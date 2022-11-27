|
Chiefs slog their way past beat-up Rams for 26-10 victory
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Andy Reid lamented more problems with the Kansas City Chiefs punt return unit. JuJu Smith-Schuster regretted their many failures in the red zone. Patrick Mahomes bemoaned ''the one dumb play I make every game.''
So much for celebrating a 26-10 victory Sunday over the beat-up Los Angeles Rams.
Sure, the Chiefs were pleased by Mahomes throwing for 320 yards and a touchdown, and the hard yardage Isiah Pacheco gained on the ground eventually netted him a score. And they were thrilled with the performance of their defense, which frustrated fill-in quarterback Bryce Perkins and shut down the Rams ground game.
But the Chiefs also made plenty of mistakes, including an interception by Mahomes in the end zone in the fourth quarter - that dumb play he referenced - and red-zone woes that led to four field goals by Harrison Butker.
''Got to do a little better in the red zone. That's a place where we're normally pretty good,'' Reid said. ''We were off a tick tonight. We'll get back to the drawing board and take care of that.''
It didn't matter against the Rams, who have lost five straight for the first time under Sean McVay.
It might matter against the Bengals next week. And down the stretch in the pursuit of the AFC's top seed.
''You like the win but we have a lot to get better at,'' Mahomes said, ''especially me.''
Still, the Chiefs (9-2) have won six of the last seven against Los Angeles, and they exacted a measure of revenge for that lone defeat, when then-Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw a late TD pass to win a 54-51 thriller in November 2018.
Playing without Matthew Stafford, who remained in the concussion protocol, the Rams (3-8) struggled to move the chains behind Perkins, a career backup making his first start. He made a couple of nice plays with his legs but threw for just 100 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions.
''It's hard to say that you're running anything that resembles anything close to your offense and what you envisioned it to be,'' Rams coach Sean McVay said. ''There's a lot of challenges based on what guys know and their skill sets.''
The Rams' losing streak and their record through 11 games matches the 1987 Giants for the worst among defending Super Bowl champs, though New York's dismal start came amid a strike resulting in the use of replacement players.
The Rams certainly looked like a team playing without its starting quarterback, top two wide receivers and two starting offensive linemen - all out with injuries Sunday. They scrapped just to get positive yardage on every snap, and that's only when they managed to get the play off in time or didn't have to waste a timeout.
The Chiefs didn't penalize them early for their many miscues, though defensive tackle Chris Jones did pick up his 10th sack of the season, triggering a $1.25 million incentive. Kansas City instead marched methodically down field only to twice settle for field goals, leaving the woebegone Rams surprisingly within 13-3 lead at intermission.
''We have to finish in the red zone,'' Smith-Schuster said, ''That's one of the biggest points.''
The Chiefs nonetheless had 277 yards of offense at that point. Los Angeles had 75.
Any hope the Rams had evaporated on the first two possessions of the second half, when they went three-and-out and Mahomes and Co. answered with a 71-yard scoring march. And this time, rather than the drive fizzling and Harrison Butker swinging his leg, Pacheco bulldozed into the end zone from 3 yards out to give Kansas City a 20-3 lead.
The Rams finally reached the end zone in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs added two field goals to put the game away.
''Early on, throughout the game really, we had some shots. We were moving the ball. There were some little things here and there that didn't go our way,'' Perkins said. ''The guys did a great job up front. We have some things to clean up.''
ROBINSON OUT
Rams WR Allen Robinson II will have surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot and miss the rest of the season, McVay said after the game. The injury was found in a CT scan taken Friday. Robinson signed a $46.5 million, three-year contract in the offseason, but he wound up catching 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season.
INJURIES
Rams: OLs Brian Allen (thumb) and Ty Nsekhe (ankle) were inactive. WR Lance McCutcheon (shoulder) also left the game.
Chiefs: RG Joe Thuney (ankle) was inactive, ending his streak of 107 consecutive starts. FS Juan Thornhill (calf) also was inactive. ... CB L'Jarius Sneed cleared the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head in the second quarter.
UP NEXT
The Rams play Seattle next Sunday to begin a two-game homestand.
The Chiefs visit Cincinnati on Sunday for the first of three straight road games.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:34
|32:26
|1st Downs
|13
|29
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|8
|20
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|198
|437
|Total Plays
|55
|72
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|116
|117
|Rush Attempts
|28
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|82
|320
|Comp. - Att.
|14-24
|27-42
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-25
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.0
|1-49.0
|Return Yards
|78
|41
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-78
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-41
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-6 -17%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-5 -20%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|82
|PASS YDS
|320
|
|
|116
|RUSH YDS
|117
|
|
|198
|TOTAL YDS
|437
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
10
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|13/23
|100
|1
|2
|10
|
R. Dixon 11 P
0
FPTS
|R. Dixon
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
10
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|9
|44
|0
|13
|10
|
C. Akers 3 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Akers
|8
|37
|0
|15
|3
|
K. Williams 23 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Williams
|11
|35
|0
|9
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
11
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|7
|3
|29
|1
|16
|11
|
K. Williams 23 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Williams
|3
|3
|25
|0
|15
|8
|
T. Atwell 15 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Atwell
|2
|2
|23
|0
|15
|4
|
B. Hopkins 88 TE
2
FPTS
|B. Hopkins
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
J. Harris 87 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Harris
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
B. Powell 19 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Powell
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|2
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|4
|2
|5
|0
|5
|2
|
L. McCutcheon 82 WR
0
FPTS
|L. McCutcheon
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Rapp 24 SS
|T. Rapp
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 OLB
|E. Jones
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 FS
|N. Scott
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Ramsey 5 CB
|J. Ramsey
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hoecht 97 DT
|M. Hoecht
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 2 CB
|T. Hill
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Havenstein 79 OT
|R. Havenstein
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 92 DE
|J. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Copeland 93 DT
|M. Copeland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Brown III 95 DT
|B. Brown III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
|B. Perkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Skura 64 C
|M. Skura
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 NT
|G. Gaines
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
4
FPTS
|M. Gay
|1/1
|47
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|4
|45.0
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Powell
|3
|26.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
19
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|27/42
|320
|1
|1
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
14
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|22
|69
|1
|9
|14
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
19
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|4
|36
|0
|13
|19
|
R. Jones 2 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Jones
|4
|12
|0
|5
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
15
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|8
|4
|57
|1
|39
|15
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|5
|4
|56
|0
|23
|9
|
J. Smith-Schuster 9 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|3
|3
|38
|0
|15
|6
|
S. Moore 24 WR
6
FPTS
|S. Moore
|6
|5
|36
|0
|18
|6
|
J. Fortson 88 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Fortson
|3
|2
|26
|0
|21
|4
|
J. Watson 84 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Watson
|2
|2
|26
|0
|14
|4
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
5
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|6
|3
|26
|0
|11
|5
|
R. Jones 2 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Jones
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|4
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
14
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|14
|
N. Gray 83 TE
3
FPTS
|N. Gray
|2
|2
|16
|0
|9
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Bolton 32 MLB
|N. Bolton
|8-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 21 CB
|T. McDuffie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 SAF
|B. Cook
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 8 DE
|C. Dunlap
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 CB
|J. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 26 DB
|D. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 56 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cochrane 43 LB
|J. Cochrane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Stallworth 90 DT
|T. Stallworth
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Chenal 54 OLB
|L. Chenal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Fortson 88 TE
|J. Fortson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 47 OLB
|D. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Saunders 99 DT
|K. Saunders
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
14
FPTS
|H. Butker
|4/4
|32
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|1
|49.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Moore 24 WR
6
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 1st) I.Pacheco right end to KC 34 for 9 yards (A.Donald - T.Rapp).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - KC 34(14:29 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Valdes-Scantling to KC 38 for 4 yards (T.Hill; D.Long).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 38(13:54 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - KC 38(13:50 - 1st) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 43 for 5 yards (A.Donald).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - KC 43(13:17 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to J.McKinnon [A.Donald].
|Punt
4 & 5 - KC 43(13:12 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 49 yards to LAR 8 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by B.Powell. PENALTY on LA-J.Ramsey - Unnecessary Roughness - 4 yards - enforced at LAR 8.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 4(13:05 - 1st) C.Akers left end to LAR 6 for 2 yards (N.Bolton).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 6(12:22 - 1st) C.Akers left guard to LAR 8 for 2 yards (F.Clark; D.Nnadi).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LAR 8(11:39 - 1st) B.Perkins pass incomplete short left to L.McCutcheon (T.McDuffie).
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAR 8(11:34 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 44 yards to KC 48 - Center-M.Orzech. S.Moore MUFFS catch - RECOVERED by LA-R.Rochell at KC 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 43(11:23 - 1st) B.Perkins sacked at LAR 47 for -10 yards (G.Karlaftis).
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - LAR 47(10:41 - 1st) B.Perkins up the middle to KC 45 for 8 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LAR 45(10:12 - 1st) B.Perkins pass deep right to V.Jefferson pushed ob at KC 27 for 18 yards (J.Williams). Kansas City challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) B.Perkins pass incomplete deep right to V.Jefferson (J.Williams).
|Punt
4 & 12 - LAR 45(10:06 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 35 yards to KC 10 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by Ju.Watson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 10(10:00 - 1st) I.Pacheco right end to KC 13 for 3 yards (E.Jones).
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - KC 13(9:30 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to S.Moore pushed ob at KC 31 for 18 yards (N.Scott).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 31(8:54 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles left end to KC 37 for 6 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - KC 37(8:18 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 46 for 9 yards (T.Rapp).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KC 46(7:37 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles right end pushed ob at LAR 44 for 10 yards (E.Jones).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KC 44(7:00 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.McKinnon to LAR 33 for 11 yards (G.Gaines; T.Rapp).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 33(6:20 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to S.Moore to LAR 9 for 24 yards (B.Wagner). PENALTY on KC-Ju.Watson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 29.
|No Gain
1 & 16 - KC 39(6:00 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left [E.Jones].
|+39 YD
2 & 16 - KC 39(5:51 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Kelce for 39 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:40 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:40 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(5:40 - 1st) C.Akers right end ran ob at LAR 40 for 15 yards (J.Reid).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 40(4:58 - 1st) C.Akers left guard to LAR 44 for 4 yards (M.Danna; T.Stallworth).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 44(4:14 - 1st) B.Perkins pass short right to B.Powell pushed ob at LAR 45 for 1 yard (J.Williams).
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 45(3:32 - 1st) B.Perkins scrambles left end pushed ob at KC 42 for 13 yards (N.Bolton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 42(2:52 - 1st) K.Williams left guard to KC 40 for 2 yards (K.Saunders; C.Dunlap).
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 40(2:07 - 1st) B.Perkins pass short left to K.Williams to KC 25 for 15 yards (W.Gay).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(1:21 - 1st) K.Williams left end to KC 26 for -1 yards (W.Gay - F.Clark).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LAR 26(0:35 - 1st) B.Perkins pass incomplete deep left to L.McCutcheon.
|-3 YD
3 & 11 - LAR 26(0:30 - 1st) K.Williams right end to KC 29 for -3 yards (L.Sneed).
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - LAR 29(15:00 - 2nd) M.Gay 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(14:57 - 2nd) I.Pacheco left end to KC 34 for 9 yards (N.Scott; T.Hill).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - KC 34(14:21 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to S.Moore to KC 36 for 2 yards (M.Hoecht; J.Ramsey).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KC 36(13:41 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to Ju.Watson to 50 for 14 yards (E.Jones).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 50(12:59 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling. PENALTY on LA-D.Kendrick - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 45(12:53 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to LAR 42 for 3 yards (J.Williams; T.Hill).
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - KC 42(12:20 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to R.Jones pushed ob at LAR 20 for 22 yards (T.Rapp; J.Ramsey).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 20(11:44 - 2nd) R.Jones up the middle to LAR 17 for 3 yards (J.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - KC 17(11:06 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - KC 17(10:56 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to LAR 4 for 13 yards (N.Scott).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - KC 4(10:14 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on KC-T.Smith - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 4 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KC 9(10:08 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to J.Fortson.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 9(10:02 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - KC 9(9:59 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to J.McKinnon.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - KC 9(9:53 - 2nd) H.Butker 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAR 25(9:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on LAR - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 25 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - LAR 20(9:50 - 2nd) C.Akers left end to LAR 21 for 1 yard (M.Danna; D.Nnadi).
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - LAR 21(9:07 - 2nd) B.Perkins left end to LAR 26 for 5 yards (M.Danna).
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - LAR 26(8:28 - 2nd) B.Perkins scrambles right end pushed ob at LAR 36 for 10 yards (L.Sneed).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 36(7:51 - 2nd) K.Williams left guard to LAR 35 for -1 yards (N.Bolton).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - LAR 35(7:13 - 2nd) K.Williams up the middle to LAR 40 for 5 yards (L.Sneed; D.Harris). KC-L.Sneed was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - LAR 40(6:42 - 2nd) B.Perkins left end to LAR 41 for 1 yard (N.Bolton).
|+6 YD
4 & 5 - LAR 41(6:01 - 2nd) R.Dixon pass short right to J.Harris to LAR 47 for 6 yards (T.McDuffie).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 47(5:13 - 2nd) B.Perkins sacked at LAR 38 for -9 yards (C.Jones).
|+8 YD
2 & 19 - LAR 38(4:36 - 2nd) C.Akers left guard to LAR 46 for 8 yards (F.Clark; N.Bolton).
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - LAR 46(3:58 - 2nd) B.Perkins left end to LAR 48 for 2 yards (M.Danna; W.Gay).
|Punt
4 & 9 - LAR 48(3:22 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to KC 4 - Center-M.Orzech - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - KC 4(3:16 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling ran ob at KC 25 for 21 yards.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(2:50 - 2nd) I.Pacheco right end pushed ob at KC 31 for 6 yards (E.Jones).
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - KC 31(2:22 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Valdes-Scantling pushed ob at KC 39 for 8 yards (D.Long).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 39(2:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep middle to S.Moore.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - KC 39(1:54 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to Ju.Watson to LAR 49 for 12 yards (T.Rapp).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 49(1:35 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KC 49(1:32 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.McKinnon to LAR 42 for 7 yards (T.Rapp).
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - KC 42(1:06 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to LAR 33 for 9 yards (D.Kendrick).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 33(1:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to Ju.Watson. PENALTY on KC-O.Brown - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 33 - No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 20 - KC 43(0:53 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Fortson to LAR 22 for 21 yards (E.Jones; T.Hill).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 22(0:34 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray to LAR 13 for 9 yards (T.Hill).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - KC 13(0:26 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - KC 13(0:22 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - KC 13(0:19 - 2nd) H.Butker 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Akers left end to LAR 28 for 3 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAR 28(14:21 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass incomplete short right to B.Skowronek.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAR 28(14:17 - 3rd) B.Perkins sacked ob at LAR 23 for -5 yards (B.Cook).
|Punt
4 & 12 - LAR 23(13:32 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to KC 29 - Center-M.Orzech - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 29(13:24 - 3rd) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 30 for 1 yard (T.Hill).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - KC 30(12:46 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to S.Moore to KC 40 for 10 yards (M.Hoecht).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 40(12:09 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Fortson to KC 45 for 5 yards (T.Rapp).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - KC 45(11:37 - 3rd) I.Pacheco right end to KC 47 for 2 yards (J.Ramsey; B.Wagner).
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - KC 47(10:57 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.McKinnon to LAR 45 for 8 yards (L.Floyd).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 45(10:12 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray to LAR 38 for 7 yards (E.Jones).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - KC 38(9:30 - 3rd) R.Jones right end to LAR 33 for 5 yards (M.Copeland).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 33(8:56 - 3rd) R.Jones right end to LAR 30 for 3 yards (J.Ramsey - E.Jones).
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - KC 30(8:18 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to I.Pacheco to LAR 13 for 17 yards (E.Jones; T.Rapp).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 13(7:43 - 3rd) I.Pacheco up the middle to LAR 10 for 3 yards (A.Donald).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - KC 10(7:08 - 3rd) P.Mahomes scrambles left end ran ob at LAR 3 for 7 yards (M.Hoecht).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KC 3(6:36 - 3rd) I.Pacheco up the middle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:32 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(6:32 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass deep right to V.Jefferson to LAR 41 for 16 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 41(6:02 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short left to B.Skowronek to LAR 41 for no gain (L.Sneed).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 41(5:29 - 3rd) K.Williams up the middle to 50 for 9 yards (B.Cook). KC-W.Gay was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 50(4:58 - 3rd) B.Perkins up the middle to KC 48 for 2 yards (F.Clark).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 48(4:30 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short middle to K.Williams to KC 42 for 6 yards (W.Gay; L.Sneed).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 42(3:58 - 3rd) K.Williams right end to KC 40 for 2 yards (F.Clark).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LAR 40(3:11 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass incomplete short left to B.Skowronek (L.Sneed).
|+8 YD
4 & 2 - LAR 40(3:08 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short left to T.Atwell ran ob at KC 32 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 32(2:33 - 3rd) K.Williams right tackle to KC 30 for 2 yards (C.Dunlap; K.Saunders).
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 30(1:51 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short right to T.Atwell ran ob at KC 15 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 15(1:15 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass incomplete short left to L.McCutcheon (T.McDuffie).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 15(1:09 - 3rd) C.Akers right end to KC 13 for 2 yards (J.Reid).
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - LAR 13(0:42 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short right to V.Jefferson to KC 7 for 6 yards (W.Gay).
|+7 YD
4 & Goal - LAR 7(15:00 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short middle to V.Jefferson for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 4th) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(14:56 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at KC 39 for 14 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 39(14:28 - 4th) R.Jones left guard to KC 40 for 1 yard (B.Brown; M.Hoecht).
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - KC 40(13:52 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster ran ob at LAR 45 for 15 yards.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - KC 45(13:14 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling to LAR 22 for 23 yards (N.Scott).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 22(12:33 - 4th) I.Pacheco up the middle to LAR 18 for 4 yards (B.Wagner; M.Hoecht).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - KC 18(11:53 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to LAR 14 for 4 yards (E.Jones).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - KC 14(11:13 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to LAR 9 for 5 yards (T.Rapp; E.Jones).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - KC 9(10:37 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to S.Moore to LAR 7 for 2 yards (T.Rapp).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 7(9:55 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to J.McKinnon.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - KC 7(9:51 - 4th) P.Mahomes sacked at LAR 9 for -2 yards (sack split by A.Donald and M.Hoecht). PENALTY on LA-A.Donald - Face Mask - 3 yards - enforced at LAR 7 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KC 4(9:36 - 4th) I.Pacheco up the middle to LAR 4 for no gain (B.Wagner - G.Gaines).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 4(9:02 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - KC 4(8:55 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left intended for T.Kelce INTERCEPTED by N.Scott at LAR -6. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20(8:50 - 4th) K.Williams up the middle to LAR 24 for 4 yards (F.Clark - N.Bolton).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAR 24(8:21 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short left intended for V.Jefferson INTERCEPTED by L.Sneed [M.Danna] at LAR 35. L.Sneed pushed ob at LAR 9 for 26 yards (R.Havenstein).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - KC 9(8:09 - 4th) I.Pacheco right guard to LAR 5 for 4 yards (B.Wagner; N.Scott).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - KC 5(7:29 - 4th) I.Pacheco up the middle to LAR 4 for 1 yard (E.Jones; G.Gaines).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - KC 4(6:45 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Kelce (B.Wagner).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - KC 4(6:39 - 4th) H.Butker 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 67 yards from KC 35 to LAR -2. B.Powell to LAR 27 for 29 yards (J.Fortson; L.Chenal).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 27(6:31 - 4th) K.Williams up the middle to LAR 34 for 7 yards (C.Dunlap).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 34(6:12 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short left to B.Powell to LAR 39 for 5 yards (N.Bolton).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 39(5:50 - 4th) B.Perkins scrambles up the middle to LAR 43 for 4 yards (J.Reid).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAR 43(5:27 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short right intended for V.Jefferson INTERCEPTED by N.Bolton (C.Dunlap) at LAR 42. N.Bolton to LAR 27 for 15 yards (B.Perkins; M.Skura).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 27(5:17 - 4th) I.Pacheco left end to LAR 19 for 8 yards (N.Scott).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - KC 19(4:34 - 4th) I.Pacheco up the middle to LAR 19 for no gain (T.Rapp).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - KC 19(3:51 - 4th) I.Pacheco left end to LAR 17 for 2 yards (B.Wagner; L.Floyd).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 17(3:09 - 4th) I.Pacheco left end to LAR 15 for 2 yards (M.Hoecht).
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - KC 15(2:26 - 4th) I.Pacheco right end pushed ob at LAR 16 for -1 yards (T.Hill). PENALTY on LA-E.Jones - Unnecessary Roughness - 8 yards - enforced at LAR 16.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KC 8(2:20 - 4th) I.Pacheco right end to LAR 5 for 3 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - KC 5(2:00 - 4th) I.Pacheco right end to LAR 4 for 1 yard (J.Williams; T.Hill).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - KC 4(1:54 - 4th) I.Pacheco up the middle to LAR 3 for 1 yard (T.Rapp - T.Hill).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - KC 3(1:47 - 4th) H.Butker 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 70 yards from KC 35 to LAR -5. B.Powell to LAR 16 for 21 yards (D.Bush).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 16(1:40 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short left to B.Skowronek to LAR 21 for 5 yards (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LAR 21(1:19 - 4th) B.Perkins pass incomplete short left to V.Jefferson (F.Clark) [F.Clark].
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 21(1:14 - 4th) K.Williams up the middle to LAR 30 for 9 yards (T.McDuffie).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 30(0:53 - 4th) B.Perkins pass incomplete short right to B.Hopkins [M.Danna].
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 30(0:47 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short right to K.Williams to LAR 34 for 4 yards (L.Sneed).
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - LAR 34(0:20 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short right to B.Hopkins to LAR 46 for 12 yards (J.Williams; N.Bolton).
