White throws 3 TD passes to lead Jets past Bears 31-10
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Mike White was more than just all right for the New York Jets.
He was absolutely terrific, delivering a performance that had the rain-drenched but fired-up fans at MetLife Stadium chanting his name throughout.
White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson and the Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears 31-10 on Sunday.
''It's awesome,'' White said. ''I mean, just going out there playing football with your friends and guys you've been with for a couple years now.''
White sparked the Jets (7-4) to a season-high 466 yards in the rain, going 22 of 28 for 315 yards while running the offense efficiently and effectively.
White became the fifth player in NFL history to have multiple games with 300 yards passing and three TD passes in his first four career starts. He joined Patrick Mahomes, Austin Davis, Kurt Warner and Mark Rypien to accomplish the feat.
''He didn't need to be anybody but Mike White,'' coach Robert Saleh said. ''He didn't need to turn it into 'The Greatest Show on Turf. ... He made the easy look easy, and I thought he did a really good job with that.''
Elijah Moore, who requested a trade earlier this season because of a lack of opportunities, caught his first touchdown pass of the season. Ty Johnson had a 32-yard TD run for the Jets, who bounced back from a 10-3 loss at New England.
Meanwhile, the Bears (3-9) started Trevor Siemian at quarterback for an injured Justin Fields and couldn't do much after their first two series.
''Today was a complete team win,'' White said. ''Our defense did what they always do and they dominated.''
White already made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year when his jersey and game ball were displayed after his 37 completions in his debut were the most in NFL history in a player's first start.
A fan favorite since that performance, White had to quiet the crowd that chanted, ''Mike White!'' at times late in the game while the offense was on the field.
''Nah, I'm not going to complain too much about that,'' he said with a smile.
Added Garrett Wilson: ''He got what he deserved. ... He deserved every bit of that.''
The only real intrigue for the Bears, who have lost five straight, was who would start at quarterback.
Fields was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff with an injured left shoulder. Trevor Siemian was slated to start in his place, but injured his oblique during warmups - and Chicago announced Nathan Peterman, elevated from the practice squad Saturday, would start instead.
But both Siemian and Peterman threw on the sideline, and the Bears opted to go with Siemian after all. Siemian, who said the injury bothered him a bit, was 14 of 25 for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
''Honestly, I'm more embarrassed to get an injury,'' Siemian said. ''You've got guys in there in Week 12 or 13 going through hell. And I had a non-contact thing show up.''
White marched the Jets downfield and capped the opening drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to give New York an early 7-0 lead. It was the Jets' first touchdown this season on an opening drive.
After Cairo Santos' 22-yard field goal cut the deficit to 7-3, Siemian threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Byron Pringle.
But that was it for Chicago on offense.
''The second half wasn't good enough for either side of the ball,'' coach Matt Eberflus said. ''There's no excuses. No explanation. It just wasn't good enough.''
After holder Braden Mann fumbled the snap on Greg Zuerlein's potential tying 36-yard field goal, White and the offense got back into the end zone when Wilson spun and juked Kindle Vildor before racing for a 54-yard touchdown that put New York up 14-10.
With 12 seconds left before halftime and Mann wearing gloves this time, Zuerlein booted a 57-yarder through the rain - the longest field goal at home in franchise history, tying the overall mark for any game he already shared with Chandler Catanzaro.
Moore's 22-yard TD catch and Johnson's tackle-shedding 32-yard scoring run made it 31-10 late in the third quarter.
C.J. Mosley's interception of Siemian with 5:04 left sealed it for the Jets, who snapped a five-game skid against the Bears.
REVIS HONORED
The Jets inducted former cornerback Darrelle Revis into the team's Ring of Honor at halftime.
Revis, a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, was one of the NFL's top shutdown cornerbacks in his prime. Revis played for the Jets from 2007-12 and 2015-16.
INJURIES
Bears: WR Darnell Mooney left in the third quarter with an ankle injury. .... S Eddie Jackson injured a foot in the second and didn't return. ... RT Riley Reiff (shoulder) left in the first and was replaced by Larry Borom, who also was injured late. ... S Dane Cruikshank injured a hamstring.
Jets: RB Michael Carter (ankle), S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring), LB Chazz Surratt and RT Cedric Ogbuehi (groin) all left with injuries.
UP NEXT
Bears: Host Aaron Rodgers and the NFC North-rival Green Bay Packers next Sunday.
Jets: Head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings next Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:55
|32:05
|1st Downs
|14
|22
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|7
|14
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|292
|466
|Total Plays
|56
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|127
|158
|Rush Attempts
|29
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|165
|308
|Comp. - Att.
|14-25
|22-29
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|10.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-48.8
|2-59.0
|Return Yards
|12
|56
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|2-38
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|165
|PASS YDS
|308
|
|
|127
|RUSH YDS
|158
|
|
|292
|TOTAL YDS
|466
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Siemian 15 QB
11
FPTS
|T. Siemian
|14/25
|179
|1
|1
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
13
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|14
|79
|0
|14
|13
|
D. Evans 21 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Evans
|9
|34
|0
|8
|7
|
T. Siemian 15 QB
11
FPTS
|T. Siemian
|4
|8
|0
|6
|11
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|6
|0
|7
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Claypool WR
7
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|5
|2
|51
|0
|31
|7
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
13
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|4
|3
|34
|0
|26
|13
|
D. Evans 21 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Evans
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|7
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
5
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|6
|3
|27
|0
|14
|5
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
9
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|2
|2
|12
|1
|8
|9
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
1
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
T. Wesco 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Wesco
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
K. Blasingame 35 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Blasingame
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Sanborn 57 MLB
|J. Sanborn
|10-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
|D. Houston-Carson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Hicks 37 SAF
|E. Hicks
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 OLB
|N. Morrow
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 44 OLB
|M. Adams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
|B. Pringle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 99 DE
|T. Gipson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 90 DT
|A. Blackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 39 CB
|J. Blackwell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Robinson 91 DE
|D. Robinson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
4
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|5
|48.8
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Z. Knight 35 RB
12
FPTS
|Z. Knight
|14
|69
|0
|19
|12
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
14
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|5
|62
|1
|32
|14
|
M. Carter 32 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Carter
|6
|21
|0
|6
|5
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|9
|0
|10
|1
|
M. White 5 QB
30
FPTS
|M. White
|3
|2
|0
|3
|30
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
26
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|26
|
E. Moore 8 WR
14
FPTS
|E. Moore
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
26
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|8
|5
|95
|2
|54
|26
|
E. Moore 8 WR
14
FPTS
|E. Moore
|2
|2
|64
|1
|42
|14
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|3
|3
|50
|0
|29
|8
|
Z. Knight 35 RB
12
FPTS
|Z. Knight
|3
|3
|34
|0
|16
|12
|
C. Uzomah 87 TE
4
FPTS
|C. Uzomah
|3
|3
|17
|0
|8
|4
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
14
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|14
|
M. Carter 32 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Carter
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|5
|
D. Mims 11 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Mims
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
C. Davis 84 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Davis
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 3 FS
|J. Whitehead
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas 94 DE
|S. Thomas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|3-7
|0.0
|1
|0
|
Q. Williams 56 ILB
|Q. Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 OLB
|K. Alexander
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 SS
|L. Joyner
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
B. Huff 47 DE
|B. Huff
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson II 52 DE
|J. Johnson II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DT
|Q. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Surratt 55 LB
|C. Surratt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smart 79 DT
|T. Smart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Curry 99 DE
|V. Curry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 6 K
7
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/2
|57
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|2
|59.0
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Knight 35 RB
12
FPTS
|Z. Knight
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|19.0
|22
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 1st) Mi.Carter right tackle to NYJ 31 for 6 yards (N.Morrow; K.Vildor).
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - NYJ 31(14:06 - 1st) M.White pass short right to G.Wilson to NYJ 42 for 11 yards (K.Vildor; J.Sanborn).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 42(13:30 - 1st) M.White pass short left to T.Conklin to CHI 46 for 12 yards (J.Johnson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(12:51 - 1st) M.White pass short left to T.Conklin to CHI 37 for 9 yards (D.Houston-Carson - J.Sanborn).
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 37(12:10 - 1st) M.White pass short left to Z.Knight pushed ob at CHI 21 for 16 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 21(11:31 - 1st) M.White pass short right to G.Wilson pushed ob at CHI 8 for 13 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NYJ 8(10:52 - 1st) M.White pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NYJ 8(10:48 - 1st) Z.Knight right end to CHI 8 for no gain (N.Morrow - E.Jackson).
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - NYJ 8(10:17 - 1st) M.White pass short right to G.Wilson for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on CHI-K.Vildor - Defensive Holding - declined.
|PAT Good
|(10:12 - 1st) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(10:12 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 29 for 4 yards (N.Shepherd - C.Mosley).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CHI 29(9:33 - 1st) T.Siemian pass incomplete short right to C.Kmet.
|+26 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 29(9:29 - 1st) T.Siemian pass short left to D.Montgomery pushed ob at NYJ 45 for 26 yards (L.Joyner; C.Mosley).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 45(8:51 - 1st) D.Evans left end pushed ob at NYJ 42 for 3 yards (D.Reed).
|+33 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 42(8:14 - 1st) T.Siemian pass short middle to D.Evans to NYJ 9 for 33 yards (C.Mosley).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 9(7:29 - 1st) Direct snap to D.Montgomery. D.Montgomery right end to NYJ 7 for 2 yards (J.Franklin-Myers).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CHI 7(6:48 - 1st) T.Siemian pass short right to T.Wesco to NYJ 4 for 3 yards (L.Joyner).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CHI 4(6:06 - 1st) T.Siemian pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CHI 4(6:02 - 1st) C.Santos 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 1st) T.Gill kicks 67 yards from CHI 35 to NYJ -2. Z.Knight to NYJ 16 for 18 yards (M.Adams; J.Blackwell).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 16(5:54 - 1st) Mi.Carter left end to NYJ 15 for -1 yards (J.Johnson; J.Sanborn).
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 15(5:12 - 1st) M.White pass short right to Mi.Carter to NYJ 21 for 6 yards (Ja.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYJ 21(4:26 - 1st) M.White pass incomplete short left to C.Davis (J.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 5 - NYJ 21(4:22 - 1st) B.Mann punts 62 yards to CHI 17 - Center-T.Hennessy. D.Pettis pushed ob at CHI 29 for 12 yards (C.Surratt).
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 29(4:11 - 1st) T.Siemian pass short left to C.Claypool to CHI 49 for 20 yards (C.Mosley; S.Thomas).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 49(3:36 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to NYJ 45 for 6 yards (Qu.Williams; D.Reed).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 45(3:01 - 1st) T.Siemian pass short left to D.Montgomery to NYJ 42 for 3 yards (D.Reed - K.Alexander).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CHI 42(2:24 - 1st) T.Siemian up the middle to NYJ 39 for 3 yards (S.Thomas).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 39(1:53 - 1st) V.Jones right end to NYJ 40 for -1 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+31 YD
2 & 11 - CHI 40(1:03 - 1st) T.Siemian pass deep right to C.Claypool pushed ob at NYJ 9 for 31 yards (A.Gardner). Penalty on NYJ-A.Gardner - Defensive Pass Interference - declined.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 9(0:41 - 1st) D.Montgomery up the middle to NYJ 6 for 3 yards (N.Shepherd - V.Curry).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CHI 6(15:00 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard to NYJ 4 for 2 yards (L.Joyner; C.Lawson).
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - CHI 4(14:24 - 2nd) T.Siemian pass short middle to B.Pringle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:20 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:20 - 2nd) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(14:20 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson (E.Jackson).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(14:15 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left tackle to NYJ 29 for 4 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - NYJ 29(13:36 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to C.Uzomah to NYJ 36 for 7 yards (J.Sanborn).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(12:56 - 2nd) B.Berrios right end to NYJ 35 for -1 yards (K.Vildor).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 35(12:16 - 2nd) Z.Knight right tackle to NYJ 37 for 2 yards (M.Pennel).
|+42 YD
3 & 9 - NYJ 37(11:34 - 2nd) M.White pass deep middle to E.Moore to CHI 21 for 42 yards (E.Jackson).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 21(10:49 - 2nd) G.Wilson right end to CHI 22 for -1 yards (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NYJ 22(10:10 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete short middle to G.Wilson.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - NYJ 22(10:07 - 2nd) M.White pass short middle to B.Berrios to CHI 18 for 4 yards (Ju.Jones; N.Morrow).
|No Gain
4 & 7 - NYJ 18(9:25 - 2nd) B.Mann to CHI 26 for -8 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at CHI 26. B.Mann pass incomplete short right [D.Houston-Carson].
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 18(9:22 - 2nd) D.Evans right tackle to CHI 22 for 4 yards (C.Mosley).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 22(8:41 - 2nd) D.Evans right tackle to CHI 27 for 5 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CHI 27(8:07 - 2nd) T.Siemian right tackle to CHI 27 for no gain (J.Johnson; K.Alexander).
|Punt
4 & 1 - CHI 27(7:19 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 51 yards to NYJ 22 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 22(7:11 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left tackle to NYJ 26 for 4 yards (A.Watts; Ju.Jones).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 26(6:37 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left tackle to NYJ 30 for 4 yards (J.Sanborn - D.Robinson).
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - NYJ 30(5:51 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to T.Johnson pushed ob at NYJ 46 for 16 yards (E.Jackson) [Ju.Jones].
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(5:09 - 2nd) M.White pass deep right to G.Wilson for 54 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:57 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 25(4:57 - 2nd) T.Siemian pass incomplete short right.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 25(4:51 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 26 for 1 yard (M.Clemons).
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - CHI 26(4:06 - 2nd) T.Siemian pass short right to E.St. Brown to CHI 33 for 7 yards (J.Whitehead). Penalty on CHI - Illegal Shift - declined.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CHI 33(3:49 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 56 yards to NYJ 11 - Center-P.Scales. B.Berrios to NYJ 27 for 16 yards (V.Jones; J.Sanborn).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(3:39 - 2nd) Z.Knight right guard to NYJ 33 for 6 yards (J.Sanborn - A.Blackson).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - NYJ 33(3:02 - 2nd) Z.Knight right guard to NYJ 40 for 7 yards (Ja.Jones; E.Hicks).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(2:20 - 2nd) E.Moore left end to NYJ 36 for -4 yards (J.Sanborn - J.Johnson).
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - NYJ 36(2:00 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to C.Uzomah pushed ob at NYJ 44 for 8 yards (J.Johnson).
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - NYJ 44(1:53 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to C.Davis to CHI 47 for 9 yards (J.Johnson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 47(1:14 - 2nd) M.White pass short middle to Mi.Carter to CHI 38 for 9 yards (J.Sanborn).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - NYJ 38(0:51 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left tackle to CHI 38 for no gain (J.Sanborn). PENALTY on NYJ-G.Wilson - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 38 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NYJ 43(0:47 - 2nd) M.White sacked at 50 for -7 yards (A.Watts).
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - NYJ 50(0:23 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to D.Mims to CHI 39 for 11 yards (N.Morrow).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - NYJ 39(0:17 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 57 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Siemian sacked at CHI 18 for -7 yards (sack split by N.Shepherd and J.Franklin-Myers).
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - CHI 18(14:19 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 22 for 4 yards (Q.Williams - C.Lawson).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - CHI 22(13:32 - 3rd) T.Siemian pass incomplete short middle to D.Montgomery.
|Punt
4 & 13 - CHI 22(13:28 - 3rd) T.Gill punts 41 yards to NYJ 37 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(13:21 - 3rd) M.White pass short right to C.Uzomah pushed ob at NYJ 39 for 2 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 39(12:40 - 3rd) Mi.Carter right guard to NYJ 43 for 4 yards (Ju.Jones; D.Robinson).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NYJ 43(12:02 - 3rd) M.White pass incomplete short right to C.Davis (K.Vildor).
|Punt
4 & 4 - NYJ 43(11:59 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 56 yards to CHI 1 - Center-T.Hennessy - downed by NYJ-J.Hardee.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 1(11:48 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 14 for 13 yards (L.Joyner). CHI-D.Mooney was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 14(11:23 - 3rd) V.Jones left end pushed ob at CHI 21 for 7 yards (C.Mosley).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CHI 21(10:43 - 3rd) T.Siemian pass incomplete deep left to C.Kmet.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CHI 21(10:36 - 3rd) T.Siemian sacked at CHI 14 for -7 yards (B.Huff).
|Punt
4 & 10 - CHI 14(10:10 - 3rd) T.Gill punts 61 yards to NYJ 25 - Center-P.Scales. B.Berrios to NYJ 47 for 22 yards (M.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 47(9:59 - 3rd) Z.Knight left end to CHI 45 for 8 yards (M.Adams).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - NYJ 45(9:23 - 3rd) Z.Knight left end to CHI 38 for 7 yards (J.Sanborn - D.Houston-Carson).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(8:39 - 3rd) B.Berrios right end to CHI 28 for 10 yards (J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 28(7:59 - 3rd) Z.Knight right guard to CHI 25 for 3 yards (D.Houston-Carson; N.Morrow).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 25(7:19 - 3rd) T.Johnson right guard to CHI 22 for 3 yards (M.Pennel; D.Houston-Carson).
|+22 YD
3 & 4 - NYJ 22(6:41 - 3rd) M.White pass deep left to E.Moore for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:35 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(6:35 - 3rd) T.Siemian pass short right to C.Kmet pushed ob at CHI 39 for 14 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 39(5:55 - 3rd) D.Evans up the middle to CHI 41 for 2 yards (D.Reed).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 41(5:16 - 3rd) D.Evans right tackle to CHI 44 for 3 yards (J.Franklin-Myers; A.Gardner).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CHI 44(4:32 - 3rd) T.Siemian pass incomplete deep left to E.St. Brown.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CHI 44(4:27 - 3rd) T.Gill to CHI 30 for -14 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at CHI 31. T.Gill punts 35 yards to NYJ 21 - downed by CHI-J.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 21(4:19 - 3rd) Z.Knight left guard to NYJ 25 for 4 yards (A.Watts).
|+29 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 25(3:53 - 3rd) M.White pass deep right to T.Conklin to CHI 46 for 29 yards (E.Hicks).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(3:19 - 3rd) M.White pass short left to Z.Knight to CHI 32 for 14 yards. FUMBLES - ball out of bounds at CHI 30.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(2:36 - 3rd) T.Johnson left tackle for 32 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:28 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 25(2:28 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 37 for 12 yards (J.Whitehead; J.Johnson). PENALTY on CHI-B.Jones - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 25 - No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 20 - CHI 15(2:06 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 29 for 14 yards (J.Whitehead - A.Gardner).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 29(1:29 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 28 for -1 yards (S.Thomas).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - CHI 28(0:55 - 3rd) T.Siemian scrambles left end ran ob at CHI 34 for 6 yards (D.Reed).
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - CHI 34(0:11 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left end to CHI 41 for 7 yards (N.Shepherd; L.Joyner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 41(15:00 - 4th) T.Siemian pass incomplete short right to K.Blasingame [C.Mosley].
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 41(14:52 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to NYJ 48 for 11 yards (T.Smart).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 48(14:17 - 4th) D.Evans left guard to NYJ 47 for 1 yard (C.Mosley; T.Smart).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 47(13:35 - 4th) T.Siemian pass short left to C.Kmet to NYJ 41 for 6 yards (K.Alexander). FUMBLES (K.Alexander) - and recovers at NYJ 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - CHI 40(12:46 - 4th) Direct snap to D.Evans. D.Evans left end pushed ob at NYJ 32 for 8 yards (K.Alexander).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 32(12:36 - 4th) T.Siemian pass short left to D.Montgomery to NYJ 27 for 5 yards (S.Thomas - C.Mosley).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CHI 27(11:55 - 4th) D.Montgomery right tackle to NYJ 27 for no gain (M.Carter - M.Clemons).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CHI 27(11:12 - 4th) T.Siemian pass incomplete short left to D.Pettis.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - CHI 27(11:08 - 4th) T.Siemian pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool (L.Joyner).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(11:03 - 4th) Z.Knight left guard to NYJ 31 for 4 yards (D.Houston-Carson - Ju.Jones).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 31(10:27 - 4th) M.White pass short right to G.Wilson to NYJ 40 for 9 yards (J.Johnson).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(9:49 - 4th) Z.Knight right end pushed ob at CHI 41 for 19 yards (E.Hicks).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 41(9:09 - 4th) M.White pass short middle to Z.Knight to CHI 37 for 4 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 37(8:36 - 4th) T.Johnson left tackle to CHI 35 for 2 yards (Ju.Jones; N.Morrow).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NYJ 35(8:14 - 4th) M.White pass incomplete short left to T.Johnson.
|No Good
4 & 4 - NYJ 35(8:09 - 4th) G.Zuerlein 53 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 43(8:05 - 4th) T.Siemian pass incomplete deep left to C.Claypool [Q.Williams].
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 43(7:59 - 4th) D.Evans up the middle to CHI 45 for 2 yards (J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - CHI 45(7:18 - 4th) T.Siemian pass short left to C.Kmet to NYJ 49 for 6 yards (M.Carter - C.Mosley).
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - CHI 49(6:40 - 4th) D.Evans left tackle to NYJ 43 for 6 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 43(6:17 - 4th) T.Siemian pass short right to D.Pettis to NYJ 31 for 12 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 31(5:53 - 4th) T.Siemian pass short right to B.Pringle to NYJ 23 for 8 yards (D.Reed; C.Mosley).
|+13 YD
2 & 2 - CHI 23(5:29 - 4th) D.Montgomery right tackle to NYJ 10 for 13 yards (J.Whitehead; Qu.Williams). CHI-L.Borom was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 10(5:09 - 4th) T.Siemian pass short middle intended for C.Kmet INTERCEPTED by C.Mosley at NYJ 3. C.Mosley to NYJ 3 for no gain (B.Pringle).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 3(5:04 - 4th) Z.Knight left tackle to NYJ 8 for 5 yards (N.Morrow; M.Pennel).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 8(4:21 - 4th) Z.Knight right end to NYJ 15 for 7 yards (J.Sanborn - E.Hicks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 15(3:38 - 4th) Z.Knight left end to NYJ 15 for no gain (M.Pennel - T.Gipson).
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 15(2:55 - 4th) Z.Knight left end to NYJ 12 for -3 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|+16 YD
3 & 13 - NYJ 12(2:52 - 4th) T.Johnson right guard to NYJ 28 for 16 yards (E.Hicks).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 28(2:11 - 4th) T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 37 for 9 yards (E.Hicks; J.Sanborn).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 37(2:00 - 4th) M.White up the middle to NYJ 40 for 3 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(1:18 - 4th) M.White kneels to NYJ 40 for no gain.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 40(0:39 - 4th) M.White kneels to NYJ 39 for -1 yards.
