Commanders outrun Falcons, intercept Mariota in 19-13 win
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) After running all over the Atlanta Falcons in what has become their offensive identity, the Washington Commanders got one last crucial play from their stout defense to preserve another important victory.
Kendall Fuller intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left after the pass was tipped by Daron Payne, and the Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 Sunday for their sixth win in seven games.
''We come in every day and work hard for each other and we have fun doing it,'' said Taylor Heinicke, who threw for two touchdowns and improved to 5-1 since replacing Carson Wentz as the starting quarterback. ''The defense came up huge there at the end, and Kendall just keeps making those plays.''
Fuller, who had a pick-6 last week at Houston, credited Payne with making this interception happen.
Mariota and the Falcons did the same.
''You've got to give credit to Washington: They made a play at the end,'' coach Arthur Smith said. ''Thought we had the look we wanted and the guy tipped the ball up and they caught it. Unfortunately that's the way it went.''
Payne started running off the field after Fuller caught Mariota's pass figuring the game was over. The Falcons would have gotten the ball back, but Ade Ogundeji ran into Commanders punter Tress Way with 32 seconds left to send Washington to its best record through 12 games since 2008.
''When you work hard, when you play hard, good things will happen,'' said coach Ron Rivera, who won his 100th NFL game counting the regular season and playoffs.
Rivera said the rainy weather didn't change his team's approach. Playing to each team's strength on offense regardless of the weather, the Commanders and Falcons were content to keep the ball on the ground and take some shots throwing it.
Washington ran 37 times for 176 yards to Atlanta's 29 for 167 - using five different ball carriers.
No one got it more for the Commanders (7-5) than rookie Brian Robinson Jr, who ran 18 times for a career-high 105 yards and averaged 5.8 yards an attempt three months after being shot twice in an attempted armed robbery. He also caught Heinicke's first TD pass, getting into the end zone on a 14-yard play by bulldozing cornerback Darren Hall.
''Today was a good day on the ground,'' Robinson said. ''Probably because of the wet ball, we handed the ball off a lot more. I felt like the offensive line did a great job getting movement up front, moving on to the second level and just allowing me to get up on 'backers and finish.''
Heinicke also found tight end John Bates in the end zone for a 16-yard TD and finished 14 of 23 for 138 yards with an interception.
''It was a bonehead decision,'' Heinicke said. ''I just threw it right to the guy. It was an awful decision.''
While the Commanders bolstered their hopes of earning an NFC wild-card playoff spot, Atlanta (5-7) has now lost three of four despite surpassing 100 yards on the ground for the 10th consecutive game.
''It is tough,'' said Mariota, who was 15 of 25 for 174 yards and a 4-yard TD pass to MyCole Pruitt. ''These games as you're progressing through the season get bigger and bigger. Unfortunately we didn't pull this one out, but at the same time we've got to bounce back and get ready for Pittsburgh.''
TAYLOR MEMORIAL
Fifteen years to the day since his death, Washington unveiled a memorial for Sean Taylor on the concourse before the game: a glass-enclosed helmet, burgundy jersey, pants and cleats resembling the ones he wore on the field in mannequin form. The team retired his No. 21 last season.
Rivera opened his postgame news conference by saying, ''This one was for the Taylor family.''
INJURIES
Falcons: OLB Arnold Ebiketie left in the second quarter with a forearm injury. ... LG Chuma Edoga was inactive for the 10th time in 12 games, this time with a knee injury. Colby Gossett started in his place.
Commanders: RG Trai Turner left with an ankle injury in the second quarter and returned after halftime. ... CB Benjamin St-Juste was out with an ankle injury. ... DE Chase Young was ruled out several hours before kickoff because of his surgically repaired right knee and illness. Young has yet to play this season.
UP NEXT
Falcons: Host the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.
Commanders: Visit the New York Giants next Sunday.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:51
|33:09
|1st Downs
|18
|20
|Rushing
|10
|11
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|332
|314
|Total Plays
|55
|60
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|167
|176
|Rush Attempts
|29
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|165
|138
|Comp. - Att.
|15-25
|14-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|4-28
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.7
|3-42.3
|Return Yards
|40
|51
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-28
|2-51
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|165
|PASS YDS
|138
|
|
|167
|RUSH YDS
|176
|
|
|332
|TOTAL YDS
|314
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
14
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|15/25
|174
|1
|1
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|11
|54
|0
|15
|5
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
9
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|11
|52
|0
|21
|9
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
14
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|6
|49
|0
|14
|14
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
14
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|8
|5
|91
|0
|45
|14
|
D. London 5 WR
4
FPTS
|D. London
|4
|2
|29
|0
|22
|4
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
9
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|5
|3
|19
|0
|15
|9
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
M. Pruitt 85 TE
8
FPTS
|M. Pruitt
|3
|2
|9
|1
|5
|8
|
P. Hesse 46 TE
1
FPTS
|P. Hesse
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 FS
|J. Hawkins
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 34 CB
|D. Hall
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 OLB
|L. Carter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Malone 51 LB
|D. Malone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 NT
|G. Jarrett
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 OLB
|A. Ogundeji
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 DB
|I. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 ILB
|M. Walker
|1-8
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Johnson 79 DT
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Alford 37 DB
|D. Alford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Horne 93 DT
|T. Horne
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson 65 DT
|A. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
7
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|2/3
|48
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|3
|40.7
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
9
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
15
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|14/23
|138
|2
|1
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
20
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|18
|105
|0
|21
|20
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
8
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|9
|32
|0
|10
|8
|
J. Williams 41 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Williams
|4
|22
|0
|9
|2
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|4
|13
|0
|5
|1
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
8
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|1
|5
|0
|5
|8
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
15
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
8
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|6
|4
|48
|0
|26
|8
|
J. Bates 87 TE
11
FPTS
|J. Bates
|4
|3
|24
|1
|16
|11
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
8
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|3
|3
|22
|0
|14
|8
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
20
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|3
|2
|20
|1
|14
|20
|
D. Brown 2 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Brown
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
1
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Dotson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Turner 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Turner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Curl 31 SS
|K. Curl
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 59 ILB
|J. Bostic
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holmes 34 CB
|C. Holmes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. McCain 20 FS
|B. McCain
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
|C. Samuel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Toohill 95 DE
|C. Toohill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ridgeway 91 DT
|J. Ridgeway
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 41 RB
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Eifler 46 LB
|M. Eifler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
7
FPTS
|J. Slye
|2/2
|45
|1/2
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|3
|42.3
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
8
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|2
|25.5
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Patterson right tackle to ATL 28 for 3 yards (J.Allen - J.Davis).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 28(14:26 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to M.Pruitt to ATL 33 for 5 yards (J.Ridgeway; J.Davis).
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - ATL 33(13:44 - 1st) M.Mariota right end to ATL 44 for 11 yards (K.Fuller).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 44(12:59 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end pushed ob at WAS 48 for 8 yards (D.Forrest).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 48(12:19 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to WAS 42 for 6 yards (J.Allen - D.Forrest).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 42(11:38 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to C.Patterson to WAS 38 for 4 yards (J.Davis - B.McCain).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 38(10:59 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.London to WAS 31 for 7 yards (J.Davis).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 31(10:19 - 1st) T.Allgeier up the middle to WAS 29 for 2 yards (K.Fuller; J.Allen).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ATL 29(9:35 - 1st) C.Patterson up the middle to WAS 29 for no gain (J.Bostic).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ATL 29(8:57 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to C.Patterson to WAS 29 for no gain (J.Davis).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ATL 29(8:12 - 1st) Y.Koo 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 59 yards from ATL 35 to WAS 6. A.Gibson to WAS 26 for 20 yards (D.Malone).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 26(8:01 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass deep right to T.McLaurin ran ob at ATL 48 for 26 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 48(7:21 - 1st) B.Robinson right tackle to ATL 43 for 5 yards (R.Grant; A.Ogundeji).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 43(6:41 - 1st) C.Samuel left guard to ATL 41 for 2 yards (A.Ogundeji; G.Jarrett).
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - WAS 41(5:58 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass deep right to D.Brown to ATL 24 for 17 yards (I.Oliver) [G.Jarrett].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 24(5:18 - 1st) B.Robinson up the middle to ATL 20 for 4 yards (G.Jarrett; R.Evans).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 20(4:35 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short middle to T.McLaurin to ATL 14 for 6 yards (R.Evans - R.Grant).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 14(3:53 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short right to B.Robinson for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:46 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 63 yards from WAS 35 to ATL 2. A.Williams to ATL 21 for 19 yards (M.Eifler; J.Williams).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 21(3:39 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to C.Patterson to ATL 36 for 15 yards (D.Forrest).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36(3:03 - 1st) M.Mariota right end to ATL 44 for 8 yards (D.Forrest).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ATL 44(2:28 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to P.Hesse [M.Sweat].
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ATL 44(2:23 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to D.London.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ATL 44(2:20 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 38 yards to WAS 18 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 18(2:14 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short middle to L.Thomas to WAS 25 for 7 yards (M.Walker; T.Andersen).
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 25(1:35 - 1st) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 28 for 3 yards (D.Hall).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 28(0:57 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to WAS 32 for 4 yards (M.Walker; T.Horne).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAS 32(0:13 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right [A.Ebiketie].
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - WAS 32(0:09 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson to WAS 33 for 1 yard (A.Ebiketie; D.Alford).
|Punt
4 & 5 - WAS 33(15:00 - 2nd) T.Way punts 44 yards to ATL 23 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 23(14:54 - 2nd) C.Huntley right end to ATL 35 for 12 yards (D.Forrest - K.Curl).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 35(14:14 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to C.Huntley to ATL 36 for 1 yard (C.Holmes).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 36(13:29 - 2nd) M.Mariota right end to ATL 43 for 7 yards (J.Davis).
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - ATL 43(12:45 - 2nd) M.Mariota right end to WAS 46 for 11 yards (D.Forrest).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 46(12:02 - 2nd) T.Allgeier left tackle to WAS 47 for -1 yards (D.Payne - M.Sweat).
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - ATL 47(11:18 - 2nd) T.Allgeier left guard to WAS 32 for 15 yards (D.Forrest).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 32(10:39 - 2nd) C.Patterson right end to WAS 19 for 13 yards (K.Curl - J.Davis). PENALTY on ATL-M.Pruitt - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - ATL 47(10:11 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to C.Patterson (K.Fuller).
|+22 YD
2 & 25 - ATL 47(10:08 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep left to D.London to WAS 25 for 22 yards (J.Bostic).
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 25(9:30 - 2nd) C.Patterson left end to WAS 10 for 15 yards (C.Holmes; D.Forrest). PENALTY on WAS-C.Holmes - Face Mask - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 10.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 5(9:03 - 2nd) C.Patterson left end to WAS 4 for 1 yard (K.Curl; M.Sweat).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 4(8:32 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to M.Pruitt for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:26 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 67 yards from ATL 35 to WAS -2. A.Gibson pushed ob at WAS 29 for 31 yards (D.Hall).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 29(8:19 - 2nd) B.Robinson left tackle to WAS 33 for 4 yards (A.Ogundeji; J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 33(7:35 - 2nd) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 39 for 6 yards (T.Andersen; R.Evans).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 39(6:58 - 2nd) A.Gibson right end to WAS 46 for 7 yards (R.Grant).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 46(6:18 - 2nd) A.Gibson up the middle to ATL 49 for 5 yards (R.Evans - T.Andersen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 49(5:36 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 49(5:31 - 2nd) A.Gibson left tackle to ATL 48 for 1 yard (A.Ebiketie).
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - WAS 48(4:45 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to T.McLaurin ran ob at ATL 35 for 13 yards. WAS-T.Turner was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. 53-T.Turner Ankle injury
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 35(4:23 - 2nd) B.Robinson left end to ATL 34 for 1 yard (R.Evans - D.Hall).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 34(3:47 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to B.Robinson to ATL 28 for 6 yards (R.Evans).
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - WAS 28(3:02 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson pushed ob at ATL 14 for 14 yards (T.Andersen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 14(2:25 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to J.Bates.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 14(2:18 - 2nd) A.Gibson right tackle to ATL 12 for 2 yards (G.Jarrett - R.Evans).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WAS 12(2:00 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to T.McLaurin.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - WAS 12(1:54 - 2nd) J.Slye 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 59 yards from WAS 35 to ATL 6. C.Patterson to ATL 15 for 9 yards (J.Reaves).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 15(1:45 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep right to O.Zaccheaus ran ob at ATL 38 for 23 yards.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 38(1:39 - 2nd) T.Allgeier left guard to ATL 40 for 2 yards (D.Payne; J.Allen).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ATL 40(1:18 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to O.Zaccheaus.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - ATL 40(1:15 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 47 for 7 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ATL 47(0:29 - 2nd) C.Patterson up the middle to ATL 47 for no gain (J.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 47(0:24 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle intended for J.Dotson INTERCEPTED by M.Walker at ATL 32. M.Walker to ATL 44 for 12 yards (C.Samuel).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 44(0:14 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 44(0:07 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to A.Firkser to WAS 40 for 16 yards (K.Curl).
|No Good
1 & 10 - ATL 40(0:02 - 2nd) Y.Koo 58 yard field goal is No Good - Short - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Robinson left tackle to WAS 31 for 6 yards (M.Walker).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - WAS 31(14:21 - 3rd) C.Samuel right end to WAS 34 for 3 yards (R.Evans).
|+21 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 34(13:48 - 3rd) B.Robinson left end pushed ob at ATL 45 for 21 yards (R.Evans).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 45(13:12 - 3rd) C.Samuel right end to ATL 40 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - WAS 40(12:27 - 3rd) A.Gibson right tackle to ATL 36 for 4 yards (L.Carter). PENALTY on WAS-A.Norwell - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - WAS 50(12:04 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to L.Thomas (M.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - WAS 50(12:00 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short left intended for T.McLaurin INTERCEPTED by A.Terrell at ATL 35. A.Terrell to ATL 35 for no gain (T.McLaurin). The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to T.McLaurin (A.Terrell).
|Punt
4 & 15 - WAS 50(11:55 - 3rd) T.Way punts 45 yards to ATL 5 - Center-C.Cheeseman - downed by WAS-J.Reaves.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 5(11:46 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right end to ATL 7 for 2 yards (K.Curl).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 7(11:04 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right guard to ATL 12 for 5 yards (D.Payne; J.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ATL 12(10:28 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to M.Pruitt.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ATL 12(10:23 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 48 yards to WAS 40 - Center-L.McCullough - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 40(10:16 - 3rd) B.Robinson left tackle to WAS 45 for 5 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 45(9:33 - 3rd) B.Robinson left end to ATL 49 for 6 yards (J.Hawkins - M.Walker).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 49(8:50 - 3rd) B.Robinson right guard to ATL 42 for 7 yards (R.Grant; M.Walker).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 42(8:07 - 3rd) B.Robinson right tackle to ATL 40 for 2 yards (T.Horne; M.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WAS 40(7:26 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to C.Turner.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - WAS 40(7:18 - 3rd) B.Robinson left guard to ATL 37 for 3 yards (G.Jarrett; M.Walker).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37(6:38 - 3rd) T.McLaurin right end to ATL 32 for 5 yards (D.Hall; J.Hawkins).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 32(6:00 - 3rd) B.Robinson right tackle to ATL 26 for 6 yards (D.Malone - J.Hawkins).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 26(5:18 - 3rd) J.Williams right tackle to ATL 17 for 9 yards (R.Grant; D.Hall).
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 17(4:50 - 3rd) J.Williams left tackle to ATL 16 for 1 yard (J.Johnson).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 16(4:09 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass deep right to J.Bates for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(4:03 - 3rd) J.Slye extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(4:03 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short middle to O.Zaccheaus pushed ob at ATL 31 for 6 yards (B.McCain).
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 31(3:28 - 3rd) M.Mariota right end to ATL 45 for 14 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 45(2:48 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short middle to D.London [J.Allen].
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 45(2:44 - 3rd) C.Patterson left tackle to WAS 34 for 21 yards (D.Forrest).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 34(2:00 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left end to WAS 30 for 4 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ATL 30(1:34 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to O.Zaccheaus.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ATL 30(1:26 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep middle to O.Zaccheaus.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - ATL 30(1:22 - 3rd) Y.Koo 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:17 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(1:17 - 3rd) B.Robinson left end to WAS 37 for 12 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37(0:39 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short right to J.Bates to WAS 38 for 1 yard (L.Carter).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 38(15:00 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short middle to J.Bates to WAS 45 for 7 yards (R.Evans; M.Walker).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 45(14:20 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 48 for 3 yards (A.Terrell).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 48(13:34 - 4th) B.Robinson left tackle to ATL 41 for 11 yards (D.Hall).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 41(12:46 - 4th) J.Williams right guard to ATL 32 for 9 yards (D.Hall; J.Hawkins).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 32(11:45 - 4th) J.Williams left guard to ATL 29 for 3 yards (R.Evans - D.Malone).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 29(11:03 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to B.Robinson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 29(10:57 - 4th) A.Gibson right guard to ATL 27 for 2 yards (G.Jarrett; L.Carter).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - WAS 27(10:15 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to L.Thomas to ATL 20 for 7 yards (D.Hall). PENALTY on WAS-C.Samuel - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 27 - No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 18 - WAS 37(9:52 - 4th) A.Gibson up the middle to ATL 27 for 10 yards (D.Alford).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - WAS 27(9:10 - 4th) J.Slye 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way. Penalty on ATL-I.Oliver - Defensive Offside - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(9:05 - 4th) C.Patterson right end to ATL 23 for -2 yards (D.Payne).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - ATL 23(8:30 - 4th) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 14 for -9 yards (M.Sweat).
|+10 YD
3 & 21 - ATL 14(7:49 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short middle to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 24 for 10 yards (K.Curl).
|Punt
4 & 11 - ATL 24(7:15 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 36 yards to WAS 40 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 40(7:08 - 4th) A.Gibson left end pushed ob at WAS 38 for -2 yards (T.Andersen - D.Hall).
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - WAS 38(6:34 - 4th) B.Robinson left end to WAS 39 for 1 yard (A.Anderson; A.Ogundeji).
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - WAS 39(5:52 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson to WAS 46 for 7 yards (R.Grant).
|Punt
4 & 4 - WAS 46(5:09 - 4th) T.Way punts 38 yards to ATL 16 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 16(5:03 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to P.Hesse to ATL 25 for 9 yards (J.Davis) [J.Smith-Williams].
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - ATL 25(4:25 - 4th) C.Patterson right tackle to ATL 30 for 5 yards (J.Smith-Williams; J.Davis).
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 30(3:44 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to O.Zaccheaus to WAS 25 for 45 yards (D.Forrest).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(3:06 - 4th) C.Patterson left end to WAS 25 for no gain (C.Toohill).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 25(2:37 - 4th) T.Allgeier left end to WAS 19 for 6 yards (K.Curl - J.Ridgeway).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - ATL 19(2:00 - 4th) T.Allgeier right end to WAS 14 for 5 yards (C.Toohill; D.Forrest).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 14(1:25 - 4th) C.Patterson right end pushed ob at WAS 8 for 6 yards (D.Payne).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 8(1:21 - 4th) C.Patterson up the middle to WAS 5 for 3 yards (J.Ridgeway; D.Payne).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - ATL 5(1:15 - 4th) G.Ifedi reported in as eligible. T.Allgeier right tackle to WAS 5 for no gain (J.Allen; J.Bostic). PENALTY on WAS-M.Sweat - Defensive Offside - 3 yards - enforced at WAS 5 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 2(1:10 - 4th) M.Mariota left end to WAS 4 for -2 yards (M.Sweat).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ATL 4(1:03 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short middle intended for C.Patterson INTERCEPTED by K.Fuller (D.Payne) at WAS -2. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 20(0:58 - 4th) B.Robinson left guard to WAS 24 for 4 yards (T.Horne; M.Walker).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 24(0:55 - 4th) B.Robinson left end to WAS 25 for 1 yard (L.Carter).
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - WAS 25(0:51 - 4th) C.Samuel left end to WAS 28 for 3 yards (R.Evans; A.Ogundeji).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - WAS 28(0:44 - 4th) T.Way punts 52 yards to ATL 20 - Center-C.Cheeseman. A.Williams pushed ob at ATL 28 for 8 yards (D.Mayo). PENALTY on ATL-A.Ogundeji - Running Into the Kicker - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 28 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 33(0:32 - 4th) T.Heinicke kneels to WAS 32 for -1 yards.
