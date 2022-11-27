|
TB
CLE
Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs
CLEVELAND (AP) Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff.
After all, he's not leaving.
The Browns gave him one anyway.
Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension.
Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady, his former teammate in New England.
''I mean this in no disrespect,'' Brissett said when asked how he felt after the comeback win. ''But in the words of Tom Brady, that was (expletive) awesome. That was (expletive) awesome.''
Chubb powered through a pile of bodies at the goal line as the Browns (4-7) sent Brissett off with a win as they transition to Watson, who was banned by the NFL for sexual misconduct allegations. He'll start next week in Houston, which traded him to Cleveland in March.
So this was a special one for Brissett, who has been invaluable to the Browns during another turbulent season.
''I'm obviously grateful for this opportunity and grateful for those men in that room,'' said Brissett, who also threw a key block on receiver Anthony Schwartz's 31-yard TD run. ''This was a great game to kind of end it on, but we have to stack them.''
Chubb's short TD was set up when Brissett c onnected on a 45-yard pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper, who found himself wide open when Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis III slipped and fell near midfield.
The Browns forced OT on tight end David Njoku's remarkable, one-handed TD catch with 32 seconds left in regulation. Njoku extended his left arm to haul in Brissett's 12-yard scoring strike in the back of the end zone.
''I threw it, and I thought I threw it too high and I was about to start crying,'' Brissett said. ''I saw him pull it down, and I was like, `I could have ran up and kissed him.' Clearly I didn't.''
Brady threw two touchdown passes, but couldn't get anything going in the 10-minute OT as the Bucs (5-6) were unable to keep their momentum going following a bye.
''Seventeen points isn't going to do it,'' Brady said. ''It's been the same thing all year. We're not scoring enough points. Every play is an individual win or loss, and we're losing too many. There were too many plays where we were not on the right page, and we've got to correct that.''
Led by All-Pro end Myles Garrett, who had 1 1/2 sacks, the Browns held Tampa Bay without a point on its final seven possessions.
Garrett played the final minutes of regulation and OT in extreme pain after aggravating a shoulder injury sustained in a car crash.
''It hurt really bad,'' said Garrett, who intends to put off surgery until after the season. ''I thought I had broken something.''
Brady completed 29 of 43 passes for 246 yards and was sacked three times.
Brissett went 23 of 37 for 210 yards with one TD and an interception. Chubb finished with 116 yards on 26 carries.
Brady opened the second half by completing his first six passes, including a 28-yarder to Mike Evans, who became the first Tampa Bay player to reach 10,000 yards receiving.
The Buccaneers took a 17-10 lead when Brady connected with rookie Ko Kieft on a 5-yard scoring pass. It was the 638th TD pass for Brady, and No. 1 for Kieft, who is listed as the team's fourth-string tight end.
LITTLE STINKER
Stadium security personnel caught a skunk that was on the loose inside FirstEnergy Stadium during the game.
The critter was searching for food and hid under a step in the lower bowl section above the tunnel leading to Cleveland's locker room. The skunk was trapped with a box and released unharmed.
LAWN JOB
Large circular rings of tire tracks were still visible on Cleveland's field after an intruder broke into the stadium earlier in the week and drove a vehicle on the turf.
The unknown suspect, who broke into the stadium on Monday night, caused superficial damage and divots.
Police are investigating the incident, which forced the stadium's maintenance crew to make repairs to get the surface game ready.
INJURIES
Buccaneers: RT Tristan Wirfs was carted off the field in OT after sustaining an apparent serious leg injury. He favored the leg while walking in the locker room. ''You hope it's not as bad as it looks,'' coach Todd Bowles said.
Browns: CB A.J. Green (head) left the field after making a low tackle late in the first quarter. An official noticed Green staggering and escorted him off.
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: Host New Orleans on Dec. 5.
Browns: Watson plays his first game in 700 days against the Texans, who drafted him in 2017.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:22
|33:38
|1st Downs
|16
|22
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|325
|367
|Total Plays
|66
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|189
|Rush Attempts
|20
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|229
|178
|Comp. - Att.
|29-43
|23-37
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|9-70
|5-42
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-47.2
|6-54.8
|Return Yards
|24
|142
|Punts - Returns
|2-24
|5-75
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-67
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|178
|
|
|96
|RUSH YDS
|189
|
|
|325
|TOTAL YDS
|367
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
21
FPTS
|T. Brady
|29/43
|246
|2
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. White 29 RB
19
FPTS
|R. White
|14
|64
|0
|35
|19
|
J. Jones 6 WR
8
FPTS
|J. Jones
|1
|15
|0
|15
|8
|
K. Vaughn 21 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Vaughn
|4
|15
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Brady 12 QB
21
FPTS
|T. Brady
|1
|2
|0
|2
|21
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
29
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|13
|12
|110
|1
|23
|29
|
R. White 29 RB
19
FPTS
|R. White
|9
|9
|45
|0
|8
|19
|
J. Jones 6 WR
8
FPTS
|J. Jones
|4
|3
|40
|0
|26
|8
|
M. Evans 13 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Evans
|9
|2
|31
|0
|28
|5
|
C. Brate 84 TE
3
FPTS
|C. Brate
|5
|2
|15
|0
|9
|3
|
K. Kieft 41 TE
7
FPTS
|K. Kieft
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|7
|
B. Perriman 16 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|8-5
|0.5
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|4-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 OLB
|A. Nelson
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Delaney 30 DB
|D. Delaney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DE
|R. Nunez-Roches
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Gilbert 54 LB
|U. Gilbert
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 LB
|C. Nassib
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 FS
|M. Edwards
|2-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
V. Vea 50 NT
|V. Vea
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tryon-Shoyinka 9 OLB
|J. Tryon-Shoyinka
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Avery 59 OLB
|G. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Otton 88 TE
|C. Otton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. White 29 RB
|R. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kieft 41 TE
|K. Kieft
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DE
|W. Gholston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. McCollum 27 CB
|Z. McCollum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Hall 90 DE
|L. Hall
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
5
FPTS
|R. Succop
|1/1
|42
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|9
|47.2
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Darden
|2
|12.0
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|23/37
|210
|1
|1
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
19
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|26
|116
|1
|28
|19
|
A. Schwartz 10 WR
11
FPTS
|A. Schwartz
|1
|31
|1
|31
|11
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|2
|27
|0
|17
|14
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|5
|15
|0
|9
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
16
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|12
|7
|94
|0
|45
|16
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
13
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|7
|5
|29
|1
|12
|13
|
D. Bell 18 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Bell
|6
|4
|23
|0
|9
|6
|
A. Schwartz 10 WR
11
FPTS
|A. Schwartz
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|11
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
19
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|19
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|4
|2
|16
|0
|9
|3
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
2
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|2
|2
|9
|0
|9
|2
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 28 OLB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 31 CB
|T. Graham Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Delpit 22 SS
|G. Delpit
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fields II 42 OLB
|T. Fields II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 OLB
|S. Takitaki
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 96 DT
|J. Elliott
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Schwartz 10 WR
|A. Schwartz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Green 38 CB
|A. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Clowney 90 DE
|J. Clowney
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
J. Kunaszyk 51 ILB
|J. Kunaszyk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 DB
|R. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 54 MLB
|D. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 99 DT
|T. Bryan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Stille 90 DT
|B. Stille
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
5
FPTS
|C. York
|1/2
|51
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|6
|54.8
|1
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 34 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Ford
|2
|33.5
|44
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|5
|15.0
|29
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 66 yards from TB 35 to CLE -1. J.Ford to CLE 22 for 23 yards (K.Kieft).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 22(14:56 - 1st) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 27 for 5 yards (R.Nunez-Roches).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 27(14:12 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 34 for 7 yards (C.Davis).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 34(13:33 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to CLE 46 for 12 yards (C.Davis).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 46(12:58 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 45 for -1 yards (W.Gholston).
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - CLE 45(12:20 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones to TB 46 for 9 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - CLE 46(11:34 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to TB 31 for 15 yards (A.Winfield).
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 31(10:53 - 1st) A.Schwartz right end for 31 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Handoff to 27 K. Hunt pitch to 10. A. Schwartz
|PAT Good
|(10:45 - 1st) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 1st) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(10:45 - 1st) J.Wells reported in as eligible. R.White right guard to TB 32 for 7 yards (S.Takitaki; J.Clowney).
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - TB 32(10:09 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 35 for 3 yards (D.Ward).
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - TB 35(9:38 - 1st) R.White left tackle pushed ob at CLE 30 for 35 yards (M.Emerson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 30(8:57 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to R.White to CLE 25 for 5 yards (T.Fields).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TB 25(8:17 - 1st) K.Vaughn left tackle to CLE 21 for 4 yards (J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - TB 21(7:37 - 1st) K.Vaughn left tackle to CLE 15 for 6 yards (T.Fields).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 15(6:55 - 1st) R.White left guard to CLE 11 for 4 yards (G.Delpit).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - TB 11(6:15 - 1st) J.Wells reported in as eligible. PENALTY on TB-J.Wells - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 11 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - TB 16(5:56 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to J.Jones to CLE 10 for 6 yards (D.Ward).
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - TB 10(5:17 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on CLE-D.Ward - Defensive Pass Interference - declined.
|PAT Good
|(5:11 - 1st) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(5:11 - 1st) J.Brissett scrambles right end pushed ob at CLE 35 for 10 yards (D.White). PENALTY on TB-D.White - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at CLE 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 50(4:42 - 1st) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left guard to TB 44 for 6 yards (L.David; R.Nunez-Roches).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - CLE 44(3:59 - 1st) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass short right to H.Bryant to TB 35 for 9 yards (A.Winfield).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 35(3:18 - 1st) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left guard to TB 33 for 2 yards (A.Nelson; M.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLE 33(2:36 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to D.Njoku.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLE 33(2:32 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to D.Peoples-Jones (C.Davis). TB-C.Davis was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CLE 33(2:27 - 1st) C.York 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 1st) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(2:22 - 1st) R.White left guard to TB 27 for 2 yards (A.Green).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TB 27(1:47 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to R.White to TB 33 for 6 yards (A.Green; S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TB 33(1:22 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Brate (A.Wright).
|Punt
4 & 2 - TB 33(1:19 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 47 yards to CLE 20 - Center-Z.Triner. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 32 for 12 yards (R.White).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 32(1:08 - 1st) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 32 for no gain (C.Nassib).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 32(0:28 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Cooper to CLE 36 for 4 yards (J.Dean).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - CLE 36(15:00 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Njoku pushed ob at CLE 41 for 5 yards (L.David). Cleveland challenged the short of the line to gain ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CLE 41(14:32 - 2nd) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 43 for 2 yards (D.White).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 43(13:52 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to H.Bryant to TB 49 for 8 yards (V.Vea). PENALTY on CLE-J.Conklin - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 43 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - CLE 38(13:25 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to Dav.Bell to CLE 47 for 9 yards (D.White).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 47(12:55 - 2nd) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 48 for 1 yard (A.Nelson).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CLE 48(12:14 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to A.Cooper.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CLE 48(12:09 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 52 yards to end zone - Center-C.Hughlett - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 20(12:01 - 2nd) K.Vaughn left guard to TB 21 for 1 yard (M.Garrett; J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - TB 21(11:26 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to R.White to TB 29 for 8 yards (T.Graham).
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - TB 29(10:43 - 2nd) J.Wells reported in as eligible. R.White right guard to TB 28 for -1 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Punt
4 & 2 - TB 28(10:00 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 42 yards to CLE 30 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by D.Peoples-Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 30(9:53 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to Dav.Bell to CLE 36 for 6 yards (K.Neal).
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - CLE 36(9:16 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to N.Chubb pushed ob at TB 48 for 16 yards (D.White).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 48(8:51 - 2nd) J.Brissett scrambles left end to TB 31 for 17 yards (D.White).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 31(8:19 - 2nd) N.Chubb right tackle to TB 23 for 8 yards (K.Neal - M.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CLE 23(7:45 - 2nd) N.Chubb right tackle to TB 23 for no gain (A.Hicks).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - CLE 23(7:03 - 2nd) K.Hunt left guard to TB 14 for 9 yards (M.Edwards - L.David).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 14(6:21 - 2nd) K.Hunt right end to TB 11 for 3 yards (W.Gholston). PENALTY on CLE-D.Peoples-Jones - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 14 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - CLE 24(5:55 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to Dav.Bell pushed ob at TB 20 for 4 yards (J.Dean).
|-1 YD
2 & 16 - CLE 20(5:21 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to TB 21 for -1 yards (A.Nelson).
|No Gain
3 & 17 - CLE 21(4:42 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to TB 21 for no gain (G.Avery - M.Edwards).
|No Good
4 & 17 - CLE 21(3:58 - 2nd) C.York 39 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 29(3:53 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to TB 45 for 16 yards (M.Emerson). PENALTY on TB-M.Evans - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at TB 29 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - TB 19(3:33 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 28 for 9 yards (J.Johnson).
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - TB 28(2:55 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to R.White to TB 32 for 4 yards (M.Emerson).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - TB 32(2:14 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 38 for 6 yards (J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TB 38(2:00 - 2nd) T.Brady up the middle to TB 40 for 2 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 40(1:41 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 47 for 7 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+23 YD
2 & 3 - TB 47(1:24 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to CLE 30 for 23 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 30(1:05 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to M.Evans.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 30(1:01 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to M.Evans (M.Emerson).
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - TB 30(0:55 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate to CLE 24 for 6 yards (T.Graham).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TB 24(0:43 - 2nd) R.Succop 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 2nd) J.Camarda kicks 66 yards from TB 35 to CLE -1. J.Ford to CLE 43 for 44 yards (D.Delaney).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 43(0:31 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to Dav.Bell [K.Neal].
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 43(0:26 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Cooper to CLE 47 for 4 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CLE 47(0:09 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - CLE 47(0:05 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep middle INTERCEPTED by M.Edwards [V.Vea] at TB -2. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.White right end to TB 23 for -2 yards (J.Clowney).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TB 23(14:25 - 3rd) T.Brady sacked at TB 17 for -6 yards (J.Elliott).
|+8 YD
3 & 18 - TB 17(13:42 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to J.Jones to TB 25 for 8 yards (G.Delpit - J.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 10 - TB 25(13:06 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 62 yards to CLE 13 - Center-Z.Triner. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 42 for 29 yards (U.Gilbert).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 42(12:51 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short right to H.Bryant to CLE 42 for no gain (L.David) [A.Winfield].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 42(12:12 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 42 for no gain (R.Nunez-Roches).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CLE 42(11:42 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to A.Cooper [G.Avery].
|Punt
4 & 10 - CLE 42(11:36 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 58 yards to end zone - Center-C.Hughlett - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - TB 20(11:29 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans pushed ob at TB 48 for 28 yards (D.Ward).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 48(10:56 - 3rd) R.White right guard to TB 49 for 1 yard (R.Harrison).
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - TB 49(10:17 - 3rd) J.Jones right end to CLE 36 for 15 yards (G.Delpit).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TB 36(9:36 - 3rd) J.Wells reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass deep left to C.Godwin to CLE 14 for 22 yards (D.Ward).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 14(8:56 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to CLE 11 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TB 11(8:21 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to R.White to CLE 5 for 6 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - TB 5(7:44 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to K.Kieft for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 3rd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(7:41 - 3rd) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right guard to CLE 30 for 5 yards (J.Tryon).
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 30(7:09 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 41 for 11 yards (K.Neal).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 41(6:24 - 3rd) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left guard to CLE 43 for 2 yards (W.Gholston; V.Vea).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 43(5:56 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Njoku to CLE 48 for 5 yards (K.Neal).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CLE 48(5:13 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Peoples-Jones (C.Davis).
|Punt
4 & 3 - CLE 48(5:10 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 41 yards to TB 11 - Center-C.Hughlett - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 11(5:03 - 3rd) R.White left guard to TB 12 for 1 yard (G.Delpit; J.Elliott).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - TB 12(4:27 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 13 for 1 yard (J.Clowney; T.Graham).
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - TB 13(3:44 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 15 for 2 yards (T.Graham).
|Punt
4 & 6 - TB 15(3:06 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 63 yards to CLE 22 - Center-Z.Triner. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 38 for 16 yards (C.Otton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 38(2:54 - 3rd) J.Brissett sacked at CLE 30 for -8 yards (A.Nelson).
|+4 YD
2 & 18 - CLE 30(2:06 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short right to Dav.Bell to CLE 34 for 4 yards (K.Neal; J.Tryon).
|Penalty
3 & 14 - CLE 34(1:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on TB-G.Avery - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CLE 39(1:04 - 3rd) J.Brissett sacked at CLE 31 for -8 yards (sack split by K.Neal and L.Hall).
|Punt
4 & 17 - CLE 31(0:24 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 56 yards to TB 13 - Center-C.Hughlett. J.Darden to TB 30 for 17 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TB 30(0:13 - 3rd) R.White left guard to TB 41 for 11 yards (J.Johnson; T.Fields).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 41(15:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to C.Godwin.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TB 41(14:56 - 4th) J.Wells reported in as eligible. R.White right tackle to TB 42 for 1 yard (D.Ward; D.Jones).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - TB 42(14:15 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to M.Evans. CLE-R.Harrison was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on CLE-M.Emerson - Defensive Pass Interference - 13 yards - enforced at TB 42 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 45(14:11 - 4th) K.Vaughn right guard to CLE 41 for 4 yards (B.Stille; T.Bryan).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TB 41(13:34 - 4th) J.Wells reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to J.Jones [B.Stille].
|Penalty
3 & 6 - TB 41(13:28 - 4th) PENALTY on TB-D.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 41 - No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - TB 46(13:28 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate to CLE 37 for 9 yards (M.Emerson; D.Jones).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - TB 37(12:41 - 4th) PENALTY on TB - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 37 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TB 42(12:41 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 42 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Triner - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 20(12:33 - 4th) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 23 for 3 yards (A.Hicks).
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 23(11:58 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Schwartz to CLE 40 for 17 yards (D.White).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 40(11:17 - 4th) N.Chubb right tackle to TB 45 for 15 yards (M.Edwards - K.Neal).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 45(10:38 - 4th) N.Chubb left guard to TB 43 for 2 yards (J.Dean - A.Winfield).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLE 43(9:57 - 4th) J.Brissett sacked at 50 for -7 yards (sack split by D.White and C.Nassib).
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - CLE 50(9:11 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to K.Hunt to TB 44 for 6 yards (D.White - A.Winfield).
|No Gain
4 & 9 - CLE 44(8:26 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 45(8:20 - 4th) R.White left guard to TB 47 for 2 yards (J.Elliott).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TB 47(7:44 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to R.White to CLE 48 for 5 yards (M.Emerson).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TB 48(7:03 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans (M.Emerson).
|Punt
4 & 3 - TB 48(6:59 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 43 yards to CLE 5 - Center-Z.Triner - downed by TB-Z.McCollum.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 5(6:52 - 4th) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 5 for no gain (D.White; C.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 5(6:06 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to A.Schwartz. Penalty on CLE-A.Schwartz - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - CLE 5(5:58 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to CLE 17 for 12 yards (C.Davis).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 17(5:19 - 4th) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 20 for 3 yards (A.Winfield - Z.McCollum).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CLE 20(4:46 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to Dav.Bell.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - CLE 20(4:42 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku to CLE 28 for 8 yards (L.David).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 28(4:02 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to K.Hunt to CLE 29 for 1 yard (C.Davis). PENALTY on TB-Z.McCollum - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 28 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 33(3:51 - 4th) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 32 for -1 yards (V.Vea).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CLE 32(3:26 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper [W.Gholston].
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CLE 32(3:20 - 4th) J.Brissett sacked at CLE 23 for -9 yards (R.Nunez-Roches).
|Punt
4 & 20 - CLE 23(2:41 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 57 yards to TB 20 - Center-C.Hughlett - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 20(2:35 - 4th) R.White left tackle to TB 17 for -3 yards (T.Fields).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - TB 17(2:30 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - TB 17(2:26 - 4th) T.Brady sacked at TB 10 for -7 yards (sack split by M.Garrett and J.Clowney).
|Punt
4 & 20 - TB 10(2:21 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 48 yards to CLE 42 - Center-Z.Triner. D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at TB 46 for 12 yards (D.Delaney).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 46(2:10 - 4th) N.Chubb left guard to TB 40 for 6 yards (K.Neal; D.White).
|+28 YD
2 & 4 - CLE 40(2:00 - 4th) N.Chubb left tackle ran ob at TB 12 for 28 yards (A.Winfield).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 12(1:53 - 4th) N.Chubb right guard to TB 11 for 1 yard (A.Hicks - M.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CLE 11(1:20 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to K.Hunt (D.White).
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - CLE 11(1:16 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku to TB 12 for -1 yards (L.David).
|+12 YD
4 & 10 - CLE 12(0:37 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Njoku for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 4th) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 4th) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(0:32 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to R.White to TB 26 for 1 yard (D.Ward).
|+26 YD
2 & 9 - TB 26(0:15 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep left to J.Jones to CLE 48 for 26 yards (G.Delpit).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 48(0:08 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Brate (M.Emerson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 48(0:02 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right (G.Delpit).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(10:00 - 5) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 31 for 6 yards (S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TB 31(9:41 - 5) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - TB 31(9:35 - 5) PENALTY on CLE-M.Garrett - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at TB 31 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 36(9:35 - 5) T.Brady pass short right to R.White pushed ob at TB 40 for 4 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TB 40(9:04 - 5) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Brate.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - TB 40(9:01 - 5) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin pushed ob at TB 47 for 7 yards (T.Graham).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 47(8:39 - 5) T.Brady pass short left to R.White to CLE 47 for 6 yards (S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TB 47(8:08 - 5) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to B.Perriman (M.Emerson).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - TB 47(8:04 - 5) T.Brady pass short middle to R.White to CLE 37 for 10 yards (D.Jones) [T.Bryan]. PENALTY on TB-D.Smith - Illegal Use of Hands - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - TB 43(7:39 - 5) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans [M.Garrett].
|Punt
4 & 14 - TB 43(7:35 - 5) J.Camarda punts 42 yards to CLE 15 - Center-Z.Triner. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 21 for 6 yards (U.Gilbert).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 21(7:26 - 5) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 19 for -2 yards (C.Nassib).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - CLE 19(6:47 - 5) J.Brissett scrambles left end pushed ob at CLE 26 for 7 yards (A.Winfield). PENALTY on CLE-J.Wills - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at CLE 19 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - CLE 10(6:17 - 5) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to D.Njoku.
|+3 YD
3 & 21 - CLE 10(6:10 - 5) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 13 for 3 yards (D.White).
|Punt
4 & 18 - CLE 13(5:39 - 5) C.Bojorquez punts 65 yards to TB 22 - Center-C.Hughlett. J.Darden to TB 35 for 13 yards (A.Schwartz). PENALTY on TB-Z.McCollum - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at TB 29.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 19(5:27 - 5) R.White left guard to TB 24 for 5 yards (S.Takitaki; J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - TB 24(4:49 - 5) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 38 for 14 yards (T.Graham).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 38(4:14 - 5) R.White right end to TB 39 for 1 yard (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TB 39(3:35 - 5) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to M.Evans. TB-T.Wirfs was injured during the play. He is Out.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TB 39(3:29 - 5) T.Brady sacked at TB 35 for -4 yards (M.Garrett).
|Punt
4 & 13 - TB 35(2:54 - 5) J.Camarda punts 36 yards to CLE 29 - Center-Z.Triner - downed by TB-P.O'Connor.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 29(2:45 - 5) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to CLE 46 for 17 yards (A.Winfield - D.White). TB-A.Winfield was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 46(2:00 - 5) N.Chubb right tackle to 50 for 4 yards (D.White; L.David).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 50(1:35 - 5) N.Chubb left tackle to TB 48 for 2 yards (A.Nelson).
|+45 YD
3 & 4 - CLE 48(0:56 - 5) J.Brissett pass deep right to A.Cooper pushed ob at TB 2 for 46 yards (D.Delaney). The Replay Official reviewed the runner was out of bounds ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Brissett pass deep right to A.Cooper pushed ob at TB 3 for 45 yards (D.Delaney).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CLE 3(0:48 - 5) N.Chubb right guard to TB 3 for no gain (L.David).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CLE 3(0:24 - 5) J.Hudson reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right guard for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on TB-K.Neal - Defensive Offside - declined.
