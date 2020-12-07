|
Surprise! Washington ends Pittsburgh's perfect season 23-17
PITTSBURGH (AP) The Pittsburgh Steelers spent three months shaking off whatever 2020 threw at them. Schedule changes. Injuries to a handful of impact players. The ever-present threat of COVID-19.
Through the chaos, they kept winning. Sometimes pretty. Sometimes ugly. Sometimes a little of both in the same game. Through it all, they insisted they were well aware of their flaws. pointing out time and again the only thing perfect about them was their record.
So much for that.
Pittsburgh's bid for an unbeaten season is over. Washington's - yes, Washington's - quest for an unlikely division title may just be starting.
Alex Smith threw for 296 yards and a touchdown, Dustin Hopkins kicked a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2:04 remaining, and Washington rallied for a 23-17 victory on Monday in one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season.
''We've been down for such a long time and we're trying to rebuild ourselves and build up,'' first-year coach Ron Rivera said. ''This is something we can build off of.''
The Steelers (11-1) missed a chance to clinch a playoff berth and dropped into a tie with defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City for the best record in the AFC with four weeks remaining. They squandered a 14-point lead.
''It stinks,'' Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. ''Been a while since we lost a game. It's not a good feeling.''
The Steelers were 10-point favorites while facing a team that hadn't won three straight since 2018 and hadn't won in Pittsburgh since 1991. Washington won the Super Bowl that season. The club's expectations this year are far more modest. Yet a day after the New York Giants won at Seattle, Washington (5-7) kept pace while giving the lowly NFC East its second marquee victory in 25ish hours.
''We're on a roll,'' said defensive end Montez Sweat, who knocked down three Roethlisberger passes. ''This is the kind of football we've been wanting to play since Game 1.''
It's the kind of football the Steelers had played since Game 1. The best start in the franchise's 87-year history came to an abrupt halt on a rare Monday late afternoon game. The NFL pushed the contest back a day as part of the fallout from a COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore that forced the league to postpone the Ravens' visit to Heinz Field three times.
Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin insisted his club would not use the disruption as an excuse. But the weight of what the Steelers have been dealing with, combined with second-half injuries to inside linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Joe Haden, made for a tough day.
Roethlisberger passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns, but was picked off by Jon Bostic - a former Steeler - with 1:59 remaining. Hopkins added another 45-yard field goal and Pittsburgh's last-gasp drive ended with the ball near midfield and Washington's players sprinting off in celebration while the Steelers trudged to the locker room.
''We're getting to that point of the season when you've got to be sharp in all areas, your whole team, both sides of the ball,'' Roethlisberger said. ''There can be all kinds of distractions, changes of this, that and the other. At the end of the day, we've got to go play good football.''
For the first time in a long time, the Steelers didn't. At least not enough of it.
Still, even after Smith hit Logan Thomas for a 15-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 17, the Steelers had a chance. They drove into field goal range but rather than have fill-in Matthew Wright - promoted from the practice squad due to an injury to Chris Boswell - attempt a 45-yard field goal into the open end at Heinz, the Steelers went for it. Roethlisberger's heave to rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr. fell incomplete and Smith calmly drove Washington 45 yards in nine plays to set up the winning score.
''I didn't feel good about putting that (kick) on him,'' Tomlin said of Wright.
BLOOD IN, BLOOD OUT
Smith's return from a right leg injury that nearly cost him his life has made him a lock for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year. In the first half, Smith's left leg got some attention after he was stepped on.
''You get stepped on a bunch as a quarterback, especially that front leg,'' Smith said. ''You get used to it. You get numb to it. Looked down ... (you could) visually see the blood pumping out. Never had one gush like that. New for me.''
Smith remained in the game, his bloody sock giving his nearly all-white uniform a splash of color.
INJURIES
Washington: Lost leading rusher Antonio Gibson in the first half with a toe injury. Tight end Temarrrick Hemingway exited in the first half with a wrist injury.
Steelers: Spillane, who inherited the inside linebacker job when Devin Bush's season ended with a knee injury in October, went to the locker room in the third quarter with a knee injury. Haden left in the fourth with a possible concussion.
UP NEXT
Washington: Travels to Arizona next week to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a game relocated due to COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara, California, the site of Levi's Stadium.
Steelers: Face a stiff test next Sunday night in Buffalo. The Bills beat the Steelers - minus Roethlisberger - 17-10 at Heinz Field last December to lock up a playoff berth.
A. Smith
11 QB
296 PaYds, PaTD
|
17
FPTS
|
B. Roethlisberger
7 QB
305 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT
|
22
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:26
|29:34
|1st Downs
|18
|17
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|12
|13
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-17
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|318
|326
|Total Plays
|70
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|21
|Rush Attempts
|21
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|1.5
|Net Yards Passing
|273
|305
|Comp. - Att.
|31-46
|33-53
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|9-62
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-46.0
|6-44.3
|Return Yards
|81
|60
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|3-28
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-72
|1-32
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|273
|PASS YDS
|305
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|21
|
|
|318
|TOTAL YDS
|326
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Smith 11 QB
17
FPTS
|A. Smith
|31/46
|296
|1
|0
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Barber 34 RB
8
FPTS
|P. Barber
|14
|23
|1
|5
|8
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|2
|14
|0
|13
|1
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
7
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|5
|8
|0
|8
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
15
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|9
|9
|98
|1
|30
|15
|
C. Sims 89 WR
9
FPTS
|C. Sims
|9
|5
|92
|0
|31
|9
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
7
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|10
|10
|70
|0
|16
|7
|
S. Sims 15 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Sims
|6
|4
|17
|0
|9
|1
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
1
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|6
|2
|14
|0
|12
|1
|
I. Wright 83 WR
0
FPTS
|I. Wright
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Curl 31 SS
|K. Curl
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 53 ILB
|J. Bostic
|4-6
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Pierre-Louis 54 OLB
|K. Pierre-Louis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Moreland 20 CB
|J. Moreland
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Everett 22 SAF
|D. Everett
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Young 99 DE
|C. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sprinkle 87 TE
|J. Sprinkle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Norris 50 LB
|J. Norris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hopkins 3 K
|D. Hopkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 97 DT
|T. Settle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Kerrigan 91 DE
|R. Kerrigan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Toohill 95 DE
|C. Toohill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Barber 34 RB
|P. Barber
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 3 K
11
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|3/3
|49
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|7
|46.0
|4
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 32 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|3
|24.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 15 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
22
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|33/53
|305
|2
|1
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|4
|15
|0
|9
|1
|
B. Snell 24 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Snell
|8
|5
|0
|4
|0
|
J. Samuels 38 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Samuels
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
22
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Washington 13 WR
14
FPTS
|J. Washington
|4
|2
|80
|1
|50
|14
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|12
|8
|71
|1
|17
|13
|
E. Ebron 85 TE
6
FPTS
|E. Ebron
|11
|7
|68
|0
|22
|6
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|4
|2
|38
|0
|30
|3
|
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|10
|7
|28
|0
|9
|2
|
J. Samuels 38 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Samuels
|4
|3
|11
|0
|8
|1
|
B. Snell 24 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Snell
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|3
|2
|4
|0
|6
|0
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
J. Hawkins 65 OT
0
FPTS
|J. Hawkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Williamson ILB
|A. Williamson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 28 CB
|M. Hilton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Layne 31 CB
|J. Layne
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Haden 23 CB
|J. Haden
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Williams 98 ILB
|V. Williams
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuitt 91 DE
|S. Tuitt
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hassenauer 60 C
|J. Hassenauer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Davis 21 FS
|S. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 45 LB
|J. Elliott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Adeniyi 92 LB
|O. Adeniyi
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 NT
|C. Wormley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 NT
|T. Alualu
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Wright 16 K
5
FPTS
|M. Wright
|1/1
|37
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Berry 4 P
|J. Berry
|6
|44.3
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|3
|9.3
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to J.Washington [J.Allen]. Coverage 23-Darby.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 25(14:55 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to R.McCloud to PIT 31 for 6 yards (J.Bostic; C.Holcomb).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - PIT 31(14:13 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron to PIT 34 for 3 yards (K.Curl J.Bostic).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - PIT 34(13:31 - 1st) J.Berry punts 52 yards to WAS 14 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 14(13:25 - 1st) A.Smith pass short middle to T.McLaurin to WAS 26 for 12 yards (J.Haden).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 26(13:03 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 27 for 1 yard (A.Highsmith; C.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WAS 27(12:36 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to I.Wright. Coverage by 41-Spillane.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - WAS 27(12:33 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to S.Sims pushed ob at WAS 35 for 8 yards (C.Sutton) [M.Allen].
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WAS 35(12:01 - 1st) T.Way punts 45 yards to PIT 20 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 20(11:51 - 1st) B.Snell right tackle to PIT 20 for no gain (D.Payne R.Kerrigan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 20(11:08 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 20 for no gain (K.Fuller).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - PIT 20(10:23 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT False Start 5 yards enforced at PIT 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - PIT 15(10:04 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Schuster. Penalty on PIT-J.Hassenauer Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - PIT 15(9:57 - 1st) J.Berry punts 59 yards to WAS 26 Center-K.Canaday. S.Sims pushed ob at WAS 40 for 14 yards (S.Davis). PENALTY on WAS-J.Smith-Williams Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at WAS 35.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(9:45 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 38 for 13 yards (A.Highsmith).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAS 38(9:06 - 1st) A.Smith sacked at WAS 29 for -9 yards (R.Spillane).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 19 - WAS 29(8:24 - 1st) A.Smith pass short middle to L.Thomas to WAS 37 for 8 yards (Te.Edmunds R.Spillane) [T.Watt].
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - WAS 37(7:41 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to L.Thomas to WAS 43 for 6 yards (C.Sutton).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WAS 43(7:00 - 1st) T.Way punts 37 yards to PIT 20 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by R.McCloud. PENALTY on PIT-M.Allen Roughing the Kicker 15 yards enforced at WAS 43 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 42(6:54 - 1st) P.Barber up the middle to PIT 41 for 1 yard (V.Williams; O.Adeniyi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WAS 41(6:16 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short left to C.Sims (C.Sutton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WAS 41(6:13 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas to PIT 41 for no gain (M.Hilton).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WAS 41(5:33 - 1st) T.Way punts 28 yards to PIT 13 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by R.McCloud. PENALTY on WAS-K.Hudson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 13.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 23(5:27 - 1st) A.McFarland right tackle to PIT 23 for no gain (C.Holcomb).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 23(4:46 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass deep right to J.Washington to WAS 47 for 30 yards (R.Darby).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 47(4:08 - 1st) A.McFarland up the middle to WAS 40 for 7 yards (K.Curl).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - PIT 40(3:38 - 1st) A.McFarland right tackle to WAS 41 for -1 yards (D.Payne C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PIT 41(3:00 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson. Coverage 23-Darby.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PIT 41(2:56 - 1st) J.Berry punts 32 yards to WAS 9 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 9(2:49 - 1st) P.Barber up the middle to WAS 12 for 3 yards (T.Watt; C.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WAS 12(2:08 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to I.Wright (R.Spillane).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WAS 12(2:03 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to S.Sims.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WAS 12(2:00 - 1st) T.Way punts 45 yards to PIT 43 Center-N.Sundberg. R.McCloud MUFFS catch touched at PIT 41 recovered by PIT-S.Davis at PIT 38. PENALTY on PIT-O.Adeniyi Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 38.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 28(1:49 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron to PIT 41 for 13 yards (R.Darby). Penalty on WAS-R.Darby Defensive Holding declined.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 41(1:22 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to PIT 45 for 4 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 45(0:48 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to 50 for 5 yards (K.Fuller).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 50(0:13 - 1st) B.Snell left guard to WAS 48 for 2 yards (M.Sweat; J.Bostic).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 48(15:00 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to R.McCloud to 50 for -2 yards (K.Pierre-Louis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - PIT 50(14:16 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson. Coverage 20-Moreland.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 12 - PIT 50(14:12 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at WAS 33 for 17 yards (J.Bostic).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 33(13:37 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to B.Snell pushed ob at WAS 29 for 4 yards (K.Pierre-Louis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PIT 29(13:02 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool (D.Payne).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - PIT 29(12:59 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to WAS 14 for 15 yards (K.Curl).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 14(12:16 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to WAS 6 for 8 yards (J.Moreland; J.Bostic).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - PIT 0(11:34 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on PIT-A.Villanueva Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at WAS 6 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PIT 11(11:27 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to E.Ebron (D.Everett).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - PIT 11(11:23 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool to WAS 3 for 8 yards (R.Darby).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - PIT 3(10:37 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:33 - 2nd) M.Wright extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(10:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-M.Moses False Start 5 yards enforced at WAS 25 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - WAS 20(10:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at WAS 20 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - WAS 15(10:33 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas to WAS 20 for 5 yards (A.Williamson; M.Hilton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - WAS 20(10:12 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin to WAS 22 for 2 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - WAS 22(9:33 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas pushed ob at WAS 34 for 12 yards (M.Fitzpatrick). Washington challenged the short of the line to gain ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|-3 YD
|
4 & 1 - WAS 34(9:06 - 2nd) J.McKissic right guard to WAS 31 for -3 yards (M.Hilton).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 31(9:02 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Samuels to WAS 35 for -4 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 14 - PIT 35(8:21 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep middle to C.Claypool to WAS 5 for 30 yards (D.Everett).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - PIT 5(7:41 - 2nd) B.Snell up the middle to WAS 1 for 4 yards (D.Payne; D.Everett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PIT 1(7:01 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to B.Snell (M.Sweat). PENALTY on WAS-T.Settle Unnecessary Roughness 0 yards enforced at WAS 1.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - PIT 1(6:58 - 2nd) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. B.Snell right guard to WAS 1 for no gain (K.Curl M.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PIT 1(6:17 - 2nd) B.Snell right tackle to WAS 1 for no gain (K.Curl M.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PIT 1(5:42 - 2nd) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Hawkins.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - PIT 1(5:38 - 2nd) B.Snell up the middle to WAS 1 for no gain (C.Young).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 1(5:35 - 2nd) P.Barber up the middle to WAS 1 for no gain (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAS 1(5:02 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to T.McLaurin. Coverage by 23-Haden.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAS 1(4:59 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas to WAS 7 for 6 yards (M.Hilton).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WAS 7(4:18 - 2nd) T.Way punts 60 yards to PIT 33 Center-N.Sundberg. R.McCloud to 50 for 17 yards (J.Norris P.Barber).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 61 yards from PIT 35 to WAS 4. D.Johnson to WAS 33 for 29 yards (J.Elliott).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 33(3:47 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to S.Sims to WAS 35 for 2 yards (M.Hilton).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAS 35(3:11 - 2nd) A.Smith pass deep right to L.Thomas to PIT 49 for 16 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 49(2:46 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete deep middle to S.Sims (M.Hilton). Pressure by 97-Heyward.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 49(2:41 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short middle to J.McKissic to PIT 46 for 3 yards (A.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WAS 46(2:00 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete deep right to T.McLaurin. PIT-M.Fitzpatrick was injured during the play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WAS 46(1:55 - 2nd) T.Way punts 36 yards to PIT 10 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 10(1:49 - 2nd) J.Samuels right guard to PIT 11 for 1 yard (D.Payne).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - PIT 11(1:12 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 17 for 6 yards (J.Bostic).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - PIT 17(1:04 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at PIT 19 for 2 yards (C.Young D.Everett). Official Measurement.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - PIT 19(0:58 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 40 yards to WAS 41 Center-K.Canaday out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 41(0:50 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short middle to C.Sims ran ob at PIT 29 for 30 yards (J.Layne).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 29(0:40 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to J.McKissic pushed ob at PIT 18 for 11 yards (J.Layne).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 18(0:35 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to J.McKissic pushed ob at PIT 17 for 1 yard (J.Layne).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - WAS 17(0:30 - 2nd) A.Smith sacked at PIT 24 for -7 yards (T.Watt).
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - WAS 24(0:24 - 2nd) A.Smith sacked at PIT 31 for -7 yards (S.Tuitt).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 23 - WAS 31(0:05 - 2nd) D.Hopkins 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way. Penalty on PIT-C.Heyward Illegal Formation declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks onside 19 yards from WAS 35 to PIT 46. D.Watt (didn't try to advance) to PIT 46 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Wright kicks 62 yards from PIT 35 to WAS 3. D.Johnson pushed ob at WAS 18 for 15 yards (J.Layne).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 20(14:56 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to T.McLaurin (Te.Edmunds). PENALTY on WAS-M.Moses Illegal Use of Hands 9 yards enforced at WAS 18 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 19 - PIT 9(14:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-L.Thomas False Start 4 yards enforced at WAS 9 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 23 - PIT 5(14:51 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short middle to C.Sims to WAS 9 for 4 yards (V.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - PIT 9(14:12 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short left to I.Wright to WAS 14 for 5 yards (R.Spillane).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 14 - PIT 14(13:27 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to C.Sims to WAS 45 for 31 yards (J.Layne).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 45(12:46 - 3rd) J.McKissic right end to PIT 47 for 8 yards (C.Wormley; T.Alualu).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - PIT 47(12:05 - 3rd) P.Barber up the middle to PIT 42 for 5 yards (O.Adeniyi; A.Highsmith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 42(11:29 - 3rd) P.Barber left guard to PIT 38 for 4 yards (V.Williams; T.Alualu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PIT 38(10:51 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to T.McLaurin (R.Spillane) [R.Spillane]. PIT-R.Spillane was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - PIT 38(10:47 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to S.Sims to PIT 29 for 9 yards (J.Haden).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 29(10:11 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short left to S.Sims to PIT 31 for -2 yards (M.Hilton).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 12 - PIT 31(9:36 - 3rd) A.Smith pass deep left to L.Thomas to PIT 1 for 30 yards (M.Fitzpatrick) [C.Heyward].
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - PIT 1(9:07 - 3rd) J.McKissic up the middle to PIT 1 for no gain (T.Watt Te.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PIT 1(8:32 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to C.Sims (J.Haden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PIT 1(8:29 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right [C.Heyward]. Pressure by 97-Heyward.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - PIT 1(8:23 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on PIT-T.Watt Defensive Holding 0 yards enforced at PIT 1 - No Play. Pressure by 90-Watt 94-Alualu.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - PIT 1(8:18 - 3rd) P.Barber up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:16 - 3rd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:16 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(8:16 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to B.Snell to PIT 26 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb; J.Bostic).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WAS 26(7:43 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to E.Ebron.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - WAS 34(7:40 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 34 for 8 yards (J.Moreland) [C.Young]. PENALTY on WAS-J.Moreland Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at PIT 26 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 31(7:18 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 32 for 1 yard (J.Moreland).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WAS 32(6:40 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger Aborted. J.Hassenauer FUMBLES at PIT 32 recovered by PIT-B.Snell at PIT 27. B.Snell to PIT 28 for 1 yard (M.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - WAS 28(5:59 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - WAS 28(5:54 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 38 yards to WAS 34 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 34(5:47 - 3rd) P.Barber right tackle to WAS 35 for 1 yard (A.Highsmith; T.Alualu). WAS-B.Scherff was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - PIT 35(5:15 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 41 for 6 yards (A.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PIT 41(4:33 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right [T.Watt].
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PIT 41(4:30 - 3rd) T.Way punts 52 yards to PIT 7 Center-N.Sundberg. R.McCloud to PIT 18 for 11 yards (J.Sprinkle).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 18(4:20 - 3rd) A.McFarland left tackle to PIT 27 for 9 yards (K.Curl). WAS-K.Curl was injured during the play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAS 27(3:50 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 41 for 14 yards (J.Reaves).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAS 37(3:16 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson. PENALTY on PIT-D.DeCastro Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 41 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - WAS 31(3:10 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron to PIT 37 for 6 yards (J.Moreland).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - WAS 37(2:32 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to E.Ebron.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 14 - WAS 37(2:29 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to D.Johnson to WAS 47 for 16 yards (D.Everett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 47(1:44 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to D.Johnson.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 47(1:40 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Samuels to WAS 39 for 8 yards (J.Bostic).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - WAS 25(0:56 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to C.Claypool. PENALTY on WAS-K.Fuller Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards enforced at WAS 39 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(0:51 - 3rd) B.Snell left guard to WAS 24 for 1 yard (C.Toohill; T.Settle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WAS 24(0:12 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Washington. Coverage 20-Moreland.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - WAS 24(0:07 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to WAS 19 for 5 yards (J.Smith-Williams J.Bostic).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - WAS 19(15:00 - 4th) M.Wright 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 4th) M.Wright kicks 63 yards from PIT 35 to WAS 2. D.Johnson to WAS 30 for 28 yards (J.Elliott; J.Layne).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 30(14:50 - 4th) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic to WAS 36 for 6 yards (S.Tuitt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PIT 36(14:16 - 4th) J.McKissic right tackle to WAS 37 for 1 yard (T.Watt). FUMBLES (T.Watt) recovered by WAS-L.Thomas at WAS 36.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PIT 36(13:33 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to T.McLaurin (M.Fitzpatrick).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PIT 36(13:29 - 4th) T.Way punts 54 yards to PIT 10 Center-N.Sundberg downed by WAS-J.Reaves.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 10(13:16 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to R.McCloud (M.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAS 10(13:14 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep middle to J.Smith-Schuster (D.Everett).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAS 10(13:09 - 4th) B.Snell left guard to PIT 8 for -2 yards (D.Payne).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - WAS 8(12:30 - 4th) J.Berry punts 45 yards to WAS 47 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 47(12:23 - 4th) P.Barber up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (A.Williamson; S.Tuitt).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 50(11:48 - 4th) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic to PIT 44 for 6 yards (V.Williams; J.Haden).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 44(11:08 - 4th) P.Barber right guard to PIT 42 for 2 yards (J.Haden). PIT-J.Haden was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 42(10:45 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete deep right to C.Sims. Coverage by 20-Sutton.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 42(10:39 - 4th) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at PIT 26 for 16 yards (V.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(10:30 - 4th) J.McKissic up the middle to PIT 23 for 3 yards (A.Williamson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 23(9:48 - 4th) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at PIT 15 for 8 yards (A.Williamson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 15(9:14 - 4th) A.Smith pass short left to L.Thomas for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN [T.Watt].
|PAT Good
|(9:09 - 4th) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:09 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 59 yards from WAS 35 to PIT 6. R.McCloud pushed ob at PIT 38 for 32 yards (D.Hopkins).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 38(9:02 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 45 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAS 45(8:35 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Samuels pushed ob at WAS 48 for 7 yards (K.Pierre-Louis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 48(7:55 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to D.Johnson to WAS 46 for 2 yards (J.Moreland).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAS 46(7:18 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to WAS 41 for 5 yards (K.Curl).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - WAS 41(6:32 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to WAS 37 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 37(5:49 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Samuels [C.Young].
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 37(5:45 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to WAS 28 for 9 yards (J.Bostic C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WAS 28(4:59 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster. Coverage 29-Fuller.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - WAS 28(4:57 - 4th) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to A.McFarland. Coverage 53-Bostic.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 28(4:53 - 4th) P.Barber left tackle to WAS 31 for 3 yards (T.Watt Te.Edmunds).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 31(4:32 - 4th) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic to WAS 38 for 7 yards (M.Fitzpatrick; A.Williamson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 38(3:48 - 4th) A.Smith pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 44 for 6 yards (A.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PIT 44(3:14 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to I.Wright (C.Heyward).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 4 - PIT 44(3:10 - 4th) A.Smith pass deep right to C.Sims to PIT 27 for 29 yards (C.Sutton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 27(2:21 - 4th) P.Barber up the middle to PIT 25 for 2 yards (T.Alualu; V.Williams).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 25(2:17 - 4th) A.Smith pass short left to C.Sims to PIT 27 for -2 yards (A.Williamson J.Layne).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PIT 27(2:11 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to C.Sims (Te.Edmunds).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - PIT 27(2:07 - 4th) D.Hopkins 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way. Penalty on PIT-C.Sutton Defensive Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(2:04 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle intended for E.Ebron INTERCEPTED by J.Bostic (M.Sweat) at PIT 25. J.Bostic to PIT 25 for no gain (J.Hassenauer).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(1:59 - 4th) W.Martin reported in as eligible. P.Barber up the middle to PIT 27 for -2 yards (T.Watt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - PIT 27(1:54 - 4th) P.Barber left guard to PIT 27 for no gain (V.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - PIT 27(1:08 - 4th) P.Barber left tackle to PIT 27 for no gain (Te.Edmunds).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - PIT 27(0:21 - 4th) D.Hopkins 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(0:17 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool (R.Darby).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 25(0:12 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to E.Ebron to PIT 47 for 22 yards (K.Curl; C.Holcomb).
