Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game - by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time.
They did it again Sunday.
Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games.
''This is the kind of game that great teams win,'' Burrow said. ''It's not always going to be pretty. This is the NFL. You're playing really, really good teams on the opposing end. You've got to find ways to win, and we're starting to do that.''
The defending AFC champion Bengals (7-4) won the rematch of their divisional playoff victory over Tennessee despite not having running back Joe Mixon because he hadn't cleared the concussion protocol. Also, receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, missed a fourth straight game with a hip injury.
Cincinnati has won three straight over Tennessee and five of six. Burrow, sacked nine times by Tennessee in that divisional loss by the Titans, went down only once. Burrow threw for 270 yards, and Higgins finished with 114 yards on seven catches as the Bengals moved into a first-place tie with Baltimore in the AFC North.
''We wouldn't trade our quarterback for anybody on the planet and so we're glad to have him,'' Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said.
Evan McPherson kicked a pair of field goals for the Bengals. He connected on a third with 1:53 left, but Titans lineman Kevin Strong was flagged for unnecessary roughness after landing on the long snapper. That nullified the kick but allowed the Bengals to run out the clock.
Titans two-time All-Pro Kevin Byard said it looked like two teammates hit the snapper. Strong said he was ''totally shocked'' to learn he was flagged, knowing defenders can't line up on the snapper or hit him in the head.
''Once he hikes the ball and has his head up, you can come through,'' Strong said. ''I was just trying to get in the A gap. I wasn't intentionally trying to hit him in the head. I made a mistake, and I take that one and put it on me. I just have to do better for my team.''
The Titans (7-4) equaled their most points allowed since a Week 2 loss at Buffalo as their two-game winning streak ended. This was just the second time since that loss that Tennessee gave up more than 17, matching the 20 points allowed in an overtime loss at Kansas City.
Cincinnati smothered NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry yet again, holding him to 38 yards, his second-lowest total of the season. Tennessee tried to rally by throwing to Henry, and he had a career-best 79 yards receiving.
''We just couldn't get nothing started in the run game, and I mean they executed,'' Henry said. ''They played better than we did.''
Taylor credited the Bengals with executing coordinator Lou Anarumo's plan perfectly.
''They put pressure on him the entire game,'' Taylor said of Henry. ''They hit the quarterback, and they made play after play to win us back the field position there in the second half and allow us to go win it.''
Ryan Tannehill threw for 291 yards, but the Titans couldn't score a touchdown in three trips to the red zone. They settled for three field goals in four tries by rookie Caleb Shudak, who made his first NFL start in place of veteran Randy Bullock. Shudak missed a 35-yarder to the right just before halftime.
The Titans played their second straight game without center Ben Jones, a loss that showed as they were flagged twice for false starts on their opening drive.
Bengals running back Samaje Perine scored on a 7-yard TD run that tied it at 10 with 1:55 left in the first half.
McPherson, who won the playoff game in January at Tennessee with a field goal as time expired, tied it up with a 47-yarder early in the second quarter. His 38-yarder gave Cincinnati its first lead, 13-10, late in the third.
Tennessee scored its only TD with a bit of luck. Tannehill tossed a short pass to Henry, who ran 69 yards before Cam Taylor-Britt poked the ball out at the Bengals 6. Rookie Treyon Burks recovered the ball in the end zone for his first career touchdown and a 10-3 lead.
INJURIES
Bengals right tackle La'el Collins went down late in the third quarter but returned later in the same drive.
Titans linebacker David Long Jr. went to the medical tent but returned a couple plays later. Tannehill came up gimpy after one play late and said he tweaked the right ankle that cost him two games earlier this season.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati starts a two-game homestand next Sunday when it hosts Kansas City.
The Titans visit Philadelphia next Sunday.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:46
|28:14
|1st Downs
|21
|15
|Rushing
|7
|2
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|374
|344
|Total Plays
|66
|56
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|108
|63
|Rush Attempts
|28
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|266
|281
|Comp. - Att.
|22-37
|22-34
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-80
|8-57
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-51.8
|5-53.8
|Return Yards
|24
|62
|Punts - Returns
|2-10
|4-42
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|0-3 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|266
|PASS YDS
|281
|
|
|108
|RUSH YDS
|63
|
|
|374
|TOTAL YDS
|344
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|22/37
|270
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Perine 34 RB
18
FPTS
|S. Perine
|17
|58
|1
|9
|18
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|9
|32
|0
|13
|19
|
T. Williams 32 RB
4
FPTS
|T. Williams
|2
|18
|0
|16
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
24
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|9
|7
|114
|1
|29
|24
|
H. Hurst 88 TE
11
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|9
|6
|57
|0
|29
|11
|
S. Perine 34 RB
18
FPTS
|S. Perine
|7
|4
|35
|0
|32
|18
|
T. Williams 32 RB
4
FPTS
|T. Williams
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|4
|
T. Irwin 16 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Irwin
|4
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|4
|2
|16
|0
|9
|3
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Taylor-Britt 29 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Hilton 21 CB
|M. Hilton
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 92 DT
|B. Hill
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Apple 20 CB
|E. Apple
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates III 30 FS
|J. Bates III
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sample 96 DE
|C. Sample
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bailey 51 LB
|M. Bailey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Morgan 17 WR
|S. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 31 DB
|M. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ossai 58 DE
|J. Ossai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 33 CB
|T. Flowers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reader 98 DT
|D. Reader
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bachie 49 LB
|J. Bachie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
8
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|2/2
|47
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 4 P
|D. Chrisman
|5
|51.8
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 32 RB
4
FPTS
|T. Williams
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|2
|5.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
11
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|22/34
|291
|0
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
13
FPTS
|D. Henry
|17
|38
|0
|9
|13
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|2
|16
|0
|11
|4
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
11
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|2
|9
|0
|5
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
13
FPTS
|D. Henry
|3
|3
|79
|0
|69
|13
|
T. Burks 16 WR
11
FPTS
|T. Burks
|6
|4
|70
|0
|51
|11
|
N. Westbrook-Ikhine 15 WR
9
FPTS
|N. Westbrook-Ikhine
|6
|4
|58
|0
|25
|9
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
6
FPTS
|C. Okonkwo
|5
|3
|35
|0
|17
|6
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
6
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|4
|3
|30
|0
|12
|6
|
R. Woods 2 WR
3
FPTS
|R. Woods
|6
|2
|16
|0
|10
|3
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|3
|3
|3
|0
|6
|4
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Hooker 37 SS
|A. Hooker
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fulton 26 CB
|K. Fulton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 ILB
|D. Long
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DE
|J. Simmons
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cole 53 OLB
|D. Cole
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 95 DE
|D. Walker
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dupree 48 OLB
|B. Dupree
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Molden 24 CB
|E. Molden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Weaver 99 OLB
|R. Weaver
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 LB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Avery 30 CB
|T. Avery
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DT
|T. Tart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 97 DT
|K. Strong
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hollister 8 WR
|C. Hollister
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 68 DT
|S. Okuayinonu
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 54 LB
|A. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Shudak 11 K
10
FPTS
|C. Shudak
|3/4
|38
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|5
|53.8
|2
|71
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Board 80 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Board
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Board 80 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Board
|4
|10.5
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine to CIN 32 for 7 yards (K.Fulton - A.Hooker).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - CIN 32(14:19 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 36 for 4 yards (K.Fulton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 36(13:50 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to H.Hurst (A.Adams).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 36(13:47 - 1st) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to CIN 49 for 13 yards (K.Fulton).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 49(13:09 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins pushed ob at TEN 44 for 7 yards (R.McCreary).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CIN 44(12:35 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to S.Perine (M.Edwards).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - CIN 44(12:32 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to TEN 22 for 22 yards (R.McCreary - D.Long). PENALTY on CIN-C.Evans - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - CIN 46(12:05 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Irwin (T.Avery).
|Punt
4 & 13 - CIN 46(12:01 - 1st) D.Chrisman punts 48 yards to TEN 6 - Center-C.Adomitis. C.Board to TEN 18 for 12 yards (M.Thomas - J.Bachie).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 18(11:50 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 27 for 9 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - TEN 27(11:21 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-D.Radunz - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 27 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 22(11:00 - 1st) D.Hilliard right end to TEN 27 for 5 yards (G.Pratt).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 27(10:21 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to T.Burks to TEN 31 for 4 yards (L.Wilson).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 31(9:43 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Okonkwo pushed ob at TEN 43 for 12 yards (E.Apple).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 43(9:11 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to TEN 46 for 3 yards (S.Hubbard; B.Hill).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - TEN 46(8:36 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-R.Tannehill - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TEN 41(8:16 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to N.Westbrook-Ikhine (D.Reader).
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - TEN 41(8:14 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to T.Burks to TEN 49 for 8 yards (L.Wilson).
|Punt
4 & 4 - TEN 49(7:33 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 44 yards to CIN 7 - Center-M.Cox - fair catch by T.Taylor. TEN-J.Jones was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on CIN-J.Bachie - Offensive Holding - 3 yards - enforced at CIN 7.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 4(7:26 - 1st) S.Perine right guard to CIN 7 for 3 yards (R.Weaver; J.Simmons).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CIN 7(6:55 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CIN 7(6:52 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Boyd.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CIN 7(6:48 - 1st) D.Chrisman punts 62 yards to TEN 31 - Center-C.Adomitis. C.Board to TEN 40 for 9 yards (M.Bailey).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 40(6:36 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to R.Woods (D.Reader).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 40(6:33 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to TEN 41 for 1 yard (V.Bell - B.Hill).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - TEN 41(5:44 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-T.Hendrickson - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TEN 46(5:21 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to R.Woods.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TEN 46(5:15 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 54 yards to end zone - Center-M.Cox - Touchback. PENALTY on CIN-M.Bailey - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 20.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 10(5:08 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine pushed ob at CIN 11 for 1 yard (K.Byard).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CIN 11(4:36 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 7 for -4 yards (D.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - CIN 7(3:56 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst to CIN 7 for no gain (D.Long).
|Punt
4 & 13 - CIN 7(3:22 - 1st) D.Chrisman punts 55 yards to TEN 38 - Center-C.Adomitis. C.Board to TEN 46 for 8 yards (S.Morgan).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 46(3:07 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 45 for -1 yards (L.Wilson).
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - TEN 45(2:24 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Hilliard to CIN 49 for 6 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - TEN 49(1:46 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Hooper to CIN 41 for 8 yards (G.Pratt).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 41(1:09 - 1st) D.Henry right end to CIN 41 for no gain (B.Hill; V.Bell).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEN 41(0:27 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep middle to T.Burks [T.Hendrickson].
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - TEN 41(0:22 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to CIN 16 for 25 yards (V.Bell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 16(15:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to G.Swaim.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 16(14:57 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to CIN 15 for 1 yard (M.Hilton - C.Taylor-Britt).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TEN 15(14:13 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to R.Woods.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - TEN 15(14:10 - 2nd) C.Shudak 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:06 - 2nd) C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(14:06 - 2nd) S.Perine right tackle to CIN 30 for 5 yards (K.Byard).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 30(13:31 - 2nd) S.Perine left guard to CIN 39 for 9 yards (A.Hooker - S.Okuayinonu).
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 39(12:58 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass deep left to H.Hurst to TEN 32 for 29 yards (A.Hooker; D.Long).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 32(12:17 - 2nd) S.Perine left tackle to TEN 28 for 4 yards (A.Hooker).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CIN 28(11:43 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CIN 28(11:38 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to H.Hurst (R.McCreary).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CIN 28(11:35 - 2nd) E.McPherson 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+69 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(11:30 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to CIN 6 for 69 yards (C.Taylor-Britt). FUMBLES (C.Taylor-Britt) - recovered by TEN-T.Burks at CIN -2. TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 2nd) C.Shudak extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 2nd) C.Shudak kicks 55 yards from TEN 35 to CIN 10. T.Williams to CIN 24 for 14 yards (A.Smith; C.Hollister).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 24(11:10 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst pushed ob at CIN 31 for 7 yards (B.Dupree). PENALTY on CIN-T.Higgins - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 24 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - CIN 14(10:35 - 2nd) S.Perine up the middle to CIN 15 for 1 yard (B.Dupree).
|No Gain
2 & 19 - CIN 15(10:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Irwin (T.Avery).
|+8 YD
3 & 19 - CIN 15(9:52 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Taylor to CIN 23 for 8 yards (D.Long).
|Punt
4 & 11 - CIN 23(9:20 - 2nd) D.Chrisman punts 59 yards to TEN 18 - Center-C.Adomitis. C.Board to TEN 31 for 13 yards (M.Thomas; M.Bailey).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 31(9:09 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 29 for -2 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - TEN 29(8:30 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 32 for 3 yards (T.Hendrickson - S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TEN 32(7:44 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to T.Burks (E.Apple) [D.Hill].
|Punt
4 & 9 - TEN 32(7:41 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 52 yards to CIN 16 - Center-M.Cox. T.Taylor to CIN 28 for 12 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on CIN-T.Flowers - Unnecessary Roughness - 8 yards - enforced at CIN 16.
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 8(7:29 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine to CIN 40 for 32 yards (K.Byard; K.Fulton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 40(6:55 - 2nd) T.Williams right end to CIN 42 for 2 yards (D.Long).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 42(6:20 - 2nd) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to CIN 46 for 4 yards (B.Dupree).
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - CIN 46(5:34 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to H.Hurst to TEN 42 for 12 yards (T.Avery; K.Byard).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 42(4:52 - 2nd) J.Burrow scrambles left end to TEN 29 for 13 yards (T.Tart).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 29(4:10 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine to TEN 34 for -5 yards (J.Simmons).
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - CIN 34(3:27 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to H.Hurst to TEN 31 for 3 yards (K.Byard).
|+24 YD
3 & 12 - CIN 31(2:48 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Williams to TEN 7 for 24 yards (K.Byard).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 7(2:00 - 2nd) S.Perine right tackle for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 2nd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman. PENALTY on TEN-J.Kalu - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 60 yards from CIN 40 to end zone - Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(1:55 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to TEN 45 for 20 yards (M.Hilton).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 45(1:34 - 2nd) D.Hilliard right tackle to CIN 44 for 11 yards (J.Bates - E.Apple).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 44(1:16 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Hooper to CIN 34 for 10 yards (L.Wilson; T.Flowers).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 34(0:59 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Hilliard to CIN 27 for 7 yards (C.Sample - C.Taylor-Britt). PENALTY on TEN-D.Radunz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 34 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - TEN 44(0:53 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Hooper to CIN 32 for 12 yards (L.Wilson - G.Pratt).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 32(0:47 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to CIN 29 for 3 yards (V.Bell).
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - TEN 29(0:42 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods to CIN 19 for 10 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 19(0:21 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Hilliard to CIN 17 for 2 yards (M.Hilton; L.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEN 17(0:17 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Hooper.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TEN 17(0:12 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to N.Westbrook-Ikhine (L.Wilson).
|No Good
4 & 8 - TEN 17(0:08 - 2nd) C.Shudak 35 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 67 yards from CIN 35 to TEN -2. C.Board to TEN 18 for 20 yards (A.Davis-Gaither; M.Thomas).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 18(14:54 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 22 for 4 yards (B.Hill - J.Ossai).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEN 22(14:19 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to R.Woods (E.Apple).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TEN 22(14:15 - 3rd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 12 for -10 yards (S.Hubbard).
|Punt
4 & 16 - TEN 12(13:47 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 48 yards to CIN 40 - Center-M.Cox. T.Taylor pushed ob at 50 for 10 yards (H.Haskins). PENALTY on TEN-J.Jones - Ineligible Downfield Kick - 5 yards - enforced at 50.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 45(13:38 - 3rd) S.Perine left tackle to TEN 40 for 5 yards (A.Hooker).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 40(12:58 - 3rd) S.Perine left guard to TEN 36 for 4 yards (D.Cole).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - CIN 36(12:14 - 3rd) S.Perine right guard to TEN 34 for 2 yards (R.McCreary). PENALTY on CIN-L.Collins - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at TEN 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CIN 45(11:46 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Boyd.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CIN 45(11:43 - 3rd) D.Chrisman punts 35 yards to TEN 10 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by C.Board.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 10(11:36 - 3rd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 12 for 2 yards (B.Hill - E.Apple).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 12(10:52 - 3rd) R.Tannehill scrambles left end to TEN 17 for 5 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - TEN 17(10:04 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to R.Woods to TEN 23 for 6 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 23(9:25 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to C.Okonkwo [C.Sample].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEN 23(9:20 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 23 for no gain (M.Hilton).
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - TEN 23(8:39 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Okonkwo to TEN 29 for 6 yards (J.Bates; A.Davis-Gaither) [S.Hubbard].
|Punt
4 & 4 - TEN 29(8:01 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 71 yards to end zone - Center-M.Cox - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 20(7:54 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to S.Perine.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 20(7:51 - 3rd) S.Perine up the middle to CIN 21 for 1 yard (R.Weaver).
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - CIN 21(7:13 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 36 for 15 yards (K.Fulton) [D.Walker].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(6:39 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst to CIN 41 for 5 yards (D.Cole).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CIN 41(6:06 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to S.Perine.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 41(6:03 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CIN 48 for 7 yards (T.Avery).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48(5:22 - 3rd) S.Perine left tackle to TEN 44 for 8 yards (A.Hooker).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 44(4:34 - 3rd) S.Perine right guard to TEN 37 for 7 yards (E.Molden).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 37(3:59 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Taylor (D.Long).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 37(3:54 - 3rd) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to TEN 31 for 6 yards (E.Molden). PENALTY on TEN-A.Hooker - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at TEN 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 16(3:31 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right [B.Dupree]. PENALTY on CIN-J.Burrow - Intentional Grounding - 13 yards - enforced at TEN 16.
|No Gain
2 & 23 - CIN 29(3:25 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to T.Irwin.
|+9 YD
3 & 23 - CIN 29(3:20 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to TEN 20 for 9 yards (A.Hooker).
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - CIN 20(2:38 - 3rd) E.McPherson 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(2:35 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to T.Burks to CIN 24 for 51 yards (C.Taylor-Britt). PENALTY on CIN-T.Hendrickson - Roughing the Passer - 12 yards - enforced at CIN 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 12(2:06 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to CIN 7 for 5 yards (L.Wilson - D.Reader).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TEN 7(1:25 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to CIN 6 for 1 yard (S.Hubbard; J.Bates).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TEN 6(0:46 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to C.Okonkwo.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TEN 6(0:42 - 3rd) C.Shudak 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 3rd) C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(0:39 - 3rd) S.Perine left tackle to CIN 30 for 5 yards (S.Okuayinonu; D.Cole). CIN-L.Collins was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - CIN 30(0:06 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to T.Higgins (K.Byard). PENALTY on TEN-T.Tart - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 30 - No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 35(15:00 - 4th) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Higgins pushed ob at TEN 41 for 24 yards (K.Byard).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 41(14:36 - 4th) S.Perine right guard to TEN 43 for -2 yards (D.Cole).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CIN 43(14:01 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to H.Hurst.
|+16 YD
3 & 12 - CIN 43(13:58 - 4th) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Irwin ran ob at TEN 27 for 16 yards. Tennessee challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 27(13:47 - 4th) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Higgins for 27 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:42 - 4th) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:42 - 4th) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(13:42 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 32 for 7 yards (B.Hill).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - TEN 32(13:05 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to T.Burks to TEN 39 for 7 yards (E.Apple).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 39(12:27 - 4th) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 45 for 6 yards (V.Bell - G.Pratt).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TEN 45(11:51 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 45 for no gain (G.Pratt).
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - TEN 45(11:09 - 4th) R.Tannehill scrambles left tackle to TEN 49 for 4 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 49(10:20 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to CIN 42 for 9 yards (G.Pratt - L.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TEN 42(9:34 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to CIN 42 for no gain (M.Hilton - B.Hill).
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 42(8:48 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Okonkwo to CIN 25 for 17 yards (J.Bates; V.Bell) [J.Tufele].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 25(7:58 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to CIN 25 for no gain (M.Hilton).
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 25(7:14 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Hilliard to CIN 30 for -5 yards (C.Sample). Penalty on TEN-D.Daley - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - TEN 30(6:47 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to CIN 20 for 10 yards (M.Hilton - L.Wilson).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TEN 20(6:11 - 4th) C.Shudak 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 4th) C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(6:07 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 33 for 8 yards (R.McCreary).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 33(5:27 - 4th) S.Perine right guard to CIN 35 for 2 yards (A.Hooker - R.Weaver).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 35(4:43 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to H.Hurst to CIN 43 for 8 yards (D.Long - D.Cole).
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 43(3:57 - 4th) T.Williams right end pushed ob at TEN 41 for 16 yards (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 41(3:49 - 4th) S.Perine up the middle to TEN 41 for no gain (D.Long - J.Simmons).
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 41(3:08 - 4th) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Higgins to TEN 12 for 29 yards (K.Fulton) [M.Edwards].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 12(2:53 - 4th) S.Perine up the middle to TEN 9 for 3 yards (K.Strong; J.Simmons).
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 9(2:06 - 4th) S.Perine left end to TEN 13 for -4 yards (D.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CIN 13(2:00 - 4th) J.Burrow up the middle to TEN 13 for no gain (J.Simmons).
|Penalty
4 & 11 - CIN 13(1:57 - 4th) E.McPherson 31 yard field goal is GOOD - NULLIFIED by Penalty - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman. PENALTY on TEN-K.Strong - Unnecessary Roughness - 7 yards - enforced at TEN 13 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 6(1:53 - 4th) J.Burrow kneels to TEN 7 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 7(1:11 - 4th) J.Burrow kneels to TEN 8 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - CIN 8(0:36 - 4th) J.Burrow kneels to TEN 9 for -1 yards.
