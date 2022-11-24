|
|BUF
|DET
Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field
DETROIT (AP) The Buffalo Bills crashed Detroit's Thanksgiving party, making themselves at home for their second victory in five days at Ford Field.
Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left after missing an extra point late in the fourth quarter, lifting Buffalo to a 28-25 win over Detroit on Thursday.
''It was very deja vu-ish,'' said Josh Allen, who set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Allen led the Bills with 78 rushing yards.
The Bills were back in the Motor City after the NFL moved their previous home game against Cleveland because a winter storm dumped several feet of snow in western New York.
Buffalo became the third NFL team to play two games in five or fewer days on the road in the same stadium, and the first to win both.
And the Bills equaled the number of wins Detroit has this season at its indoor stadium.
Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight - after losing two in a row - to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East.
After Bass made the game-winning kick, Allen and Diggs embraced on the sideline.
''Let's get back to having fun again,'' Diggs recalled telling Allen after making eight catches for 77 yards and a score. ''We got away from that a little bit.''
Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Diggs with 2:40 left, but Bass missed the extra point to make it 25-22 after the kicker matched his and the franchise record with six field goals in an eight-point win over the Browns on Sunday.
Allen had a passing and rushing touchdown in the first half, finishing 24 of 42 for 253 yards to more than make up for throwing his 11th interception of the season. He has accounted for 162 touchdowns, trailing only Hall of Famer Dan Marino's total of 171 for the most by an NFL player in his first five seasons.
The Lions converted fourth-and-1 from midfield with Amon-Ra St. Brown's 7-yard end-around to set up Michael Badgley's game-tying, 51-yard field goal with 23 seconds to go. Badgley missed a 29-yard field goal late in the third and Jared Goff took a sack for a safety in the same quarter and those mistakes proved to be costly.
Detroit (4-7) missed an opportunity to win four straight games for the first time since 2016 and lost a franchise-record sixth straight game on Thanksgiving.
''I told them this one should sting,'' coach Dan Campbell said. ''We had a chance to win and we didn't make it, but I don't think this was a step backward. I'm frustrated, but we're getting better. ''
PIVOTAL PLAYER
Buffalo defensive tackle Ed Oliver forced and recovered a fumble in the first half, leading to Allen's tiebreaking, 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Oliver also sacked Goff for a safety, three plays after Allen threw an interception at the Detroit 4, to put the Bills ahead 19-14 early in the third quarter.
INSTANT IMPACT
The Lions promoted linebacker James Houston from the practice squad and he became the first player in franchise history to have more than one sack in his NFL debut.
CODE RED
Allen's interception in the third quarter was the sixth turnover for Buffalo in the red zone, surpassing the total it had the previous three seasons.
INJURIES
Bills: Edge rusher Von Miller (right knee) and LT Dion Dawkins (knee) left the game with injuries, and coach Sean McDermott said he didn't have an update on their status.
Lions: DE Julian Okwara (elbow) was hurt during the game and Campbell said CB Jerry Jacobs left the game after he felt dizzy.
UP NEXT
Bills: Play at New England on Thursday night.
Lions: Play Jacksonville at home on Dec. 4.
AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:26
|28:34
|1st Downs
|28
|22
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|16
|13
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|401
|326
|Total Plays
|74
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|164
|96
|Rush Attempts
|29
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|237
|230
|Comp. - Att.
|24-42
|23-37
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-36
|3-32
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.3
|2-51.5
|Return Yards
|26
|138
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-54
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-26
|4-80
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|237
|PASS YDS
|230
|
|
|164
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|401
|TOTAL YDS
|326
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
33
FPTS
|J. Allen
|24/42
|253
|2
|1
|33
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
33
FPTS
|J. Allen
|10
|78
|1
|21
|33
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|14
|72
|0
|19
|8
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
21
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|2
|7
|0
|4
|21
|
J. Cook 28 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Cook
|2
|4
|0
|5
|3
|
N. Hines 20 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
21
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|10
|6
|96
|1
|30
|21
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
21
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|15
|8
|77
|1
|36
|21
|
G. Davis 13 WR
7
FPTS
|G. Davis
|5
|4
|38
|0
|16
|7
|
D. Knox 88 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Knox
|2
|2
|17
|0
|15
|3
|
J. Cook 28 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Cook
|5
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|8
|
Q. Morris 85 TE
1
FPTS
|Q. Morris
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Klein 52 OLB
|A. Klein
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 NT
|E. Oliver
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Jones 92 DE
|D. Jones
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 SS
|D. Hamlin
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Matakevich 44 ILB
|T. Matakevich
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Benford 47 CB
|C. Benford
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Morris 85 TE
|Q. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
|D. Singletary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gilliam 41 FB
|R. Gilliam
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 4 FS
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Miller 40 OLB
|V. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dodson 53 MLB
|T. Dodson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 99 NT
|T. Settle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 97 NT
|J. Phillips
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
8
FPTS
|T. Bass
|2/2
|47
|2/3
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 8 P
|S. Martin
|4
|49.3
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 20 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
21
FPTS
|J. Goff
|23/37
|240
|2
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 30 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Williams
|18
|66
|1
|27
|10
|
D. Swift 32 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Swift
|5
|19
|0
|7
|9
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
27
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|1
|7
|0
|7
|27
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|4
|4
|0
|11
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
27
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|10
|9
|122
|1
|26
|27
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
7
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|6
|4
|35
|0
|13
|7
|
D. Swift 32 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Swift
|8
|4
|24
|0
|14
|9
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Mitchell
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|3
|
D. Chark 4 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Chark
|5
|2
|16
|1
|15
|9
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
B. Wright 89 TE
2
FPTS
|B. Wright
|3
|2
|6
|0
|5
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Jacobs 39 CB
|J. Jacobs
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 OLB
|M. Rodriguez
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 5 SS
|D. Elliott
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 DB
|W. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 31 FS
|K. Joseph
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 59 LB
|J. Houston
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
I. Buggs 96 DT
|I. Buggs
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hughes 23 CB
|M. Hughes
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bryant 2 DE
|A. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 OLB
|D. Barnes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 79 DE
|J. Cominsky
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 OLB
|C. Board
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. McNeill 54 DT
|A. McNeill
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Moore 38 DB
|C. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okwara 99 OLB
|J. Okwara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 94 DT
|B. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lucas 36 CB
|C. Lucas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 17 K
5
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|1/2
|51
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|2
|51.5
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|3
|22.3
|24
|0
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
7
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
7
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|2
|27.0
|41
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to DET 0. J.Jackson to DET 24 for 24 yards (T.Matakevich).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 24(14:55 - 1st) D.Swift right end pushed ob at DET 24 for no gain (T.Dodson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 24(14:28 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right [D.Hamlin]. Ball thrown away.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DET 24(14:20 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to D.Chark.
|Punt
4 & 10 - DET 24(14:15 - 1st) J.Fox punts 57 yards to BUF 19 - Center-S.Daly - downed by DET-A.Pittman.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 19(14:02 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to S.Diggs.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 19(13:59 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 22 for 3 yards (A.McNeill).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUF 22(13:22 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right [J.Cominsky]. ball thrown away
|Fumble
4 & 7 - BUF 22(13:14 - 1st) S.Martin punts 56 yards to DET 22 - Center-R.Ferguson. K.Raymond to DET 35 for 13 yards (Q.Morris). FUMBLES (Q.Morris) - recovered by DET-J.Houston at DET 39.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 39(13:01 - 1st) Ja.Williams left guard to DET 43 for 4 yards (V.Miller).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DET 43(12:20 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass incomplete short right to B.Wright [M.Milano].
|Penalty
3 & 6 - DET 43(12:14 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-C.Basham - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at DET 43 - No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - DET 48(12:14 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to BUF 46 for 6 yards (D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 46(11:40 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to BUF 43 for 3 yards (A.Klein).
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - DET 43(11:07 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to D.Chark to BUF 28 for 15 yards (D.Jackson) [V.Miller].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 28(10:27 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to D.Chark (D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DET 28(10:23 - 1st) J.Jackson left tackle to BUF 26 for 2 yards (A.Klein).
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - DET 26(9:44 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to BUF 14 for 12 yards (D.Jackson - D.Hamlin).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 14(9:03 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to K.Raymond to BUF 8 for 6 yards (M.Milano - D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DET 8(8:23 - 1st) Ja.Williams right end to BUF 8 for no gain (A.Klein - T.Settle).
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - DET 8(7:40 - 1st) Ja.Williams left tackle to BUF 5 for 3 yards (D.Jones).
|Penalty
4 & Goal - DET 5(6:56 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff up the middle to BUF 4 for 1 yard (C.Basham). PENALTY on BUF-T.Settle - Defensive Offside - 3 yards - enforced at BUF 5 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - DET 2(6:47 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:44 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(6:44 - 1st) N.Hines left end to BUF 28 for 3 yards (A.McNeill; J.Cominsky).
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 28(6:05 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep left to G.Davis to BUF 44 for 16 yards (J.Jacobs).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 44(5:27 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 45 for 1 yard (M.Hughes - A.McNeill).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - BUF 45(4:48 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to DET 47 for 8 yards (A.Anzalone - D.Elliott). DET-A.McNeill was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 47(4:15 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to DET 44 for 3 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 44(3:36 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to J.Cook.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 44(3:33 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles left guard to DET 23 for 21 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 23(2:51 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left. Ball thrown away.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 23(2:45 - 1st) I.McKenzie left tackle to DET 19 for 4 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - BUF 19(2:04 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep left to I.McKenzie for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:58 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 60 yards from BUF 35 to DET 5. J.Jackson to DET 28 for 23 yards (T.Matakevich - J.Johnson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 28(1:52 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at DET 36 for 8 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - DET 36(1:29 - 1st) J.Goff sacked at DET 29 for -7 yards (D.Jones).
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - DET 29(0:45 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to DET 42 for 13 yards (C.Benford).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 42(15:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right. Ball thrown away.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - DET 42(14:54 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Jackson to BUF 43 for 15 yards (J.Poyer - M.Milano).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 43(14:09 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. D.Swift right end to BUF 41 for 2 yards (E.Oliver).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DET 41(13:28 - 2nd) Ja.Williams left tackle to BUF 41 for no gain (E.Oliver; C.Benford). FUMBLES (E.Oliver) - touched at BUF 41 - RECOVERED by BUF-E.Oliver at BUF 42.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 42(13:23 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Cook to 50 for 8 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 50(12:53 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to DET 42 for 8 yards (A.Anzalone - M.Hughes).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 42(12:22 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis to DET 38 for 4 yards (J.Jacobs).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 38(11:46 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles left end ran ob at DET 33 for 5 yards (W.Harris).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 33(11:06 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to DET 31 for 2 yards (D.Barnes; D.Elliott).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 31(10:29 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie to DET 30 for 1 yard (M.Hughes).
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - BUF 30(9:57 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to DET 11 for 19 yards (K.Joseph; D.Elliott).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 11(9:23 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle ran ob at DET 4 for 7 yards (W.Harris).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 4(8:40 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to DET 3 for 1 yard (J.Okwara).
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - BUF 3(8:00 - 2nd) J.Allen to DET 8 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at DET 8. J.Allen for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:55 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 61 yards from BUF 35 to DET 4. J.Jackson to DET 24 for 20 yards (J.Johnson - R.Gilliam).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 24(7:51 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 21 for -3 yards (T.Settle - J.Phillips).
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - DET 21(7:13 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to B.Wright pushed ob at DET 26 for 5 yards (T.Johnson).
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - DET 26(6:40 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift to DET 33 for 7 yards (J.Poyer).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - DET 33(5:57 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 35 for 2 yards (D.Jones; J.Poyer).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 35(5:39 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to DET 41 for 6 yards (A.Klein). PENALTY on BUF - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at DET 35 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - DET 40(5:16 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 42 for 2 yards (E.Oliver; D.Jones).
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - DET 42(4:41 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to K.Raymond to BUF 45 for 13 yards (D.Jackson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 45(4:05 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams right tackle to BUF 38 for 7 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+22 YD
2 & 3 - DET 38(3:26 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to J.Mitchell to BUF 16 for 22 yards (D.Hamlin; C.Benford).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 16(2:44 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to K.Raymond to BUF 9 for 7 yards (J.Poyer - A.Klein). BUF-V.Miller was injured during the play. He is Out.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DET 9(2:27 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to K.Raymond [J.Phillips].
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - DET 9(2:23 - 2nd) D.Swift right tackle for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. D.Swift right tackle to BUF 2 for 7 yards (D.Jackson; J.Poyer).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DET 2(2:08 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass incomplete short left to D.Swift [E.Oliver].
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - DET 2(2:04 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to BUF 6 for -4 yards (M.Milano).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - DET 6(2:00 - 2nd) D.Swift left tackle to BUF 1 for 5 yards (M.Milano; J.Phillips).
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - DET 1(1:55 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:52 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(1:52 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right to I.McKenzie to DET 48 for 27 yards (J.Jacobs).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 48(1:25 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs. Ball thrown away.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 48(1:20 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to DET 43 for 5 yards (C.Board).
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - BUF 43(0:52 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to DET 36 for 7 yards (A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 36(0:32 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right. ball thrown away.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 36(0:26 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie ran ob at DET 20 for 16 yards (W.Harris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 20(0:20 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to I.McKenzie.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 20(0:16 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUF 20(0:12 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at DET 28 for -8 yards (J.Houston).
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - BUF 28(0:05 - 2nd) T.Bass 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Cook left end to BUF 30 for 5 yards (D.Elliott).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 30(14:20 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Cook to BUF 36 for 6 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 36(13:39 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 36(13:35 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 33 for -3 yards (J.Jacobs). BUF-S.Diggs was injured during the play.
|+16 YD
3 & 13 - BUF 33(13:00 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep left to G.Davis to BUF 49 for 16 yards (J.Jacobs). Penalty on DET-J.Jacobs - Illegal Contact - declined.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 49(12:30 - 3rd) J.Cook left end to BUF 48 for -1 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|Penalty
2 & 11 - BUF 48(11:48 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to BUF 49 for 1 yard (I.Buggs). PENALTY on BUF-R.Saffold - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BUF 48 - No Play.
|+30 YD
2 & 21 - BUF 38(11:22 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep right to I.McKenzie to DET 32 for 30 yards (W.Harris). DET-J.Okwara was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 32(10:53 - 3rd) I.McKenzie right end to DET 29 for 3 yards (D.Barnes).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BUF 29(10:14 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Davis (M.Hughes).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - BUF 29(10:06 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs [D.Elliott]. DET-D.Elliott was injured during the play. PENALTY on DET-J.Jacobs - Defensive Pass Interference - 19 yards - enforced at DET 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 10(10:02 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right intended for S.Diggs INTERCEPTED by A.Anzalone (M.Rodriguez) [I.Buggs] at DET 4. A.Anzalone to DET 8 for 4 yards (D.Singletary).
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 8(9:55 - 3rd) J.Jackson left tackle to DET 3 for -5 yards (E.Oliver).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - DET 3(9:15 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to D.Swift.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - DET 3(9:11 - 3rd) J.Goff sacked in End Zone for -3 yards - SAFETY (E.Oliver).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 71 yards from DET 20 to BUF 9. N.Hines to BUF 35 for 26 yards (K.Joseph - C.Lucas).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 35(8:59 - 3rd) D.Singletary right tackle to 50 for 15 yards (K.Joseph; A.Anzalone).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 50(8:21 - 3rd) D.Singletary right tackle to DET 47 for 3 yards (A.Anzalone - A.McNeill).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BUF 47(7:44 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to J.Cook.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUF 47(7:39 - 3rd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 45 for -8 yards (J.Houston).
|Punt
4 & 15 - BUF 45(6:53 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 41 yards to DET 14 - Center-R.Ferguson - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DET 14(6:45 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to DET 27 for 13 yards (C.Benford).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - DET 27(6:06 - 3rd) J.Goff pass deep middle to A.St. Brown to BUF 47 for 26 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 47(5:21 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle to BUF 47 for no gain (M.Milano).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - DET 47(4:45 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to K.Raymond to BUF 38 for 9 yards (A.Klein).
|+27 YD
3 & 1 - DET 38(4:06 - 3rd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams left end pushed ob at BUF 11 for 27 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 11(3:22 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to D.Swift (M.Milano).
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - DET 11(3:18 - 3rd) J.Jackson left end to BUF 15 for -4 yards (S.Lawson).
|+4 YD
3 & 14 - DET 15(2:39 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift to BUF 11 for 4 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Good
4 & 10 - DET 11(2:00 - 3rd) M.Badgley 29 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 20(1:57 - 3rd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 20 for 0 yards (B.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 20(1:23 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to J.Cook [J.Cominsky].
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUF 20(1:18 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs. Penalty on BUF-G.Van Roten - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BUF 20(1:12 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 56 yards to DET 24 - Center-R.Ferguson. K.Raymond to BUF 35 for 41 yards (R.Gilliam).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 35(0:56 - 3rd) T.Kennedy pass incomplete short right to J.Jackson. PENALTY on BUF-T.Johnson - Defensive Pass Interference - 13 yards - enforced at BUF 35 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 22(0:50 - 3rd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass short left to B.Wright to BUF 21 for 1 yard (T.Johnson).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - DET 21(0:10 - 3rd) J.Jackson left tackle to BUF 10 for 11 yards (D.Hamlin - A.Klein).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 10(15:00 - 4th) Ja.Williams up the middle to BUF 5 for 5 yards (D.Jones - M.Milano).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - DET 5(14:27 - 4th) Ja.Williams right tackle to BUF 1 for 4 yards (D.Jones).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - DET 1(13:52 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to D.Chark for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(13:47 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Swift rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:47 - 4th) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(13:46 - 4th) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 26 for 1 yard (I.Buggs).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - BUF 26(13:08 - 4th) J.Allen scrambles right end to BUF 34 for 8 yards (M.Rodriguez - I.Buggs).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 34(12:19 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis to BUF 36 for 2 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 36(11:50 - 4th) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 44 for 8 yards (A.Bryant - M.Rodriguez).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 44(11:25 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to Q.Morris to BUF 47 for 3 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 47(10:53 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to S.Diggs.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 47(10:50 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to I.McKenzie (J.Jacobs).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUF 47(10:46 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to I.McKenzie [A.Bryant].
|Punt
4 & 10 - BUF 47(10:41 - 4th) S.Martin punts 44 yards to DET 9 - Center-R.Ferguson - fair catch by K.Raymond.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - DET 9(10:34 - 4th) J.Goff pass deep left to A.St. Brown pushed ob at DET 28 for 19 yards (D.Jackson).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DET 28(9:59 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to DET 44 for 16 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 44(9:21 - 4th) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass incomplete short left to J.Jackson [T.Settle].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 44(9:15 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to A.St. Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DET 44(9:12 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to K.Raymond [D.Jones].
|Punt
4 & 10 - DET 44(9:07 - 4th) J.Fox punts 46 yards to BUF 10 - Center-S.Daly - fair catch by N.Hines.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 10(8:59 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox ran ob at BUF 12 for 2 yards (J.Jacobs).
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 12(8:26 - 4th) J.Allen up the middle to BUF 20 for 8 yards (I.Buggs).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20(7:58 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 28 for 8 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 28(7:32 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 32 for 4 yards (J.Cominsky). DET-J.Jacobs was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 32(6:59 - 4th) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 34 for 2 yards (A.Anzalone; I.Buggs).
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 34(6:21 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox ran ob at BUF 49 for 15 yards.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 49(5:58 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie to DET 48 for 3 yards (K.Joseph).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 48(5:24 - 4th) J.Allen left end to DET 39 for 9 yards (A.Bryant - M.Hughes).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 39(4:54 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to DET 27 for 12 yards (M.Rodriguez; M.Hughes).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 27(4:23 - 4th) D.Singletary left tackle to DET 19 for 8 yards (D.Barnes).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 19(3:59 - 4th) D.Singletary up the middle to DET 15 for 4 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 15(3:31 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to I.McKenzie [A.Bryant].
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BUF 15(3:26 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to S.Diggs (M.Hughes). PENALTY on DET-A.Bryant - Roughing the Passer - 8 yards - enforced at DET 15 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 7(3:22 - 4th) D.Singletary up the middle to DET 5 for 2 yards (D.Elliott).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 5(2:44 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(2:40 - 4th) T.Bass extra point is No Good - Wide Left - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:40 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(2:40 - 4th) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 28 for 3 yards (T.Johnson).
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - DET 28(2:10 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift pushed ob at DET 42 for 14 yards (A.Klein).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 42(2:01 - 4th) Ja.Williams left guard to DET 47 for 5 yards (E.Oliver - A.Klein).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - DET 47(1:57 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift to DET 46 for -1 yards (A.Klein).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - DET 46(1:15 - 4th) D.Swift up the middle to BUF 49 for 5 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - DET 49(0:45 - 4th) A.St. Brown right end pushed ob at BUF 42 for 7 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 42(0:40 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to D.Swift [J.Phillips].
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DET 42(0:37 - 4th) PENALTY on DET-P.Sewell - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 42 - No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - DET 47(0:37 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to BUF 32 for 15 yards (J.Poyer). The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to BUF 33 for 14 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - DET 33(0:32 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to D.Chark.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - DET 33(0:28 - 4th) M.Badgley 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 4th) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(0:23 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep middle to S.Diggs to DET 39 for 36 yards (D.Elliott).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 39(0:16 - 4th) J.Allen right tackle to DET 36 for 3 yards (D.Elliott; K.Joseph).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 36(0:13 - 4th) J.Allen right end to DET 27 for 9 yards (C.Moore).
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - BUF 27(0:07 - 4th) T.Bass 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:02 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 46 yards from BUF 35 to DET 19. K.Raymond to DET 30 for 11 yards. FUMBLES - touched at DET 28 - and recovers at DET 28. K.Raymond to DET 32 for 4 yards. Lateral to C.Moore to DET 32 for no gain. FUMBLES - touched at DET 32 - RECOVERED by BUF-Q.Morris at DET 32.
