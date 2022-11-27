|
49ers top Saints 13-0, first to blank New Orleans since 2001
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco forced two fumbles from Alvin Kamara to become the first team in nearly 21 years to hold New Orleans scoreless, and the 49ers beat the Saints 13-0 Sunday for their fourth straight win.
The Niners (7-4) set the tone on defense from the opening drive, when Fred Warner forced a fumble by Kamara that he recovered, and they didn't let up from there.
They stopped the Saints (4-8) near the goal line twice in the second half - including another fumble by Kamara to post their first shutout since beating Washington 9-0 on Oct. 20, 2019.
New Orleans had the longest active scoring streak and fourth longest in NFL history at 332 games since being blanked by San Francisco in the 2001 finale.
Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 222 yards and a touchdown, and San Francisco won on a day when the offense wasn't clicking and the running game was bottled up.
The Niners came into the game having not allowed a point in the second half in three straight games but wanted to deliver a dominant 60-minute performance on defense.
They pulled off that feat and haven't allowed a point in more than 94 minutes of game action. They are also the fifth team since 1991 to go four straight games without allowing a second-half point.
Andy Dalton threw for 204 yards and the Saints were held to just 63 on the ground.
Wil Lutz missed a 48-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter after Ryan Ramczyk committed a false start when the Saints attempted to go for it on fourth-and-5.
Kamara then fumbled again near the goal line on a wild play in the fourth quarter. Talanoa Hufanga knocked it loose and Juwan Johnson nearly caught it in the end zone for a Saints touchdown.
But the ball squirted loose after Johnson was hit by Hassan Ridgeway, and Dre Greenlaw recovered at the 1 to keep the Saints off the scoreboard.
San Francisco then stopped the Saints after a first-and-goal from the 4 when Nick Bosa sacked Dalton on fourth down.
The Niners came out passing for a second straight week, with Garoppolo throwing a career-high 28 passes in the first half - the most by a 49ers QB in a first half in 13 years.
But it didn't lead to much scoring with San Francisco settling for a field goal on the opening drive and then scoring on a 5-yard TD pass from Garoppolo to Jauan Jennings with 13 seconds left in the half.
FLAG DAY
During one third-quarter drive for the 49ers, officials called penalties on four straight plays. An interception by Garoppolo was negated by an illegal contact penalty on Chris Harris Jr. to start the barrage of flags.
San Francisco center Jake Brendel was then called for holding on the next play, followed by a roughing the passer on Malcolm Roach and an illegal shift on Kyle Juszczyk.
INJURIES
Saints: CB P.J. Williams (knee) got hurt in the first half.
49ers: RB Elijah Mitchell left the game in third quarter with a knee injury and didn't return. ... OL Spence Burford (ankle) also left in the second half and didn't return.
UP NEXT
Saunts: Visit Tampa Bay on Dec. 5.
49ers: Host Miami on Sunday.
---
AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:10
|34:50
|1st Downs
|14
|21
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|260
|317
|Total Plays
|53
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|96
|Rush Attempts
|22
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|197
|221
|Comp. - Att.
|18-30
|26-37
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-46
|7-64
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.8
|4-43.8
|Return Yards
|78
|18
|Punts - Returns
|2-18
|2-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-60
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|1-3 -33%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|197
|PASS YDS
|221
|
|
|63
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|260
|TOTAL YDS
|317
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
10
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|4
|21
|0
|10
|10
|
T. Hill 7 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Hill
|6
|13
|0
|6
|2
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|7
|13
|0
|6
|6
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|4
|10
|0
|5
|1
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
7
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|1
|6
|0
|6
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Olave 12 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Olave
|9
|5
|62
|0
|20
|11
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
7
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|3
|2
|53
|0
|35
|7
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|7
|6
|37
|0
|10
|6
|
J. Landry 80 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Landry
|4
|2
|20
|0
|12
|4
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
T. Smith 10 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
T. Hill 7 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Hill
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|2
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Elliss 55 OLB
|K. Elliss
|12-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Baun 53 LB
|Z. Baun
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Taylor 27 CB
|A. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Adebo 29 CB
|P. Adebo
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 91 DE
|K. Street
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roby 21 CB
|B. Roby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 6 SS
|M. Maye
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Prentice 46 FB
|A. Prentice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Evans 30 SS
|J. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 90 DE
|T. Kpassagnon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Yiadom 36 CB
|I. Yiadom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 17 WR
|K. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
0
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|4
|45.8
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
7
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|2
|23.5
|26
|0
|
D. Washington 24 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Washington
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
7
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|2
|9.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|26/37
|222
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Mitchell 25 RB
5
FPTS
|E. Mitchell
|7
|35
|0
|12
|5
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
8
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|11
|32
|0
|9
|8
|
J. Mason 41 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Mason
|5
|25
|0
|9
|2
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|4
|4
|0
|3
|14
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|8
|5
|65
|0
|27
|11
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
16
FPTS
|J. Jennings
|7
|6
|49
|1
|13
|16
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|7
|3
|43
|0
|20
|7
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
5
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|4
|3
|26
|0
|14
|5
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
8
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|6
|4
|17
|0
|9
|8
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
E. Mitchell 25 RB
5
FPTS
|E. Mitchell
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|5
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
2
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Hufanga 29 SS
|T. Hufanga
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Lenoir 38 CB
|D. Lenoir
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bosa 97 DE
|N. Bosa
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Al-Shaair 51 OLB
|A. Al-Shaair
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Thomas 20 CB
|A. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 95 DE
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McGill DT
|T. McGill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mason 41 RB
|J. Mason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Ridgeway 98 DT
|H. Ridgeway
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 1 CB
|J. Ward
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 56 DE
|S. Ebukam
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moore 33 DB
|T. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Odum 30 DB
|G. Odum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 31 FS
|T. Gipson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Burks 48 OLB
|O. Burks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
|C. Woerner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
7
FPTS
|R. Gould
|2/2
|46
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|4
|43.8
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|9.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 63 yards from SF 35 to NO 2. R.Shaheed to NO 28 for 26 yards (A.Thomas).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 28(14:55 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to T.Hill to NO 35 for 7 yards (C.Ward; A.Al-Shaair). 1 YAC
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NO 35(14:20 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 37 for 2 yards (D.Greenlaw; F.Warner).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NO 37(13:38 - 1st) M.Ingram right guard to NO 40 for 3 yards (S.Ebukam; C.Ward).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 40(13:02 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 41 for 1 yard (F.Warner). FUMBLES (F.Warner) - touched at NO 43 - RECOVERED by SF-S.Ebukam at NO 43.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 43(12:55 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Juszczyk to NO 41 for 2 yards (M.Maye). 0 YAC
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SF 41(12:16 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right end to NO 39 for 2 yards (K.Elliss).
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - SF 39(11:36 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to NO 19 for 20 yards (P.Williams; P.Adebo). NO-P.Williams was injured during the play. 17 YAC
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 19(10:56 - 1st) D.Samuel up the middle to NO 22 for -3 yards (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - SF 22(10:14 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to J.Jennings (D.Davis).
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - SF 22(10:08 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to R.McCloud to NO 10 for 12 yards (C.Harris) [D.Onyemata]. 0 YAC
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - SF 10(9:37 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left guard to NO 9 for 1 yard (D.Davis).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - SF 9(8:54 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right guard to NO 5 for 4 yards (S.Tuttle - M.Maye).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SF 5(8:14 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SF 5(8:09 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to G.Kittle.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SF 5(8:05 - 1st) R.Gould 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:01 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 67 yards from SF 35 to NO -2. R.Shaheed to NO 19 for 21 yards (J.Mason).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NO 19(7:55 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Trautman to NO 36 for 17 yards (A.Al-Shaair). 13 YAC
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 36(7:19 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-T.Hill - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 36 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - NO 31(7:04 - 1st) T.Hill right tackle to NO 35 for 4 yards (T.Gipson; K.Givens). 7-T.Hill in as quarterback
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NO 35(6:27 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson (D.Greenlaw).
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - NO 35(6:22 - 1st) A.Dalton scrambles left end to NO 45 for 10 yards (F.Warner).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NO 45(5:52 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 45 yards to SF 10 - Center-Z.Wood. R.McCloud to SF 17 for 7 yards (I.Yiadom - K.White).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SF 17(5:43 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to SF 31 for 14 yards (T.Mathieu). 10 YAC
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 31(5:01 - 1st) D.Samuel left end to SF 34 for 3 yards (K.Elliss).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - SF 34(4:21 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to C.McCaffrey to SF 43 for 9 yards (K.Elliss - D.Davis) [K.Street]. 6 YAC
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 43(3:42 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 42 for -1 yards (Z.Baun - D.Davis).
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - SF 42(3:00 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 45 for 3 yards (D.Davis). 0 YAC
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SF 45(2:17 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to C.McCaffrey.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SF 45(2:12 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 44 yards to NO 11 - Center-T.Pepper - fair catch by R.Shaheed.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 11(2:05 - 1st) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 15 for 4 yards (T.Hufanga). 7-T.Hill in as quarterback
|+35 YD
2 & 6 - NO 15(1:24 - 1st) A.Dalton pass deep middle to R.Shaheed to 50 for 35 yards (D.Lenoir). 4 YAC
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 50(0:50 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Olave to SF 48 for 2 yards (C.Ward). 0 YAC
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - NO 48(0:17 - 1st) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 49 for -3 yards (T.McGill).
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - NO 49(15:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara ran ob at SF 43 for 8 yards (T.Hufanga). 12 YAC
|Punt
4 & 3 - NO 43(14:25 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 39 yards to SF 4 - Center-Z.Wood - downed by NO-K.White.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 4(14:14 - 2nd) E.Mitchell left guard to SF 7 for 3 yards (C.Granderson).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - SF 7(13:34 - 2nd) E.Mitchell up the middle to SF 8 for 1 yard (Z.Baun).
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - SF 8(12:50 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 17 for 9 yards (A.Taylor). 1 YAC
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 17(12:08 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to C.McCaffrey to SF 15 for -2 yards (T.Mathieu - D.Davis). 0 YAC
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SF 15(11:23 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep right to B.Aiyuk (P.Adebo) [M.Roach]. Penalty on SF-M.McGlinchey - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - SF 15(11:15 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to C.McCaffrey to SF 17 for 2 yards (P.Adebo; C.Harris). 5 YAC
|Punt
4 & 10 - SF 17(10:33 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 43 yards to NO 40 - Center-T.Pepper. R.Shaheed to NO 47 for 7 yards (G.Odum). PENALTY on SF-S.Womack - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at NO 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 38(10:25 - 2nd) T.Hill pass deep middle to C.Olave to SF 8 for 30 yards (T.Gipson) [N.Bosa]. 7-T.Hill in as quarterback 0 YAC San Francisco challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass incomplete deep middle to C.Olave [N.Bosa]. 7-T.Hill in as quarterback
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NO 38(10:20 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to SF 32 for 6 yards (D.Greenlaw - T.Hufanga). 4 YAC
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NO 32(9:40 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara. PENALTY on NO-R.Ramczyk - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SF 32 - No Play. Penalty on NO-J.Andrews - Offensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NO 42(9:33 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave (J.Ward) [S.Ebukam].
|Punt
4 & 14 - NO 42(9:27 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 42 yards to end zone - Center-A.Prentice - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SF 20(9:17 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to C.McCaffrey to SF 28 for 8 yards (K.Elliss; P.Adebo). 4 YAC
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - SF 28(8:37 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey left end to SF 30 for 2 yards (K.Street).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - SF 30(7:56 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to NO 43 for 27 yards (P.Adebo). 0-YAC
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 43(7:08 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to NO 38 for 5 yards (K.Elliss).
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - SF 38(6:22 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to NO 18 for 20 yards (A.Taylor - D.Davis). 11 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 18(5:47 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to B.Aiyuk.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - SF 18(5:42 - 2nd) E.Mitchell right end to NO 6 for 12 yards (Z.Baun - P.Adebo).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SF 6(4:53 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to K.Juszczyk to NO 6 for no gain (K.Elliss).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - SF 6(4:13 - 2nd) E.Mitchell up the middle to NO 2 for 4 yards (D.Onyemata; D.Davis).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - SF 2(3:35 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to J.Jennings to NO 1 for 1 yard (C.Harris). SF-D.Samuel was injured during the play. 0 YAC
|No Gain
4 & Goal - SF 1(3:06 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo sacked at NO 2 for -1 yards (S.Tuttle).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 2(3:01 - 2nd) M.Ingram up the middle to NO 2 for no gain (D.Greenlaw).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 2(2:26 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to J.Landry.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - NO 2(2:17 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to NO 11 for 9 yards (C.Ward; J.Ward). 3 YAC
|Punt
4 & 1 - NO 11(2:00 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 57 yards to SF 32 - Center-Z.Wood. R.McCloud to SF 43 for 11 yards (A.Prentice).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 43(1:47 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel (D.Onyemata) [Z.Baun].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 43(1:40 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to C.McCaffrey.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - SF 43(1:38 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to J.Jennings to NO 44 for 13 yards (J.Evans). 2 YAC
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SF 44(0:57 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.Jennings ran ob at NO 32 for 12 yards (B.Roby). 9 YAC
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SF 32(0:49 - 2nd) E.Mitchell up the middle for 32 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on SF-G.Kittle - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 9 - SF 31(0:42 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to E.Mitchell to NO 26 for 5 yards (C.Harris; B.Roby).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - SF 26(0:34 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to E.Mitchell to NO 23 for 3 yards (K.Elliss - M.Roach) [K.Street]. 3 YAC
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - SF 23(0:25 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to J.Jennings ran ob at NO 11 for 12 yards (C.Harris). PENALTY on NO-C.Harris - Unnecessary Roughness - 6 yards - enforced at NO 11. 6 YAC
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SF 5(0:19 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.Jennings for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN. 0 YAC
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 47 yards from SF 35 to NO 18. D.Washington to NO 31 for 13 yards (O.Burks; C.Woerner).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 31(0:09 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to T.Smith pushed ob at NO 39 for 8 yards (J.Ward). 1 YAC
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - NO 39(0:03 - 2nd) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 45 for 6 yards (N.Bosa).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Mitchell left tackle to SF 29 for 4 yards (S.Tuttle).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - SF 29(14:24 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel pushed ob at SF 45 for 16 yards (K.Elliss). 15 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 45(13:53 - 3rd) E.Mitchell left guard to SF 45 for no gain (Z.Baun).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SF 45(13:20 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to NO 48 for 7 yards (T.Kpassagnon - K.Elliss). 8 YAC
|Penalty
3 & 3 - SF 48(12:40 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle intended for R.McCloud INTERCEPTED by A.Taylor at NO 44. A.Taylor to SF 8 for 48 yards (R.McCloud). PENALTY on NO-C.Harris - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at NO 48 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 43(12:29 - 3rd) D.Samuel right end ran ob at NO 27 for 16 yards (D.Davis). PENALTY on SF-J.Brendel - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 43 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - SF 47(12:07 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk pushed ob at NO 42 for 11 yards (C.Harris). PENALTY on NO-M.Roach - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at NO 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 27(11:44 - 3rd) J.Mason up the middle to NO 21 for 6 yards (T.Mathieu). PENALTY on SF-K.Juszczyk - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at NO 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - SF 32(11:21 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel. SF-J.Jennings was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - SF 32(11:17 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey right guard to NO 28 for 4 yards (T.Kpassagnon; S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - SF 28(10:35 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep right to B.Aiyuk (P.Adebo).
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - SF 28(10:30 - 3rd) R.Gould 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(10:25 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Landry to NO 33 for 8 yards (A.Al-Shaair). 0 YAC
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NO 33(9:50 - 3rd) T.Hill right tackle to NO 34 for 1 yard (S.Ebukam). 7-T.Hill in as quarterback
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NO 34(9:06 - 3rd) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 37 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw - H.Ridgeway).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NO 37(8:32 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara ran ob at NO 47 for 10 yards (T.Hufanga). 14 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 47(7:56 - 3rd) T.Hill left tackle to NO 47 for no gain (F.Warner). 7-T.Hill in as quarterback
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - NO 47(7:19 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to J.Landry to SF 41 for 12 yards (T.Hufanga). 5 YAC
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 41(6:43 - 3rd) M.Ingram up the middle to SF 36 for 5 yards (J.Ward; K.Hyder).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - NO 36(6:06 - 3rd) R.Shaheed left end ran ob at SF 30 for 6 yards (D.Lenoir).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 30(5:29 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara ran ob at SF 23 for 7 yards (D.Lenoir). 6 YAC
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - NO 23(4:53 - 3rd) T.Hill left tackle to SF 25 for -2 yards (D.Jackson - N.Bosa). SF-J.Ward was injured during the play. 7-T.Hill in as quarterback
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NO 25(4:15 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to R.Shaheed [F.Warner].
|Penalty
4 & 5 - NO 25(4:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO-R.Ramczyk - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 25 - No Play.
|No Good
4 & 10 - NO 30(4:11 - 3rd) W.Lutz 48 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 38(4:07 - 3rd) J.Mason up the middle to SF 38 for no gain (M.Roach).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SF 38(3:25 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk to SF 39 for 1 yard (K.Elliss). SF-S.Burford was injured during the play. 0 YAC
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - SF 39(2:41 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk to SF 45 for 6 yards (M.Maye; A.Taylor). 0 YAC
|Punt
4 & 3 - SF 45(1:58 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 43 yards to NO 12 - Center-T.Pepper - fair catch by R.Shaheed.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 12(1:51 - 3rd) T.Hill left end to NO 18 for 6 yards (T.Gipson - A.Al-Shaair). 7-T.Hill in as quarterback
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - NO 18(1:11 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to NO 19 for 1 yard (T.Hufanga) [S.Ebukam]. 0 YAC
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - NO 19(0:28 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to R.Shaheed ran ob at NO 37 for 18 yards (D.Lenoir). 15 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 37(15:00 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - NO 37(14:56 - 4th) A.Dalton pass deep right to C.Olave to SF 43 for 20 yards. 2 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 43(14:15 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara (F.Warner).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NO 43(14:10 - 4th) A.Dalton scrambles right end pushed ob at SF 34 for 9 yards (F.Warner).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NO 34(13:32 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to C.Olave.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - NO 34(13:30 - 4th) T.Hill pass incomplete short left to J.Johnson (T.Gipson). PENALTY on SF-N.Bosa - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at SF 34 - No Play. Penalty on SF-T.Hufanga - Defensive Holding - declined. 7-T.Hill in as quarterback
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 19(13:21 - 4th) A.Dalton scrambles up the middle to SF 18 for 1 yard (K.Hyder).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - NO 18(12:40 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Olave to SF 6 for 12 yards (D.Lenoir - T.Gipson). 6 YAC
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NO 6(11:59 - 4th) A.Kamara right tackle to SF 6 for no gain (H.Ridgeway).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - NO 6(11:17 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to SF 1 for 5 yards (T.Hufanga; F.Warner). FUMBLES (T.Hufanga) - touched at SF 1 - RECOVERED by SF-D.Greenlaw at SF 1.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 1(11:05 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 2 for 1 yard (K.Elliss).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - SF 2(10:29 - 4th) J.Garoppolo up the middle to SF 5 for 3 yards (K.Elliss).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SF 5(9:49 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to D.Samuel.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SF 5(9:45 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 45 yards to 50 - Center-T.Pepper. R.Shaheed ran ob at SF 39 for 11 yards (T.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 39(9:35 - 4th) M.Ingram left tackle to SF 37 for 2 yards (F.Warner).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NO 37(8:55 - 4th) PENALTY on SF-T.McGill - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at SF 37 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - NO 32(8:40 - 4th) A.Dalton scrambles left end to SF 31 for 1 yard (D.Greenlaw).
|+19 YD
3 & 2 - NO 31(7:58 - 4th) A.Dalton pass deep right to C.Olave pushed ob at SF 12 for 19 yards (T.Hufanga). 3 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 12(7:23 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to J.Johnson (F.Warner).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NO 12(7:19 - 4th) T.Hill right end to SF 8 for 4 yards (C.Ward - T.Hufanga).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - NO 8(6:40 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to C.Olave (F.Warner). PENALTY on SF-D.Lenoir - Defensive Holding - 4 yards - enforced at SF 8 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NO 4(6:36 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to J.Landry.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NO 4(6:31 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to M.Ingram.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NO 4(6:27 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to T.Hill.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - NO 4(6:23 - 4th) A.Dalton sacked at SF 11 for -7 yards (N.Bosa).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 11(6:18 - 4th) C.McCaffrey left tackle to SF 20 for 9 yards (A.Taylor).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - SF 20(5:37 - 4th) J.Garoppolo up the middle to SF 23 for 3 yards (K.Elliss).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 23(4:56 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 25 for 2 yards (K.Elliss).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - SF 25(4:11 - 4th) C.McCaffrey right tackle to SF 28 for 3 yards (K.Street).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - SF 28(4:07 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.Jennings to SF 34 for 6 yards (C.Harris). 0 YAC
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 34(3:22 - 4th) J.Mason up the middle to SF 43 for 9 yards (P.Adebo - M.Maye).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - SF 43(2:38 - 4th) J.Mason up the middle to SF 47 for 4 yards (M.Davenport).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 47(2:33 - 4th) J.Mason up the middle to NO 48 for 5 yards (S.Tuttle).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - SF 48(2:00 - 4th) J.Mason up the middle to NO 41 for 7 yards (T.Mathieu - M.Maye).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 41(1:15 - 4th) J.Garoppolo kneels to NO 42 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - SF 42(0:38 - 4th) J.Garoppolo kneels to NO 43 for -1 yards.
