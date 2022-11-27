|
|
|LAC
|ARI
Herbert rallies Chargers to 25-24 win over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley knew he was going for the winning 2-point conversion a few minutes before it actually happened, so when the moment arrived, there was no hesitation and no looking at his playbook.
The result was even better than he imagined.
''Smooth like chocolate milk,'' Staley said with a grin.
Justin Herbert threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left, then hit Gerald Everett for the decisive conversion to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Ekeler barely got into the end zone for the TD that moved the Chargers within one, capping a seven-play, 38-yard drive that lasted 1:33. The ball hit the pylon as he dived toward the corner.
That set up Staley's bold if predetermined call. Herbert hit Everett for a clean catch despite plenty of traffic near the goal line.
''We just believed in each other,'' Herbert said. ''That's one of those plays that we've repped a ton over the last couple of years. We feel comfortable with the guys out there. Gerald ran a great route, made a great catch.''
Herbert completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns for the Chargers (6-5), who snapped a two-game skid while staying in the thick of the AFC playoff race. Arizona (4-8) has lost four of five, leaving it with almost no shot at making the NFC playoff field.
Herbert now has led 10 fourth-quarter comebacks in his three seasons. But with opportunities to win the past two weeks in similar situations, the Chargers fell short.
''That's what it's like when you're a quarterback in the NFL,'' Staley said. ''You're not going to make every 2-minute drive, but the thing he has going for him is that our entire organization believes he's going to make it. He brought us back, game ball for him.
''Big-time performance. We couldn't have won without him.''
The Chargers have trailed by 10 or more points at some point in the first half in each of their last four victories. They were down 14-0 against Cleveland and 10-0 against Denver, Atlanta and Arizona.
The Cardinals took a 24-17 lead early in the fourth quarter when Kyler Murray threw a short pass to James Conner for a 6-yard touchdown. The veteran running back had 25 carries for 120 yards, his first 100-yard rushing game in two seasons with the Cardinals.
Murray threw for 191 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and ran for a score after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury.
Arizona got some big defensive stops in the fourth quarter but the offense couldn't run out the clock. The Cardinals got the ball back with 2:19 left, but went three-and-out in just 31 seconds.
DeAndre Carter had a 20-yard punt return, and a 5-yard penalty set up the Chargers deep in Cardinals territory for the winning drive.
''We had our chances,'' Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. ''I think both teams played well enough to win. They made the plays at the end, unfortunately we didn't. Our offense got it back twice - went three-and-out - can't do that against a good team.''
Arizona took a 17-14 lead into halftime when Murray ran for a 5-yard touchdown just before the break, capping a 14-play, 75-yard drive.
The Cardinals had their top two receivers, DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown, on the field for the first time this season. Arizona jumped to a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter when Murray threw a pass over the middle to Hopkins, who spun out of a tackle and sprinted to the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown.
Matt Prater's 43-yard field goal on the Cardinals' next drive made it 10-0.
The Chargers quickly cut that margin midway through the second quarter when Herbert threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen.
After Murray was intercepted, Herbert found Carter for a 33-yard touchdown and a 14-10 lead. Carter finished with seven catches for 73 yards along with the key punt return.
INJURIES
Chargers: WR Mike Williams (ankle) was inactive. ... RT Trey Pipkins III (knee) and C Corey Linsley (concussion) left the game in the second quarter.
Cardinals: WR Greg Dortch (thumb), WR Rondale Moore (groin) and CB Byron Murphy Jr. (back) were inactive. ... Arizona was missing four out its five starting offensive linemen. Left tackle D.J. Humphries (back) was put on injured reserve earlier this week.
UP NEXT
Chargers: At Las Vegas next Sunday.
Cardinals: After a bye, host New England on Monday, Dec. 12.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:25
|30:35
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|18
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|311
|366
|Total Plays
|64
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|65
|181
|Rush Attempts
|13
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|246
|185
|Comp. - Att.
|35-47
|18-29
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|3-19
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.0
|3-50.0
|Return Yards
|25
|34
|Punts - Returns
|2-25
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|246
|PASS YDS
|185
|
|
|65
|RUSH YDS
|181
|
|
|311
|TOTAL YDS
|366
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
33
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|35/47
|274
|3
|0
|33
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
33
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|4
|38
|0
|23
|33
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
25
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|5
|20
|0
|9
|25
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|2
|4
|0
|4
|3
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
1
FPTS
|I. Spiller
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Carter 1 WR
20
FPTS
|D. Carter
|10
|7
|73
|1
|33
|20
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
25
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|15
|11
|60
|1
|12
|25
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|7
|5
|56
|0
|18
|10
|
K. Allen 13 WR
15
FPTS
|K. Allen
|7
|5
|49
|1
|16
|15
|
G. Everett 7 TE
7
FPTS
|G. Everett
|4
|4
|18
|0
|10
|7
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|3
|2
|16
|0
|11
|3
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
1
FPTS
|I. Spiller
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Tranquill 49 ILB
|D. Tranquill
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. James 3 SS
|D. James
|5-3
|0.0
|1
|1
|
A. Gilman 32 FS
|A. Gilman
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 23 CB
|B. Callahan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 8 OLB
|K. Van Noy
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 56 DE
|M. Fox
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 ILB
|K. Murray
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 CB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 DT
|S. Joseph-Day
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Fehoko 96 DT
|B. Fehoko
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gaziano 92 DE
|J. Gaziano
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Leonard 33 CB
|D. Leonard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 57 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Taylor 36 CB
|J. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 15 K
5
FPTS
|C. Dicker
|1/1
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|6
|39.0
|4
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
20
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|12.5
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
28
FPTS
|K. Murray
|18/29
|191
|2
|1
|28
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
18
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|6
|4
|87
|1
|33
|18
|
M. Brown 2 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Brown
|8
|6
|46
|0
|13
|10
|
J. Conner 6 RB
21
FPTS
|J. Conner
|3
|3
|20
|1
|9
|21
|
R. Anderson 81 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
C. Clement 31 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Clement
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
A. Baccellia 82 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Baccellia
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
A. Green 18 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Green
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
T. McBride 85 TE
1
FPTS
|T. McBride
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
I. Simmons 9 ILB
|I. Simmons
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 33 CB
|A. Hamilton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 3 SS
|B. Baker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 ILB
|B. Niemann
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mullen 21 CB
|T. Mullen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 98 DT
|T. Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 ILB
|Z. Collins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanders 41 LB
|M. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Vallejo 51 ILB
|T. Vallejo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 57 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Matthew 35 CB
|C. Matthew
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gardeck 45 OLB
|D. Gardeck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas 97 LB
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
|D. Hopkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden 44 OLB
|M. Golden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 NT
|L. Fotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
6
FPTS
|M. Prater
|1/2
|43
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|3
|50.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Cooper 14 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Cooper
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Cooper 14 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Cooper
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to LAC 32 for 7 yards (J.Thompson - B.Niemann).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - LAC 32(14:29 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to A.Ekeler.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - LAC 32(14:24 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen pushed ob at LAC 45 for 13 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 45(13:52 - 1st) I.Spiller up the middle to LAC 48 for 3 yards (B.Baker - T.Hill).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAC 48(13:14 - 1st) I.Spiller up the middle to LAC 48 for no gain (Z.Collins; L.Fotu).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAC 48(12:32 - 1st) J.Herbert sacked at LAC 40 for -8 yards (J.Watt).
|Punt
4 & 15 - LAC 40(11:52 - 1st) J.Scott punts 48 yards to ARI 12 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by P.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 12(11:44 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at ARI 23 for 11 yards (M.Davis).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 23(11:16 - 1st) J.Conner left end to ARI 41 for 18 yards (A.Gilman).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 41(10:38 - 1st) J.Conner left tackle to ARI 49 for 8 yards (D.James). FUMBLES (D.James) - touched at 50 - RECOVERED by LAC-S.Joseph at ARI 47. Penalty on ARI-R.Coward - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 47(10:27 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Carter pushed ob at ARI 41 for 6 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LAC 41(10:00 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to D.Carter (J.Watt).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LAC 41(9:56 - 1st) J.Herbert sacked at ARI 44 for -3 yards (C.Thomas).
|Punt
4 & 7 - LAC 44(9:15 - 1st) J.Scott punts 26 yards to ARI 18 - Center-J.Harris - downed by LAC-Z.Horvath.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 18(9:05 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 25 for 7 yards (A.Gilman - D.James). PENALTY on ARI-B.Price - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at ARI 18 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 19 - ARI 9(8:42 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles left end ran ob at ARI 20 for 11 yards (M.Davis).
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 20(8:11 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to R.Anderson to ARI 37 for 17 yards (D.James).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 37(7:25 - 1st) J.Conner left end to ARI 45 for 8 yards (M.Davis; A.Gilman).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 45(6:50 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to LAC 49 for 6 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 49(6:15 - 1st) K.Murray right end to LAC 42 for 7 yards (K.Van Noy).
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - ARI 42(5:36 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to LAC 43 for -1 yards (K.Mack - K.Murray).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - ARI 43(4:55 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to J.Conner to LAC 38 for 5 yards (A.Gilman).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 38(4:13 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to LAC 38 for no gain (A.Gilman; D.James).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 38(3:25 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to A.Green to LAC 33 for 5 yards (A.Samuel).
|+33 YD
3 & 5 - ARI 33(2:41 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Hopkins for 33 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on LAC-D.Tranquill - Defensive Offside - declined.
|PAT Good
|(2:33 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(2:33 - 1st) A.Ekeler up the middle to LAC 23 for -2 yards (T.Hill).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LAC 23(2:15 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to A.Ekeler.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - LAC 23(2:08 - 1st) PENALTY on LAC-J.Salyer - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAC 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - LAC 18(2:08 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Kelley [Z.Allen].
|Punt
4 & 17 - LAC 18(2:03 - 1st) J.Scott punts 41 yards to ARI 41 - Center-J.Harris. P.Cooper pushed ob at LAC 44 for 15 yards (D.Leonard).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 44(1:51 - 1st) J.Conner right tackle to LAC 36 for 8 yards (A.Samuel - D.Tranquill).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ARI 36(1:09 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to LAC 36 for no gain (M.Fox).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 36(0:23 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to LAC 29 for 7 yards (M.Davis).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 29(15:00 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to LAC 25 for 4 yards (M.Fox - D.James).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 25(14:24 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson (M.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARI 25(14:19 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - ARI 25(14:07 - 2nd) M.Prater 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:03 - 2nd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(14:03 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen pushed ob at LAC 33 for 8 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LAC 33(13:36 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Palmer (M.Sanders).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 33(13:31 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to LAC 37 for 4 yards (M.Wilson). ARI-M.Wilson was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 37(12:49 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LAC 44 for 7 yards (I.Simmons).
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - LAC 44(12:07 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Palmer to ARI 38 for 18 yards (T.Mullen). FUMBLES (T.Mullen) - RECOVERED by ARI-T.Mullen at ARI 38. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery ruling - and the play was REVERSED. J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Palmer to ARI 38 for 18 yards (T.Mullen). FUMBLES (T.Mullen) - recovered by LAC-M.Bandy at ARI 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 38(11:46 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler pushed ob at ARI 29 for 9 yards (T.Vallejo).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LAC 29(11:13 - 2nd) J.Kelley right tackle to ARI 29 for no gain (T.Mullen).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 29(10:55 - 2nd) J.Herbert up the middle to ARI 28 for 1 yard (Z.Allen; T.Vallejo).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 28(10:08 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Kelley pushed ob at ARI 17 for 11 yards (I.Simmons).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 17(9:30 - 2nd) J.Herbert scrambles left end ran ob at ARI 2 for 15 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 2(8:55 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:51 - 2nd) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 2nd) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 25(8:51 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 25(8:45 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to M.Brown to ARI 34 for 9 yards (B.Callahan).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARI 34(7:59 - 2nd) K.Murray right end to ARI 34 for no gain (K.Mack).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ARI 34(7:12 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep left intended for D.Hopkins INTERCEPTED by D.James at LAC 44. D.James to LAC 44 for no gain (D.Hopkins).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 44(7:03 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen pushed ob at ARI 46 for 10 yards (M.Wilson).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 46(6:28 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to ARI 34 for 12 yards (I.Simmons - M.Wilson) [J.Watt].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 34(5:46 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to I.Spiller pushed ob at ARI 32 for 2 yards (I.Simmons).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 32(5:09 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to ARI 20 for 12 yards (M.Wilson - B.Baker). PENALTY on LAC-T.McKitty - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 23.
|+33 YD
2 & 9 - LAC 33(4:36 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep left to D.Carter for 33 yards - TOUCHDOWN. LAC-T.Pipkins was injured during the play.
|PAT Good
|(4:28 - 2nd) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 2nd) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(4:28 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 30 for 5 yards (D.Tranquill).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARI 30(3:58 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to M.Brown.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - ARI 30(3:51 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to A.Baccellia to ARI 37 for 7 yards (A.Gilman; B.Callahan). Penalty on LAC-K.Mack - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 37(3:26 - 2nd) J.Conner right tackle to ARI 41 for 4 yards (A.Gilman; K.Murray).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 41(2:50 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to T.McBride to ARI 42 for 1 yard (K.Murray).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - ARI 42(2:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on LAC - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 47(2:00 - 2nd) J.Conner left tackle to ARI 47 for no gain (B.Fehoko).
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 47(1:57 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep left to D.Hopkins to LAC 32 for 21 yards (D.James).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 32(1:22 - 2nd) K.Ingram right guard to LAC 28 for 4 yards (B.Callahan).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 28(0:45 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to M.Brown.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - ARI 28(0:40 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles right end ran ob at LAC 22 for 6 yards (A.Gilman).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 22(0:32 - 2nd) K.Ingram right end pushed ob at LAC 21 for 1 yard (D.Tranquill).
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 21(0:26 - 2nd) K.Murray left tackle to LAC 12 for 9 yards (D.James; K.Murray).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 12(0:21 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to M.Brown to LAC 5 for 7 yards (K.Murray).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - ARI 5(0:17 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles left end for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 2nd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Murray right end pushed ob at ARI 43 for 18 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 43(14:24 - 3rd) J.Conner left end to LAC 37 for 20 yards (A.Gilman).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 37(13:38 - 3rd) J.Conner right guard to LAC 36 for 1 yard (K.Van Noy - D.Tranquill).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 36(12:58 - 3rd) J.Conner left tackle to LAC 32 for 4 yards (S.Joseph - K.Mack).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - ARI 32(12:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-B.Price - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAC 32 - No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - ARI 37(12:00 - 3rd) J.Conner right end to LAC 31 for 6 yards (M.Fox - K.Van Noy).
|No Good
4 & 4 - ARI 31(11:06 - 3rd) M.Prater 49 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 39(11:01 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Carter to LAC 39 for no gain (B.Niemann).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 39(10:25 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Carter pushed ob at ARI 49 for 12 yards (M.Wilson).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 49(9:48 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett to LAC 48 for -3 yards (B.Niemann - J.Thompson) [M.Golden].
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - LAC 48(9:06 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to ARI 49 for 3 yards (M.Sanders) [J.Watt].
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - LAC 49(8:20 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Carter ran ob at ARI 36 for 13 yards.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 36(7:42 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Kelley to ARI 31 for 5 yards (I.Simmons).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 31(6:54 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer pushed ob at ARI 22 for 9 yards (B.Niemann).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 22(6:17 - 3rd) J.Kelley right guard to ARI 18 for 4 yards (A.Hamilton). ARI-A.Hamilton was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAC 18(5:57 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to K.Allen (I.Simmons).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - LAC 18(5:51 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer pushed ob at ARI 11 for 7 yards (T.Mullen).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 11(5:21 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right tackle to ARI 8 for 3 yards (B.Baker - M.Golden).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAC 8(4:43 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to A.Ekeler.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAC 8(4:36 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to K.Allen.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LAC 8(4:31 - 3rd) C.Dicker 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 3rd) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(4:28 - 3rd) K.Murray pass deep right to D.Hopkins pushed ob at LAC 46 for 29 yards (D.James).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 46(3:56 - 3rd) J.Conner up the middle to LAC 45 for 1 yard (J.Gaziano).
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 45(3:16 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to LAC 32 for 13 yards (A.Gilman).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 32(2:35 - 3rd) J.Conner up the middle to LAC 29 for 3 yards (B.Fehoko).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARI 29(2:02 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - ARI 29(1:54 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to C.Clement to LAC 21 for 8 yards (B.Callahan).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 21(1:08 - 3rd) J.Conner up the middle to LAC 18 for 3 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 18(0:26 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to LAC 12 for 6 yards (B.Callahan).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - ARI 12(15:00 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to LAC 8 for 4 yards (S.Joseph - B.Fehoko).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ARI 8(14:22 - 4th) Direct snap to J.Conner. J.Conner up the middle to LAC 6 for 2 yards (K.Murray - A.Gilman).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - ARI 6(13:36 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to J.Conner for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:31 - 4th) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 4th) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(13:31 - 4th) J.Herbert scrambles right end ran ob at LAC 48 for 23 yards (I.Simmons).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 48(12:54 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Carter to LAC 47 for -1 yards (M.Wilson).
|-3 YD
2 & 11 - LAC 47(12:14 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LAC 44 for -3 yards (Z.Collins) [Z.Allen].
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - LAC 44(11:44 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett to ARI 48 for 8 yards (A.Hamilton).
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAC 48(10:59 - 4th) J.Scott punts 42 yards to ARI 6 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by P.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 6(10:52 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 5 for -1 yards (D.Tranquill).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARI 5(10:15 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to T.McBride (K.Murray).
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - ARI 5(10:12 - 4th) J.Conner left tackle to ARI 14 for 9 yards (D.Tranquill).
|Punt
4 & 2 - ARI 14(9:19 - 4th) A.Lee punts 52 yards to LAC 34 - Center-A.Brewer. D.Carter to LAC 39 for 5 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 39(9:07 - 4th) J.Herbert sacked at LAC 35 for -4 yards (Z.Allen).
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - LAC 35(8:27 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LAC 36 for 1 yard (B.Baker) [M.Sanders].
|No Gain
3 & 13 - LAC 36(7:45 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left intended for J.Palmer INTERCEPTED by Z.Collins (Z.Allen) at LAC 45. Z.Collins to LAC 35 for 10 yards (Z.Johnson; J.Palmer). The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Palmer (Z.Allen).
|Punt
4 & 13 - LAC 36(7:41 - 4th) J.Scott punts 39 yards to ARI 25 - Center-J.Harris - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(7:34 - 4th) J.Conner left tackle to ARI 26 for 1 yard (K.Van Noy).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 26(6:51 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARI 30 for 4 yards (M.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ARI 30(6:25 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to T.McBride (A.Gilman).
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARI 30(6:18 - 4th) A.Lee punts 48 yards to LAC 22 - Center-A.Brewer - downed by ARI-K.Grugier-Hill.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 22(6:07 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to D.Carter (A.Hamilton).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 22(6:02 - 4th) J.Herbert pass deep left to J.Palmer ran ob at LAC 40 for 18 yards.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 40(5:24 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Carter pushed ob at 50 for 10 yards (B.Baker).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 50(4:49 - 4th) A.Ekeler up the middle to ARI 41 for 9 yards (J.Thompson).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - LAC 41(4:09 - 4th) A.Ekeler right tackle to ARI 38 for 3 yards (J.Watt).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 38(3:34 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to D.Carter (M.Wilson).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 38(3:30 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to ARI 35 for 3 yards (T.Hill) [M.Golden].
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAC 35(3:03 - 4th) J.Herbert sacked at ARI 48 for -13 yards (I.Simmons).
|Punt
4 & 20 - LAC 48(2:26 - 4th) J.Scott punts 38 yards to ARI 10 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by P.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 10(2:19 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 10 for no gain (D.James - M.Fox).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 10(2:16 - 4th) K.Murray sacked at ARI 4 for -6 yards (M.Davis).
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - ARI 4(2:11 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to J.Conner to ARI 13 for 9 yards (D.Tranquill - K.Murray).
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARI 13(2:00 - 4th) A.Lee punts 50 yards to LAC 37 - Center-A.Brewer. D.Carter ran ob at ARI 43 for 20 yards (C.Matthew). PENALTY on ARI-C.Matthew - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 43.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 38(1:48 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to G.Everett to ARI 28 for 10 yards (D.Gardeck) [T.Mullen].
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 28(1:30 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to ARI 20 for 8 yards (J.Thompson).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - LAC 20(1:07 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to ARI 7 for 13 yards (J.Thompson). PENALTY on LAC-Z.Johnson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 20 - No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 12 - LAC 30(0:58 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to ARI 14 for 16 yards (A.Hamilton). ARI-D.Gardeck was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 14(0:46 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to G.Everett to ARI 11 for 3 yards (Z.Collins) [Z.Allen].
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAC 11(0:29 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to A.Ekeler.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - LAC 11(0:25 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to ARI 1 for 10 yards (M.Wilson).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 1(0:18 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:15 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Herbert pass to G.Everett is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 4th) C.Dicker kicks 52 yards from LAC 35 to ARI 13. P.Cooper to ARI 32 for 19 yards (A.Ogbongbemiga; J.Taylor).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 32(0:11 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep middle to R.Anderson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 32(0:06 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep middle to A.Green (M.Davis).
-
GB
PHI
14
20
2nd 12:42 NBC
-
PIT
IND
0
039.5 O/U
-2.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BUF
DET
28
25
Final CBS
-
NYG
DAL
20
28
Final FOX
-
NE
MIN
26
33
Final NBC
-
ATL
WAS
13
19
Final FOX
-
BAL
JAC
27
28
Final CBS
-
CHI
NYJ
10
31
Final FOX
-
CIN
TEN
20
16
Final CBS
-
DEN
CAR
10
23
Final FOX
-
HOU
MIA
15
30
Final CBS
-
TB
CLE
17
23
Final/OT FOX
-
LAC
ARI
25
24
Final CBS
-
LV
SEA
40
34
Final/OT CBS
-
LAR
KC
10
26
Final FOX
-
NO
SF
0
13
Final FOX