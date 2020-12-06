|
Seattle stunner: Giants stymie Wilson, Seahawks in 17-12 win
SEATTLE (AP) Laughed at and mocked for being on top of the worst division in the NFL, the New York Giants now have an impressive win to validate their spot as NFC East leaders.
The matchup of first-place teams in the NFC went an unexpected direction.
''The team had a different swagger about them, had a different juice about them today because we know we played our brand of football,'' Giants safety Jabrill Peppers said. ''We know we can shock a lot of people.''
Alfred Morris scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, the New York defense shut down Russell Wilson and one of the top offenses in the league, and the Giants stunned the Seattle Seahawks 17-12 on Sunday.
Double-digit underdogs, the Giants (5-7) handed Seattle its first home loss of the season, sent the NFC West race into some mayhem, and kept their spot on top of the NFC East for another week.
Following its 0-5 start, New York has won five of its past seven, the last four in a row. New York had been close in tight losses to Tampa Bay and the Rams, but picked the perfect time to get its first victory over a team with a winning record.
''These guys do a great job,'' Giants coach Joe Judge said. ''They've done everything we've asked them to do, and they've done it as well as they possibly can. And you see the results come in.''
The Giants did it with starting quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring) a spectator after getting hurt last week against Cincinnati. Colt McCoy was far from spectacular but made key plays and avoided critical mistakes following a first-half interception.
McCoy was 13 of 22 for 105 yards, and Wayne Gallman rushed for 135 yards on 16 carries.
For McCoy, it was his first victory since Oct. 27, 2014 when he led Washington past Dallas. He completed 25 of 30 passes for 299 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Washington's 20-17 overtime victory.
''I talked to the guys, coach Judge had me break down the team at the end. I just told them how proud I was to be a part of this, to be with this group of guys,'' McCoy said. ''That's special to me. I love the game of football. I've been playing for 11 years and I'm fortunate to still be playing.''
Meanwhile, alarms will be going off all over Seattle (8-4) after a sloppy, uninspired performance. Seattle's offense that was once unstoppable couldn't get started until it was too late. Wilson was 27 of 42 for 263 yards and was often hesitant with his decisions.
He was sacked five times, a number of those simply from holding the ball too long. The biggest sack came in the closing seconds when Leonard Williams threw Wilson for an 8-yard loss on third down. A fourth-and-18 desperation throw by Wilson was batted down, and the Giants were left to celebrate.
''I'm really surprised that this is how we looked against this game plan that they had,'' Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. ''I thought we could do a lot of stuff that just didn't happen for us.''
Seattle seemed poised for another of its late rallies after Wilson hit Chris Carson on a 28-yard TD pass with 6:09 left to pull within 17-12, a drive kept alive by a key third-and-long defensive holding penalty on New York.
But McCoy made two big throws on the Giants' ensuing drive, converting a third-down with a pass to Evan Engram and hitting Darius Slayton for 14 yards into Seattle territory. New York eventually punted, but the Giants' defense came through.
''So good, man, feels good,'' Peppers said. ''But we know we got to keep stacking them. We know that was a great team. We just played well.''
RUNNING FORWARD
The Giants topped 100 yards rushing for the seventh straight game and Gallman reached the century mark for the first time in his career. It was Gallman's 60-yard sprint on a second-and-7 early in the second half that changed the momentum. Gallman escaped through a crowd for the long run that set up Morris' 4-yard TD and an 8-5 Giants lead.
After Seattle failed to convert fourth-and-1 at its 48, the Giants needed five plays to take a 14-5 lead on Morris' 6-yard catch from McCoy.
The Giants pushed the lead to 17-5 on Graham Gano's 48-yard field goal after rookie Darnay Holmes' first career interception - a pass that should have been caught by Chris Carson.
SEATTLE'S WEIRD SCORES
Not surprisingly, Seattle was involved in a game that had a strange score at some point. The 5-0 halftime score was the first in an NFL game since Week 2 of the 2013 season when the Seahawks led the 49ers 5-0 at the half.
UP NEXT
Giants: host Arizona next Sunday.
Seahawks: host the winless New York Jets next Sunday.
A. Morris
41 RB
39 RuYds, RuTD, 6 ReYds, ReTD, REC
15
FPTS
R. Wilson
3 QB
263 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 45 RuYds
|
16
FPTS
|Time of Pos
|29:49
|30:11
|1st Downs
|13
|21
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|6
|13
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|290
|327
|Total Plays
|55
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|190
|111
|Rush Attempts
|31
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|100
|216
|Comp. - Att.
|13-22
|27-43
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-35
|6-41
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-37.3
|5-48.4
|Return Yards
|23
|132
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-23
|4-88
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-32
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|100
|PASS YDS
|216
|190
|RUSH YDS
|111
|290
|TOTAL YDS
|327
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. McCoy 12 QB
10
FPTS
|C. McCoy
|13/22
|105
|1
|1
|10
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
W. Gallman 22 RB
13
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|16
|135
|0
|60
|13
A. Morris 41 RB
15
FPTS
|A. Morris
|8
|39
|1
|13
|15
E. Penny 39 RB
0
FPTS
|E. Penny
|2
|8
|0
|5
|0
D. Lewis 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|3
|6
|0
|3
|0
C. McCoy 12 QB
10
FPTS
|C. McCoy
|2
|2
|0
|3
|10
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
E. Engram 88 TE
3
FPTS
|E. Engram
|8
|4
|32
|0
|11
|3
|
G. Tate 15 WR
3
FPTS
|G. Tate
|4
|4
|30
|0
|16
|3
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|6
|1
|22
|0
|22
|4
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
A. Morris 41 RB
15
FPTS
|A. Morris
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|15
|
K. Smith 82 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
C. Board 18 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Board
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
T. Crowder 48 LB
|T. Crowder
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|1
|
I. Yiadom 27 CB
|I. Yiadom
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
|J. Peppers
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sheard 91 DE
|J. Sheard
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Mayo 55 OLB
|D. Mayo
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 49 LB
|C. Coughlin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
N. Lalos 57 DE
|N. Lalos
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Dixon 9 P
|R. Dixon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
L. Ryan 23 FS
|L. Ryan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|2-1
|2.5
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 DT
|D. Lawrence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Brown 47 LB
|C. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Downs 52 LB
|D. Downs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Williams 28 CB
|B. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
N. Ebner 43 DB
|N. Ebner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
C. McCoy 12 QB
|C. McCoy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Tomlinson 94 NT
|D. Tomlinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
G. Gano 5 K
3
FPTS
|G. Gano
|1/1
|48
|0/1
|3
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
R. Dixon 9 P
|R. Dixon
|6
|43.5
|1
|49
|NO
|AVG
|LG
D. Lewis 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
R. Wilson 3 QB
16
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|27/43
|263
|1
|1
|16
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Metcalf 14 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|8
|5
|80
|0
|21
|8
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|9
|6
|63
|0
|24
|6
|
C. Carson 32 RB
16
FPTS
|C. Carson
|6
|3
|45
|1
|28
|16
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
2
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|5
|4
|28
|0
|10
|2
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|4
|3
|20
|0
|10
|2
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|3
|2
|11
|0
|6
|1
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|3
|3
|10
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Moore 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moore
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
F. Swain 18 WR
0
FPTS
|F. Swain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|8-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 32 FS
|D. Reed
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
|W. Dissly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Mayowa 95 DE
|B. Mayowa
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 94 DE
|R. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harrison 98 DT
|D. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 LB
|C. Barton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Amadi 28 SAF
|U. Amadi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 43 DE
|C. Dunlap
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
J. Myers 5 K
4
FPTS
|J. Myers
|1/1
|31
|1/1
|4
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|5
|48.4
|2
|66
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|NO
|AVG
|LG
D. Moore 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moore
|2
|6.0
|7
|0
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 60 yards from NYG 35 to SEA 5. F.Swain to SEA 30 for 25 yards (N.Ebner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 30(14:55 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Carson to SEA 35 for 5 yards (T.Crowder; D.Holmes).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 35(14:25 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at SEA 41 for 6 yards (I.Yiadom).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 41(13:57 - 1st) C.Carson right guard to NYG 48 for 11 yards (T.Crowder).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 48(13:18 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to T.Lockett pushed ob at NYG 24 for 24 yards (J.Peppers).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 24(12:56 - 1st) C.Carson right guard to NYG 13 for 11 yards (D.Mayo; J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 13(12:07 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 13(12:04 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (I.Yiadom).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SEA 13(12:01 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Hollister (J.Peppers).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - SEA 13(11:55 - 1st) J.Myers 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to NYG 0. D.Lewis to NYG 23 for 23 yards (C.Barton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 23(11:44 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to NYG 25 for 2 yards (B.Wagner; J.Reed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NYG 25(11:10 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to E.Engram [J.Reed].
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NYG 25(11:07 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-J.Reed Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at NYG 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NYG 30(11:07 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete short middle to S.Shepard.
4 & 3 - NYG 30(11:03 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG-B.Williams False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 30 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NYG 25(11:03 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 46 yards to SEA 29 Center-C.Kreiter. D.Moore to SEA 34 for 5 yards (B.Williams D.Mayo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 34(10:53 - 1st) C.Hyde right tackle to SEA 34 for no gain (D.Lawrence II).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 34(10:19 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to SEA 40 for 6 yards (D.Downs). SEA-T.Lockett was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - SEA 40(9:49 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 29 for -11 yards (T.Crowder).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - SEA 29(9:16 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 46 yards to NYG 25 Center-T.Ott out of bounds.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(9:11 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short middle to G.Tate III to NYG 34 for 9 yards (J.Brooks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYG 34(8:38 - 1st) S.Lemieux reported in as eligible. E.Penny up the middle to NYG 39 for 5 yards (J.Brooks).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 39(7:57 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to NYG 43 for 4 yards (B.Wagner; P.Ford).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYG 43(7:17 - 1st) C.McCoy pass deep middle to S.Shepard to SEA 35 for 22 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 35(6:36 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to SEA 34 for 1 yard (J.Adams; B.Wagner).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - NYG 34(5:54 - 1st) C.McCoy sacked at SEA 35 for -1 yards (B.Mayowa).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - NYG 35(5:12 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short left to G.Tate III to SEA 19 for 16 yards (D.Reed; U.Amadi).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 19(4:29 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short right to G.Tate III to SEA 5 for 14 yards (Sq.Griffin). PENALTY on NYG-D.Slayton Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 17.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 18 - NYG 27(4:01 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short left to E.Engram to SEA 16 for 11 yards (J.Adams; K.Wright).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYG 16(3:19 - 1st) M.Peart reported in as eligible. W.Gallman Jr. left tackle to SEA 17 for -1 yards (D.Reed).
|Int
|
3 & 8 - NYG 17(2:31 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short left intended for E.Engram INTERCEPTED by Q.Diggs (R.Neal) at SEA 4. Q.Diggs pushed ob at SEA 36 for 32 yards (C.McCoy).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 36(2:24 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore pushed ob at SEA 42 for 6 yards (I.Yiadom).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 42(2:03 - 1st) C.Carson left guard to SEA 49 for 7 yards (D.Mayo).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 49(1:21 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to W.Dissly to NYG 45 for 6 yards (D.Mayo).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 45(0:37 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Hollister to NYG 41 for 4 yards (T.Crowder).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 41(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at NYG 49 for -8 yards (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - SEA 49(14:14 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to D.Metcalf.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 18 - SEA 49(14:10 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to NYG 37 for 12 yards (B.Martinez).
|
4 & 6 - SEA 37(13:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at NYG 37 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - SEA 42(12:48 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 33 yards to NYG 9 Center-T.Ott out of bounds.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 9(12:41 - 2nd) A.Morris left guard to NYG 15 for 6 yards (D.Reed).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - NYG 15(12:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYG-S.Shepard False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 15 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYG 10(11:40 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short middle to G.Tate III to NYG 13 for 3 yards (K.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - NYG 13(10:58 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short middle to E.Engram to NYG 20 for 7 yards (J.Adams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 20(10:13 - 2nd) A.Morris right guard to NYG 24 for 4 yards (J.Brooks; K.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NYG 24(9:33 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short left to S.Shepard.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - NYG 24(9:31 - 2nd) C.McCoy sacked at NYG 20 for -4 yards (J.Adams).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NYG 20(8:56 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 49 yards to SEA 31 Center-C.Kreiter. D.Moore pushed ob at SEA 44 for 13 yards (R.Dixon). PENALTY on SEA-L.Stephens Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 38.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 28(8:44 - 2nd) C.Carson right guard to SEA 32 for 4 yards (D.Downs; B.Martinez).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SEA 32(8:10 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf [L.Williams].
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - SEA 32(8:04 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 44 for 12 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 44(7:23 - 2nd) C.Carson left end ran ob at NYG 49 for 7 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SEA 49(6:48 - 2nd) C.Carson right guard to NYG 47 for 2 yards (B.Martinez; A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SEA 47(6:06 - 2nd) R.Wilson FUMBLES (Aborted) at NYG 47 touched at NYG 49 RECOVERED by NYG-N.Lalos at NYG 48.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 48(6:02 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short right to S.Shepard ran ob at SEA 44 for 8 yards. Seattle challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to S.Shepard.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 48(5:56 - 2nd) A.Morris left end to SEA 47 for 5 yards (J.Brooks; P.Ford).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYG 47(5:12 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short right to C.Board to SEA 49 for -2 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NYG 49(4:28 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 41 yards to SEA 8 Center-C.Kreiter downed by NYG-B.Williams.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 8(4:18 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SEA 26 for 18 yards (I.Yiadom).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 26(3:44 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles left end to SEA 33 for 7 yards (T.Crowder).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - SEA 33(2:59 - 2nd) C.Carson right guard to SEA 36 for 3 yards (N.Lalos D.Lawrence II).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 36(2:20 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to SEA 42 for 6 yards (J.Sheard J.Bradberry).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 42(2:00 - 2nd) C.Hyde right guard to SEA 43 for 1 yard (B.Martinez).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 3 - SEA 43(1:22 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf ran ob at NYG 36 for 21 yards (J.Peppers).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 36(1:16 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Hyde to NYG 42 for -6 yards (B.Martinez) [L.Williams]. FUMBLES (B.Martinez) ball out of bounds at NYG 42. Penalty on SEA-D.Lewis Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - SEA 42(1:07 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - SEA 42(1:02 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to D.Dallas.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - SEA 42(0:56 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 37 yards to NYG 5 Center-T.Ott downed by SEA-B.Burr-Kirven.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 5(0:48 - 2nd) D.Lewis right guard to NYG 8 for 3 yards (P.Ford).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYG 8(0:43 - 2nd) D.Lewis up the middle to NYG 11 for 3 yards (J.Brooks; L.Collier).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NYG 11(0:38 - 2nd) D.Lewis right end to NYG 11 for no gain (J.Adams).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NYG 12(0:33 - 2nd) R.Dixon punt is BLOCKED by R.Neal Center-C.Kreiter ball out of bounds in End Zone SAFETY.
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 2nd) R.Dixon kicks 50 yards from NYG 20 to SEA 30. D.Reed to NYG 48 for 22 yards (R.Dixon).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 48(0:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-J.Hollister False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SEA 47(0:24 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left. PENALTY on SEA-R.Wilson Intentional Grounding 11 yards enforced at SEA 47. 10 second runoff
|+19 YD
|
2 & 26 - SEA 36(0:07 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to NYG 45 for 19 yards (L.Ryan).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. up the middle to NYG 30 for 5 yards (J.Reed).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYG 30(14:25 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to NYG 39 for 9 yards (J.Adams J.Brooks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 39(13:47 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to NYG 41 for 2 yards (B.Wagner).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 41(13:09 - 3rd) S.Lemieux reported in as eligible. E.Penny right guard to NYG 44 for 3 yards (D.Reed J.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NYG 44(12:26 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short middle to S.Shepard (K.Wright).
|
4 & 5 - NYG 44(12:21 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYG-L.Toilolo False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 44 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NYG 39(12:21 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 40 yards to SEA 21 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by D.Moore.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 21(12:15 - 3rd) C.Carson left end to SEA 32 for 11 yards (L.Ryan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 32(11:35 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles left end to SEA 35 for 3 yards (T.Crowder).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 35(10:56 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 40 for 5 yards (J.Bradberry C.Brown). FUMBLES (J.Bradberry) recovered by SEA-F.Swain at SEA 40.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SEA 40(10:07 - 3rd) C.Carson right end to SEA 40 for no gain (C.Brown). Penalty on SEA-D.Lewis Offensive Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - SEA 40(9:54 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 60 yards to end zone Center-T.Ott Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 20(9:47 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass short right to K.Smith to NYG 23 for 3 yards (J.Adams).
|+60 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYG 23(9:04 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. left end to SEA 17 for 60 yards (J.Brooks).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 17(8:18 - 3rd) A.Morris left guard pushed ob at SEA 4 for 13 yards (Q.Diggs; D.Reed).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - NYG 4(7:43 - 3rd) A.Morris left guard for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:40 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.McCoy pass to S.Shepard is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Kickoff
|(7:40 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(7:40 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 39 for 14 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 39(7:06 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 40 for 1 yard (I.Yiadom).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SEA 40(6:24 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Hyde ran ob at SEA 45 for 5 yards (B.Martinez).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - SEA 45(5:45 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to W.Dissly to SEA 48 for 3 yards (D.Holmes). NYG-D.Holmes was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SEA 48(5:14 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Carson (I.Yiadom).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 48(5:06 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. left tackle to SEA 45 for 3 yards (C.Dunlap; L.Collier).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYG 45(4:29 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. right tackle to SEA 32 for 13 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 32(3:51 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to SEA 9 for 23 yards (D.Reed; Q.Diggs).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - NYG 9(3:11 - 3rd) A.Morris left guard to SEA 6 for 3 yards (J.Brooks; J.Adams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYG 6(2:33 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass short right to A.Morris for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(2:29 - 3rd) G.Gano extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 63 yards from NYG 35 to SEA 2. F.Swain to SEA 25 for 23 yards (D.Mayo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(2:23 - 3rd) C.Carson left guard to SEA 26 for 1 yard (J.Sheard).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - SEA 26(1:49 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to W.Dissly to SEA 36 for 10 yards (J.Peppers; B.Martinez).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 36(1:18 - 3rd) C.Carson left end pushed ob at SEA 37 for 1 yard (D.Holmes). PENALTY on NYG-B.Hill Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SEA 37.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 42(0:52 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 27 for -15 yards (L.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 25 - SEA 40(0:04 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to F.Swain to SEA 40 for 13 yards (B.Martinez). PENALTY on SEA-J.Jones Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at SEA 27 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 30 - SEA 22(15:00 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Hyde to SEA 33 for 11 yards (L.Ryan; B.Martinez).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 19 - SEA 33(14:17 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles right end to SEA 34 for 1 yard (C.Coughlin).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - SEA 34(13:41 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 66 yards to end zone Center-T.Ott Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 20(13:33 - 4th) A.Morris right guard to NYG 24 for 4 yards (P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NYG 24(12:56 - 4th) A.Morris right guard to NYG 24 for no gain (J.Brooks Sq.Griffin).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - NYG 24(12:10 - 4th) C.McCoy scrambles left end to NYG 27 for 3 yards (J.Adams).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NYG 27(11:34 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 43 yards to SEA 30 Center-C.Kreiter out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 39(11:21 - 4th) C.McCoy pass incomplete deep right to E.Engram (B.Wagner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 39(11:16 - 4th) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to SEA 38 for 1 yard (B.Wagner).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - NYG 38(10:28 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short middle to E.Engram to SEA 30 for 8 yards (J.Adams).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - NYG 30(9:55 - 4th) G.Gano 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to SEA 0. F.Swain to SEA 18 for 18 yards (C.Coughlin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 18(9:45 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to C.Carson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 18(9:40 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to W.Dissly to SEA 27 for 9 yards (N.Lalos).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - SEA 27(9:16 - 4th) C.Carson left guard to SEA 32 for 5 yards (J.Sheard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 32(8:53 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to W.Dissly (B.Martinez).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 32(8:49 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Dallas pushed ob at SEA 37 for 5 yards (J.Peppers).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 5 - SEA 37(8:35 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep middle to T.Lockett to NYG 42 for 21 yards (D.Holmes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 42(8:11 - 4th) C.Carson up the middle to NYG 40 for 2 yards (B.Martinez; D.Tomlinson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - SEA 40(7:51 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Carson to NYG 28 for 12 yards (B.Martinez). NYG-B.Martinez was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 28(7:09 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to D.Metcalf [C.Coughlin].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 28(7:03 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at NYG 33 for -5 yards (sack split by J.Sheard and L.Williams).
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - SEA 23(6:21 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to T.Lockett [L.Williams]. PENALTY on NYG-D.Holmes Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at NYG 33 - No Play.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 28(6:15 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep left to C.Carson for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:09 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(6:09 - 4th) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to E.Engram (Q.Diggs).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 25(6:04 - 4th) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to NYG 30 for 5 yards (J.Brooks).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYG 30(5:24 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short left to E.Engram to NYG 36 for 6 yards (J.Adams) [K.Wright].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 36(4:39 - 4th) W.Gallman Jr. right tackle to NYG 39 for 3 yards (D.Harrison).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYG 39(3:58 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short middle to D.Slayton to SEA 47 for 14 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 47(3:15 - 4th) W.Gallman Jr. right tackle to SEA 41 for 6 yards (R.Green).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYG 41(2:30 - 4th) W.Gallman Jr. left end to SEA 42 for -1 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NYG 42(2:00 - 4th) C.McCoy pass incomplete deep left to S.Shepard.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NYG 42(1:55 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 42 yards to end zone Center-C.Kreiter Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 20(1:48 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Dallas ran ob at SEA 26 for 6 yards (D.Holmes).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 26(1:42 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 41 for 15 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 41(1:22 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles left end ran ob at SEA 44 for 3 yards (C.Coughlin).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 44(1:15 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to J.Hollister to NYG 46 for 10 yards (T.Crowder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 46(1:04 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to F.Swain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 46(0:58 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to T.Lockett (J.Peppers).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - SEA 46(0:54 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 46 for -8 yards (L.Williams).
|No Gain
|
4 & 18 - SEA 46(0:48 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right (J.Bradberry) [B.Hill].
