Tua throws for 296 yards as Dolphins beat Bengals 19-7
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Amid all the punches and shoving and five ejections was Tua Tagovailoa's best stretch yet as an NFL quarterback.
The rookie returned from a thumb injury that forced him to miss one game and led three third-quarter scoring drives to help the Miami Dolphins rally past the Cincinnati Bengals 19-7 Sunday in a game that included a benches-clearing confrontation and other after-the-whistle unpleasantries.
The Dolphins lost their best defender when NFL interception leader Xavien Howard was thrown out late in the first half, but they limited Cincinnati to 25 yards after halftime and finished with six sacks. Miami ranks second in the NFL in scoring defense and has allowed 10 points in the past two weeks.
Both benches emptied in the fourth quarter after Cincinnati's Mike Thomas was flagged for a foul covering a punt. There was pushing and shoving, and Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Miami receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were ejected.
Miami coach Brian Flores came onto the field and yelled at the Bengals.
''These are like my kids, but my emotions got the best of me there,'' Flores said. ''I'm going to stick up for my players, they're going to stick up for each other. We got to do a better job keeping our poise.''
Tyler Boyd turned a short pass into a 72-yard touchdown to give the Bengals a 7-0 lead, but he was later ejected following a tussle with Howard.
The Dolphins (8-4) won for the seventh time in eight games to achieve their best 12-game record since 2003.
Tagovailoa improved to 4-1 as a rookie starter with seven touchdown passes and still no interceptions. He played with the thumb on his throwing hand taped, and warmed up as the game wore on. He threw for 167 yards in the pivotal third quarter, when the Dolphins rallied from a 7-6 halftime deficit to mount three scoring drives.
''I wasn't really playing in sync with how the guys were playing,'' he said. ''Things started to click at the end of the first half.''
Cincinnati's Brandon Allen, making his second start after a knee injury ended rookie Joe Burrow's season, went 11 for 19 for 153 yards before being sidelined late in the game with a chest injury. Afterward he said he was OK.
The Bengals (2-9-1) lost their fourth game in a row and are assured of at least nine defeats for the fifth consecutive year.
''We weren't good enough in the third quarter,'' coach Zac Taylor said. ''That's where it got away.''
The Dolphins won even though they didn't convert a third down until the final minute. Jason Sanders kicked four field goals and is 28 for 29 this year.
Miami started three rookie offensive linemen for the first time this year and gave up no sacks. Myles Gaskin, back after missing four games due to a knee injury, had 90 yards rushing and 51 receiving.
KEY MOMENT
Howard and Boyd were tossed for trading punches on the sideline after a third-down incompletion late in the first half.
The Bengals, leading 7-3, were also penalized 15 yards on the play for unnecessary roughness by Boyd, which may have cost them points. The foul left the Bengals with a 53-yard field goal try, and Randy Bullock missed. Miami then moved 27 yards in the final minute and kicked a field goal to trail 7-6 at halftime.
''We left three points on the field there in the first half we should have had,'' Taylor said.
NEAR MISSES
The Bengals' Jordan Evans scored on a 73-yard fumble return when Tagovailoa lost the ball, but the touchdown was erased by a replay reversal changing the ruling to an incomplete pass.
The Dolphins scored from the 2 on a run with their field goal team in the game, but two rookies were flagged for an illegal formation and Miami settled for three points.
Jakeem Grant dropped a 45-yard pass from Tagovailoa.
INJURIES
Dolphins: Guard Ereck Flowers (left ankle) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (chest) left the game and did not return.
Bengals: Left tackle Jonah Williams (right knee) was carted off the field in the fourth quarter. CB Mackensie Alexander (possible concussion) left the game, and CB Darius Phillips (illness) sat out.
UP NEXT
The Dolphins begin a tough closing stretch next Sunday when they play host to defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City. The Chiefs haven't played in Miami since 2014.
The Bengals play host to the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday. The teams last met in 2016.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
T. Boyd
83 WR
72 ReYds, ReTD, REC
|
13
FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa
1 QB
296 PaYds, PaTD, 3 RuYds
|
17
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:44
|32:16
|1st Downs
|12
|23
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|6
|16
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|1-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|196
|406
|Total Plays
|50
|67
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|40
|110
|Rush Attempts
|17
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|156
|296
|Comp. - Att.
|17-27
|26-39
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-62
|8-54
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-49.5
|4-45.0
|Return Yards
|37
|8
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|4-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-4 -25%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|156
|PASS YDS
|296
|
|
|40
|RUSH YDS
|110
|
|
|196
|TOTAL YDS
|406
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Allen 8 QB
10
FPTS
|B. Allen
|11/19
|153
|1
|1
|10
|
R. Finley 5 QB
0
FPTS
|R. Finley
|6/7
|40
|0
|1
|0
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
13
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
3
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|12
|30
|0
|10
|3
|
S. Perine 34 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Perine
|3
|7
|0
|5
|0
|
B. Allen 8 QB
10
FPTS
|B. Allen
|2
|3
|0
|2
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
13
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|4
|1
|72
|1
|72
|13
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|7
|5
|56
|0
|22
|5
|
D. Sample 89 TE
4
FPTS
|D. Sample
|7
|7
|49
|0
|15
|4
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|3
|2
|17
|0
|9
|1
|
M. Schreck 86 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Schreck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Green 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Allen 8 QB
10
FPTS
|B. Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
3
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Bates 30 FS
|J. Bates
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sims 38 CB
|L. Sims
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Jackson 22 CB
|W. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Williams 71 NT
|X. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Alexander 21 CB
|M. Alexander
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
|T. Boyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 80 WR
|M. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 99 DT
|C. Covington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 36 SS
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. McKenzie 69 DT
|K. McKenzie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kareem 90 DE
|K. Kareem
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Carter 82 TE
|C. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wilson 40 SAF
|B. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Morgan 17 WR
|S. Morgan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 4 K
1
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|6
|49.5
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|2
|6.5
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
17
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|26/39
|296
|1
|0
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gaskin 37 RB
12
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|21
|90
|0
|26
|12
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
5
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|1
|11
|0
|11
|5
|
P. Laird 32 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Laird
|3
|6
|0
|4
|1
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
17
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|3
|3
|0
|4
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
14
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|11
|9
|88
|1
|20
|14
|
M. Gaskin 37 RB
12
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|2
|2
|51
|0
|35
|12
|
J. Grant 19 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Grant
|6
|2
|42
|0
|22
|4
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
5
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|4
|4
|41
|0
|15
|5
|
D. Parker 11 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Parker
|8
|4
|35
|0
|14
|3
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|1
|
P. Laird 32 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Laird
|3
|2
|16
|0
|11
|1
|
M. Hollins 86 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
A. Shaheen 80 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Shaheen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Van Noy 53 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|8-0
|3.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 FS
|E. Rowe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 28 SS
|B. McCain
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 FS
|B. Jones
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Munson 48 LB
|C. Munson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 24 CB
|B. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DT
|C. Wilkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 44 OLB
|E. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 NT
|R. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Eguavoen 49 LB
|S. Eguavoen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Callaway 16 WR
|A. Callaway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Ferguson 50 LS
|B. Ferguson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
13
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|4/4
|48
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 2 P
|M. Haack
|4
|45.0
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Grant 19 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Grant
|4
|2.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Bernard right tackle to CIN 34 for 9 yards (B.McCain).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CIN 34(14:25 - 1st) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 35 for 1 yard (K.Van Noy).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 35(13:46 - 1st) G.Bernard left guard to CIN 34 for -1 yards (C.Wilkins).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - CIN 34(13:11 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to D.Sample to CIN 42 for 8 yards (X.Howard N.Needham).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CIN 42(12:30 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete deep left to T.Higgins.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CIN 42(12:25 - 1st) K.Huber punts 51 yards to MIA 7 Center-C.Harris. J.Grant to MIA 9 for 2 yards (B.Wilson; S.Morgan).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 9(12:14 - 1st) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 12 for 3 yards (V.Bell; C.Lawson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 12(11:37 - 1st) M.Gaskin right tackle to MIA 15 for 3 yards (X.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIA 15(10:53 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to M.Gesicki.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIA 15(10:49 - 1st) M.Haack punts 55 yards to CIN 30 Center-B.Ferguson. A.Erickson to CIN 39 for 9 yards (C.Munson; B.Ferguson). PENALTY on CIN-A.Davis-Gaither Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at CIN 39.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 29(10:37 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to D.Sample to CIN 32 for 3 yards (J.Baker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CIN 32(9:57 - 1st) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 32 for no gain (E.Roberts).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - CIN 32(9:11 - 1st) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 44 for 12 yards (X.Howard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 44(8:31 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete deep left to T.Boyd (N.Needham).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 44(8:24 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to T.Higgins to MIA 49 for 7 yards (X.Howard Br.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - CIN 49(7:42 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to T.Higgins to MIA 45 for 4 yards (X.Howard).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CIN 45(7:00 - 1st) B.Allen pass deep left intended for T.Boyd INTERCEPTED by X.Howard [E.Ogbah] at MIA 16. X.Howard to MIA 16 for no gain (T.Boyd).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 16(6:53 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Parker to MIA 20 for 4 yards (J.Bynes).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 20(6:15 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to L.Bowden to MIA 28 for 8 yards (L.Sims; J.Bates III).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 28(5:41 - 1st) M.Gaskin right guard to MIA 32 for 4 yards (M.Alexander; J.Bates III).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIA 32(4:58 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to D.Parker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIA 32(4:55 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Grant (L.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIA 32(4:51 - 1st) M.Haack punts 52 yards to CIN 16 Center-B.Ferguson. A.Erickson pushed ob at CIN 20 for 4 yards (S.Eguavoen).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(4:40 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to D.Sample pushed ob at CIN 25 for 5 yards (By.Jones). MIA-E.Roberts was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CIN 25(4:14 - 1st) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 28 for 3 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+72 YD
|
3 & 2 - CIN 28(3:31 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to T.Boyd for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:20 - 1st) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 33(3:20 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to D.Parker. PENALTY on CIN-W.Jackson III Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards enforced at MIA 25 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 34(3:16 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to MIA 40 for 6 yards (V.Bell).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 40(2:36 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to L.Bowden pushed ob at CIN 45 for 15 yards (J.Bates III).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 45(1:58 - 1st) M.Gaskin left guard to CIN 43 for 2 yards (L.Sims G.Pratt).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MIA 35(1:16 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left intended for D.Parker INTERCEPTED by W.Jackson III at CIN 19. W.Jackson III to CIN 32 for 13 yards (M.Gaskin). PENALTY on CIN-W.Jackson III Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at CIN 43 - No Play. Penalty on CIN-M.Alexander Illegal Blindside Block declined.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(1:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles left end to CIN 31 for 4 yards (S.Hubbard). MIA-E.Flowers was injured during the play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 31(0:32 - 1st) L.Bowden left tackle pushed ob at CIN 20 for 11 yards (W.Jackson III).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 20(15:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gesicki to CIN 12 for 8 yards (M.Alexander; J.Bynes).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 12(14:21 - 2nd) M.Gaskin left end to CIN 11 for 1 yard (L.Wilson). PENALTY on CIN-X.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 12 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - MIA 7(13:54 - 2nd) M.Gaskin left guard to CIN 3 for 4 yards (J.Bates III).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MIA 3(13:16 - 2nd) M.Gaskin right guard to CIN 3 for no gain (S.Hubbard).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIA 3(12:32 - 2nd) M.Gaskin right guard to CIN 2 for 1 yard (C.Lawson).
|
4 & 2 - MIA(11:49 - 2nd) Direct snap to M.Haack. M.Haack up the middle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on MIA Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at CIN 2 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MIA 7(11:46 - 2nd) J.Sanders 25 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(11:42 - 2nd) S.Perine right tackle to CIN 27 for 2 yards (C.Munson R.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIN 27(11:05 - 2nd) S.Perine right tackle to CIN 32 for 5 yards (C.Wilkins).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - CIN 32(10:18 - 2nd) B.Allen sacked at CIN 30 for -2 yards (K.Van Noy).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CIN 30(9:40 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 52 yards to MIA 18 Center-C.Harris. J.Grant to MIA 32 for 14 yards (S.Morgan; C.Carter). PENALTY on MIA-N.Igbinoghene Offensive Holding 9 yards enforced at MIA 18.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 9(9:28 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep middle to J.Grant.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 9(9:20 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gaskin to MIA 25 for 16 yards (L.Wilson).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(8:39 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Grant to MIA 45 for 20 yards (J.Bynes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 45(7:54 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to P.Laird.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 45(7:48 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Hollins pushed ob at CIN 48 for 7 yards (L.Sims).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIA 48(7:10 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 44 for -8 yards (V.Bell). FUMBLES (V.Bell) [V.Bell] RECOVERED by CIN-J.Evans at CIN 27. J.Evans for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki [V.Bell].
|
4 & 3 - MIA 48(7:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIA-M.Hollins False Start 5 yards enforced at CIN 48 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIA 47(7:07 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 41 yards to CIN 12 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 12(7:00 - 2nd) B.Allen left end to CIN 13 for 1 yard (C.Munson). PENALTY on MIA-C.Munson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at CIN 13.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 40(6:38 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete deep left to T.Boyd. PENALTY on MIA-X.Howard Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CIN 28 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 33(6:31 - 2nd) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 39 for 6 yards (J.Baker). PENALTY on MIA-R.Davis Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 33 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - CIN 38(6:08 - 2nd) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 41 for 3 yards (E.Rowe).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CIN 41(5:29 - 2nd) G.Bernard right tackle to CIN 44 for 3 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 44(4:47 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to D.Sample pushed ob at MIA 41 for 15 yards (K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 41(4:10 - 2nd) G.Bernard left tackle to MIA 41 for no gain (E.Ogbah).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 41(3:27 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short left to T.Higgins to MIA 30 for 11 yards (By.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 30(2:45 - 2nd) G.Bernard left guard to MIA 20 for 10 yards (B.McCain).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(2:00 - 2nd) T.Boyd pass incomplete short left to B.Allen (S.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CIN 20(1:52 - 2nd) S.Perine up the middle to MIA 20 for no gain (Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CIN 20(1:08 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to T.Boyd. PENALTY on CIN-T.Boyd Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced between downs. Penalty on MIA-X.Howard Disqualification offsetting. Penalty on CIN-T.Boyd Disqualification offsetting.
|No Good
|
4 & 25 - CIN 35(1:03 - 2nd) R.Bullock 53 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 43(0:58 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to L.Bowden to CIN 48 for 9 yards (M.Alexander; L.Sims).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIA 48(0:51 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gesicki to CIN 46 for 2 yards (M.Alexander).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 46(0:30 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to P.Laird to CIN 35 for 11 yards (L.Sims).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(0:23 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to P.Laird to CIN 30 for 5 yards (S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIA 30(0:04 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 5 - MIA 30(0:03 - 2nd) J.Sanders 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Smythe to MIA 30 for 5 yards (L.Sims).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MIA 30(14:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIA-R.Hunt False Start 5 yards enforced at MIA 30 - No Play.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 25(14:19 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to MIA 42 for 17 yards (J.Bates III).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 42(13:54 - 3rd) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 43 for 1 yard (V.Bell; S.Hubbard).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIA 43(13:27 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Parker pushed ob at CIN 43 for 14 yards (J.Bates III).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 43(13:00 - 3rd) M.Gaskin right guard to CIN 40 for 3 yards (J.Bates III).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 40(12:35 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to M.Gaskin to CIN 5 for 35 yards (J.Bates III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - MIA 5(11:45 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to D.Parker (W.Jackson III).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 5(11:41 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:35 - 3rd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 67 yards from MIA 35 to CIN -2. A.Erickson to CIN 22 for 24 yards (A.Van Ginkel; Br.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 22(11:29 - 3rd) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 21 for -1 yards (K.Van Noy S.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CIN 21(10:42 - 3rd) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to M.Schreck.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - CIN 21(10:38 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short middle to D.Sample to CIN 28 for 7 yards (E.Rowe; Br.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CIN 28(9:55 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 53 yards to MIA 19 Center-C.Harris. J.Grant to MIA 25 for 6 yards (S.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(9:43 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Grant to MIA 47 for 22 yards (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 47(9:14 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to J.Grant.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 47(9:08 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe to CIN 42 for 11 yards (M.Alexander; J.Bynes).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 42(8:41 - 3rd) M.Gaskin up the middle to CIN 37 for 5 yards (C.Covington).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 37(8:12 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Parker to CIN 29 for 8 yards (W.Jackson III). CIN-C.Covington was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 29(7:50 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to M.Gesicki to CIN 9 for 20 yards (J.Bates III V.Bell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - MIA 9(7:06 - 3rd) M.Gaskin right guard to CIN 9 for no gain (S.Hubbard L.Sims).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIA 9(6:25 - 3rd) M.Gaskin up the middle to CIN 5 for 4 yards (X.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIA 5(5:42 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to D.Parker (W.Jackson III).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MIA 5(5:37 - 3rd) J.Sanders 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(5:33 - 3rd) G.Bernard right end to CIN 24 for -1 yards (R.Davis C.Munson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CIN 24(4:53 - 3rd) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to A.Green.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - CIN 24(4:50 - 3rd) B.Allen sacked at CIN 15 for -9 yards (K.Van Noy).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - CIN 15(4:05 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 50 yards to MIA 35 Center-C.Harris. J.Grant MUFFS catch recovered by MIA-N.Igbinoghene at MIA 33. N.Igbinoghene to MIA 38 for 5 yards (L.Wilson). PENALTY on CIN-M.Thomas Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at MIA 38.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 47(3:52 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gesicki to CIN 43 for 4 yards (J.Bynes).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 43(3:22 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gesicki to CIN 35 for 8 yards (J.Bynes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(2:54 - 3rd) P.Laird up the middle to CIN 35 for no gain (J.Bates III).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 35(2:12 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Parker to CIN 26 for 9 yards (W.Jackson III). Cincinnati challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIA 26(1:44 - 3rd) M.Gaskin up the middle to CIN 26 for no gain (S.Hubbard).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIA 26(1:05 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa up the middle to CIN 25 for 1 yard (X.Williams; S.Hubbard).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(0:28 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to L.Bowden pushed ob at CIN 16 for 9 yards (G.Pratt).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIA 16(15:00 - 4th) M.Gaskin right guard to CIN 2 for 14 yards (J.Bates III; L.Wilson). CIN-M.Alexander was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - MIA 2(14:16 - 4th) J.Davenport reported in as eligible. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to A.Shaheen. CIN-X.Williams was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 2(14:13 - 4th) J.Davenport reported in as eligible. M.Gaskin right guard to CIN 1 for 1 yard (A.Davis-Gaither).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIA 1(13:28 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to D.Parker (W.Jackson III).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - MIA 1(13:24 - 4th) J.Sanders 19 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:21 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(13:21 - 4th) B.Allen pass incomplete deep left to T.Higgins (B.McCain) [E.Ogbah].
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 25(13:15 - 4th) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 29 for 4 yards (J.Baker; E.Ogbah).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - CIN 29(12:29 - 4th) B.Allen sacked at CIN 24 for -5 yards (S.Lawson). CIN-J.Williams was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CIN 24(12:07 - 4th) K.Huber punts 49 yards to MIA 27 Center-C.Harris downed by CIN-M.Thomas. MIA-J.Grant was injured during the play. His return is Probable. Penalty on CIN-M.Thomas Kick Catch Interference offsetting enforced at CIN 24 - No Play. Penalty on MIA-M.Hollins Illegal Blindside Block offsetting. Penalty on MIA-D.Parker Disqualification offsetting. Penalty on CIN-S.Williams Disqualification offsetting. Penalty on MIA-M.Hollins Disqualification offsetting. Penalty on CIN-W.Jackson III Unsportsmanlike Conduct offsetting.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CIN 24(11:54 - 4th) K.Huber punts 41 yards to MIA 35 Center-C.Harris downed by CIN-J.Evans.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(11:43 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to CIN 47 for 18 yards (J.Bates III).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 47(11:10 - 4th) P.Laird right guard to CIN 43 for 4 yards (S.Hubbard; M.Alexander).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 43(10:39 - 4th) P.Laird up the middle to CIN 41 for 2 yards (S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIA 41(10:08 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Grant [C.Lawson].
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIA 41(10:05 - 4th) M.Haack punts 32 yards to CIN 9 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 9(9:59 - 4th) B.Allen sacked at CIN 2 for -7 yards (E.Ogbah). FUMBLES (E.Ogbah) [E.Ogbah] RECOVERED by MIA-C.Wilkins at CIN 4. C.Wilkins for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) B.Allen pass incomplete short middle [E.Ogbah].
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CIN 9(9:57 - 4th) B.Allen sacked at CIN 4 for -5 yards (Z.Sieler).
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - CIN 4(9:14 - 4th) PENALTY on MIA-S.Lawson Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CIN 4 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - CIN 9(9:00 - 4th) B.Allen pass short middle to A.Erickson to CIN 18 for 9 yards (E.Rowe).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CIN 18(8:19 - 4th) B.Allen up the middle to CIN 20 for 2 yards (S.Lawson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(7:38 - 4th) B.Allen sacked at CIN 11 for -9 yards (S.Lawson). CIN-B.Allen was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 19 - CIN 11(7:08 - 4th) New QB #5 - Finley Ryan. (Shotgun) R.Finley pass short right to A.Erickson to CIN 19 for 8 yards (Br.Jones).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - CIN 19(6:30 - 4th) R.Finley sacked at CIN 12 for -7 yards (K.Van Noy).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - CIN 12(5:49 - 4th) K.Huber punts 48 yards to MIA 40 Center-C.Harris fair catch by J.Grant.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 40(5:40 - 4th) M.Gaskin right guard to MIA 46 for 6 yards (V.Bell). CIN-K.Kareem was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 46(4:56 - 4th) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 47 for 1 yard (S.Hubbard).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIA 47(4:11 - 4th) M.Gaskin right guard to CIN 27 for 26 yards (J.Bates III). FUMBLES (J.Bates III) RECOVERED by CIN-V.Bell at CIN 13. V.Bell to 50 for 37 yards (A.Callaway).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 50(3:52 - 4th) R.Finley pass short right to G.Bernard to CIN 47 for -3 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - CIN 47(3:17 - 4th) R.Finley pass short right to D.Sample to MIA 48 for 5 yards (Br.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - CIN 48(2:41 - 4th) R.Finley pass short left to D.Sample to MIA 42 for 6 yards (E.Rowe).
|+22 YD
|
4 & 2 - CIN 42(2:03 - 4th) R.Finley pass short left to T.Higgins pushed ob at MIA 20 for 22 yards (B.McCain) [E.Ogbah].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(1:56 - 4th) R.Finley pass short left to G.Bernard ran ob at MIA 18 for 2 yards (J.Baker) [E.Ogbah].
|Int
|
2 & 8 - CIN 18(1:50 - 4th) R.Finley pass short middle intended for A.Erickson INTERCEPTED by N.Needham (K.Van Noy) at MIA 9. N.Needham to MIA 9 for no gain (M.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 9(1:44 - 4th) M.Gaskin right tackle to MIA 16 for 7 yards (V.Bell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIA 16(1:34 - 4th) M.Gaskin left guard to MIA 17 for 1 yard (L.Sims; V.Bell).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIA 17(0:50 - 4th) M.Gaskin right guard to MIA 21 for 4 yards (R.McKenzie).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 21(0:19 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa kneels to MIA 19 for -2 yards.
