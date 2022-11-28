|
Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night.
Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury.
Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in league history (52). The 49ers had edged in front with last week's victory over Arizona in Mexico City.
Matt Ryan drove the Colts (4-7-1) into position to score, but Indy let a minute run off the clock in a span of three plays in Steelers territory, finally using its first timeout on fourth down with 30 seconds remaining. Ryan then threw incomplete to Parris Campbell on fourth-and-3 from the Steelers 26 and Indy fell to 1-2 under interim coach Jeff Saturday.
It was the Colts' first home Monday night game since September 2015 and the first half was a dud.
Pittsburgh drove into Indy territory on all five possessions and produced three field goals and Harris' 6-yard TD run to take a 16-3 lead.
The Colts got a spark when rookie Dallis Flowers returned the opening kickoff of the second half 90 yards. Four plays later, Jonathan Taylor scored on a 2-yard run to cut the deficit to 16-10.
The Colts drove to the Steelers 1-yard line on their next possession, but Ryan and Taylor botched a handoff and Pittsburgh recovered. Indy then forced a three-and-out and Ryan threw a 6-yard TD pass to Michael Pittman to give Indy a 17-16 lead late in the third quarter.
It didn't last long. Pittsburgh answered with Snell's scoring run and a 2-point conversion pass from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens made it 24-17.
Pickett was 20 of 28 with 174 yards and no turnovers for Pittsburgh. Ryan threw for 199 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
UP NEXT
Steelers: Visit Atlanta on Sunday.
Colts: At Dallas on Sunday night.
---
AP NFL: https:/apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:22
|25:38
|1st Downs
|22
|19
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|323
|290
|Total Plays
|67
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|172
|110
|Rush Attempts
|36
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|151
|180
|Comp. - Att.
|20-28
|22-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-19
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.5
|3-50.0
|Return Yards
|18
|225
|Punts - Returns
|3-18
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|5-225
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|151
|PASS YDS
|180
|172
|RUSH YDS
|110
|323
|TOTAL YDS
|290
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
11
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|20/28
|174
|0
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Snell 24 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Snell
|12
|62
|1
|16
|13
|
N. Harris 22 RB
10
FPTS
|N. Harris
|10
|35
|1
|8
|10
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
11
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|6
|32
|0
|9
|11
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
6
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|6
|30
|0
|14
|6
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
D. Watt 44 FB
1
FPTS
|D. Watt
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
10
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|6
|3
|57
|0
|35
|10
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|8
|5
|49
|0
|11
|9
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
6
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|4
|3
|39
|0
|17
|6
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
6
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|2
|2
|11
|0
|12
|6
|
S. Sims 82 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Sims
|3
|2
|9
|0
|6
|2
|
B. Snell 24 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Snell
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|13
|
N. Harris 22 RB
10
FPTS
|N. Harris
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|10
|
C. White 15 WR
1
FPTS
|C. White
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
D. Watt 44 FB
1
FPTS
|D. Watt
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
Z. Gentry 81 TE
1
FPTS
|Z. Gentry
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 35 CB
|A. Maulet
|5-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 51 ILB
|M. Jack
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 OLB
|A. Highsmith
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 CB
|L. Wallace
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 99 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Bush 55 ILB
|D. Bush
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 83 TE
|C. Heyward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kazee 24 SS
|D. Kazee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 57 NT
|M. Adams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wright 4 K
|M. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre 42 CB
|J. Pierre
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Allen 27 LB
|M. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 NT
|C. Heyward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 50 OLB
|M. Reed
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 DE
|C. Wormley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Snell 24 RB
|B. Snell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Wright 4 K
10
FPTS
|M. Wright
|3/3
|52
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|4
|45.5
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 82 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Sims
|3
|6.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
11
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|22/34
|199
|1
|1
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Woods 80 TE
17
FPTS
|J. Woods
|9
|8
|98
|0
|28
|17
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
19
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|11
|7
|61
|1
|28
|19
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
3
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|3
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
3
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|3
|2
|14
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
18
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|4
|3
|12
|0
|9
|18
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 SS
|R. McLeod
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 MLB
|E. Speed
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 54 DE
|D. Odeyingbo
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Banogu 52 DE
|B. Banogu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Johnson 93 DT
|E. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
|I. Rodgers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brown 38 DB
|T. Brown
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
|A. Dulin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
|M. Pittman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Thomas II 25 FS
|R. Thomas II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 96 DT
|B. Cowart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin 3 K
5
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|1/2
|51
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|3
|50.0
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|3
|35.7
|45
|0
|
D. Flowers 33 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Flowers
|2
|59.0
|89
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 33 for 8 yards (S.Gilmore; D.Odeyingbo).
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - PIT 33(14:24 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 44 for 11 yards (K.Moore).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 44(13:49 - 1st) N.Harris right end to PIT 44 for no gain (D.Buckner).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 44(13:11 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson pushed ob at IND 45 for 11 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 45(12:31 - 1st) N.Harris right end pushed ob at IND 38 for 7 yards (R.McLeod).
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - PIT 38(11:57 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to S.Sims pushed ob at IND 35 for 3 yards (B.Okereke).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 35(11:20 - 1st) A.McFarland left end to IND 34 for 1 yard (K.Moore). PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 35 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - PIT 45(11:01 - 1st) K.Pickett scrambles right end ran ob at IND 37 for 8 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - PIT 37(10:21 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to IND 27 for 10 yards (K.Moore).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PIT 27(9:38 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to S.Sims (K.Moore).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - PIT 27(9:32 - 1st) M.Wright 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:27 - 1st) M.Wright kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to IND 1. I.Rodgers to IND 34 for 33 yards (B.Snell; A.Maulet).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 34(9:21 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to A.Pierce (L.Wallace).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 34(9:16 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left intended for M.Pittman INTERCEPTED by J.Pierre at IND 38. J.Pierre to IND 38 for no gain (M.Pittman).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 38(9:09 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to C.White to IND 36 for 2 yards (I.Rodgers).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 36(8:34 - 1st) N.Harris left guard to IND 33 for 3 yards (D.Buckner; Z.Franklin).
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - PIT 33(7:52 - 1st) K.Pickett scrambles left end to IND 24 for 9 yards (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 24(7:10 - 1st) K.Pickett sacked at IND 29 for -5 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - PIT 29(6:32 - 1st) N.Harris left tackle to IND 26 for 3 yards (S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - PIT 26(5:49 - 1st) K.Pickett sacked at IND 38 for -12 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|Punt
4 & 24 - PIT 38(5:06 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 38 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kuntz - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(4:58 - 1st) J.Taylor right end to IND 26 for 6 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - IND 26(4:31 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 27 for 1 yard (A.Maulet).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IND 27(3:54 - 1st) M.Ryan sacked at IND 20 for -7 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Punt
4 & 10 - IND 20(3:12 - 1st) M.Haack punts 59 yards to PIT 21 - Center-L.Rhodes. S.Sims to PIT 39 for 18 yards (E.Speed).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 39(3:00 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 41 for 2 yards (E.Johnson).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 41(2:26 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to G.Pickens to 50 for 9 yards (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 50(1:45 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 50(1:39 - 1st) A.McFarland left end to IND 36 for 14 yards (J.Blackmon; S.Gilmore).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 36(0:59 - 1st) A.McFarland left tackle to IND 37 for -1 yards (D.Buckner - B.Okereke).
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - PIT 37(0:23 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to A.McFarland to IND 38 for -1 yards (R.McLeod).
|+4 YD
3 & 12 - PIT 38(15:00 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to N.Harris pushed ob at IND 34 for 4 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - PIT 34(14:14 - 2nd) M.Wright 52 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:09 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to IND 1. I.Rodgers to IND 30 for 29 yards (A.Maulet; M.Allen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 30(14:03 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to J.Taylor.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IND 30(14:00 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 36 for 6 yards (M.Fitzpatrick). IND-R.Kelly was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - IND 36(13:33 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman. Penalty on IND-B.Smith - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 4 - IND 36(13:25 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 42 yards to PIT 22 - Center-L.Rhodes. S.Sims to PIT 21 for -1 yards (B.Okereke).
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 21(13:17 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass deep right to G.Pickens pushed ob at IND 44 for 35 yards (B.Facyson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 44(12:50 - 2nd) N.Harris up the middle to IND 39 for 5 yards (G.Stewart - E.Speed).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 39(12:10 - 2nd) B.Snell up the middle to IND 36 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin; E.Speed).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - PIT 36(11:32 - 2nd) B.Snell up the middle to IND 34 for 2 yards (E.Speed - K.Moore).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 34(10:50 - 2nd) B.Snell left tackle to IND 29 for 5 yards (D.Buckner).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 29(10:13 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to IND 17 for 12 yards (S.Gilmore).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 17(9:33 - 2nd) N.Harris up the middle to IND 18 for -1 yards (E.Speed - R.McLeod).
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - PIT 18(8:54 - 2nd) K.Pickett up the middle to IND 9 for 9 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - PIT 9(8:31 - 2nd) A.McFarland left guard to IND 6 for 3 yards (Y.Ngakoue; E.Speed).
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - PIT 6(7:51 - 2nd) N.Harris up the middle for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:46 - 2nd) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:46 - 2nd) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 35 for 10 yards (M.Jack - T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 35(7:09 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman (L.Wallace).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - IND 35(7:05 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Taylor to IND 44 for 9 yards (A.Maulet; D.Bush).
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - IND 44(6:40 - 2nd) J.Taylor right tackle to PIT 49 for 7 yards (A.Maulet).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 49(6:05 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left [T.Watt].
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - IND 49(5:58 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to PIT 39 for 10 yards (M.Jack - L.Ogunjobi) [C.Heyward].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39(5:17 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to PIT 35 for 4 yards (M.Reed; M.Adams).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - IND 35(4:38 - 2nd) Z.Moss right tackle to PIT 33 for 2 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - IND 33(4:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Alie-Cox.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - IND 33(3:53 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(3:48 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to A.McFarland to PIT 37 for 12 yards (B.Cowart).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 37(3:09 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 46 for 9 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - PIT 46(2:31 - 2nd) A.McFarland up the middle to IND 49 for 5 yards (R.McLeod).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 49(2:00 - 2nd) B.Snell up the middle to IND 33 for 16 yards (R.Thomas - S.Gilmore).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 33(1:36 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to S.Sims to IND 27 for 6 yards (K.Moore).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 27(1:28 - 2nd) K.Pickett scrambles left end pushed ob at IND 22 for 5 yards (K.Moore).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 22(1:22 - 2nd) N.Harris up the middle to IND 20 for 2 yards (B.Banogu).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 20(1:17 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson pushed ob at IND 10 for 10 yards (K.Moore).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 10(1:13 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to P.Freiermuth (R.McLeod).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 10(1:09 - 2nd) K.Pickett up the middle to IND 7 for 3 yards (B.Banogu).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PIT 7(1:05 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to G.Pickens.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - PIT 7(0:59 - 2nd) M.Wright 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(0:56 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 69 yards from PIT 35 to IND -4. I.Rodgers to IND 41 for 45 yards (M.Wright - A.Maulet).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 41(0:48 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to IND 47 for 6 yards (D.Bush; T.Edmunds).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - IND 47(0:30 - 2nd) M.Ryan scrambles right end to PIT 47 for 6 yards (L.Wallace).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 47(0:22 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Pierce to PIT 44 for 3 yards (M.Fitzpatrick). PENALTY on IND-R.Kelly - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 47 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - IND 48(0:17 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Taylor pushed ob at 50 for 2 yards (D.Bush).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - IND 50(0:11 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to J.Woods [A.Highsmith].
|+9 YD
3 & 13 - IND 50(0:06 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Woods to PIT 41 for 9 yards (D.Kazee).
|No Good
4 & 4 - IND 41(0:03 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 59 yard field goal is BLOCKED (I.Loudermilk) - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Wright kicks 73 yards from PIT 35 to IND -8. D.Flowers to PIT 19 for 89 yards (Co.Heyward).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 19(14:49 - 3rd) J.Taylor right tackle to PIT 17 for 2 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - IND 17(14:08 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to PIT 10 for 7 yards (A.Highsmith; D.Bush).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - IND 10(13:43 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell to PIT 2 for 8 yards (C.Sutton).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - IND 2(13:08 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:04 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:04 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25(13:04 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25(13:00 - 3rd) A.McFarland up the middle to PIT 34 for 9 yards (R.Thomas; R.McLeod).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PIT 34(12:40 - 3rd) A.McFarland up the middle to PIT 34 for no gain (Z.Franklin - D.Odeyingbo).
|Punt
4 & 1 - PIT 34(12:05 - 3rd) P.Harvin punts 54 yards to IND 12 - Center-C.Kuntz - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 12(11:55 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 16 for 4 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - IND 16(11:20 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Woods to IND 24 for 8 yards (M.Fitzpatrick - A.Maulet).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 24(10:55 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 29 for 5 yards (M.Jack; L.Ogunjobi).
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - IND 29(10:28 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Woods to IND 43 for 14 yards (M.Jack).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IND 43(10:01 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to PIT 44 for 13 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(9:32 - 3rd) J.Taylor right tackle to PIT 41 for 3 yards (M.Reed; M.Fitzpatrick).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - IND 41(9:02 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Campbell to PIT 35 for 6 yards (M.Fitzpatrick; M.Jack).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IND 35(8:32 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to PIT 35 for no gain (T.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - IND 35(7:43 - 3rd) M.Ryan up the middle to PIT 33 for 2 yards (M.Jack).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 33(7:06 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to PIT 22 for 11 yards (M.Jack) [C.Heyward]. Penalty on PIT-M.Jack - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 22(6:55 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Alie-Cox to PIT 19 for 3 yards (D.Bush - A.Highsmith).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 19(6:17 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman (D.Bush).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - IND 19(6:13 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Woods to PIT 13 for 6 yards (T.Watt - D.Bush).
|Penalty
4 & 1 - IND 13(5:24 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin 32 yard field goal is GOOD - NULLIFIED by Penalty - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack. PENALTY on PIT-C.Sutton - Defensive Offside - 4 yards - enforced at PIT 13 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - IND 9(5:20 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to PIT 6 for 3 yards (M.Reed; D.Bush).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IND 6(4:45 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - IND 6(4:39 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Woods. PENALTY on PIT-M.Fitzpatrick - Defensive Pass Interference - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 6 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 1(4:35 - 3rd) M.Ryan FUMBLES at PIT 5 - RECOVERED by PIT-C.Wormley at PIT 7.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 7(4:29 - 3rd) B.Snell left end to PIT 15 for 8 yards (K.Moore; B.Okereke).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - PIT 15(3:50 - 3rd) B.Snell up the middle to PIT 15 for no gain (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PIT 15(3:09 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to G.Pickens.
|Punt
4 & 2 - PIT 15(3:03 - 3rd) P.Harvin punts 40 yards to IND 45 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by D.Flowers.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(2:57 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Woods to PIT 39 for 16 yards (T.Watt). FUMBLES (T.Watt) - ball out of bounds at PIT 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39(2:36 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to PIT 35 for 4 yards (C.Wormley; M.Adams).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IND 35(2:12 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Woods to PIT 35 for no gain (A.Highsmith).
|+28 YD
3 & 6 - IND 35(1:27 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Woods to PIT 7 for 28 yards (D.Bush; L.Wallace).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - IND 7(0:56 - 3rd) J.Taylor right guard to PIT 6 for 1 yard (C.Wormley; M.Reed).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - IND 6(0:20 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25(0:16 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to G.Pickens.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25(0:10 - 3rd) B.Snell right guard to PIT 26 for 1 yard (B.Okereke - E.Johnson).
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - PIT 26(15:00 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short middle to G.Pickens to PIT 39 for 13 yards (B.Facyson). PENALTY on IND-E.Speed - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at PIT 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 46(14:28 - 4th) G.Olszewski right end to IND 37 for 9 yards (B.Okereke - Z.Franklin).
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - PIT 37(13:51 - 4th) B.Snell left tackle to IND 24 for 13 yards (J.Blackmon).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 24(13:07 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short left to Z.Gentry to IND 28 for -4 yards (Z.Franklin; K.Moore).
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - PIT 28(12:22 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short middle to D.Johnson to IND 20 for 8 yards (K.Moore).
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - PIT 20(11:36 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth pushed ob at IND 3 for 17 yards (K.Moore).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PIT 3(10:46 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short middle to D.Watt to IND 2 for 1 yard (D.Buckner).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PIT 2(10:02 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson (B.Facyson). PIT-S.Sims was injured during the play. IND-K.Moore was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - PIT 2(9:58 - 4th) B.Snell left end for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:55 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Pickett pass to G.Pickens is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 4th) M.Wright kicks 69 yards from PIT 35 to IND -4. D.Flowers to IND 25 for 29 yards (A.Maulet).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(9:50 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Taylor to IND 26 for 1 yard (A.Maulet).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IND 26(9:25 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at IND 21 for -5 yards (A.Maulet).
|+4 YD
3 & 14 - IND 21(8:40 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to IND 25 for 4 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|Punt
4 & 10 - IND 25(7:57 - 4th) M.Haack punts 49 yards to PIT 26 - Center-L.Rhodes. S.Sims to PIT 27 for 1 yard (A.Dulin).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 27(7:50 - 4th) B.Snell up the middle to PIT 35 for 8 yards (R.McLeod; Z.Franklin).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - PIT 35(7:13 - 4th) B.Snell right tackle to PIT 36 for 1 yard (Z.Franklin; J.Blackmon).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 36(6:31 - 4th) D.Watt up the middle to PIT 40 for 4 yards (D.Odeyingbo - E.Speed).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 40(5:52 - 4th) B.Snell right tackle to PIT 43 for 3 yards (D.Odeyingbo).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PIT 43(5:15 - 4th) K.Pickett sacked at PIT 37 for -6 yards (T.Brown). Penalty on PIT-J.Daniels - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - PIT 37(4:55 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to B.Snell to PIT 43 for 6 yards (D.Buckner).
|Punt
4 & 7 - PIT 43(4:06 - 4th) P.Harvin punts 50 yards to IND 7 - Center-C.Kuntz - downed by PIT-C.Kuntz.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - IND 7(3:52 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep middle to M.Pittman to IND 35 for 28 yards (T.Edmunds - L.Wallace). PIT-L.Wallace was injured during the play. Penalty on PIT-L.Wallace - Defensive Pass Interference - declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(3:44 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 39 for 4 yards (M.Adams).
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - IND 39(3:13 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Woods to PIT 44 for 17 yards (L.Wallace).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(2:50 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to PIT 40 for 4 yards (T.Watt; C.Heyward). PIT-L.Wallace was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IND 40(2:26 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to A.Pierce.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - IND 40(2:21 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to PIT 37 for 3 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - IND 37(2:00 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to PIT 33 for 4 yards (L.Wallace).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - IND 33(1:35 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at PIT 40 for -7 yards (A.Highsmith). FUMBLES (A.Highsmith) [A.Highsmith] - recovered by IND-W.Fries at PIT 40.
|+14 YD
2 & 17 - IND 40(0:59 - 4th) M.Ryan scrambles up the middle to PIT 26 for 14 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IND 26(0:34 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to PIT 26 for no gain (A.Highsmith).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - IND 26(0:30 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to P.Campbell (C.Sutton) [C.Heyward].
