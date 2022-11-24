|
|
|NE
|MIN
Cousins, Vikings overtake Patriots for 33-26 victory
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen in the fourth quarter to push the Minnesota Vikings past the New England Patriots 33-26 on Thursday night.
Justin Jefferson had 139 yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins, who delivered precisely the clutch performance against a formidable defense the Vikings (9-2) needed to bounce back from a blowout loss to Dallas. That gave rookie coach Kevin O'Connell a win over Bill Belichick, who drafted him with the Patriots in 2008.
Mac Jones passed for a career-high 382 yards and two scores to snap a lagging offense to life for the Patriots (6-5), but they ran out of steam down the stretch. Their fourth quarter included two three-and-out punts, a turnover on downs at the Minnesota 39 and a desperation last drive that went nowhere.
Jones found Hunter Henry for a wide-open 37-yard touchdown pass to start the second half for a 23-16 lead. Kene Nwangwu scored on a 97-yard kickoff return to strike right back for the Vikings.
Jones - who went 23 for 27 last week for a career-high completion rate - appeared to hit his tight end for a second score with a twisting catch at the goal line that was ruled a touchdown on the field. The replay reversal - Henry's bottom hand appeared to be under the ball as it bobbled briefly - forced the Patriots to settle for Nick Folk's fourth field goal of the game late in the third quarter.
Another vital call went the Vikings way a few minutes later when Pierre Strong Jr. was called for running into punter Ryan Wright. With a fresh set of downs, Cousins and the Vikings cruised up the field for the go-ahead touchdown.
The Patriots allowed just three points in each of their last two games and brought the NFL sack leader Matt Judon to the stadium where the Vikings were decimated by Dallas just four days earlier while Cousins took a career-high seven sacks.
With standout left tackle Christian Darrisaw sidelined by a concussion, the Vikings gave backup Blake Brandel plenty of extra help and put Cousins in far more favorable situations with shorter drops and quicker throws. The Vikings had 231 yards in the first half, more than the Patriots allowed in the previous two games combined.
Jefferson had his footprints all over this game from the start, when his 3-yard reception on a crossing route in the end zone capped the opening drive. He made catch after improbable catch in tight coverage, including a 36-yard grab on a go route right before he was sandwiched by Jones and Devin McCourty to set up Thielen's touchdown.
Jefferson set the NFL record for most receiving yards in a player's first three seasons to pass Randy Moss. Jefferson has hit the 100-yard mark in 21 of 44 career games.
LITTLE THINGS
The first half was filled with examples of those extra edges the Patriots have long created for themselves under Belichick as one of the league's most well-rounded teams.
Marcus Jones, who had the 84-yard punt return touchdown with 5 seconds left to beat the Jets the previous week, took a second-quarter kickoff 46 yards to set up a tiebreaking field goal. Then after the Vikings took the lead back and Greg Joseph's fifth missed extra point this season, the Patriots saved all three timeouts with 1:30 left to move 70 yards in nine plays for another kick by Folk.
INJURY REPORT
Patriots: RB Damien Harris (thigh) was hurt in the third quarter and didn't return. ... WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) was hurt when he made a diving 26-yard reception on their first snap. He returned late in the second quarter. ... C David Andrews (thigh) and RT Isaiah Wynn (foot) were inactive, replaced in the starting lineup by James Ferentz and Yodny Cajuste.
Vikings: Fourth-stringer Duke Shelley started at CB, with Cameron Dantzler Sr. (ankle), Akayleb Evans (concussion) and Andrew Booth Jr. (knee) all sidelined. ... DE Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) missed his fourth straight game, with James Lynch filling in.
UP NEXT
Patriots: Host the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 1 in another Thursday night game.
Vikings: Host the New York Jets on Dec. 4.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|23:43
|36:17
|1st Downs
|17
|23
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|14
|16
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|409
|358
|Total Plays
|55
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|57
|Rush Attempts
|13
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|2.1
|Net Yards Passing
|364
|301
|Comp. - Att.
|28-39
|31-38
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.0
|3-52.7
|Return Yards
|112
|177
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-46
|6-166
|Int. - Returns
|1-55
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-3 -0%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|364
|PASS YDS
|301
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|57
|
|
|409
|TOTAL YDS
|358
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 10 QB
27
FPTS
|M. Jones
|28/39
|382
|2
|0
|27
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
19
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|7
|36
|0
|14
|19
|
D. Harris 37 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Harris
|5
|16
|0
|7
|1
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
6
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Parker 1 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Parker
|4
|4
|80
|0
|40
|12
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
19
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|10
|9
|76
|0
|40
|19
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
18
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|8
|6
|65
|1
|34
|18
|
H. Henry 85 TE
15
FPTS
|H. Henry
|5
|3
|63
|1
|37
|15
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|4
|3
|62
|0
|26
|9
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
6
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|4
|3
|36
|0
|17
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Dugger 23 SS
|K. Dugger
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 CB
|J. Jones
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McMillan 50 MLB
|R. McMillan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 2 CB
|J. Mills
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
|M. Bryant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 8 OLB
|J. Bentley
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 OLB
|A. Jennings
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 MLB
|J. Tavai
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 13 CB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Schooler 41 DB
|B. Schooler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 25 CB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 NT
|D. Godchaux
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Uche 55 LB
|J. Uche
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DE
|L. Guy
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 MLB
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 3 FS
|J. Peppers
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 98 DT
|C. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
14
FPTS
|N. Folk
|4/4
|46
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Palardy 17 P
|M. Palardy
|3
|41.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|46.0
|46
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|2
|5.5
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
27
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|30/37
|299
|3
|1
|27
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
28
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|28
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 4 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Cook
|22
|42
|0
|6
|9
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|3
|11
|0
|8
|1
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
27
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|27
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
28
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|11
|9
|139
|1
|37
|28
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
21
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|10
|9
|61
|1
|16
|21
|
T. Hockenson TE
15
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|6
|5
|43
|1
|14
|15
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|3
|
J. Mundt 86 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Mundt
|2
|2
|20
|0
|13
|4
|
D. Cook 4 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Cook
|5
|4
|14
|0
|8
|9
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
H. Smith 22 FS
|H. Smith
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 ILB
|J. Hicks
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 ILB
|E. Kendricks
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelley 20 CB
|D. Shelley
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard 93 DE
|J. Bullard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 7 CB
|P. Peterson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 SS
|C. Bynum
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hunter 99 OLB
|D. Hunter
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blacklock 96 DT
|R. Blacklock
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 LB
|P. Jones II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 DB
|C. Sullivan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 92 NT
|J. Lynch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cook 4 RB
|D. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Nailor 83 WR
|J. Nailor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 97 NT
|H. Phillips
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
9
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|2/2
|36
|3/4
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 14 P
|R. Wright
|3
|52.7
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|5
|33.2
|97
|1
|
J. Mundt 86 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Mundt
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Folk kicks 63 yards from NE 35 to MIN 2. K.Nwangwu to MIN 20 for 18 yards (Ma.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 20(14:54 - 1st) D.Cook left end to MIN 24 for 4 yards (L.Guy - J.Tavai).
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 24(14:26 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Mundt to MIN 37 for 13 yards (A.Jennings).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 37(13:41 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson pushed ob at MIN 44 for 7 yards (Jo.Jones). PENALTY on NE-Jo.Jones - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at MIN 44.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 41(13:16 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to NE 25 for 16 yards (K.Dugger).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(12:36 - 1st) J.Jefferson pass short right to A.Thielen pushed ob at NE 14 for 11 yards (M.Bryant).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 14(11:56 - 1st) D.Cook right end to NE 10 for 4 yards (K.Dugger).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 10(11:11 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to NE 6 for 4 yards (D.McCourty - L.Guy).
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - MIN 6(10:44 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:40 - 1st) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(10:40 - 1st) M.Jones to NE 24 for -1 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at NE 24. M.Jones pass deep right to J.Meyers to MIN 49 for 26 yards (H.Smith).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NE 49(10:09 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to MIN 42 for 7 yards (J.Hicks).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NE 42(9:40 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to MIN 38 for 4 yards (Z.Smith).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 38(9:08 - 1st) M.Jones pass short right to H.Henry to MIN 34 for 4 yards (H.Smith - J.Hicks).
|+34 YD
2 & 6 - NE 34(8:29 - 1st) M.Jones pass deep middle to N.Agholor for 34 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:21 - 1st) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 1st) N.Folk kicks 63 yards from NE 35 to MIN 2. K.Nwangwu to MIN 21 for 19 yards (J.Tavai).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 21(8:15 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to MIN 27 for 6 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 27(7:39 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to MIN 30 for 3 yards (L.Guy; D.Godchaux).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIN 30(6:56 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson (Jo.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIN 30(6:51 - 1st) R.Wright punts 56 yards to NE 14 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by Ma.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 14(6:44 - 1st) R.Stevenson right guard to NE 19 for 5 yards (J.Lynch).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NE 19(6:12 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson ran ob at NE 21 for 2 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NE 21(5:40 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short right to R.Stevenson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NE 21(5:37 - 1st) M.Palardy punts 36 yards to MIN 43 - Center-J.Cardona - downed by NE-J.Peppers.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 43(5:27 - 1st) D.Cook left end to MIN 49 for 6 yards (D.Wise). PENALTY on NE-D.Godchaux - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 46(5:01 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen ran ob at NE 44 for 2 yards.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 44(4:23 - 1st) D.Cook left end to NE 46 for -2 yards (R.McMillan).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIN 46(3:43 - 1st) K.Cousins pass deep right intended for K.Osborn INTERCEPTED by Jo.Jones at NE 28. Jo.Jones pushed ob at MIN 17 for 55 yards (D.Cook).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 17(3:28 - 1st) D.Harris left tackle to MIN 14 for 3 yards (J.Bullard - H.Phillips).
|-7 YD
2 & 7 - NE 14(2:53 - 1st) K.Bourne left end to MIN 21 for -7 yards (Z.Smith).
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - NE 21(2:11 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to N.Agholor to MIN 16 for 5 yards (E.Kendricks).
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - NE 16(1:32 - 1st) N.Folk 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 1st) N.Folk kicks 62 yards from NE 35 to MIN 3. K.Nwangwu to MIN 16 for 13 yards (B.Schooler; J.Peppers).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 16(1:23 - 1st) A.Mattison right guard to MIN 15 for -1 yards (A.Phillips - L.Guy).
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - MIN 15(0:47 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to MIN 19 for 4 yards (A.Phillips).
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 19(0:06 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Hockenson pushed ob at MIN 33 for 14 yards (K.Dugger).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 33(15:00 - 2nd) A.Mattison left tackle to MIN 37 for 4 yards (A.Phillips).
|+21 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 37(14:21 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to NE 42 for 21 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 42(13:38 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Hockenson to NE 35 for 7 yards (A.Phillips).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 35(12:57 - 2nd) A.Mattison left guard to NE 27 for 8 yards (K.Dugger).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 27(12:32 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Mundt to NE 20 for 7 yards (J.Bentley).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MIN 20(11:47 - 2nd) D.Cook left end pushed ob at NE 20 for no gain (J.Mills).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - MIN 20(11:19 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to NE 14 for 6 yards (M.Bryant).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 14(10:35 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to D.Cook.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 14(10:29 - 2nd) D.Cook right tackle to NE 9 for 5 yards (M.Bryant - D.McCourty).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MIN 9(9:44 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to NE 2 for 7 yards (Ja.Jones). PENALTY on MIN-E.Ingram - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 9 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - MIN 19(9:13 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to NE 12 for 7 yards (J.Mills).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MIN 12(8:32 - 2nd) G.Joseph 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 62 yards from MIN 35 to NE 3. Ma.Jones to NE 49 for 46 yards (T.Dye). MIN-K.Boyd was injured during the play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NE 49(8:21 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard to MIN 37 for 14 yards (C.Bynum).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37(7:47 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard to MIN 35 for 2 yards (Z.Smith - H.Phillips).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NE 35(7:11 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to K.Bourne to MIN 30 for 5 yards (E.Kendricks - C.Sullivan).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NE 30(6:33 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson to MIN 28 for 2 yards (H.Smith).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - NE 28(5:47 - 2nd) N.Folk 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:41 - 2nd) N.Folk kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(5:41 - 2nd) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 23 for -2 yards (J.Tavai).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MIN 23(5:13 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - MIN 23(5:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-M.Judon - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 23 - No Play.
|+37 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 28(5:08 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson to NE 35 for 37 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 35(4:24 - 2nd) D.Cook up the middle to NE 31 for 4 yards (M.Judon - J.Bentley).
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 31(4:02 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson ran ob at NE 14 for 17 yards (K.Dugger).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 14(3:31 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Hockenson to NE 4 for 10 yards (D.McCourty; J.Mills).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 4(2:43 - 2nd) D.Cook up the middle to NE 1 for 3 yards (D.Wise - D.McCourty).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIN 1(2:00 - 2nd) O.Udoh reported in as eligible. D.Cook left guard to NE 1 for no gain (D.Godchaux; Ca.Davis).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MIN 1(1:35 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Hockenson for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:30 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(1:30 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 30 for 5 yards (H.Smith).
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - NE 30(1:06 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to H.Henry to MIN 48 for 22 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NE 48(0:55 - 2nd) M.Jones pass deep middle to D.Parker to MIN 32 for 16 yards (D.Shelley).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NE 32(0:36 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to D.Parker ran ob at MIN 18 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 18(0:30 - 2nd) M.Jones sacked at MIN 18 for 0 yards (J.Hicks).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - NE 18(0:24 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short middle to N.Agholor to MIN 5 for 13 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NE 5(0:10 - 2nd) M.Jones spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NE 5(0:09 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne (D.Shelley).
|Field Goal
3 & 5 - NE 5(0:06 - 2nd) N.Folk 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 27 for 2 yards (H.Phillips).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NE 27(14:25 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson to NE 34 for 7 yards (P.Peterson - J.Hicks).
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - NE 34(13:40 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to D.Parker to NE 44 for 10 yards (E.Kendricks; D.Shelley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 44(13:05 - 3rd) D.Harris right guard to NE 44 for no gain (J.Bullard).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NE 44(12:27 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short left to N.Agholor to 50 for 6 yards (J.Lynch; E.Kendricks).
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - NE 50(11:46 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Meyers to MIN 37 for 13 yards (H.Smith).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 37(11:09 - 3rd) M.Jones pass incomplete short right.
|+37 YD
2 & 10 - NE 37(11:03 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short middle to H.Henry for 37 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 3rd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:41 - 3rd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(10:41 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson pushed ob at NE 36 for 11 yards (J.Hicks).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 36(10:10 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short left to N.Agholor pushed ob at NE 42 for 6 yards (D.Shelley).
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 42(9:43 - 3rd) R.Stevenson right tackle to 50 for 8 yards (H.Phillips; C.Bynum).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 50(9:02 - 3rd) R.Stevenson left guard to MIN 47 for 3 yards (D.Hunter).
|+40 YD
2 & 7 - MIN 47(8:21 - 3rd) M.Jones pass deep left to D.Parker to MIN 7 for 40 yards (D.Shelley).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIN 7(7:33 - 3rd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MIN 7(7:29 - 3rd) R.Stevenson right end to MIN 6 for 1 yard (C.Bynum - H.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIN 6(6:50 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short left to H.Henry for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to H.Henry (C.Sullivan).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MIN 6(6:46 - 3rd) N.Folk 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:43 - 3rd) N.Folk kicks 67 yards from NE 35 to MIN -2. K.Nwangwu to MIN 17 for 19 yards (M.Wilson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 17(6:38 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to MIN 23 for 6 yards (J.Bentley; J.Peppers) [J.Mills].
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NE 23(6:02 - 3rd) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 25 for 2 yards (L.Guy; D.Wise).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - NE 25(5:18 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to MIN 28 for 3 yards (K.Dugger).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 28(4:37 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to MIN 31 for 3 yards (Jo.Jones). PENALTY on NE-Jo.Jones - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at MIN 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 46(4:04 - 3rd) D.Cook left end to MIN 49 for 3 yards (D.Wise).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NE 49(3:26 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson (Jo.Jones).
|+25 YD
3 & 7 - NE 49(3:22 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Reagor to NE 26 for 25 yards (D.McCourty).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 26(2:46 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to NE 23 for 3 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - NE 23(2:08 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to NE 16 for 7 yards (J.Bentley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 16(1:28 - 3rd) D.Cook right tackle to NE 16 for no gain (A.Jennings).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NE 16(0:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN-T.Hockenson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NE 16 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - NE 21(0:20 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to A.Thielen. PENALTY on NE-M.Bryant - Unnecessary Roughness - 10 yards - enforced at NE 21 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 11(0:14 - 3rd) D.Cook up the middle to NE 9 for 2 yards (J.Bentley - J.Peppers).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NE 9(15:00 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at NE 18 for -9 yards (J.Uche).
|No Gain
3 & 17 - NE 18(14:17 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to A.Thielen (J.Mills).
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - NE 18(14:11 - 4th) G.Joseph 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:07 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(14:07 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 26 for 1 yard (C.Sullivan - J.Hicks).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIN 26(13:31 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle to N.Agholor (E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIN 26(13:27 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete deep right to J.Meyers (C.Bynum).
|Punt
4 & 9 - MIN 26(13:19 - 4th) M.Palardy punts 56 yards to MIN 18 - Center-J.Cardona. J.Reagor to MIN 29 for 11 yards (B.Schooler - J.Bentley).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 29(13:06 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 33 for 4 yards (D.Godchaux; J.Bentley).
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - NE 33(12:38 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to MIN 30 for -3 yards (R.McMillan) [M.Judon].
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NE 30(11:51 - 4th) PENALTY on MIN-J.Jefferson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 30 - No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 14 - NE 25(11:51 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Hockenson to MIN 36 for 11 yards (K.Dugger - Jo.Jones).
|Penalty
4 & 3 - NE 36(11:04 - 4th) R.Wright punts 56 yards to NE 8 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by Ma.Jones. PENALTY on NE-P.Strong - Running Into the Kicker - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 36 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 41(10:56 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to D.Cook to MIN 49 for 8 yards (R.McMillan).
|+36 YD
2 & 2 - NE 49(10:27 - 4th) K.Cousins pass deep left to J.Jefferson to NE 15 for 36 yards (D.McCourty) [M.Judon].
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NE 15(9:40 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:34 - 4th) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(9:34 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to N.Agholor to NE 26 for 1 yard (D.Shelley).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - MIN 26(9:01 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 34 for 8 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIN 34(8:20 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to H.Henry.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIN 34(8:14 - 4th) M.Palardy punts 31 yards to MIN 35 - Center-J.Cardona - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 35(8:07 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to K.Osborn to MIN 43 for 8 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NE 43(7:25 - 4th) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 44 for 1 yard (D.Wise).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - NE 44(6:40 - 4th) K.Osborn left end to MIN 49 for 5 yards (D.McCourty).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 49(5:59 - 4th) D.Cook left guard to MIN 49 for no gain (L.Guy; J.Bentley).
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - NE 49(5:16 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to MIN 45 for -4 yards (J.Mills).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NE 45(4:32 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NE 45(4:29 - 4th) R.Wright punts 43 yards to NE 12 - Center-A.DePaola. Ma.Jones to NE 13 for 1 yard (J.Nailor).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 13(4:21 - 4th) M.Jones pass short right to K.Bourne to NE 27 for 14 yards (H.Smith).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 27(3:52 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle.
|+40 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 27(3:48 - 4th) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson pushed ob at MIN 33 for 40 yards (H.Smith).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 33(3:38 - 4th) R.Stevenson left end to MIN 30 for 3 yards (D.Shelley; E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIN 30(3:02 - 4th) M.Jones pass short middle to R.Stevenson to MIN 30 for no gain (E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIN 30(2:15 - 4th) M.Jones sacked at MIN 39 for -9 yards (D.Hunter).
|No Gain
4 & 16 - MIN 39(2:00 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete deep right to N.Agholor. NE-N.Agholor was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 39(1:54 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 38 for -1 yards (D.Godchaux - L.Guy).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - NE 38(1:10 - 4th) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 40 for 2 yards (K.Dugger - M.Judon).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NE 40(1:06 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 40 for no gain (K.Dugger; M.Judon).
|Punt
4 & 9 - NE 40(1:02 - 4th) R.Wright punts 59 yards to NE 1 - Center-A.DePaola. Ma.Jones to NE 11 for 10 yards (P.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 11(0:53 - 4th) M.Jones sacked at NE 2 for -9 yards (R.Blacklock).
|+17 YD
2 & 19 - MIN 2(0:28 - 4th) M.Jones pass deep right to K.Bourne to NE 19 for 17 yards (P.Peterson).
|+23 YD
3 & 2 - MIN 19(0:08 - 4th) M.Jones pass deep left to J.Meyers to NE 42 for 23 yards (E.Kendricks).
-
ATL
WAS
0
040.5 O/U
-4
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
BAL
JAC
0
043.5 O/U
+4
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
CHI
NYJ
0
038.5 O/U
-6
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
CIN
TEN
0
043.5 O/U
+3
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
DEN
CAR
0
036 O/U
+1
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
HOU
MIA
0
047 O/U
-14
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
TB
CLE
0
042.5 O/U
+3.5
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
LAC
ARI
0
048 O/U
+3
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
LV
SEA
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
LAR
KC
0
042 O/U
-15.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
NO
SF
0
043 O/U
-9.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
GB
PHI
0
046.5 O/U
-6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
PIT
IND
0
039 O/U
-2.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BUF
DET
28
25
Final CBS
-
NYG
DAL
20
28
Final FOX
-
NE
MIN
26
33
Final NBC