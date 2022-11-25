|
Packers-Eagles Preview
PHILADELPHIA (AP) The Eagles are trying to make Green Bay's playoff hopes fade to black.
Philadelphia is flying high as the best team in the NFL with a 9-1 record, a pretty good mark in any season, but one historically in franchise history that has steered the Eagles on a path toward greatness.
Led by MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, the Eagles joined the 1949, 1960, 1980, 2004 and 2017 teams as the only ones in team history that opened the season 9-1. That's some pretty heady company. Each of those teams reached a championship game.
The 1949 and 1960 teams won NFL championships and the 2017 team won the franchise's first Super Bowl. The Eagles lost the Super Bowl in the 1980 and 2004 seasons.
Next up, a blackout.
The Eagles are set to debut all-black helmets Sunday night when they host the Green Bay Packers (4-7).
The three-time defending NFC North champion Packers have lost six of seven games and might need to win each of their final six regular-season contests just to make the playoffs.
Philadelphia's black helmets will be paired with black jerseys and black pants for a unique look for a franchise synonymous with green.
For the rest of the NFL this season, green with envy.
And the Eagles know it. Coach Nick Sirianni went so far after last week's win over Indianapolis to dedicate the win to Frank Reich, the recently fired Colts coach who gave Sirianni his big break as offensive coordinator in Indy.
''They've added some pieces this year and it's really helped them,'' Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. ''And I think a lot of their great players are playing at a really great level. I mean, you look no further than they're led by Jalen Hurts, and I mean he's playing at an MVP-type level.''
There's little dearth of motivation for the Eagles, and Sirianni has yet to feel like his team needs much more than his usual Saturday night pep talk in the team meeting. The Eagles are the toast of the town and DeVonta Smith, Miles Sanders and Darius Slay were among the members that received a roaring ovation when they attended a 76ers game this week.
It helps to enjoy the week when a player like Hurts at times makes wins look easy.
Hurts continued his MVP-level season when he capped Philadelphia's fourth-quarter comeback from a 10-point hole with a 7-yard TD run on a draw play with 1:20 remaining. Hurts rushed for a team-best 86 yards in addition to the touchdown to increase his season totals on the ground to 440 yards and eight TDs. Combined with his 2,407 yards passing, Hurts ranks fourth in the NFL in total yards (2,847) and he also is fourth in total TDs (23).
Contrast those numbers to those for Rodgers, who is still fourth in the NFL with 19 TD passes, and sixth in both passing yards (2,542) and completions (243). Rodgers, who will turn 39 on Dec. 2, has 13 TDs and four interceptions over the last seven games, six of which have been defeats.
The dropoff is steep in Green Bay after the Packers won 13 games in each of the first three seasons under fourth-year coach Matt LaFleur.
Rodgers has four MVP awards. Hurts wants to win his first and his offensive coordinator has stumped on his QB's behalf.
''Yeah, the way he's playing right now, absolutely,'' Shane Steichen said. ''When we needed to come up with big plays, he did it for us, and that's what great players do. He's continuing to grow and getting better every single day, but we've got to keep grinding away. It's week by week, and we've got to continue to grow.''
Keeping the Eagles as the team to beat in the NFL can only help Hurts' cause.
That includes winning the games at home a team like the Eagles are supposed to win - like Sunday against the Packers.
SURGING WATSON
After dealing with injuries for much of his rookie season, Packers receiver Christian Watson has come on strong lately.
The second-round pick out of North Dakota State had his first three career touchdown catches in a 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys and followed that up with two touchdown receptions in a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He is the first Packers rookie to catch multiple touchdown passes in back-to-back games since Max McGee in 1954.
FEASTING ON TURNOVERS
Philadelphia has the NFL's best record in part because of a plus-12 turnover margin that leads the NFL. The Eagles entered this week's action having picked off 13 passes to tie Buffalo for the NFL lead.
The Eagles essentially are succeeding with the same formula that helped Green Bay the last few years.
Green Bay's plus-32 turnover margin from 2019-21 led all teams during that stretch, but the Packers are at minus-4 this season. Only five NFL teams entered this week with a worse turnover margin.
RODGERS' THUMB
Rodgers hurt his right thumb in the final play of a 27-17 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 9 and has been dealing with the injury ever since. Rodgers acknowledged Wednesday the thumb is broken.
The injury hasn't caused him to miss any games, but it has limited his practice time, and his play hasn't measured up to his MVP performances of the last two seasons. That Giants game started the Packers' current 1-6 tailspin.
FAMILIAR NAME
Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr.'s father played offensive tackle for Philadelphia from 2000-08 and made the Pro Bowl in 2002. Jon Runyan Sr. later served as a two-term Republican congressman from New Jersey and now is the NFL's vice president of policy and rules administration.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|24:26
|35:34
|1st Downs
|19
|29
|Rushing
|5
|21
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-7
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|342
|500
|Total Plays
|49
|79
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|363
|Rush Attempts
|21
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|7.4
|Net Yards Passing
|236
|137
|Comp. - Att.
|17-25
|16-28
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.5
|1-52.0
|Return Yards
|172
|95
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-172
|4-91
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-4
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|4-5 -80%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|236
|PASS YDS
|137
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|363
|
|
|342
|TOTAL YDS
|500
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
13
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|11/16
|140
|2
|2
|13
|
J. Love 10 QB
10
FPTS
|J. Love
|6/9
|113
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
17
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|8
|64
|1
|20
|17
|
A. Jones 33 RB
18
FPTS
|A. Jones
|12
|43
|0
|10
|18
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
13
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Watson 9 WR
21
FPTS
|C. Watson
|6
|4
|110
|1
|63
|21
|
A. Jones 33 RB
18
FPTS
|A. Jones
|4
|3
|56
|1
|30
|18
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|3
|2
|24
|0
|17
|4
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
17
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|4
|3
|24
|0
|11
|17
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
5
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|3
|3
|20
|0
|17
|5
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
9
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|4
|2
|19
|1
|11
|9
|
T. Davis 84 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 20 DB
|R. Ford
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Barnes 51 LB
|K. Barnes
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Walker 7 ILB
|Q. Walker
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
|K. Nixon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 55 OLB
|K. Enagbare
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 OLB
|J. Hollins
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 58 ILB
|I. McDuffie
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DT
|D. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Slaton 93 DT
|T. Slaton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DE
|J. Reed
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
9
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|2/2
|33
|3/4
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|2
|41.5
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
0
FPTS
|K. Nixon
|5
|34.4
|53
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
33
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|16/28
|153
|2
|0
|33
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
33
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|17
|157
|0
|42
|33
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
30
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|21
|143
|2
|28
|30
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
10
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|8
|39
|1
|10
|10
|
B. Scott 35 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Scott
|3
|24
|0
|19
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Smith 6 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Smith
|9
|4
|50
|0
|17
|9
|
A. Brown 11 WR
12
FPTS
|A. Brown
|6
|4
|46
|1
|23
|12
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
12
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|5
|3
|35
|1
|30
|12
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
30
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|3
|3
|17
|0
|7
|30
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
10
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|10
|
G. Calcaterra 81 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Calcaterra
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Slay 2 CB
|D. Slay
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 32 SAF
|R. Blankenship
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DE
|F. Cox
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 98 DT
|L. Joseph
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 FS
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 33 CB
|J. Scott
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 93 DT
|M. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
10
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|2/2
|54
|4/5
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|1
|52.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Scott 35 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Scott
|4
|22.8
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith (K.Enagbare).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PHI 25(14:56 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to D.Smith.
|+24 YD
3 & 10 - PHI 25(14:50 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles right end pushed ob at PHI 49 for 24 yards (R.Ford). GB-D.Savage was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 49(14:18 - 1st) M.Sanders left tackle to GB 46 for 5 yards (P.Smith; A.Amos).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 46(13:43 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to GB 38 for 8 yards (K.Barnes).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 38(13:18 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to GB 32 for 6 yards (J.Alexander).
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 32(12:46 - 1st) M.Sanders right end to GB 34 for -2 yards (J.Hollins - R.Douglas).
|+28 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 34(12:09 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle pushed ob at GB 6 for 28 yards (A.Amos).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 6(11:44 - 1st) K.Gainwell up the middle to GB 4 for 2 yards (K.Enagbare; A.Amos).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 4(11:25 - 1st) K.Gainwell up the middle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:19 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:19 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 66 yards from PHI 35 to GB -1. K.Nixon to GB 9 for 10 yards (Z.Pascal).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 9(11:16 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to C.Watson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GB 9(11:11 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 15 for 6 yards (J.Hargrave; J.Sweat).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - GB 15(10:32 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right intended for A.Lazard INTERCEPTED by J.Scott (D.Slay) at GB 29. J.Scott ran ob at GB 29 for no gain (R.Cobb).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 29(10:23 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to GB 23 for 6 yards (Q.Walker).
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 23(9:43 - 1st) J.Hurts left end pushed ob at GB 15 for 8 yards (A.Amos).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 15(9:08 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(9:02 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 62 yards from PHI 35 to GB 3. K.Nixon to GB 41 for 38 yards (N.Dean).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GB 41(8:51 - 1st) A.Jones right end to PHI 49 for 10 yards (M.Epps).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 49(8:13 - 1st) A.Jones left guard to 50 for -1 yards (F.Cox).
|+30 YD
2 & 11 - GB 50(7:33 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to PHI 20 for 30 yards (T.Edwards).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(6:51 - 1st) A.Dillon left guard for 20 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:40 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:40 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 57 yards from GB 35 to PHI 8. B.Scott to PHI 28 for 20 yards (D.Leavitt).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 28(6:34 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 35 for 7 yards (K.Enagbare).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 35(6:08 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 37 for 2 yards (K.Enagbare).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PHI 37(5:30 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 37 for no gain (K.Enagbare).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - PHI 37(5:06 - 1st) J.Hurts FUMBLES (Aborted) at PHI 37 - recovered by PHI-M.Sanders at PHI 37. M.Sanders to PHI 37 for no gain (R.Douglas).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 37(5:00 - 1st) A.Jones right end to PHI 35 for 2 yards (J.Hargrave; K.White).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GB 35(4:25 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to R.Cobb.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - GB 35(4:22 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to PHI 32 for 3 yards (J.Scott; T.Edwards).
|+21 YD
4 & 5 - GB 32(3:37 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to C.Watson to PHI 11 for 21 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). PHI-C.Gardner-Johnson was injured during the play. He is Out. Penalty on PHI-K.White - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GB 11(3:16 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Cobb for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:09 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:09 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(3:09 - 1st) M.Sanders right end to PHI 24 for -1 yards (P.Smith).
|+23 YD
2 & 11 - PHI 24(2:32 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to PHI 47 for 23 yards (R.Douglas).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 47(2:02 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to M.Sanders to GB 49 for 4 yards (Q.Walker).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 49(1:35 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to GB 45 for 4 yards (K.Barnes - J.Reed).
|+42 YD
3 & 2 - PHI 45(0:53 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles right end pushed ob at GB 3 for 42 yards (R.Douglas).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 3(0:13 - 1st) J.Hurts right end to GB 2 for 1 yard (R.Ford; K.Enagbare).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 2(15:00 - 2nd) M.Sanders right guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(14:54 - 2nd) A.Dillon left end to GB 29 for 4 yards (M.Williams; L.Joseph).
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - GB 29(14:10 - 2nd) A.Dillon right end to GB 41 for 12 yards (T.Edwards; M.Epps).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - GB 41(13:26 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to PHI 42 for 17 yards (R.Blankenship).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 42(12:42 - 2nd) A.Dillon right end to PHI 36 for 6 yards (H.Reddick).
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - GB 36(12:04 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to PHI 28 for 8 yards (R.Blankenship; J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 28(11:20 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle intended for T.Davis INTERCEPTED by R.Blankenship at PHI 18. R.Blankenship to PHI 22 for 4 yards (R.Tonyan).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 22(11:12 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep left to D.Smith to PHI 39 for 17 yards (J.Alexander).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 39(10:42 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 44 for 5 yards (T.Slaton; D.Lowry).
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 44(10:06 - 2nd) J.Hurts left tackle to GB 39 for 17 yards (R.Ford). PENALTY on GB-A.Amos - Low Block - 15 yards - enforced at GB 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 24(9:43 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles right end pushed ob at GB 22 for 2 yards (K.Enagbare; Q.Walker).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PHI 22(9:02 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right. Penalty on PHI-I.Seumalo - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|Fumble
3 & 8 - PHI 22(8:56 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to GB 22 for no gain (R.Ford; K.Barnes). FUMBLES (R.Ford) - RECOVERED by GB-Q.Walker at GB 24. Q.Walker pushed ob at PHI 13 for 63 yards (J.Hurts).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 13(8:38 - 2nd) A.Jones left end for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on GB-E.Jenkins - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PHI 10.
|-3 YD
1 & 17 - GB 20(8:32 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to PHI 23 for -3 yards (J.Bradberry) [R.Quinn].
|+23 YD
2 & 20 - GB 23(7:50 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to A.Jones for 23 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(7:41 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 61 yards from GB 35 to PHI 4. B.Scott to PHI 28 for 24 yards (T.Carpenter).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 28(7:37 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders to PHI 35 for 7 yards (K.Barnes - Q.Walker).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PHI 35(6:50 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 30 for -5 yards (J.Hollins).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PHI 30(6:02 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
4 & 8 - PHI 30(5:55 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 52 yards to GB 18 - Center-R.Lovato - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 18(5:48 - 2nd) A.Dillon right guard to GB 27 for 9 yards (D.Slay).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - GB 27(5:08 - 2nd) A.Jones right guard to GB 33 for 6 yards (J.Sweat; M.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 33(4:32 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 30 for -3 yards (J.Sweat).
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - GB 30(3:46 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Cobb to GB 38 for 8 yards (D.Slay).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GB 38(3:01 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 29 for -9 yards (F.Cox).
|Punt
4 & 14 - GB 29(2:22 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 42 yards to PHI 29 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by B.Covey.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 29(2:16 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to Q.Watkins pushed ob at PHI 33 for 4 yards (R.Douglas).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PHI 33(2:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to A.Brown.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 33(1:56 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to GB 48 for 19 yards (R.Ford).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 48(1:21 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to K.Gainwell pushed ob at GB 41 for 7 yards (K.Barnes).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PHI 41(1:16 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 48 for -11 yards (sack split by J.Reed and P.Smith).
|+13 YD
3 & 14 - PHI 48(1:10 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to GB 39 for 13 yards (Q.Walker; J.Alexander). GB-I.McDuffie was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - PHI 39(0:54 - 2nd) J.Hurts right guard to GB 35 for 4 yards (R.Douglas).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 35(0:30 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked ob at GB 35 for 0 yards (R.Ford). PENALTY on GB-R.Douglas - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at GB 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 30(0:24 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 30(0:19 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep right to Q.Watkins for 30 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 70 yards from PHI 35 to GB -5. K.Nixon to GB 47 for 52 yards (B.Scott - K.Wallace).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 47(14:51 - 3rd) A.Jones right end to GB 49 for 2 yards (J.Hargrave).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - GB 49(14:09 - 3rd) A.Jones left end to 50 for 1 yard (R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GB 50(13:26 - 3rd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 45 for -5 yards (sack split by H.Reddick and B.Graham).
|Punt
4 & 12 - GB 45(12:50 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 41 yards to PHI 14 - Center-J.Coco - downed by GB-C.Ballentine. PHI-P.Johnson was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 14(12:42 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 14(12:38 - 3rd) M.Sanders right end pushed ob at PHI 35 for 21 yards (R.Ford).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 35(11:59 - 3rd) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 43 for 8 yards (Q.Walker).
|+28 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 43(11:23 - 3rd) M.Sanders up the middle to GB 29 for 28 yards (R.Ford).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 29(10:54 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to GB 21 for 8 yards (A.Amos; J.Alexander).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 21(10:19 - 3rd) J.Hurts left end to GB 17 for 4 yards (A.Amos).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 17(9:46 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to G.Calcaterra to GB 19 for -2 yards (K.Nixon).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - PHI 19(9:03 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to D.Smith (J.Alexander).
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - PHI 19(8:58 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to GB 5 for 14 yards (J.Alexander).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 5(8:26 - 3rd) K.Gainwell right end to GB 1 for 4 yards (Q.Walker). GB-K.Barnes was injured during the play.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - PHI 1(7:43 - 3rd) PENALTY on PHI-L.Dickerson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at GB 1 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 6(7:23 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:19 - 3rd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:19 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 59 yards from PHI 35 to GB 6. K.Nixon to GB 25 for 19 yards (S.Bradley).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(7:15 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to C.Watson to GB 36 for 11 yards (D.Slay). PENALTY on PHI-R.Blankenship - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at GB 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 49(6:51 - 3rd) A.Dillon left tackle to PHI 48 for 1 yard (T.Edwards).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - GB 48(6:12 - 3rd) A.Dillon up the middle to PHI 38 for 10 yards (M.Epps).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38(5:36 - 3rd) A.Dillon right end to PHI 36 for 2 yards (K.White). PENALTY on PHI-L.Joseph - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 31(5:10 - 3rd) A.Jones right guard to PHI 24 for 7 yards (R.Blankenship).
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - GB 24(4:24 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to PHI 13 for 11 yards (T.Edwards; R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 13(3:44 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Dillon.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GB 13(3:41 - 3rd) A.Jones right end to PHI 7 for 6 yards (H.Reddick).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - GB 7(2:58 - 3rd) A.Jones right guard to PHI 6 for 1 yard (H.Reddick).
|Penalty
4 & Goal - GB 6(2:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on GB-Y.Nijman - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 6 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - GB 11(2:06 - 3rd) M.Crosby 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:03 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 67 yards from GB 35 to PHI -2. B.Scott to PHI 26 for 28 yards (C.Ballentine).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 26(1:58 - 3rd) J.Hurts right tackle to PHI 32 for 6 yards (I.McDuffie).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 32(1:31 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles left end to PHI 41 for 9 yards (I.McDuffie).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 41(0:44 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders pushed ob at PHI 47 for 6 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PHI 47(0:08 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - PHI 47(15:00 - 4th) K.Gainwell right guard to GB 43 for 10 yards (Q.Walker; I.McDuffie).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 43(14:25 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to Q.Watkins.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 43(14:22 - 4th) M.Sanders right guard to GB 40 for 3 yards (P.Smith).
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - PHI 40(13:44 - 4th) K.Gainwell left tackle to GB 35 for 5 yards (R.Douglas - Q.Walker).
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - PHI 35(13:26 - 4th) J.Hurts left guard to GB 33 for 2 yards (A.Amos; P.Smith).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 33(12:43 - 4th) B.Scott left guard to GB 14 for 19 yards (J.Alexander). GB-J.Alexander was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 14(12:12 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 14(12:08 - 4th) B.Scott right tackle to GB 13 for 1 yard (T.Slaton).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PHI 13(11:24 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to Q.Watkins.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - PHI 13(11:14 - 4th) J.Elliott 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:11 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 25(11:11 - 4th) A.Jones left tackle to GB 25 for no gain (L.Joseph).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GB 25(10:30 - 4th) J.Love pass short left to A.Dillon to GB 30 for 5 yards (T.Edwards; R.Blankenship). GB-A.Dillon was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - GB 30(9:44 - 4th) J.Love pass short right to A.Lazard pushed ob at GB 37 for 7 yards (D.Slay).
|+63 YD
1 & 10 - GB 37(9:10 - 4th) J.Love pass short middle to C.Watson for 63 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:00 - 4th) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 63 yards from GB 35 to PHI 2. B.Scott to PHI 21 for 19 yards (E.Wilson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 21(8:55 - 4th) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 32 for 11 yards (K.Clark).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 32(8:10 - 4th) J.Hurts right end to PHI 33 for 1 yard (R.Ford).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - PHI 33(7:26 - 4th) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to PHI 43 for 10 yards (D.Wyatt).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 43(6:41 - 4th) B.Scott left end pushed ob at PHI 47 for 4 yards (K.Nixon).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 47(5:55 - 4th) M.Sanders right end pushed ob at PHI 49 for 2 yards (R.Douglas; R.Ford).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - PHI 49(5:15 - 4th) K.Gainwell left guard to GB 43 for 8 yards (K.Enagbare; Q.Walker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 43(4:34 - 4th) K.Gainwell left tackle to GB 41 for 2 yards (Q.Walker; T.Slaton).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 41(3:52 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to Q.Watkins to GB 40 for 1 yard (K.Nixon).
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - PHI 40(3:09 - 4th) K.Gainwell right guard to GB 36 for 4 yards (P.Smith).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - PHI 36(2:21 - 4th) J.Elliott 54 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:16 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 71 yards from PHI 35 to GB -6. K.Nixon to GB 47 for 53 yards (K.Wallace).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GB 47(2:09 - 4th) J.Love pass short middle to C.Watson to PHI 38 for 15 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 38(2:00 - 4th) J.Love pass incomplete deep right to A.Jones.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - GB 38(1:56 - 4th) J.Love pass short middle to A.Lazard to PHI 21 for 17 yards (K.White - J.Scott). PHI-R.Blankenship was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 21(1:46 - 4th) J.Love pass incomplete deep right to C.Watson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GB 21(1:39 - 4th) J.Love pass short left to R.Tonyan to PHI 15 for 6 yards (J.Scott).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - GB 15(1:18 - 4th) J.Love pass incomplete short middle to R.Cobb (K.Wallace).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - GB 15(1:11 - 4th) M.Crosby 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks onside 9 yards from GB 35 to GB 44. J.Stoll (didn't try to advance) to GB 44 for no gain.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 44(1:07 - 4th) M.Sanders left tackle to GB 42 for 2 yards (K.Barnes).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 42(1:01 - 4th) M.Sanders right tackle to GB 37 for 5 yards (D.Lowry).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - PHI 37(0:57 - 4th) M.Sanders right tackle to GB 33 for 4 yards (A.Amos).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 33(0:24 - 4th) J.Hurts kneels to GB 34 for -1 yards.
