Lamb sets table on Thanksgiving as Cowboys beat Giants 28-20
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) CeeDee Lamb could only smile when officials upheld an out-of-bounds call on what the Dallas receiver hoped would be a touchdown on his second one-handed catch of the game.
He had to settle for setting up three TDs instead.
Lamb put the Cowboys in position for one of Dak Prescott's two scoring passes to Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott's TD run in a 28-20 victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day.
The toe-tapping TD Lamb thought he set up for himself instead became rookie Peyton Hendershot running for the 2-yard score, then directing all three of his fellow tight ends into a giant Salvation Army red kettle for a Whac-A-Mole celebration with Dallas an extra point away from a 28-13 lead.
''I definitely thought the CeeDee catch was a touchdown,'' Prescott said after his 10th consecutive victory over the Giants (7-4). ''I went to the sideline, dropped my helmet and everything.
''The Whac-A-Mole was great,'' Prescott said. ''The guys told me about it early in the week. They were worried about getting fined or getting a penalty. We said, `Make sure you're up two touchdowns. We got a couple of guys that can help with the fine. So, go for it.'''
The victory ended a three-game Thanksgiving losing streak for the Cowboys (8-3), who moved a game ahead of the Giants in the NFC East while sweeping the season series. Philadelphia (9-1) leads the division.
Saquon Barkley was held to 39 yards rushing with a 1-yard TD behind a makeshift offensive line missing three starters because of injury in New York's third loss in the past four games.
Dallas, the NFL leader in sacks coming in, dropped Daniel Jones three times while limiting him to 14 yards rushing after he ran for first downs seven times in the first meeting, a 23-16 Dallas win.
Jones' TD pass to Richie James in the final seconds was too late for the Giants to take advantage of a 2-0 takeaway edge in the second Thanksgiving meeting out of 122 overall in the storied rivalry.
The Giants thought they had the game's first touchdown on Jones' pass Isaiah Hodgins, but Tyre Phillips, playing out of position at right tackle, was flagged as an ineligible receiver downfield.
New York coach Brian Daboll screamed in disagreement to one of the officials, and the Giants ended up settling for a field goal.
''You'll have to ask the officials,'' Daboll said when asked about the negated TD.
Prescott's TD tosses to Schultz came about five minutes apart in the third quarter, turning a 13-7 deficit into a 21-13 lead. The first was a 15-yarder on third-and-goal.
The Dallas quarterback's winning streak against the Giants started after he lost to them twice when the Cowboys went 13-3 his rookie year in 2016.
Lamb, who had six catches for 106 yards, had a 25-yard grab over the middle before Elliott's 6-yard scoring run on the first play of the second quarter.
The first one-handed grab by Lamb was a 15-yarder before Schultz's second TD. A 23-yarder put Dallas at the 2, and Lamb thought he made another one-handed catch in the back of the end zone.
Mike McCarthy challenged the ruling that the toe-tapper was out of bounds. Referee Scott Novak was quite specific in upholding the call, saying a heel touched the back line before the second foot got down.
The Cowboys were so confident about it being overturned, they had their PAT unit on the field after seeing the replay.
Elliott had a season-high 92 yards rushing, and the Cowboys overcame two interceptions from Prescott, who threw for 261 yards.
RECORD-TYING KICK
Graham Gano tied the New York record for longest field goal with a 57-yarder in the first quarter. The kick came on fourth-and-32 after the Giants had a touchdown wiped out by a penalty for an ineligible receiver downfield and Jones was flagged for intentional grounding.
INJURIES
Illness sidelined three Cowboys who would have been active in DT Johnathan Hankins, DE Tarell Basham and CB Kelvin Joseph. ... Giants CB Cor'Dale Flott left in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.
UP NEXT
Giants: Washington visits Dec. 4 in the first of three consecutive NFC East games for the Giants. The third of those is another meeting with the Commanders.
Cowboys: A three-game homestand continues Dec. 4 against Indianapolis. Another AFC South opponent (Houston) follows Dec. 11 to finish that home stretch.
---
AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:51
|34:09
|1st Downs
|21
|26
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|300
|430
|Total Plays
|59
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|169
|Rush Attempts
|21
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|210
|261
|Comp. - Att.
|21-35
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-66
|13-86
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.3
|1-51.0
|Return Yards
|21
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-18
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|4-4 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|210
|PASS YDS
|261
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|169
|
|
|300
|TOTAL YDS
|430
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
16
FPTS
|D. Jones
|21/35
|228
|1
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
14
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|11
|39
|1
|10
|14
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
6
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|5
|31
|0
|15
|6
|
D. Jones 8 QB
16
FPTS
|D. Jones
|3
|14
|0
|8
|16
|
M. Breida 31 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Breida
|2
|6
|0
|5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|6
|3
|63
|0
|44
|9
|
R. James 80 WR
15
FPTS
|R. James
|6
|5
|41
|1
|16
|15
|
I. Hodgins 18 WR
6
FPTS
|I. Hodgins
|4
|3
|31
|0
|17
|6
|
C. Myarick 85 FB
3
FPTS
|C. Myarick
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|3
|
L. Cager 83 TE
3
FPTS
|L. Cager
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
6
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|2
|2
|18
|0
|12
|6
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
14
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|6
|4
|13
|0
|5
|14
|
T. Hudson 88 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Hudson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
M. Breida 31 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Breida
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Pinnock 27 CB
|J. Pinnock
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. McCloud 44 CB
|N. McCloud
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 45 ILB
|J. Smith
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 SS
|J. Love
|6-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Flott 28 CB
|C. Flott
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 41 ILB
|M. McFadden
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 NT
|D. Lawrence
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 55 OLB
|J. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mondeaux 96 DT
|H. Mondeaux
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Williams 25 CB
|R. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Fox 49 LB
|T. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ximines 53 OLB
|O. Ximines
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 OLB
|K. Thibodeaux
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
8
FPTS
|G. Gano
|2/2
|57
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|4
|48.3
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 80 WR
15
FPTS
|R. James
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
18
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|21/30
|261
|2
|2
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
16
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|16
|92
|1
|22
|16
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
8
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|18
|60
|0
|13
|8
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
17
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|2
|11
|0
|12
|17
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
18
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|2
|4
|0
|5
|18
|
P. Hendershot 89 TE
6
FPTS
|P. Hendershot
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
17
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|11
|6
|106
|0
|25
|17
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|8
|5
|63
|0
|25
|11
|
J. Ferguson 87 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|3
|3
|57
|0
|30
|8
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
19
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|4
|4
|31
|2
|15
|19
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
16
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|16
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
8
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Clark 33 LB
|D. Clark
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 MLB
|L. Vander Esch
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bland 26 CB
|D. Bland
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 27 SS
|J. Kearse
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 6 FS
|D. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 OLB
|M. Parsons
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Wright 25 CB
|N. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hooker 28 SS
|M. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Golston 99 DE
|C. Golston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
|C. Lamb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 98 DT
|Q. Bohanna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
4
FPTS
|B. Maher
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to L.Cager to NYG 45 for 20 yards (J.Kearse).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 45(14:23 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to NYG 47 for 2 yards (D.Clark).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NYG 47(13:45 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to D.Slayton.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - NYG 47(13:38 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Barkley to DAL 48 for 5 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|Punt
4 & 3 - NYG 48(12:55 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 48 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kreiter - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 20(12:46 - 1st) C.Lamb right end to DAL 32 for 12 yards (C.Flott).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 32(12:17 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb to DAL 40 for 8 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - DAL 40(11:52 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to C.Lamb (D.Holmes) [K.Thibodeaux].
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DAL 40(11:45 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep middle to M.Gallup.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - DAL 40(11:40 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 41 for 1 yard (J.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 40(11:35 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to C.Myarick to DAL 17 for 23 yards (T.Diggs).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 17(10:47 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at DAL 24 for -7 yards (D.Armstrong).
|Penalty
2 & 17 - NYG 24(10:06 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to I.Hodgins for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NYG-T.Phillips - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 22 - NYG 29(9:59 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right [D.Lawrence].
|No Gain
3 & 22 - NYG 29(9:52 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right. PENALTY on NYG-D.Jones - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 29. Penalty on NYG - Illegal Shift - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 32 - NYG 39(9:49 - 1st) G.Gano 57 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(9:44 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle pushed ob at DAL 40 for 15 yards (J.Pinnock).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 40(9:17 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 41 for 1 yard (K.Thibodeaux). PENALTY on DAL-Z.Martin - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 40 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 20 - DAL 30(9:01 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to J.Ferguson pushed ob at DAL 43 for 13 yards (J.Love).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 43(8:24 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to NYG 47 for 10 yards (J.Pinnock).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 47(7:43 - 1st) T.Pollard right tackle to NYG 43 for 4 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DAL 43(7:15 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left intended for M.Gallup INTERCEPTED by R.Williams [D.Lawrence] at NYG 30. R.Williams ran ob at NYG 31 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 31(7:10 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 34 for 3 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 34(6:46 - 1st) S.Barkley left end pushed ob at NYG 37 for 3 yards (D.Bland).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NYG 37(6:09 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to R.James.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NYG 37(6:06 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 49 yards to DAL 14 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by K.Turpin. PENALTY on DAL-N.Wright - Offensive Holding - 7 yards - enforced at DAL 14.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 7(5:58 - 1st) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 11 for 4 yards (J.Smith; M.McFadden).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 11(5:26 - 1st) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 13 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 13(4:48 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup to DAL 23 for 10 yards (N.McCloud).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 23(4:05 - 1st) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 30 for 7 yards (J.Pinnock).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - DAL 30(3:28 - 1st) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 30 for no gain (J.Ward).
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - DAL 30(2:52 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Gallup to DAL 39 for 9 yards (C.Flott).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 39(2:14 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup pushed ob at DAL 44 for 5 yards (N.McCloud).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 44(1:39 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 47 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+22 YD
3 & 2 - DAL 47(1:02 - 1st) E.Elliott right end pushed ob at NYG 31 for 22 yards (J.Pinnock).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 31(0:25 - 1st) D.Prescott pass deep right to C.Lamb to NYG 6 for 25 yards (N.McCloud).
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 6(15:00 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(14:55 - 2nd) S.Barkley left guard to NYG 29 for 4 yards (D.Clark).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 29(14:22 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 33 for 4 yards (D.Fowler).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - NYG 33(13:43 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 33 for no gain (D.Armstrong; N.Gallimore). PENALTY on DAL-C.Watkins - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 33 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 38(13:19 - 2nd) D.Jones left tackle to NYG 44 for 6 yards (D.Clark). FUMBLES (D.Clark) - and recovers at NYG 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 44(12:43 - 2nd) G.Brightwell left tackle to NYG 45 for 1 yard (J.Kearse).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NYG 45(12:04 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to R.James to NYG 49 for 4 yards (D.Bland).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 49(11:20 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle to DAL 45 for 6 yards (C.Golston; L.Vander Esch).
|+44 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 45(10:38 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep right to D.Slayton to DAL 1 for 44 yards (A.Brown).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NYG 1(10:08 - 2nd) D.Jones up the middle to DAL 1 for no gain (L.Vander Esch).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 1(9:30 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:28 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 25(9:28 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 25(9:24 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to T.Pollard to DAL 27 for 2 yards (J.Smith) [K.Thibodeaux].
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DAL 27(8:45 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep middle to C.Lamb [K.Thibodeaux].
|Punt
4 & 8 - DAL 27(8:40 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 51 yards to NYG 22 - Center-M.Overton. R.James pushed ob at NYG 25 for 3 yards (N.Wright).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 25(8:30 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to D.Slayton.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 25(8:26 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 27 for 2 yards (O.Odighizuwa - M.Parsons).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NYG 27(7:45 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to L.Cager [D.Lawrence].
|Punt
4 & 8 - NYG 27(7:40 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 48 yards to DAL 25 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(7:31 - 2nd) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 27 for 2 yards (J.Ellis; H.Mondeaux).
|+25 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 27(6:50 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass deep middle to M.Gallup to NYG 48 for 25 yards (C.Flott - J.Love).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 48(6:06 - 2nd) T.Pollard right tackle to NYG 45 for 3 yards (J.Love).
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 45(5:39 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Gallup to NYG 31 for 14 yards (C.Flott; J.Love).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 31(4:59 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to NYG 30 for 1 yard (L.Williams).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 30(4:36 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz to NYG 25 for 5 yards (J.Pinnock).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - DAL 25(3:52 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb to NYG 20 for 5 yards (J.Love). PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 25 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - DAL 35(3:23 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to N.Brown to NYG 30 for 5 yards (C.Flott). PENALTY on NYG-D.Holmes - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 35 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 30(3:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 30 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - DAL 35(2:57 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to NYG 31 for 4 yards (J.Smith; O.Ximines).
|-4 YD
2 & 11 - DAL 31(2:23 - 2nd) T.Pollard right end to NYG 35 for -4 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - DAL 35(2:00 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass deep middle intended for C.Lamb INTERCEPTED by J.Love (D.Holmes) at NYG 10. J.Love to NYG 27 for 17 yards (C.Lamb).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 27(1:50 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NYG 27(1:45 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley to NYG 30 for 3 yards (J.Kearse). PENALTY on DAL-D.Bland - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 27 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 32(1:36 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left intended for R.James INTERCEPTED by D.Wilson at NYG 47. D.Wilson to NYG 32 for 15 yards (M.Breida). PENALTY on DAL-T.Diggs - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 32 - No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 37(1:25 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton to DAL 49 for 14 yards (A.Brown).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 49(1:03 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles right end to DAL 41 for 8 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - NYG 41(0:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYG-J.Anderson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 41 - No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 46(0:30 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to T.Hudson to DAL 36 for 10 yards (M.Hooker).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(0:23 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley ran ob at DAL 35 for 1 yard (T.Diggs).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 35(0:20 - 2nd) S.Barkley left tackle to DAL 29 for 6 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NYG 29(0:04 - 2nd) D.Jones spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NYG 29(0:03 - 2nd) G.Gano 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 26 for 1 yard (N.McCloud - J.Smith).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 26(14:27 - 3rd) D.Prescott scrambles up the middle to DAL 31 for 5 yards (J.Smith).
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 31(13:48 - 3rd) E.Elliott left end pushed ob at DAL 47 for 16 yards (J.Pinnock).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 47(13:17 - 3rd) T.Pollard right end to NYG 40 for 13 yards (J.Smith).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 40(12:34 - 3rd) T.Pollard left guard to NYG 37 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence; J.Love).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DAL 37(12:07 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - DAL 37(12:04 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep middle to C.Lamb [K.Thibodeaux]. NYG-K.Thibodeaux was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on NYG-D.Holmes - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 37 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 32(11:59 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to NYG 28 for 4 yards (N.McCloud). DAL-J.Ferguson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 28(11:32 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle to NYG 22 for 6 yards (J.Love).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 22(10:55 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle to NYG 23 for -1 yards (L.Williams).
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - DAL 23(10:22 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard to NYG 24 for -1 yards (M.McFadden) [L.Williams].
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - DAL 24(9:39 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short middle to C.Lamb to NYG 10 for 14 yards (D.Holmes). NYG-D.Belton was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 10(9:03 - 3rd) PENALTY on DAL-C.Lamb - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 10 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - DAL 15(8:47 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle to NYG 15 for no gain (L.Williams). NYG-L.Williams was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - DAL 15(8:20 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short middle to D.Schultz to NYG 10 for 5 yards (J.Smith).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - DAL 10(7:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on DAL-T.Biadasz - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 10 - No Play.
|+15 YD
3 & 15 - DAL 15(7:26 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN [J.Ward].
|PAT Good
|(7:21 - 3rd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(7:21 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to I.Hodgins to NYG 34 for 9 yards (T.Diggs).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NYG 34(6:52 - 3rd) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 36 for 2 yards (D.Clark).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(6:18 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton pushed ob at NYG 41 for 5 yards (D.Bland).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NYG 41(5:40 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 40 for -1 yards (M.Parsons).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - NYG 40(4:56 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Barkley to NYG 45 for 5 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - NYG 45(4:11 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to S.Barkley [D.Wilson].
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 44(4:07 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep left to M.Gallup (R.Williams).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 44(3:59 - 3rd) D.Prescott to NYG 48 for -4 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at NYG 49. D.Prescott pass short middle to J.Ferguson to NYG 30 for 14 yards (C.Flott) [K.Thibodeaux].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 30(3:28 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to NYG 25 for 5 yards (N.McCloud; K.Thibodeaux).
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 25(2:57 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass deep left to C.Lamb pushed ob at NYG 4 for 21 yards (D.Holmes). Penalty on NYG-D.Holmes - Defensive Pass Interference - declined.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - DAL 4(2:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on DAL-N.Brown - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 4 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 9(2:31 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to E.Elliott to NYG 6 for 3 yards (J.Smith).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 6(2:07 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:02 - 3rd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(2:02 - 3rd) G.Brightwell left guard to NYG 40 for 15 yards (T.Diggs).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 40(1:28 - 3rd) G.Brightwell right tackle to DAL 49 for 11 yards (L.Vander Esch; J.Kearse). DAL-J.Kearse was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 49(1:00 - 3rd) G.Brightwell left guard to DAL 49 for no gain (C.Watkins; Q.Bohanna).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 49(0:25 - 3rd) M.Breida left end to DAL 48 for 1 yard (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NYG 48(15:00 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to S.Barkley.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NYG 48(14:54 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 48 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kreiter - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 20(14:44 - 4th) C.Lamb right end to DAL 19 for -1 yards (L.Williams).
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - DAL 19(14:11 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb to DAL 34 for 15 yards (N.McCloud) [K.Thibodeaux].
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 34(13:28 - 4th) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 45 for 11 yards (N.McCloud - T.Fox).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 45(12:56 - 4th) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 46 for 1 yard (O.Ximines; M.McFadden).
|+30 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 46(12:19 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short right to J.Ferguson to NYG 24 for 30 yards (R.Williams).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 24(11:30 - 4th) E.Elliott left tackle to NYG 27 for -3 yards (J.Smith).
|Penalty
2 & 13 - DAL 27(10:54 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb pushed ob at NYG 14 for 13 yards (R.Williams). PENALTY on DAL-D.Schultz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 27 - No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 23 - DAL 37(10:31 - 4th) T.Pollard up the middle to NYG 25 for 12 yards (J.Pinnock; J.Love).
|+23 YD
3 & 11 - DAL 25(9:47 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short middle to C.Lamb to NYG 2 for 23 yards (J.Pinnock) [O.Ximines].
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DAL 2(9:01 - 4th) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb. Caught the ball out of the end zone. Dallas challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 2(8:57 - 4th) P.Hendershot left end for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:53 - 4th) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 4th) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(8:53 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to I.Hodgins pushed ob at NYG 30 for 5 yards (T.Diggs).
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 30(8:20 - 4th) S.Barkley right end to NYG 40 for 10 yards (D.Wilson).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 40(7:41 - 4th) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 38 for -2 yards (C.Golston - O.Odighizuwa).
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - NYG 38(7:05 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to M.Breida to NYG 47 for 9 yards (D.Clark).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - NYG 47(6:28 - 4th) M.Breida right tackle to DAL 48 for 5 yards (D.Clark).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 48(5:56 - 4th) G.Brightwell left tackle to DAL 44 for 4 yards (L.Vander Esch; D.Clark).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 44(5:20 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to G.Brightwell pushed ob at DAL 38 for 6 yards (T.Diggs).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 38(4:47 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to D.Slayton (A.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 38(4:43 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at DAL 48 for -10 yards (M.Parsons).
|Penalty
3 & 20 - NYG 48(3:59 - 4th) PENALTY on NYG-R.James - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 48 - No Play.
|+16 YD
3 & 25 - NYG 47(3:59 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to R.James to DAL 37 for 16 yards (J.Kearse).
|No Gain
4 & 9 - NYG 37(3:17 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to I.Hodgins [D.Armstrong].
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 37(3:12 - 4th) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 37 for no gain (L.Williams).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 37(3:08 - 4th) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 39 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence; H.Mondeaux).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - DAL 39(3:02 - 4th) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep right to C.Lamb. PENALTY on NYG-R.Williams - Defensive Pass Interference - 31 yards - enforced at DAL 39 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 30(2:55 - 4th) E.Elliott left tackle to NYG 29 for 1 yard (L.Williams; D.Lawrence).
|-4 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 29(2:13 - 4th) T.Pollard right end to NYG 33 for -4 yards (M.McFadden).
|+5 YD
3 & 13 - DAL 33(2:00 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to NYG 28 for 5 yards (H.Mondeaux).
|No Good
4 & 8 - DAL 28(1:17 - 4th) B.Maher 46 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(1:13 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to R.James to NYG 45 for 9 yards (D.Bland).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NYG 45(1:01 - 4th) D.Jones spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - NYG 45(1:00 - 4th) D.Jones pass deep left to I.Hodgins to DAL 38 for 17 yards (T.Diggs; J.Kearse).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 38(0:46 - 4th) D.Jones spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 38(0:45 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to R.James ran ob at DAL 27 for 11 yards. PENALTY on DAL-M.Parsons - Unnecessary Roughness - 14 yards - enforced at DAL 27.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 13(0:40 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to G.Brightwell to DAL 1 for 12 yards (D.Bland).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NYG 1(0:16 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right [D.Fowler]. PENALTY on DAL-D.Fowler - Defensive Offside - 0 yards - enforced at DAL 1 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 1(0:12 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to R.James for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 4th) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
