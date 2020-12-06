|
Mayfield throws 4 TDs in 1st half, Browns beat Titans 41-35
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns can do more than just run the ball, and the NFL's longest active playoff drought is moving closer to an end after 18 seasons.
They just need to finish what they start a bit better.
Mayfield threw for a season-high 334 yards with all four of his touchdown passes in the first half, and the Browns scored the first 17 points before holding on to win their fourth straight, 41-35 over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
With both chasing AFC playoff berths, the Browns looked like the team leading a division - they are second in the AFC North behind the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers - as they improved to 9-3 for the first time since 1994. Cleveland has only won nine games in a season three times in its expansion era, which began in 1999.
''I think people know we are a good team now when we play well, and that's what we did today,'' Browns running back Nick Chubb said.
The Titans (8-4) came in leading the AFC South and left tied after the Colts beat Houston 26-20, though Tennessee still has the better division record. The Titans fell apart after a bad fourth-down spot on their opening drive. NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry lost his first fumble this season on the next drive.
''Things kind of snowballed,'' Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.
Mayfield kept the Browns from needing the NFL's top rushing offense in what had been expected to be a run-game showdown against the Titans and Henry. The Browns had their best-scoring half ever, leading 38-7 at halftime, topping the 35 points scored in the second half at Cincinnati in 2004.
The Titans made it interesting late, outscoring the Browns 28-3 in the second half.
Kenny Vaccaro picked up a fumble by Mayfield on fourth-and-1 and ran it 53 yards with 48 seconds left. Ryan Tannehill hit Cam Batson for an 8-yard TD pass with 28 seconds to go, but Andy Janovich recovered the onside kick to seal the Browns' longest winning streak since they closed out 2009 with four wins.
''Obviously if I hold onto the damn football, it's not going to be close - or as close as it should have been,'' Mayfield said.
Mayfield became the first Browns quarterback to throw four TDs in the first half since Hall of Famer Otto Graham in 1951. Mayfield, who threw four of his five TDs in the second half of a win against Cincinnati on Oct. 25, had only two touchdown passes over the past four games combined.
Nobody else in the NFL has thrown four TD passes in a half this season, and Mayfield had 290 yards by halftime, just off his season high of 297 yards.
This time, Mayfield completed passes to eight receivers with a TD pass apiece to Jarvis Landry; backup tackle Kendall Lamm, who became the first Browns lineman to catch a TD pass since 2001; a 75-yarder to Donovan Peoples-Jones; and a 17-yarder to Rashard Higgins.
''Baker was on fire,'' said Chubb, who also had a 1-yard TD run. ''That's the guy that I know. That's the guy that the Cleveland Browns know who he is. He came out, had a great game and led us to a victory.''
The Browns stopped Henry ran on fourth-and-1 on the Titans' opening drive. He appeared to pick up the first down, but officials marked him short of the marker. Vrabel unsuccessfully challenged the spot.
Tennessee opened the second half scoring back-to-back touchdowns within the first six minutes. First, Tannehill threw a 22-yard pass to MyCole Pruitt. The tight end picked up A.J. Brown's fumble on a 16-yard catch and ran 3 yards for a TD on the next drive to pull the Titans within 38-21.
The Titans came in with a league-low five turnovers. Cleveland forced three, the last at the end of the third quarter. Adam Humphries, playing his first game since Nov. 1 because of a concussion, bobbled a pass from Tannehill that was picked off by cornerback M.J. Stewart at the Browns 9.
''Everything would've had to have been right, and it rarely ever is in football and in life,'' Vrabel said of the Titans' would-be comeback.
GARRETT'S BACK
Myles Garrett got a sack of Tannehill early in the fourth quarter, giving him 10 1/2 for the season. He came in tied for second in the league despite missing two games. He led the league in sacks when he went on the COVID-19 list.
GROUND GAME
Chubb and the Browns outran the Titans 118-62 in this matchup of league's top rushing offenses. Chubb finished with 80 yards on 18 carries, while Henry had 60 yards on 15 carries.
CAREER GAME
Tennessee's Corey Davis had career highs of 11 catches for 182 yards, including a touchdown catch, as the Titans tried to rally through the air in the second half.
INJURIES
Browns: LB Mack Wilson was checked for a concussion.
Titans: Brown went down in the first half with an apparent right ankle injury but returned.
UP NEXT
The Browns host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Dec. 14.
The Titans visit Jacksonville next Sunday.
|
B. Mayfield
6 QB
334 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 5 RuYds
|
35
FPTS
|
R. Tannehill
17 QB
389 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT
|
33
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|36:19
|23:14
|1st Downs
|26
|25
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|18
|18
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|10-16
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|458
|431
|Total Plays
|70
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|118
|62
|Rush Attempts
|36
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|340
|369
|Comp. - Att.
|26-34
|29-45
|Yards Per Pass
|10.0
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|13-92
|5-52
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.0
|3-46.0
|Return Yards
|22
|83
|Punts - Returns
|3-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-83
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-5 -80%
|4-5 -80%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|340
|PASS YDS
|369
|
|
|118
|RUSH YDS
|62
|
|
|458
|TOTAL YDS
|431
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
35
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|25/33
|334
|4
|0
|35
|
J. Landry 80 WR
12
FPTS
|J. Landry
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
16
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|18
|80
|1
|29
|16
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|14
|33
|0
|8
|5
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
35
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|4
|5
|0
|3
|35
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Higgins 82 WR
15
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|9
|6
|95
|1
|35
|15
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
15
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|3
|2
|92
|1
|75
|15
|
J. Landry 80 WR
12
FPTS
|J. Landry
|10
|8
|62
|1
|13
|12
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
16
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|16
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|3
|3
|24
|0
|13
|5
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|2
|2
|24
|0
|16
|2
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
35
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|35
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
K. Lamm 70 OT
6
FPTS
|K. Lamm
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Sendejo 23 FS
|A. Sendejo
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 51 LB
|M. Wilson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Smith 56 OLB
|M. Smith
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|1
|
K. Joseph 42 SS
|K. Joseph
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Goodson 93 MLB
|B. Goodson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Richardson 98 DT
|S. Richardson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Johnson 28 CB
|K. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 55 LB
|T. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Stewart 36 CB
|M. Stewart
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Redwine 29 SAF
|S. Redwine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
|K. Hunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Lee OLB
|E. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 90 DT
|J. Elliott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Parkey 2 K
11
FPTS
|C. Parkey
|2/2
|43
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|3
|41.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
15
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|3
|0.3
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
33
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|29/45
|389
|3
|1
|33
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Henry
|15
|60
|0
|10
|4
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
7
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|2
|2
|1
|1
|7
|
C. Batson 13 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Batson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Davis 84 WR
24
FPTS
|C. Davis
|12
|11
|182
|1
|43
|24
|
A. Brown 11 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Brown
|7
|4
|87
|0
|40
|6
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
5
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|7
|5
|51
|0
|14
|5
|
M. Pruitt 85 TE
8
FPTS
|M. Pruitt
|2
|1
|22
|1
|22
|8
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
7
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|4
|3
|15
|0
|8
|7
|
C. Batson 13 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Batson
|3
|3
|14
|1
|8
|7
|
D. Henry 22 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Henry
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|4
|
A. Humphries 10 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Humphries
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
A. Brewer 62 OG
0
FPTS
|A. Brewer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Crawford 94 DE
|J. Crawford
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Vaccaro 24 SS
|K. Vaccaro
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Skipper LB
|T. Skipper
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Borders 39 CB
|B. Borders
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DT
|J. Simmons
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 33 FS
|D. King
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 60 C
|B. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Compton 53 ILB
|W. Compton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Blasingame 41 FB
|K. Blasingame
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 DT
|D. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SAF
|A. Hooker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 CB
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Roberson 50 LB
|D. Roberson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dickerson 92 DE
|M. Dickerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Dzubnar 49 LB
|N. Dzubnar
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Gostkowski 3 K
3
FPTS
|S. Gostkowski
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kern 6 P
|B. Kern
|3
|46.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Batson 13 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Batson
|4
|20.8
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(14:59 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to CLE 35 for 10 yards (K.Byard).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(14:24 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 38 for 3 yards (J.Crawford H.Landry III).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 38(13:41 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins pushed ob at TEN 27 for 35 yards (K.Byard).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 27(13:12 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to TEN 13 for 14 yards (K.Vaccaro B.Borders).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 13(12:28 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to D.Peoples-Jones.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 13(12:25 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Johnson pushed ob at TEN 8 for 5 yards (D.Long).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - CLE 8(11:57 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-R.Higgins False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 8 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLE 13(11:34 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to TEN 9 for 4 yards (M.Butler).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - CLE 9(10:47 - 1st) C.Parkey 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 to TEN 1. C.Batson to TEN 28 for 27 yards (T.Davis S.Takitaki).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 28(10:39 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 31 for 3 yards (B.Goodson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 31(10:06 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to C.Davis pushed ob at TEN 49 for 18 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 49(9:32 - 1st) D.Henry right end to CLE 44 for 7 yards (T.Mitchell; M.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEN 44(8:54 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to CLE 42 for 2 yards (S.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TEN 42(8:08 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Brewer (B.Goodson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TEN 42(8:02 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to CLE 42 for no gain (S.Richardson). Tennessee challenged the short of the line to gain ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1 at 07:51.)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 41(7:51 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-J.Tretter False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 41 - No Play.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 15 - CLE 36(7:51 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to N.Chubb to TEN 38 for 26 yards (D.Long).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 38(7:13 - 1st) N.Chubb right end to TEN 30 for 8 yards (D.Jones J.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CLE 30(6:32 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to TEN 30 for no gain (D.Long; J.Simmons).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLE 30(5:54 - 1st) J.Landry pass short left to B.Mayfield ran ob at TEN 24 for 6 yards [R.Evans]. PENALTY on TEN-R.Evans Roughing the Passer 12 yards enforced at TEN 24.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 12(5:28 - 1st) K.Hunt right tackle to TEN 8 for 4 yards (H.Landry III).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLE 8(4:44 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to J.Landry (H.Landry III).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLE 8(4:39 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Higgins pushed ob at TEN 1 for 7 yards (B.Borders).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CLE 1(4:03 - 1st) K.Hunt up the middle to TEN 2 for -1 yards (R.Evans K.Byard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 2(3:25 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(3:19 - 1st) (Kick formation) PENALTY on CLE-K.Lamm False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 15 - No Play.
|PAT Good
|(3:19 - 1st) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 56 yards from CLE 35 to TEN 9. C.Batson to TEN 23 for 14 yards (E.Lee).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 23(3:15 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to TEN 20 for -3 yards (S.Richardson). FUMBLES (S.Richardson) RECOVERED by CLE-K.Joseph at TEN 21.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 21(3:09 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins to TEN 13 for 8 yards (M.Butler).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 13(2:36 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to TEN 14 for -1 yards (B.Borders).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLE 14(1:53 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry pushed ob at TEN 7 for 7 yards (D.King).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 7 - CLE 7(1:24 - 1st) N.Chubb left end to TEN 8 for -1 yards (J.Crawford).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLE 8(0:40 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry to TEN 2 for 6 yards (B.Borders D.King).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - CLE 2(0:12 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-T.Tart Encroachment 1 yard enforced at TEN 2 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLE 1(15:00 - 2nd) K.Lamm reported in as eligible. B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Lamm for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 58 yards from CLE 35 to TEN 7. C.Batson to TEN 26 for 19 yards (T.Davis).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 26(14:52 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to TEN 38 for 12 yards (K.Johnson; A.Sendejo).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 38(14:20 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to TEN 43 for 5 yards (K.Joseph).
|+40 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 43(13:54 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to A.Brown to CLE 17 for 40 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 17(13:22 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass deep right to C.Davis for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN. TEN-A.Brown was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(13:14 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:04 - 2nd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:04 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(13:04 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to C.Batson to TEN 26 for 1 yard (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TEN 26(12:26 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 26 for no gain (M.Wilson L.Ogunjobi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TEN 26(11:39 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Humphries (M.Stewart Jr.).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TEN 26(11:35 - 2nd) B.Kern punts 54 yards to CLE 20 Center-M.Overton. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 34 for 14 yards (W.Compton; N.Dzubnar). PENALTY on CLE-E.Lee Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 10(11:24 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 10 for no gain (J.Simmons).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 10(10:42 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to K.Hunt to CLE 21 for 11 yards (R.Evans; K.Byard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 21(9:57 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to R.Higgins (B.Borders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLE 21(9:52 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Higgins.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLE 21(9:46 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins to CLE 42 for 21 yards (K.Byard). PENALTY on TEN-J.Simmons Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at CLE 42.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 43(9:16 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Njoku to TEN 38 for 5 yards (A.Hooker).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 38(8:25 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to TEN 36 for 2 yards (R.Evans).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLE 36(7:40 - 2nd) B.Mayfield scrambles left end to TEN 33 for 3 yards (J.Simmons).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 33(6:52 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry pushed ob at TEN 21 for 12 yards (W.Compton). Penalty on TEN-R.Evans Defensive Holding declined.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 21(6:34 - 2nd) N.Chubb left guard to TEN 17 for 4 yards (J.Simmons).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 17(5:51 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:46 - 2nd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:46 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(5:46 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to TEN 28 for 3 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEN 28(5:19 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - TEN 28(5:12 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 24 for -4 yards (M.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TEN 24(4:31 - 2nd) B.Kern punts 42 yards to CLE 34 Center-M.Overton. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 35 for 1 yard (K.Blasingame).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(4:17 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to TEN 48 for 17 yards (M.Butler).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 48(3:40 - 2nd) N.Chubb right guard to TEN 45 for 3 yards (R.Evans).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 45(3:05 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry pushed ob at TEN 32 for 13 yards (D.King).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 32(2:29 - 2nd) N.Chubb up the middle to TEN 28 for 4 yards (D.King; D.Long). PENALTY on TEN-R.Evans Unnecessary Roughness 14 yards enforced at TEN 28.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 14(2:00 - 2nd) N.Chubb right guard to TEN 10 for 4 yards (K.Vaccaro; B.Borders).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 10(1:19 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry pushed ob at TEN 2 for 8 yards (B.Borders).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - CLE 2(1:13 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 2(1:06 - 2nd) N.Chubb left end to TEN 1 for 1 yard (M.Butler; D.King).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLE 1(0:58 - 2nd) N.Chubb up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:55 - 2nd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(0:55 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 25(0:47 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to TEN 38 for 13 yards (K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 38(0:24 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Humphries to CLE 49 for 13 yards (M.Stewart Jr.) [S.Richardson]. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (No Huddle Shotgun) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Humphries [S.Richardson].
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 38(0:17 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to CLE 48 for 14 yards (M.Smith; B.Goodson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 48(0:10 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to CLE 29 for 19 yards (M.Smith). FUMBLES (M.Smith) RECOVERED by CLE-K.Johnson at CLE 21.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 35 for 10 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 35(14:39 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep left to C.Davis pushed ob at CLE 22 for 43 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 22(13:56 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to M.Pruitt for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(13:52 - 3rd) (Pass formation) PENALTY on CLE-L.Ogunjobi Encroachment 1 yard enforced at CLE 2 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|(13:52 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Henry rushes left guard. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:52 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(13:52 - 3rd) N.Chubb left end to CLE 30 for 5 yards (H.Landry III). PENALTY on CLE-J.Wills Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 25 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - CLE 15(13:26 - 3rd) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 17 for 2 yards (M.Butler D.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 18 - CLE 17(12:43 - 3rd) B.Mayfield scrambles up the middle to CLE 18 for 1 yard (H.Landry III).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 17 - CLE 18(12:04 - 3rd) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 22 for 4 yards (D.Long J.Simmons).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CLE 22(11:27 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 39 yards to TEN 39 Center-C.Hughlett out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 39(11:18 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 42 for 3 yards (S.Takitaki S.Richardson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 42(10:55 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep left to C.Davis to CLE 40 for 18 yards (K.Joseph).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 40(10:30 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to CLE 41 for -1 yards (M.Wilson).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEN 41(10:01 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to CLE 19 for 22 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 19(9:23 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right [K.Johnson].
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 19(9:15 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to CLE 1 for 18 yards (T.Mitchell). FUMBLES (T.Mitchell) recovered by TEN-M.Pruitt at CLE 3. M.Pruitt for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:08 - 3rd) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.Tannehill rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(9:08 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to A.Hooper pushed ob at CLE 33 for 8 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CLE 33(8:32 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on CLE-B.Mayfield Intentional Grounding 10 yards enforced at CLE 33.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 12 - CLE 23(8:29 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to A.Hooper to CLE 39 for 16 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 39(7:47 - 3rd) N.Chubb up the middle pushed ob at TEN 32 for 29 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 32(7:06 - 3rd) K.Hunt left end to TEN 32 for no gain (M.Butler).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 32(6:21 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins to TEN 25 for 7 yards (M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CLE 25(5:40 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to J.Landry.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CLE 25(5:33 - 3rd) C.Parkey 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 to TEN 1. C.Batson to TEN 24 for 23 yards (S.Takitaki).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEN 27(5:24 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass intended for G.Swaim INTERCEPTED by A.Sendejo at TEN 49. A.Sendejo ran ob at TEN 27 for 22 yards. PENALTY on CLE-K.Johnson Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced at TEN 24 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 39(5:13 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 48 for 9 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEN 48(4:40 - 3rd) D.Henry right guard to CLE 49 for 3 yards (M.Wilson; J.Phillips).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 49(4:17 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to CLE 40 for 9 yards (S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TEN 40(3:44 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to M.Pruitt.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 40(3:36 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to CLE 31 for 9 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 31(2:49 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to CLE 26 for 5 yards (M.Garrett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TEN 26(2:36 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - TEN 26(2:30 - 3rd) R.Tannehill sacked at CLE 33 for -7 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|Penalty
|
4 & 12 - TEN 23(1:45 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Humphries [M.Garrett]. PENALTY on CLE-M.Stewart Jr. Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CLE 33 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 28(1:39 - 3rd) C.Batson FUMBLES (Aborted) at CLE 33 and recovers at CLE 33. C.Batson to CLE 33 for no gain (J.Phillips; M.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TEN 33(1:08 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to C.Davis (K.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - TEN 33(1:03 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to C.Davis to CLE 22 for 11 yards (M.Smith; M.Stewart Jr.).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 4 - TEN 22(0:34 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to C.Batson. Tennessee challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Batson ran ob at CLE 17 for 5 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TEN 17(0:25 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass intended for A.Humphries INTERCEPTED by M.Stewart Jr. at CLE 9. M.Stewart Jr. to CLE 30 for 21 yards (B.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 30(0:15 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 32 for 2 yards (T.Skipper).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLE 32(15:00 - 4th) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 33 for 1 yard (T.Skipper J.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CLE 33(14:15 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to R.Higgins (B.Borders).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CLE 33(14:09 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 37 yards to TEN 30 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by K.Raymond.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 30(14:02 - 4th) D.Henry left guard to TEN 37 for 7 yards (A.Sendejo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TEN 37(13:40 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - TEN 37(13:35 - 4th) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 28 for -9 yards (M.Garrett).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEN 28(12:58 - 4th) B.Kern punts 42 yards to CLE 30 Center-M.Overton. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 45 for 15 yards (T.Smith). PENALTY on CLE-R.Jackson Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at CLE 30. Penalty on CLE-E.Lee Offensive Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(12:48 - 4th) K.Hunt right end to CLE 21 for 1 yard (M.Dickerson; R.Evans). PENALTY on CLE-A.Hooper Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 20 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - CLE 10(12:26 - 4th) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 12 for 2 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 18 - CLE 12(11:41 - 4th) K.Hunt up the middle to CLE 20 for 8 yards (D.Roberson R.Evans).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLE 20(10:55 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to CLE 33 for 13 yards (K.Byard).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 33(10:05 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 38 for 5 yards (J.Crawford). TEN-T.Tart was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 38(9:22 - 4th) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 40 for 2 yards (T.Skipper).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLE 40(8:38 - 4th) N.Chubb left end pushed ob at CLE 44 for 4 yards (M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 44(8:01 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 44 for no gain (J.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLE 44(7:20 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 44 for no gain (T.Skipper D.Long).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CLE 44(6:34 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to K.Hunt to CLE 44 for no gain (K.Vaccaro A.Hooker).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CLE 44(5:50 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 47 yards to TEN 9 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by K.Raymond.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 9(5:43 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 9(5:37 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to TEN 14 for 5 yards (K.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEN 14(5:08 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to TEN 20 for 6 yards (B.Goodson; M.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 20(4:48 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.McNichols to TEN 24 for 4 yards (B.Goodson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 24(4:31 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to TEN 38 for 14 yards (S.Redwine).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 38(4:08 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to TEN 44 for 6 yards (M.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 44(3:47 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to CLE 45 for 11 yards (B.Goodson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(3:20 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.McNichols to CLE 37 for 8 yards (A.Sendejo B.Goodson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TEN 37(2:58 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to G.Swaim (T.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEN 37(2:53 - 4th) J.McNichols up the middle to CLE 36 for 1 yard (J.Elliott).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - TEN 26(2:26 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis pushed ob at CLE 26 for 10 yards (S.Redwine). PENALTY on TEN-D.Quessenberry Illegal Use of Hands 10 yards enforced at CLE 36 - No Play.
|+18 YD
|
4 & 11 - TEN 46(2:20 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass deep right to C.Davis to CLE 28 for 18 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 28(2:01 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.McNichols to CLE 25 for 3 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 25(1:56 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to CLE 11 for 14 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 11(1:31 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Humphries ran ob at CLE 2 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - TEN 2(1:29 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to C.Davis (K.Johnson). PENALTY on CLE-L.Ogunjobi Defensive Offside 1 yard enforced at CLE 2 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TEN 1(1:26 - 4th) J.McNichols left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 4th) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 4th) (Onside Kick formation) S.Gostkowski kicks onside 10 yards from TEN 35 to TEN 45. M.Smith (didn't try to advance) to TEN 45 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 45(1:21 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to TEN 40 for 5 yards (J.Crawford).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 40(1:16 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to TEN 37 for 3 yards (M.Dickerson; D.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLE 37(1:11 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to TEN 36 for 1 yard (J.Crawford; R.Evans).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CLE 36(0:57 - 4th) B.Mayfield up the middle to TEN 34 for 2 yards (J.Crawford). FUMBLES (J.Crawford) RECOVERED by TEN-K.Vaccaro at TEN 34. K.Vaccaro pushed ob at CLE 13 for 53 yards (K.Hunt). The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 13(0:48 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Firkser.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEN 13(0:43 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Firkser.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TEN 13(0:38 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to J.McNichols.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - TEN 13(0:33 - 4th) PENALTY on CLE-M.Garrett Encroachment 5 yards enforced at CLE 13 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 5 - TEN 8(0:33 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Batson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:28 - 4th) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 4th) (Onside Kick formation) S.Gostkowski kicks onside 8 yards from TEN 35 to TEN 43. A.Janovich (didn't try to advance) to TEN 43 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 43(0:27 - 4th) B.Mayfield kneels to TEN 44 for -1 yards.
