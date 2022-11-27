|
|
Jacobs caps huge day with TD in OT, Raiders beat Seahawks
SEATTLE (AP) Josh Jacobs sprinted 86 yards for a game-ending touchdown and the Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime for the second straight week, beating the Seattle Seahawks 40-34 on Sunday.
Jacobs finished with a franchise-record 229 yards rushing and two scores. He also had six catches for 74 yards, and his 303 yards from scrimmage were the most in franchise history and the seventh-most in an NFL game in the Super Bowl era.
Jacobs had never had a touchdown run longer than 28 yards, and his extraordinary dash was reminiscent of the Raiders' Bo Jackson running untouched for a long TD against the Seahawks at the Kingdome on Nov. 30, 1987.
Las Vegas (4-7) finished with 283 yards rushing and its 576 total yards were the third-most ever allowed by the Seahawks (6-5), who fell one game behind San Francisco in the NFC West.
Las Vegas forced overtime thanks to Derek Carr's 5-yard touchdown toss to Foster Moreau in the corner of the end zone with 1:54 remaining that made it 34-all. Carr threw an interception on the first play of the game but finished 25 of 36 for 295 yards and three touchdowns.
The Raiders also got a break when Jacobs appeared to fumble inside the 10 just before Moreau's touchdown catch, but officials ruled his forward progress had been stopped.
Seattle suffered a second straight loss after losing two weeks ago in Germany against Tampa Bay. Geno Smith was 27 of 37 for 328 yards and two touchdowns. But Seattle's rushing attack struggled for the second straight game, although Kenneth Walker III ran for two TDs.
In overtime, Daniel Carlson missed a 56-yard field goal attempt on Las Vegas' first possession. But Seattle went three-and-out, and on the next play from scrimmage, Jacobs broke free.
Jacobs is the fourth player in the Super Bowl era with at least 300 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in a game, and the first since Adrian Peterson set the single-game record for rushing yards (296) in 2007. He's the first player since at least 1950 with at least 225 yards rushing and 70 yards receiving in the same game.
The 86-yard TD run was the fourth-longest overtime touchdown in league history.
For most of the game, it appeared Las Vegas would squander its chance to win despite its unstoppable rushing attack. Coach Josh McDaniels twice decided to kick field goals instead of keeping his offense on the field. He also called a head-scratching toss sweep to Jacobs on fourth down in the fourth quarter that Seattle stopped.
But Carr was terrific on the tying drive in regulation. He went 6 of 8, including a spectacular one-handed catch by Davante Adams for 28 yards, and he floated the touchdown pass to Moreau perfectly into the back corner.
Seattle had a final chance to win in regulation and appeared to have a first down near midfield on Smith's pass to DK Metcalf with 57 seconds left. But after a lengthy review it was determined Metcalf didn't have control of the ball as he rolled over and hit the sideline. Smith was sacked by Maxx Crosby on the next play and Seattle punted.
INJURIES
Raiders DT Andrew Billings limped off the field in the fourth quarter and was later carted to the locker room. ... Seattle S Ryan Neal suffered an elbow injury in overtime and backup Josh Jones took a poor angle on Jacobs' winning run.
THROWBACKS
The Seahawks announced that sometime during the 2023 season the team will wear throwback uniforms with the silver helmets, blue jerseys and silver pants Seattle sported in the 1990s.
UP NEXT
Raiders: Host the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.
Seahawks: At the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:20
|25:40
|1st Downs
|27
|22
|Rushing
|13
|6
|Passing
|14
|15
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|576
|372
|Total Plays
|77
|63
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|283
|65
|Rush Attempts
|40
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.1
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|293
|307
|Comp. - Att.
|25-36
|27-37
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.5
|4-47.8
|Return Yards
|108
|102
|Punts - Returns
|3-11
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-73
|2-52
|Int. - Returns
|1-24
|2-39
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|293
|PASS YDS
|307
|
|
|283
|RUSH YDS
|65
|
|
|576
|TOTAL YDS
|372
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
26
FPTS
|D. Carr
|25/36
|295
|3
|2
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
47
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|33
|229
|2
|86
|47
|
Z. White 35 RB
2
FPTS
|Z. White
|2
|28
|0
|17
|2
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
13
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|3
|16
|0
|7
|13
|
D. Carr 4 QB
26
FPTS
|D. Carr
|2
|10
|0
|7
|26
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
14
FPTS
|D. Adams
|11
|7
|74
|0
|28
|14
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
47
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|7
|6
|74
|0
|28
|47
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
16
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|5
|4
|63
|1
|36
|16
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
13
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|3
|3
|39
|1
|18
|13
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
12
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|7
|3
|33
|1
|17
|12
|
K. Cole 84 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Cole
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Johnson 45 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Harmon 30 CB
|D. Harmon
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Webb 27 CB
|S. Webb
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|4-5
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 25 SS
|T. Moehrig
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|0
|
R. Teamer 33 DB
|R. Teamer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 50 ILB
|J. Brown
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Billings 97 DT
|A. Billings
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hall 21 CB
|T. Hall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Peko 92 NT
|K. Peko
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horsted 80 TE
|J. Horsted
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 91 DT
|B. Nichols
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
|J. Jacobs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Masterson 59 LB
|L. Masterson
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
|A. Abdullah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Butler 58 LB
|D. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Adams 17 WR
|D. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Farley 49 DB
|M. Farley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
10
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|2/3
|36
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|2
|45.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
13
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|3
|24.3
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Cole 84 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Cole
|3
|3.7
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
23
FPTS
|G. Smith
|27/37
|328
|2
|1
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
16
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|14
|26
|2
|14
|16
|
G. Smith 7 QB
23
FPTS
|G. Smith
|5
|22
|0
|18
|23
|
T. Homer 25 RB
12
FPTS
|T. Homer
|2
|8
|0
|4
|12
|
M. Goodwin 11 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Goodwin
|1
|7
|0
|7
|7
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
20
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|15
|11
|90
|0
|24
|20
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
15
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|7
|3
|68
|1
|35
|15
|
M. Goodwin 11 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Goodwin
|3
|3
|48
|0
|21
|7
|
T. Homer 25 RB
12
FPTS
|T. Homer
|3
|2
|45
|1
|27
|12
|
N. Fant 87 TE
6
FPTS
|N. Fant
|3
|3
|34
|0
|24
|6
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
3
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|3
|2
|17
|0
|12
|3
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
16
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|16
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|2
|2
|13
|0
|9
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Barton 57 ILB
|C. Barton
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 ILB
|J. Brooks
|7-9
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 NT
|A. Woods
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 26 SS
|R. Neal
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DE
|P. Ford
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bellore 44 FB
|N. Bellore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 6 FS
|Q. Diggs
|2-4
|0.0
|2
|0
|
J. Jones 42 SS
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mafe 53 OLB
|B. Mafe
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brown 22 CB
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 10 OLB
|U. Nwosu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Irvin 55 OLB
|B. Irvin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Woolen 27 CB
|T. Woolen
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 93 DE
|S. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 NT
|B. Mone
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lewis 68 OG
|D. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Myers 5 K
|J. Myers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Homer 25 RB
|T. Homer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Coleman 28 CB
|J. Coleman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 77 DE
|Q. Jefferson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
10
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|34
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|4
|47.8
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|2
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to LV 0. A.Abdullah to LV 20 for 20 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 20(14:55 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep middle intended for D.Adams INTERCEPTED by Q.Diggs at LV 36. Q.Diggs ran ob at LV 12 for 24 yards (J.Jacobs).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 12(14:45 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to D.Metcalf (T.Moehrig).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 12(14:39 - 1st) K.Walker right end for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:32 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:32 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(14:32 - 1st) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 28 for 3 yards (A.Woods - C.Barton).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LV 28(13:55 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson (J.Brooks).
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - LV 28(13:50 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to A.Abdullah to LV 40 for 12 yards (C.Bryant).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 40(13:13 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 40 for no gain (C.Barton).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LV 40(12:33 - 1st) T.Munford reported in as eligible. D.Carr pass short right to F.Moreau pushed ob at SEA 49 for 11 yards (J.Brooks).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 49(11:57 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to SEA 43 for 6 yards (B.Mone; B.Mafe).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LV 43(11:18 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to SEA 43 for no gain (A.Woods - B.Irvin).
|+20 YD
3 & 4 - LV 43(10:35 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep left to M.Hollins pushed ob at SEA 23 for 20 yards (J.Jones) [U.Nwosu]. LV-D.Carr was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 23(10:19 - 1st) LV#3 J Stidham in at QB J.Jacobs right end to SEA 18 for 5 yards (U.Nwosu; C.Barton).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LV 18(9:37 - 1st) LV #4 Carr back in at QB. (Shotgun) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to F.Moreau [P.Ford].
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - LV 18(9:30 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep right to A.Abdullah for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LV-A.Abdullah - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(9:24 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole. PENALTY on SEA-T.Woolen - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 25 to SEA 10. D.Dallas to SEA 36 for 26 yards (L.Masterson; M.Farley).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 36(9:19 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant ran ob at SEA 42 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 42(8:51 - 1st) G.Smith scrambles up the middle to SEA 48 for 6 yards (D.Perryman).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 48(8:08 - 1st) K.Walker right guard to SEA 45 for -3 yards (A.Billings).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - SEA 45(7:41 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to W.Dissly.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - SEA 45(7:38 - 1st) G.Smith sacked at SEA 36 for -9 yards (sack split by A.Billings and B.Nichols).
|Punt
4 & 22 - SEA 36(6:57 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 51 yards to LV 13 - Center-C.Tinker. K.Cole to LV 24 for 11 yards (N.Bellore).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 24(6:44 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 26 for 2 yards (J.Brooks; R.Neal).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LV 26(6:04 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep middle intended for F.Moreau INTERCEPTED by Q.Diggs (C.Barton) at 50. Q.Diggs ran ob at LV 35 for 15 yards (D.Adams; J.Jacobs).
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(5:55 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep middle to N.Fant to LV 11 for 24 yards (D.Harmon).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 11(5:19 - 1st) K.Walker right end to LV 6 for 5 yards (R.Ya-Sin - L.Masterson).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SEA 6(4:42 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf [M.Crosby]. LV-K.Peko was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SEA 6(4:32 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right intended for D.Metcalf INTERCEPTED by D.Harmon [M.Crosby] at LV -9. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf (D.Harmon) [M.Crosby].
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SEA 6(4:27 - 1st) J.Myers 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 61 yards from SEA 35 to LV 4. A.Abdullah to LV 24 for 20 yards (T.Homer; J.Coleman).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 24(4:18 - 1st) D.Carr sacked at LV 22 for -2 yards (P.Ford).
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - LV 22(3:39 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 24 for 2 yards (R.Neal; P.Ford).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LV 24(2:58 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to M.Hollins.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LV 24(2:52 - 1st) A.Cole punts 50 yards to SEA 26 - Center-T.Sieg. D.Dallas to SEA 37 for 11 yards (D.Butler; L.Masterson).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 37(2:40 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle to W.Dissly to SEA 42 for 5 yards (T.Moehrig).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - SEA 42(2:07 - 1st) K.Walker left guard to SEA 43 for 1 yard (D.Perryman; B.Nichols).
|+24 YD
3 & 4 - SEA 43(1:25 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at LV 33 for 24 yards (D.Harmon).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 33(0:46 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf ran ob at LV 20 for 13 yards (T.Moehrig).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 20(0:09 - 1st) K.Walker right guard to LV 16 for 4 yards (M.Crosby).
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 16(15:00 - 2nd) K.Walker left end to LV 19 for -3 yards (C.Ferrell; B.Nichols).
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - SEA 19(14:19 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to LV 11 for 8 yards (D.Harmon).
|Penalty
4 & 1 - SEA 11(13:59 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to T.Lockett to LV 4 for 7 yards (J.Brown). PENALTY on SEA-P.Haynes - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at LV 11 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - SEA 16(13:38 - 2nd) J.Myers 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(13:34 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 59 yards from SEA 35 to LV 6. A.Abdullah to LV 39 for 33 yards (J.Myers; N.Bellore).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 39(13:26 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams to LV 48 for 9 yards (M.Jackson).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - LV 48(12:53 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to SEA 48 for 4 yards (J.Brooks; A.Woods).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 48(12:11 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to SEA 45 for 3 yards (M.Jackson).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - LV 45(11:32 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to SEA 44 for 1 yard (J.Brooks).
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - LV 44(10:52 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams ran ob at SEA 36 for 8 yards.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - LV 36(10:12 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins for 36 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:02 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(10:02 - 2nd) D.Dallas left guard to SEA 27 for 2 yards (M.Crosby).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 27(9:28 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Dallas to SEA 36 for 9 yards (D.Harmon) [C.Ferrell].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 36(8:47 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep middle intended for T.Lockett INTERCEPTED by D.Perryman at LV 46. D.Perryman to SEA 30 for 24 yards (D.Lewis).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(8:29 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SEA 31 for 6 yards (S.Webb).
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 31(8:10 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 35 for 4 yards (D.Harmon).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(7:39 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to W.Dissly to SEA 47 for 12 yards (S.Webb).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 47(7:01 - 2nd) K.Walker right end pushed ob at 50 for 3 yards (R.Teamer).
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 50(6:33 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to K.Walker ran ob at LV 37 for 13 yards (D.Harmon).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 37(6:05 - 2nd) K.Walker left guard to LV 35 for 2 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+35 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 35(5:27 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep right to T.Lockett for 35 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:21 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(5:21 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left end to LV 30 for 5 yards (J.Brooks; Q.Diggs).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - LV 30(4:37 - 2nd) D.Carr scrambles right end ran ob at LV 37 for 7 yards (R.Neal).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 37(4:02 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 38 for 1 yard (M.Jackson - Q.Jefferson).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - LV 38(3:21 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at LV 45 for 7 yards (R.Neal).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - LV 45(2:38 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams ran ob at LV 49 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 49(2:00 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle to SEA 46 for 5 yards (J.Brooks; B.Mafe).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - LV 46(1:27 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to K.Cole to SEA 43 for 3 yards (C.Bryant; M.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LV 43(0:49 - 2nd) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs left tackle to SEA 43 for no gain (B.Irvin).
|+8 YD
4 & 2 - LV 43(0:42 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left end ran ob at SEA 35 for 8 yards (J.Brooks).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 35(0:36 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins to SEA 33 for 2 yards (C.Barton).
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - LV 33(0:28 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep middle to F.Moreau to SEA 16 for 17 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 16(0:21 - 2nd) D.Carr scrambles right end ran ob at SEA 13 for 3 yards (C.Barton).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - LV 13(0:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on LV - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 13 - No Play.
|Field Goal
2 & 12 - LV 18(0:14 - 2nd) D.Carlson 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 66 yards from LV 35 to SEA -1. D.Dallas to SEA 25 for 26 yards (J.Horsted - A.Abdullah). LV-J.Horsted was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(14:55 - 3rd) K.Walker right guard to SEA 30 for 5 yards (B.Nichols - D.Perryman).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SEA 30(14:16 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant to SEA 34 for 4 yards (J.Brown; D.Perryman).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 34(13:37 - 3rd) G.Smith up the middle to SEA 37 for 3 yards (A.Billings).
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 37(13:06 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short middle to T.Lockett ran ob at LV 35 for 28 yards (D.Harmon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 35(12:30 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to T.Lockett [M.Crosby].
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 35(12:25 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short middle to M.Goodwin to LV 14 for 21 yards (T.Hall).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 14(11:55 - 3rd) K.Walker left guard for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:46 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(11:46 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams ran ob at LV 32 for 7 yards (J.Brooks).
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - LV 32(11:04 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 44 for 12 yards (M.Jackson; J.Brooks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 44(10:20 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Adams (M.Jackson).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LV 44(10:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on LV-F.Moreau - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LV 44 - No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - LV 39(10:14 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to SEA 48 for 13 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - LV 48(9:31 - 3rd) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs right end to SEA 44 for 4 yards (A.Woods).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LV 44(8:49 - 3rd) Z.White left guard to SEA 33 for 11 yards (B.Mafe - C.Barton).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LV 33(8:07 - 3rd) Z.White up the middle to SEA 16 for 17 yards (C.Bryant; M.Jackson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 16(7:22 - 3rd) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs up the middle to SEA 14 for 2 yards (J.Brooks).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - LV 14(6:39 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to SEA 10 for 4 yards (J.Brooks; C.Barton).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - LV 10(5:56 - 3rd) A.Abdullah left end to SEA 7 for 3 yards (Q.Diggs; T.Woolen).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - LV 7(5:06 - 3rd) D.Carlson 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(5:03 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 27 for 2 yards (J.Brown; C.Ferrell).
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 27(4:38 - 3rd) K.Walker up the middle to SEA 24 for -3 yards (D.Perryman).
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - SEA 24(4:00 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 28 for 4 yards (R.Teamer).
|Punt
4 & 7 - SEA 28(3:22 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 44 yards to LV 28 - Center-C.Tinker. K.Cole to LV 27 for -1 yards (N.Bellore). PENALTY on LV-R.Teamer - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 28.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 18(3:12 - 3rd) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs left guard to LV 23 for 5 yards (A.Woods).
|+28 YD
2 & 5 - LV 23(2:27 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to SEA 49 for 28 yards (Q.Diggs; M.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 49(1:44 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to D.Adams (S.Harris).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LV 49(1:37 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to SEA 45 for 4 yards (P.Ford).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LV 45(0:56 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to F.Moreau.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - LV 45(0:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on LV-T.Sieg - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 45 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - LV 50(0:51 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 41 yards to SEA 9 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by D.Dallas.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 9(0:44 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf ran ob at SEA 17 for 8 yards.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - SEA 17(0:25 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Metcalf to SEA 25 for 8 yards (S.Webb).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 4th) G.Smith pass deep middle to M.Goodwin to SEA 46 for 21 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|-13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 46(14:23 - 4th) K.Walker up the middle to SEA 33 for -13 yards (D.Perryman - T.Hall).
|+27 YD
2 & 23 - SEA 33(13:45 - 4th) G.Smith pass deep left to T.Homer to LV 40 for 27 yards (J.Brown).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 40(13:11 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at LV 33 for 7 yards (S.Webb).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - SEA 33(12:54 - 4th) T.Homer left guard to LV 29 for 4 yards (J.Brown).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 29(12:19 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to LV 23 for 6 yards (S.Webb).
|-4 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 23(11:54 - 4th) G.Smith to LV 27 for -4 yards. FUMBLES - RECOVERED by LV-C.Jones at LV 27.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 27(11:50 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 33 for 6 yards (B.Mone).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - LV 33(11:13 - 4th) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 39 for 6 yards (T.Woolen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 39(10:30 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 39 for no gain (U.Nwosu).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LV 39(9:51 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to LV 48 for 9 yards (C.Barton).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LV 48(9:28 - 4th) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 48 for no gain (B.Irvin; J.Brooks). Official measurement.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - LV 48(9:01 - 4th) J.Jacobs left end to LV 47 for -1 yards (C.Barton - S.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 47(8:55 - 4th) G.Smith sacked at SEA 46 for -7 yards (sack split by M.Crosby and A.Billings). LV-A.Billings was injured during the play.
|+18 YD
2 & 17 - SEA 46(8:28 - 4th) G.Smith scrambles up the middle pushed ob at LV 36 for 18 yards (D.Perryman).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 36(7:57 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to T.Lockett.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 36(7:52 - 4th) T.Homer right guard to LV 32 for 4 yards (K.Peko).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - SEA 32(7:10 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left to T.Lockett. PENALTY on LV-R.Ya-Sin - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at LV 32 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 27(7:03 - 4th) K.Walker left end to LV 25 for 2 yards (D.Perryman; L.Masterson).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 25(6:24 - 4th) M.Goodwin right end ran ob at LV 18 for 7 yards (R.Teamer).
|+18 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 18(5:44 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to T.Homer for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:37 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:37 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 25(5:37 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to F.Moreau.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - LV 25(5:33 - 4th) D.Carr pass deep right to D.Adams pushed ob at SEA 47 for 28 yards (M.Jackson).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LV 47(4:56 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to SEA 33 for 14 yards (C.Barton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 33(4:21 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Adams (L.Collier).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LV 33(4:18 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at SEA 22 for 11 yards (R.Neal).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 22(4:12 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to A.Abdullah to SEA 13 for 9 yards (J.Brooks).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - LV 13(3:41 - 4th) J.Jacobs left end to SEA 10 for 3 yards (J.Brooks; T.Woolen).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 10(3:00 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to SEA 7 for 3 yards (A.Woods).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - LV 7(2:14 - 4th) PENALTY on LV-J.Eluemunor - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 7 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - LV 12(2:14 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to SEA 5 for 7 yards (C.Bryant - Q.Diggs).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - LV 5(2:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to F.Moreau for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:54 - 4th) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(1:54 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to D.Dallas to SEA 29 for 4 yards (J.Brown; D.Perryman).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 29(1:32 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to M.Goodwin to SEA 35 for 6 yards (T.Moehrig).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 35(1:09 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to T.Lockett.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SEA 35(1:02 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf ran ob at SEA 47 for 12 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (No Huddle - Shotgun) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SEA 35(0:58 - 4th) G.Smith sacked at SEA 30 for -5 yards (M.Crosby).
|Punt
4 & 15 - SEA 30(0:48 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 58 yards to LV 12 - Center-C.Tinker. K.Cole MUFFS catch - and recovers at LV 9. K.Cole to LV 9 for no gain (T.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(10:00 - 5) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 30 for 5 yards (C.Barton).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LV 30(9:22 - 5) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to J.Jacobs [B.Irvin].
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - LV 30(9:16 - 5) D.Carr pass short middle to K.Cole to LV 39 for 9 yards (C.Bryant).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LV 39(8:30 - 5) J.Jacobs up the middle to SEA 46 for 15 yards (C.Barton).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 46(7:49 - 5) J.Jacobs right end to SEA 42 for 4 yards (P.Ford).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - LV 42(7:08 - 5) D.Carr pass short middle to M.Hollins to SEA 37 for 5 yards (J.Brooks; T.Woolen).
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - LV 37(6:27 - 5) J.Jacobs left guard to SEA 38 for -1 yards (S.Harris). SEA-R.Neal was injured during the play.
|No Good
4 & 2 - LV 38(5:56 - 5) D.Carlson 56 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 46(5:51 - 5) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at LV 49 for 5 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SEA 49(5:25 - 5) K.Walker right guard to LV 49 for no gain (B.Nichols; K.Peko).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SEA 49(4:43 - 5) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to T.Homer [M.Crosby].
|Punt
4 & 5 - SEA 49(4:39 - 5) M.Dickson punts 35 yards to LV 14 - Center-C.Tinker - fair catch by K.Cole.
