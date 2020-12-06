|
|
|NE
|LAC
Newton, special teams lead Patriots to 45-0 rout of Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Cam Newton ran for two touchdowns and the New England Patriots scored two TDs on special teams in a 45-0 rout of the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Newton has four games this season with multiple rushing touchdowns, breaking the league record for a quarterback. He had three such games in 2011, an achievement he shared with five others, and has 10 in his career, three more than any other QB.
Newton's 1-yard dive on the game's opening drive and a 2-yard keeper up the middle in the second quarter gave him 11 rushing scores on the year. His most in a season is 14 as a rookie with the Carolina Panthers in 2011.
The Patriots (6-6) have won two straight and four of five to get back into playoff contention in the AFC.
Los Angeles (3-9) suffered the worst loss in franchise history, eclipsing a 49-6 defeat to Kansas City in 1964. It was the first time since 2014 the Chargers were shut out. LA will finish with a losing record for the second consecutive season.
Gunner Olszewski took Ty Long's punt 70 yards up the right sideline early in the second quarter, putting New England ahead 14-0. The Patriots' second special teams score came on the last play of the first half, when Devin McCourty returned a blocked field-goal attempt 44 yards to the end zone. New England led 28-0 at halftime.
It is the seventh time in league history a team has returned a punt and blocked field goal for TDs in the same game. The last team to do that was Baltimore in 2015. New England is the only team to have accomplished it in the regular season and the playoffs.
The Chargers reassigned special teams coach George Stewart on Nov. 25, but LA's struggles in that phase continued.
Newton completed 12 of 19 passes for 69 yards, including a 5-yard pass to N'Keal Henry during the third quarter that extended New England's lead to 35-0.
Jarrett Stidham replaced Newton early in the fourth quarter threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Olszewski.
Rookie Justin Herbert was 26 of 53 for 209 yards for the Chargers. He was intercepted twice.
INJURIES
Patriots: CB Jonathan Jones and TE Larry Izzo suffered neck injuries and did not return.
Chargers: RB Joshua Kelly suffered an ankle injury and did not return. LT Sam Tevi missed the game because his wife gave birth to the couple's child.
UP NEXT
Patriots: Remain in Los Angeles to face the Rams on Thursday night.
Chargers: Host the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
C. Newton
1 QB
69 PaYds, PaTD, 48 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
24
FPTS
|
A. Ekeler
30 RB
36 RuYds, 32 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
6
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:41
|26:19
|1st Downs
|22
|17
|Rushing
|12
|4
|Passing
|7
|12
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-5
|Total Net Yards
|291
|258
|Total Plays
|66
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|165
|70
|Rush Attempts
|43
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|126
|188
|Comp. - Att.
|14-22
|26-53
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|5
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.3
|4-51.5
|Return Yards
|148
|125
|Punts - Returns
|3-145
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|6-125
|Int. - Returns
|2-3
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-5 -60%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|126
|PASS YDS
|188
|
|
|165
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|291
|TOTAL YDS
|258
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Newton 1 QB
24
FPTS
|C. Newton
|12/19
|69
|1
|0
|24
|
J. Stidham 4 QB
8
FPTS
|J. Stidham
|2/3
|61
|1
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 37 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Harris
|16
|80
|0
|12
|9
|
C. Newton 1 QB
24
FPTS
|C. Newton
|14
|48
|2
|14
|24
|
S. Michel 26 RB
5
FPTS
|S. Michel
|10
|35
|0
|10
|5
|
D. Moncrief 14 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moncrief
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
J. Stidham 4 QB
8
FPTS
|J. Stidham
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
9
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|1
|38
|1
|38
|9
|
S. Michel 26 RB
5
FPTS
|S. Michel
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|5
|
D. Byrd 10 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|3
|2
|16
|0
|9
|1
|
N. Harry 15 WR
7
FPTS
|N. Harry
|3
|2
|15
|1
|10
|7
|
D. Harris 37 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|9
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|6
|2
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
R. Izzo 85 TE
0
FPTS
|R. Izzo
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
J. White 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. White
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|
J. Johnson 47 FB
0
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 51 LB
|J. Bentley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Butler 70 DT
|A. Butler
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 35 SAF
|K. Dugger
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 33 CB
|J. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bethel 29 DB
|J. Bethel
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hall 59 LB
|T. Hall
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 91 DE
|D. Wise
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 41 CB
|M. Bryant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Spence DT
|A. Spence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simon 55 DE
|J. Simon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 24 CB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. McCourty 30 CB
|J. McCourty
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 27 DB
|J. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
|G. Olszewski
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Winovich 50 DE
|C. Winovich
|0-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
9
FPTS
|N. Folk
|1/1
|32
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|4
|49.3
|3
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
9
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|3
|48.3
|70
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
4
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|26/53
|209
|0
|2
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|8
|36
|0
|9
|6
|
K. Ballage 31 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|7
|34
|0
|8
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Allen 13 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Allen
|11
|5
|48
|0
|24
|4
|
M. Williams 81 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Williams
|9
|4
|43
|0
|20
|4
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|7
|2
|38
|0
|24
|3
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|9
|4
|32
|0
|15
|6
|
D. Parham 89 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Parham
|4
|2
|21
|0
|12
|2
|
K. Hill 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hill
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
S. Anderson 82 TE
0
FPTS
|S. Anderson
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
K. Ballage 31 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|4
|3
|5
|0
|5
|3
|
H. Henry 86 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Henry
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
T. Johnson 83 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Murray 56 LB
|K. Murray
|12-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 23 SS
|R. Jenkins
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 95 DT
|L. Joseph
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bosa 97 DE
|J. Bosa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Square 71 DE
|D. Square
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 42 LB
|U. Nwosu
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
|J. Guyton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Christiansen 50 LB
|C. Christiansen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
0
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|0/2
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|4
|51.5
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
0
FPTS
|N. Adderley
|4
|21.0
|31
|0
|
T. Johnson 83 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|20.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(14:59 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to D.Harris to NE 40 for 15 yards (L.Joseph).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 40(14:17 - 1st) Direct snap to D.Harris. D.Harris to NE 47 for 7 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - NE 47(13:43 - 1st) D.Harris right guard to LARC 45 for 8 yards (N.Vigil; U.Nwosu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 45(13:02 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete deep left to J.Meyers.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 45(12:56 - 1st) D.Harris right end to LARC 34 for 11 yards (L.Joseph).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 34(12:15 - 1st) C.Newton right end pushed ob at LARC 20 for 14 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 20(11:33 - 1st) D.Harris right tackle to LARC 19 for 1 yard (D.Square; M.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NE 19(10:48 - 1st) D.Harris left tackle to LARC 15 for 4 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - NE 15(10:05 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to J.White to LARC 12 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins). LARC-R.Jenkins was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - NE 12(9:27 - 1st) C.Newton up the middle to LARC 10 for 2 yards (L.Joseph).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 10(8:46 - 1st) Direct snap to D.Harris. D.Harris up the middle to LARC 5 for 5 yards (J.Tillery; N.Adderley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 5(8:07 - 1st) C.Newton left end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) C.Newton left end pushed ob at LARC 1 for 4 yards (J.Bosa K.Murray Jr.).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NE 1(7:52 - 1st) K.Cunningham and J.Herron reported in as eligible. C.Newton up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:50 - 1st) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 66 yards from NE 35 to LARC -1. Ty.Johnson MUFFS catch and recovers at LARC 1. Ty.Johnson to LARC 27 for 26 yards (J.Bethel; J.Bailey).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 27(7:42 - 1st) A.Ekeler right end to LARC 36 for 9 yards (A.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 36(7:05 - 1st) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 38 for 2 yards (A.Phillips; L.Guy).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 38(6:26 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Parham Jr. to 50 for 12 yards (D.McCourty; K.Dugger).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 50(5:39 - 1st) K.Ballage right end pushed ob at NE 43 for 7 yards (K.Dugger).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAC 43(5:01 - 1st) K.Ballage right end to NE 44 for -1 yards (J.Simon).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAC 44(4:19 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to NE 41 for 3 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAC 41(3:35 - 1st) K.Ballage up the middle to NE 39 for 2 yards (J.Bentley).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 39(2:57 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Guyton to NE 25 for 14 yards (J.Jackson J.Simon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(2:22 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to A.Ekeler.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 25(2:17 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to H.Henry.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - LAC 25(2:10 - 1st) J.Herbert sacked at NE 28 for -3 yards (D.Wise).
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - LAC 28(1:30 - 1st) M.Badgley 46 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 36(1:25 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to J.White to NE 31 for -5 yards (N.Vigil).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - NE 31(0:48 - 1st) C.Newton scrambles right end to NE 35 for 4 yards (C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NE 35(0:05 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to J.White.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NE 35(0:02 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 65 yards to end zone Center-J.Cardona Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 20(15:00 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 21 for 1 yard (L.Guy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LAC 21(14:26 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams (S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LAC 21(14:23 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Guyton.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LAC 21(14:18 - 2nd) T.Long punts 49 yards to NE 30 Center-C.Mazza. G.Olszewski for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:02 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(14:02 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to A.Ekeler.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 25(13:58 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to Ty.Johnson to LARC 26 for 1 yard (J.Jackson; T.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAC 26(13:14 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Ballage to LARC 31 for 5 yards (J.Jones; D.McCourty) [C.Winovich].
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LAC 31(12:31 - 2nd) T.Long punts 45 yards to NE 24 Center-C.Mazza fair catch by G.Olszewski.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 24(12:24 - 2nd) D.Harris left guard to NE 25 for 1 yard (J.Bosa).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - NE 25(11:47 - 2nd) C.Newton scrambles up the middle to NE 39 for 14 yards (N.Vigil).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 39(11:01 - 2nd) S.Michel right guard to NE 49 for 10 yards (M.Davis; N.Vigil).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 49(10:19 - 2nd) C.Newton right end to LARC 49 for 2 yards (D.Square).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NE 49(9:33 - 2nd) C.Newton FUMBLES (Aborted) at NE 45 and recovers at NE 42. C.Newton to NE 42 for no gain (J.Bosa).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 17 - NE 42(8:54 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to N.Harry to LARC 48 for 10 yards (M.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NE 48(8:12 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 40 yards to LARC 8 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by K.Hill Jr..
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 8(8:05 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler pushed ob at LARC 19 for 11 yards (K.Dugger) [A.Jennings].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 19(7:39 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen (J.McCourty).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 19(7:36 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Ballage to LARC 19 for no gain (J.Bentley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAC 19(6:50 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to A.Ekeler [J.Uche].
|
4 & 10 - LAC 19(6:45 - 2nd) PENALTY on LARC-B.Facyson False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 19 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - LAC 14(6:45 - 2nd) T.Long punts 54 yards to NE 32 Center-C.Mazza. G.Olszewski to NE 46 for 14 yards (N.Vigil; C.Christiansen).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 46(6:32 - 2nd) D.Harris right tackle to NE 49 for 3 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 49(6:06 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to D.Byrd to LARC 42 for 9 yards (U.Nwosu; N.Vigil).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 42(5:30 - 2nd) D.Harris right tackle to LARC 30 for 12 yards (N.Adderley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 30(4:48 - 2nd) D.Harris right guard to LARC 27 for 3 yards (J.Tillery).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 27(4:23 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to D.Byrd to LARC 20 for 7 yards (R.Jenkins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NE 20(3:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-Jak.Johnson False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - NE 25(3:33 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to J.Meyers.
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - NE 25(3:28 - 2nd) C.Newton sacked at LARC 29 for -4 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 19 - NE 29(2:47 - 2nd) C.Newton scrambles up the middle to LARC 28 for 1 yard (U.Nwosu). PENALTY on LARC-J.Tillery Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at LARC 28.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 23(2:20 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to LARC 18 for 5 yards (J.Tillery; U.Nwosu).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 18(2:00 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to LARC 17 for 1 yard (K.Murray Jr.).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - NE 17(1:18 - 2nd) D.Moncrief left end pushed ob at LARC 13 for 4 yards (K.Murray Jr.). The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 13(1:14 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to LARC 11 for 2 yards (J.Tillery). FUMBLES (J.Tillery) and recovers at LARC 10.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 10(1:10 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to J.White pushed ob at LARC 7 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - NE 7(1:05 - 2nd) S.Michel up the middle to LARC 3 for 4 yards (N.Adderley).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - NE 3(1:01 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to LARC 2 for 1 yard (L.Joseph).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NE 2(0:57 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:51 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 64 yards from NE 35 to LARC 1. Ty.Johnson to LARC 16 for 15 yards (J.Bethel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 16(0:46 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to J.Guyton.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 16(0:42 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to LARC 31 for 15 yards (A.Phillips).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAC 31(0:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-A.Butler Encroachment 5 yards enforced at LARC 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - LAC 36(0:27 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete to A.Ekeler [J.Uche].
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LAC 36(0:24 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to A.Ekeler [D.Wise]. Penalty on LARC-S.Norton Illegal Touch Pass declined.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 36(0:19 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to K.Allen to NE 40 for 24 yards (M.Bryant) [C.Winovich].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 40(0:04 - 2nd) J.Herbert spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|
2 & 10 - LAC 48(0:03 - 2nd) M.Badgley 58 yard field goal is BLOCKED (Co.Davis) Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long RECOVERED by NE-D.McCourty at LARC 44. D.McCourty for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 60 yards from NE 35 to LARC 5. N.Adderley to LARC 23 for 18 yards (C.Winovich; K.Dugger). PENALTY on LARC-K.Hill Jr. Offensive Holding 8 yards enforced at LARC 16.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 8(14:55 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right end to LARC 11 for 3 yards (J.Bentley; C.Winovich).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 11(14:31 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 16 for 5 yards (J.Bentley).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAC 16(13:50 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry ran ob at LARC 21 for 5 yards (D.McCourty).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 21(13:34 - 3rd) A.Ekeler left end to LARC 24 for 3 yards (A.Butler A.Phillips).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 24(13:07 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LARC 28 for 4 yards (A.Jennings; K.Dugger).
|Int
|
3 & 3 - LAC 28(12:28 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left intended for J.Guyton INTERCEPTED by C.Winovich at LARC 32. C.Winovich to LARC 32 for no gain (J.Guyton).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 32(12:22 - 3rd) S.Michel right end to LARC 29 for 3 yards (J.Jones; L.Joseph).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 29(11:44 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to R.Izzo to LARC 23 for 6 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - NE 23(11:00 - 3rd) C.Newton left end to LARC 17 for 6 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 17(10:23 - 3rd) S.Michel right end to LARC 14 for 3 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NE 14(9:41 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on LARC-J.Bosa Roughing the Passer 7 yards enforced at LARC 14 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - NE 7(9:37 - 3rd) D.Harris right end to LARC 5 for 2 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NE 5(8:52 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to J.Meyers.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - NE 5(8:48 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to N.Harry for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:44 - 3rd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 58 yards from NE 35 to LARC 7. N.Adderley to LARC 23 for 16 yards (C.Winovich; M.Bryant).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 23(8:39 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 32 for 9 yards (A.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LAC 32(8:17 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Ballage.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAC 32(8:14 - 3rd) K.Ballage right tackle to LARC 38 for 6 yards (J.Bentley J.McCourty).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAC 38(7:51 - 3rd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 29 for -9 yards (L.Guy).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 19 - LAC 29(7:09 - 3rd) A.Ekeler up the middle to LARC 37 for 8 yards (A.Butler).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 11 - LAC 37(6:26 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass deep right to J.Guyton to NE 39 for 24 yards (J.McCourty).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 39(5:56 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to M.Williams (A.Phillips).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 39(5:51 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to NE 35 for 4 yards (J.Bentley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LAC 35(5:21 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams (A.Butler).
|Int
|
4 & 6 - LAC 35(5:17 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass deep left intended for K.Allen INTERCEPTED by J.Jackson at NE 17. J.Jackson ran ob at NE 20 for 3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 20(5:11 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to Jak.Johnson to NE 21 for 1 yard (K.Murray Jr.).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - NE 21(4:35 - 3rd) D.Harris right guard to NE 28 for 7 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - NE 28(3:48 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers to NE 43 for 15 yards (C.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 43(3:02 - 3rd) D.Harris right guard to NE 48 for 5 yards (M.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NE 48(2:26 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers to NE 48 for no gain (N.Adderley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NE 48(1:41 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left.
|
4 & 5 - NE 48(1:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on LARC Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at NE 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(1:37 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete deep right to J.Meyers.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 47(1:32 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to LARC 44 for 3 yards (K.Murray Jr.; J.Tillery).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NE 44(0:45 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete deep right to D.Byrd (N.Adderley).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NE 44(0:38 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 39 yards to LARC 5 Center-J.Cardona downed by NE-Co.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 5(0:27 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right tackle to LARC 10 for 5 yards (D.Wise).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LAC 10(0:04 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 10(0:01 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 17 for 7 yards (A.Phillips; J.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 17(15:00 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Kelley to LARC 19 for 2 yards (A.Phillips).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 19(14:29 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Kelley to LARC 20 for 1 yard (A.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAC 20(13:50 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAC 20(13:44 - 4th) T.Long punts 58 yards to NE 22 Center-C.Mazza. G.Olszewski ran ob at LARC 17 for 61 yards (T.Long).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 17(13:25 - 4th) S.Michel up the middle to LARC 14 for 3 yards (N.Vigil; J.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 14(12:46 - 4th) S.Michel up the middle to LARC 10 for 4 yards (N.Vigil; J.Jones).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NE 10(12:04 - 4th) C.Newton left end to LARC 14 for -4 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NE 14(11:25 - 4th) N.Folk 32 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 66 yards from NE 35 to LARC -1. N.Adderley to LARC 25 for 26 yards (J.Bethel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(11:16 - 4th) K.Ballage left end to LARC 25 for no gain (A.Phillips). PENALTY on NE-A.Butler Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LARC 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 30(10:56 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep middle to K.Allen (T.Hall).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 30(10:52 - 4th) K.Ballage right guard to LARC 38 for 8 yards (A.Phillips).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAC 38(10:26 - 4th) J.Herbert pass to S.Anderson to LARC 44 for 6 yards (K.Dugger).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 44(10:08 - 4th) J.Herbert pass deep middle to M.Williams to NE 36 for 20 yards (D.McCourty).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 36(9:45 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep middle to J.Guyton.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 36(9:36 - 4th) A.Ekeler left guard to NE 31 for 5 yards (T.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 31(8:58 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to NE 30 for 1 yard (A.Phillips; T.Hall).
|Sack
|
4 & 4 - LAC 30(8:17 - 4th) J.Herbert sacked at NE 39 for -9 yards (A.Butler).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 39(8:13 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete deep middle to N.Harry [J.Bosa].
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 39(8:07 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short right to S.Michel pushed ob at LARC 38 for 23 yards (N.Vigil).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 38(7:37 - 4th) S.Michel up the middle to LARC 38 for no gain (J.Tillery; L.Joseph).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 38(6:58 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short middle to G.Olszewski for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:50 - 4th) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 68 yards from NE 35 to LARC -3. N.Adderley to LARC 28 for 31 yards (G.Olszewski; J.McCourty).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 28(6:43 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 41 for 13 yards (A.Phillips; T.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 41(6:22 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Guyton (B.Cowart).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 41(6:18 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Hill Jr. to LARC 48 for 7 yards (A.Jennings).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAC 48(5:45 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to M.Williams to NE 45 for 7 yards (J.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 45(5:19 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Parham Jr. to NE 36 for 9 yards (T.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 36(4:55 - 4th) K.Ballage left end to NE 30 for 6 yards (A.Spence).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 30(4:28 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to K.Allen [B.Cowart].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 30(4:22 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to M.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAC 30(4:15 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to S.Anderson.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - LAC 30(4:11 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to K.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 30(4:06 - 4th) S.Michel right tackle to NE 33 for 3 yards (I.Rochell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 33(3:34 - 4th) S.Michel left tackle to NE 38 for 5 yards (L.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NE 38(2:59 - 4th) S.Michel left end to NE 38 for no gain (R.Jenkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NE 38(2:14 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 53 yards to LARC 9 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by K.Hill Jr..
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 9(2:07 - 4th) K.Ballage up the middle to LARC 15 for 6 yards (A.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LAC 15(2:00 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to D.Parham Jr..
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAC 15(1:56 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Ballage to LARC 15 for no gain (J.Williams) [J.Uche].
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - LAC 15(1:22 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to D.Parham Jr. (T.Hall).
