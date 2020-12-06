|
|
|JAC
|MIN
Vikings outlast error-prone Jags 27-24 on Bailey's OT kick
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Dan Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:49 left in overtime for Minnesota after he missed two extra points and a 51-yard try with 13 seconds remaining in regulation, lifting the Vikings to a 27-24 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday.
The Jaguars (1-11) lost their 11th straight game.
Harrison Smith set up Bailey's redo with a diving interception at the Jacksonville 46, the fourth turnover of the game by the Jaguars. Jacksonville stayed one game ahead of the winless Jets in the overall standings, trailing New York for the top pick in the next draft.
The Vikings (6-6) kept the playoffs well within reach with their fifth win in six games after their bye despite a steady stream of gaffes.
Justin Jefferson topped the 1,000-yard mark for Minnesota just 12 games into his rookie season, finishing with nine receptions for 121 yards. Adam Thielen had eight catches for 75 yards and a score in his return from a one-game COVID-19 quarantine.
The Jaguars, who've had four of their last five outcomes decided by four points or less, had the edge in the unenforced error department. Mike Glennon was picked off twice and lost a fumble in the second half, as did Chris Conley, and the Jaguars had 10 penalties for 83 yards.
Despite all that, James Robinson's 1-yard run and Glennon's 2-point conversion pass to Collin Johnson with 1:08 left in regulation capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive to tie it.
Kirk Cousins passed for 305 yards and three touchdowns, producing just enough clutch completions to make up for his throw on the first play of the second half that Joe Schobert returned 43 yards for a touchdown. That gave the Jaguars a 16-6 lead, their largest at any point this season.
Minnesota's improving defense, which lost 2019 All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks to an aggravated calf injury in pregame warmups, made sure that didn't last.
Jordan Brailford forced and recovered Glennon's fumble at the end of a scramble in the third quarter. Ifaedi Odenigbo sacked Glennon for a safety in the fourth quarter after Cousins and Dalvin Cook botched a handoff on first-and-goal from the 2.
Cameron Dantzler, who intercepted Glennon earlier in the game, pried the ball loose from Conley at the Jacksonville 44 with 5:39 left to set up Bailey's 48-yard field goal.
FOUR FIGURES
Jefferson joined Pro Football Hall of Fame member Randy Moss (1998) as the only rookies in Vikings history to reach 1,000 receiving yards. The others to reach that mark in 12 games in their first NFL seasons were Odell Beckham Jr. (2014), Marques Colston (2006) and Anquan Boldin (2003). Beckham (1,305) was the only one with more than Jefferson (1,039).
JAGGED EDGE
As badly as the Jaguars have been ravaged by injuries and struggled with inexperienced players, they've given contending teams legitimate scares after beating Indianapolis in the opener.
The Vikings were outgained 162-19 in the first quarter and trailed 9-0. Glennon lucked into a 28-yard touchdown pass to rookie Laviska Shenault Jr. on the opening drive; an off-target ball glanced off cornerback Kris Boyd's arm and straight back to Shenault.
Collin Johnson leaped above Boyd for a 34-yard catch on the next drive. Boyd misplayed a third-and-goal throw he could've intercepted in the back of the end zone, before McLaughlin, a former Vikings practice squad player, made a 22-yard field goal.
Boyd was later called for an illegal block penalty during a punt return, his third in three games.
INJURY REPORT
Jaguars: C Brandon Linder (ankle) needed help to leave the field in the fourth quarter. ... Shenault hurt his thumb in the second quarter. ... CB Sidney Jones IV (Achilles tendon) was inactive, again leaving the Jaguars without four of their top five CBs.
Vikings: CB Jeff Gladney (calf) left in the fourth quarter. ... TE Brandon Dillon (ankle) departed in the third quarter. ... DE D.J. Wonnum (ankle/back), who's in the lead among players on the active roster with three sacks, was inactive as were RB Alexander Mattison (illness) and TE Irv Smith Jr. (back).
UP NEXT
Jaguars: host Tennessee (8-4) next Sunday.
Vikings: visit Tampa Bay (7-5) next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
J. Robinson
30 RB
78 RuYds, RuTD, 30 ReYds, 6 RECs
|
16
FPTS
|
K. Cousins
8 QB
305 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 12 RuYds
|
27
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:38
|32:09
|1st Downs
|20
|30
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|15
|17
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|390
|420
|Total Plays
|69
|85
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|124
|145
|Rush Attempts
|25
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|266
|275
|Comp. - Att.
|28-42
|28-43
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|10-83
|6-41
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-51.6
|7-47.3
|Return Yards
|56
|84
|Punts - Returns
|3-13
|3-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-63
|Int. - Returns
|1-43
|2-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-3 -33%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|266
|PASS YDS
|275
|
|
|124
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|
|390
|TOTAL YDS
|420
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Glennon 2 QB
13
FPTS
|M. Glennon
|28/42
|280
|1
|2
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|18
|78
|1
|15
|16
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
12
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|2
|30
|0
|17
|12
|
M. Glennon 2 QB
13
FPTS
|M. Glennon
|3
|9
|0
|4
|13
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|2
|7
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Johnson 19 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Johnson
|6
|4
|66
|0
|34
|8
|
T. Eifert 88 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Eifert
|6
|6
|45
|0
|13
|4
|
D. Chark 17 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Chark
|7
|2
|41
|0
|22
|4
|
J. O'Shaughnessy 80 TE
4
FPTS
|J. O'Shaughnessy
|6
|4
|41
|0
|24
|4
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
12
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|3
|3
|38
|1
|28
|12
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|6
|6
|30
|0
|8
|16
|
C. Conley 18 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Conley
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|0
|
K. Cole 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Cole
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
E. Saubert TE
0
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 29 SS
|J. Jones
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 44 OLB
|M. Jack
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Barcoo 36 CB
|L. Barcoo
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 47 MLB
|J. Schobert
|5-7
|1.0
|1
|0
|
D. Smoot 94 DE
|D. Smoot
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
G. Mabin CB
|G. Mabin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 26 FS
|J. Wilson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Reid 94 DT
|C. Reid
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ekuale 96 DT
|D. Ekuale
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Giles-Harris 43 LB
|J. Giles-Harris
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 24 CB
|J. Scott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Quarterman 50 LB
|S. Quarterman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Chark 17 WR
|D. Chark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. O'Shaughnessy 80 TE
|J. O'Shaughnessy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DT
|D. Costin
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
|D. Ogunbowale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Watson 40 CB
|B. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Lynch 59 OLB
|A. Lynch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Saubert TE
|E. Saubert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 45 DE
|K. Chaisson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 56 LB
|Q. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
R. Matiscik 46 LS
|R. Matiscik
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Middleton 39 FS
|D. Middleton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Cottrell 31 RB
|N. Cottrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin K
4
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|1/2
|22
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|5
|51.6
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Cole 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Cole
|3
|4.3
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
27
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|28/43
|305
|3
|1
|27
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 33 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Cook
|32
|120
|0
|12
|17
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
27
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|3
|12
|0
|10
|27
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|2
|11
|0
|7
|2
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
18
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
18
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|12
|9
|121
|1
|40
|18
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
13
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|11
|8
|75
|1
|14
|13
|
D. Cook 33 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Cook
|9
|6
|59
|0
|20
|17
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
C. Ham 30 FB
7
FPTS
|C. Ham
|1
|1
|12
|1
|12
|7
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
C. Beebe 12 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Beebe
|3
|2
|10
|0
|5
|1
|
K. Rudolph 82 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Rudolph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
H. Smith 22 SS
|H. Smith
|4-2
|0.5
|1
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson 50 OLB
|E. Wilson
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 27 CB
|C. Dantzler
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|1
|
T. Davis 40 ILB
|T. Davis
|3-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gladney 20 CB
|J. Gladney
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brailford 67 LB
|J. Brailford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Jones 26 DB
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Boyd 29 DB
|K. Boyd
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Hand 38 CB
|H. Hand
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Harris 41 FS
|A. Harris
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mata'afa 51 DT
|H. Mata'afa
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
R. Connelly 57 ILB
|R. Connelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Chisena 85 WR
|D. Chisena
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Yarbrough 52 DE
|E. Yarbrough
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 95 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
|T. Conklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Stephen 93 DT
|S. Stephen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 94 DT
|J. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Bailey 5 K
7
FPTS
|D. Bailey
|2/3
|48
|1/3
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Colquitt 2 P
|B. Colquitt
|7
|47.3
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|2
|24.5
|25
|0
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|3
|7.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Glennon pass deep middle to J.O'Shaughnessy to JAC 49 for 24 yards (A.Harris; E.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 49(14:25 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to J.Robinson pushed ob at MIN 43 for 8 yards (T.Dye).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - JAC 43(13:54 - 1st) J.Robinson left guard to MIN 34 for 9 yards (T.Davis; E.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 34(13:21 - 1st) J.Robinson left end to MIN 28 for 6 yards (A.Harris; S.Stephen).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 4 - JAC 28(12:39 - 1st) M.Glennon pass deep left to L.Shenault Jr. for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN [J.Gladney].
|Missed PAT
|(12:33 - 1st) C.McLaughlin extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:33 - 1st) L.Cooke kicks 69 yards from JAC 35 to MIN -4. A.Abdullah to MIN 21 for 25 yards (S.Quarterman).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIN 29(12:28 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen pushed ob at MIN 29 for 8 yards (T.Herndon). PENALTY on JAC-M.Jack Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at MIN 21 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 26(12:11 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to A.Thielen.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 26(12:06 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 33 for 7 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIN 33(11:27 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to D.Cook.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIN 33(11:23 - 1st) B.Colquitt punts 50 yards to JAC 17 Center-A.DePaola. K.Cole Sr. to JAC 30 for 13 yards (T.Conklin).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 30(11:11 - 1st) J.Robinson left guard to JAC 34 for 4 yards (T.Dye).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAC 34(10:41 - 1st) J.Robinson left end to JAC 38 for 4 yards (T.Davis; J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - JAC 38(10:04 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to T.Eifert to JAC 44 for 6 yards (J.Gladney).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 44(9:29 - 1st) J.Robinson left tackle to MIN 47 for 9 yards (E.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - JAC 47(8:48 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short middle to J.O'Shaughnessy to MIN 40 for 7 yards (T.Dye).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(8:06 - 1st) M.Glennon pass deep left to C.Johnson to MIN 6 for 34 yards (H.Smith) [J.Holmes].
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - JAC 6(7:28 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to J.Robinson to MIN 5 for 1 yard (T.Dye).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAC 5(6:52 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to MIN 4 for 1 yard (E.Yarbrough; J.Gladney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - JAC 4(6:12 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left to K.Cole Sr..
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - JAC 4(6:07 - 1st) C.McLaughlin 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 1st) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(6:04 - 1st) D.Cook left end to MIN 31 for 6 yards (J.Schobert).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIN 31(5:28 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to MIN 36 for 5 yards (T.Herndon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 36(4:53 - 1st) J.Jefferson right end pushed ob at MIN 38 for 2 yards (M.Jack).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIN 38(4:17 - 1st) D.Cook left end to MIN 35 for -3 yards (T.Herndon).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - MIN 35(3:36 - 1st) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 30 for -5 yards (D.Smoot).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MIN 30(3:08 - 1st) B.Colquitt punts 49 yards to JAC 21 Center-A.DePaola. K.Cole Sr. to JAC 25 for 4 yards (R.Connelly). PENALTY on JAC-J.Giles-Harris Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at JAC 21.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 11(2:56 - 1st) L.Shenault Jr. left end to JAC 24 for 13 yards (T.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 24(2:17 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 28 for 4 yards (H.Mata'afa; T.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAC 28(1:41 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy to JAC 32 for 4 yards (J.Gladney).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - JAC 32(0:59 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-J.Robinson False Start 5 yards enforced at JAC 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - JAC 27(0:38 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to D.Chark Jr..
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - JAC 27(0:33 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 59 yards to MIN 14 Center-R.Matiscik. K.Osborn to MIN 21 for 7 yards (D.Ogunbowale).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 28(15:00 - 2nd) D.Cook left end to MIN 29 for 1 yard (M.Jack; D.Costin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MIN 29(14:22 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to A.Thielen (G.Mabin).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MIN 29(14:17 - 2nd) B.Colquitt punts 46 yards to JAC 25 Center-A.DePaola downed by MIN-K.Boyd.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(14:06 - 2nd) J.Robinson left guard to JAC 28 for 3 yards (T.Davis; J.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 28(13:27 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short left to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 35 for 7 yards (H.Smith; E.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 35(12:50 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep left to D.Chark Jr..
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 35(12:44 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to C.Johnson to JAC 41 for 6 yards (H.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - JAC 41(12:03 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short left to T.Eifert to JAC 47 for 6 yards (C.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 47(11:24 - 2nd) J.Robinson right end to 50 for 3 yards (T.Davis; A.Watts).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 50(10:43 - 2nd) L.Shenault Jr. right end to MIN 33 for 17 yards (A.Harris).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JAC 33(10:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on JAC-J.Taylor False Start 5 yards enforced at MIN 33 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - JAC 38(9:38 - 2nd) D.Ogunbowale left end to MIN 34 for 4 yards (E.Yarbrough).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - JAC 34(8:58 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left to D.Ogunbowale.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - JAC 34(8:55 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to T.Eifert to MIN 21 for 13 yards (E.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 21(8:16 - 2nd) J.Robinson right tackle to MIN 16 for 5 yards (C.Jones; A.Harris). PENALTY on JAC-L.Shenault Jr. Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at MIN 21 - No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 15 - JAC 26(7:46 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short left intended for E.Saubert INTERCEPTED by C.Dantzler at MIN 22. C.Dantzler to MIN 22 for no gain (E.Saubert).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 22(7:40 - 2nd) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 26 for 4 yards (J.Jones).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 26(7:12 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen pushed ob at MIN 40 for 14 yards (G.Mabin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 40(6:41 - 2nd) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 44 for 4 yards (D.Costin; J.Giles-Harris).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 44(6:07 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to JAC 45 for 11 yards (J.Giles-Harris).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 45(5:27 - 2nd) K.Cousins scrambles left end to JAC 35 for 10 yards (G.Mabin).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 35(4:47 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen pushed ob at JAC 23 for 12 yards (G.Mabin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 23(4:16 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to K.Rudolph [J.Giles-Harris].
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 23(4:10 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to D.Cook pushed ob at JAC 3 for 20 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - MIN 3(3:37 - 2nd) D.Cook left tackle to JAC 3 for no gain (J.Jones; J.Giles-Harris).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 3(2:56 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(2:50 - 2nd) D.Bailey extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 2nd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(2:50 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to D.Ogunbowale [I.Odenigbo].
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 25(2:46 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to J.Robinson to JAC 31 for 6 yards (T.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - JAC 31(2:00 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short left to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 34 for 3 yards (I.Odenigbo; E.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - JAC 34(1:54 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 48 yards to MIN 18 Center-R.Matiscik. K.Osborn to MIN 26 for 8 yards (B.Watson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 26(1:45 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 28 for 2 yards (J.Schobert; C.Reid).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MIN 28(1:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on JAC-D.Smoot Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at MIN 28 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 33(1:28 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to MIN 38 for 5 yards (T.Herndon) [A.Lynch].
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 38(1:14 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to MIN 39 for 1 yard (T.Herndon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MIN 39(1:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-T.Conklin False Start 5 yards enforced at MIN 39 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - MIN 34(1:05 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to C.Beebe pushed ob at MIN 39 for 5 yards (T.Herndon) [K.Chaisson].
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - MIN 39(1:00 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 32 for -7 yards (J.Schobert).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MIN 32(0:56 - 2nd) B.Colquitt punts 45 yards to JAC 23 Center-A.DePaola fair catch by K.Cole Sr..
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 23(0:49 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to T.Eifert pushed ob at JAC 27 for 4 yards (C.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAC 27(0:43 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short left to J.Robinson ran ob at JAC 32 for 5 yards (C.Dantzler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - JAC 32(0:35 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to D.Chark Jr. (H.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - JAC 32(0:31 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 47 yards to MIN 21 Center-R.Matiscik downed by JAC.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 21(0:18 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to C.Beebe (A.Lynch).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 21(0:15 - 2nd) A.Abdullah right guard to MIN 25 for 4 yards (C.Reid).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIN 25(0:10 - 2nd) A.Abdullah right tackle to MIN 32 for 7 yards (K.Chaisson).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 50 yards from JAC 35 to MIN 15 out of bounds.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MIN 40(15:00 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle intended for D.Cook INTERCEPTED by J.Schobert at MIN 43. J.Schobert for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(14:50 - 3rd) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 26 for 1 yard (J.Schobert).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIN 26(14:21 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook pushed ob at MIN 36 for 10 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 36(13:49 - 3rd) D.Cook left end to MIN 36 for no gain (J.Schobert; D.Costin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIN 36(13:14 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to D.Cook [J.Giles-Harris].
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIN 36(13:10 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass to A.Thielen to MIN 47 for 11 yards (L.Barcoo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 47(12:32 - 3rd) M.Boone up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (A.Gotsis). PENALTY on MIN-B.O'Neill Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 47 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIN 37(12:13 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to MIN 48 for 11 yards (L.Barcoo).
|+40 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIN 48(11:41 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson pushed ob at JAC 12 for 40 yards (L.Barcoo). Penalty on JAC-L.Barcoo Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 12(11:15 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to C.Ham for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:08 - 3rd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(11:08 - 3rd) J.Robinson right end pushed ob at JAC 30 for 5 yards (H.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAC 30(10:28 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short right to J.Robinson to JAC 36 for 6 yards (K.Boyd).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 36(9:47 - 3rd) J.Robinson left end pushed ob at JAC 42 for 6 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - JAC 42(9:23 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy to JAC 48 for 6 yards (E.Wilson; J.Gladney).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 48(8:47 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (E.Yarbrough; S.Stephen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - JAC 50(8:09 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep right to C.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - JAC 50(8:04 - 3rd) M.Glennon sacked at JAC 40 for -10 yards (sack split by H.Smith and H.Mata'afa).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - JAC 40(7:26 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 60 yards to end zone Center-R.Matiscik Touchback. PENALTY on MIN-K.Boyd Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at MIN 20.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 10(7:17 - 3rd) D.Cook right end pushed ob at MIN 20 for 10 yards (J.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 20(6:50 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to MIN 29 for 9 yards (M.Jack).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 29(6:12 - 3rd) K.Cousins up the middle to MIN 31 for 2 yards (C.Reid).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIN 47(5:38 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to J.Jefferson (T.Herndon) [J.Jones]. PENALTY on JAC-J.Jones Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at MIN 31 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 46(5:31 - 3rd) D.Cook left end to MIN 47 for 1 yard (J.Schobert).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIN 47(4:58 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson (D.Costin) [J.Giles-Harris].
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIN 47(4:53 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to JAC 41 for 12 yards (J.Jones) [D.Smoot].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 41(4:14 - 3rd) D.Cook right end to JAC 38 for 3 yards (D.Costin; M.Jack).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MIN 2(3:40 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to J.Jefferson [A.Gotsis]. PENALTY on JAC-L.Barcoo Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards enforced at JAC 38 - No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 20(3:34 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(3:27 - 3rd) D.Bailey extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(3:27 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep left to C.Johnson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 25(3:22 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short right to C.Johnson to JAC 30 for 5 yards (K.Boyd).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - JAC 30(2:43 - 3rd) M.Glennon scrambles right end to JAC 32 for 2 yards (J.Brailford). FUMBLES (J.Brailford) RECOVERED by MIN-J.Brailford at JAC 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 34(2:24 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right [A.Gotsis].
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 34(2:19 - 3rd) D.Cook right end pushed ob at JAC 22 for 12 yards (J.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 22(1:50 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to JAC 17 for 5 yards (L.Barcoo).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 17(1:16 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to JAC 11 for 6 yards (J.Giles-Harris).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 11(0:38 - 3rd) D.Cook up the middle to JAC 1 for 10 yards (J.Wilson; J.Schobert).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - MIN 1(15:00 - 4th) K.Cousins FUMBLES (Aborted) at JAC 4 RECOVERED by JAC-M.Jack at JAC 2.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 2(14:55 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 5 for 3 yards (J.Gladney). MIN-J.Gladney was injured during the play. JAC-B.Linder was injured during the play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 5(14:33 - 4th) J.Robinson left end to JAC 4 for -1 yards (A.Harris). FUMBLES (A.Harris) RECOVERED by MIN-A.Harris at JAC 4. A.Harris to JAC 2 for 2 yards (E.Saubert). The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. J.Robinson left end to JAC 4 for -1 yards (A.Harris).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - JAC 4(14:15 - 4th) M.Glennon sacked in End Zone for -4 yards SAFETY (I.Odenigbo).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 4th) L.Cooke kicks 56 yards from JAC 20 to MIN 24. K.Osborn to MIN 38 for 14 yards (Q.Williams; D.Middleton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 38(14:05 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 41 for 3 yards (D.Smoot).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIN 41(13:29 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 41 for no gain (M.Jack).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIN 41(12:52 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to JAC 45 for 14 yards (J.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 45(12:14 - 4th) D.Cook left guard to JAC 44 for 1 yard (K.Chaisson; M.Jack).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIN 44(11:34 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to JAC 40 for 4 yards (T.Herndon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIN 40(10:50 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to J.Jefferson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIN 40(10:45 - 4th) B.Colquitt punts 40 yards to end zone Center-A.DePaola Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 20(10:32 - 4th) J.Robinson left end to JAC 22 for 2 yards (H.Hand).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - JAC 22(9:58 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to J.O'Shaughnessy (E.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - JAC 22(9:51 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short left to T.Eifert to JAC 28 for 6 yards (K.Boyd; T.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - JAC 28(9:13 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 44 yards to MIN 28 Center-R.Matiscik. K.Osborn to MIN 34 for 6 yards (Q.Williams; R.Matiscik). FUMBLES (Q.Williams) and recovers at MIN 34.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 34(9:02 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 35 for 1 yard (D.Ekuale).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - MIN 35(8:23 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 26 for -9 yards (D.Ekuale).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 18 - MIN 26(7:41 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 33 for 7 yards (A.Lynch).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MIN 33(7:08 - 4th) B.Colquitt punts 49 yards to JAC 18 Center-A.DePaola fair catch by K.Cole Sr..
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 18(7:01 - 4th) M.Glennon pass deep left to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 37 for 19 yards (K.Boyd; E.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 37(6:26 - 4th) M.Glennon scrambles up the middle to JAC 41 for 4 yards (E.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAC 41(5:39 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short right to C.Conley to JAC 45 for 4 yards (C.Dantzler). FUMBLES (C.Dantzler) RECOVERED by MIN-C.Dantzler at JAC 44. C.Dantzler to JAC 44 for no gain (J.O'Shaughnessy).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 44(5:29 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to JAC 33 for 11 yards (T.Herndon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 33(4:49 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle to JAC 30 for 3 yards (J.Schobert; M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIN 30(4:08 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right [J.Giles-Harris].
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MIN 30(4:01 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to J.Jefferson (T.Herndon) [J.Schobert].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MIN 30(3:55 - 4th) D.Bailey 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 4th) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(3:50 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short middle to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 32 for 7 yards (E.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - JAC 32(3:29 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short left to J.Robinson to JAC 36 for 4 yards (E.Wilson; A.Harris).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 36(2:56 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short right to T.Eifert to JAC 46 for 10 yards (C.Dantzler; T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 46(2:29 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep right to D.Chark Jr..
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 46(2:23 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short left to C.Conley to MIN 45 for 9 yards (T.Davis; K.Boyd).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - JAC 45(2:00 - 4th) PENALTY on JAC-J.Taylor False Start 5 yards enforced at MIN 45 - No Play.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 6 - JAC 50(2:00 - 4th) M.Glennon pass deep left to D.Chark Jr. pushed ob at MIN 28 for 22 yards (H.Hand).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 28(1:53 - 4th) M.Glennon scrambles left end ran ob at MIN 25 for 3 yards (H.Mata'afa).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 25(1:46 - 4th) M.Glennon pass deep right to C.Johnson to MIN 4 for 21 yards (H.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - JAC 4(1:18 - 4th) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to MIN 1 for 3 yards (J.Brailford).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - JAC 1(1:12 - 4th) W.Richardson Jr. reported in as eligible. J.Robinson right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:08 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Glennon pass to C.Johnson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 4th) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(1:08 - 4th) D.Cook right end pushed ob at MIN 29 for 4 yards (J.Scott; J.Schobert).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 29(1:03 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to C.Beebe pushed ob at MIN 34 for 5 yards (T.Herndon).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIN 34(0:58 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 40 for 6 yards (J.Wilson).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 40(0:53 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Abdullah to JAC 42 for 18 yards (J.Scott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 42(0:34 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left [K.Chaisson].
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 42(0:29 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to JAC 33 for 9 yards (L.Barcoo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIN 33(0:23 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to A.Thielen (L.Barcoo).
|No Good
|
4 & 1 - MIN 33(0:18 - 4th) D.Bailey 51 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 41(0:13 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to MIN 44 for 15 yards (T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 44(0:02 - 4th) M.Glennon spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Good
|
2 & 10 - JAC 44(0:01 - 4th) C.McLaughlin 62 yard field goal is No Good Short Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to MIN 0. A.Abdullah to MIN 24 for 24 yards (S.Quarterman; N.Cottrell).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIN 24(9:56 - 5) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 15 for -9 yards (D.Smoot).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - MIN 15(9:17 - 5) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to K.Rudolph (J.Schobert).
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - MIN 38(9:13 - 5) K.Cousins pass deep left to J.Jefferson to JAC 38 for 47 yards (J.Wilson) [C.Reid]. PENALTY on MIN-J.Jefferson Offensive Pass Interference 7 yards enforced at MIN 15 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 26 - MIN 8(8:52 - 5) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to MIN 20 for 12 yards (J.Scott).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - MIN 20(8:16 - 5) B.Colquitt punts 52 yards to JAC 28 Center-A.DePaola. K.Cole Sr. to JAC 29 for 1 yard (D.Chisena). PENALTY on JAC-B.Watson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at JAC 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 18(8:06 - 5) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to J.O'Shaughnessy (A.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 18(8:01 - 5) J.Robinson left end to JAC 20 for 2 yards (K.Boyd; H.Hand).
|Int
|
3 & 8 - JAC 20(7:19 - 5) M.Glennon pass deep middle intended for D.Chark Jr. INTERCEPTED by H.Smith [I.Odenigbo] at JAC 46. H.Smith to JAC 46 for no gain (D.Chark Jr.).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 46(7:13 - 5) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to JAC 37 for 9 yards (J.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - MIN 23(6:41 - 5) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to T.Conklin (J.Jones). PENALTY on MIN-J.Jefferson Offensive Offside 5 yards enforced at JAC 37 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 42(6:35 - 5) K.Cousins pass short middle to T.Conklin to JAC 32 for 10 yards (J.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 32(5:57 - 5) D.Cook right guard to JAC 27 for 5 yards (J.Giles-Harris; J.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 27(5:21 - 5) D.Cook left end to JAC 28 for -1 yards (J.Schobert; M.Jack).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIN 28(4:38 - 5) D.Cook up the middle to JAC 18 for 10 yards (J.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 18(4:03 - 5) D.Cook up the middle to JAC 14 for 4 yards (J.Schobert; T.Herndon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 14(3:28 - 5) D.Cook right end to JAC 11 for 3 yards (D.Costin).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIN 11(3:03 - 5) D.Cook left guard to JAC 5 for 6 yards (J.Wilson; J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIN 5(2:27 - 5) D.Cook left guard to JAC 2 for 3 yards (J.Schobert).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIN 2(2:00 - 5) D.Cook up the middle to JAC 1 for 1 yard (D.Smoot; A.Gotsis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - MIN 1(1:53 - 5) PENALTY on MIN-D.Dozier False Start 4 yards enforced at JAC 1 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 5 - MIN 5(1:53 - 5) D.Bailey 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
