed ob at BUF 6 for 49 yards (L.Wallace).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - SF 6(0:32 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Juszczyk for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:26 - 3rd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SF 40(15:00 - 4th) J.Allen sacked at BUF 32 for -8 yards (D.Jordan). FUMBLES (D.Jordan) [D.Jordan] touched at BUF 33 recovered by BUF-D.Dawkins at BUF 35.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - SF 35(14:09 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 45 for 10 yards (J.Verrett).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - SF 45(13:28 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to SF 43 for 12 yards (F.Warner).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 43(12:44 - 4th) D.Singletary up the middle to SF 37 for 6 yards (J.Ward; D.Greenlaw).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SF 37(11:59 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to SF 34 for 3 yards (J.Verrett).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 34(11:31 - 4th) Z.Moss left tackle to SF 35 for -1 yards (D.Jordan T.Moore).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - SF 35(10:44 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to SF 28 for 7 yards (J.Verrett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 28(10:01 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Singletary.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 28(9:56 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep right to G.Davis for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:50 - 4th) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(9:50 - 4th) N.Mullens pass deep middle to D.Samuel to SF 47 for 22 yards (L.Wallace; M.Hyde).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 47(9:27 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to C.Woerner to BUF 38 for 15 yards (L.Wallace).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(9:01 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to D.Samuel to BUF 29 for 9 yards (L.Wallace).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 29(8:36 - 4th) R.Mostert left end pushed ob at BUF 19 for 10 yards (M.Hyde).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 19(8:09 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to C.Woerner pushed ob at BUF 1 for 18 yards (T.Edmunds).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 1 - SF 1(7:48 - 4th) T.Coleman up the middle to BUF 3 for -2 yards (V.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SF 3(7:10 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Bourne for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Bourne to BUF 1 for 2 yards (M.Hyde).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - SF 1(7:05 - 4th) PENALTY on SF-N.Mullens False Start 4 yards enforced at BUF 1 - No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 5 - SF 5(7:05 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle intended for J.Wilson INTERCEPTED by T.White at BUF 2. T.White to BUF 2 for no gain (J.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 2(6:55 - 4th) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 4 for 2 yards (K.Hyder).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 4(6:15 - 4th) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 6 for 2 yards (K.Givens).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUF 6(6:08 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to BUF 17 for 11 yards (J.Verrett).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 17(5:22 - 4th) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to BUF 23 for 6 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 23(4:37 - 4th) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 21 for -2 yards (K.Hyder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BUF 21(3:53 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to C.Beasley (K.Givens D.Johnson) [F.Warner].
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BUF 21(3:44 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 68 yards to SF 11 Center-R.Ferguson. B.Aiyuk pushed ob at SF 27 for 16 yards (R.Ferguson A.Klein).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 27(3:30 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to D.Samuel pushed ob at SF 30 for 3 yards (M.Milano).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 30(3:24 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to J.Reed to SF 40 for 10 yards (L.Wallace Ta.Johnson) [E.Oliver].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 40(3:01 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to D.Samuel.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 40(2:57 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to R.Dwelley to BUF 48 for 12 yards (T.Edmunds) [J.Zimmer].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 48(2:37 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to J.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SF 48(2:33 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to J.Wilson.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - SF 48(2:29 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to D.Samuel to BUF 25 for 23 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(2:03 - 4th) PENALTY on SF-T.Compton False Start 5 yards enforced at BUF 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SF 30(2:03 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne [V.Butler]. SF-T.Compton was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - SF 30(1:57 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to J.Wilson to BUF 25 for 5 yards (M.Milano).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - SF 25(1:36 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Bourne to BUF 14 for 11 yards (J.Poyer).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 14(1:14 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to K.Bourne to BUF 5 for 9 yards (Ta.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SF 5(0:54 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 5(0:50 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to J.Reed for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:43 - 4th) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
