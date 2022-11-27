|
Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play.
Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for the longest field goal in NFL history. Jacksonville players spilled onto the field - at least one jumped into the stands - to celebrate.
No one saw this ending coming. The teams combined to score 16 points in the final two-plus minutes, and it would have been 19 if Tucker had a little more leg.
After Lawrence led the Jaguars (4-7) to the go-ahead TD and conversion, Jacksonville squibbed the kickoff and gave the Ravens (7-4) the ball near midfield - and not far from Tucker's range.
Lamar Jackson found Josh Oliver in the flat for a 12-yard gain that set up Tucker's try. Jackson and Oliver connected earlier for a 12-yard score in the waning minutes, and a 2-point conversion put Baltimore up 27-20.
But Lawrence answered big time. He completed 29 of 37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. Zay Jones finished with 11 catches for 145 yards. Marvin Jones' TD catch was upheld after a replay review, which showed the receiver barely got part of his shin down in the end zone.
Oliver, a third-round draft pick by Jacksonville in 2019, finished with four catches for 76 yards and one of the game's biggest plays against the team that gave up on him after two injury-filled seasons.
Jackson completed 16 of 32 passes for 254 yards. He also ran 14 times for 89 yards.
The Ravens trailed 10-9 at the half but dominated the third quarter to take control. Baltimore held the Jags to 21 yards and one first down in the third and forced a fumble late in the quarter. Tyus Bowser knocked the ball out of Lawrence's hands during a sack, a turnover that set up Gus Edwards' 1-yard touchdown run.
But Lawrence and the Jaguars answered with a 14-play scoring drive, which ended with Lawrence's 1-yard toss to Jamal Agnew. Edwards fumbled on the next play, allowing Jacksonville to kick a short field goal and take the lead.
KEY INJURIES
The Jaguars played more than half the game without running back Travis Etienne, who injured his right foot in the second quarter. After making a trip to the locker room, Etienne returned to the field and watch the rest of the game from the sideline while still in uniform.
MAYOR'S MOMENT
The Jaguars recognized Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell near the end of the first quarter, a somewhat odd welcome-back moment considering Campbell spent just three years (2017-19) in Jacksonville.
Campbell, however, was a popular player and earned the nickname ''The Mayor of Sacksonville'' while leading the Jags to the AFC title game during the 2017 season. He also was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year about a month before he was traded to Baltimore in 2020.
The Jags played highlights of the Jacksonville-Baltimore series, a montage that included Campbell. Afterward, cameras showed the 36-year-old on the visiting sideline waiving to the crowd.
UP NEXT
The Ravens host Denver next Sunday.
The Jaguars are at Detroit next Sunday, beginning a stretch in which they play four of five on the road.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:39
|27:21
|1st Downs
|24
|18
|Rushing
|13
|1
|Passing
|10
|16
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|415
|332
|Total Plays
|68
|61
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|162
|38
|Rush Attempts
|35
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|1.9
|Net Yards Passing
|253
|294
|Comp. - Att.
|16-32
|29-37
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|4-19
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-53.0
|3-68.7
|Return Yards
|35
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-35
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-5 -40%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|253
|PASS YDS
|294
|
|
|162
|RUSH YDS
|38
|
|
|415
|TOTAL YDS
|332
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
24
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|16/32
|254
|1
|0
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
24
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|14
|89
|0
|12
|24
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
9
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|16
|52
|1
|16
|9
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|16
|0
|9
|6
|
J. Hill 43 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
K. Drake 17 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Drake
|2
|2
|0
|6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Oliver 84 TE
17
FPTS
|J. Oliver
|6
|4
|76
|1
|40
|17
|
D. Jackson 15 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|3
|2
|74
|0
|62
|9
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
11
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|7
|4
|50
|0
|25
|11
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|5
|3
|23
|0
|11
|6
|
D. Robinson 10 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|4
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
3
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|3
|2
|14
|0
|10
|3
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
9
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|
K. Drake 17 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Drake
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Stephens 21 CB
|B. Stephens
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 6 OLB
|P. Queen
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stone 26 FS
|G. Stone
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DE
|B. Washington
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
T. Bowser 54 LB
|T. Bowser
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
B. Urban 97 DE
|B. Urban
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DE
|J. Madubuike
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 OLB
|J. Houston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 ILB
|M. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jones 98 NT
|T. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
13
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|4/5
|55
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|1
|53.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
3
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
N. Boyle 86 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Boyle
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
30
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|29/37
|321
|3
|0
|30
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Hasty 22 RB
19
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|12
|28
|0
|13
|19
|
S. Conner 24 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Conner
|3
|11
|0
|5
|1
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
30
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|2
|1
|0
|1
|30
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Z. Jones 7 WR
27
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|14
|11
|145
|0
|29
|27
|
J. Hasty 22 RB
19
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|5
|5
|67
|1
|28
|19
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|9
|4
|46
|0
|17
|8
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
14
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|5
|5
|37
|1
|17
|14
|
M. Jones 11 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Jones
|3
|3
|22
|1
|10
|11
|
E. Engram 17 TE
1
FPTS
|E. Engram
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Oluokun 23 ILB
|F. Oluokun
|13-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Cisco 5 FS
|A. Cisco
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 2 SS
|R. Jenkins
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 OLB
|J. Allen
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 33 ILB
|D. Lloyd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wingard 42 DB
|A. Wingard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Williams 31 CB
|D. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 NT
|D. Hamilton
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
C. Claybrooks 6 CB
|C. Claybrooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DE
|F. Fatukasi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Peters 98 DE
|C. Peters
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 29 DB
|T. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jones 15 WR
|T. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Johnson 57 LB
|C. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
|R. Robertson-Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 OLB
|T. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 10 K
8
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|2/2
|29
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|3
|68.7
|1
|70
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep right to M.Andrews to 50 for 25 yards (A.Cisco - F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 50(14:18 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to D.Robinson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 50(14:12 - 1st) G.Edwards right end to JAC 42 for 8 yards (C.Muma).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 42(13:28 - 1st) D.Duvernay left end to JAC 33 for 9 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 33(12:46 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to JAC 31 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun - R.Jenkins). FUMBLES (R.Jenkins) - RECOVERED by JAC-R.Jenkins at JAC 30. The Replay Official reviewed the ball was inbounds ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to JAC 30 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun - R.Jenkins). FUMBLES (R.Jenkins) - ball out of bounds at JAC 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 30(12:17 - 1st) G.Edwards up the middle to JAC 27 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - BAL 27(11:00 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Robinson ran ob at JAC 10 for 17 yards (D.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 10(10:19 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to J.Oliver.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BAL 10(10:12 - 1st) PENALTY on BAL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 10 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - BAL 15(10:12 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to JAC 10 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun; R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BAL 10(9:36 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BAL 10(9:28 - 1st) J.Tucker 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25(9:23 - 1st) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 17 for -8 yards (B.Washington).
|+24 YD
2 & 18 - JAC 17(8:40 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short middle to Z.Jones to JAC 41 for 24 yards (R.Smith; C.Clark).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 41(8:09 - 1st) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 44 for 3 yards (B.Washington).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 44(7:28 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones to 50 for 6 yards (G.Stone).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - JAC 50(6:43 - 1st) W.Little reported in as eligible. J.Hasty up the middle to 50 for no gain (C.Campbell; M.Harrison).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - JAC 50(6:06 - 1st) T.Lawrence up the middle to 50 for no gain (C.Campbell).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 50(6:01 - 1st) G.Edwards left guard to JAC 34 for 16 yards (A.Cisco - C.Muma).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 34(5:31 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Duvernay pushed ob at JAC 27 for 7 yards (A.Cisco).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 27(4:54 - 1st) G.Edwards up the middle to JAC 25 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - BAL 25(4:10 - 1st) G.Edwards up the middle to JAC 18 for 7 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 18(3:29 - 1st) L.Jackson left end pushed ob at JAC 11 for 7 yards (D.Lloyd).
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 11(2:56 - 1st) G.Edwards right guard to JAC 12 for -1 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BAL 12(2:16 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to D.Robinson.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BAL 12(2:08 - 1st) J.Tucker 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:03 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25(2:03 - 1st) T.Etienne left end to JAC 25 for no gain (B.Urban).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 25(1:25 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones to JAC 30 for 5 yards (B.Stephens).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 30(1:04 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk.
|Punt
4 & 5 - JAC 30(1:00 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 70 yards to end zone - Center-R.Matiscik - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 20(0:51 - 1st) G.Edwards left end to BAL 19 for -1 yards (F.Oluokun; J.Allen).
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 19(0:26 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to P.Ricard to BAL 29 for 10 yards (F.Oluokun - A.Cisco).
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - BAL 29(15:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson right end to BAL 41 for 12 yards (C.Muma).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 41(14:14 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay to BAL 46 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun). Jacksonville challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BAL 46(13:35 - 2nd) G.Edwards up the middle to BAL 49 for 3 yards (J.Allen; C.Muma).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 49(13:02 - 2nd) L.Jackson right guard to 50 for 1 yard (R.Robertson-Harris; F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - BAL 50(11:57 - 2nd) L.Jackson right guard to 50 for no gain (F.Oluokun - D.Hamilton). FUMBLES (D.Hamilton) - RECOVERED by JAC-D.Hamilton at 50.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 50(11:52 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones ran ob at BAL 38 for 12 yards (C.Clark).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 38(11:17 - 2nd) J.Hasty left end to BAL 25 for 13 yards (M.Humphrey; C.Clark).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(10:45 - 2nd) J.Hasty right end to BAL 28 for -3 yards (P.Queen).
|+28 YD
2 & 13 - JAC 28(10:03 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass deep right to J.Hasty for 28 yards - TOUCHDOWN [C.Campbell].
|PAT Good
|(9:57 - 2nd) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 2nd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(9:57 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles left end to BAL 33 for 8 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - BAL 33(9:22 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to BAL 39 for 6 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 39(8:45 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 39(8:37 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to D.Jackson (A.Cisco) [A.Key].
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - BAL 39(8:30 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles right end ran ob at BAL 49 for 10 yards (D.Williams).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 49(7:57 - 2nd) G.Edwards up the middle to JAC 49 for 2 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAL 49(7:17 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Andrews.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - BAL 49(7:10 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Jackson pushed ob at JAC 37 for 12 yards (Te.Campbell).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 37(6:33 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to JAC 41 for -4 yards (J.Allen).
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - BAL 41(5:48 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to P.Ricard to JAC 37 for 4 yards (C.Peters; A.Gotsis).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BAL 37(5:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to P.Ricard.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BAL 37(4:56 - 2nd) J.Tucker 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(4:51 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk to JAC 36 for 11 yards (J.Houston; C.Clark).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 36(4:13 - 2nd) J.Hasty right end to JAC 40 for 4 yards (T.Jones; M.Peters).
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - JAC 40(3:37 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to BAL 47 for 13 yards (M.Peters).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 47(2:59 - 2nd) J.Hasty right guard pushed ob at BAL 43 for 4 yards (M.Peters).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - JAC 43(2:24 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones pushed ob at BAL 37 for 6 yards (B.Stephens).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 37(2:00 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Agnew to BAL 31 for 6 yards (M.Humphrey - R.Smith).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 31(1:25 - 2nd) J.Hasty left guard to BAL 30 for 1 yard (B.Washington; T.Bowser).
|+24 YD
3 & 3 - JAC 30(1:17 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to J.Hasty to BAL 6 for 24 yards (C.Clark).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - JAC 6(1:05 - 2nd) J.Hasty up the middle to BAL 2 for 4 yards (C.Clark).
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - JAC 2(1:01 - 2nd) J.Hasty left guard to BAL 4 for -2 yards (T.Bowser).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - JAC 4(0:18 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - JAC 4(0:14 - 2nd) R.Patterson 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 25(14:54 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Hasty to JAC 30 for 5 yards (M.Humphrey; M.Peters).
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - JAC 30(14:05 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to M.Jones to JAC 32 for 2 yards (B.Stephens - M.Humphrey).
|Punt
4 & 3 - JAC 32(13:30 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 68 yards to end zone - Center-R.Matiscik - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 20(13:20 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass deep right to J.Oliver to JAC 40 for 40 yards (J.Allen).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 40(12:53 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to D.Duvernay to JAC 29 for 11 yards (T.Campbell).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 29(12:13 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to JAC 18 for 11 yards (C.Muma).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 18(11:34 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to J.Oliver.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 18(11:28 - 3rd) L.Jackson up the middle to JAC 10 for 8 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 10(10:52 - 3rd) G.Edwards right end to JAC 7 for 3 yards (A.Wingard; C.Muma).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - BAL 7(10:09 - 3rd) L.Jackson left end to JAC 8 for -1 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 8(9:22 - 3rd) J.Hill up the middle to JAC 5 for 3 yards (D.Hamilton; C.Muma).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BAL 5(8:40 - 3rd) L.Jackson sacked at JAC 6 for -1 yards (D.Hamilton).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - BAL 6(7:56 - 3rd) J.Tucker 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(7:51 - 3rd) S.Conner left guard to JAC 30 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - JAC 30(7:19 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk (P.Queen).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - JAC 30(7:15 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to E.Engram to JAC 34 for 4 yards (B.Stephens).
|Penalty
4 & 1 - JAC 34(6:22 - 3rd) PENALTY on JAC - Delay of Game - 4 yards - enforced at JAC 34 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 5 - JAC 30(6:22 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 68 yards to BAL 2 - Center-R.Matiscik - downed by JAC-C.Claybrooks.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 2(6:09 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 19 for 17 yards (A.Cisco).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 19(5:47 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep left to M.Andrews (A.Key).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BAL 19(5:40 - 3rd) L.Jackson right end to BAL 19 for no gain (Te.Campbell; C.Muma). PENALTY on JAC-F.Fatukasi - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 19 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 24(5:12 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Oliver to BAL 36 for 12 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 36(4:36 - 3rd) L.Jackson right guard to BAL 44 for 8 yards (C.Muma).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - BAL 44(3:58 - 3rd) G.Edwards right guard to BAL 47 for 3 yards (D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 47(3:14 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to D.Robinson [D.Smoot].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 47(3:04 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to D.Duvernay.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BAL 47(3:00 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to D.Duvernay.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BAL 47(2:54 - 3rd) J.Stout punts 53 yards to end zone - Center-N.Moore - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20(2:44 - 3rd) S.Conner up the middle to JAC 22 for 2 yards (J.Madubuike; P.Queen).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - JAC 22(2:10 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to M.Jones. PENALTY on BAL-B.Stephens - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 22 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 27(2:04 - 3rd) S.Conner left guard to JAC 31 for 4 yards (J.Madubuike).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - JAC 31(1:29 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk ran ob at JAC 33 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - JAC 33(0:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on JAC-C.Robinson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 33 - No Play.
|Fumble
3 & 9 - JAC 28(0:28 - 3rd) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 26 for -2 yards (T.Bowser). FUMBLES (T.Bowser) [T.Bowser] - RECOVERED by BAL-M.Peters at JAC 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 25(0:19 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to G.Edwards.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 25(0:12 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to JAC 13 for 12 yards (A.Cisco).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 13(15:00 - 4th) D.Duvernay left end to JAC 6 for 7 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BAL 6(14:20 - 4th) G.Edwards up the middle to JAC 6 for no gain (F.Oluokun).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - BAL 6(13:38 - 4th) L.Jackson up the middle for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) L.Jackson up the middle to JAC 1 for 5 yards (A.Cisco - T.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAL 1(13:19 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Andrews (A.Cisco).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 1(13:13 - 4th) G.Edwards up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:07 - 4th) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:07 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25(13:07 - 4th) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 20 for -5 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+17 YD
2 & 15 - JAC 20(12:31 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short middle to J.Agnew to JAC 37 for 17 yards (P.Queen).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 37(11:56 - 4th) J.Hasty up the middle to JAC 39 for 2 yards (B.Washington).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 39(11:22 - 4th) J.Hasty right end pushed ob at JAC 45 for 6 yards (R.Smith).
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - JAC 45(10:49 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short middle to Z.Jones to BAL 47 for 8 yards (P.Queen) [C.Campbell].
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 47(10:11 - 4th) C.Kirk left end to JAC 48 for -5 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - JAC 48(9:32 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to BAL 45 for 7 yards (M.Peters).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - JAC 45(8:53 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to C.Kirk. JAC-C.Kirk was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+27 YD
4 & 8 - JAC 45(8:44 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass deep right to Z.Jones pushed ob at BAL 18 for 27 yards (G.Stone).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 18(8:12 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to Z.Jones.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 18(8:09 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short left to J.Agnew to BAL 10 for 8 yards (B.Stephens).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - JAC 10(7:28 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Hasty to BAL 1 for 9 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - JAC 1(6:45 - 4th) J.Hasty left guard to BAL 1 for no gain (R.Smith; P.Queen).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - JAC 1(5:59 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Agnew for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:55 - 4th) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 4th) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to BAL 0. D.Duvernay to BAL 6 for 6 yards (C.Johnson; T.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 6(5:49 - 4th) G.Edwards right guard to BAL 10 for 4 yards (A.Wingard). FUMBLES (A.Wingard) - RECOVERED by JAC-T.Campbell at BAL 16.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 16(5:42 - 4th) J.Hasty up the middle to BAL 17 for -1 yards (M.Peters - B.Washington).
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - JAC 17(5:06 - 4th) T.Lawrence scrambles right end pushed ob at BAL 16 for 1 yard (R.Smith).
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - JAC 16(4:58 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short left to J.Agnew to BAL 11 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - JAC 11(4:22 - 4th) R.Patterson 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 4th) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 25(4:19 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to K.Drake.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BAL 25(4:16 - 4th) L.Jackson pass deep right to J.Proche to BAL 48 for 23 yards (A.Cisco). PENALTY on BAL-P.Mekari - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 25 - No Play.
|+62 YD
2 & 20 - BAL 15(4:04 - 4th) L.Jackson pass deep left to D.Jackson to JAC 23 for 62 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 23(3:11 - 4th) L.Jackson right end to JAC 14 for 9 yards (C.Muma; D.Williams).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BAL 14(2:21 - 4th) G.Edwards right guard to JAC 11 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins - J.Allen).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 11(2:16 - 4th) G.Edwards up the middle to JAC 12 for -1 yards (C.Peters - F.Oluokun).
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 12(2:10 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Oliver for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:02 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Jackson pass to M.Andrews is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25(2:02 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to Z.Jones.
|Fumble
2 & 10 - JAC 25(1:59 - 4th) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 14 for -11 yards (C.Campbell). FUMBLES (C.Campbell) [C.Campbell] - recovered by JAC-L.Fortner at JAC 14.
|+16 YD
3 & 21 - JAC 14(1:51 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk to JAC 30 for 16 yards (P.Queen).
|+10 YD
4 & 5 - JAC 30(1:29 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short left to M.Jones to JAC 40 for 10 yards (B.Stephens).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 40(1:07 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to Z.Jones.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 40(1:03 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk to BAL 43 for 17 yards (C.Clark).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 43(0:44 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones ran ob at BAL 35 for 8 yards (M.Peters).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - JAC 35(0:41 - 4th) PENALTY on JAC-J.Hasty - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 35 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 40(0:41 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Hasty pushed ob at BAL 39 for 1 yard (M.Peters).
|+29 YD
3 & 6 - JAC 39(0:36 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass deep left to Z.Jones to BAL 10 for 29 yards (G.Stone).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 10(0:18 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to M.Jones for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+2 YD
|(0:14 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Lawrence pass to Z.Jones is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 4th) R.Patterson kicks 41 yards from JAC 35 to BAL 24. P.Ricard to BAL 39 for 15 yards (A.Wingard).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 39(0:10 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Oliver pushed ob at JAC 49 for 12 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|No Good
1 & 10 - BAL 49(0:02 - 4th) J.Tucker 67 yard field goal is No Good - Short - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
